I’m a third generation oily - my grandpa worked in the Oklahoma and Illinois oil fields for Humble, which later became Exxon; my dad worked for a number of independent E&P companies, and later started his own company, also consulted for Carl Icahn’s oil & gas investments and personal friend of Harold Hamm; and my uncle worked for Getty and later for an independent E&P company; and I worked for several mid-size independent E&P companies as a Landman, with my last job as Region Manager and VP of the Permian Basin Region from 2005 to 2020. So, I can attest to McNally’s thesis of “Booms and Busts” in the oil & gas business, and Warren Buffett described the Busts perfectly when he said, “You only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out.” In the oil & gas business, swimming naked meant you were over-leveraged - and the only people you want to see naked, you have to pay to see naked. The basic problem in the oil & gas exploration business is that most companies “buy high and sell low.” In other words, when the price of oil is high, everyone is drilling as fast as they can, which drives the price of drilling & completion services up, which increases your “cost of finding.” About the time everyone has all their chips on the table, the price of oil drops, but everyone still needs to produce the oil they found at a high “cost of finding” so they can pay their bills. The cycle repeats itself over and over… As one of my CEOs said, “I hope we can survive this boom!” (For a laugh, Google “Harold Hamm divorce check”)

