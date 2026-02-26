On October 5th, 2025, I published my first post to zero subscribers.

I’d spent four decades advising six presidents, earning intelligence medals from agencies I never officially worked for, and building companies across 60 offices in 8 countries.

I write a weekly column for MarketWatch that reaches 900,000 readers. I founded a peer network for families worth $100 million or more.

None of that prepared me for Substack.

143 days later: 5,162 subscribers. 576 pledges before I’ve turned on payments. $276,286 in committed annual revenue. 413,000 all-time views. Three posts that broke 15,000-50,000 views. A 58% open rate on a piece published five days ago.

I publish five days a week. People tell me that’s insane. They might be right. Here’s why I do it and what I’ve learned.

1. Five days because each day does a different job.

My niche is finance. My secondary niche is politics. There’s no category on Substack for geopolitics, but when you name your publication Capital Mischief and your logo says finance, money, and politics, people figure it out.

Monday: Market positions and investment analysis. This is the core product. Where I think money should go and why.

Wednesday: Washington and geopolitical intelligence. The piece I published on Iran this week has 22,380+ views, 315+ comments, and a 58% open rate that’s still climbing on day fourteen.

Friday: Podcast interviews with R360 members. Founders, investors, and operators who’ve built extraordinary things. These conversations live on YouTube for free. They’re the discovery engine. Someone finds an interview, clicks through, subscribes.

Saturday: The Mischief Library. I own 5,000 books. I read 50+ a year. Not airport fiction about Navy SEALs with relationship issues. Real books. History written by people who got fired for telling it. The Library recommends three books every Saturday with context on why they matter for your money and your thinking. It’s always free. Always will be.

Sunday: Dear Charlie. Reader mail. The best comment exchanges from the week. The arguments, the pushbacks, the questions that made me rethink something. This is where the relationship lives.

Five days. Five different jobs. Each one serves a different audience need. Each one converts differently. The Monday piece converts through investment value. The Library converts through trust built over weeks. Dear Charlie converts through community. The podcast converts through discovery. Wednesday converts through “holy hell, I need to read more from this guy.”

But here’s what I didn’t understand until the data showed me. The five days don’t just serve different needs. They create demand for each other.

The Iran series creates demand for the Rolls-Royce investment thesis because the F-35s on those carrier decks use Rolls-Royce lift systems.

The Rolls-Royce thesis creates demand for The Trump Doctrine because European rearmament is the catalyst.

The Trump Doctrine creates demand for the Greenland analysis because NATO spending is the mechanism.

And all of it creates demand for the Saturday Library because the books teach you how to think about what you’re reading before you allocate a dollar.

Most newsletters publish content. Capital Mischief publishes an interconnected intelligence system where every post makes every other post more valuable.

The click data proves it. On the Rolls-Royce investment piece, 31 readers clicked through to an older post on Trump’s Art of the Deal. 23 clicked through to The Trump Doctrine. 17 clicked through to the Iran Day 8 sitrep. Readers don’t consume individual posts. They follow the thread across months of work.

That’s not a content calendar. That’s an editorial flywheel.

And the data revealed something else I hadn’t expected. Geopolitical content acquires subscribers. Investment content converts them to paid. My Iran sitreps generate 13,000-22,000 views and hundreds of shares. They travel.

People forward them in group chats and Slack channels. But the subscribe-click rate runs 0.45%. Investment content like the Rolls-Royce thesis generates 7,000 views and far fewer shares. People hoard stock ideas. But the conversion rate runs 1.33%.

Nearly 3x. And the pledge velocity tells the real story.

The Rolls-Royce post generated $13,000 in new annualized revenue in a single day. You need both engines. Your content calendar should alternate between acquisition content and monetization content. Mine does.

Monday investment. Wednesday geopolitics. The data proves the architecture works.

Don’t just publish when you have something to say. Build a schedule where every slot earns its place and every post creates demand for the next one.

2. I answer every comment. Every one.

The Greenland piece has 500+ comments. I answered every single one. Some exchanges went four rounds. The comment section is now longer than the 5,000-word piece itself.

This started as stubbornness. It became my most powerful growth engine.

When I read my pledge messages, the same words keep appearing. “The engagement follow up is so real.” “Engagement with the audience.” “I haven’t seen anyone else share so freely.” People aren’t just paying for my analysis. They’re paying for the conversation.

A reader named Kevin pledged $360 and wrote: “I’m poor as f*c; even 360 is a big expenditure... I see this as an investment. Not one that will ever make me a ton of cash, but an investment in knowledge.”

Another reader who can’t qualify for R360 pledged $720 and called Capital Mischief his “R360 light subscription.”

The comment section is where those investments happen. Not in the post. In what happens after I hit publish.

This week, as the paywall approaches, the pledge messages shifted from “I like your work” to something I didn’t expect.

A reader pledged $360 and wrote: “I may not agree with your conclusions but the depth and coherence of your analysis is appreciated.”

Another wrote: “Though I disagree with you on many things, it’s important to hear different perspectives in order to broaden our horizons.”

Two readers in the same week who explicitly disagree with me. And paid anyway. When people who reach different conclusions still consider your analysis essential reading, you’ve crossed from pundit to institution.

A retired nurse pledged $720, the Founding tier, and wrote: “I am a simple human, retired RN, married to a wonderful husband. Thank you for being here.” She didn’t say “great investment advice.” She said “thank you for being here.”

A reader who’s been on the internet since the mid-1990s pledged $720 and wrote: “This is the first time I have ever supported anyone.” Thirty years of the internet. Thousands of writers. He never paid one. Until now.

A man pledged $360 and wrote: “I’m ready to give you a year to prove to myself that you are providing valuable and actionable material and that I have the balls to act on it. The test is as much for you as it is me. Perhaps even more so for me.” He’s not testing my analysis. He’s testing his own courage to act on it.

And one that stopped me: “Charlie makes me smarter. That simple.”

The pledge messages prove the conversion path. Mr. D pledged $360 and wrote:

“I have read your Feb 11 and Feb 18 articles. No-where can I get that kind of insight and analysis. I’m in.”

He arrived through the intelligence.

GD pledged $720 as a Founding Member and wrote:

“After reading just a few articles and comments I thought that not pledging for a year would be a mistake. After spending more time exploring Capital Mischief I realized I made an even bigger mistake by not pledging as a Founding Member.”

He arrived through the content. The comment section is what upgraded him.

Jason pledged $360 and wrote:

“I value a fun and engaged comment section. I’ve already made 2x the subscription on trades.”

The comment section AND the financial returns. People arrive for the intelligence. They stay for the community. They upgrade because of both.

Your comment section is your second product. Most writers treat it like the recycling bin behind a restaurant. Stop that. Get in there. Answer the guy who disagrees with you. Especially him. He’s the one who’s going to pay.

3. I let them see me. All of me.

My brother died this year. I published his obituary. I shared what it did to me. I shared what happened to me at the National Prayer Breakfast. I’ve written about my faith, my beliefs, my doubts.

I didn’t plan to do any of this. Capital Mischief was supposed to be a finance newsletter.

But when my brother died, I wrote about it because I didn’t know what else to do. And the response told me something I hadn’t understood: people don’t subscribe to expertise. They subscribe to a person.

And a person includes the grief and the prayer and the 2 AM bourbon and the inability to sleep while two men decide whether to start a war.

A Founding Member pledged $720 and wrote:

“I believe you are the real deal. Your raw sharing of your prayer after your brothers passing... your energy stuff is spot on... I’m in.”

He didn’t separate the prayer from the energy analysis. They were one thing. Because I’m one person. And the readers who stay, the ones who pay, they’re paying for the whole person.

Don’t hide behind your niche. Bring your full self to the page. The vulnerability isn’t a weakness in your content strategy. It’s the thing that makes people trust you enough to pay.

4. Name what you’re building. Then name the people in it.

Capital Mischief is not just a name. It’s a thesis.

Money without purpose is mischief. Lowercase. It chases yield without asking what the yield is for. It compounds without asking who benefits from the compounding. It measures success in returns without asking what was returned and to whom. This is the default setting. It’s what money does when nobody asks it the hard questions. I’ve watched it happen in boardrooms on six continents and across six presidencies.

Capital Mischief, uppercase, is this Substack. It’s the place where somebody asks the hard questions.

My brother Brian had a Martindale-Hubbell preeminent rating, raised more than a billion dollars in capital, and expanded a global enterprise across 160 countries. Then he found a movie theater in Connecticut that employs people with autism and Down syndrome. He made maple syrup. He grew giant pumpkins. He served popcorn. They called him Blue.

He went from capital mischief to tikkun olam. That’s Hebrew for “repair of the world.” The idea that we are here to gather the scattered sparks, to restore what was broken, to leave things better than we found them.

That’s why Capital Mischief exists. Not to help people make money. To help people make money that means something. To ask the questions the boardrooms don’t ask. To follow the money and tell you where it’s actually going and who it’s actually serving.

I published that explanation early. Before I had metrics. Before I had pledges. Before I had a strategy. I told my readers why this exists and what it stands for. And I named them.

Mischief Makers. Capital M.

Not subscribers. Not readers. Not “my audience.” Mischief Makers. People who showed up because they want money to mean something more than yield.

That name changed everything. When I write “the Mischief Makers had a lot to say about Iran this week,” I’m not referencing a subscriber list. I’m referencing a community with an identity. When someone pledges $720 and writes “I believe you are the real deal,” they’re not buying a newsletter. They’re joining a room full of people who share a conviction.

The lesson: name what you’re building and name the people in it. Don’t call them subscribers. Don’t call them your audience. Give them an identity that reflects why they showed up. When people have a name, they have belonging. When they have belonging, they don’t churn. They recruit.

5. Six people taught me how to do this. Four of them are dead.

Three writers shaped how I deliver information.

P.J. O’Rourke taught me that serious subjects deserve funny delivery. He covered wars and financial collapses and made you laugh on every page. Not because the subjects were funny. Because laughter is how intelligent people process things that should terrify them. When I write about 400 kilograms of missing uranium with a line about bourbon and insomnia, that’s P.J.’s influence.

George Carlin taught me the audience is smarter than everyone thinks. He never dumbed anything down. He took the most dangerous ideas and delivered them so clearly that everyone in the room understood. And then he made them laugh at the people who created the problem.

H.L. Mencken taught me that a writer’s job is to afflict the comfortable. He covered politics and finance with a pen dipped in battery acid. He wrote that democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard.

Three men. All dead. All fearless on the page.

All understood the same thing: you can educate people or you can entertain people, but if you want to change how they think, you have to do both at the same time.

That’s the delivery. Here’s the method.

Three journalists stare at me from the edge of my desk, which my wife calls morbid. One is dead. The other two are alive and still ruining powerful people’s weekends.

Sy publishes on Substack because nobody else has the guts to print him. Jane is what happens when a tax auditor gets a Pulitzer-level sense of narrative. She follows the money the way normal people follow celebrity divorces: obsessively, patiently, and with a growing certainty that everyone involved is lying.

They keep staring. I assume they’re judging my bourbon intake. I keep pouring. We have an arrangement.

They’re all saying the same thing: everyone in power is lying to you. This isn’t news. The news is they’re dumb enough to leave breadcrumbs.

Follow the crumbs, find the rat. It’s not complicated. It’s just tedious, which is why nobody in the mainstream media bothers.

I’m the guy who stays up after the house goes quiet, after my wife has given me that look that says, Please, for the love of God, go to bed. I bother. I’m stubborn. The story tries to bore me into surrender and I take it personally. Boredom is the approved tranquilizer: take two, forget everything.

Sy never took it. Seymour Hersh finds the government employees who can’t live with what they’ve seen. My Lai, Abu Ghraib, the CIA’s greatest hits. The Pentagon hates him, which is how you know he’s doing it right. Sy understands that the official story exists to protect the people who wrote it. His job is to find the guy in the building who’s drinking too much and knows why.

Jane Mayer follows the money when the money has hired very expensive lawyers to make sure nobody follows it. She mapped the entire Koch network in Dark Money by reading tax filings the way normal people read murder mysteries.

I.F. Stone read government documents. That was his whole trick. He caught the government lying because he actually read what they published.

In 1964, when Lyndon Johnson told America that North Vietnamese torpedo boats had attacked our destroyers in the Gulf of Tonkin, every journalist in Washington took the President at his word. Izzy didn’t.

He read the Navy’s own timeline, noticed the sequence of events made no sense, and called it a fabrication. He was the only American journalist to challenge the story.

The Gulf of Tonkin Resolution passed two days later, authorizing the Vietnam War. Fifty-eight thousand Americans died in that war. Exposed decades later by declassified NSA documents, Izzy had been right all along.

What do they have in common? None of them needed a senior administration official to return their calls. They didn’t trade access for truth. Sy talked to the disgruntled, Jane listened to the documents, and Izzy talked to nobody but read everything.

That’s the job. Find the liars, follow the money, read the fine print. Everything else is public relations.

That’s Capital Mischief. The humor of O’Rourke, the clarity of Carlin, the battery acid of Mencken, and the stubbornness of a man who stays up after the house goes quiet reading Iranian state media and satellite imagery because the official story has never once been the whole story.

Know what you’re building and who built it before you. Find the writers who did what you’re trying to do. Study them. Then do it your way.

6. Everyone said nobody reads long pieces. My readers do.

Every Substack guide tells you to keep it short. 800 words. 1,200 max. Respect people’s time. Get to the point.

My average post is 4,500 words.

The Iran piece is 8,000. It has a 57% open rate five days after publication and 400+ comments across the series. People aren’t skimming it. They’re clicking through to Iranian state media, satellite imagery sites, counterterrorism think tanks, and South Front military analysis to verify my sources. 96 readers clicked through to Wikipedia to verify my CIA Agency Seal Medal. One in five openers clicked at least one link.

That’s not skimming behavior. That’s intelligence analyst behavior.

Here’s what nobody tells you about length: the right length is however long it takes to make the argument. How do I explain with facts and receipts that the United States may be 30 days from a military operation against Iran?

That’s not a 1,200-word post. That requires the diplomatic context, the military architecture, the cyber vulnerability, the economic scenarios, the historical precedent, the source citations, and the investment implications. Cut any of those and the argument falls apart.

The reader knows it. You know it.

The piece that went to 52,000 views was long. The piece that went to 31,000 views was long. The piece climbing toward 20,000 right now is the longest thing I’ve ever published.

Short posts are easy to start and easy to forget. Long posts are hard to start and impossible to put down. If you’ve done the work, if the sources are there, if the argument builds, your reader will stay for 8,000 words and come back for more. They’ll stay for 10,000 if the story demands it.

The people telling you to write short are optimizing for casual readers. I don’t want casual readers. I want the reader who stays up past midnight finishing the piece and then opens the comment section to argue with me about my probability estimates.

That reader pays $720 a year. The casual reader unsubscribes in a month.

Write to the length the story demands. Not a word more. Not a word less. Trust your reader. They’re smarter than the growth guides think they are.

7. The visuals are part of the product. So is the brand.

I didn’t build Capital Mischief’s brand alone. I built it with Dalton Follows.

I met Dalton at Harvard, where he studied fine art, philosophy, and brand strategy. He designed my website, and when I founded R360, the peer network for ultra-high-net-worth families, I brought him on as Creative Director. He built the R360 brand from scratch and ran it for three years before going out on his own.

When I launched Capital Mischief, Dalton designed the logo. He helped lay out the publication on Substack. Then he built www.charliepgarcia.com and integrated Substack directly into the site so the personal brand and the publication work as a single system.

Dalton’s conviction is that a brand is “a promise delivered consistently over time.” That’s not a tagline. That’s architecture. When someone sees the Capital Mischief logo, they see finance, politics, and trouble. That’s the brand in one image. When they visit charliepgarcia.com and it flows seamlessly into the Substack, they experience a coherent identity, not a collection of disconnected platforms.

Before he worked with R360 families worth $100 million or more, Dalton studied Buddhism in Tibet and taught art in Kibera, a slum outside Nairobi. He plays elite lacrosse. He’s Canadian, which means he’s polite about telling you your brand is broken, but he’ll still tell you.

His purpose, in his own words, is “to amplify compassionate leaders.” He’s now doing exactly that for Substack writers through his publication Designed for Distinction (daltonfollows.substack.com).

If you’re a founder, investor, or leader who wants your Substack to be more than a blog, Dalton and his team define your intellectual positioning, clarify your narrative arc, and design a publication system that reinforces credibility at every touchpoint. He did it for me. He did it for R360. The results speak for themselves.

But the visual that changed everything beyond the brand was the infographic.

A friend introduced me to an AI infographic generator about 30 days ago. I started creating visual summaries of my longer pieces. The Iran post is 8,000 words.

The infographic captures the entire argument in one image: the diplomatic deadlock, Iran’s strategic fortification, America’s glass cannon doctrine, the market blindness. All of it. One picture.

Readers started screenshotting those infographics and sharing them in group chats. People who never read the piece saw the infographic and came to the post. One image became its own distribution channel.

Three pledge messages this month specifically mentioned the visuals. “My brain likes pictures.” “Your graphic design posters are the bomb.” People process information differently. Some want 8,000 words. Some want one image that maps the whole argument. Serve both.

Invest in your visuals. A professional logo. Infographics that summarize your key posts. A consistent visual brand. Most Substack writers treat visuals as decoration. Your readers are telling you they’re a conversion tool.

8. I gave away everything for free. For Four months.

Before I explain the free period, I need to explain the philosophy behind it. Because the decision to give away five months of work wasn’t generosity. It was architecture.

I own 3,000 books on religion. I study Kabbalah with a teacher in Israel. I’ve read the Torah, the Gospels, and the Quran cover to cover. My deepest purpose is connecting the material world to the spiritual world.

A moment in Genesis explains why Capital Mischief exists.

In Genesis 28, Jacob falls asleep on a stone in the desert and dreams of a ladder stretching from earth to heaven. Angels ascending and descending. Not just going up. Both directions. The material reaches toward the divine. The divine reaches back down. The ladder is a circuit.

That’s Capital Mischief. Monday sends money upward toward meaning. Saturday sends meaning downward toward money. Friday sits in the middle: real people who built wealth and found purpose. The ladder connects them.

Friday and Saturday are free. Forever. Because you can’t skip to the investment thesis without the books. The person who needs them most can’t afford them yet. You don’t cross The Threshold without deciding you’re ready.

Most Substack writers build a paywall to protect revenue. I built The Threshold to protect people. The revenue followed.

No paywall until February 28th. Every post, every analysis, every infographic, every comment thread. Free. For 143 days.

This was intentional. I wanted every subscriber to experience the full product before I asked for a dollar. I wanted 100 posts on the record before I turned on payments. I wanted the answer to “is this worth paying for?” to be obvious, not hypothetical.

579 people pledged to pay before I asked them to. Most Substacks have a 1-2% pledge rate. Mine is 11.2%.

Generosity builds trust faster than any growth tactic. If your content is good enough, people will offer to pay before you ask. Let them experience the product first. The paywall can wait. The trust can’t.

9. A few pieces went viral. Here’s what I learned.

Three posts broke out. China: 31,898 views from 1,367 recipients. That’s a 23x multiplier. Greenland: 49,701 views from 1,792 recipients. A 28x multiplier. Iran: 16,371 views and climbing on day five.

None of them went viral on day one. All of them took 3-5 days to peak.

The sharing happened through private channels: texts, emails, Signal threads, Slack groups. Direct traffic climbed from 33% to 40% over ten consecutive measurements across eleven days on the Iran piece. Ten climbs. No reversals. By Day 11, only 19% of the piece’s traffic came from email.

That means 81% of people reading the flagship piece were not subscribers. They were finding it through private sharing networks that Substack can’t track and I can’t see.

Bookmarks. Group chats. Slack channels. Signal threads. Possibly printed copies. The piece stopped being a newsletter post. It became a URL with its own distribution infrastructure.

The headlines did the work. “America Is 30 Days From War With Iran. Wall Street Is Asleep. This Is Your Wake-Up Call.” That headline creates urgency, identifies a gap, and promises value in one sentence. It took three bourbons. The piece took twelve. Know where your time goes.

People call it going viral like it’s something that happens to you. Like catching a cold. It’s not. It’s something you engineer. Spend as much time on your headline as on your first paragraph. And don’t judge a post’s performance on day one. The best posts take a week to peak because they travel through private channels that don’t show up in real-time analytics.

10. I got help early. It mattered.

In my first month, I worked with Veronica Llorca-Smith. She looked at my LinkedIn and told me it wasn’t connected to my Substack. She fixed my About page. She rewrote my welcome email. She optimized my bio and photo. She cleaned up the infrastructure that I didn’t know was leaking subscribers.

I’ve advised six presidents. I built companies across 60 offices. I graduated Columbia Law. And I couldn’t figure out how to link my LinkedIn to my Substack. Veronica fixed that in an hour.

She also fixed my About page, my welcome email, my bio, and my general cluelessness about the platform I’d chosen to bet on.

I liked her enough to hire her for my daughter’s newsletter. She’s based in Hong Kong, married with two kids, and better at Substack optimization than anyone I’ve found. Worth every dollar and I don’t say that about many things besides bourbon.

If you’re reading this on Veronica’s publication, you already know she’s good at what she does. I’m telling you she’s worth it.

After seeing how wonderful her site was, she inspired me to call Dalton Follows who handled the brand and design. I described him in Section 7, but the lesson bears repeating here: I didn’t try to DIY the logo, the site layout, or the Substack design.

I hired the man who’d built the brand for a network of families worth $100 million or more and let him do what he does. The result is a publication that looks like an institution, not a side project. That visual credibility converts.

People judge the quality of your thinking by the quality of your presentation. Fair or not, that’s reality. Dalton’s work at daltonfollows.substack.com is designed specifically for Substack writers who understand this.

Invest in help with the things you don’t know. Your content might be excellent. But if your About page doesn’t convert, your welcome email is stale, or your LinkedIn doesn’t link to Substack, you’re building a boat with a hole in it.

11. The recommendations that changed the trajectory.

Doomberg and Citrini Research are the #1 and #2 finance publications on Substack. They’ve been at this for years. Both recommend Capital Mischief. We launched four months ago.

I didn’t cold-DM them. I interviewed the founder of Citrini and wrote about him in MarketWatch. I pay $10,000 a year for his institutional research because it’s that good. The recommendation came from a real relationship built on genuine respect.

Build relationships with writers above you on the leaderboard by creating value for them first. Not by asking for recommendations. By doing something that makes a recommendation the natural next step.

12. Enforce your standards publicly.

400+ comments across the Iran series. One racist. One pacifist. One man who described irradiating Jewish civilians and called it “plausible.”

I banned the racist. First ban in the history of Capital Mischief.

Some writers would have quietly deleted the comment and moved on. I didn’t. I published what happened, who said it, and why they’re gone. Full transparency. With receipts.

I learned this at the United States Air Force Academy. My classmates elected me Chairman of the Cadet Wing Honor Committee. Our code was simple: “We will not lie, cheat, or steal, nor tolerate anyone who does.”

During my year as Chairman, we conducted 250 honor investigations. I sent 108 to an Honor Board. I sat on 72 of those boards as Chair. Sixty cadets were disenrolled. Every single one got a letter read to the entire wing.

Not because humiliation was the point. Because the community had a right to know what the standard was, what violated it, and what happened when you did.

Capital Mischief has one rule: argue the idea, not the person. You can tell me my probability weightings are garbage. You can tell me I don’t understand Iranian doctrine. That’s not just allowed. That’s the point. What you cannot do is tell me a Garcia should be deported.

I published the banning on a Sunday morning. Within five hours, 63 people clicked subscribe. That was the highest conversion rate of any post that weekend. Higher than the Iran piece. Higher than the Library.

A post about character converted harder than a post about war.

Here’s the counterpoint that surprised me. While I was banning someone for crossing the line, two readers in the same week pledged and told me they disagree with my conclusions. Both paid anyway.

One wrote that the “depth and coherence” earned the subscription. Another wrote that hearing different perspectives “broadens horizons.” The standard isn’t agreement. It’s rigor.

Attack the idea, not the person, and people who disagree will pay for the privilege of disagreeing intelligently. That’s a community standard that converts.

Most Substack writers are terrified of banning anyone. Terrified of losing a subscriber. Terrified of controversy. I get it. Every subscriber feels precious when you’re building.

But here’s what nobody tells you: the readers who leave because you enforced a standard were never going to pay. The readers who stay because you enforced a standard are the ones reaching for their wallets. They’re not paying for content. They’re paying for a room where someone is willing to be the referee.

Enforce your standards. Publish the enforcement. Let your readers see what you will and won’t tolerate. The ones who respect it will trust you more. The ones who don’t weren’t your audience anyway.

13. Your comment replies are content. Publish them.

Every Substack writer answers comments. Almost none of them realize the best replies are standalone content worth distributing.

When a reader comments something interesting and I respond with something funny or detailed or useful, I hit the Note button. That reply appears as a Note in the Substack feed. It reaches my 600+ followers who don’t get my emails. It reaches the discovery feed where strangers browse. It shows up on screens that my newsletter never touches.

I do this 7-8 times a day.

A reader named Poaster stopped a quarter of the way through my CNQ piece, pulled up three tickers, compared the fundamentals, and backed up the truck on the stock. He commented about it. I wrote back:

“May Saint Edgar of Alberta bless your brokerage account. I’m having a figurine made because no religion is complete without merchandise.”

Then I told him the back half of the piece is where the numbers get inappropriate. Then I told him my wife Cristina has been methodically purchasing tax-free life insurance because she looked at a man who drinks barrel-proof bourbon and smokes hand-rolled Cubans and thought, “I should hedge this.”

I hit the Note button.

That reply, pulled straight from a comment section, is now a micro-post in the Substack feed.

A stranger scrolling Notes at 2 PM sees a man blessing someone’s brokerage account in the name of a patron saint of disciplined capital. They laugh. They click. They see 101 posts. They see the Iran piece. They see 339 pledges. They subscribe.

Over the last two days, 108 of my 220 new subscribers came from Notes. Nearly half. Not from the posts. Not from restacks. Not from recommendations. From Notes. Most of which were comment replies I thought were funny enough to share.

This is a content recycling engine that costs nothing. You’ve already written the reply. You’ve already done the work. The Note button turns a comment buried at the bottom of a post into a billboard on the Substack highway.

Seven Notes a day for 13 days is 91 shots at the discovery feed before my paywall activates. If each one converts 2-3 subscribers, that’s 180-270 subscribers from content I was already creating.

Don’t let your best lines die in a comment section. If you wrote something worth reading, hit the Note button. Your comment section is a content mine. Start mining it.

14. The numbers that actually matter (and when they start mattering).

Most Substack creators stare at subscriber count. It’s the wrong number at almost every stage. Here’s what I track, when each metric starts telling you something useful, and what Capital Mischief’s numbers look like at five months so you have a benchmark.

Under 500 subscribers: ignore almost everything.

Your open rate will swing wildly. A 70% open rate on 200 subscribers means 140 people. That’s a dinner party, not a dataset. Your views per post will be modest. Your pledge count will be zero or close to it.

The only number that matters under 500: where are your subscribers coming from? I cross-posted on LinkedIn from day one. I linked my Substack to the newsletter button on my LinkedIn profile and made it obvious I had a publication. In the early months, LinkedIn was my primary growth engine. Know your source. Double down on it. Everything else is noise until you have enough readers to generate real signal.

500 to 2,000 subscribers: watch open rate and comments.

This is where open rate starts meaning something. If you’re above 40%, your content is resonating. If you’re below 30%, something is wrong with your subject lines, your send times, or your content. The Substack average is 25-30%. Capital Mischief runs 45-57% depending on the piece.

Comments matter here because they tell you what your readers care about, not what you think they care about. My Iran piece generated 400+ comments across two installments. The comment section became longer than the 8,000-word piece. That told me geopolitical intelligence was not a secondary niche. It was co-primary.

2,000 to 5,000 subscribers: watch these five numbers.

This is where the dashboard starts telling you real things.

Open rate by post type. Not your overall open rate. The open rate on each kind of post. My Wednesday geopolitical pieces open at 50-57%. My Saturday Library opens at 35-40%. That’s not because the Library is worse. It’s because the Library serves a different audience need and converts differently. If you publish multiple formats, track them separately.

Subscribe-click conversion rate. This is the percentage of people who open your post and click the subscribe button. The Substack average is 2-3%. Capital Mischief’s Iran Sit Rep converted at 9.15%. The investment thesis on Canadian Natural Resources converted at 5.56%. If your CTAs aren’t converting above 3%, rewrite them.

Pledge rate. Pledges divided by total subscribers. The Substack average is 1-3%. Capital Mischief is at 9.2% as of this week with 459 pledges across 5,011 subscribers. If your pledge rate is climbing as you add subscribers, your newer readers are higher quality than your older ones. That’s the rarest pattern in media and the strongest signal that your content is improving.

Direct traffic percentage. This shows what percentage of your views come from people typing your URL directly, clicking a saved bookmark, or opening a link someone texted them privately.

It’s your private sharing indicator. The Iran piece climbed from 33% to 40% direct traffic over ten consecutive measurements. Zero reversals. By Day 11, only 19% of its traffic came from email. 81% of readers were finding the piece through channels Substack doesn’t track: texts, Signal, WhatsApp, Slack, bookmarks. That doesn’t happen on Substack.

That happens to investigative journalism that gets passed around defense and intelligence communities the way samizdat circulated in Soviet apartment buildings. If your direct traffic is above 25%, you have a private sharing engine. Feed it.

Link click rate. What percentage of openers click the links inside your post. The Substack average is 3-5%. Capital Mischief runs 17-26% depending on the piece. On the Iran briefing, 26% of openers clicked through to my sources: NBC News, Times of Israel, MEMRI, Iranian state media. They weren’t just reading. They were verifying. If your link click rate is above 10%, your readers trust you enough to follow where you lead. That trust converts to payment.

Above 5,000 subscribers: watch revenue per subscriber and churn.

I’m entering this phase now. The metrics that matter shift from growth indicators to business indicators. Revenue per subscriber tells you how efficiently your audience monetizes. Churn rate tells you whether the people who pay keep paying. I’ll update this section when I have the data.

Capital Mischief benchmarks as of February 26, 2026 (Day 144) (Day 143):

Subscribers: 5,166 Pledges: 579 (11.2% pledge rate) Pledged

ARR: $276,286

All-time views: 413,000+

Open rate range: 53%

Subscribe-click conversion (best): 9.15% (Iran Sit Rep)

Direct traffic (best): 40%, still climbing

Link click rate range: 17-26%

Comments on flagship series: 400+

Largest single piece: 22,105 views (Iran Day 1)

Combined Iran serial: 35,000+ views across three installments

Days publishing: 144

Total free posts before paywall: 108

These numbers aren’t normal.

But the methods behind them are available to every creator on this platform. Track the right numbers. Ignore the rest.

And for the love of God, stop staring at subscriber count like it’s a scoreboard. It’s the least useful number on your dashboard until you know what’s driving it.

15. The sign-off ritual.

Every Capital Mischief post ends the same way. “May the Mischief be with you.” Then my name. Then a disclaimer that usually includes a joke about bourbon or insomnia. Then this:

That’s me on the balcony facing the beach in Daytona with a bottle of Old Pappy Van Winkle 23-year bourbon, a Montecristo cigar, and my laptop open to the comment section.

This sounds trivial. It isn’t.

The sign-off ritual is a brand asset. When readers see Old Pappy and the cigar, they know they’re home.

It’s the same reason late-night hosts have a monologue format or podcasters have a signature intro.

Repetition builds familiarity. Familiarity builds loyalty. Loyalty builds payment.

The photo tells a story without words. This man writes about geopolitics and portfolio construction from a beach in Florida with a $4,000 bottle of bourbon.

He’s not doing this because he needs the money. He’s doing this because he can’t stop thinking about it. And he’d rather share what he’s thinking with 5,166 people than keep it to himself.

Create a ritual. A sign-off. A visual signature. Something your readers associate with you and only you. It doesn’t have to be bourbon and cigars. It has to be real. If it’s real, the readers will feel it. If it’s manufactured, they’ll feel that too.

Conclusion

Veronica told me in our first session that I would become a Substack bestseller within a year. I thought she was being generous. We’re four months in and I’m starting to think she was right.

I don’t know if any of this is replicable. I have an unusual background.

I own 5,000 books. I have a bourbon and Cuban cigar habit that my accountant could probably classify as a business expense. Your path will look different.

But the principles are the same. Bring your whole self. Answer every comment. Give away your best work. Build the infrastructure. Engineer the headlines. Get help early. And publish on a schedule that serves your reader, not your ego.

If you want to see what four months of this looks like in practice, Capital Mischief publishes Monday through Sunday.

The Saturday Mischief Library is always free. Start there. If you want your Substack to look and feel like a serious publication from day one, talk to Dalton at daltonfollows.substack.com.

If you want your Substack infrastructure optimized by someone who’s done it for hundreds of creators, you’re already reading Veronica’s work.

And if you figure out a way to publish five days a week without developing a bourbon habit, let me know.

I haven’t cracked that one yet.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

