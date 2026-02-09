Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Caney's avatar
David Caney
Feb 9

Charlie,

From my perspective from inside the international raw materials trade, the steel trade in particular, and with the benefit(?) of viewing from outside both the EU and USA (and China, I should add), the withdrawal looks more like a tactical cancellation of every subscription accumulated over a lifetime, prior to renewal of only those that are relevant to me now.

The China-EU axis... China is a smart political powerhouse, which hasn't forgotten that world trade is what put it there. The EU is becoming an ex-trading bloc, that think politics is what trade is for.

As far as China and the 'green industrial and energy revolution' is concerned, the EU is the dog that thinks it's taking its master for a walk. That applies in Spades to steel, where the EU is feverishly hollowing out it's steel industry's capacity to melt Iron, on the alter of 'saving the planet', whilst China presses on melting Iron in BOF furnaces with which to feed the remaining EU steel mills with the semi-finished raw steel they can increasingly no longer produce for themselves.

CBAM is another shot-in-the-foot for EU consumers, to which Chinese exporters (those who can be bothered) will pay lip-service, but not the cost. That will all be borne by European consumers, who will likely only take notice when inflation spikes in 2027-28.

And don't expect the EU to remove the 'special dispensation' given to Russia's 3 million tons per year export of semi-finished steel to the EU any time soon either, no matter what belligerent noises they make to the contrary - they simply can't afford to... and as for Russia paying CBAM tax - sorry, penalties - ha ha, I don't think so.

This feels to me like an adaptation of the 'Art of the Deal' approach, and is probably intended to be an existential threat to the UN in its current form, rather than a permanent withdrawal from governance of international commerce.

As usual, China looks measured, astute and winning.

The US might become hostage to rules made elsewhere, or it might steamroll right through them.

Russia doesn't really have a dog in this fight, but if it did it would be Chinese.

And the EU?

Jeez... another step down the slippery road to empty suit and the impoverishment of its subjects.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
getgar's avatar
getgar
Feb 9

If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck...it's a duck. Yes, I do see this administration as fascist and the execution of 2 American citizens for the crime of dissent is beyond the pale for me. Add it too all the harassment of people of all ages and ethnic identities across the nation, I feel the need to call it out for what it is. It is State sponsored terrorism and if you don't agree, fine, I will not threaten you because of it. There's the difference.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
105 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture