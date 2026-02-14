Quick thing before we start.

On Wednesday I published an 8,000-word intelligence assessment on why America is 30 days from a decision on Iran. Four scenarios. Four price tags for your portfolio. A 30-day watchlist.

254 people have commented. I’ve answered every one. The comment section is now longer than the piece itself. If you missed it, it’s pinned at the top of Capital Mischief.

Read it this weekend. Markets reopen Tuesday.

Now. Today is Saturday. Saturday is for books.

And today’s books explain why the most important number in this entire newsletter might not be 400 kilograms of missing uranium.

It might be 4%.

The Mischief Library

Here’s a number that should keep you up at night.

Warren Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway with roughly 23% of its total value parked in energy. Chevron. Occidental Petroleum (he owns 27% of the whole company). Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which some analysts value at $90 billion and which serves 13 million customers. The pipelines. The chemicals. Pilot Travel Centers, for God’s sake.

He retired as CEO on New Year’s Eve but remains Chairman, and every energy position in that portfolio was made under his watch. The man who famously said he only invests in things he understands apparently understands energy very, very well.

And here’s the kicker: his handpicked successor, Greg Abel, ran Berkshire Hathaway Energy before taking the top job. The new king of Omaha is an energy guy. That’s not a coincidence.

Now here’s the number that should make you spit out your coffee.

Energy’s weighting in the S&P 500? Under 4%. It briefly touched 2.8% in January. The most important commodity in the history of human civilization, the thing that literally powers everything from your Tesla’s charging station to the server farm currently hallucinating your child’s homework, commands less of the index than the real estate sector.

Let that marinate.

Silicon Valley’s biggest problem right now is not regulation, not antitrust, not even the fact that AI confidently makes things up. The biggest problem is that these data centers are drinking electricity like a frat house drinks cheap beer.

U.S. data centers consumed 183 terawatt-hours in 2024. That’s more than Pakistan. The whole country. By 2030, that number doubles. Natural gas currently supplies over 40% of the juice keeping your ChatGPT queries alive.

So we have the greatest investor who ever lived betting nearly a quarter of his empire on energy, while the index most Americans blindly dump their 401(k) into treats the sector like a rounding error.

One of these parties is wrong. I have a guess which one.

On Monday, I’m going to tell you about my favorite public company on earth. And there are 53,000!

A Canadian oil and gas operator that does things so boringly well it makes Buffett’s Coca-Cola position look like a meme stock.

But first, you need the foundation. You need to understand why oil has been the most consequential commodity in modern history, why the people who figured out how to get more of it became billionaires, and why the price of the stuff behaves like a manic depressive off his medication.

Three books. Let’s go.

Book 1: The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money, and Power by Daniel Yergin (1991)

Daniel Yergin is the kind of guy who makes a living writing 900-page books that people actually finish. He has a PhD from Cambridge, runs one of the world’s top energy consulting firms, serves as CNBC’s Global Energy Expert, and won the Pulitzer Prize for this book. PBS turned it into an eight-hour miniseries that 20 million Americans watched voluntarily, which tells you something about either the quality of the storytelling or the state of 1990s television. Possibly both.

The Prize starts where all great energy stories start: with a lunatic in Pennsylvania.

In 1859, a guy named Edwin Drake punched a hole in the ground near Titusville and the modern world came gushing out. Within months, speculators descended on western Pennsylvania like locusts on a wheat field. Fortunes were made in weeks and lost in days. Prices swung so violently that producers couldn’t tell if they were rich or bankrupt until the mail arrived.

Then along came John D. Rockefeller, a Cleveland bookkeeper with the personality of a tax audit and the strategic mind of Napoleon. Rockefeller looked at the chaos and did what any sensible monopolist would do: he didn’t bother controlling the oil in the ground. He controlled the railroads that moved it and the refineries that processed it. By the time Washington broke up Standard Oil in 1911, Rockefeller was the richest man on earth and controlled 90% of American refining.

Yergin’s genius is showing how this pattern repeats across 130 years. Every war, every embargo, every revolution, every recession somehow circles back to who controls the oil. Churchill converted the British Navy from coal to oil in 1912 and turned the Middle East into a chessboard that’s still on fire. Hitler invaded Russia partly to grab the Caucasus oil fields. The 1973 Arab embargo reshaped the global economy overnight. Saddam invaded Kuwait for the same reason Willie Sutton robbed banks.

Why it matters for your portfolio: This book is the Old Testament of energy investing. It teaches you that oil is not just a commodity. It’s a weapon, a currency, and an insurance policy rolled into one. Every time someone declares oil dead, they’re placing a bet against 165 years of history. The Pulitzer committee doesn’t hand out prizes for light reading, but Yergin somehow made 900 pages of pipeline politics read like a thriller. If you only read one book about energy, ever, this is it.

Book 2: The Frackers: The Outrageous Inside Story of the New Billionaire Wildcatters by Gregory Zuckerman (2013)

Gregory Zuckerman is a Special Writer at the Wall Street Journal, which is the newspaper equivalent of being a made man. He’s a three-time Gerald Loeb Award winner (the Oscars of financial journalism) and wrote The Greatest Trade Ever about John Paulson’s billion-dollar bet against subprime mortgages. The man has a nose for stories about people who got spectacularly rich by disagreeing with everyone.

The Frackers is the story of how a handful of stubborn, slightly unhinged entrepreneurs did what Exxon, Chevron, and every other major oil company said was impossible: they turned worthless shale rock into the greatest energy bonanza in American history.

The star of the show is George Mitchell, a son of Greek immigrants who spent 20 years and his company’s money trying to crack the Barnett Shale in Texas. His own engineers thought he was crazy. His board wanted him to stop. The industry consensus was that you couldn’t extract gas from shale economically, and the consensus was unanimous, which in the energy business usually means the consensus is wrong.

Mitchell kept drilling. He kept experimenting with different fracking fluids and techniques. And somewhere around his 17th year of failure, a Mitchell Energy engineer tried a lighter, cheaper slickwater frack on a well that nobody expected to produce. It worked. It worked like gangbusters.

Then Harold Hamm entered the picture. Hamm, the thirteenth child of Oklahoma sharecroppers, took Mitchell’s techniques and applied them to the Bakken formation in North Dakota. Aubrey McClendon at Chesapeake Energy went on a land-leasing binge that would make a drunken sailor blush. Mark Papa at EOG Resources, the quiet one, methodically figured out how to make horizontal drilling consistently profitable.

Within five years, these wildcatters turned America from an energy beggar into the world’s top oil and gas producer. They created trillions in value. They broke OPEC’s back. And the major oil companies, the ones with the armies of PhDs and the supercomputers, missed the whole thing because the rocks weren’t supposed to work.

Why it matters for your portfolio: P.J. O’Rourke once said the American system works because it lets anyone become a millionaire, and the chance that you might make it discourages you from shooting the ones who already have. The frackers are the proof. Innovation in energy doesn’t come from government labs or corporate boardrooms. It comes from ornery Oklahomans who don’t know when to quit. When you invest in North American energy, you’re betting on the same stubborn ingenuity that turned worthless rock into liquid gold. The majors are still catching up.

Book 3: Crude Volatility: The History and the Future of Boom-Bust Oil Prices by Robert McNally (2017)

Robert McNally served as the top energy adviser on the White House staff from 2001 to 2003, which means he was the guy who got the 3 a.m. phone calls when oil prices did something stupid. He founded the Rapidan Group, one of the most respected energy consulting firms on earth, and is a fellow at Columbia’s Center on Global Energy Policy. Daniel Yergin himself called this book “excellent.” When the author of The Prize blurbs your oil book, you’ve basically received the papal blessing.

McNally’s central argument is elegant and terrifying: oil prices are naturally, fundamentally, structurally prone to wild boom-bust cycles. This is not a bug. It’s a feature of the commodity itself.

Here’s why. Oil supply is “inelastic” in both directions, which is economist-speak for the fact that when prices crash, producers can’t just turn off the wells (it ruins them), and when prices spike, you can’t drill new ones fast enough (it takes years). Demand is equally stubborn. When gas hits $5 a gallon, you don’t stop driving to work. You just get angry and vote for the other guy.

The only way to tame this beast has ever been through some form of production control. Rockefeller did it through monopoly. The Texas Railroad Commission did it from the 1930s to the 1970s by telling Texas producers exactly how much oil they could pump. Then OPEC took over the swing producer role. McNally’s warning is that OPEC’s power has been eroding since the shale revolution, and nobody has stepped in to replace it.

The book walks through every major price swing since 1859 and shows you the pattern. The 2008 spike to $147 a barrel. The 2014-2016 crash. The pandemic collapse to negative $37. These aren’t random events. They’re the inevitable result of a commodity that doesn’t follow normal supply-and-demand rules, operating in a market where the last swing producer is losing its grip.

Why it matters for your portfolio: McNally gives you the operator’s manual for investing in the most volatile major commodity on earth. The key insight is that volatility creates opportunity. The investors who made fortunes in energy weren’t the ones who predicted prices correctly. They were the ones who bought excellent companies during the busts and held them through the booms. If you understand the cycle, you can use it instead of being destroyed by it. And right now, with energy at under 4% of the S&P 500 while AI data centers are screaming for more power, the cycle is telling you something.

The Trilogy

Read them in order and you get the complete arc.

Yergin gives you the 165-year history: why oil is the most consequential commodity ever discovered. Zuckerman shows you how American wildcatters broke all the rules and made North America the energy superpower of the 21st century. McNally teaches you how to navigate the boom-bust cycles without losing your shirt.

Together, they explain why Warren Buffett put 23% of his empire in energy while the S&P 500 has less than 4%. The old man from Omaha just handed the keys to Greg Abel, but every energy bet in that portfolio has Buffett’s fingerprints on it. And Abel? He ran Berkshire Hathaway Energy before getting the top job. He didn’t come up through insurance or candy bars. He came up through pipelines and power plants.

Buffett wasn’t confused. He was early. Again.

On Monday, I’ll tell you about one specific company that I believe represents the best way to play this energy thesis.

A Canadian oil and gas operator called CNQ that does everything Buffett loves: generates mountains of free cash flow, returns capital to shareholders like clockwork, and trades at a valuation that would make a growth investor weep.



In my first week writing this newsletter, back when Capital Mischief had fewer subscribers than a Daniel Yergin book has pages, I recommended Canadian Natural Resources.

That was October 10th. CNQ was trading at $31.40, which is to say, it was priced like a decent Cuban cigar.

Four months later, it’s up 30%.

Now, I could tell you I’m a genius. I could tell you I saw something nobody else saw. But the truth is dumber and more wonderful than that.

CNQ is the kind of stock that makes you look brilliant for doing absolutely nothing. If your grandfather had the good sense to put $10,000 into Canadian Natural on January 2, 2000, and the even better sense to reinvest every dividend and never touch it, never tinker with it, never call his broker in a panic because CNBC said something scary, that $10,000 would be worth north of $10 million today. And my MarketWatch editors wanted to see the spreadsheets to verify the numbers. That took months…

Ten thousand dollars. Ten million dollars. Twenty-five years of doing nothing.

This is the central, maddening truth about the oil business: the money is patience, and patience is the one commodity Wall Street has never figured out how to securitize. (Give them time.)

Which brings me to books. Because if you’re going to own oil stocks, you ought to understand oil. Not the way an analyst understands oil, with spreadsheets and decline curves and earnings-per-share estimates that are wrong every single quarter.

You should understand oil the way it actually works: as a substance that has started wars, ended empires, made fools rich and smart people poor, and occasionally caught fire in ways that were not part of the business plan.

I just gave you three books that will help.

And on Monday bring your reading glasses. We’re going deep.

May the Mischief be with you.

On Monday, I’m telling you about my favorite public company on earth. Out of 53,000.

I recommended it in my first week. October 10th. It’s up 30% since.

