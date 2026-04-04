Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Brad Loewen's avatar
Brad Loewen
2d

Charlie, lots of wisdom in the room today from your book reviews and from the friends who are sharing. The theme this morning reminds me of a class my wife and I attended at a church group about discipling. Discipling people was the most important lesson of Jesus life on earth, he gathered 12 disciples and poured his purpose into them. After Jesus died the disciples started a movement that has changed millions of lives. Happy Easter!

During one of our classes the leader drew a horizontal line on the white board with a dot at the left and right ends. He explained that the left end was the start of our timeline and the right end was the end of our timeline. Then he asked each of us to go up to the whiteboard and put a mark on the line; where do we think we are? It was a sobering exercise, one of the group of 6 died from pancreas cancer 2 years later that he didn't know he had at the time.

We all live on the razors edge of time that is the present second and we don't and can't know what the rest of our timeline will be. To the left of our mark are all our memories and experiences and choices made. It was a life changing experience that I reflect on often.

That was part of the reason that my wife and I left Texas where we were both happy loved it there and moved back to Western Canada to spend more time with our family. Now we have a large 2 story house and our son, his wife and Sunny our 3 year old grandson live in the lower level. We spend unplanned time with Sunny every day. Tomorrow we are having a family Easter dinner with 10 extended family 3 generations around the dining table. I am on Traeger duty, smoked ribs will be the star of the show. Professional career is over, still investing in memories and relationships that have dividends without a dollar sign.

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Kimberly Carlson's avatar
Kimberly Carlson
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“The average inheritance arrives when the recipient is in their late 50s or 60s. By then they don’t need the down payment. They don’t need help starting the business. The money shows up after the life has already been shaped.”

This!

It’s been my mother’s family’s way for many generations… to help the young adults purchase homes as soon as babies arrive. It made every difference for me and my brother.

My husband’s mother is a serial entrepreneur and helped us start a business as our partner with self-funding and sales. My mother taught me small business administration.

A pivotal life changing choice was to leave the city and move to a great town to raise the kids near their first cousins. We left a good city job opportunity to do so. We started the business. Then we bought the house. We could not have done it without the help from both sets of our parents. Then the grandparents and great grandparents followed us to the great town.

I’ve watched many of my peers chase job after job, throughout the country, decade after decade, uprooting the kids every five to eight years. See the grandparents twice a year.

My kids had “park day” at a waterski lake every Wednesday with grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends. They learned to swim in it. They learned to fish in it. They learned to grill Tri tip with Uncle and play Yahtzee with Gramma.

Bapa towed them behind the cheap ski boat as fast and as furious as he could with a cig in one hand and a beer in the other, and somehow nobody died.

Former farm leaguer Great Bapa taught them to throw ball. They watched GG slowly lose her mind to dementia and witnessed GBapa love her patiently and faithfully through it for ten years.

Pappy taught them how to drive his corvette.

These people were all middle class, not wealthy.

My kids want their kids to have the same awesome childhood they had. So now there’s a one year old and a two month old down the street and around the corner from me, and it will all start again. Four out of my five kids want to settle here. What are the odds?

The odds are a lot better when you receive help from family to start a business and buy a home in a great family town. When the extended family decides that living near each other is the top priority.

Thirty-five years ago, we almost stayed in the city for a job. Thank God our parents offered to help us start a business in a small town for a better life.

I’m having crazy flashbacks these days witnessing the circle of life, the beginnings of the next generation. I’m relishing every moment. I cannot imagine a better life. I am blessed beyond my wildest dreams.

And now I have to get up off the couch and grab the one year old from his crib. His parents went out fishing at 5am with their Uncle. I only had to walk down the street half asleep to be here. It doesn’t get much better than this. ❤️

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