Capital Mischief: what I learned briefing six presidents, applied to your portfolio. The market-moving events. Before the smart money sees them.
By Charlie Garcia
· Over 5,000 subscribers
“I don’t pay for hot takes. I pay for intelligence. Capital Mischief isn’t advice; it’s actionable business intel. Charlie ties geopolitics, markets and power before the herd catches up. I read two pieces, followed, read some more, then pledged. I’ve already acted on some of it. When the pledge becomes a subscription, it will pay for itself. If you want stock tips, scroll on. If you want an information edge, start here.”...”