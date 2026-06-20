Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Billy Ray's avatar
Billy Ray
16hEdited

Charlie

I have to say that’s a little deeper than I had planned for a Saturday morning. Wow I’ll order it because it’s something I think I will enjoy reading the human mind is fascinating to quote a certain Vulcan that we all know from Star Trek. And in that vein Roddenberry could have made a whole movie about the human condition. And thinking about it he did with the whole series way before most of the so-called gurus of today were even born. Daniel sounds like a man who came face to face with the frailties and strengths we all carry with us in different capacities. There is no one easier to fool than yourself when you are the one pulling the strings.

No sunrise this morning but the sun came up behind the veil of gray clouds the light pushing through the gray sky. It was quiet this morning in Dallas the kind reserved for the country and alien in a bustling city. The city still sleeping off the events of Friday night with only a few souls out early the soccer and baseball coaches buying the ice and the drinks for the players that were still sleeping in the beds waiting on moms and dads to rustle them out of the slumber for the days activities. The playing fields grass still glistening with the morning dew that will slowly dry as the day heats up. A city still sleepy but starting to wake as the doors of the trucks with the workers start to open and shut heading out for the day’s appointments with the broken hvac equipment and the clogged drain that needs opening. The coffee hot and the donuts made at the shops and stores that cater to the tradesmen early morning schedules. The highway is starting to hum now the cars and trucks each going to a different location for all the things that happen on a summer Saturday. The parks and fields with the tents and chairs are still empty waiting on the kids and parents to fill them to make the memories of the day. And somewhere in a office off 635 a man in shorts and a tee shirt is working on a Saturday morning instead of being at the soccer game where his 8 year old son will score the winning goal while he finishes a report that will never be remembered like the smile on his sons face that some friends and hundreds of strangers and his wife saw and wished her husband was seeing it with her.

Priorities folks make sure they are in correct order

Call your Momma & Daddy Today

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling

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6 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
Kevin Salveson's avatar
Kevin Salveson
14hEdited

One of my favorite books, for sure. One thing I can say... you write "The 2008 crisis looks utterly obvious now. It did not look obvious in 2006." Pretty much true. However, here's a personal story about that. I was at Smith Barney at the time. In 2007 I started subscribing to research by the ECRI, the Economic Cycle Research Institute. They mostly looked for signs of recession.

Based on some of their early warning signs, I decided to call all my clients and tell them, "I want to see you sell something. I don't even care what it is." I didn't know the future, naturally, but I told them "let's rebalance and take some gains off the table as a discipline."

Soon after, Bear Stearns. Things recovered some, then Lehman collapsed. It was the one good call I ever made as a financial advisor, basically. And that's not just a trick of memory-- I saved the emails I sent and screenshot some of it too. So... no one can predict the future, but I did.

Most of the time I wouldn't have, but the timing was right... I was at the moment in my career where I wasn't just stupid anymore and I had realized that recessions caused bear markets. I figured out that any advisor worth their salt should at least flag those moments. To just sit on our hands like I know you know most advisors do through thick and thin seemed wrong. I normally wouldn't have stuck my neck out, but this time I did. And I nailed it.

I don't want to blow my own horn or take up too much of your real estate, so I'll post the rest of the story on my own Stubslack.

But anyway, when Charlie says that in 2006 it didn't look obvious, he's mostly right. It wasn't to many people. However, I can say that to me it was at least in the realm of possibility to the degree that I acted on it. (For example, I told my wife we shouldn't buy a house at that moment because the market was questionable). While my memory of that time might neglect all the times I hedged what I said, in the end I have proof that I stuck my neck out.

To conclude, let me add... best of luck to everyone in the AI trade right now, that's all I can say. So far, being a contrarian has hurt me (like Charlie observed recently about Druckenmiller at Soros in 2000, being early can sting like a bitch). Yeah, I followed Burry in the SOXS trade and got stopped out several times now.

The bottom line is: you're all right to subscribe to Charlie as a resource to help navigate these choppy waters. He's got the chops and is a born contrarian. Plus, he's got the research he pays for and the wisdom to analyze it well. No one's 100%, but I don't hold that against him. He does allright for his subscribers because he's not just motivated by self-aggrandizement. That's just a bonus, ha ha. No doubt, finding the right guides is key in such times, and Charlie fits the bill for me. In any event, enough for now. As they used to say on Hillstreet Blues, "be careful out there."

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