The Mischief Library, Or: Why the Smartest Money on Earth Listens to Men Who Died Before the Invention of Indoor Plumbing

Here’s something Wall Street will never put in a research note.

The most successful investors I’ve met in thirty years of advising presidents and billionaires have one thing in common.

It’s not an MBA. It’s not a Bloomberg terminal. It’s not a subscription to Goldman’s morning call, which is worth roughly what you pay for it.

It’s a relationship with classical music.

I’m not being poetic. I have a bourbon for that.

The R360 members who average $600 million in net worth, the traders who won when everyone else was calling their accountant, the old-money families who’ve been rich since the invention of the hat, they listen.

Not to CNBC. Not to podcasts about morning routines.

To Beethoven. To Mozart. To Schubert.

Why?

Because classical music teaches you the one skill that separates a great investor from a bankrupt one: pattern recognition across time.

Beethoven’s late string quartets move the way markets move. Long stretches of nothing, interrupted by violent ruptures, followed by resolution at a higher level.

If that sounds like your brokerage account in March 2020, congratulations. You’ve been listening.

Mozart’s piano concertos teach you what Buffett calls “temperament.” The ability to sit inside complexity without panicking. Useful at a dinner party. Essential during a margin call.

Bruce Kovner borrowed $3,000 on a MasterCard, traded currencies and commodities, and turned it into $5 billion. Twenty-eight years, 21% annual returns, one losing year.

Before he ever shorted a deutschmark he studied piano at Juilliard. He chaired Juilliard's board, bankrolled Lincoln Center, and never stopped practicing. Classical music taught him to sit inside six competing voices and not panic.

Schubert’s songs teach you something harder. That the most profound movements happen quietly, in small rooms, while everyone else is watching CNBC.

Today’s Library: the definitive book on each of the three greatest composers who ever lived. Plus six pieces of music on YouTube that will cost you nothing except the time it takes to become a more interesting human being.

That’s a better return than anything in your 401(k).

Upgrade to Paid

One more thing before we open the books.

Before we open the books, a man who has sold 20 million of them has something to say.

Jeffrey Gitomer subscribed to Capital Mischief at $360. Then he upgraded to Founding Member. He recorded a private keynote for this community. He personally signed three sets of his books for you.

I asked him to pick the winners and write the announcement himself.

This is Jeffrey. Unedited.

AND THE WINNER IS...

When I took the Charlie Garcia invitation and challenge to describe three of my books and their relationship to Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged, and John Galt, I was both excited and honored.

But you don’t care about me, you only want to know if you won so here goes. I have selected two winners who will receive a set of three books. Their answers to the question “Who is John Galt to you?” were not only superior, they were intellectually thought out and examples were given that deal with today’s world.

Here are the two winners and here are their responses...

WINNER 1: Philistine_Investor

WINNER 2: Neil Winward

From my perspective, John Galt has always been my hero. I waited for him to appear in the book and when he did, he was everything and more that I expected. His philosophy anchored mine, and his wisdom in the face of adversity is unmatched. I would challenge you that if it’s been more than a decade since you’ve read Atlas Shrugged, it’s now appearing more as non-fiction than fiction. I recommend a reread and take notes as you go along.

There is a third winner. He will receive the Little Gold Book of YES! Attitude. He called me an old bastard. First time ever. And honestly he is correct. I could go on with further self-deprecation, but it’s not my strong suit. I will only say that at 80 I have lost a step but only in a foot race, not in my enthusiasm to live and learn.

WINNER 3: D. Williams

I am forever grateful for your responses. And I am forever grateful to the great Charlie Garcia. Not just a great writer, a great person.

Yours in Sales,

Jeffrey Gitomer

P.S. DM Charlie your name and address. I’ll sign them and ship them myself. No charge. No catch. Just a man who has sold 20 million books putting three of them in an envelope because your answer was that good. And yes, I still mail things. I'm 80. Email is for people who don't want you to see their handwriting.

P.P.S. If you didn't win, you still won. You found Charlie Garcia's Substack. You're reading a publication where a guy who advised six presidents is reviewing books at 7:30 in the morning for people he's never met. The least you can do is buy mine. $16.28. Gold first. Your attitude called. It wants an upgrade.

Now. The dead composers.

Book 1: Beethoven by Maynard Solomon (1977, revised 1998)

Or: A Book About a Deaf Man Who Heard More Than Everyone Alive

Maynard Solomon co-founded Vanguard Records. He built a company in the music business and survived, which is roughly equivalent to opening a restaurant in a war zone and keeping the health inspector happy.

He was also a trained psychoanalytic thinker who spent decades in Beethoven’s archives the way forensic accountants spend decades in Enron’s filing cabinets. Except Solomon’s subject was more interesting and owed less money.

The Problem Solomon Solved

Before this book, Beethoven biography came in two flavors. Both terrible.

Flavor One: Alexander Wheelock Thayer’s five-volume documentary opus from the 19th century. Every letter. Every receipt. Every boarding house. Thayer spent 50 years on it and died before finishing. Other scholars had to complete the last volumes. It’s the SEC filing of composer biographies. Everything you need and nothing you want.

Flavor Two: Romantic hogwash. Beethoven as the wild-haired genius shaking his fist at thunderstorms. Good for movie posters. Useless for understanding the man.

Solomon fused the two. He brought real psychological insight to the documentary record and changed every conversation after him.

The Architecture

The book divides Beethoven’s life into four periods. Each section ends with a chapter called “The Music” that analyzes what he composed during that era. This isn’t decoration. It’s the whole point.

Life produces music. Music reveals life. Solomon proves it.

Act One: The Childhood You Wouldn’t Wish on Your Accountant

Beethoven’s father Johann was an alcoholic court musician in Bonn who saw his son’s talent the way a Vegas promoter sees a promising middleweight. He dragged the boy to the keyboard at all hours. Sometimes beating him. Sometimes parading him before paying audiences as a child prodigy to rival Mozart.

Johann lied about his son’s age to make the prodigy story more impressive. Ludwig was born in 1770 but Johann claimed 1772. Beethoven himself was confused about his own age for decades. Imagine starting your career with a falsified birth certificate courtesy of your drunk father. That’s what Solomon documents.

His mother Maria Magdalena was, by all accounts, a suffering, virtuous woman married to an incompetent man. She warned a neighbor girl against marriage. Beethoven was in the room when she said it. Solomon traces this moment through Beethoven’s entire romantic catastrophe of a love life.

Act Two: Vienna, Where Everyone Wants to Kill You and Call It Mentorship

Beethoven moved to Vienna in 1792 to study with Haydn. This was supposed to be the warm, mentoring relationship the textbooks describe.

It wasn’t.

Solomon shows that Beethoven secretly studied with other teachers while nominally under Haydn’s tutelage. He was duplicitous about it. Haydn found out. The relationship never recovered.

This matters because Beethoven’s lifelong difficulty with authority, with patrons, with publishers, with every human being who tried to tell him what to do, started here. Solomon traces the pattern to its source.

Beethoven established himself as the most original pianist Vienna had ever heard. He played with a violence and emotional intensity that scandalized audiences trained on Mozart’s elegance. He alienated his teachers. He fought with his patrons. He was, by all accounts, impossible.

He was also the most important composer alive. Which forgives a lot.

Act Three: The Ear, the Woman, and the Heroic Style

In 1802, Beethoven wrote the Heiligenstadt Testament. It was addressed to his brothers. It reads like a suicide note.

He was 31. His hearing was going. Not gradually. Rapidly. The one sense a composer cannot live without was abandoning him.

Solomon’s analysis of this document is the best chapter in the book. He shows how Beethoven talks himself from the edge of self-destruction back to the piano. By the end of the letter, Beethoven has decided to survive. Not happily. Not gratefully. Defiantly.

What followed was the “Heroic” period. The Eroica Symphony. Fidelio. The Appassionata. The Waldstein. The Razumovsky Quartets. A volcanic eruption of masterpieces produced by a man who was going deaf and had decided to treat the universe’s cruelty as a personal insult worth answering.

Then Solomon does the detective work that made him famous.

The Immortal Beloved: CSI Vienna

In July 1812, Beethoven wrote a passionate love letter to an unnamed woman. Found in his desk after his death. For 165 years, scholars argued like divorce attorneys over who she was.

Solomon cross-referenced travel records, postal routes, hotel registries, and calendars. He treated it like a cold case.

His answer: Antonie Brentano. Wife of a Frankfurt businessman. One of Beethoven’s closest friends. A married woman he could never have.

Some scholars still dispute it. But Solomon’s methodology changed the standard of evidence in music biography. Before him, scholars guessed. After him, they had to prove it.

The Nephew: When Genius Goes to Court

After his brother died in 1815, Beethoven launched a vicious legal campaign to seize custody of his nephew Karl from the boy’s mother, Johanna.

Solomon doesn’t flinch.

Beethoven dragged Johanna through the courts for years. He called her immoral. He manipulated the system by claiming noble birth. The “van” in “van Beethoven” was Flemish, not aristocratic. When this was discovered, the case was transferred to a common court and Beethoven lost custody. He was humiliated. He kept fighting.

Solomon argues that Beethoven was reenacting his own childhood. Trying to be the father he never had while destroying the mother figure he blamed for failing to protect him.

Whether you accept the psychology or not, the facts are devastating. Karl eventually attempted suicide. Beethoven, in the aftermath, wrote the late string quartets.

Which are the greatest music ever composed.

The Late Works: Writing for an Audience That Hasn’t Been Born Yet

The late quartets. The last piano sonatas. The Missa Solemnis. The Ninth Symphony.

Beethoven was completely deaf. Totally isolated. Every relationship that mattered to him was destroyed. And he wrote music that his contemporaries could not understand. Critics called the late quartets the ravings of a madman.

They were wrong. They were writing for a different century.

Solomon’s achievement is showing that the late works weren’t the random output of a broken man. They were the product of a systematic spiritual reconstruction. Beethoven tore himself apart and rebuilt himself. The late quartets are the blueprint.

Why Your Portfolio Should Care

Beethoven went deaf and wrote his greatest music after he couldn’t hear a single note. Broke. Sick. Abandoned. He wrote for an audience that didn’t exist yet and was right.

Every contrarian investor who ever bet against consensus and waited, sometimes for years, sometimes losing everything except conviction, is running the same play.

Jan Swafford’s 2014 biography is longer and beautifully written. Lewis Lockwood’s 2003 book is excellent on the music. But Solomon’s is the one that changed the field. Seven languages. Millions of readers. The book that made “Immortal Beloved” a phrase your grandmother knows.

🎧 Your Beethoven Homework (YouTube, free):

1. Symphony No. 7, Second Movement (Allegretto).

Search “Beethoven Symphony 7 Allegretto” on YouTube. Carlos Kleiber conducting the Vienna Philharmonic is the pinnacle. Any major orchestra performance with millions of views will do.

The audience at the 1813 premiere demanded it be played again immediately. Wagner called the Seventh Symphony “the apotheosis of dance.”

It builds from nothing. A quiet rhythmic pulse in the lower strings. Barely a heartbeat. Then violas. Then second violins. Then firsts. Layer on layer. The full orchestra. It grows into something that feels like the weight of history pressing forward.

Spotify (Carlos Kleiber / Wiener Philharmoniker, the legendary 1975 DG recording):

Schubert was in that 1813 audience. He was 16. He was haunted by this movement for the rest of his life.

This is what compounding sounds like. Seven minutes. Put it on before you open your trading platform.

2. Moonlight Sonata (All Three Movements, Complete).

You’ve heard the first movement. Everyone has. Every car commercial and meditation app since the invention of electricity uses those hypnotic triplets.

You haven’t heard the third movement.

If the first movement is a calm lake at midnight, the third is a Category 5 hurricane that arrives while you’re still admiring the lake.

The whiplash between serenity and fury in a single work is the best education in risk management you’ll ever receive.

Markets do exactly this. They lull you with the first movement for years, and then the third movement arrives and you find out who had a plan.

The most popular Beethoven track on all of Spotify:

Book 2: Mozart: His Character, His Work by Alfred Einstein (1945)

Or: The Smartest Man in Any Room Who Died Broke in All of Them

Alfred Einstein. No relation to Albert. Though they were photographed together at Princeton in 1947. Neither knew they were distantly related. Sixth cousins. Or fifth cousins once removed. Depends on the genealogist.

This matters only because Alfred would have loved the footnote. He was a man who cared about precision the way some men care about golf.

The Man

Born in Munich in 1880. Studied law. Realized immediately that he’d made a terrible mistake. Pivoted to musicology. Became the first editor of the leading German musicological journal. Became music critic for the Berliner Tageblatt.

Then he revised the Köchel catalog.

The Köchel catalog is the master index of every piece Mozart ever wrote. All 626 cataloged works. Every symphony, concerto, opera, quartet, sonata, mass, and aria cross-referenced by date, key, and instrumentation. Imagine auditing God’s balance sheet.

That was Einstein’s day job.

Then Hitler showed up. Einstein fled Germany, eventually landed at Smith College in Massachusetts, and published this book in 1945, the year the war ended.

It reads like the work of a man who watched civilization nearly destroy itself and found in Mozart proof that it was worth saving.

The Architecture: Not What You Expect

Part One is biographical, but Einstein doesn’t march from birth to death. He knew you could get that elsewhere. Instead he organized by theme.

Chapter by chapter: Mozart the Traveler. Genius and Human Frailty. Mozart and the Eternal Feminine. Catholicism and Freemasonry. Patriotism and Education. Universality.

The opening line of the entire book: “There is a strange kind of human being in whom there is an eternal struggle between body and soul, animal and god, for dominance. In all great men this mixture is striking, and in none more so than in Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.”

That’s the first sentence. So much for giggling prodigies in powdered wigs.

The Traveler Who Never Arrived

Leopold Mozart was the most demanding stage parent in history. He dragged Wolfgang across Europe starting at age six. By 13, Mozart had performed for the Empress Maria Theresa, played for King George III, met the Pope, and been knighted.

He’d seen more of Europe than most diplomats.

He was miserable in every city he returned to, because the last city was always more interesting.

Einstein documents how this permanent restlessness shaped everything. Mozart could never settle. Not in Salzburg, which he loathed. Not in Vienna, where he burned through money like a man who’d never heard of winter.

Leopold gave his son the most extraordinary musical education any human being has ever received. He also gave him zero ability to negotiate a contract, manage a household, or save a single florin.

The Women: A Department of Catastrophe

Einstein is devastating on this subject.

First came Aloysia Weber. Soprano. Mozart fell desperately in love in Mannheim. She rejected him. He married her sister Constanze instead.

Einstein portrays the Weber family as a unit of schemers who maneuvered Mozart into a marriage that served their interests more than his. Whether this is entirely fair to Constanze is debatable. But it’s Einstein at his sharpest.

The Catholic Freemason: A Contradiction Only If You’re Not Mozart

Mozart was raised Catholic in Salzburg under an Archbishop he despised. He later joined the Freemasons in Vienna.

Masonic ideals, reason, brotherhood, the pursuit of light against darkness, permeate his late work. The Magic Flute is a Masonic allegory set to the most beautiful music ever written for the human voice. It is also, somehow, a comedy about a bird-catcher in a feather suit.

Only Mozart could pull that off.

Einstein understood the Catholic-Freemason duality as the central tension of Mozart’s character. Obedience versus freedom. The church versus the Enlightenment. It runs through every major work of the last decade.

Part Two: The Music, Genre by Genre

Three-quarters of the book is devoted to the music itself. Chamber music for strings. Serenades. Symphonies. Keyboard works. Concertos. Church music. Songs. Opera.

This is Einstein’s revolution. Instead of scattering analysis across chronology, he lets you track Mozart’s evolution within each form.

You watch the early string quartets, written under Haydn’s influence, develop into something entirely original. You watch the piano concertos grow from elegant entertainment into the deepest form of autobiography Mozart possessed.

Einstein argues, and this is the controversial part, that the piano concerto was Mozart’s supreme achievement. Not the operas, though those are miracles. The concertos. Because in a concerto, the soloist speaks for the individual.

The orchestra speaks for the world. And Mozart, sitting at the keyboard improvising cadenzas that were never written down and are lost forever, was having a conversation between himself and everything else.

On the operas, Einstein is equally surgical. Figaro is not a light comedy. It’s a dissection of class warfare disguised as farce. Don Giovanni is not a simple morality tale. It’s an exploration of what happens when freedom has no limits.

Così fan tutte, dismissed for centuries as fluff, is actually Mozart’s darkest work.

A comedy about the impossibility of fidelity that leaves nobody innocent and nobody laughing.

The Strangeness

Einstein makes you feel something no other Mozart biographer captures.

Not genius. Not beauty. Strangeness.

The most beautiful melody you’ve ever heard, followed immediately by a passage of such darkness that Mozart’s contemporaries didn’t know what to do with it.

A slow movement that slips from luminous major into a grief so absolute it stops your breathing. Einstein catches these moments and holds them up to the light.

Nobody else has done it as well.

Why Your Portfolio Should Care

Mozart composed over 600 works and died broke at 35. Six hundred works. The greatest operas ever written. The greatest concertos. The greatest string quintets.

Buried in a common grave because his wife couldn’t afford a marker.

This should terrify every founder and investor reading this. Genius without financial discipline is a tragedy. Mozart is the greatest cautionary tale in Western civilization about the difference between creating value and capturing value.

Every startup that ever burned through funding making a brilliant product nobody would pay for is just Mozart in a hoodie.

But here’s the other side. Constanze, whom everyone underestimated, turned out to be a shrewder businesswoman than Wolfgang ever was. After his death she managed the legacy, published the works, organized memorial concerts, and married a Danish diplomat who helped her secure a pension.

The value was always there. It just needed a better CEO.

🎧 Your Mozart Homework (YouTube, free):

1. Requiem in D Minor, Lacrimosa.

This is the last music Mozart ever wrote. He was 35.

Sick with what was probably rheumatic fever.

A mysterious stranger had commissioned a requiem mass. Mozart became convinced he was writing his own funeral.

He was right.

The Lacrimosa is where his pen stopped. Eight bars. The choir enters on a rocking rhythm, pianissimo. Lacrimosa dies illa. “Full of tears will be that day.”

The sopranos begin climbing. The sound swells from nothing to overwhelming.

Then silence. Mozart died.

His student Süssmayr finished the rest.

Scholars have argued about the seam line for 230 years. It doesn’t matter.

Those eight bars are the most honest piece of writing about mortality in any art form.

Play it loud.

2. Piano Concerto No. 21, Second Movement (Andante).

They used it in the 1967 film Elvira Madigan and the nickname stuck. Forget the movie.

The piano floats above muted strings in a melody so calm it feels like time has stopped. But underneath, the harmonies shift constantly, moving through keys with a subtlety most listeners never consciously register.

Mozart was running dozens of simultaneous conversations between the instruments and making it sound effortless.

This is what real genius looks like. It doesn’t announce itself. It doesn’t pound the table. It moves so gracefully that most people don’t realize what happened until it’s over.

The best deals I’ve ever seen closed the same way.

Book 3: Schubert: The Music and the Man by Brian Newbould (1997)

Or: The Five-Foot-One Mushroom Who Quietly Outperformed Everyone in the Room

If Beethoven is the storm and Mozart is the prodigy, Schubert is the index fund nobody noticed until it was up 10,000%.

The Man Who Finished the Unfinished

Brian Newbould is a Professor of Music at the University of Hull in England. Hull. Not exactly the Left Bank of Paris. But then Schubert wasn’t headquartered in glamorous surroundings either.

Newbould is internationally known for something that sounds slightly insane: he completed Schubert’s unfinished symphonies.

Not the way a hack finishes a dead novelist’s manuscript. The way a surgeon reconstructs a shattered bone. He studied Schubert’s compositional DNA, his harmonic language, his orchestration habits, his structural instincts, and built the missing sections from the inside.

The recordings were conducted by Sir Neville Marriner. They are revelatory.

This is why Newbould understands Schubert from a vantage point no other biographer has. He has literally been inside the engine. He knows where the parts go.

The Myth Newbould Kills

Since the 1920s, when the saccharine Broadway musical Blossom Time hit the stage, the popular image of Schubert has been a pudgy, lovesick Bohemian scribbling tunes on the back of menus between beers.

His friends actually called him “Schwammerl.” It means “little mushroom.” He was five foot one and round.

This image is about as accurate as describing Buffett as a guy from Nebraska who likes hamburgers. Technically true. Functionally useless.

Newbould shows us the real man. A composer so prolific he produced over 1,000 works in 18 years. Not casually. Not on the backs of menus. With ferocious discipline, painstaking revision, and a growing self-criticism that led him to abandon more pieces than most composers ever start.

The New York Times called the book “a remarkable feat.” The Wall Street Journal called it “the best introduction to Schubert and his world.”

The Quiet Life That Produced a Volcano

Schubert’s biography is the opposite of Beethoven’s. No storms. No lawsuits. No shaking fists at God.

Born 1797. Son of a schoolteacher. Attended the Imperial boarding school where he sang in the court choir and first encountered Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven’s music. Left school at 16. Worked briefly and miserably as an assistant in his father’s school.

Then he quit and spent the rest of his short life as a freelance composer with no steady income, no noble patron, no official position, and no plan.

He lived in friends’ apartments. Moved constantly. Depended on a small circle of devoted companions who organized private concerts called “Schubertiades” in living rooms for audiences of twenty or thirty people.

He never conducted an orchestra. He never heard most of his symphonies played. The “Great” C Major Symphony, now considered one of the supreme achievements in music, sat in a drawer for ten years because it was too difficult for any amateur orchestra he could access.

Robert Schumann found the manuscript in 1838, a decade after Schubert died. It was like finding a Rembrandt in a garage sale.

The Illness: What Newbould Handles That Others Botch

Schubert contracted syphilis in late 1822. Incurable in the 19th century. It caused recurring illness, hair loss, pain, and depression for his remaining six years.

Newbould doesn’t sensationalize it. He shows that the illness barely slowed Schubert’s output, which tells you everything about the man’s drive.

What it did change was the music. From 1822 onward, a darkness enters that wasn’t there before. Not despair exactly. Something deeper. An awareness that time is finite and that every note might be the last.

On Schubert’s sexuality, which has been debated since the 1990s, Newbould is fair and careful. He presents the evidence. Close male friendships. Coded language. No documented romantic relationship with any woman.

He refuses to draw a conclusion. His observation that there is no “identifiably gay way of proportioning a sonata movement” is both droll and exactly right.

The music is the music.

The Songs: 600 and Counting

Schubert wrote over 600 Lieder. Songs for voice and piano. He essentially invented the form.

Before Schubert, songs were pleasant diversions. After Schubert, they were the most intimate form of musical expression in existence.

He set poems by Goethe, Schiller, Heine, and dozens of lesser poets, and in every case the music elevated the text to something the poet couldn’t have imagined. Newbould shows how Schubert transformed the piano from accompaniment into full dramatic partner.

In “Erlkönig,” composed at 18, the piano doesn’t accompany. It becomes the galloping horse, the howling wind, the demon’s whisper. Nobody had done this before. Schubert was a teenager.

The Late Works: Where Newbould Earns His Place

The last three piano sonatas, written September 1828, two months before death.

The String Quintet in C major. The single greatest piece of chamber music ever composed.

Winterreise. A song cycle about a man wandering alone through a frozen landscape. One of the most terrifying artistic statements about despair in any medium.

The “Great” C Major Symphony. Nearly an hour long. The finale feels like it could keep going forever if the musicians had the stamina.

Newbould captures the quality that makes all of this music unique.

Schubert’s genius lives between intimacy and vastness. A whispered confession in a small room among friends that expands, without warning, into something cosmic. A piano sonata that moves from utter stillness to wild agitation and back in a few bars. A string quintet that uses two cellos instead of two violins, anchoring the sound in the earth while the upper voices float toward heaven.

Beethoven declares. Mozart dazzles. Schubert inhabits. His music doesn’t ask you to admire it. It asks you to live inside it.

Why Your Portfolio Should Care

Schubert is the ultimate long-term compounder.

Nobody noticed him while he was alive. He never had a major public triumph. He published almost nothing. He gave one public concert, in March 1828, and it was overshadowed by the arrival of Paganini. Even in death, Schubert couldn’t get top billing.

Today his works are performed more than almost any other composer’s. The String Quintet, which no publisher would touch in 1828, sells out concert halls worldwide. The song cycles are performed by every major singer on earth. The late piano sonatas, dismissed for a century as structurally flawed, are now recognized as equal to Beethoven’s.

Sound familiar?

The best assets are the ones the market ignores. The ones that sit quietly, generating value, compounding in silence while everyone else chases whatever’s trending.

Schubert is the CNQ of classical music. Extraordinary returns for those patient enough to hold.

🎧 Your Schubert Homework (YouTube, free):

1. Erlkönig (The Elf King).

The most dramatic song ever written. Schubert composed it at 18. Eighteen.

The piano mimics a galloping horse in relentless triplets that never stop for four minutes. One singer performs four characters: narrator, father, dying child, and the supernatural demon trying to lure the child away.

The father hears nothing. The child is screaming. The demon keeps whispering in a sweet, seductive voice. The piano keeps pounding. The tension builds until you think the music will tear apart.

Then the horse arrives home. The singer drops to a whisper. The child is dead.

This is not “Ave Maria” Schubert. This is the Schubert who understood that risk is real, that the thing chasing you doesn’t care about your intentions, and that not every story has a happy ending.

If you invest long enough, you will live through a moment that feels exactly like this song.

2. String Quintet in C Major, Second Movement (Adagio).

This is the most beautiful piece of music ever written. I don’t say that lightly.

I own over 3,000 books on religion alone. I’ve studied the Torah, the New Testament, the Quran, and the Kabbalah with a teacher in Israel. I have spent decades at the intersection of the human soul and creative expression.

This movement is the summit.

Schubert wrote it two months before he died. Two cellos anchor the bottom. Above them the violins and viola float in a melody so tender it feels like it might break.

Then, without warning, the middle section erupts into genuine anguish. Desperate. Uncontrollable. The kind that has no name.

Then the opening melody returns. Note for note. As if nothing happened. As if the abyss was a dream.

Fifteen minutes. Everything I’ve been trying to tell you about markets, patience, wealth, and the relationship between serenity and crisis. Without a single word.

The Thread: Three Dead Men, One Living Lesson

Read them in order and you get a complete education in how greatness works.

Solomon gives you the fighter. The man who went deaf and refused to stop. Every contrarian who ever bet against the market and was right.

Einstein gives you the genius who never got paid. The most productive creator in history who died broke. The gap between brilliance and wealth is the most important lesson in finance. Mozart’s life is the textbook.

Newbould gives you the compounder. The quiet man nobody noticed who generated more lasting value than anyone in the room. Buffett at 30. No one watching. The returns haven’t shown up yet. But the fundamentals are everything.

Together these three books teach you something no MBA, no terminal, and no Goldman research note ever will: the patterns of greatness, in a symphony or a portfolio, are always the same.

Patience. Discipline. Pattern recognition. And the courage to keep going when the audience isn’t clapping.

Put the music on. Read the books.

The Saturday Mischief Library is free. It will always be free.

I hold the old-fashioned view that libraries should be free. The person who needs these three books most is the person who cannot buy them yet.

The teenager whose parents never played them a note of classical music. The founder who thinks culture is a line item. The investor who has never heard what compounding actually sounds like.

Friday is the ladder. Saturday is the library. Both stay down. Both stay free. Always.

Monday’s investment analysis, Wednesday’s geopolitical intelligence, and Sunday’s Dear Charlie live behind The Threshold. Those are for people who have decided that $2 a day is less expensive than not knowing.

Saturday is for everyone. Because an educated reader becomes a wealthy reader, and a wealthy reader can eventually afford the other three days.

If these three dead composers taught you something your MBA didn’t, I’m asking three things:

Hit the ❤️. One second. It tells the algorithm that Beethoven, Mozart, and Schubert still have something to say to a world staring at its phone.

Hit the 🔄 restack. Somewhere in your network is a person who has never heard the Schubert String Quintet. Fix that.

Drop a comment below. I read every one. I reply.

If this landed, send it to one person who needs a better soundtrack for their life. The music is free. So is the Library. So is becoming more interesting.

Yesterday a reader told me the free kindness piece offered better ROI than the paid geopolitical intelligence. She’s right. And she knows. Because she gets both. Friday gives you the heart. Saturday gives you the mind. Monday gives you the edge. The people inside aren’t choosing. They have the full picture. $2 a day. The ladder is free. What the ladder leads to is not.

Upgrade for $2 a Day

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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