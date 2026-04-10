Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Brian Clavin's avatar
Brian Clavin
12h

“ And what do we fight over? Wrapping paper.

Who fights over wrapping paper?

Well, apparently everybody.

For about two thousand years running.”

This one landed like a 747 with the landing gear up….Intense, Mesmerising and Emotionally Subliminal.

I will carry this one for the rest of my days…

And i will never think the same way about things, that i did 15 minutes ago before I started reading this.

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
Jes Wen’de's avatar
Jes Wen’de
11h

This is a masterpiece Charlie. Essential philosophy for living and understanding wrapped up in a substack (and yes I’m off to buy Baum’s book). Imagine if all our world leaders and Tycoons lived this way. I’m just a former teacher,addictions counselor and interdisciplinary media artist turned entrepreneur out of necessity from long COVID and cancer. I read your articles to learn and maybe save some of what’s left in my retirement if my financial advisor listens, but more so to learn from you. Learn about the geopolitics, about investing, about a world that is very foreign to me, and never expected this gorgeous truth to be part of your work, but in so glad it is. We needed this article. We all need it. Thank you.

🙏

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