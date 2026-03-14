Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Wassim Chiadli's avatar
Wassim Chiadli
28m

Great one. Old music bringing peace to modern life is a beautiful twist. Great art never fades. If centuries old songs still move us today, what else from the past are we ignoring?

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