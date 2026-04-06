SITUATION REPORT | April 6, 2026 | 07:30

// MISCHIEF CLEARANCE REQUIRED //

⬛⬛⬛ EYES ONLY ⬛⬛⬛

A Capital Mischief SITREP on Day 38 of War with Iran

SOURCES:

Five analysts who disagree about everything except that nobody in Washington is listening. Interpol red notices. Argentine judicial archives that nobody in the White House has read but everybody should. Farsi-language state media transcripts the regime publishes for its own people while telling CNN something different. A WikiLeaks cable from 2008 that suddenly explains who is running Iran. IRGC personnel records. Persian-language newspapers. Gulf state contacts who answer the phone at 3 AM because they live under the flight path.

FOR THE 15,500 OF YOU WHO ARE HERE NOW:

Trump said “two to three weeks” on April 1.

It is Day 38.

No deal. No framework. No principals in a room. No agreed agenda.

Text messages through intermediaries. Washington calls this “negotiation.”

I call it what it is: two guys who have never met arguing through a third guy who is afraid of both of them.

The State Department calls it “productive.” The Pentagon calls it “ongoing.”

I call them pen pals with a body count.

As this piece goes to publication, Trump has extended his Hormuz deadline for the fifth time. The fifth. The original was 48 hours. Then five days. Then ten days. Then another 48 hours. Now Tuesday at 8 PM.

Earlier on Easter morning, the President posted on Truth Social:

He signed it: “Praise be to Allah.”

He told Axios: “If they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there.”

The pattern this piece describes is the pattern that is happening in real time. The deadlines are not deadlines. They are suggestions with mushroom clouds drawn on the envelope.

Two days after the President told the nation that Iran has “no anti-aircraft equipment” and their radar is “100% annihilated,” an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing fell out of the sky over southwestern Iran.

Shot down. First American aircraft downed over Iranian territory since the war began.

Both crew ejected. The pilot was recovered Friday.

The weapons systems officer was not. A colonel. Wounded on ejection.

He disappeared into the Zagros Mountains with the IRGC, Bakhtiari tribesmen, and a $60,000 bounty hunting him.

State television urged citizens to hand over the “enemy pilot.” Nomadic groups who normally shoot at wolves started shooting at Blackhawks.

For more than 24 hours, the most powerful military on earth could not find one man in a mountain.

Then the CIA did what the CIA does.

The Agency launched a deception campaign inside Iran. They spread word that American forces had already found the colonel. That they were moving him on the ground. The IRGC pivoted to chase a man who was not there.

While the Iranians chased ghosts, the Agency located the real one. In a mountain crevice. Using what a senior official called “unique, exquisite capabilities.” That is intelligence-community speak for “we are not going to tell you how we found him, and you are not going to ask.”

The colonel survived in part because of a Boeing Combat Survivor Evader Locator, an 800-gram encrypted radio built into every pilot's survival vest that transmits location bursts invisible to enemy intercept systems. Twenty-one-day battery life. Twenty-three pre-programmed messages. He was managing his own electronic signature from a mountain crevice while wounded and hunted.

He was pulled out early Sunday morning. Dozens of aircraft. A forward base established inside Iran near Isfahan. U.S. attack aircraft dropping bombs on approaching Iranian convoys.

Trump announced it after midnight: “WE GOT HIM!”

The CIA’s role was not improvised. The Agency has maintained operational presence inside Iran since before the first bomb fell.

The same capability that guided the decapitation strikes guided the rescue.

The man on the ground with the phone and the emotional range of a thermostat was still on the ground.

An A-10 Warthog went down near the Strait providing cover for the search. Two Blackhawks took fire. Both crew members are now recovered. No Americans were killed.

Air defenses not as destroyed as claimed. File that under things you already knew if you have been reading this newsletter instead of watching cable news.

Iran hit Kuwait this week. A desalination plant. An oil facility. Not an accident. Not spillover. Deliberate strikes on a sovereign nation that is not at war with Iran.

The war is expanding, not ending. But the word they use on television is “contained.” Contained is a wonderful word. It means “completely out of control in a way we have decided not to describe accurately.”

Oil is above $120. The Strait is still blocked.

Iran has built a two-tier transit system: India, Pakistan, Turkey, and China pass through. Everyone else is shut out. That is not a disruption. That is a permanent repricing of every barrel of oil that moves through the Gulf.

The market is waiting for Hormuz to reopen. It should be watching for Hormuz to be permanently rearchitected. Those are not the same thing.

The “serious discussions” the White House keeps referencing have produced exactly zero in-person meetings, zero agreed frameworks, and zero evidence that the person on the other end of the text messages has the authority to commit to anything.

Zero is a number. It is also a negotiating outcome. They are using it as both.

Which raises the question nobody on cable news is asking:

Who are you negotiating with when you’ve killed everyone who had the authority to negotiate?

THE TRACK RECORD, FOR THOSE WHO JUST ARRIVED:

On February 11, I published “America Is 30 Days From War With Iran.” It took 19.

On March 16, I published a fiction thriller about seizing Kharg Island.

On March 18, I published the second part. I had Marines arriving March 26 to 31. The Tripoli arrived March 28.

On March 21, three White House sources confirmed the architecture to Axios. Different vocabulary. Different sources. Same war plan.

On March 23, I gave you the Day 24 Shopping List. Every position held.

On March 30, Trump named Kharg Island on Truth Social. Fifty-six minutes after my piece published. I do not claim credit. I claim timing.

On April 2, I gave Founding Members the military order of battle, the submarine the press missed, and the Diego Garcia option that makes every published timeline obsolete.

Every piece I gave you landed. Every timeline held. Every prediction aged into fact.

FOR THE NEW READERS

Fifteen thousand of you are here now. A lot of you arrived in the last three weeks. You do not know who I am. Fair enough. Here is the short version.

At twenty-five I was the youngest officer selected by a four-star general who ran NATO and before that ran a war in Latin America that most Americans did not know about. I wrote a 200-page classified study on how badly we were performing.

It got declassified. A national magazine ran it as their cover story.

I was selected as a White House Fellow. Thousands apply each year. Fifteen get in.

After 9/11 I got a phone call. What followed is classified. Three years later the Central Intelligence Agency gave me the Agency Seal Medal.

I have never worked for the CIA. They give those medals to people who did things that did not happen for an organization they were never part of.

Four years after that, the Director of National Intelligence gave me the National Intelligence Distinguished Public Service Medal. It is the highest award they give to private citizens who contributed to things that would sound made up if they were not classified. I have advised six presidents across both parties.

The medals are in a drawer. They represent things I did for people who cannot say thank you, authorized by agencies that cannot confirm I was there, in places I am not permitted to name in this paragraph or any other.

I opened the drawer because fifteen thousand of you arrived in three weeks and you are about to read 14,000 words. Not a take. Not a thread.

A special intelligence report on seven men who will determine whether 50,000 Americans, the Israelis who started this war beside us, and every Australian, British, Canadian, and French service member who showed up without being asked come home.

I wrote it because somebody had to, and the somebody who should have was too busy briefing a president who had already made up his mind.

Today I am not showing you the machine.

I showed you the machine on April 1. Fifty thousand Americans. Three carriers. The 82nd. Submarines. Satellites. The whole inventory.

Today I am showing you the men on the other side.

The men deciding whether those 50,000 Americans come home. The men deciding whether Hormuz reopens. The men deciding whether Kharg stays Iranian or becomes the most expensive ATM the United States Marine Corps has ever seized.

There are seven of them. They are connected by four decades of shared operations, shared killings, marriage alliances, and a war that justifies their total control of a country of ninety million people.

One of them is visible. Corrupt. Ambitious. Has run for president four times and lost four times. The White House considers him “a hot option” for a future Iranian leader. He wants a deal. He posts on X. He gives interviews.

One of them is invisible. Has not been photographed since March 1. He founded the Quds Force. He is wanted by Interpol. He trained the general the world remembers. He is running a country from a room that no satellite can find.

The visible one is the door. The invisible one is the wall.

The United States is knocking on the door. The wall decides whether it opens.

This is a report about the wall.

I have eight chapters. Two are free. Six are not. The free chapters introduce the paradox and the man America thinks it’s negotiating with.

The paid chapters reveal the ghost who actually runs Iran. The brotherhood that governs from the shadows. The kill list that keeps certain men alive on purpose.

The war machine that can’t be turned off, not even by the man who commands it.

The path from here to a signed deal eighteen months from now. And what smart money watches while everyone else watches cable news.

BRIEFING INDEX

CHAPTER ONE: We Blew Up the Phone and Now We’re Complaining Nobody Is Answering. Or: A Brief Meditation on Killing Everyone You Wanted to Talk To. (FREE)

The United States killed Iran’s supreme leader to force a deal. It got a junta. Not a junta that announced itself with tanks in the streets. A junta that operates from rooms that don’t appear on satellite imagery, run by men who don’t give interviews and don’t particularly care what Donald Trump said on Truth Social this morning. The man who can end the war is the man whose power requires it to continue. That is the paradox. That is the whole problem.

CHAPTER TWO: Meet the Negotiating Partner. Or: Corrupt, Ambitious, Wanted by His Own People, and Available. Everything Washington Looks for in a Foreign Leader. (FREE)

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has run for president four times. He has lost four times. He made a TV ad modeled on Tom Cruise in Top Gun. His deputy mayor is serving twenty to thirty years for corruption. His son applied for Canadian residency. His daughter’s husband registered 294 kilograms of luggage from Istanbul. The White House considers him a “hot option.” He wants a deal. He cannot deliver one without permission from the man you are about to meet.

CHAPTER THREE: Now Meet the Man Who Actually Decides Things. Or: You Can’t. Nobody Can. That’s the Point. He’s Been Invisible Since the War He’s Running Started. (PAID)

Ahmad Vahidi. Born 1958. IRGC intelligence chief at twenty-five. Founded the Quds Force. Wanted by Interpol. Connected to the AMIA bombing, the Beirut barracks, Khobar Towers. Negotiated with the Reagan White House while directing terror operations against Americans. Has not been photographed since March 1. He is running Iran from a room that no satellite can find, rotating locations every eight to twelve hours, communicating through physical couriers. He can deliver a deal. He has no reason to deliver a deal. The war is the justification for his power.

CHAPTER FOUR: The World’s Most Dangerous Retirement Community. Or: Five Men, Four Decades of Shared Killings, Three Wars, Two Marriage Alliances, and One Brotherhood That Runs a Country Nobody Elected Them to Govern. (PAID)

Taeb. Zolghadr. Rezaei. Nejat. Jafari. Five men controlling every function the regime cannot operate without. Connected by wartime bonds from the 1980s, marriage alliances, and a shared pipeline to a supreme leader who has not been seen since the strike that was supposed to kill him. The kill list. Who is hunted. Who has immunity. Who stays alive on purpose. And the question that changes everything: Is Mojtaba Khamenei commanding, or is the “blessing” a forgery?

CHAPTER FIVE: How to Build a War Machine That Can’t Be Turned Off, Even By the Guy Who Runs It. Or: Jafari’s Masterpiece, the Mosaic Defense, and the Single Most Important Reason Peace Might Be Structurally Impossible. (PAID)

Thirty-one provincial commands, each autonomous, each self-sufficient. A system designed to fight after its leadership is destroyed. The system works. Iran shot down an F-15E on April 3 despite claims of “100% annihilated” air defenses. The problem: a system designed to fight without central coordination cannot be centrally ordered to stop fighting. The regime is performing defiance internally while performing openness externally. The gap between those signals is the most important finding in this briefing.

CHAPTER SIX: The Dimmer Switch and the Deal That Doesn’t Exist Yet. Or: How You Get from Here to a Signed Agreement in 18 Months, Assuming the Americans Have the Attention Span, Which They Don’t, But Let’s Pretend. (PAID)

The Kharg Island framework applied to the leadership landscape. Seizure. Strangulation. Negotiation. Implementation. Who sits on the other side of that deal. What breaks Vahidi’s resistance. The five-lever sequence. The Egypt-after-Camp-David analogy. The 99-year lease. The three conditions. The brotherhood member most likely to fracture. The generational fault line that determines whether any agreement is implementable.

CHAPTER SEVEN: What Smart Money Watches While Dumb Money Watches CNN. Or: Seven Signals, Three Market Implications, and the One Data Point That Tells You Whether to Buy or Run. (PAID)

Mojtaba proof of life. Vahidi’s silence. The Pakistan venue. The economic deadline that is now operative. Hormuz repricing versus reopening. The convergence window. And the F-15E shootdown as the single most important data point for your portfolio this week.

CHAPTER EIGHT: You Can Kill a Regime. You Can’t Kill a Network. Or: Somebody Should Have Mentioned That Earlier. Also, May the Mischief Be With You. (PAID)

The Opportunist and the Invisible. The door and the wall. America built the most precise decapitation campaign in history. It produced the one thing harder to negotiate with than a theocracy: a military brotherhood that owes its existence to the war you started. The brotherhood has not fractured. But the cracks are forming where you would expect them.

CHAPTER ONE: WE BLEW UP THE PHONE AND NOW WE’RE COMPLAINING NOBODY IS ANSWERING

A Brief Meditation on Killing Everyone You Wanted to Talk To

The United States killed Iran’s supreme leader to force a deal. It got a junta.

Not a junta that announced itself with tanks in the streets and a general reading a communiqué on television. That would be too easy.

That would give us someone to call. What we got instead is a junta that operates from rooms that don’t appear on satellite imagery, run by men who don’t give interviews, don’t post on social media, don’t answer text messages from Steve Witkoff, and don’t particularly care what Donald Trump said on Truth Social this morning.

The President knows who these men are. He has the best intelligence apparatus on the planet. He has the intercepts. He has the kill chain. This is not an information problem. This is a geometry problem.

We built a military campaign to decapitate Iran’s leadership. The campaign worked. We killed the supreme leader. We killed the defense minister. We killed the IRGC commander. We killed the army chief.

We killed about forty other senior officials who had the misfortune of being in known locations on February 28.

We struck more than twelve thousand targets. The Pentagon has asked Congress for more than $200 billion to fund what comes next. Defense Secretary Hegseth confirmed the number. “It takes money to kill bad guys.”

And the institution that filled the vacuum is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Which benefits from the war. Because the war is the justification for its total control of the Iranian state. Peace would end that control.

Here is the part that should keep you up at night.

We did not kill everyone.

We chose who to kill and who to keep alive. Before the first bomb fell, Israel and the United States drew up two lists. The kill list and the do-not-touch list.

On the kill list: the supreme leader, the defense minister, the IRGC commander, the army chief, and every senior official we could fix on a satellite feed. These men died because we could find them and because finding them served the campaign objective.

On the do-not-touch list: President Masoud Pezeshkian. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Both have had immunity since day one.

Not because we like them. Because dead presidents cannot sign treaties, and dead foreign ministers cannot relay text messages from Steve Witkoff.

We kept them alive because we need a constitutional facade and a communication channel. A mouth that can say yes, even if the body behind it has no authority to follow through.

Then there is Mohammed Qalibaf. Parliament speaker. The man the White House considers a “hot option” for a future Iranian leader.

Israel had him on the active targeting list. Pakistan intervened. Islamabad made clear that killing the man they were preparing to host for negotiations would end Pakistan’s role as mediator. So Israel temporarily pulled him off the list.

That is not a peace process. That is a casting call conducted by assassination. We are auditioning Iranian leaders for the role of Negotiating Partner by selectively deciding which ones get to keep breathing.

While Washington auditions negotiating partners, the IRGC is not waiting for a callback.

Our friends at Citrini Research published something yesterday that nobody else in finance had the balls to do. It is called “Strait of Hormuz: A Citrini Field Trip.”

They sent an analyst to the strait. In a speedboat. With no GPS, fifteen thousand dollars in cash, a pack of Cuban cigars, and recording sunglasses the Omani border guards did not identify as recording sunglasses.

He was detained twice, surveilled for the remainder of his trip, and came back with the single most important piece of ground truth any investor will read this month.

The Strait of Hormuz is not closed. It is under new management.

The IRGC has set up a functional checkpoint between Qeshm and Larak islands. Vessels submit ownership structures, flag state, cargo manifests, crew composition, and destination to Iranian intermediaries.

A payment is made. If approved, the ship receives a confirmation code and is escorted through Iranian territorial waters. If not approved, the ship sits.

No vessel using the traditional shipping lanes has transited since mid-March. Every ship now passes through Iranian waters, under Iranian rules, with Iranian permission.

On April 2nd, Citrini’s analyst counted fifteen ships crossing. The week before, communities along the strait reported two to four per day. By April 4th, contacts reported fifteen to eighteen. That is a week’s worth of prior traffic in two days.

The market is pricing a blockade. The reality on the water is a toll road.

A Greek Dynacom tanker was observed running full speed through the center of the strait while Shahed drones flew overhead and every other vessel hugged the coastline. That ship had cut a deal.

Chinese vessels transited the Qeshm-Larak channel with AIS off. Ships flagged from India, Malaysia, Japan, Greece, France, Oman, and Turkey were confirmed crossing. Half of the vessels transiting the strait on any given day are invisible to every tracking platform in the world.

The payment mechanism is not what Western media thinks.

The consensus is yuan and crypto. The ground truth is that most non-Chinese vessels are securing passage through diplomatic channels: unfreezing Iranian assets held in foreign banks, settlements routed through Bank of Kunlun, arrangements that circumvent OFAC fears without technically violating sanctions.

India got through diplomatically. France appears to have done the same. Chinese vessels will likely pass without paying at all.

This is Iran saying: we run the strait now. Follow our process and your ship is safe. No vessel with IRGC clearance has been struck. Not one.

An Omani official compared what Iran is building to Turkey’s management of the Bosphorus under the Montreux Convention. Commercial ships pass freely.

Warships are restricted. The sovereign collects the toll. The framework has held since 1936. Iran is not building a temporary wartime barricade. It is constructing the institutional architecture of permanent sovereignty over the most consequential chokepoint on earth.

And the man building it is the man you have never heard of.

And the man we most need to reach, the man who actually runs the country, the man who has not been photographed since March 1 and communicates through physical couriers because he spent nine years running the Quds Force and knows exactly how we find people?

He is priority one on the kill list.

We cannot find him. We cannot kill him. We cannot talk to him.

So the man who could deliver a deal is the man whose power depends on the deal not happening. That is the paradox. That is the whole problem. Everything else, the text messages to Araghchi, the Pakistani intermediaries, the Truth Social posts about “reasonable” Iranians, the 15-point plan, is furniture arrangement on the Titanic.

To understand why this paradox has no easy exit, you need to know two men. One the White House talks about. One it does not.

Below is every senior Iranian leader who mattered on February 27.

Some of them are dead. Some of them are alive. Some of them are alive because we decided they should be, which is a sentence you should sit with for a moment.

The ones with immunity were granted it before the first bomb fell, because even in a decapitation campaign you need to leave a head that can nod yes. Study this. It is the negotiating table, and most of the chairs are empty.

CHAPTER TWO: MEET THE NEGOTIATING PARTNER

Or: Corrupt, Ambitious, Wanted by His Own People, and Available. Everything Washington Looks for in a Foreign Leader.

In the spring of 2005, a forty-four-year-old brigadier general running for president of Iran made a television commercial modeled on Tom Cruise in “Top Gun.” He wore his flight suit. He sat in the cockpit of an Iran Air jumbo jet. He had gone to France to get his Airbus certification, which is the kind of detail you could not invent about a man whose government routinely chants “Death to the West.”

He came in fourth.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has run for president four times. He has lost four times. He is now the most powerful political figure in the Islamic Republic. Not because the system chose him. Because everyone above him got killed.

Qalibaf was born in 1961 in a small town near Mashhad. His father was a grocer. He joined the IRGC at nineteen when Iraq invaded. He rose absurdly fast. By twenty-two he commanded a division. By war’s end he led the elite 25th Karbala.

His three closest wartime comrades were Qasem Soleimani, Ahmad Kazemi, and Esmail Ghaani.

They built what one scholar calls “a web of influence” across three of Iran’s largest provinces. Soleimani was killed by an American drone in 2020. Kazemi died in a plane crash in 2006.

Ghaani’s current status is a mystery wrapped in an espionage accusation. Of the original web, only Qalibaf remains.

After the war he commanded the IRGC Air Force. Then the national police, where he was recorded boasting about ordering gunfire on student protesters. Then he became mayor of Tehran for twelve years, which is when things got lucrative.

His deputy mayor, an IRGC brigadier general named Issa Sharifi, is serving twenty to thirty years for the Yas Holdings corruption scheme.

Properties worth 1,700 billion rials sold to the municipality at 10,000 billion rials through IRGC-connected shell companies. Leaked audio captured former IRGC commanders discussing how Qalibaf asked them to sign false contracts.

The journalist who exposed the parallel scandal got prison time. Qalibaf got the parliament speakership.

His wife's charity received 60 billion tomans ($18.5 million at the exchange rate at the time) and 80,000 square meters of municipal land. That is twenty acres of Tehran, where land runs $1,000 to $2,500 per square meter. The land grant alone is worth somewhere between $80 million and $200 million.

His son runs an educational institute that grew from pocket change to 20 billion tomans (roughly $5 million) in assets.

His other son applied for Canadian permanent residency, a scandal that broke when Iran International published the 150-page immigration file.

His daughter’s husband registered 294 kilograms of luggage returning from a shopping trip in Istanbul. Two hundred and ninety-four kilograms. That is not a shopping trip. That is a furniture heist.

This is the man the White House considers “a hot option” for a future Iranian leader.

He wants a deal. He has wanted to run Iran his entire life, and now the only thing between him and the prize is the guy with the guns.

His protégé, Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, commands the IRGC’s main operational headquarters. On Saturday, Aliabadi responded to Trump’s Hormuz ultimatum from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters by promising “the gates of hell.”

Qalibaf’s man. Threatening the President. Either Qalibaf cannot control his own network, or the defiance is theater. Either answer should concern the people negotiating with him.

His man Ebrahim Azizi chairs parliament’s national security committee. His family is marriage-linked to Mohsen Rezaei, the military adviser to the supreme leader, through a son-in-law who sits on the boards of their shared banks.

A 2008 WikiLeaks cable identified Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme leader, as Qalibaf’s “backbone,” providing “advisory, financial, and senior-level political support” for nearly two decades.

He has the relationships. He has the standing. He has the ambition. What he does not have is the ability to override the IRGC. He can persuade. He cannot command. And the man who commands has a different set of incentives entirely.

The man who commands has not been photographed since the war he is running started. He founded the unit that trained the general America turned into a martyr. He is wanted by Interpol.

He has been running a country from a room that no satellite can find. And in the next chapter, you will meet him. Or you won’t. Because nobody can. That is the point.

Share Capital Mischief

The first two chapters were free, because the paradox belongs to everyone.

You deserve to know that the country you are bombing does not have a functioning chain of command and the man your government is texting does not have the authority to make a deal.

But what follows is not the paradox. What follows is the answer.

The invisible general who has not been photographed since the war started.

The brotherhood of five men who actually govern Iran.

The kill list that keeps certain Iranian leaders alive on purpose because dead men cannot sign treaties. The supreme leader who may be in a coma while his “blessing” is being used to authorize negotiations he may know nothing about.

And the 18-month pathway from where we are today to a signed agreement, assuming anyone in Washington can maintain attention longer than a Truth Social post.

There is someone in your life right now who thinks negotiations are going well because the President said so. Someone who holds energy stocks. Someone who manages a portfolio. Someone whose kid is on one of those ships.

That person does not know who is on the other side of this negotiation. They do not know that the man with the power has no incentive to use it. They do not know that the war machine was specifically designed to be impossible to turn off from the inside.

A GIFT FOR THE FREE SUBSCRIBERS

Print This Out. Tape It to Your Wall. Refer to It Every Time Someone on Television Uses the Word “Productive.”

I gave you two free chapters. That is more than most people give their ex-wives. But I am feeling generous, so here is something the paid subscribers did not get: the entire briefing condensed onto one page.

Six panels. Five key takeaways. One quote that explains the entire war. The paradox. The negotiating partner who cannot negotiate. The invisible commander who will not. The brotherhood nobody elected. The war machine nobody can turn off. And the 18-month path to a deal that does not exist yet.

Print it on one sheet of paper. Tape it to the wall behind your desk. The next time your financial advisor calls and says “negotiations are progressing,” glance up at panel three and ask him one question:

“Who on the other end actually has the authority to say yes?”

He will not know. You will. And the answer is: nobody America can find, nobody America can call, and nobody who benefits from saying yes. Other than that, negotiations are going great.

Share it with someone who still thinks the President’s text messages are going somewhere.

They are not going anywhere. The man who runs Iran does not own a phone. He communicates through physical couriers. The most powerful military on earth has been sending text messages to a country run by a man who communicates like it is 1843. And we wonder why he is not responding.

Send them this.

Share

Then read what follows. Because the man you just met is the door.

The man behind the door decides everything. And you have not met him yet.

FREE subscribers, if this briefing gave you an edge this morning, I’m asking three things:

Hit the ❤️. It takes one second.

Hit the 🔁 restack. It puts this in front of your followers who need it most.

Share with someone in your network who needs to see this.

The first two chapters were free, because I’m generous like that. The next six are for grown folks who are TIRED. Tired of the arrangement. You know the arrangement. Somebody on television tells you negotiations are “productive.” Someone at the State Department says they’re having “serious discussions.” And you nod. And the market rallies. And nobody asks: serious discussions with whom, exactly? Who is on the other end? Does that person have the authority to say yes? I’m just the guy who worked on this for a month. Wrote a 30 page intelligence report. What I found is behind the door. The door costs less than Less Than $2 a Day. Because of course it does. They don’t charge you for the optimism. They charge you for the truth.

Upgrade. Become a Mischief Maker.