Pour something good. What you are about to read moved billions of dollars last week, and almost none of what moved the market was true.

In 1943 a dictator got rich selling the same gray rocks to Hitler and Churchill, from one mine, with two sets of paperwork. That mine is still producing today. It is now owned by a company that files with the SEC. And last week, a rumor about those rocks repriced the entire chip industry before anyone bothered to check if it was real.

I checked. Here is what is fiction, what is fact, and where the fact leads my money.

First, the docks.

Lisbon, 1943. Rain, crates, and António Salazar running neutrality like a maître d’ with two dining rooms and no conscience in either one. The Germans needed tungsten for armor-piercing shells. They paid in gold, much of it looted from the people the shells were designed to perforate.

The British could not let the Germans have the rocks. So they bought rocks they did not need at prices they could not justify and locked them in a warehouse. This is also my brother-in-law’s investment strategy.

Portugal got rich. Everyone agreed never to discuss it at dinner.

Salazar was a monster, but he understood something Wall Street relearns every decade at tuition rates that would embarrass Harvard. When two empires need the same rock, the rock does not pick a side.

It sends invoices to both.

Eighty-three years later the rock is element 74, the empires are Washington and Beijing, and the invoices are getting large.

This piece climbs four rungs. A rumor, which is reversible. A cutoff, which is real. A statute, which is permanent. And a trade, which is the only rung that pays you.

Chapter One: The Rumor That Repriced the World

The Gas That Eats Glass

You need ninety seconds of chemistry. I promise there is money at the end, which is more than my chemistry teacher ever offered.

Meet tungsten hexafluoride.

WF6 to its friends, of which it has none, because it is what happens when fluorine, the registered psychopath of the periodic table, gets a steady job. It is toxic. It is corrosive. It reacts with the moisture in your lungs, and it eats glass.

Naturally, the entire artificial intelligence revolution depends on it.

Every advanced chip is a wiring problem. Billions of transistors, connected through holes measured in atoms. Fabs solve it by flowing WF6 across the wafer in a process called chemical vapor deposition, which leaves behind films of pure tungsten inside DRAM, logic chips at 7 nanometers and below, and 3D NAND. There is no mature substitute in production.

The industry calls it chip blood. For once, honest branding.

The appetite is obscene. As NAND makers stack from 128 layers toward 300, WF6 use per wafer rises roughly 37 times. And the gas is made from tungsten powder, which is 60 to 70 percent of its cost.

By spring the prices were screaming. China’s WF6 export price hit $149.79 a kilogram in April, up 204 percent in one month. Domestic 5N material was still quoted in early June at more than 230 percent above a year ago.

That is the number in my subtitle. It is real. Hold that thought, because most of what came next was not.

One Korean Trade Outlet, a Thousand Megaphones

Here is the chain of custody. Chains of custody are what separate journalism from karaoke.

April 3. A Korean trade publication, The Elec, citing anonymous sources, reports that Japan’s two WF6 producers warned Korean chipmakers about potential supply disruptions and were preparing to cut output in the second half.

Cut. Output. The words permanent and shutdown appear nowhere.

Remember that. Nobody else did.

The producers are Kanto Denka Kogyo and Central Glass, together roughly 25 percent of global WF6 capacity. You will find them mangled elsewhere into a single fictional company called Showa Denka Kanto, stitched together from the names of two unrelated firms like a ransom note.

When your sources cannot spell the companies, adjust your confidence accordingly.

Then the megaphones. A Chinese chemical site upgraded “cutting output” to “expected to permanently halt.” Aggregators upgraded “expected” to “announced.”

By mid-June, posts on X declared formal notice to Samsung, SK Hynix, and TSMC. Last shipments June 30. Permanent death July 1.

Tech media ran it as fact. Chinese gas stocks mooned. Billions repriced on a game of telephone played across three languages, two of which the third cannot read.

So I did something radical, journalistically speaking.

I looked.

July 1 was five days ago. If two publicly traded Tokyo companies had permanently exited a quarter of world supply, Japanese securities law has opinions about disclosure, and Japanese securities law does not have a sense of humor.

There is no filing from Kanto Denka. None from Central Glass. No Reuters. No Bloomberg. No Nikkei.

I went to Kanto Denka’s website this weekend, which tells you everything about my social calendar. WF6 is still in the product catalog. The company allegedly euthanized this business on Tuesday and forgot to tell its own webmaster.

The most sober account in the Japanese financial press says the firms told some customers their inventory covered production through May or June and second-half supply could not be guaranteed.

That is a supply warning. It is not a death certificate. The difference is worth several billion dollars, apparently to everyone but the people trading on it.

It got strange enough that Taiwan’s former top envoy to Japan publicly called the story disinformation. When diplomats start fact-checking gas rumors, the rumor has gotten bigger than the gas.

Rung one, marked. The most repeated fact in the whole tungsten panic, the one with a date and the word permanent in it, has never been confirmed by anyone legally accountable for saying it.

Rumors are price events. Price events reverse.

Now the part that does not.

Chapter Two: The Part That Is Brutally Real

Four Knots in Twenty-Three Months

Nobody snuck up on anybody. Beijing tied this noose in daylight, with press releases, the way you would strangle a man who refuses to read.

February 2025. China imposes export license restrictions on tungsten, retaliation for American tariffs. The market yawns. Tungsten is boring.

Boring is the point. Nobody guards the boring exits.

Through 2025, Beijing trims domestic mining quotas. Less rock out of the ground, on purpose, in the country that produces most of the world’s rock. Imagine OPEC, but for everything with a melting point.

January 6, 2026. The Ministry of Commerce issues Announcement No. 1, banning dual-use exports to Japan after the new prime minister said the quiet part about Taiwan out loud. Bloomberg covered it like a diplomatic spat.

It was not a spat. It was an amputation with paperwork.

Gallium and germanium in 2023. Then graphite. Antimony. Rare earths. Now tungsten. When a man punches you six times in the same spot, stop calling it a coincidence. It is a business plan.

The Customs Column Reads Zero

Then the customs data landed. This part is wire-confirmed, so put down the drink.

China’s tungsten carbide and powder exports to Japan, February through April, per figures reported by Kyodo and the Japanese wires:

Zero.

Not low. Not constrained. Zero, the number my chemistry teacher predicted I would amount to.

You will see other tallies date the collapse from January, when the ban took effect. Both are right. The broader shipments started dying in January. The carbide and powder series flatlined from February. I am being precise because everything downstream of this number is real.

Nikkei reports overall tungsten flows to Japan halving, with substitutes running triple the price. Japan has essentially no tungsten mines. It built one of the great chemical industries of the world on a raw material that arrives entirely by boat from the one country practicing knots.

This is like building a world-class steakhouse on an island with no cows and one very moody cattle barge.

The metal went vertical, then did something more interesting. The Rotterdam benchmark peaked near $3,185 per metric ton unit this spring, a move of roughly 900 percent over the twelve months into that peak. Then May and June arrived, the speculators cashed out, and the correction came.

Watch what corrected. This is the tell.

Inside China, per Beijing’s own tungsten industry association, concentrate, APT, and powder all round-tripped roughly 50 percent from their peaks. Outside China, European APT sits at $2,900 to $3,210.

Three percent off its high. Still up 232 percent this year.

The same atom now carries two prices. One inside the wall, marked down. One outside the wall, held up by everyone no longer allowed to shop inside.

A commodity spike round-trips everywhere at once. A structural break holds exactly where the politics are. This is a structural story wearing a commodity-spike costume, and May pulled the costume half off.

The gas told the same story. Korean makers SK Specialty and Foosung, captive suppliers to Samsung and SK Hynix, notified customers of 70 to 90 percent contract increases, because their powder comes from the same moody barge Japan’s did. TSMC is in the same boat, checking the same weather.

Rung two, marked. The rumor may be vapor. The cutoff is in the customs ledgers, and the rock now has two prices depending on which side of the wall you shop.

Is this a forever story? No.

And I will tell you why before I name a single ticker, because the difference between an investor and a mark is knowing where the exits are before you walk in.

Chapter Three: Price Panic Versus Demand Law

Every Squeeze Digs Its Own Escape Tunnel

Here is the frame that organizes everything.

The WF6 panic is a price event. Price events reverse. Beijing can relax controls after the next summit handshake. The Japanese lines can restart. Chemists can route around tungsten entirely.

They are already digging. SK Hynix is designing molybdenum into its next-generation 375-layer NAND. Samsung is already running moly in some SSD NAND. Mitsubishi Materials is putting roughly 10 billion yen into tungsten recycling and Sumitomo Electric another 15.9 billion into a new plant.

Substitution is the immune response to every shortage in recorded history. The patient always survives. The question is never whether the tunnel gets dug.

The question is how long the digging takes.

For semiconductors, the answer is written in qualification cycles. New WF6 capacity and customer certification run 18 to 24 months. Substitution at production scale takes at least that.

Hold that number. It is about to rhyme with something expensive.

The Bottleneck Was Never the Mine

Now the load-bearing wall of the whole investment case, promoted from the fine print where everyone else buried it.

Tungsten is not rare. It sits in the ground on five continents, minding its own business. What is rare is the midstream: the industrial machinery that turns concentrate into APT and then into powder at 99.9999 percent purity, six nines, the grade a chipmaker will actually accept.

China controls roughly 80 percent of mine production and an even more suffocating share of that processing chain. That is why Japan, with no mines, was a WF6 power. It is why losing Chinese powder killed Japan’s gas lines in five months flat. And it is why the rock can fall 50 percent inside China while barely twitching outside.

The wall is the midstream. The midstream is the wall.

Write this down. A mine without midstream is a pile of rocks with a stock ticker. A producer with processing, offtake, and Western customers is infrastructure. When I put money in this space, I am not buying tungsten.

I am buying the scarce part of the tungsten value chain.

Below the line: a statute with a date no summit handshake can touch, and the names, ranked, with the risks that could kill each one said out loud. Because a risk you will not say out loud is a risk you have not priced.

The rumor was fiction. The cutoff is fact. The law is where the fact leads my money.

Here is the entire modern information economy, free of charge, since we are on the subject of free. A rumor with no birth certificate walks into a market. Nobody asks for ID. Billions of dollars stand up and follow it out the door like ducklings imprinting on a lawnmower. A government official, a professional in the field of saying untrue things for a living, has to step in and announce that this particular untrue thing is untrue. And that, apparently, is journalism now. We have outsourced fact-checking to embarrassed diplomats. The rumor was free. This is not a coincidence. Free is the going rate for anything that cannot survive a phone call. What could not be handed out at the door, because it took a weekend and a working liver to assemble, is the part that is true. The statute with the date the handshake cannot touch. The names, ranked, from the producer that is infrastructure to the one I am honest enough to call a lottery ticket while looking you in the eye. And the risk that could bury each one, said out loud, because a man who shows you only the upside is a man measuring you for a suit. You can keep grazing out here. The grass is free. It is free because everyone has already been on it. Or you can come inside, where the people who check things are, and where last week nobody stepped on the lawnmower. It costs less than one bad tungsten stock, which is the only benchmark that has ever mattered. The rumor was free. The truth is below the line.

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