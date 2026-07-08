Let me tell you something about empires. Nobody ever announces one. You don’t get a press release. There’s no ribbon-cutting, no guy with giant scissors, no commemorative coin, though give them time on the coin. What you get instead is paperwork. An empire is just a mugging that hired a lawyer. And here’s the beautiful part, the part I genuinely admire, because you have to admire good bullshit the way you admire a good magician even while he’s taking your wallet. An empire will never, ever tell you it wants the thing. That’s amateur hour. That’s a guy in a ski mask. No. A real empire tells you it’s concerned. It’s concerned about security. It has legitimate interests. It’s not taking your land, it’s protecting your land, from the terrible possibility that somebody else might take your land, which it happens to be standing on right now, holding a memo. This is language. This is what language is for. Not to tell you things. To keep you from noticing things. You take a fat ugly word like “annexation,” the kind of word that comes with tanks and a body count, and you run it through the machine, and out the other end comes “strategic partnership.” Same act. Same island. Same 56,000 people who didn’t get a vote. But now it’s got a nice haircut and it went to Georgetown. I’ve been watching this particular magic trick for eighteen months now, and I want to walk you through it, slow, because the guy doing it is very good and he’s almost finished. It started, like all the great modern swindles, with a tweet. And a tweet is the perfect place to start one, because a tweet is deniable. It isn’t policy. It isn’t a statement. It sure as hell isn’t the government of the United States announcing it intends to take somebody’s country, because then a person would have to stand at a podium and own it. No. It’s just a gal. Sharing. Except look at which gal. Her name is Katie Miller, and the only reason that matters is that she’s married to Stephen Miller, the man who writes the actual policy. So when his wife drapes an American flag across somebody else’s island and floats one word above it, that’s not a private citizen shitposting from the couch. That’s a trial balloon with a wedding ring on it. The inside of the house talking through the screen door, nice and quiet, so that if anybody flinches they can say, relax, it was just a tweet. That’s the whole trick. You run the empire out through the spouse so the boss never has to hold it in his hands. And I promise you this woman has never once set foot in Greenland and could not last there a weekend, which is exactly why she was the right person to announce we’re taking it. You don’t send the expert. The expert has doubts. You send the true believer with a map app. The word was SOON. She wasn’t lying. That’s the part nobody caught. She was just reading off a calendar the rest of us hadn’t been handed yet. Grab a drink. This one’s got footnotes.

Chapter One: 184 Days From SOON

On January 3, Katie Miller tweeted one word in capital letters. SOON. I wrote about it that week because it was funny. I suspected, correctly, that it was not a joke so much as a joke that also happened to be true.

That was 185 days ago. I know the number because I counted, the way you count the days since a doctor said “we’ll call you Monday” and Monday came and went and now it’s July and you’re still waiting by the phone.

Except the phone rang this week. Three times. And every call was worse than the silence.

The Memo Has a Voice Now

Call number one came through Kyiv, of all places.

Ukrainska Pravda reported on July 6 that the United States has “found justification” for acquiring Greenland. Found. Not considered. Not explored options for. Found, the way you find your keys, because they were there the whole time and someone finally checked the couch cushions.

Somewhere between the Office of Legal Counsel and some poor GS-15 with a Georgetown law degree and a mortgage he did not expect to be servicing under these particular historical circumstances, a person did the actual work. They gave the anchor its footnotes.

Footnotes are how you know they’re serious. Nobody footnotes a bluff.

Then the memo grew a larynx. A senior administration official, on the record with reporters this week, said the quiet part into a microphone: “As of now, the only solution that we found as to how to solve that is with the United States acquiring Greenland.”

The only solution. A phrase with the warmth of a foreclosure notice and the deniability of none.

Sit with the institutional physics of that for a moment. In January, wanting Greenland was one man’s personality. As of this week, it is a filing system. A memo, a talking point, a cleared official authorized to repeat it. The bluff has been nationalized.

And nationalized bluffs have a problem that private ones don’t. A man can lose interest. A bureaucracy cannot. It can only lose funding, and nobody is cutting this budget line.

Ankara, On Camera

Call number two came from Turkey. Trump landed in Ankara for the NATO summit on Monday, sat down next to Erdogan, and delivered the thesis of this entire eighteen-month saga in a single breath.

“That should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark,” he said of Greenland. And then, in the same conversational arc, without so much as a paragraph break: “We could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe.”

Greenland and total troop withdrawal, welded together in one sentence, on Day 1 of a NATO summit, in front of cameras, next to a host who was visibly enjoying himself.

Back in January this was the Davos bit. A big delegation, a room full of nervous Europeans, a threat wearing a joke’s clothing. I described that delegation at the time as an occupying force with canapés, a line I stand by and would like back, because the canapés are gone now. What’s left is the occupying force, and it’s threatening to leave.

Which is a genuinely novel form of menace, if you think about it. Most empires threaten to arrive.

And in case anyone thought this was improvisation, CNN reports Trump privately floated cutting one third of US troops in Europe this spring. The Pentagon has already canceled two scheduled deployments, including a Poland rotation. Hegseth was ready to announce deeper cuts in June, after scolding allies over their “shameful” response to the Iran war, before internal pushback produced a six-month posture review.

So the withdrawal is not a threat. It’s a program, currently at the paused stage, and pause buttons in Washington have springs in them.

Trump even supplied the confession, unprompted, the way he always does. His Greenland push, he told reporters, is “what hurt my relationship with NATO.”

He said the price of the anchor out loud. He’s proud of the receipt.

The Party We Weren’t Invited To

Call number three didn’t ring at all, which was the point of it.

Rebild National Park in northern Jutland has hosted the largest Fourth of July celebration held anywhere outside the United States every year since 1912. Through both World Wars. Through a pandemic. For 114 years the Danes have stood in a heath and sung our songs back at us like a foreign exchange student who learned English exclusively from musical theater and Bruce Springsteen.

This year, as America turned 250, the organizers quietly removed US officials from the guest list. Nobody made a speech. Somebody crossed some names off a spreadsheet, and the spreadsheet did the talking.

That is a hell of a way to say happy birthday. It is also, in Trump’s own trade, the softest possible no. And the softest no is the one you work hardest, because it means the other side is too embarrassed to say the hard one yet.

Embarrassed sellers close on Tuesday.

Chapter Two: Grading My January Homework, With a Red Pen

Six months ago I published two pieces laying out the Greenland gambit. On January 8, “The 39 Minerals Beneath Greenland That Explain Everything Trump Just Did.”

The ore. The strategic geometry. The five scenarios. On January 21, “The Art of the Deal: Trump Doesn’t Want Greenland. He Wants You to Think He Does.”

The anchor thesis. The five audiences. I promised myself I’d come back and grade the predictions, because self-grading is the only kind of grading I trust. Mostly because I control the curve.

Five Audiences, Six Months Later

The base: still buying it, completely, without a receipt. A political base does not need Greenland to have arable topsoil. It needs Greenland to be the kind of noun that becomes a chyron with an exclamation point. A.

Europe: I said the 5% NATO defense pledge, then treated as a fantasy number, would become real Overton furniture by summer. It is now the actual figure at the actual summit in Ankara, where Rutte promised “tens of billions in new contracts” on the eve of the summit and then unveiled a display with no dollar figures that included projects agreed long ago.

Europe changed its mind about money faster than I have ever watched an entire continent change its mind about anything, including lunch. A minus, docked for my failure to predict the contracts theater would collapse on contact with an actual podium.

China: heard the signal and answered with a blacklist. On June 22, Beijing sanctioned MP Materials and USA Rare Earth, the two companies Washington spent two years building into a domestic rare earth spine, plus eight defense-adjacent friends.

This came one month after Trump’s May state visit to Beijing. Blacklisted the champions a month after the state dinner. Postage due, signature required. A.

Markets: yawned, exactly as predicted, and are still yawning, for reasons we’ll get to in the trade section, where the yawn turns out to be the most expensive thing in this story. A.

Congress: went to the beach. Still at the beach. But hold that thought, because for the first time in this saga, the beach has a parking meter, and it expires in about twelve days. Incomplete, pending a very specific vote.

The Erdogan Invoice

In an earlier draft of this piece I predicted Erdogan would extract concessions on drone sales that nobody in the Western press would notice until autumn.

Wrong hardware. Wrong month. Wrong size of check.

On Day 1, in front of everyone, Trump announced the US will lift the sanctions imposed after Turkey bought Russia’s S-400 system, and expressed openness to letting Ankara back into the F-35 program.

“Turkey has been in many ways much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal,” Trump said, which every other delegation in the building correctly heard as a report card with their name on it.

I said drones. Erdogan collected fifth-generation fighters and sanctions relief before lunch. Partial credit for calling the mechanism. F for undershooting the invoice by roughly a squadron.

The Deputy Who Never Came

I also predicted Frederiksen would skip Ankara and send a deputy with better dental work and less authority.

She came in person. And she delivered the single most Danish sentence of the year, standing in Turkey, hours after Trump’s remarks:

Read that again and find the load-bearing word. It is not “known.” It is “hope.”

Prime ministers who hold the cards do not hope. They state. “Hope” is what you say when the other side has a memo and you have a spreadsheet with some names crossed off it. That word is the poker tell of the entire summit, and I’d have missed it if she’d sent the deputy.

She also noted there are no plans to discuss Greenland, the Arctic, or the High North at the summit. Which, by the iron law of these things, tells you exactly what every hallway conversation in Ankara is about.

My grade on the Frederiksen prediction: F. Her grade on crisis composure: the Danes will make a tastefully lit television drama about this in thirty years and it will win everything.

Two Scenarios at Once

Here is the grade that actually stings.

In January I ranked five endings for this story. The Grand Bargain, most likely. Prolonged Tension, second, which I called the worst outcome for everyone except China. Free Association third, European counter-mobilization fourth, the Unthinkable under 5%.

I ranked them as mutually exclusive, like a man listing ways a dinner party can end. What we got instead is the Grand Bargain and Prolonged Tension simultaneously. Both. At once. Running in parallel like two trains sharing a track, which works fine right up until the schedule slips.

I failed to price that because I assumed this government could only do one thing at a time. That was my error, not theirs. This administration’s superpower has never been focus. It’s parallelism. The chaos is the load balancer.

How do I know both scenarios are running at once? Because of the thing nobody in Ankara will say into a microphone.

And here is where I have to stop giving it away.

Chapter Three: The Turn

Everything you have read so far is the show. The memo, the summit, the snub, the graded homework. Loud, well lit, extensively covered.

Here is what is not covered, anywhere, at anything like the volume it deserves: the Greenland deal has been quietly closing since January.

In a working group you have never heard of. On a schedule that ends this year. With the Secretary of State on record calling it “a good place.”

Which raises the only question in this entire circus actually worth your $720 a year:

Why does a man blow up his own closing?

The answer occupies the rest of this piece, and it involves a chess term Denmark’s foreign ministry should look up, a sentence Beijing put in writing that Washington never will, a snitch line, and four clocks. The nearest one has about twelve days on it.

The best-informed readers of this story are already past this line. They know something you don't: the Greenland deal has been quietly closing since January.

Not the memo, not the summit. The actual transfer, in a working group with a year-end deadline, which the Secretary of State calls "a good place."

Below this line is the part that explains why a man blows up his own closing, the chess move Copenhagen walked into, and the clock with twelve days left on it.

It costs two dollars a day, and the people who pay it are rarely the ones surprised by the news.

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