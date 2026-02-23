A time-sensitive investment briefing from the man who told ultra-high-net-worth R360 families to buy at $1.30 a share. It closed Friday at $18.40.Thanks for reading Capital Mischief! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Chapter 1: The Obituary Was Premature

January 2023. London.

A Turkish-born, British-educated engineer named Tufan Erginbilgiç walked into the headquarters of Rolls-Royce Holdings and did something no CEO in the history of British industry has done with quite this level of surgical honesty.

He told his employees they were standing on a burning platform.

Not metaphorically. Not in the gentle, euphemistic way British executives deliver bad news, sandwiched between a cricket reference and an apology. He said it the way a man who’d spent his career at BP says things. Like a geologist telling you the ground under your house is moving.

The stock was trading at roughly £1. For American investors holding the OTC-listed ADR under ticker RYCEY, that translated to about $1.30 a share. Market cap: £8 billion, roughly $10 billion. The company carried £2 billion in net debt.

The Trent 1000 engine, which was supposed to be the crown jewel of the Boeing 787 program, had developed cracks in its turbine blades that cost billions to fix. COVID had gutted the civil aerospace business so thoroughly that Rolls-Royce was burning cash the way the Royal Navy burns diesel.

Which is to say: impressively, expensively, and with no obvious way to stop.

The financial press, never ones to miss a funeral they can write about in advance, were composing elegant obituaries for a 140-year-old company that once powered the Spitfires that saved Britain from an ideological movement that also promised to make things great again.

That was three years ago.

Today, February 23, 2026, Rolls-Royce Holdings is the fifth-largest company in the FTSE 100. Market cap: north of £100 billion. The ADR trades above $18. Net debt has become net cash. Operating margins exceed 20%. The stock has risen 1,200% in five years.

It has hit a record high every single trading day of 2026, which is the kind of performance that makes index fund managers weep with confusion because it isn’t supposed to happen to companies headquartered in Derby, England.

A $10,000 investment in RYCEY in January 2023 is worth north of $140,000 today. That is not a typo.

In three days, on February 26, the company reports full-year 2025 results.

I want to tell you what the financial press won’t. Because I’ve lived this one from the inside.

I bought Rolls-Royce in 2023. Not because a screener flagged it or an analyst upgraded it. I bought it because I spent decades in rooms where defense spending decisions are made. I advised six Presidents from both parties.

I held security clearances that don’t appear in my biography. And when I mapped the convergence of European rearmament, AUKUS, nuclear energy, and commercial aerospace recovery, every signal I’d been trained to read pointed at one company.

A company the market had left for dead the way London leaves umbrellas on the Tube. Casually. Without looking back.

I told the members of R360, the network I founded for ultra-high-net-worth families averaging $600 million in net worth, to look at it.

My partner Barbara Goodstein went on CNBC, Schwab Network, Bloomberg, and Fox Business and made the case for Rolls-Royce and the defense as the sector these families should be watching.

In January, I published the Greenland analysis that 52,000 people read and told them to buy defense stocks “regardless of outcome.” In December, I published “The Trump Doctrine,” documenting the most significant revision of American grand strategy since the Cold War.

In February, I published the Iran series tracking the investment implications of Operation Midnight Hammer in real time. I’ve been building this thesis piece by piece, column by column, contract by contract. Capital Mischief readers have watched it assemble in front of them for two months.

Everything that happened in the last three years was knowable in January 2023. Every catalyst was visible. Every contract was in the pipeline. The geopolitical shift had already occurred.

And the market priced the company at $1.30 a share.

I own this stock. I believe you should too. But at a forward P/E of 40, Wednesday’s earnings report will determine whether you’re buying at the right price or getting a better one.

This piece is about showing you exactly what you’d be owning, why I believe it’s a generational asset, and what to watch for on February 26 before you pull the trigger.

Because right now, everyone sees Rolls-Royce. Thirteen out of eighteen analysts say Buy. The financial press is breathless. Record highs every day.

But they don’t see all of it. Not yet.

Chapter 2: Nine Billion Pounds Sterling and Some Light Uranium Enrichment

January 24, 2025. Derby, England.

The UK Ministry of Defense announced the Unity contract. £9 billion. Eight years. The design, manufacture, and support of every nuclear reactor in every Royal Navy submarine. The Dreadnought-class ballistic missile boats carrying Britain’s nuclear deterrent. The beginning of the SSN-AUKUS submarine program linking Britain, America, and Australia into a trilateral nuclear alliance.

This is the largest defense contract in Rolls-Royce’s 140-year history.

Now here’s the number that should make you put down your coffee.

When Rolls-Royce was trading at £1, the entire company was valued at roughly £8 billion. This single contract, for one program, in one division, is worth £9 billion.

One contract. More than the whole company.

Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, spent his career searching for what he called “margin of safety,” the gap between what something is worth and what the market charges for it. The gap here wasn’t a margin. It was a canyon you could park an aircraft carrier in.

But here’s the thing about Rolls-Royce that makes the defense thesis different from every other defense contractor on earth. This company doesn’t compete for submarine nuclear work. It IS submarine nuclear work. Rolls-Royce is the only private company on the planet that designs, manufactures, supports, and decommissions nuclear submarine reactors within a single entity.

They’ve been doing it for 65 years. There is no second source. There is no fallback supplier. If Rolls-Royce stopped building reactors tomorrow, the Royal Navy would cease to be a nuclear force.

The AUKUS alliance would lose its reactor partner. And Britain’s continuous at-sea deterrent, the thing that has kept a nuclear-armed submarine patrolling the ocean without interruption since 1969, would have a very large and very expensive problem.

The reactor fuel is enriched uranium at 93 to 97 percent. That’s weapons-grade. A publicly traded company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, handles weapons-grade nuclear material as part of its Tuesday.

Their latest reactor core design lasts 30 years without refueling. A submarine deploys, patrols, and gets decommissioned without anyone ever opening the reactor vessel. A sealed nuclear power plant, operating underwater, in total darkness, for three decades.

And right now, construction cranes tower over the Raynesway nuclear facility in Derby because Rolls-Royce is doubling the size of the plant. Up to 12 SSN-AUKUS submarines for the Royal Navy. At least 5 for Australia. The Dreadnought class. The existing Astute fleet.

When a nuclear reactor factory needs more space, something fundamental has shifted.

But this company has betrayed the market’s trust before.

Chapter 3: A Brief History of Dying Magnificently

The development of the RB211 jet engine for Lockheed’s TriStar consumed the company like a particularly expensive addiction.

Cost overruns spiraled. The engineering was revolutionary. The financial management was catastrophic. Edward Heath’s government nationalized the company. It was the largest corporate failure in British history, which in Britain is saying something because the British have been failing at things with great distinction since the Romans left.

The engine that nearly destroyed Rolls-Royce went on to become one of the most successful jet engines ever built. The RB211 family evolved into the Trent series, which today powers the majority of the world’s wide-body aircraft and generates billions in recurring revenue every year. The thing that almost killed the company became the foundation of its greatest asset.

If that sounds familiar, it should. Because the pattern repeated.

2014 and 2015: multiple profit warnings. The Trent 1000 crisis, with cracking turbine blades and grounded aircraft. Rolls-Royce had been using TotalCare accounting that moved revenues forward from long-term service contracts, which is a fancy way of saying they were counting money they hadn’t earned yet.

When IFRS 15 accounting standards changed in 2018, the mask came off. Reported profits would have been £900 million lower than the company claimed. That’s not an accounting adjustment. That’s an entirely different company hiding behind the same letterhead.

Then there was the bribery. In 2017, Rolls-Royce paid £671 million to the Serious Fraud Office under a deferred prosecution agreement for corrupting officials in a dozen countries. Indonesia. China. Brazil. Nigeria. Saudi Arabia. The company bribed its way to export contracts while its auditor, KPMG, noticed nothing for over a decade.

Then COVID. International flying stopped. TotalCare revenue, pegged to engine flying hours, collapsed. The debt ballooned.

This is the antagonist of the story. Not a competitor. Not a geopolitical risk. The company itself. Its institutional tendency toward engineering brilliance and financial recklessness. Its 140-year habit of building things so extraordinary that they nearly bankrupt the organization building them, followed by a rescue, followed by dominance, followed by hubris, followed by near-death.

Lather, rinse, repeat. Since 1884.

This is why the market priced Rolls-Royce at £1. Not because investors couldn’t see the defense contracts coming. Because they’d been burned. Repeatedly. The institutional memory of loss was louder than the analytical case for recovery.

Which is exactly what made Erginbilgiç different. He didn’t promise a turnaround. He diagnosed a disease. “Burning platform” wasn’t rhetoric. It was a clinical assessment from a man who recognized comfortable decline the way a cardiologist recognizes an arrhythmia. By the time you feel it, it’s been there for years.

He didn’t just fix the balance sheet. He changed the DNA. Operating margins went from low single digits to above 20%. £2 billion in net debt became more than £1 billion in net cash. Dilution became a £1 billion buyback program. And the stock went from £1 to £13 while the City of London stood around looking like it had just been told the Earth orbits the Sun.

140 years. The same cycle. Near-death. Resurrection. Dominance. The question is whether this time the pattern finally breaks.

I believed it would. Here’s what I saw that the market didn’t.

Chapter 4: How to Quietly Conquer the Planet Without Anyone Noticing

When you spend decades in classified operations and then transition to advising Presidents on national security, you develop a very specific instinct. You don’t look at defense companies the way Wall Street does. Wall Street reads earnings transcripts. I read terrain.

And when I mapped the terrain in 2023, one company appeared everywhere I looked. Like finding the same fingerprint at every crime scene.

The Atlantic Ocean. The Royal Navy’s nuclear submarine fleet. Every reactor: Rolls-Royce. The Dreadnought-class boats carrying Britain’s nuclear deterrent on continuous at-sea patrol.

The reactor cores built at Raynesway in Derby, a facility so secure that most British citizens don’t know it exists. No competitor. No alternative. Monopoly isn’t a strong enough word. This is the only game in town, and the town doesn’t have zoning for competitors.

The European Central Front. Germany amended its constitution, which Germans do approximately as often as they admit to enjoying a joke, to spend €1 trillion on defense. In January, when I published the Greenland analysis, I told readers that NATO’s commitment to five percent of GDP on defense by 2035 meant “defense stocks regardless of outcome.” 52,000 people read that.

In “The Trump Doctrine,” I wrote: “For thirty years, American presidents asked Europeans to spend more. They sent diplomatic cables. They gave speeches. They expressed concern. Trump threatened to leave. They are spending.”

Those Leopard 2 tanks rolling off the line in Munich? Every one of them powered by a Rolls-Royce engine built in Friedrichshafen. That 5% NATO commitment I documented? Rolls-Royce has the order book to prove it’s real.

In December 2025, Rolls-Royce received orders for more than 300 mtu engines from KNDS for tanks destined for Germany, Lithuania, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Czech Republic. The Leopard 2 was designed around the mtu engine the way a cathedral is designed around its foundation.

Replacing it would mean redesigning the tank. Nobody is redesigning the most successful Western main battle tank while simultaneously trying to rearm a continent.

The Indo-Pacific. Australia is building its first nuclear submarine fleet from scratch. Rolls-Royce is the designated reactor partner under AUKUS. They’ve signed workforce development agreements with South and Western Australia.

This isn’t a contract. It’s a 30-year strategic alliance between a sovereign nation and a single company to build an entire national nuclear submarine capability that has never existed before. The submarine rotational force begins operating out of Western Australia in 2027.

The Persian Gulf. I’ve been writing about Iran for weeks on Capital Mischief. The carrier strike groups. The ultimatum. The F-35Bs on those flight decks carry Rolls-Royce LiftSystems for vertical thrust. The only vertical lift technology for fighter jets in production in the world.

My readers who followed the Ford across the Mediterranean are now reading about the company that makes the engines on the flight deck.

Then the $73.5 million contract for Israeli Merkava tank propulsion through U.S. Foreign Military Sales, part of a $462 million umbrella agreement. Built in Graniteville, South Carolina. American workers. American soil. American security clearances. A British company smart enough to manufacture on American soil in an era when “Buy American” is more than a slogan.

The skies above every continent. 4,600-plus Rolls-Royce wide-body engines currently on wings worldwide. Each one a toll booth generating per-hour revenue through TotalCare contracts lasting the life of the aircraft.

A $30 million razor with 25-year blades. The switching cost isn’t money. It’s re-certifying the entire aircraft. Nobody does that. Three companies on earth can build these engines. Three. The certification process for a new entrant takes a decade and costs tens of billions. China is trying. They are not close.

If this map looks familiar, it should. In December, I laid out the Trump Doctrine and documented the rearmament wave it triggered. Germany. Saudi Arabia. Japan. NATO. Every ally paying who never paid before.

In January, I mapped the Greenland negotiation and showed that Trump’s territorial demands were a forcing function for defense spending. In February, I tracked Operation Midnight Hammer and the Iran escalation live. Three months. Three pieces. One thesis: the Western world is rearming at a pace not seen since 1945, and the money is flowing now.

Every dollar, euro, and riyal I’ve been tracking since December flows into the company you’re reading about now.

While I was documenting this in print, Barbara Goodstein, my partner at R360, was carrying the macro thesis to national television. “Every crisis presents opportunity,” she told CNBC in April 2025 as defense stocks surged.

We weren’t guessing. We were reading the same terrain from different vantage points and arriving at the same conclusion. The R360 members connected the dots themselves. That’s how we operate. We provide the intelligence framework and trust people who’ve built $600 million fortunes to see what we see.

Name another company that sits at that intersection. Take your time. I’ll wait.

Chapter 5: The Part Where It Stops Being a Defense Story

Wylfa. Anglesey. Wales.

A decommissioned nuclear power station on a remote coastline looking out at the Irish Sea. If you’ve never been to Anglesey, imagine a place so remote that the sheep outnumber the people and the wind has opinions about your life choices.

Construction begins here in 2026 on Britain’s first new domestic nuclear technology in over 20 years. A 470 megawatt small modular reactor that will power a million homes for at least 60 years. Factory-built. Modular. Transportable.

The UK government has committed over £2.5 billion in public funding. Rolls-Royce SMR was selected as the preferred technology over international competitors in a two-year evaluation.

Now I’m going to give you one sentence. And I want you to read it twice.

Rolls-Royce builds the reactors for the submarines that enforce the peace and the reactors for the power plants that rebuild after the war.

That’s not a stock thesis. That’s a civilizational position.

65 years of building pressurized water reactors for the Royal Navy taught Rolls-Royce how to build them for cities. They didn’t diversify into nuclear energy. They evolved into it. The expertise that keeps a submarine underwater for 30 years without refueling is the same expertise that will keep the lights on in Birmingham for 60.

The defense moat created the energy business. And nobody else on earth has both.

The reader who arrived at this chapter thinking they were reading about a defense company just discovered they’re reading about an energy company that also happens to dominate defense. That’s the false summit. You climbed the defense mountain, looked around, and realized there’s a taller peak behind it you couldn’t see from below.

Now add the third mega-trend.

Every major tech company on earth is scrambling for reliable baseload power. Microsoft restarted Three Mile Island. Google is exploring SMRs. Amazon is signing nuclear deals. U.S. demand for nuclear power is forecast to grow from 100 gigawatts to 400 gigawatts by 2050. Rolls-Royce’s mtu power systems are already selling turbines to data center operators who need always-on generation today. Power Systems order intake for data centers grew 85% year-over-year in the first half of 2025. And when the SMRs come online in the 2030s, a single 470 MW reactor can power a massive hyperscale data center campus, 24/7, for 60 years, with virtually zero carbon emissions.

Rolls-Royce SMR is 18 months ahead of every competitor in European regulatory approval. They’ve entered the U.S. regulatory process. CEZ in Czech Republic has signed for 3 gigawatts. Sweden’s Vattenfall has shortlisted them. Poland has endorsed the technology. Hungary is exploring deployment.

And because no story about a British engineering company is complete without a touch of magnificent absurdity: they’re developing a nuclear micro-reactor for the surface of the moon by the early 2030s. Funded by the UK Space Agency. In active development with Oxford and Bangor Universities.

European rearmament. Nuclear energy renaissance. AI infrastructure buildout.

Three mega-trends, each individually worth trillions, converging on a single company. Name another one that sits at that intersection. Take your time. I’ll wait.

I laid out the first of those trends in “The Trump Doctrine” and the Greenland analysis. I tracked the second through the Iran series, where strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities accelerated every Western nation’s urgency to build domestic nuclear capacity.

The third is playing out in real time in Power Systems order books. Capital Mischief has been documenting the convergence for two months.

This piece is where the threads meet.

Warren Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway by owning the infrastructure of American economic life: insurance, railroads, energy, consumer goods.

Rolls-Royce owns the infrastructure of Western security and energy independence: submarine reactors, tank engines, jet engines, modular nuclear plants.

Berkshire captured the American century. Rolls-Royce is positioned to capture the rearmament decade.

When I presented this thesis to R360 members, I didn’t present a defense trade. I presented a generational asset. The kind of holding that compounds across the timelines that families worth $600 million actually think in. Not quarters. Generations.

Heads I win. Tails I win bigger.

Chapter 6: The Chapter Where I Tell You What Keeps Me Up at Night

1,200% in five years. Forward price-to-earnings ratio of 37 to 40. Record high every trading day of 2026. Thirteen out of eighteen analysts saying Buy.

Howard Marks, the greatest risk philosopher in the history of investing, has a principle that should be tattooed on the inside of every portfolio manager’s eyelids: when everyone agrees, the risk isn’t in the thesis. It’s in the consensus.

The stock has already arrived at the average analyst price target. Some DCF models suggest overvaluation of 65%. The gap between the most bullish analyst (1,625p) and the most bearish (900p) is so wide you could drive a Leopard 2 tank through it. When the range is that wide, nobody actually knows. They’re just guessing with spreadsheets, which is the financial industry’s version of reading tea leaves while wearing a suit.

Here’s the bear case. Not the straw man version. The real one.

A forward P/E of 40 means a decade of earnings growth is already in the price. If Rolls-Royce delivers exactly what management guides, the stock may be fairly valued today. For it to go higher, the company needs to exceed expectations.

At these multiples, a single disappointing quarter could erase 15-20% overnight. That’s the price of perfection. You’re not allowed to stumble.

CEO key-man risk. Erginbilgiç IS the turnaround. He’s received a significant pay increase to stay, but there’s no public succession plan. If he announces retirement, the premium he personally commands evaporates the same day.

The market would treat it the way it treats all departures of irreplaceable leaders: with the calm rationality of a herd of wildebeest that just spotted a lion.

The company’s own DNA. The Trent 1000 crisis. The accounting that masked unprofitability. The bribery settlements. The pattern, which I documented two chapters ago, of engineering ambition outrunning financial discipline. Erginbilgiç has changed the culture. But culture change takes a generation to embed permanently. Three years is a revolution. It’s not yet an institution.

The SMR business generates zero revenue today. The first reactor won’t produce power until the mid-2030s. Meaningful financial contribution is years away.

The market assigns almost no value to the division, but the promise of it is embedded in the narrative premium. Nuclear timelines always slip. Always. If Wylfa slips, the narrative takes a hit even if the core business is fine.

Then the narrow-body question. Rolls-Royce currently has no presence in the short-haul engine market. Airbus forecasts 34,250 new single-aisle aircraft needed by 2044. Re-entering through a partnership could cost billions in development capital. It’s simultaneously the biggest growth opportunity and the biggest unknown capital commitment on the horizon.

I want to be direct about something. I owned this stock when nobody wanted it. I own it now when everybody wants it. I’m not uncomfortable with the thesis.

I’m attentive to the price. At a P/E of 40, attentiveness is the correct posture. Enthusiasm is for weddings. Discipline is for portfolios.

Which brings us to Wednesday.

I mapped it for you.

Chapter 7: The Bomb Goes Off in Four Days

February 26. Full-year 2025 results.

Here’s your checklist. Cut it out. Tape it to your monitor. I’m serious.

Operating profit guidance for 2026. The market expects £3.5 to £3.9 billion. Below £3.5 billion: the stock sells off hard at this multiple. Above £3.7 billion: the bulls stampede.

Free cash flow. The market expects £3 billion-plus for 2025. Watch the conversion rate. This tells you whether the transformation is deepening or plateauing.

Defense division margins. Expanding margins validate the rearmament thesis. Flat margins despite higher revenue means they’re winning contracts at lower profitability. Yellow flag.

Power Systems order intake. Data center demand grew 85% year-over-year in the first half. If that number accelerates, the AI energy thesis is present tense, not future.

SMR timeline. Any acceleration of Wylfa, new country commitments, or U.S. regulatory progress reprices the optionality. The market assigns nearly zero value here. Positive surprise has asymmetric upside.

Narrow-body commentary. If management signals a partnership, listen for capital requirements and timing. This is the biggest variable for the next five years.

Buyback execution. The £200 million program started January 2. How much completed? Accelerated buybacks at record prices means management thinks the stock is still undervalued.

CEO tone on succession. Probably nothing. Listen anyway.

At a forward P/E of 40, this is not a stock you go all-in on before earnings. It’s a stock where you size your position and let Wednesday either confirm or create a better entry point. The rearmament cycle is a decade-long trend. You don’t need to own all of it by Wednesday.

But there’s another question you’re probably asking yourself right now:

“How do I own this thing?”

It’s the kind of question nobody in the financial press will tell you because nobody in the financial press actually buys anything.

I didn’t buy the ADR. The OTC-listed ticker, RYCEY, is the easiest way for an American to own Rolls-Royce. $18.40 a share as of this writing. Available on Fidelity, Schwab, Robinhood, most major brokers. If you want simplicity, that’s your door.

I walked through a different one.

I bought the London-listed shares directly through Interactive Brokers, denominated in British pounds. Ticker: RR. on the London Stock Exchange.

The period after RR is not a typo. It’s British. They punctuate their stock tickers the way they punctuate everything. Unnecessarily.

Here’s why.

If you believe, as I do, that the U.S. dollar is heading lower, and if you’ve been reading my work on gold, silver, and Bitcoin you know that I do, then owning a British company in British pounds gives you two engines instead of one. The stock goes up in London. And when you eventually convert those pounds back to dollars, a weaker dollar means each pound buys more of them.

The math is not subtle. A $10,000 investment in RYCEY in January 2023 at $1.30 a share is worth about $141,000 today.

That same $10,000 converted to pounds and invested on the London exchange is worth north of $150,000. The difference is the pound appreciating 10.7% against the dollar over that period.

The currency tailwind alone added $14,500 to a $10,000 investment. That’s not a rounding error. That’s a used car.

The ADR is the front door. Interactive Brokers is the side entrance that the family office uses. Both get you inside the building. One gets you a better seat.

But there’s a question bigger than one earnings report.

Chapter 8: The 90p Question

In September 2022, Rolls-Royce traded at 90p. The ADR: 81 cents. You cannot buy a single item at McDonald's for 81 cents. And that was the price the market put on the only company on earth that builds nuclear submarine reactors.

At that price, the entire company was valued at less than a single submarine contract that was already in the pipeline.

AUKUS had been announced a year earlier. Russia had invaded Ukraine seven months before. European rearmament was already being discussed. The SMR program was in development. TotalCare revenue was recovering as planes flew again.

Every fact was public. Every contract was visible. Every signal was flashing.

And the market said: 90p.

I have spent my career in rooms where people make decisions about national security, capital allocation, and generational wealth. I’ve watched six administrations wrestle with how much to spend on defense and how to position American interests against rising threats. I’ve never seen the alignment I see right now.

Every major Western government, simultaneously, committing to spend more on the exact capabilities that one company dominates.

The question isn’t Rolls-Royce. That thesis has been validated beyond anything the market imagined three years ago.

The question is: what is the market pricing at the equivalent of 90p right now?

Not this company. This opportunity has been recognized. But somewhere, right now, in a sector where governments are committing generational capital, there is a company with a visible contract backlog, at the intersection of mega-trends that are each individually worth trillions, and the market is pricing it for death because the recent past was ugly.

The facts will be public. The contracts will be visible. The geopolitical shift will be obvious. And most investors will miss it. Because pattern recognition cuts both ways. The same instinct that protects you from bad investments blinds you to great ones that happen to be wearing ugly clothes.

In September 2022, Rolls-Royce was wearing the ugliest clothes in the FTSE 100. Underneath was a nuclear-powered, turbine-driven, factory-built machine that would become the fifth-largest company in Britain in 36 months.

I told a reader named Catherine in my Substack comments that “I knew all along” is the safest prediction in punditry. Everyone knew everything after it happens.

The question isn’t whether you knew about Rolls-Royce. It’s whether you’ll recognize the next one while it’s still wearing rags.

That’s what Capital Mischief is for. The Greenland piece mapped the leverage that forces defense spending. “The Trump Doctrine” documented the grand strategy.

The Iran series tracked the catalyst in real time. This piece shows you where the money lands. Every thesis I publish is building toward the same thing: seeing what’s coming before the consensus does.

52,000 people read the Greenland analysis. The ones who followed the advice are up. The ones who subscribed for the Trump Doctrine saw the Iran escalation before it priced in. The ones reading this now are watching every thread converge on a single company four days before earnings.

The pattern is the product.

Full-year results for Rolls-Royce: Wednesday, February 26.

I’ll be watching.

May the Mischief be with you.

