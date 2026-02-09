What You’re About to Read and Why It Matters

On January 7th, the Trump administration withdrew the United States from 66 international organizations. Thirty-one UN entities. Thirty-five non-UN bodies.

The White House called it a victory for sovereignty. Secretary Rubio called the organizations “wasteful, ineffective, or harmful.”

Both statements have the benefit of being partly true, which in Washington is what passes for rigorous honesty.

The organizations ARE wasteful. The UN Human Rights Council once elected Libya to a seat. The WHO spent the first three months of Covid insisting the disease couldn’t be transmitted between humans, which was technically correct if you take the WHO’s apparent position that the Chinese government isn’t run by humans.

So yes. There is waste.

The question is whether you solve a termite problem by abandoning the house.

Here’s the part that didn’t make the press release: the rules these organizations write don’t stop being rules just because you stop showing up to write them.

The International Organization for Standardization doesn’t shut down when America leaves. It keeps standardizing.

The difference is that a committee in Geneva that used to have an American at the head of the table now has a Chinese engineer in that chair. And the battery chemistry spec he writes will, by a series of boring procedural steps no voter will ever hear about, determine which batteries get sold in 140 countries.

Including ours.

This is the geopolitical equivalent of storming out of your co-op board meeting and then being surprised when they assess you $40,000 for a lobby renovation you hate.

I’ve spent enough time in these rooms to know two things. Roughly 60% of everyone in them is a timeserving mediocrity collecting a per diem. The other 40% is deciding how trillions of dollars in global commerce will flow for the next two decades.

We just ceded our chairs to the Chinese Communist Party because the first group annoyed us too much to tolerate the second group’s company.

Before you read 5,000 words on standards capture, carbon border taxes, precious metals, and what to do with your money, here are the conclusions.

I’m putting them up front because I respect your time and because I know how Substack works. Half of you will screenshot this section and text it to someone. That’s fine. Tell them to subscribe.

One. We didn’t gain sovereignty. We lost the ability to write rules we still have to follow.

The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism went live January 1st. Processed 1.65 million tons of goods in its first week. American steel and aluminum exporters pay it. Their European competitors, by and large, don’t.

We have zero input on the rate, the methodology, or the phase-in schedule. Because we just quit the organizations where that input happens.

This is not sovereignty. This is taxation without representation, which I seem to recall we once fought a war about.

Two. China has been methodically taking over international standards bodies for a decade.

They increased their ISO technical committee secretariats 73% between 2011 and 2020. They chair the committees writing specs for batteries, quantum computing, AI governance, and 6G.

Their official industrial doctrine, Standards 2035, aims to “participate in at least half of all standards drafting efforts globally.” The Chinese have a saying: first-tier companies make standards, second-tier companies make technology, third-tier companies make products.

We just volunteered for the third tier.

Three. While America was walking out, China and the EU were walking in. Together.

Their July 2025 joint summit statement called the Paris Agreement the “cornerstone of international climate cooperation.” Both committed to updated emissions pledges before COP30. The language about “policy continuity and stability” was aimed squarely at Washington.

China plus the EU now represents 70% of the global clean economy. Clean energy drove 30% of EU GDP growth in 2023. Forty percent of China’s.

We’re not being left behind. We’re volunteering to be left behind, which is considerably more embarrassing.

Four. Gold, silver, and Bitcoin are not trades right now. They’re insurance policies against a system that just demonstrated, on camera, that it doesn’t understand what it’s doing.

Goldman Sachs raised their gold target to $5,400. Central banks are buying 60 tons a month. Silver collapsed 32% in two weeks because leverage broke, not because the thesis changed.

Bitcoin hit an RSI of 16 on February 6th. Third most oversold reading in its entire history. The only two times it was lower were the 2018 bottom and the Covid crash. Both preceded multi-bagger rallies.

Reasonable people can disagree on timing. The direction of travel for hard assets in an era of institutional self-sabotage is not complicated.

Five. The most likely outcome is not a dramatic crisis. It’s bifurcation.

A slow, grinding fragmentation where European rules govern European markets, Chinese rules govern Belt and Road markets, and American companies pay compliance costs set by bureaucrats in capitals where they no longer have a seat.

Nobody declares war. Nobody signs a treaty. The system just quietly splits. By the time your CFO notices, the costs are structural and permanent.

This is the boring apocalypse. It doesn’t make good television. It makes for terrible quarterly earnings.

The administration will tell you this was about cutting waste. And some of it was.

The way a man who burns down his house to kill a spider is technically in the pest control business.

The real story is below.

Share Capital Mischief

I’ve done something the State Department won’t: I’ve mapped America’s strategic surrender in a single image you can actually understand.

Below is the whole disaster in one picture. Study it. Screenshot it. Tape it to your portfolio next to the note reminding you that you don’t own gold, silver or bitcoin.

Here’s the deal: this took me longer to make than it took Beijing to fill the chair we just vacated. So before you scroll past and go back to pretending sovereignty means what you think it means, do one of two things. Subscribe if you haven’t. Share if you have.

Consider it the cover charge for the only honest analysis of our national rule-making suicide you’ll read this week.

Be A Mischief Maker

Now let me explain how we got here, and why nobody in Washington wants to talk about it.

The Withdrawal Nobody Understands Because Nobody Read Past the Press Release

On January 7, 2026, President Trump signed a memorandum withdrawing the United States from 66 international organizations.

Marco Rubio called them “redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own.” The base cheered.

The markets shrugged. S&P 500 rose 0.3% that day. Crisis averted. Everyone went back to arguing about interest rates.

Nobody read the fine print.

I did. And what I found should keep every Fortune 500 CEO awake at night, though I suspect it won’t, because American executives sleep like babies regardless of what’s actually happening in the world. It’s one of their gifts.

Seventy-two hours after Trump’s announcement, China and the EU issued a joint statement pledging “policy continuity and stability” on climate cooperation. Green is “the defining color” of their partnership now. Their words, not mine.

Here’s what nobody is asking: If these organizations were so useless, why did our competitors immediately move to fill the vacuum?

The withdrawal list includes 31 UN entities and 35 non-UN organizations. The White House framed it as cutting waste. Rubio’s State Department called them “wasteful, ineffective, or harmful.”

Fair enough. Some of that is true. A lot of it, actually.

International organizations bloat the way government always bloats. Slowly, then spectacularly. Mission creep was real. Bureaucracies metastasized. I’ve watched six administrations wrestle with this problem. The organizations kept getting fatter and the wrestling kept getting worse.

But here’s the thing about bloated organizations. They’re like bloated relatives. Just because Uncle Frank is 300 pounds and eats with his hands doesn’t mean you let him out of the will. Not when Uncle Frank is sitting on the deed to the house.

Buried in that list of 66 are standard-setting bodies, technical committees, and rule-writing forums where trillion-dollar markets get designed.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The International Renewable Energy Agency.

You don’t have to like these organizations. I don’t particularly like them myself.

But they determine which products access which markets. Which technologies become global standards. Which companies win and which become obsolete. They are, in other words, the places where money goes to get its instructions.

We didn’t leave a few conferences. We vacated the rooms where the future gets written.

And nobody seemed to notice the difference. Which is exactly how you lose an empire. Not with a bang. With a press release on a Tuesday that nobody reads past the second paragraph.

The question isn’t whether these organizations were bloated. They were.

The question is whether you fix a hospital by firing all the doctors. And whether “sovereignty” means what the fact sheet says it means when the bill from Brussels shows up anyway.

I laid out the framework for understanding Trump’s negotiating method in my Greenland analysis: always ask for more than you want so your actual goal looks reasonable by comparison.

Withdraw from 66 organizations so that “mere” reform and restructured terms look like a multilateral victory. If this is the USMCA playbook applied to the rules-based order, the eventual compromise still shifts the baseline permanently in Trump’s favor.

If it’s not, we just handed the keys to Beijing and Brussels.

Leaving a negotiation doesn’t end the negotiation. It just means you don’t get a vote.

First-Tier Companies Make Standards. Second-Tier Companies Make Technology. Third-Tier Companies Make Products.

There’s a saying in Beijing that every American executive should have tattooed on their forearm: “First-tier companies make standards, second-tier companies make technology, third-tier companies make products.”

China understood this in 2015. America still doesn’t.

I wrote recently about why Xi Jinping thinks in decades while Washington thinks in news cycles. The standards war is what that patience looks like when it’s applied to trade policy.

Standards aren’t bureaucratic paperwork. They’re the rules that determine which products can access which markets. They’re specifications for how technologies must be designed to ensure compatibility. They’re the connective tissue between innovation and commerce. Who writes the standards writes the future.

And China has been writing furiously while we’ve been tweeting about sovereignty.

Between 2011 and 2020, China increased its ISO secretariat positions by 73%. In the International Electrotechnical Commission, the increase was 67% between 2012 and 2020. By 2020, China held more leadership positions in these bodies than both Germany and France combined.

This wasn’t an accident. It was strategy.

China’s “Standards 2035” plan, launched in 2020, explicitly targets becoming a “standards power.” The goal, stated in official documents: “participate in at least half of all standards drafting efforts.”

In December 2024, China launched the AI Standardization Committee, a 41-member group including Baidu and Peking University to develop technical frameworks governing AI products and services.

In July 2024, China introduced three 6G technology standards at the International Telecommunications Union. A Chinese official chairs ISO/IEC Working Group 14 on quantum computing standards.

Here’s the mechanism nobody in Washington understands: When China chairs the technical committee on battery standards, Chinese battery chemistry gets written into the global spec.

When China leads the 5G working groups, Huawei’s Polar Codes become the control channel standard. When China writes the rules for AI governance, frameworks friendly to state surveillance become normalized.

This is the same export-control architecture I documented in silver, where 44 approved firms now control 60-70% of globally traded refined supply. Standards. Licensing. Administrative friction. Beijing doesn’t need to own the mine if it controls the valve.

The bodies we just withdrew from aren’t separate from this competition. They’re part of the same ecosystem. The UNFCCC doesn’t just discuss climate targets. It shapes energy transition standards, carbon accounting methodologies, technology transfer frameworks.

The IPCC doesn’t just publish reports. It establishes the scientific baselines that drive regulatory frameworks worldwide.

David Waskow, International Climate Director at the World Resources Institute, called the UNFCCC withdrawal a strategic blunder that gives away American advantage for nothing in return. The United States is now the only nation in history to withdraw from this treaty. The only one. Out of 198 parties.

We didn’t escape globalism. We surrendered the rooms where globalism’s rules get written.

4,000 American Companies Just Learned a German Word

The word is Anpassungsfähigkeit.

It means adaptability. The ability to adjust. It’s the kind of word Germans invented because they needed fourteen syllables to describe what happens when your government quits the room and you still have to pay the bill.

Over 4,000 U.S. companies are now subject to the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. Trump’s withdrawal changed nothing about this. Except now we don’t get input on what the rules require.

This is the part that makes sovereignty hawks’ heads explode, so let me say it slowly.

American companies selling into Europe must comply with European rules. Leaving international organizations doesn’t change this. It just means we no longer have a voice in what those rules say.

The CSRD requires any company with €150 million or more in EU revenue to report comprehensive sustainability data. Not just climate metrics. Social factors. Governance structures. Supply chain impacts down to the sub-supplier level.

The EU calls it “double materiality.” Companies must report both how sustainability issues affect their business AND how their business affects the planet.

Mandatory third-party assurance. Independent audits. The works.

This is the same pattern I documented in my Guyana piece, where a Chinese military company owns 25% of our most strategic energy asset while the Monroe Doctrine supposedly says that’s not allowed.

The gap between what governments say and what they tolerate is where the real policy lives.

And Then There’s CBAM

The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism didn’t just threaten to go live.

It went live. January 1, 2026. Successfully deployed across every EU member state. Seamless integration between the CBAM Registry and national customs systems.

In the first six days: 10,483 import declarations validated automatically and in real time. 1.655 million tons of goods processed. More than 4,100 economic operators obtained authorized declarant status.

Cement. Iron and steel. Aluminum. Fertilizers. Electricity. Hydrogen.

All live. The invoice has arrived.

Here’s how it works.

You’re a U.S. steel producer exporting to Germany. You must purchase CBAM certificates based on the carbon emissions embedded in your products. The certificate price mirrors the EU Emissions Trading System. Currently around €88 per ton of CO₂.

If a ton of steel embeds two tons of CO₂, that’s roughly €176 in additional costs per ton. On product your European competitor doesn’t pay.

Because European producers receive free allowances. Those are being phased out at 2.5% annually for 2026 and 2027, scaling to full elimination by 2034.

In the meantime, American exporters face a carbon tax that European competitors largely avoid.

And the ratchet tightens.

The implementing acts published December 17, 2025, introduced country-and-product-specific default emission values for all CBAM goods. Those values adjust upward: 10% in 2026. 20% in 2027. 30% from 2028 onward.

This is not a one-time cost. It is an escalating cost structure designed to squeeze harder every year until you either decarbonize or lose the market.

There is a 50-ton de minimis exemption for small importers. If that describes your company, congratulations. You’re not the subject of this analysis.

The Fortune 500 is.

The Dual-Compliance Nightmare Is Not Approaching. It Is Here.

U.S. companies face no domestic carbon price. But EU customers demand CBAM certificates. European competitors get free allowances. American exporters pay a carbon tax set in Brussels.

And thanks to January 7th, we have no seat at the table where that tax rate gets decided.

When the United States vacates standard-setting bodies, American companies don’t gain freedom. They lose the ability to shape the regulations they’re forced to comply with anyway.

That’s not sovereignty.

That’s surrender with a press release.

China-EU Climate Axis: Or, How to Lose Your Best Customers While Quitting the Sales Force

While Marco Rubio was calling international organizations “anti-American,” Xi Jinping was signing joint statements with the European Commission.

The July 2025 EU-China Summit in Beijing produced exactly what Beijing wanted: a joint statement emphasizing that the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement are “the cornerstone of international climate cooperation.” Both sides committed to submitting updated climate targets before COP30 in Belem, Brazil. Both pledged cooperation on energy transition, methane management, carbon markets, and low-carbon technologies.

The language was pointed. “In the fluid and turbulent international situation today,” the statement read, “it is crucial that all countries, notably the major economies, maintain policy continuity and stability.”

Policy continuity. Stability. The opposite of what Washington just demonstrated.

David Waskow at the World Resources Institute called it “an important signal that climate cooperation can still rise above geopolitical tensions.”

Here’s the math that should terrify American strategists: China and the EU together represent approximately 70% of the global clean economy. Clean energy drove 30% of EU GDP growth and 40% of China’s in 2023. Together, they can set standards, align markets, shape investment flows, and determine which technologies dominate the next industrial revolution.

The United States is watching from outside.

Chinese exports shaved around 1% off global emissions last year through clean technology deployment. Europe has project development expertise and regulatory frameworks. Together, they’re building the infrastructure of the post-carbon economy while we argue about whether climate change is real.

Meanwhile, we withdrew from the International Renewable Energy Agency. Spain assumed the vice presidency within 96 hours of our departure.

Nature abhors a vacuum. So does geopolitics.

Conservative Internationalism: What Reagan Understood That Trump Forgot

Here’s a fact that will surprise even the most committed sovereignty hawks: George H.W. Bush created the UNFCCC. Reagan signed the Montreal Protocol. Conservative internationalism wasn’t globalist surrender. It was using multilateral frameworks as force multipliers for American power.

The UNFCCC was established in 1992 during the Bush administration. Bush explicitly sought “active stewardship over resources” and “severing the link between economic development and environmental deterioration.” The Montreal Protocol, signed under Reagan in 1987, successfully addressed ozone depletion using market mechanisms, voluntary targets, and American technological leadership.

That wasn’t globalism. That was smart statecraft. America wrote the rules, enforced them, and benefited from them.

John Mearsheimer, the realist political scientist beloved by anti-interventionists, argued that liberal hegemony was “bound to fail” because it required unipolar dominance, clashed with nationalism, and accelerated China’s rise. Many on the Right embrace this as vindication.

But Mearsheimer’s critique targeted specific policies: spreading democracy by force, hyper globalization, open borders. That’s not the same as participating in technical standards bodies that set product specifications.

Withdrawing from the UNFCCC is not analogous to rejecting regime change in Iraq. One is abandoning a treaty framework where the U.S. has substantial influence over implementation. The other was invading a country. Conflating the two is intellectually lazy.

Reagan signed the Montreal Protocol and American chemical companies dominated the transition from CFCs. We wrote the rules. We profited from them. Now someone else writes the rules and we pay compliance costs set in foreign capitals.

Here’s the sovereignty paradox that nobody in Washington wants to confront:

Real sovereignty is the ability to shape rules that affect your interests. It’s influence over outcomes. It’s a seat at the table where decisions get made.

Rules don’t disappear when you leave the room. CBAM is imposing a de facto carbon tax on U.S. exporters right now. Set in Brussels. Without our input. 1.655 million tonnes processed in the first week. Chinese battery standards become global norms through ISO adoption. We comply or lose markets.

I’ve written about how the madman theory works when the madman might not be bluffing. The question nobody in Brussels or Beijing can answer is whether this withdrawal is the anchor move before a deal, or the opening of a genuine decoupling that restructures the global order.

I’ve written about what happens when two true believers sit across from each other, each convinced destiny chose them. Standards bodies and carbon tariffs are not where zealots focus. Which is precisely why the vacuum matters.

We traded a seat at the table for the privilege of complaining from the parking lot.

Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: When Markets Lose Faith in the Anchor

Let me tell you what happened in the precious metals market in the last two weeks. It tells a story that has nothing to do with Greenland tariffs or Truth Social posts.

Gold touched $5,048 on Tuesday. By Thursday it had cratered to $4,815. By Friday it was clawing back above $4,870. As I write this, it sits around $4,987. A $233 swing in a single day mid-week. Another record volatility cluster in a metal that’s supposed to be boring.

Goldman Sachs raised its December 2026 gold forecast to $5,400 per ounce on January 21st, up from $4,900. Their reasoning: hedges against global macro and policy risks have become “sticky,” lifting the starting point for prices. JPMorgan expects gold at $5,055 by Q4. Bank of America bumped their forecast to $5,000.

When Goldman, JPMorgan, and Bank of America are all raising gold targets simultaneously, that’s not a consensus. That’s a diagnosis.

Central bank purchases are averaging around 60 tonnes per month, far above the pre-2022 average of 17 tonnes. Western ETF holdings have climbed by roughly 500 tonnes since early 2025. Global gold ETFs logged record inflows of nearly $89 billion in 2025, pushing holdings to all-time highs near 4,025 tonnes.

China has been buying for 14+ consecutive months. The People’s Bank isn’t accumulating gold because they think it’s pretty. They’re hedging against a dollar-denominated system they no longer trust.

I wrote recently that silver’s explosion wasn’t about the metal. It was about confidence in the pricing system itself. Gold swinging $200 in a day is the same signal, louder.

Now silver. And I’m going to be honest with you because that’s what you’re paying for.

Silver hit $110 in late January. As I write this, it’s around $76. A 32% collapse in two weeks. If you owned leveraged silver ETFs, you got to experience what fighter pilots call a “controlled flight into terrain,” except without the “controlled” part.

Here’s what happened: margin requirements spiked across precious metals derivatives. Leveraged ETFs mechanically unwound. The liquidation cascaded. Forced selling triggered more forced selling. Michael Burry, the “Big Short” guy, theorized on his Substack that Bitcoin bulls were liquidating metal positions to cover crypto losses. Whether Burry is right or not, the mechanism was mechanical, not fundamental.

If you read my silver piece, you know the structural inputs haven’t changed. China’s export licensing is still in place. The deficit hasn’t reversed. COMEX registered inventory is still a fraction of paper claims. The mechanism is still running. What broke was leverage, not fundamentals. The insurance just went on sale. The house didn’t get less flammable. The premium got cheaper.

Now Bitcoin

Everyone is going to tell you it failed. That it proved it’s not digital gold. That the “store of value” narrative is dead.

They’ll show you the chart. Gold up 70% year over year. Bitcoin down 44% from its October peak of $126,000 to roughly $70,800 as I write this. The entire Trump bump, erased. The “crypto capital of the world” rhetoric, exposed. Bitcoin ETFs that bought 46,000 coins at this time last year are now net sellers.

They’re not wrong about the chart.

They’re wrong about the conclusion.

Bitcoin’s daily RSI hit 16 on February 6th.

In Bitcoin’s entire modern history, the RSI has only been lower twice. The 2018 bear market bottom, when it hit 9.5. Bitcoin was at $3,150. It quadrupled in eight months. The Covid crash in March 2020, when it hit 15.6. Bitcoin was at $3,900. It went to $65,000 in thirteen months.

An RSI of 16 doesn’t tell you what happens tomorrow. It tells you that you are standing in a very small club of historical moments where panic selling has exhausted itself.

The Fear and Greed Index dropped into single digits. That has happened a handful of times in Bitcoin’s seventeen-year history.

Circulating supply in loss surged to nearly 10 million BTC, the fourth-highest level ever, comparable with the 2015, 2019, and 2022 bear market bottoms. Supply in profit and supply in loss have nearly converged. That convergence has historically aligned with the floor of every major decline.

Tom Lee at Fundstrat, who has been right more often than the people who mock him, says “all pieces are in place for Bitcoin to bottom here.” He cites a rare time-and-price alignment that historically signals trend exhaustion, a clean market after deleveraging removed speculative froth, and parabolic network utility that will eventually force a sharp mean reversion.

The structural case hasn’t changed.

The April 2024 halving reduced block rewards to 3.125 BTC. The network produces roughly 450 new coins per day. Nearly 20 million of the 21 million maximum supply have been mined. Millions more are permanently lost: forgotten keys, defunct hardware, dead owners who took their passwords with them.

The scarcity isn’t a narrative. It’s arithmetic.

Every four years, the supply faucet gets cut in half. The next halving is in 2028. Daily issuance drops to 225 coins. You cannot print more Bitcoin. You cannot quantitative-ease it into existence. You cannot executive-order your way to a larger supply.

Now Connect It

Everyone is telling you Bitcoin failed because it didn’t act like gold this month. They’re missing what gold is telling them.

Gold is what you own when you don’t trust governments to manage currency. Bitcoin is what you own when you don’t trust governments to let you own gold.

When gold swings $200 in a single day on institutional chaos, the market is asking a question: Is America still the anchor of the global financial system, or are we watching that anchor get weighed?

You just read 3,000 words about a country that abandoned the rooms where rules get written. The asset that exists outside every rule-writing body on earth deserves more than a passing glance. Especially at the most oversold levels since the world shut down.

I run my own node. Have for years. Not because I’m a crypto bro with laser eyes. Because I spent enough time in the places where governments decide who gets to participate in markets and who doesn’t.

China has a kill switch on our manufacturing through rare earth dominance. They’re building a kill switch on our market access through standards capture.

They don’t have a kill switch on Bitcoin. Nobody does. Not at $126,000 and not at $70,000.

My thesis remains unchanged: we’re living through 7% annual monetary debasement that requires 10%+ returns just to stay even. But that thesis now has a geopolitical overlay.

The rare earth situation reminded us that real power comes from making things. The standards situation reminds us that real power comes from writing rules.

We’re abandoning both.

The Federal Reserve can print dollars. It cannot print dysprosium. You can quantitative-ease your way out of a banking crisis. You cannot quantitative-ease your way out of a supply chain that runs through Shanghai. Or a rulebook written in Brussels and Beijing.

Gold and silver work because they’re no one’s liability and no one’s permission. You don’t need Beijing to approve your bullion purchase. You don’t need a CBAM certificate to own an American Eagle.

Bitcoin operates on the same principle, only more so. And right now the market is handing it to you at prices that have historically preceded the most violent rallies in the asset’s history. Bitcoin has closed both February and March in green more often than not. A seasonal pattern that makes these oversold levels even more interesting.

Own hard assets that don’t require permission from governments that just demonstrated, in real time, they’ll say no.

The Scenario Probabilities: Commit or Go Home

Here’s where I put my neck on the line. Percentages are accountability. If I’m wrong, you can come back and remind me. I’ve been wrong before. I’ll be wrong again. But hiding behind “it’s uncertain” is cowardice dressed as sophistication.

Scenario A: Reversion (20% probability)

Courts block the UNFCCC withdrawal on grounds it requires Senate approval. Congress defunds implementation. The 2028 election brings policy reversal. We rejoin, tail between legs, having surrendered years of influence for nothing.

How to position: Stay long U.S. renewables (TAN, ICLN). Fade EU arbitrage trades. Expect compliance cost pressures to ease.

Scenario B: Bifurcation (50% probability)

Withdrawals proceed and stick. EU and China deepen cooperation. Global standards fragment into three spheres: EU-led Western standards, Chinese standards expanding through Belt and Road, and a U.S. sphere that increasingly looks like an island.

The S&P 500 just went negative for the year at 6,798. That’s not a coincidence. The market is starting to price what the commentators haven’t caught up to yet. I’ve written about why energy at 2.9% of the S&P 500 is the same mispricing error, applied to markets instead of geopolitics.

How to position: Geographic arbitrage pays off. Long EU clean tech and industrials (Vestas, Siemens Energy, Schneider Electric) versus short U.S. equivalents. Long Chinese clean tech (BYD, CATL, Longi) for Belt and Road standards dominance. Overweight firms with EU compliance infrastructure already built (Apple, Microsoft, large multinationals with CSRD systems in place). Underweight mid-cap U.S. exporters with concentrated EU exposure and no sustainability reporting capability. Watch for CBAM margin compression in steel, aluminum, cement. The ratchet tightens: default emission values rise 10% this year, 20% next year, 30% from 2028.

Scenario C: Strategic Theater (15% probability)

This is all leverage for renegotiation. Trump threatens apocalypse, creates chaos, then offers to return on reformed terms. The USMCA playbook. Declare total victory. Move on.

If this sounds familiar, reread what happened at Busan. Trump got a headline. Xi got a year. I laid out the anchor-move framework in my Greenland analysis: demand sovereignty over a NATO ally’s territory so that “mere” mining rights and base expansion look like Denmark won the negotiation. Withdraw from 66 organizations so that “mere” reform looks like a multilateral victory. The eventual compromise still shifts the baseline permanently in Trump’s favor.

And the clock is ticking. As I noted in my Greenland piece, three lower courts have ruled Trump exceeded his IEEPA powers on tariffs. If the Supreme Court agrees, the tariff leverage underlying all four scenarios evaporates. The withdrawal from 66 organizations may be partly calibrated to create non-tariff leverage before that window closes.

How to position: Wait for the announcement. Buy the dip once terms emerge. Rotate back to cyclicals. Defense stocks regardless of outcome.

Scenario D: Escalation (15% probability)

Trade war over CBAM. “EU carbon tariffs are attacks on American workers.” Tit-for-tat withdrawals from WTO, IMF. Full decoupling. The rules-based order doesn’t just fray. It snaps.

This is the scenario I warned about in Greenland. Not the specific action but the precedent. If territorial threats extract concessions, every border is negotiable. If institutional withdrawals face no consequences, every treaty is provisional.

How to position: Max defensive. Gold. Silver. Bitcoin at these levels. Swiss francs. Long volatility (VIX calls, tail hedges). Reduce cyclical exposure. Quality over beta. Cash isn’t the worst place to wait while the new order takes shape.

I assign “Bifurcation” the highest probability because it’s the path of least resistance for all parties. Trump gets to claim sovereignty. Brussels gets to claim leadership. Beijing gets to claim victory. American multinationals get compliance headaches. Nobody has to admit they were wrong. The system fragments not through dramatic confrontation but through accumulated divergence.

Neither Brussels nor Beijing needs us to come back. They’d prefer we don’t.

Regardless of Scenario

Own assets governments can’t repurpose: gold, silver, Bitcoin, dividend-growth stocks in essential sectors.

Avoid long-duration Treasuries. 7% debasement continues.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) for energy exposure with dividend growth. Twenty-one percent annual dividend growth for twenty-five consecutive years. No Chinese state partners. No geopolitical drama next door.

I laid out the full case for Exxon and Chevron in my piece on Guyana and the Monroe Doctrine contradiction. The thesis hasn’t changed. Seventy-five percent of the most important oil discovery in decades, run by American companies, paying dividends that have increased for four decades, trading at generational lows relative to the market.

The rule-writing is happening. The only question is whether we’re writing or following.

The Check Is Coming, and We Left Our Seat at the Table

Here’s the part where I lose some of you.

I know the arguments. The UN is a bloated, corrupt carousel of dictators lecturing democracies about human rights. I’ve been in those rooms. I don’t disagree.

Climate policy is a wealth transfer mechanism dressed up in science. I’ve read the models. I have opinions.

But none of that matters. And here’s why.

The EU doesn’t need you to believe in climate change. It needs you to believe in the invoice. CBAM processed 1.655 million tons of goods in its first week. Your opinion on carbon science is irrelevant to the customs officer in Hamburg who just added €176 per ton to your steel shipment.

Every F-35 still needs rare earth magnets we can’t make domestically. Every American exporter to Europe still faces CBAM. Every tech giant still files CSRD reports. Every battery in every EV still runs on specs being written in committees we just abandoned.

This is not an argument for the United Nations. I wouldn’t trust the UN to run a parking garage.

This is an argument for the chair.

The rules-based international order was never a constraint on American power. It was American power. We wrote the rules. We enforced them. We bent them when we needed to. American companies dominated global markets because American standards became global standards.

That wasn’t an accident. That was strategy. Exposed wiring and all.

Reagan didn’t sit across from Gorbachev because he respected Soviet institutions. He sat there because that’s where you win. You don’t beat the other guy by leaving the room. You beat him by writing the treaty, controlling the agenda, and stacking the committees with people who understand that American specs mean American products win.

We just stopped doing all of that.

Not because we lost. Because we volunteered to leave.

I’ve watched Xi Jinping play this game with a patience that should terrify anyone paying attention. He spent a decade methodically filling every chair we left empty. Every ISO secretariat. Every IEC working group. Every standards committee that determines which technology gets sold in 140 countries.

He didn’t do this because he believes in multilateralism. He did it because he understands what we apparently forgot: the man who writes the spec wins the market.

China didn’t win the standards war.

We forfeited.

This isn’t “America Last.” It’s worse. It’s “America Absent.” And absence, in geopolitics, is not a policy. It’s a gift to the other side.

The sovereignty hawks will tell you we’re finally free. Free from what? Free from the table where we used to set the terms? Free from the committees where American engineers used to write the specs that locked in American market dominance for decades?

That’s not freedom. That’s a jailbreak where you leave your wallet in the cell.

I’ve watched six administrations navigate these waters. The first time you can blame ideology. The second time, stubbornness. By the third time, it’s not tragedy. It’s a pattern. And patterns have consequences.

The consequences are already here. They arrived January 1st. They’ll tighten every year. And they don’t care who you voted for.

Own hard assets. Hedge compliance risk. And pay very close attention to who’s writing the rules.

Because if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.

May the mischief be with you.

Leave a comment

If you made it this far, you’re one of us. Mischief Makers don’t scroll past. They send this to the one person in their life who still thinks “sovereignty” means freedom from rules.

Subscribe if you haven’t. Restack if you have.

Comment if you think I’m an idiot.

Subscribe to Capital Mischief

Everything remains free until February 28th. My birthday. I chose it deliberately.

On that date, prices increase:

Monthly: $100 (currently $50).

Annual: $720 (currently $360).

Founding Member: $2,000 (currently $720).

Pledge before February 28th and you lock in the current price.

Not for one year. Forever. That’s a promise.

Free subscribers still get the Saturday Mischief Library. I hold the old-fashioned view that libraries should be free. Paid subscribers get everything else.

Founding Membership is capped at 100. About 50 spots remain. Direct email access to me. A private chat. I answer every message personally. When the hundredth member joins, the tier disappears.

We are 4,250 subscribers. 600 followers. 355 pledges waiting to convert.

The date is set. February 28th.

Subscribe if you haven’t. Restack if you have. Comment if you think I’m an idiot. I answer every one.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Disclaimer

Nothing in Capital Mischief is investment advice. It’s just some guy with opinions and a laptop. If you’re taking financial advice from a Substack written by someone who advised presidents and watched them ignore everything he said, that’s a you problem.

Do your own research. Consult an actual professional. Preferably one who hasn’t received medals from intelligence agencies for things he can’t discuss.

Share Capital Mischief