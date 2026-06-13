Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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uncgrugger's avatar
uncgrugger
1h

Love this selection sir! I've been a James Allen fan for decades. I have several of his books. One of my favorite passages from him is in "The Power of Meditation" and how he describes the necessity of rising early to meditate;

"He whose awakening consciousness has become alive to its lofty possibilities, who is beginning to shake off the darkness of ignorance in which the world is enveloped, rises before the stars have ceased their vigil, and, grappling with the darkness within his soul, strives, by holy aspiration, to perceive the light of Truth while the unawakened world dreams on. "The heights by great men reached and kept,

Were not attained by sudden flight,

But they, while their companions slept,

Were toiling upward in the night."

May the Mischief shine on all of us

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MFS's avatar
MFS
1h

Charlie

Great selection this week that is consistent with the themes you have covered over the 3 months I have been a subscriber.

Biggest theme in my opinion - debt is the option killer, whether it be your personal, corporate, or government balance sheet.

Personal accountability is still harder for many people than blaming your failures on others or on bad luck

Success is a journey that requires not only hard work but also the confidence to take a risk and be unafraid of failure. One also needs to have the confidence to succeed, to feel that their success, if achieved, is something they are worthy of having.

My observation of the human condition over the years is that most people will not make the extra effort. This might help explain why we have the government representation we have today....a true reflection of our personal shortcomings.

Enjoying a beautiful Philadelphia sunrise this morning with a good cup of coffee and my children....I can't think of many better starts to the day!

Enjoy the vacation!

MFS

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