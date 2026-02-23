Capital Mischief

Barry Zeman
Thanks again Charlie,

If anyone is interested in what's happening under the surface, the things driving the future of our country, financial system, and investment horizons, would be wise to sign up! Personally, I have learned more in the the last 4 months since your first post than in all the years of reading financial publications, listing to 'smart' pundits, investment advisors and politicians. Best of all, in this short span I have I made profitable gains while at the same time significantly strengthening and better positioning my investment portfolio for the future.

After fifty plus years as a CEO, business advisor, executive coach, board member, Its great to learn more interesting perspectives every day!!

This is an interesting recommendation. The first thing I thought of was that notwithstanding the RR. fundamentals, I am bearish on the UK. Given how many Brits I know who have left, I asked Claude how exposed RR. is to this geopolitical risk, especially the brain drain. Here is what I got back:

Rolls-Royce's Growing US Engineering & R&D Footprint

The short answer: Yes they can, and yes they are — more than most investors realise.

What Already Exists in the US

LibertyWorks — the US Defence R&D Engine

This is perhaps the most strategically significant and underappreciated part of the US story. LibertyWorks, based in Indianapolis, is Rolls-Royce's advanced R&D arm for North American operations, and has been developing propulsion, power, and thermal technologies for the US military and US government customers for 30 years. The team specialises in rapid innovation — moving advanced technologies from concept to prototype with speed and agility. TS2 This is genuine deep R&D, not just a sales office, and it operates under US security clearances with American engineers — deliberately ring-fenced from the UK parent for ITAR compliance purposes.

Scale of US Presence

In the United States, Rolls-Royce employs more than 5,000 people across 34 locations in 26 states, and its operations contributed $6.2 billion to the US economy in 2024. TS2 That's a meaningful industrial footprint that often goes unappreciated when the company is characterised as purely a UK business.

Active US Expansion — Happening Right Now

Power Systems / Data Centres

This is where the most visible and recent investment is occurring. Rolls-Royce announced a $24 million investment in Mankato, Minnesota, to more than double production of backup power generation systems for data centres, creating over 100 American jobs — including a new 250,000 sq ft Logistics Operations Centre adjacent to the existing manufacturing facility, which also includes an R&D centre. Rolls-Royce

On top of that, a further $75 million investment was announced for its Aiken, South Carolina engine plant for mtu Series 4000 production, expanding machining capabilities and growing the facility's footprint, creating 60 new jobs, bringing the total to 434 full-time positions at that site. The Aiken facility already encompasses a 395,000 sq ft campus with an engine testing facility, four large engine test stands, and a dedicated R&D centre. Rolls-Royce

SMR in the US

Rolls-Royce SMR has entered the US regulatory approval process, and meaningful US localisation of engineering and manufacturing would almost certainly be required to progress towards commercialisation — making this a potential future catalyst for a significantly larger US R&D presence.

Why Expanding US R&D Makes Strategic Sense — and Why There Are Limits

The case for more US R&D:

The logic is compelling. The US has a deeper engineering talent pool in many disciplines, a more competitive salary environment that is easier to match given USD revenue streams, proximity to key defence and hyperscaler customers, and political benefits — particularly in the current climate where "made in America" is a procurement preference. Expanding R&D in the US also naturally hedges the Brexit talent risk discussed earlier.

The structural constraints:

The civil aerospace and submarine nuclear programmes are unlikely to shift R&D to the US in any meaningful way. The Trent engine family, next-generation civil propulsion work, and the UK nuclear submarine programme are deeply embedded in Derby and Bristol — involving decades of accumulated institutional knowledge, classified UK government relationships, and infrastructure like the recently opened £90 million Testbed 80 in Derby. That simply cannot be replicated or relocated quickly.

For the defence business, LibertyWorks deliberately operates as a standalone US entity precisely because US government customers require ITAR-clean operations — so expansion there is possible but structurally separate from the UK parent's R&D.

The Investor Takeaway

The US expansion story is real and accelerating — driven primarily by the data centre power opportunity and defence R&D — and it naturally mitigates some of the UK concentration and talent risks discussed earlier. However, the core civil aerospace and nuclear R&D will remain anchored in the UK for the foreseeable future. Think of the US footprint as a growing second pillar, not a replacement for the UK base. For your investment case, it's worth noting that the US expansion is also politically astute timing — a company demonstrating $6.2bn of annual US economic contribution and active job creation is well-positioned in the current Washington environment.

