“I'm Going to Kill You,” She Said to the Kid Who Shot Her Son in the Head. She Kept Her Promise. Just Not the Way You Think.

I have met a lot of interesting people in my life. I have advised six presidents, fought in jungles that don’t appear on maps, and once convinced Harper Collins to publish a novel about Bitcoin.

But I had never met a man who earned his doctorate by swallowing flames in a circus tent until David Baum sat down across from me on Fortunate Fishes.

Last year I took my daughter on a spiritual retreat to Ananda in the Himalayas. A hundred-acre maharaja’s palace estate perched above the Ganges outside Rishikesh. The birthplace of yoga, Ayurveda, and meditation.

You walk around in white kurta pajamas and forget what century you are in.

David was leading the retreat. I spent five days with him. Five days is enough to know when someone is the real thing.

While I was there I met the Dalai Lama’s best friend. Spent time with Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, and his wife Sonal. Tushar wrote “Let’s Kill Gandhi,” a bestseller that cracked open the conspiracy behind his great-grandfather’s assassination using trial records nobody had ever assembled.

Then he translated the lost diary of Kasturba Gandhi, the Mahatma’s wife. The whole world assumed she was illiterate. She was not.

That retreat is why this episode exists. And why it sounds the way it sounds.

Baum has two doctorates. One in psychology, which he describes as “horizontal,” meaning how people connect with each other.

The other in divinity, which he calls “vertical,” meaning how people connect with whatever is running this whole operation upstairs.

He works in the overlap. That overlap, it turns out, is where most of the interesting stuff in life happens. It is also, not coincidentally, where most of the explosions occur.

He has mediated conflicts in Northern Ireland, Rwanda, and Bosnia. He has coached executives at Shell, Barclays, GE, and Fidelity.

He has designed dialogues for Jane Goodall and the Dalai Lama’s team. He was taught fire eating by Penn Gillette.

He has taught over a thousand people to eat fire, including Martin Luther King III and his daughter Yolanda. The youngest student was eight years old.

At his grandmother’s dining room table. His grandmother, he reports, was not happy. Grandmothers rarely are when the dining room is on fire.

And yet somehow, nobody has ever been burned. Which is more than you can say for most corporate consulting engagements.

Here is what I took away from two hours with a man whose resume reads like it was written by a committee that couldn’t agree on what century they were living in.

Now, for those of you who are too busy, too important, or too medicated to read the whole thing, I made you a cheat sheet. A one-page infographic. Everything you need to know about fire eating, God, wrapping paper, and why a mother in North Philadelphia is a better human being than you, me, and everyone in Congress combined. It is right here. You can screenshot it. You can print it. You can tape it to your refrigerator next to the diet you are also not following. But if you stop here, you are going to miss all the good parts. And the good parts are the whole point. So keep going.

Lesson 1: Delight Is Not Optional. It Is the Door.

Baum quotes the great Catholic theologian Meister Eckhart, who said, “We change through delight.” Not through PowerPoint. Not through compliance training. Not through a 47-page strategy document that nobody reads past page three.

Through delight.

So let me tell you what actually happens when David Baum teaches someone to eat fire. Because this is not a metaphor. This is not a TED Talk with mood lighting. This is a man holding a lit torch in front of your face and asking you to open your mouth.

First, he explains the science. He is very careful about this. He walks you through how it works and why it works and why you are not going to end up in a burn unit. Strict safety protocols. He has done this with over a thousand people and nobody has ever been hurt, which is a better safety record than most corporate retreats I have attended.

Then the torch gets lit.

And here is where it gets interesting. Because you can hear the explanation. You can nod along. You can tell yourself this is perfectly safe and that a thousand people before you have done it and walked away with all their original skin.

Your neocortex, that smug hall monitor in your skull, can process all of that information and file it under “reasonable.”

But the neocortex is not running the show anymore. The moment that flame comes toward your open mouth, the reptilian brain kicks in. The limbic system. The part of you that has been keeping your ancestors alive since before they had language.

That part does not care about safety protocols. That part sees fire and screams.

Baum guides your hand. The torch goes in. The flame sits on your tongue for three seconds. You pull it out. There is a cone of flame coming off your tongue and yet you are not burned.

The rational brain, the one that was busy panicking, goes completely silent. Because what just happened does not compute. You did the thing that every cell in your body told you not to do. And you are fine.

That is not a magic trick. I know. I have done it. I have had a flame sitting on my tongue for three seconds and watched a cone of fire come out of my mouth and walked away without so much as a blister. It is wild.

But here is the real genius. That experience becomes an anchor. Baum calls it an anchoring mechanism. Two days later, some stress rolls in. Some anxiety. Your quarterly numbers look like a crime scene. Your spouse is not speaking to you. Your kid just did something that would make a defense attorney weep.

And you are about to spiral into a panic and then you stop. And you say to yourself: “Wait. I have eaten fire. What the hell am I worried about?”

That is not positive thinking. That is not a vision board. That is your limbic brain holding a receipt that says you stared down one of the most primal fears in human existence and won. And if you can tie that experience to whatever breakthrough you are trying to make, whatever wall you are trying to get over, it gives you an extra jolt of raw, irrational, fire-tested courage to move forward.

Now. With that understanding, let me tell you about a woman at a leadership program at the Richard Ivey School of Business in Ontario.

This is not soft thinking. This is neuroscience wrapped in a jester’s hat. Fire eating works as a transformation tool because it bypasses the neocortex, that smug little region of the brain that thinks it runs the show, and goes straight to the limbic system.

The reptilian brain. The part that does not care about your quarterly projections. It cares about survival. And when a lit torch is heading toward your open mouth, your rational mind checks out and something older and more honest takes over.

The woman who set herself on fire at age four and had lived in terror of flames her entire life, no gas stove, no candles, no fireplace, she ate fire in front of thirty colleagues and called her children sobbing with joy on a speakerphone.

A thirty-second experience that rewrote decades of trauma. Baum’s phrase for it is beautiful:

“Sometimes change can happen very quickly if we’re willing to stand in the high places and let the lightning of grace hit us.”

That is not a consulting framework. That is the truth dressed up in its Sunday clothes.

Lesson 2: The Gold Bar and the Wrapping Paper

When Baum was thirteen years old, a nice Jewish kid from Philadelphia who was to Judaism as Olive Garden is to Italian restaurants (his words, and they are perfect), he stood at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on a Friday evening. He had no training. He could barely speak Hebrew.

He closed his eyes and started rocking back and forth with the crowd. And then something happened that had never happened before and has never happened since.

He left his body. He could see himself from above, rocking among thousands of Jews in prayer. To his left, church bells. To his right, the Muslim call to prayer. And over all three sounds, a voice, the only time he has ever heard it, said: “You see, it’s all the same.”

And he received an image. When we are born, we are each given a gold bar. That gold bar is our relationship with the divine. Call it God, Allah, Hashem, the Universe, whatever name your grandmother taught you.

The bar is wrapped in different paper. Christmas paper. Hanukkah paper. Diwali paper. Ramadan paper. But the bar is the same.

And what do we fight over? Wrapping paper.

Who fights over wrapping paper? Well, apparently everybody. For about two thousand years running.

I have spent years studying the Torah, the Bible, and the Quran nearly to the point of memorization, and I can tell you Baum is right. They are all beautiful. They all point to the same gold bar.

And you can take any one of them and twist it into a weapon if you are sufficiently motivated and insufficiently honest. The wrapping paper framework is the clearest articulation I have ever heard of something I have been trying to say in a 400-page novel.

Lesson 3: Go Slow. Find the One Thing.

When Baum arrived in Belfast during the Troubles, Bobby Sands had just starved himself to death in prison. IRA prisoners were dying in protest. The neighborhoods were a tinderbox. He was asked by both the Protestant and Catholic churches to keep the communities from exploding.

It took him two days. Two days of hard, grinding, painful work with people who had every reason to kill each other. And at the end of those two days, they found one thing that both sides could agree on.

Neither side wanted children to die.

Adults? Well, they were less particular about adults. But children, no. Nobody wanted dead children.

That became the foundation. Not peace. Not reconciliation. Not a twelve-point plan. Just one shared commitment, raw and simple and human, from which everything else could be built.

Most of us skip this step. We walk into a room, whether it is a boardroom or a war zone, and we start with our positions. Baum starts with the question: What is the one thing we all share? Find that, and you have a floor to stand on. Skip it, and you are just yelling into the void.

Lesson 4: Walk Side by Side, Not Face to Face

We go to war face to face. We never go to war side by side.

That single observation may be worth more than everything I learned at Columbia Law School, and I say that as someone who is still paying off the loans.

Baum is writing a book called “The Three Walks” about walking conversations, and the science behind it is fascinating. When you walk with someone, your bodies physiologically synchronize.

Your pace, your breathing, your heartbeat. It creates openness. Verbal conversations move at the speed of the fastest talker. Walking moves at the pace of the slowest walker. It is inherently more inclusive.

And here is the killer insight: In a sitting conversation, silence is unbearable. Half a second of dead air and somebody will jump in to fill it.

But when you are walking, there are birds and trees and a woman pushing a stroller and the way sunlight falls through leaves. Silence becomes natural. Comfortable. And silence, Baum says, is the most important quality in any real conversation.

His friend William Ury created the Abraham Path Initiative on exactly this principle. Get Christians, Muslims, and Jews to walk together along the route Abraham walked from Turkey through the Middle East.

Do not talk about peace. Nobody wants to talk about peace. They have peace fatigue. Just say, “Can we take a walk?”

And then let the walking do what walking does. Let the synchronization happen. Let the silence in. Let the conversation find its own depth.

Has anyone ever said no to an invitation to go for a walk? Baum says in almost seventy years, he has never once been turned down. Think about that.

Lesson 5: Are You Serious?

Baum tells the story of fasting for four days on a bluff in northern Canada with the Temiskaming Anishinabe people. A young man named Jamie James took him up to the top and started building a lodge. Then Jamie looked at him and asked: “So, Dave. You serious?”

Baum did not understand the question at first. But Jamie explained. The spirits fly overhead and look at the quality of your lodge. If it is beautifully made, they know you are serious, and they come visit.

Are you serious?

That question should be tattooed on the inside of every entrepreneur’s eyelids, every executive’s mirror, every politician’s forehead. Not “Are you busy?” Not “Are you optimizing?” Are you serious?

Because if you are invoking the mystery, if you are doing work that matters, if you are messing around with the forces that actually shape human lives, you had better be serious. You do not play games with the mystery. If you do, in Baum’s direct assessment, you are going to get hammered.

Lesson 6: The Foolish Project

Baum’s guiding poem comes from Rumi: “Move from within. Don’t let fear move you the way it wants to. Begin a foolish project. Noah did.”

Noah built a boat in the desert because a voice told him to. That is objectively insane. It is also, according to three major world religions, how the human race survived.

Baum’s foolish project is the Abraham Path. It might take a hundred years. It might take a thousand. But if it works, something extraordinary happens. My foolish project is a novel about the inventor of Bitcoin who was raised in all three Abrahamic faiths, written by a guy whose previous career involved jungles and classified locations and advising presidents.

We are both old enough to know how ridiculous this sounds. We are also both old enough to know that the foolish projects are the only ones worth doing.

Lesson 7: Inner Work Is Not Optional

Meister Eckhart again: “The outer work will never be great if the inner work is small.”

Baum meditates every day. He climbs a 3,000-foot mountain every day. He practices “circles of care” each morning before reaching for his phone. He has been adopted into a First Nations community in northern Canada.

He studies with indigenous elders. His great teacher, Angeles Arrien, the spiritual leader of the Basque people, told him never to place yourself at the feet of someone who is not themselves a beginner at least once a season. Because if they are not, they become “role identified and open to the mischief of the ego.”

The mischief of the ego. What a phrase. Look around at any industry, any institution, any religion, any political movement, and you will see the mischief of the ego running wild like a toddler with a flamethrower. Baum’s antidote is simple: on the fifteenth of every month, do something you have never done before.

Be a ranked beginner twelve times a year. Face the unknown regularly so that when the great unknown comes, and it always comes, you are not paralyzed by it.

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Lesson 8: How You Hold Something Is What It Becomes

This may be the most important thing Baum said, and he said it almost in passing: “How you hold something oftentimes is what it becomes.”

The woman who held fire as terror for forty years held it differently for thirty seconds and changed her life. The mother in North Philadelphia who held her son’s killer as a target for transformation rather than revenge held him until he became her son.

The leper in southern India who held his poverty and disease as a container for happiness asked a wealthy American tourist, “Are you happy?” and then grinned with six teeth and said, “Me too.”

How you hold it is what it becomes. Your trauma. Your conflict. Your impossible situation. Your foolish project. You do not necessarily get to choose what happens to you. But you get to choose how you hold it.

And that choice, more than any strategy or framework or consulting engagement, is what determines where it goes.

Order “Lightening in a Bottle”

I have been to Israel many times. I have friends who are Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Druze. I have seen what happens when a two-second show of friendship with the wrong neighbor can get you stoned to death.

The world is walking around triggered and controlled by two-thousand-year-old stories. Baum does not pretend to have the answer. He is honest about that. But he has clues. He has approaches. He has a question that might be the most powerful tool in conflict resolution that I have ever heard:

“Tell me all the reasons you’re wrong and I’m right. And then I’ll do the same. And then let’s ask each other: What would change your mind?”

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I have advised six presidents. I have been in rooms where the stakes were measured in billions and lives. I have never heard anyone propose that. It is either the most naive thing I have ever encountered or the most profound. It is probably both.

Which, come to think of it, is exactly what you would expect from a man who eats fire for a living.

Begin a foolish project.

Noah did.

If this interview brought you value please:

❤️ Hit the heart. It costs you nothing. It tells the algorithm to show this to someone who needs it.

🔗 Share this with one person. Not your whole contact list. One person. The one who could really use it.

♻️ Restack it. That puts this story in front of your own readers with your name on it. You are telling your audience: I read this. It mattered. You should read it too.

💬 Leave a comment. Tell me what your teacher gave you. The thing you kept. Or the thing you wish you hadn’t lost.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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