Capital Mischief

Charlie Garcia
Ayn Rand said:

John Galt is the heroic in man. That is the simplest answer I can give you, and it is the most complete.

I conceived him before I conceived anything else in Atlas Shrugged. He was the first character I invented, and he became my ultimate ideal man. Not merely a voice for my philosophy, but a fully realized human being who embodied what I meant by the heroic: a sovereign consciousness and total self-esteem operating on a world-scale.

The premise of my novel is three words: the mind on strike. What happens when the producers, the inventors, the entrepreneurs, the men and women of ability simply stop producing? What happens when Atlas grows weary of carrying the world on his shoulders and shrugs? I spent twelve years answering that question.

Now, the catchphrase. "Who is John Galt?" People ask me where it came from, and the truth is I never labored over its formulation. There was no page in my notebooks where I tried alternatives. No "What is John Galt?" or "Where is John Galt?" It arrived as it was meant to be.

In the world of my novel, the phrase is not really a question at all. It is a statement. It means: I don't know why the world has gone wrong, and I don't care to know, and I just don't care about anything. It is the verbal equivalent of a shrug. A surrender. It is what people say when they have given up trying to understand why the lights are going out and the engines are stopping and the great minds are vanishing. It is resignation dressed as a question.

There is a Russian expression, chto delat, which means "what to do." It can be a call to action or it can be a helpless sigh. "Who is John Galt?" carries that same duality. In the mouths of the defeated, it means there is nothing to be done. But in the mouth of Dagny Taggart, who names her railroad the John Galt Line, it means the opposite. It is defiance. It is a repudiation of despair.

That is the play with language I intended from the beginning. The same words carry two opposite meanings depending on the spirit of the person who speaks them.

As for Galt's radio speech, the chapter where he addresses the nation, I knew from the start it would be the hardest chapter in the book. I underestimated. I thought, with a feeling of dread, that it would take at least three months. It took two years. My challenge was not the philosophical content but the literary requirements. In a novel, I could not present my ideas as a dry treatise. I had to state them as a revolutionary leader's manifesto and challenge to a corrupt society.

I described Galt's basic nature in my earliest notes, in April of 1946: energy, activity, competence, initiative, ingenuity, and above all intelligence. Independent rational judgment. The man who conquers nature. The man who imposes his purpose on nature.

Francisco d'Anconia says it best in the novel: John Galt is Prometheus who changed his mind. After centuries of being torn by vultures in payment for having brought to men the fire of the gods, he broke his chains and he withdrew his fire, until the day when men withdraw their vultures.

That is the meaning of the strike. That is why the motor of the world stops. The men of the mind have been punished for their greatness throughout all of history. My novel asks: what if they finally refused to accept the punishment?

I will tell you one more thing. Although the political aspects of Atlas Shrugged are not its central theme nor its main purpose, my attitude toward those aspects during the years of writing the novel was contained in a brief rule I had set for myself: the purpose of this book is to prevent itself from becoming prophetic.

Whether I succeeded in that purpose, I leave for you to judge by looking at the world around you.

SurfSki
This is the first video I have watched of yours Charlie. I’m now going to go back through and watch all of them.

Although I am not going to comment on John Galt or ask a question (I’ll pay the 1k for an hour if I have one), I’m going to share some thoughts on the interview and content.

The silent emotion that the author shows when he paused and flipped through the pages of his little red book around 5:30, confirms just how much he believes in the words he wrote in that particular book.

I also wake up every morning ready to learn. I HAVE TO READ for a couple of hours every morning just to get everything firing and to learn something new. I plan my entire morning around this simple ritual and set my alarm clock accordingly.

The Charlie Garcia Capital Mischief Substack notification is the only notification on my phone that I drop everything for to consume … not breaking news, not work emails from business partners. Just Capital Mischief. I often read the new article twice to ensure that I fully understand the thought process/analysis.

“Have fun and love what you do and everyday is a holiday” (so true)! My daughter called me last year from college and asked me how I would feel about her dropping out of a very advanced degree to pursue her life’s passion ever since she was little, which is not a highly paid career choice. She was scared of my response. Without hesitation I told her that she should do it immediately. Money was not the most important thing in the world and that if she worked in a career that she loved everyday for the rest of her life, she would live a life of abundance and happiness … plus, when passionate about something, the money will follow. She dropped out, started the training and the owner of the school she was attending told her that she is going to be one of the best in the country at what she does.

What a great interview! I loved the ending personal philosophy comments. 100% agree with all of them. Although I do not read these types of books anymore, I bought all three around the six minute mark after seeing how proud the author was of his little red book. I’m looking forward to reading them, in order, and potentially sharing with my kids as well.

P.S. I’ve already made magnitudes more money then the Founding Member subscription price based on your writing Charlie. I’d subscribe even if I wasn’t an investor just for the entertainment of reading the content and the comments / replies on each article. Your writing style is so very good 👏🙏

