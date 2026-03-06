He was laughed out of his first real estate office.

Belly laugh. Hysterical. Like the team leader had heard the funniest thing of his life.

Don Wenner had just told him he wanted to be the top agent out of 150 in his first year.

Don Wenner is now worth over $100 million.

The team leader is not.

His first client was a woman named Cynthia.

Her rent had doubled after twenty years in the same apartment. She had nowhere to go and no one to help her. Don Wenner was twenty-one years old, studying finance at Drexel, waiting tables on weekends. He found her a place accessible for her mobility challenges. He drove through a snowstorm to help her close.

When he found out she had no one to help her move, he stayed and moved her himself.

Nobody told him to do that. Nobody was watching. There was no brand strategy behind it, no content play, no culture deck. There was a woman who needed help and a twenty-one-year-old who stayed.

That was 2006.

Everything since has been a repetition of that moment at larger scale.

Today DLP Capital manages $5.5 billion in assets. Don has 1,000 employees across real estate, banking, and impact investing. He owns two banks. His team has acquired more than 25,000 homes and apartments. DLP has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list thirteen consecutive years.

In November 2025, at the EY Strategic Growth Forum in Palm Springs, Don Wenner was named National EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Service category.

Ten winners selected from more than 200 regional honorees across the entire country.

The judges’ summary: “Don’s drive has grown DLP Capital into a diversified powerhouse where prosperity and purpose go hand in hand. He is building thriving communities and empowering millions of working families through affordable housing, financial innovation and a forward-thinking vision for lasting impact.”

The names on the EY alumni roster are not minor figures. Howard Schultz. Arthur Blank. Reed Hoffman. James Park.

Don Wenner’s name now sits in that company permanently.

He is also now eligible for EY World Entrepreneur of the Year in June 2026.

The march continues.

This podcast is free. It will always be free. The person who needs Don Wenner’s story most is the person who cannot pay for it yet. The sixteen-year-old who left home and has not found his Cynthia yet. The first-generation entrepreneur who has been told their start disqualifies their finish. Friday is the ladder. The ladder stays down. What changes at midnight Saturday is everything else. Monday’s investment analysis. Wednesday’s geopolitical intelligence. Sunday’s Dear Charlie. Those live behind The Threshold. Don Wenner did not wait for better conditions. He knocked on doors in the rain. He drove through snowstorms. Neither should you. Current prices lock permanently for anyone who crosses before midnight Saturday. $50 per month becomes $100. $360 per year becomes $720. The Founding Circle at $2,000 disappears permanently Saturday at midnight. The Threshold does not ask if you are rich enough. It asks if you are serious enough. Don Wenner left home at sixteen with no degree and no floor and answered that question every single day for nineteen years. You have until midnight Saturday.

I made this.

Every lesson in the next ten minutes lives in here. If you are the kind of person who reads the last page of a novel first, this is your moment. If you consider that a moral failing, scroll past it and meet me at the snowstorm.

The Bitcoin logo in the upper right corner is not an accident.

Nothing in this infographic is.

Now. The snowstorm.

What you are about to read.

This conversation covers the system behind nineteen years of 50% compounded annual growth, the full day Don spent alone with Jim Collins working through the flywheel, the 20-Mile March and why entrepreneurs have it exactly backwards, the hiring machine behind seven interviews a week for a decade, and the eleven commitments that separate a life of success from a life of significance.

It also covers a snowstorm, a woman named Cynthia, and what Don Wenner wants to hear at the pearly gates.

Those are not separate stories. They are the same story at different scales.

LESSON 1: The first transaction is the whole mission.

Don’s first real estate client was Cynthia. He drove through a snowstorm to help her close on a home she was about to lose. When he found out she had no one to help her move, he stayed.

He was twenty-one. No investors. No capital. No floor.

That one transaction contained everything DLP Capital would ever be: the purpose, the method, the standard, and the answer to every “why” question the company would face for the next two decades.

Don did not discover his mission years later in a strategic planning session. He found it in a snowstorm helping a woman nobody else was going to help.

The lesson is not complicated.

Your mission is not what you write on the wall. It is what you do when it is inconvenient, expensive, and nobody is watching.

Every business that lasts is built on a Cynthia. The ones that don’t last are built on a spreadsheet.

LESSON 2: The flywheel is your strategy.

Don spent a full day one-on-one with Jim Collins working through the flywheel. Not a seminar. Not a conference. One day. One room. One conversation.

Collins had updated his thinking since the 2016 monograph. He simplified it to three elements.

Fire: what gets you out of bed. What you are called to do. What you must do, regardless of whether it is convenient or profitable that particular morning.

Contribution: the elements that build on each other and create compounding value. Each one makes the next one easier. That is the flywheel. Not a list of priorities. A sequence where each element generates momentum for the next.

Fuel: the revenue and profit that lets you do more of it.

The question at the center of the whole system: “If you do this well, what will inevitably have to happen next?”

Don has been working on DLP’s flywheel for years. Once refined, it explained nineteen years of consistent growth better than any budget or forecast ever did.

Most companies fail not from lack of effort but from effort aimed in the wrong direction. The flywheel is not a strategy document. It is a clarity document.

Collins applied it to Amazon in 2001. Don applied it to affordable housing in Pennsylvania. The mechanism is identical. The fire is different. That is the point.

Start here: Turning the Flywheel by Jim Collins. One hour to read. Don’s exact words: “It could be a two-year master program just on that little tiny book.” Then Good to Great, which is the foundation the flywheel sits on. Then Great by Choice, which is where the 20-Mile March lives. Read them in that order.

LESSON 3: The 20-Mile March is not the tortoise.

Two expedition crews set out for the South Pole in 1911. Both equally skilled. Both equally equipped.

The first crew marched exactly twenty miles every day. Sunny and forty degrees: twenty miles. Blizzard and negative temperatures: twenty miles. Good conditions, bad conditions, impossible conditions. Twenty miles. Every day. No exceptions.

The second crew marched thirty to forty miles on good days and stayed in their tents when conditions were hard, waiting for things to improve.

The first crew reached the South Pole. The second arrived thirty-one days later and died on the return trip when their supplies ran out.

Don tells this story to every new employee at DLP. Then he asks for the business lesson. Every time, someone says: tortoise and the hare. Slow and steady wins the race.

He corrects them every time.

It is not the one-mile walk. Not the three-mile jog. Not the five-mile skip. It is the twenty-mile march. Executed in every condition. Every single day. For nineteen years.

DLP has never budgeted for 50% growth. They budget 15 to 26%. They average 50%+ because, as Don puts it: “We just always do more work than it takes.”

The correction most entrepreneurs need: they think systems and discipline take away freedom. Don is precise about this. The systems and discipline are what give you freedom. Freedom to be creative. Freedom to lead. Freedom to be present with your family. The march is not the cage. The march is the key.

Chick-fil-A has grown 14% a year for thirty-plus years. They are now the fiftieth largest private company in the world. They grow in a quarter what most companies budget for a year. That is the march run at a different pace. The principle is identical.

Great by Choice by Jim Collins. Four years of research. The single best answer to why some companies thrive in chaos and others collapse.

The ladder is down. It stays down. Friday and Saturday are free forever. Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday are behind The Threshold. Midnight Saturday the prices double and the Founding Circle closes permanently. Don kept marching. You?

LESSON 4: The hiring system is the business.

Don has averaged seven interviews per week personally for a decade. He reviews fifty-plus resumes daily. He does not let a resume sit for twenty-four hours. Work case studies before every hire. Predictive Index behavioral and cognitive assessments on every candidate, every role, without exception.

The framework is called RREK. Role. Responsibility. Expectations. Key outcomes. When hiring, he adds a fifth R: Requirements. What experience is non-negotiable. What the person must have already accomplished before day one.

Every person at DLP knows what winning looks like for their specific job before they start. Not a vague sense of it. A clear, quantifiable definition.

His core observation: most leaders say people are their greatest asset. Then you look at their calendar. The calendar does not agree. The calendar shows capital raising, transactions, and deals. Don’s calendar shows seven interviews a week. Personally. For a decade.

The secondary tool is the Personal Compass: every team member defines what winning looks like for their life, not just their job. What does the next thirty years look like? What would make it perfect? Most people have never answered that question. DLP makes space to answer it.

Don’s note on cognitive assessments: most important when hiring someone for a role different from what they have done before. For experienced people doing the same job they have always done, experience outweighs processing speed. For a fast-growing entrepreneurial organization where everything changes constantly, cognitive ability is the separator.

He reviews fifty resumes a day. He says it does not take long when you know exactly what you are looking for.

The calendar does not lie. His says hiring. For a decade.

Building an Elite Organization by Don Wenner. The complete Elite Execution System. Gino Wickman read it and called it “EOS on steroids.” Jim Collins was the first person to read it. It is the only book on scaling from $10 million to $500 million written by someone who actually did it thirteen years in a row.

Building an Elite Career by Don Wenner. For every person inside the organization the CEO is trying to build.

LESSON 5: Struggle is the curriculum. Stop robbing your children of it.

Don moved thirty-seven times by the time he was seventeen. Two teenage parents. Divorce. A correction officer and a home daycare. No resources. No floor.

In eighth grade, a financial planner came to career day and said the job paid more than doctors, lawyers, and accountants.

What Don heard: you have to be entrepreneurial, a self-starter, and good at math. He was already running a landscaping company, employing his friends, creating flyers, riding his bike to sign accounts.

He had his career plan at thirteen.

Then Don said something in our conversation that stopped me.

He called Charlie Engle “a mutual friend of ours” and quoted him directly.

“Every successful businessman and woman I know has their origin story of struggle. Yet every successful businessman or woman I know robs their children of that same struggle.”

Don brought that quote into the conversation on his own, unprompted, calling it the most profound thing he had ever heard anyone say about success and struggle.

He did not know that four weeks ago, thirteen days after my brother Brian died, Charlie Engle was the lunch speaker at an R360 meeting in Georgetown.

I wrote about what happened that week here.

If you do not know Charlie Engle: he ran 4,500 miles across the Sahara Desert. All of it. 111 days. Two marathons a day in 140-degree heat in soft sand.

Matt Damon narrated the documentary. Three Academy Award winners produced it. Before the Sahara, he was a crack addict. A decade-long run on cocaine and alcohol that ended in a near-fatal six-day binge and a hail of bullets.

He got sober and started running. Then the federal government convicted him of mortgage fraud he didn’t commit and sent him to prison in West Virginia for sixteen months. He ran circles on the prison track until other inmates started joining him.

You can lock him up. You cannot make him stop running.

Don’s correction of the bootstrap myth is immediate.

He does not want anyone leaving this podcast thinking he is amazing. Luke 12:48 is his reframe: he was born in 1984 as a white man with two parents who loved him in a Christian household with a big extended family. The struggle came anyway. So did the blessings. His job was to be obedient with both.

That is not a bootstrap story. That is an honest one.

They are rarer.

Running Man by Charlie Engle. The memoir is getting made into a movie. His next project: the Dead Sea to Everest. The lowest point on earth to the highest. That is not a metaphor. That is his actual next run.

LESSON 6: The eleven commitments that separate success from significance.

Don spent years building this list. He started with seven. He recently expanded it to eleven. Not one item on the list requires a college degree, an inheritance, or a favorable zip code. Every item is a commitment, not a talent.

One. Intentional living. What you want. Most people never define it. They have good intentions. Good intentions and intentionality are, as John Maxwell says, two of the most opposite things in the world. The gap between them is action.

Two. Purpose. Why you want it. Mark Twain’s two most important days: the day you were born and the day you find out why.

Three. Clear goals. Not wishes. Specific, measurable, written goals with a plan attached.

Four. Grit. Passion and perseverance toward long-term goals. Not talent. Not intelligence. Grit is the separator that does not care where you started.

Five. Growth mindset. Curiosity and the belief that effort produces capability. The thing Don is most focused on building in his three sons right now. It has never been easier to learn anything. The people who are curious will compound. The ones who think they already know will not.

Six. Gratitude. Don starts every day with scripture and then gratitude. In that order. There are a million things to complain about. There are more things to be grateful for. The discipline is noticing them.

Seven. Presence. Mind where your feet are. Don calls this the secret sauce of the most successful people he knows. The ability to be fully present is the hardest discipline in a world engineered to fragment your attention. It also compounds faster than almost anything else.

Eight. Progress. Consistent progress produces the feeling of success as reliably as success itself. What employees want more than anything is to feel they are moving forward. Build systems that make progress visible.

Nine. Preparation. Don’s most repeated line inside DLP: most people have the will to win. Few have the will to prepare to win. The ones who prepare are the ones still standing at the end.

Ten. The Power of AND. Profitable AND purposeful. Scaling AND significant. Ministry platform AND profit engine. The refusal to accept false choices. Most people think they have to choose. The ones who build enduring organizations learn to hold both.

Eleven. Consistency. It always beats intensity over time. Always. Intensity is celebrated. Consistency compounds.

Not one of those eleven things is about where you were born or what you inherited. They are commitments to how you are going to live.

Grit by Angela Duckworth. The research behind commitment four. Passion plus perseverance over time outperforms talent without it. Every time.

Discipline Is Destiny by Ryan Holiday. Don’s recommendation for any seventeen-year-old. “If you can get your kid to believe discipline is destiny, you will have no problems with the success part.”

Mindset by Carol Dweck. The research behind commitment five. The difference between a fixed mindset and a growth mindset is the difference between a ceiling and a sky.

A Million Little Miracles by Mark Batterson. Commitment six. Gratitude as a daily discipline, not an occasional feeling.

LESSON 7: Purpose before strategy.

Don’s definition is precise.

Success is about self. It is about achieving your goals. Significance is about others. It is about making a difference in the lives of people around you.

We all want both. We think about success more. What actually produces fulfillment is significance.

His formula: love God plus love your neighbor, integrated into everything you do. And these are the books to read:

Chase the Lion by Mark Batterson. Don’s favorite book of all time. “If your dream doesn’t scare you, it’s too small.” The best book he knows on finding and pursuing your calling.

The Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren. Number one selling book of all time behind the Bible. If Chase the Lion is the ignition, this is the engine.

Leading from Purpose by Nick Craig. Nick taught alongside Bill George at Harvard for ten years. This book is what you get if you cannot pay $16,000 for the program. You pay $25 and read it instead.

From Success to Significance by Lloyd Reeb. Co-founder of Halftime. The question Lloyd asks: “How did the last thirty years of your life go? What would the characteristics be for you to say your life was perfect?” Most people have never answered that question. This book forces the answer.

LESSON 8: Give value first. Then ask.

Don wanted to learn from the top real estate agents in America. He had no credentials, no track record, no reason anyone should talk to him.

So he invented one.

He had figured out how to generate free leads on Craigslist. He called the number one Keller Williams agent in the country and offered to show them how to sell 100 homes a year at zero cost. They all wanted the meeting.

He showed up with three pages of pre-written questions and traded the Craigslist knowledge for an hour of their time and access to their mastermind networks.

Within months he was in rooms with the top real estate agents in America. Not because he was one of them. Because he was thirsty to learn and willing to bring something of genuine value before asking for anything.

Don’s summary: “Anytime I go into a new business line, I find whoever is doing it really well and I ask them for help. People will gladly help if they believe you are going to be a good use of their time.”

That is not a technique. That is physics. Value flows toward value. The person who shows up with something useful gets into rooms that the person who shows up with a resume does not.

It is also James Bogart’s entire practice-building philosophy. It is Jeffrey Gitomer’s entire sales philosophy.

It is the architecture behind every meaningful relationship in this publication.

The law of reciprocity is not manipulation. It is how serious people find each other.

LESSON 9: The #1 ADT sales rep in America out of 100,000 did not know he was #1. That is why he won.

Don’s boss never told him how well he was doing. Don found out months later that he was the only person who had ever made $1,000 a week working for this man, let alone two, three, or four thousand.

He was number one in America out of 100,000 reps. He did not know.

What was he doing differently?

He knocked on more doors. He went where others wouldn’t, gated communities with “no soliciting” signs, the biggest houses in the neighborhood that made everyone else nervous. His math was one sale per fifty-one doors. So he did the math and knocked on more doors.

When it was raining or snowing, he knocked anyway. People let you in more easily when they feel bad for you standing in the rain.

He never left a sale without asking the buyer to call someone they knew and give him a referral. He drove directly to the referral’s house the same night.

He figured out that people felt they needed an alarm system but didn’t want one. So he started carrying a Nintendo Wii and an iPod. He created shirts identifying himself as the ADT special sales department. “I only have one of each left.” People bought a $2,000 contract to get a $200 item.

He created his own laminated badge. People trust you more when you have a laminated badge. Even if you made it yourself.

His boss’s lesson: does the mailman deliver your mail when it’s raining and snowing? Yes. So why can’t you?

The entire Don Wenner story is in that alarm sales chapter. The flywheel. The march. The system. The willingness to go where others won’t. He had not named any of those things yet. He was just knocking on doors in the rain with a Nintendo Wii in his bag.

He was twenty years old.

LESSON 10: The Power of AND.

Every false choice in business is a failure of imagination.

Profitable OR purposeful. Scaling OR significant. Faith OR finance. Mine OR ministry.

Don’s answer to every one of those: AND.

DLP Capital is his profit engine AND his ministry platform. The investment returns are real AND the mission is real. Affordable housing is good business AND good theology. Luke 12:48 runs the culture AND the P&L. Matthew 25 is the performance review AND the business strategy.

When Charlie asked Don about Matthew 25 and the Parable of the Talents, about the master who condemns the servant not for failing but for burying his gift out of fear, Don did not hesitate.

“That story always makes me think of what I want to hear at the pearly gates. Well done, good and faithful servant. Knowing that you did the best you could with what was given to you.”

He is not building a real estate company.

He is building toward that sentence.

Everything else is how he gets there.

My brother Brian held a billion-dollar resume AND a nickname from a movie theater in Connecticut where they called him Blue. He did not choose between them. He held both until the end.

Don Wenner holds both at $5.5 billion in assets and growing.

Dream. Live. Prosper. The three words are not a tagline.

They are the sequence.

THE COMPLETE READING LIST

In the order Don would have you read them.

Start with purpose:

Chase the Lion by Mark Batterson. Don’s favorite book of all time.

The Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren. The number one selling book of all time behind the Bible.

Leading from Purpose by Nick Craig. Bill George’s Harvard program for $25.

From Success to Significance by Lloyd Reeb. The question most people never answer.

Then build character:

Grit by Angela Duckworth. Passion plus perseverance over talent.

Discipline Is Destiny by Ryan Holiday. The book Don hands to every seventeen-year-old.

Mindset by Carol Dweck. Curiosity as the separator.

A Million Little Miracles by Mark Batterson. Gratitude as daily discipline.

Running Man by Charlie Engle. What struggle actually looks like and what it produces.

Then build the system:

Turning the Flywheel by Jim Collins. One hour. Two-year curriculum.

Good to Great by Jim Collins. The foundation.

Great by Choice by Jim Collins. The 20-Mile March.

Building an Elite Organization by Don Wenner. The system that runs on top of all of it.

Building an Elite Career by Don Wenner. For every person inside the organization.

A NOTE ON WHY THIS IS FREE.

The Fortunate Fishes podcast is free. Every Friday. Always.

The person who needs Don Wenner’s story most is the person who cannot pay for it yet. The seventeen-year-old in thirty-seven different homes who has not yet had his career day moment. The first-generation entrepreneur who has been told he has to choose between profit and purpose. The operator at $10 million who cannot see the path to $500 million.

Friday is the ladder. The ladder stays down.

Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday are where the intelligence lives. The investment analysis. The geopolitical briefings. The Dear Charlie community. Those require commitment.

The Threshold does not ask if you are rich enough.

It asks if you are serious enough.

Don Wenner drove through a snowstorm in 2006 because a woman needed help and he was the one standing there. He did not wait for better conditions. He did not wait until he was ready. He did not wait for someone to tell him to go. He went. The Founding Circle disappears Saturday at midnight. The prices double Saturday at midnight. Friday’s ladder stays down forever. The question Don wants to hear answered at the pearly gates is simple. Did you do the best you could with what you were given? You have until midnight Saturday to answer it.

If you enjoyed this, I’m asking three things:

Hit the ❤️. It takes one second and tells the Substack algorithm this briefing is worth reading. Hit the 🔄 restack. It puts this in front of your followers at the moment they need it most. Drop a comment below. I read every one and I reply. The conversation in the comments often surfaces intelligence I missed. That’s how this community works.

If you found value here, someone in your network needs to see this.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Leave a comment

Share Capital Mischief