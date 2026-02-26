Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Jurén's avatar
Michael Jurén
11h

Sorry to bother you with an administrative question, but like Michelle above, I don’t want to miss out: I pledged Founder and got a mail thanking me for being an early subscriber, but not saying what I pledged to do. In the mail there is a link to manage my pledges, which leads me to ”settings”. There I can only see that I have a free subscription. At the bottom, it says ”To cancel your pledge, click here”

I don’t want to mess things up so I don’t dare click that - but I can’t figure out how to confirm that my Founder subscription went through before the 28th? I’d much appreciate a confirmation that the Founders pledge is recorded before it’s too late.

Reply
Share
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
12h

I joined Substack in early February.

I discovered Capital Mischief on Feb 11, per your ‘Post Dashboard.’

I open Substack before I check my email, and that’s when and where I read your content. So I’m screwing up your Open Rate. My bad.

But I’m trying to keep up, and I’m consuming your content like a sandwich from both ends. Thank God for the ‘Done’ button on your posts, or I would lose track.

Here’s what I’m doing and what I’ve learned.

I bought the three books from Jeffrey Gitomer.

You recommended Rolls-Royce stock, and I bought it this week. On my own. No broker. That’s a first for me. 😁

I pledged because Fear of Missing Out, and I genuinely mean that.

You sir, are a gem.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture