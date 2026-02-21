Jeffrey Gitomer has 17 New York Times bestsellers. He sold 20 million books. He did not hire a ghostwriter. He did not use ChatGPT. He wrote every word sitting in a red room surrounded by 1,000 books that changed his life, inside a personal library of 11,500 that he’s now digitizing so the rest of the world can read the ones that went out of print before most of you were born. He turned 80 on February 11th. He looks 55. He talks like Philadelphia raised him, which it did. He’s been a student of personal development every single day for 50 years. Not every once in a while. Every day. His Little Red Book of Selling spent 103 consecutive weeks on the Wall Street Journal bestseller list. Nobody has touched that record. Nobody will. In 2008, the National Speakers Association inducted him into the Speaker Hall of Fame. The designation is called CPAE: Counsel of Peers Award for Excellence. Only 232 human beings in history have received it. 172 are still alive. To get in, your peers evaluate you across seven categories: originality, style, experience, delivery, image, professionalism, and communication. You must master all seven. There is no shortcut. There is no purchase price. The other names in that room: Ronald Reagan. Colin Powell. Norman Vincent Peale. Earl Nightingale. Zig Ziglar. Jeffrey Gitomer earned the same chair. He subscribes to Capital Mischief. I’ll say that again. A man who sits in a Hall of Fame with Ronald Reagan, who has sold 20 million books, who commands $50,000 to $100,000 per keynote, whose brain-picking rate is a thousand dollars an hour and he buys YOUR lunch, is reading the same Saturday Library you’re reading right now. He subscribed on his own. He pledged Founding Member on his own. Nobody asked him to. This is what he wrote when he signed up: “Charlie’s brilliant and takes no shit from idiots. Once a year, I get an email from someone who thinks I’m full of shit. I always respond with the following opening line... ‘I usually don’t respond to idiots, but in your case I’m going to make an exception.’ And that’s why I read Capital Mischief.” That’s Jeffrey Gitomer. Twenty million books. Hall of Fame. And the reason he subscribes is the same reason you do. The writing doesn’t flinch. When I found out he was reading, I picked up the phone and called him. That is what I do. It is what I have always done. I picked up the phone when I needed NYPD Hercules Teams to protect the man who killed bin Laden at a college leadership conference. I picked up the phone when a four-star general who would run NATO needed an intelligence analyst at 25. I picked up the phone when six presidents needed someone in the room. I picked up the phone when Richard Branson needed a co-chair for Virgin Unite’s strategy committee. The venue changes. The act does not. I connect people who belong in the same room and have not met yet. Thirty years of doing this. One call at a time. This time I called for you. I asked Jeffrey to record a video for the Mischief Makers. Not for a corporate sales meeting that wrote a six-figure check. For this community. He said yes before I finished the sentence. I asked him on camera why he reads Capital Mischief. Here’s what he said: “When I get that Substack email, it’s the first thing I click on. I don’t care what I’m doing, I gotta read it immediately.” Then he looked into the camera and said this to you: “Obviously you’re a Substack member of Charlie’s, so you wouldn’t be here. But have you joined? Have you paid him? Don’t be a cheap bastard. This guy’s worth investing in.” A man who sits in a Hall of Fame with Ronald Reagan found this Substack, subscribed because the writing doesn’t flinch, pledged on his own, and then recorded 23 minutes for you because I asked. That is not an endorsement. That is a verdict. The most credible voice in American sales looked at what we are building and decided it was worth his time before anyone told him it existed. The only difference between Jeffrey Gitomer and the person reading this email is 50 years of compounding. Compounding starts with the decision to show up. You showed up. Jeffrey already decided you belong here. Now you decide. What you are holding is 23 minutes of private keynote, three books in a specific reading order that matters, and a contest where Gitomer personally reads your answer and signs three books for the winner. Today’s Mischief Library is different. Watch the video before you read another word of advice from anyone on the internet.

GITOMER ON READING ORDER

Jeffrey Gitomer doesn’t arrange his books by publication date. He arranges them by what has to happen inside you before anything can happen outside you.

Gold first. Black second. Red third.

Here’s why, in Gitomer’s words:

“Attitude is the foundation. You can have the greatest sales technique on earth, but if your attitude stinks, you’ll use that technique to efficiently drive people away. Get your head right first. Then build your network. Then, and only then, do you earn the right to sell.”

Most people grab the Red Book first because they want tactics. Gitomer lets them. Then they come back two years later wondering why the tactics didn’t work. He already told them. They just read the menu out of order and wondered why dessert tasted wrong before dinner.

Gold is who you are. Black is who you know. Red is what you do.

Reverse any two and the whole thing collapses.

That is also, not coincidentally, the architecture of Capital Mischief. Saturday and Friday change who you are (Gold). The community and the comment section build who you know (Black). Monday and Wednesday are what you do with it (Red).

Gitomer didn’t design my Substack. But he subscribed to it. Which suggests the architecture works even when nobody labels the floors.

THE TRILOGY IN ONE SENTENCE

Fix your head. Build your circle. Then go to work.

Gold. Black. Red.

That’s the order. Gitomer designed it that way. So did I.

BOOK ONE: The Little Gold Book of YES! Attitude How to Find, Build and Keep a YES! Attitude for a Lifetime of SUCCESS & HAPPINESS

The gold one goes first because without it, the other two are useless. You can have the finest sales technique on earth and know every power broker in the Hamptons, but if your attitude is the emotional equivalent of a wet Tuesday in Cleveland, you’re going nowhere.

Gitomer’s thesis is deceptively simple: Your attitude determines everything. Not some things. Not most things. Everything.

He backs this up with a statistic that should make every employer, investor, and human being sit up straight. Studies have found that 50% of why people fail at their jobs comes down to attitude. Not lack of training (that’s 20%). Not poor communication skills (15%). Not a terrible boss (15%). Half of all professional failure is attitudinal. Fifty percent. That’s a majority, and unlike most majorities in a democracy, this one actually means something.

Now, the self-help industrial complex has been peddling “positive thinking” since Norman Vincent Peale was in short pants. Most of it is useless. Telling a man who just lost his retirement savings in a market crash to “think positive” is like telling a man who just fell off a cliff to “think up.” The advice is technically correct and practically worthless.

Gitomer is different. He’s not selling you a bumper sticker. He’s selling you a discipline.

The core of the YES! Attitude is this: You cannot control what happens to you. You can absolutely control how you respond to what happens to you. This is not new philosophy. The Stoics said it. Viktor Frankl said it. Your grandmother probably said it, right before she told you to eat your vegetables and stop slouching.

But Gitomer makes it operational. He gives you specific, actionable things to do. Not “visualize success” while sitting cross-legged on a yoga mat that cost more than your first car. Actual things.

For instance: Replace “I’m sorry” with “Thank you.” When someone yells at you about a problem, don’t grovel. Don’t blame someone else. Say, “Thank you for bringing this to my attention. Now I can fix it.” This is not just good manners. It is a psychological power move that would make Machiavelli weep with admiration.

Another one: Invest your time instead of spending it. Gitomer points out that if you dedicate one hour per day to learning anything, in five years you’ll be a world-class expert. The only question is: an expert in what?

Most Americans will become world-class experts in whatever Netflix is currently serving up. Gitomer reads and writes while they watch TV. This is not a small distinction. This is the difference between compounding interest and compounding ignorance.

He identifies the 10.5 most dangerous “attitude busters” and teaches you to dismantle them. He offers 20.5 “attitude gems” that distill thousands of dollars of seminars and courses into nuggets you can carry in your pocket. He provides 7.5 specific practices to maintain intensity, drive, and commitment.

(Why the .5? It’s a Gitomer thing. He does it in all his books. I suspect it’s because he knows that whole numbers are boring and that the half-point makes you curious enough to keep reading. The man is a salesman, after all. He can’t help himself.)

The most important idea in the book, for readers of this column, is something Gitomer learned from Aldous Huxley: “It’s not what happens to you. It’s what you do with what happens to you.”

What This Means for Your Money:

Think about every market crash you’ve lived through. The dot-com bust. The 2008 financial crisis. The COVID crash. The bond massacre of 2022. In every single one of those events, the same information was available to everyone. The same charts. The same news. The same Bloomberg terminals blinking red like a Christmas tree on fire.

The difference between the people who got destroyed and the people who got rich was not information. It was attitude. The investors who panicked and sold at the bottom had the same data as the investors who bought at the bottom. One group saw catastrophe. The other group saw a sale.

Warren Buffett did not become Warren Buffett because he had better data than you. He became Warren Buffett because when everyone else was running for the exits, his attitude told him to walk in and start shopping.

Gitomer puts it this way: When the first, second, and third answer you hear is “NO!” the person with a YES! Attitude finds a way to “YES!” anyway. In the markets, that’s not just a nice sentiment. That’s alpha. That’s generational wealth. That’s the difference between retiring to Palm Beach and retiring to your daughter’s spare bedroom.

The Gold Book is the foundation. Without attitude, nothing else works. Read it first.

BOOK TWO: The Little Black Book of Connections 6.5 Assets for Networking Your Way to Rich Relationships

The Black Book is about connections. And before you roll your eyes and mutter something about “networking,” let me assure you that Gitomer hates networking almost as much as you do.

Or rather, he hates what networking has become: a room full of desperate people in ill-fitting suits, thrusting business cards at each other like they’re dealing a particularly aggressive hand of Texas Hold ‘em, while consuming mediocre chardonnay and rubbery chicken skewers.

That’s not networking. That’s a hostage situation with hors d’oeuvres.

Real connecting, Gitomer argues, is built on three things: friendliness, the ability to engage, and the willingness to give value first. Notice the order. You have to be likeable before you can be interesting, and you have to be generous before you can be profitable.

This is where most people get it backwards. They show up to a networking event thinking, “What can I get?” Gitomer says the question should be, “What can I give?” Not in some saintly, Mother Teresa way. In a strategic, intelligent, this-is-how-rich-people-actually-operate way.

The book lays out 6.5 assets for building what Gitomer calls “rich relationships.” And by rich, he means both financially rich and emotionally rich, because it turns out the two are more connected than most people realize.

Asset 1: Build a personal brand.

Gitomer is his own brand. His website is his name. His company is his name. He registered the URLs for the misspellings of his name. (This is the kind of paranoid thoroughness that separates successful people from people who complain about successful people on Reddit.) Your personal brand is what people say about you when you leave the room. If they’re not saying anything, you don’t have a brand. You have a problem.

Asset 2: Build your reputation through writing, speaking, and visibility.

This is where Gitomer and I are in violent agreement. The single best way to become known as an expert is to write like one. A weekly column. A blog. A Substack. (Sound familiar, dear readers?) When you publish consistently, you are not just sharing ideas. You are building a machine that generates trust, credibility, and inbound relationships 24 hours a day while you sleep.

Asset 3: Position yourself as a resource, not a salesperson.

Nobody wants to be sold. Everyone wants to be helped. The difference is subtle but worth approximately all the money in the world. When you become the person others call for answers, advice, and insight, you will never have to “sell” anything again. People will come to you. And they’ll bring their checkbooks.

Asset 4: Go where your best prospects and mentors actually are.

Gitomer is specific about this. Civic organizations. Cultural events. Charitable boards. Industry conferences. Not the local Chamber of Commerce mixer where everyone is trying to sell everyone else insurance. You want to be in rooms with people who are already successful, already connected, and already doing interesting things. Then you want to add value to those rooms until the people in them can’t imagine the room without you.

Asset 5: Master the follow-up.

This is where 90% of would-be connectors fail. They meet someone interesting, exchange cards, and then do absolutely nothing. The card goes into a drawer. The opportunity goes into a coffin. Gitomer teaches you to follow up with value, not with a sales pitch. Send an article they’d find useful. Make an introduction they’d appreciate. Be the person who gives before asking.

Asset 6: Get other people to talk about you.

Because when you say it about yourself, it’s bragging. When someone else says it about you, it’s proof. This is the fundamental law of social physics, and it cannot be repealed by any amount of self-promotion on LinkedIn.

Asset 6.5: Make yourself valuable and memorable.

If you accomplish the first six, this one takes care of itself.

The book’s central insight, and the one that matters most for anyone managing serious wealth, is this: It’s not who you know. It’s who knows you.

What This Means for Your Money:

Let me tell you something I’ve learned from watching very wealthy people operate. The best deal flow doesn’t come from Goldman Sachs. It doesn’t come from your financial advisor. It doesn’t come from CNBC or the Wall Street Journal.

The best deal flow comes from relationships. Real ones. Deep ones. The kind you build by giving value for years before you ever ask for anything.

The family office that gets invited into the pre-IPO allocation? They got that invitation because someone in their network trusted them, respected them, and wanted them in the deal. The investor who hears about the distressed asset before it hits the market? Same thing.

Your net worth will never sustainably exceed your network. But your network will never exceed the value you bring to it. This is Gitomer’s message, and it’s worth more than any stock tip you’ll ever receive.

The compounding effect of relationships is the most underpriced asset in the global economy. Nobody teaches it in school. Nobody quantifies it on a balance sheet. But it’s the invisible force behind almost every great fortune ever built.

Give first. Give always. The returns compound like interest, except the interest rate is infinite because the currency is trust.

BOOK THREE: The Little Red Book of Selling 12.5 Principles of Sales Greatness

I saved the red one for last because it’s the one that will make you the most money, and you needed the attitude and the connections first or this book would just make you a more effective pest.

Gitomer’s central commandment, the one from which all other commandments flow, is this: People love to buy. People hate being sold. The difference between those two sentences is the difference between wealth and poverty.

Stop asking “How do I sell?” Start asking “Why do they buy?” Gitomer argues, with the fervor of a man who has spent four decades proving it, that the second question is approximately one billion times more important than the first. Companies spend millions of dollars and thousands of hours teaching people how to sell, and not ten dollars or ten minutes understanding why customers buy.

This is like spending your entire life studying the aerodynamics of arrows without ever once looking at the target.

Why do people buy? Gitomer spent three days interviewing the customers of his customers, and the answers were a combination of common sense and revelations that should have been obvious but somehow weren’t. People buy because they like the salesperson. They trust the salesperson. They believe in the salesperson. They feel comfortable with the salesperson.

Did you notice? None of those reasons have anything to do with the product, the price, the features, the benefits, or the 47-slide PowerPoint presentation that your marketing department spent six weeks assembling.

People buy people first. Product second. Price third. This is the most important sentence in all three books. Read it again. Tattoo it on the inside of your eyelids if necessary.

The 12.5 Principles:

Principle 1: Kick your own ass.

Nobody else is going to do it for you. Nobody else is as invested in your success as you are. If you’re in a slump, stop blaming the economy, your company, your leads, or Mercury being in retrograde. Get up. Do something. Gitomer has zero patience for excuses, and neither does the market.

Principle 2: Prepare to win, or lose to someone who is.

Research your customer. Know their business. Understand their problems. Show up with answers, not a brochure. The amount of preparation you do before a meeting is directly proportional to the amount of money you’ll make after it.

Principle 3: Personal branding is sales.

Again with the branding. Gitomer believes in this so strongly that he mentions it in all three books. He registered gitomer.com. He built a syndicated column. He made his name synonymous with sales expertise. The question is not whether you need a personal brand. The question is whether you’re going to build one intentionally or let the market build one for you. (Hint: You won’t like the one the market builds.)

Principle 4: It’s all about value. It’s all about relationship. It’s not about the price.

When a customer says “Your price is too high,” what they’re actually saying is “You haven’t shown me enough value to justify the price.” Price objections are value failures in disguise. If you’re competing on price, you’ve already lost. Someone will always be cheaper. Nobody can be more valuable than you if you do the work.

Principle 5: It’s not work, it’s NETwork.

Sales don’t stop at 5 PM. The best salespeople, like the best investors, are always on. Not in a desperate, sweaty way. In an engaged, curious, I-find-this-genuinely-interesting way. Every dinner party, every charity event, every kids’ soccer game is an opportunity to connect, give value, and build relationships that will pay dividends for decades.

Principle 6: If you can’t get in front of the real decision maker, you suck.

Gitomer doesn’t mince words here. Selling to someone who can’t say yes is like proposing marriage to the bartender. Pleasant enough, but ultimately futile. Find the person with the authority and the budget. Get in front of them. Make your case to them directly.

Principle 7: Engage me and you can make me convince myself.

This is where Gitomer’s genius really shines. He believes that humor is the most underused tool in business. Making people smile opens doors that PowerPoint never will. Don’t tell jokes. Tell stories. Humor creates connection, and connection creates trust, and trust creates sales. As Gitomer puts it, laughter is mutual approval.

Principle 8: If you can make them laugh, you can make them buy.

A corollary to Principle 7, and a truth I’ve staked my entire career on. People do business with people they enjoy. Not people who bore them with spreadsheets. Not people who recite features and benefits like a robot reading a grocery list. People who make them feel good. People who make them laugh.

Principle 9: Use creativity to differentiate and dominate.

In a world of sameness, creativity is the ultimate competitive advantage. Gitomer teaches three specific ways to be creative: Ask powerful opening questions (not “How are you today?” but questions that make people actually think). Build an impressive personal brand. And deliver your message in a way that nobody else would.

Principle 10: Reduce their risk, and you’ll convert selling into buying.

The biggest barrier to any sale, and any investment, is the unspoken risk the prospect perceives. Fear kills more deals than price ever will. Your job is to identify the fear, acknowledge it, and neutralize it. Testimonials, guarantees, case studies, social proof. All of these are risk-reduction tools, and they work because they transfer the burden of proof from your mouth to someone else’s experience.

Principle 11: When you say it about yourself, it’s bragging. When someone else says it about you, it’s proof.

Get your existing clients, customers, and partners to speak on your behalf. Their words carry ten times the weight of yours. This is why Yelp reviews matter more than advertising. This is why word-of-mouth is the most powerful marketing force in the history of commerce. This is why Warren Buffett doesn’t need to advertise.

Principle 12: Antennas up.

Develop your sixth sense for selling. Read the room. Read the person. Sense whether your positive energy is landing or whether your fear and self-doubt are leaking out of you like a gas leak in a kitchen. If your dominant senses are positive, you’ll make sales. If they’re negative, the prospect will smell it before you finish your opening sentence.

Principle 12.5: Resign your position as General Manager of the Universe.

Stop worrying about other people’s problems. Stop meddling in things that aren’t your business. Focus your energy on mastering these principles, not on managing the chaos of the world around you. You have enough to do getting yourself right without trying to fix everyone else.

What This Means for Your Money:

Every single one of these principles applies directly to how you manage your wealth, your investments, and your financial relationships.

When you meet with your financial advisor, your fund manager, your banker, or your estate attorney, you are being sold to. Every time. Whether you realize it or not. Understanding why YOU buy and what makes you pull the trigger on a financial decision is worth more than any technical analysis ever published.

When you’re evaluating an investment opportunity, you’re essentially running Gitomer’s principles in reverse. Is the person pitching you trustworthy? (Principle: People buy people first.) Have they reduced your risk with proof, testimonials, and a track record? (Principle 10.) Are they creative and differentiated, or are they selling the same repackaged garbage as everyone else? (Principle 9.) Can they get to the real decision, the real data, the real story, or are they just passing along someone else’s pitch deck? (Principle 6.)

And perhaps most importantly: Are you kicking your own ass? (Principle 1.) Are you doing the work to understand your own portfolio, your own risk tolerance, your own financial future? Or are you outsourcing that responsibility to someone whose incentives may not perfectly align with yours?

In the markets, as in life, nobody is coming to save you. Not the Fed. Not your advisor. Not the government. The only person responsible for your financial future is the one staring back at you in the mirror.

Gitomer would add, with a grin: Make sure that person has a YES! Attitude.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Three small books. Combined, they probably weigh less than a single issue of the Financial Times. And yet they contain a complete operating system for building wealth, influence, and a life worth living.

The Gold Book gives you the mental foundation. Without the right attitude, nothing works. Not your investments, not your relationships, not your career, not your marriage, not your golf swing.

The Black Book gives you the human infrastructure. Your network is your net worth. But only if you build it the right way, by giving value first, earning trust, and becoming the person other powerful people want in their orbit.

The Red Book gives you the execution framework. Everything is sales. Pitching an investment. Raising capital. Negotiating a deal. Persuading your spouse that you really do need to buy more gold. All of it is sales. And the better you understand why people buy, the more effective you’ll be at everything.

Jeffrey Gitomer is not a philosopher. He’s not an economist. He’s not a geopolitical strategist. He’s the Lone Ranger from Charlotte, North Carolina, who figured out how human beings actually make decisions, and then had the good sense to write it all down in three books small enough to fit in your jacket pocket.

Read them.

In the time it takes you to get through one quarterly report from a hedge fund that’s underperforming the S&P, you can absorb more practical wisdom than most MBAs accumulate in two years and $200,000 of student debt.

Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys. Giving these three books to your children, your partners, and anyone you care about is like giving them a compass, a flashlight, and a loaded weapon.

They’ll know which direction to go. They’ll be able to see in the dark. And they’ll be armed.

May the Mischief be with you.

Three Signed Books. One Winner. The Instructions Are in the Video Above. If You're Too Lazy to Press Play, You've Already Lost.

“Read all three. In that order. Do what they say. Not some of what they say. All of what they say. And I don’t mean read them once and put them on a shelf so your friends think you’re interesting. I mean read them until the pages fall out. Write in the margins. Argue with me. Dog-ear the parts that piss you off because those are the parts you need most.

“These three books will make you rich beyond your wildest dreams. And I don’t just mean money. I mean rich in relationships. Rich in reputation. Rich in the thing that matters when the money runs out, which is that people actually want to be in a room with you.

“Most people won’t do it. Most people will read the first chapter of Gold, feel inspired for eleven minutes, and go back to whatever they were doing before. That’s fine. I wrote them for the ones who finish.”

One set. Signed by Gitomer. He picks the winner.

You know where the rules are.

Write you answers in the comment section to win. The winner will be announced when he sees the best answer. So don’t delay!

You just got a 23-minute private keynote from a Hall of Famer who’s sold 20 million books. You got the reading order. You got the philosophy. You got a shot at three signed books picked by the man himself.

All of that was free.

I have one ask. One.

Send this to the person in your life who needs a Gold Book morning more than they need another excuse. You know who they are. You thought of them before I finished the sentence.

The Mischief Library is free because libraries should be. But libraries don’t work unless somebody walks through the door. You’re the door.

Open it for one person. That’s all.

