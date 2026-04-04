Saturday: The Mischief Library.

I read 50+ books a year so you don’t have to. Not airport fiction about Navy SEALs with relationship issues. Real books. Like this piece on Jim Simons, who turned $5,000 into $31 billion. That’s the caliber of mind I’m studying for you. Some weeks it’s war. Some weeks it’s commodities. One week it was Jeffrey Gitomer signing copies for a reader he chose personally. This week the stakes are different. This week I’m not handing you a weapon. I’m handing you a mirror. I have 37 years in this business. I have watched people make fortunes. I have watched more people make fortunes and then do absolutely nothing useful with them. They compounded their portfolios while their marriages decomposed. They timed the market while their children stopped calling. They retired rich and died in a room where the most frequent visitor was a nurse who mispronounced their name. This is not a post about picking stocks. This is a column about not wasting the wealth those stocks produce. Three books. Read in order. The first teaches you how to survive the market long enough for compounding to do its job. The second teaches you when to stop compounding and start living. The third proves, with 85 years of Harvard data, that none of it matters if you do it alone. Pour something serious. This will take twenty minutes. Every minute will save you from a mistake that money cannot fix.

BOOK ONE: THE OPERATING SYSTEM

Or: How a Guy Who Writes About Money for a Living Figured Out That Money Has Almost Nothing to Do With Money

The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness by Morgan Housel

Morgan Housel is a former columnist at The Wall Street Journal and The Motley Fool. He’s a partner at the Collaborative Fund. Jason Zweig called this book one of the best and most original finance books in years.

Howard Marks, the man who co-founded Oaktree Capital and whose memos Warren Buffett reads before his morning coffee, endorsed it on the cover.

The book has sold over 10 million copies in 60 languages. Film rights have been optioned. It’s the most widely read personal finance book of the past decade and it doesn’t contain a single stock recommendation.

That’s because Housel figured out the thing most financial writers are too busy writing spreadsheets to notice: your portfolio doesn’t fail because of bad analysis. It fails because of bad behavior. And behavior is the one thing an MBA doesn’t teach you.

The book is 19 short chapters. Each one is a standalone essay built around a single insight about the way human beings actually interact with money, which is to say, badly. Housel writes them like parables. Short. Sharp. Sticky. You remember the stories long after you forget the S&P’s closing price.

Here are the five that will change how you invest:

One. Getting wealthy and staying wealthy are opposite skill sets.

Getting rich requires optimism, risk-taking, and the willingness to put yourself out there and be wrong publicly. Staying rich requires the exact opposite. It requires paranoia, frugality, humility, and the constant low-grade terror that what you’ve built can be taken from you before the bourbon hits the ice.

Most investors are good at one and catastrophic at the other. The aggressive trader who catches the move and then gives it all back on the next trade. The careful saver who builds a fortune and then panics out of it during a correction because he forgot that the price of compounding is volatility.

If you are currently positioned in commodities, defense, and hard assets ahead of what I believe is coming in the next sixty days, this is the chapter that will determine whether you keep the gains or vomit them back into a market that doesn’t care about your thesis.

Two. Compounding is the most powerful force in investing. And the least intuitive.

Here’s the number that should change your life: $81.5 billion of Warren Buffett’s $84.5 billion net worth came after his 65th birthday.

That is not a typo. Ninety-seven percent of the man’s wealth arrived after most people start arguing with their spouse about whether they can afford the cruise.

Buffett’s skill is investing. His secret is time. He started at ten. He never stopped. And he never got wiped out. If he’d retired at 60 with a few hundred million, we’d have never heard of him.

The implication for you: the single most important thing you can do as an investor is not die. Not financially, not psychologically, not literally. Survival is the highest-return strategy that exists because it lets compounding run.

Three. Wealth is what you don’t see.

The car is not wealth. The car is evidence of spending. Wealth is the money you didn’t spend. The options you didn’t foreclose. The flexibility you preserved to say no, to wait, to walk away.

Every dollar you spend on looking rich is a dollar that can no longer make you wealthy. This is the most obvious insight in the history of money and the one most people spend their entire lives failing to internalize.

Keep this one in your pocket. Book Two is going to challenge it. Productively.

Four. The goalpost has to stop moving.

Housel tells the story of Rajat Gupta. Former head of McKinsey. Net worth over $100 million. He risked it all for more. He went to prison. The inability to say “enough” is not a character flaw. It is the single most destructive force in wealth management. It has ended more fortunes than bear markets.

If you don’t know what enough looks like, you will work past it, trade past it, and die past it.

Five. Save without a specific reason.

This is Housel’s most counterintuitive argument and the one that most irritates financial planners who want to put your money in a bucket with a label on it. Savings without a designated purpose give you the thing money actually buys: options. Flexibility. Time. Control. The ability to wait for the right pitch. The ability to hold through volatility. The ability to say “no” to a deal that doesn’t smell right.

This connects directly to Book Two, which is going to argue the opposite: that savings without intentional deployment are wasted life energy.

They’re both right. And the tension between them is the most important financial argument you’ll read this year.

The Verdict: If you only read one book about money behavior for the rest of your life, this is the one. It won’t tell you what to buy. It will keep you from destroying what you’ve built.

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BOOK TWO: THE DETONATOR

Or: A Billion-Dollar Energy Trader Realizes He Can’t Take the Natural Gas With Him and Writes 240 Pages About It That Will Ruin Your Retirement Plan

Die With Zero: Getting All You Can from Your Money and Your Life by Bill Perkins

Stop. Before you read another word, you need to know who Bill Perkins is. Because if you think this book was written by some lifestyle influencer who made his money selling courses about manifesting abundance, you’re going to dismiss it. And that would be a mistake that costs you years.

Bill Perkins started as a screen clerk at the New York Mercantile Exchange in 1991. Making $16,000 a year. Fetching sandwiches for traders. Driving a limousine at night to make rent.

He moved to Houston during the Texas electricity deregulation and started trading energy derivatives. He joined John Arnold’s Centaurus Energy. During his time there, he personally generated over a billion dollars in trading profits. He took the opposite side of the Amaranth Advisors collapse in 2006, one of the most spectacular blowups in commodity trading history. The Wall Street Journal called him “The Last Cowboy.”

He currently runs Skylar Capital, an energy trading hedge fund with approximately $500 million in assets under management. He is an electrical engineer by training who approaches every problem, including the problem of how to live, like a systems optimization.

This is not a monk telling you to let go of attachment. This is a guy who made a billion dollars in natural gas and then realized that making another billion wouldn’t make him any happier than the trip he took with his friends when he was 28 and broke.

Now. The book.

Perkins’s thesis is simple and it will make you uncomfortable: your life is the sum of your experiences, money is stored life energy, and if you die with money unspent, you have wasted the hours of your life you exchanged for it.

He’s not telling you to be reckless. He’s telling you to optimize. To find the point where your net worth should peak and begin declining. To front-load experiences while your health allows them. And to stop treating your brokerage account like a scoreboard in a game where the prize for winning is a large number on a screen that your heirs will argue about while you decompose.

Four concepts. All of them will stay with you.

Memory Dividends.

When you spend money on an experience, you don’t just get the experience. You get the memory of it. That memory pays you a dividend every time you recall it, share it, or relive it with the people who were there. And those dividends compound. The trip you took at 35 pays dividends for forty years. The trip you planned for 75 pays dividends for five, if your knees cooperate.

Perkins treats this like a financial instrument. Earlier investment equals more years of compounding. The math is the same as your portfolio. The asset class is different.

Time Bucketing.

Divide your remaining life into five- or ten-year intervals. For each interval, list the experiences that belong there. Match your spending to your health and energy curve, not your net worth curve.

Kilimanjaro goes in your 40s. The floor with your grandchildren goes now. The wine tour of Burgundy goes before the hip replacement, not after.

You cannot bank experiences the way you bank money. They expire. And nobody prints more time.

Your Net Worth Peak.

There is a number. A specific number. Where your net worth should stop climbing and start declining. Most people never calculate it. They just keep compounding out of habit and inertia and a fear of running out that Perkins argues should be managed with annuities and insurance, not with hoarding.

The median net worth for Americans ages 70 to 74 is $225,390. For many of them, it arrived too late to fund the experiences that would have made those decades worth living.

That number should haunt you.

Give with a warm hand.

The average inheritance arrives when the recipient is in their late 50s or 60s. By then they don’t need the down payment. They don’t need help starting the business. The money shows up after the life has already been shaped.

Perkins says give it now. While you can watch it work. While you can collect the memory dividends of watching your kid buy the house or take the trip or start the company.

The dead don’t experience gratitude. The living do. Optimize accordingly.

The Tension. Housel says save without a reason. Perkins says unspent savings are wasted life. They’re both right, and the resolution is sequential: Build the wealth Housel’s way first. Deploy it Perkins’s way second. You can’t die with zero if you never built the capital. And you shouldn’t build the capital if you never intend to convert it into a life.

The Verdict: An energy trader who made a billion dollars sat down and asked the question Wall Street never asks: what was it all for? The answer is this book. And it’s the most dangerous book you’ll read this year, because once you understand it, you can’t un-understand it.

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BOOK THREE: THE PROOF

Or: Harvard Tracked 724 People for 85 Years and Discovered That Your Brokerage Account Has No Opinion About Whether Anyone Shows Up to Your Funeral

The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness by Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz

Now we get to the data.

Not anecdotes. Not a memoir from a rich guy on a yacht. Data. Eighty-five years of it. From the longest longitudinal study of human life ever conducted, a study that will almost certainly never be replicated because no institution on earth has the patience or the funding to do it again.

The Harvard Study of Adult Development began in 1938. It started with 724 participants, half of them Harvard sophomores, half of them boys from the poorest neighborhoods in Boston. It has followed them through depressions, wars, marriages, divorces, careers, retirements, diseases, and deaths. It has expanded to include their wives, their children, and now their grandchildren. Over 1,700 participants across three generations.

Brain scans. Blood draws. Detailed interviews. Family assessments. Year after year. Decade after decade. For 85 years.

Robert Waldinger is the fourth director of the study. He’s a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, a practicing psychiatrist, and a Zen master. His TED talk on the study’s findings has been viewed over 44 million times. It’s one of the ten most-watched TED talks in history.

Kirkus gave the book a starred review, calling it “an engrossing look at why relationships matter, featuring an unprecedented abundance of data to back it up.” The Wall Street Journal called it “captivating.” Publishers Weekly called it “fascinating” and “a penetrating testament to the power of human connection.”

None of that matters as much as the finding itself.

Here it is. One sentence. Let it land.

Good relationships keep us healthier and happier. Period.

Not career achievement. Not exercise. Not diet. Not income. Not the size of the portfolio you spent your life building. Relationships.

The people who were most satisfied in their relationships at age 50 were the healthiest at age 80. The correlation was stronger than cholesterol levels. More predictive than social class. More durable than genetics.

Loneliness, the study found, is as damaging to physical health as smoking or alcoholism. And it is significantly more common.

When participants reached their 80s and were asked to look back on their lives, the researchers asked what they most regretted and what they were proudest of. The most common regret was not a bad trade, not a missed promotion, not a market they failed to time.

The most common regret was not having spent enough time with the people they cared about.

Let that sit. Don’t rush past it. Read it again.

Three insights from the study that connect to everything you just read:

Social fitness is as important as physical fitness.

You maintain your body. You maintain your portfolio. But most people treat relationships as something that either works or doesn’t, like weather. Waldinger’s data says otherwise. The people who actively invested in their relationships, who showed up, who reached out, who repaired conflicts instead of nursing grudges, were healthier and lived longer. Relationships aren’t passive. They’re a practice. They require reps.

It’s never too late.

One of the study’s most surprising findings: people who were isolated and disconnected in their 50s and 60s sometimes found deep connection in their 70s and 80s. People fell in love for the first time at 78. Friendships formed in late life were as meaningful as childhood bonds. The door is never closed. The data says so. Not a therapist. Not a motivational speaker. The data.

The W.I.S.E.R. model.

Waldinger and Schulz don’t just diagnose. They provide a practical framework for navigating the emotionally charged moments that damage relationships: Watch, Interpret, Select, Engage, Reflect. It’s not therapy. It’s a decision-making protocol. The book provides it. Go get it.

THE TRILOGY

Here’s what you just read, distilled to its spine.

Housel teaches you how to build wealth without destroying yourself in the process. He is the foundation. Without behavioral discipline, nothing else works. You panic out of positions. You chase returns. You move the goalpost until it’s in another zip code and your family can’t find you.

Perkins teaches you when to convert that wealth into a life. He is the deployment strategy. Without intentional spending, you arrive at 74 with $225,000 you’re afraid to touch and a body that can no longer climb the mountain you saved for.

Waldinger teaches you who to share that life with. He is the proof. Without relationships, the money means nothing, the experiences echo in an empty room, and the memory dividends pay out to an audience of one.

Build it. Deploy it. Share it.

That’s not three books. That’s one argument made from three angles by a financial writer, an energy trader, and a Harvard psychiatrist who’ve never been in the same room together but reached the same conclusion independently.

The memory dividends worth the most are the ones you share with other people. Perkins knows it. Waldinger proved it. And Housel gave you the behavioral architecture to make sure you have the capital to fund the whole thing.

Go buy these books. Or don’t, because you just got the core thesis of each one in twenty minutes with a bourbon.

Either way, you now know three things your financial advisor has never told you: the market is not the hard part, the calendar is not your friend, and the only portfolio that compounds after you’re dead is the one denominated in the people who loved you.

The Mischief Library is free. Always. Saturday belongs to everyone in this room, including the person who can’t afford the Threshold. That person deserves to understand what’s at stake just as much as anyone.

Maybe more. Less margin for error.

If the Mischief Library gave you an edge this morning, I’m asking three things:

Hit the ❤️. It takes one second and tells the Substack algorithm this briefing is worth reading. Hit the 🔁 restack. It puts this in front of your followers at the moment they need it most. Drop a comment below. I read every one and I reply. The conversation in the comments often surfaces intelligence I missed. That’s how this community works.

If you found value here, someone in your network needs to see this before the weekend is over.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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