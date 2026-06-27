Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
9h

Interesting. Three books I actually read. Myself.

Marks changed my entire view of the SP500. At a PE above 23, it’s forward ten year return ranges between -2 and +2. It is currently above 28. And a major reason why I went mostly to cash. He also described variance as the devil. The winners compound continuously and every few years, break out upwards. Avoid the downside and winners take care of themselves.

Annie Duke provided the structure for decision making. Incredibly useful because I play Texas Holdem and that’s how I found her. Her brother Howard was a world class player before flaming out in the Full Tilt scandal.

Annie does a great job of explaining pattern recognition and how to maximize expected return (not, as you say … outcome). Her discussions of money management is surprisingly similar to Marks. The goal is to stay in the game and you can’t stay in the game if you’re broke. Win small pots, enough to beat the rake. Don’t play every hand … play maybe 1-2 out of every 10. That’s about 5 hands every half hour to stay above the rake. And about 1x an hour, a setup occurs to maximize your gains. You typically make your entire night of playing 6 hours in one hand. And you go home. Avoid losses, the winners will take care of themselves.

Annie helped me pay off my mortgage. Disciplined thinking if you really understand what she is saying and it isn’t about poker.

Bernstein said as much in a much lengthier tome. I think ai read his first, then Annie, then Marks.

Chris Hohn is another one but he’s harder to find. No books. Few speeches. But he’s beat the SP500 by 9 points for 20+ years. Says the biggest impediment to success is disruption. A k a. Risk. Quality companies that compound for decades wins. Same theme. Stay in the game. Avoid permanent loss of capital. Winners emerge.

Four winners. Different fields. Same playbook.

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
MFS's avatar
MFS
6h

Charlie

Timely books and one I actually read years ago (Bernstein). Regression to the mean is the concept most people disregard. Stocks always go up, don't they? Tell that to anyone who has been an investor in ARK funds the last 10 years. While many money managers will tour their ability to find value stocks, returns in the market are dependent on public sentiment and momentum

The new cash machine business is Kalshi, where you basically can bet on anything. As you are making a binary decision against other "players ", Kalshi makes their money on the rake, risk free. Great business!

The " premortem" analysis is the key to investment success as well as business success. The ability to game various scenarios and risks strengthens the business plan by identifying alternative strategy responses in advance. The key is to regularly revisit the plan assumptions with updated information to challenge the tenets of the plan. Even those who make the initial analysis fail to update the thesis and as a result get hit down the road with a surprise. Same approach needs to be done by the Contrarian investor on a regular basis. If facts that led you to the investment changes, you need to react accordingly.

I have noticed a lot of people in the comments lately have been asking about the path forward for the investment thesis based on the Iran war, the clocks, Bitcoin, etc. This situation is the poster example for this week's readings. I may be wrong but I don't think everyone did their premortem and personal risk analysis and they jumped right in to the investments. Now that these investments have moved south there are calls for a revisiting of the thesis. You provided a basis for your investment decisions based on your risk profile. Your situation is much different than mine and likely most people reading this. The work you put in the clock analysis was great but obviously did not happen. In my opinion the overall thesis of where to invest (energy, metals, commodities) is where to be longer term so I am holding those despite the recent drawdown. I don't see the recent clown show in Washington changing that long term thesis. I can afford to do that. Everyone else needs to figure out their own situation.

My final point is that it is amazing how many things in our world come back to mathematics. I think anyone going to college that is capable of understanding these concepts should get a STEM based degree - it provides a solid foundation for critical thinking and problem solving that can be applied to any profession .

Oh, the Seahawks screwed up not giving the ball to Beastmode at the 1 yard line. Pete Carroll got too cute on the play calling in crunch time

MFS

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