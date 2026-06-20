Saturday: The Mischief Library.

I read 50+ books a year so you don’t have to. Not airport paperbacks about Navy SEALs with intimacy issues. Real books. This week, the one that explains why you keep losing money to the only person who has never once lied to you. Yourself.

Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman (2011).

The Nobel laureate’s life work, distilled into one volume and aimed straight at the part of you that loses money. A New York Times bestseller for years running, and the rare popular book that working scientists still respect.

Let me start with the ending. The ending is the whole argument.

On March 27, 2024, Daniel Kahneman, ninety years old, flew to Switzerland and, by his own careful arrangement, ended his life.

He was a Nobel laureate. He understood human decision-making more deeply than anyone who has ever lived.

He was not in agony. He was not strapped to a machine.

He spent his final days in Paris, lucid and content, walking the city, visiting museums and the ballet, eating soufflés and chocolate mousse.

In his farewell note he wrote that he had believed since he was a teenager that the indignities of the last years of life are superfluous. He was still enjoying nearly everything, he said, except the daily news.

He was ninety. It was time to go.

He had watched dementia take his wife, the psychologist Anne Treisman. He refused to slip helplessly down the same road.

Sit with the symmetry.

The world’s foremost authority on panicked, biased, self-deluding human judgment made the final decision of his life with more clarity than the rest of us bring to picking a mutual fund.

A colleague who knew him well said he had never seen a better-planned death.

He spent a career proving that people decide badly. Then, on the way out, he showed us how it is done.

That is the man. Here is the book. And here is why it should frighten you in the most useful way possible.

The Boy Who Learned the Worst Thing About People, Early

Kahneman was born in Tel Aviv in 1934 and raised in Paris. In his case that meant raised in occupied France.

Which meant raised as a Jewish child in a place actively engaged in the murder of Jewish children. That kind of childhood teaches you nothing or it teaches you everything. It taught him everything.

He told one story for the rest of his life.

He was out past the curfew that applied to Jews, his yellow star tucked inside his sweater, when a German SS officer in the black uniform waved him over.

The man picked the boy up. He embraced him.

Then he pulled out a photograph of a child he plainly loved, pressed some money into the boy’s hand, and sent him home.

A man whose job was death, showing tenderness to a child marked for it.

Kahneman walked away with the central conviction of his life. People are not simple. People are not consistent.

People are endlessly, dangerously complicated, and they surprise you in both directions. He spent six decades turning that conviction into mathematics.

His father, a chemist, died in 1944. Untreated diabetes, a few weeks before a liberation that came too late to save him.

The family reached Palestine in 1948.

The Army, the Bromance, and the Prize

He studied psychology and mathematics, and at twenty-one the Israeli army handed him a problem that seeded his whole career. Pick the officers.

So young Lieutenant Kahneman watched candidates sweat through group exercises and formed crisp, confident judgments about who was leadership material. Then he got the follow-up data showing his crisp confident judgments were worth roughly what you would get from a Magic 8-Ball.

Here is the part that mattered.

Knowing his predictions were garbage did nothing to dent his confidence the next time he made them. He named it the illusion of validity.

If you have ever met a man on television who is certain about next quarter, you have met it too.

Then came Amos Tversky, and the most productive love affair in the history of social science that involved nobody taking their clothes off.

The two of them sat in rooms for years, finishing each other’s sentences and laughing until they cried. What came out was a quiet demolition of the polite fiction at the center of modern economics. The fiction that human beings are rational creatures who calmly maximize their own interest.

We are nothing of the kind. We are a bag of mental shortcuts that work just well enough to keep us alive and just badly enough to keep us broke.

Tversky died in 1996.

The Nobel Prize in Economics came in 2002, shared with the economist Vernon Smith. The committee does not award it posthumously, so Tversky could not collect.

Kahneman spent the rest of his days telling anyone who would listen that the work had two fathers. Generosity like that is rarer than a Nobel.

He landed at Princeton and collected a Presidential Medal of Freedom. At seventy-seven he published the book that put forty years of findings into the hands of ordinary mortals.

It is not a self-help book. It is something far more valuable.

It is the owner’s manual for the most expensive piece of malfunctioning equipment you will ever operate. The thing between your ears.

The Twelve Things Your Own Head Does Not Want You to Know

One. You are two people.

The smart one is on a permanent coffee break.

There are two systems running the shop.

System 1 is fast, automatic, emotional. It is the impulsive teenager with your credit card who buys things at 2 a.m.

System 2 is slow, deliberate, rational. It is the accountant who shows up the next morning, surveys the damage, and signs off on it anyway.

That last part is the catastrophe.

System 2 believes it is in charge. It is not.

Real thinking is metabolically expensive. Your pupils literally dilate when you do hard math, which is the brain’s way of saying it would rather not.

So the lazy accountant glances at whatever the teenager handed him, decides it looks about right, and approves the purchase.

Try this. A bat and a ball cost a dollar ten. The bat costs a dollar more than the ball. How much is the ball?

The number that just jumped into your head, ten cents, is wrong. It is wrong in the exact way that has emptied more accounts than fraud.

The ball costs a nickel.

System 1 answered instantly and confidently. System 2 was too busy to check.

That is you, every time you act on a hot tip before lunch.

Two. What you see is all there is, and it is never all there is.

Kahneman called it WYSIATI. It is the investor’s original sin.

The mind does not build conclusions out of all available information. It builds them out of whatever happens to be lying around, then stops, satisfied, like a dinner guest who fills up on bread.

The lethal trick is that the story always feels complete.

You read the annual report, you watched the earnings call, you have a thesis, and the thesis is coherent. Coherence is not truth. Coherence is just the absence of anything in front of you that disagrees.

The risk that kills you is never the one in the spreadsheet. It is the one that was not invited to the meeting.

The war, the default, the fraud sitting just outside your field of vision the whole time.

A bull market is a WYSIATI machine. It makes everyone feel like a genius, because the information that disagrees with your story has not shown up yet.

It always shows up.

Three. Throw out a number and watch it poison the room.

Anchoring is the dirtiest secret in the book. It works even when you can see it happening and swear it is not affecting you.

In one experiment, researchers had real judges roll a pair of secretly loaded dice, then asked them to recommend a prison sentence. The judges who rolled high numbers handed down longer sentences.

Dice. We are talking about the justice system being nudged by craps.

Now look at your portfolio. The IPO price. The fifty-two-week high. The price you personally paid, which the universe does not know and does not care about.

That last one has quietly become the magnetic north of every decision you make about when to sell. None of these numbers tell you what the asset is worth tomorrow. All of them are bending your judgment anyway.

The practical lesson is brutal and simple. If you must negotiate anything, make the first offer.

Whoever drops the first number owns the conversation.

Four. Vivid beats true, every single time.

Through the availability heuristic, your brain estimates how likely something is by how easily it can picture an example.

This is why people fear sharks and plane crashes, which almost never kill anyone, and shrug at cheeseburgers and staircases, which are slaughtering us by the millions.

Bolt on the affect heuristic, the habit of letting our feelings about a thing decide its risks and rewards, and you have a full explanation for how the average investor behaves.

People buy flood insurance the year after the flood, when the water is still vivid. They cancel it a few dry years later, which is of course exactly when they need it.

The financial press understands this in its bones.

Its whole business model is making the unlikely feel imminent and the boring feel urgent. Fear and greed are the only two emotions that reliably make you click, and a calm man generates no ad revenue.

The market does not panic at the spreadsheet. It panics at the headline.

Five. A loss hurts twice as much as the same gain feels good.

If you take one thing from this entire book, make it this.

Loss aversion is the beating heart of prospect theory. It explains more self-inflicted financial damage than any other fact in psychology.

The pain of losing a thousand dollars is roughly twice the pleasure of gaining a thousand. We are not wired to maximize wealth. We are wired to avoid the specific agony of being down.

So people clutch their losing positions in a death grip, muttering the single most expensive sentence in the English language. I’ll sell when it gets back to even.

Meanwhile they dump their winners early to lock in the small, sweet hit of a sure gain.

Studies of actual brokerage accounts confirm it. Real people, real money, systematically selling the flowers and watering the weeds.

It gets worse, because the whole thing is relative to a reference point. Which means the same choice flips depending on how somebody phrases it.

A surgery with a ninety percent survival rate sounds wonderful. The identical surgery with a ten percent mortality rate sounds like a coin flip with the Reaper.

Same number. Same surgery. Completely different decision.

Now imagine how your financial products are worded. And by whom. And why.

Six. The bounce-back is just arithmetic, and you keep mistaking it for a miracle or a curse.

Regression to the mean is one of the most powerful forces in your financial life and one of the least understood. It is statistical rather than dramatic, and the human brain has no appetite for the statistical. It craves a story.

Extreme results tend to be followed by less extreme ones. The boring reason is that extremes usually involve a slug of luck, and luck does not re-up.

Kahneman noticed it watching flight instructors. They were convinced that screaming at a cadet after a bad landing produced improvement, and that praising a good one produced a worse landing next time.

They had it exactly backwards.

A terrible landing is usually followed by a better one no matter what you do. A brilliant one is usually followed by something more ordinary. Both were partly flukes.

The yelling and the praising were irrelevant. The pendulum was just swinging back. They had built an entire abusive coaching philosophy on top of pure regression.

You do this with money constantly.

Last year’s hottest fund, the one with the dazzling number, is the one your brain screams at you to buy, right when it is most likely to cool off. The manager who turned around one company becomes a genius, then cannot repeat it, and everyone feels betrayed.

He was never a genius. He had a good roll. The dice have no memory.

Seven. The most expensive lesson in the book, and the one your advisor hopes you skip.

Kahneman once got the performance records of a firm’s wealth advisors. The seasoned pros who picked stocks for a living and were paid like it.

He ran the numbers to see how consistent their skill was from one year to the next.

The correlation was essentially zero.

Statistically, you would have gotten the same result by ranking them on shoe size. These were not lazy or stupid men. They worked hard, they believed completely in their own skill, and they were generously paid for an ability the data said did not exist.

Kahneman called it an illusion of skill, sustained by the comforting fact that everyone in the building believed the same thing.

This is not an isolated finding.

The political experts who go on television to forecast world events have been studied for decades. On average they do about as well as a chimpanzee throwing darts, and the loudest, most famous ones often do worst.

The vast majority of actively managed funds, the ones charging a fee to outsmart the market, fail to beat a dumb index fund that buys everything and goes to sleep.

There is a narrow exception worth knowing. Real expert intuition exists, but only in environments that are regular and give fast, clear feedback.

A chess master. A firefighter reading a burning building. An anesthesiologist.

The stock market is none of those. It is irregular, noisy, and the feedback is slow and poisoned by luck. That is precisely the arena where confident intuition is worth nothing and costs you a point a year.

The fee structure of active management is, in plain terms, a wealth transfer from the credulous to the confident.

Buy the index. Fire the oracle.

Eight. Everything takes longer and costs more, and there is one trick that helps.

The planning fallacy is why your kitchen renovation took nine months. It is why your brother-in-law’s startup is going to be profitable any day now, he swears.

We plan from the inside, picturing the smooth path where nothing goes wrong. We ignore the outside view, the boring record of how projects exactly like ours actually turned out.

Kahneman lived it.

A committee he sat on to write a textbook estimated two years. It took eight, and several members quit before the end.

They were experts on judgment, predicting their own project, and they were off by a factor of four. Optimism is not a bug in human beings. It is the operating system.

The Sydney Opera House was supposed to take a few years and a few million dollars. It took fourteen years and roughly fourteen times the budget.

Optimism is the engine of capitalism and the mass grave of entrepreneurs. Every one of them knows the failure statistics. Every one of them is certain he is the exception.

The fix is the one genuinely actionable habit in the book, and it costs nothing. It is called the premortem, and Kahneman borrowed it from the researcher Gary Klein.

Before you commit, gather everyone and say this. Imagine it is a year from now and this decision was a total disaster. Now write the story of how it happened.

It works because it gives people permission to voice the doubts they were swallowing to seem like team players. It drags the outside view back into a room that desperately wants to ignore it.

Budget like a pessimist. Forecast like a historian. Then maybe you survive.

Nine. The tidy story is a lie, and hindsight is the lie that flatters you.

Human beings cannot tolerate randomness, so we manufacture narratives. Clean causal stories in which everything that happened was always going to happen.

This is the narrative fallacy. Its evil twin is hindsight bias, the I-knew-it-all-along reflex that lets you rewrite your own memory so you appear to have seen it coming.

The 2008 crisis looks utterly obvious now. The bubble, the bad mortgages, the leverage. Of course it collapsed.

It did not look obvious in 2006. Not to the people running the banks, not to the regulators.

Not even to the geniuses at Long-Term Capital Management a decade earlier. A fund stuffed with actual Nobel laureates that blew itself to atoms in 1998 and had to be scraped off the wall by the Federal Reserve.

And the handful who genuinely did call 2008 mostly also called nine crashes that never arrived. Which makes them less prophets than stopped clocks enjoying their one correct moment.

Here is the practical defense.

Distrust the evening-news explanation. When the anchor says stocks fell today on inflation fears, that is not analysis. It is a story invented after the closing bell to fill the silence.

The truth, that the market moved for a thousand reasons no one can untangle, does not fit in a chyron.

And judge your own decisions by the quality of your reasoning at the time, not by whether the coin landed heads. A good decision can have a bad outcome. A stupid one can get lucky.

Confusing the two is how people learn exactly the wrong lessons from their own lives.

Ten. The sleight of hand you will never catch yourself doing.

Hand the mind a hard question and it quietly swaps in an easier one, answers that, and hands you the result with full confidence that it solved the original.

Kahneman called it substitution. The unsettling part is that you do not notice the switch.

You feel like you reasoned. You did not. You changed the subject and got away with it on yourself.

The hard question is, is this a sound investment. That requires you to think about valuation, competition, downside, the boring math.

The easy question your brain substitutes is, do I like this company. Do I admire the founder. Is the story exciting. Would owning it feel good at dinner parties.

You answer the second question, which is really just how do I feel about it. Then you label the feeling analysis.

This is the entire psychology of the hot stock, the meme, the cult company with the visionary leader and the cash-incinerating balance sheet.

The crowd is not valuing a business. The crowd is voting on a feeling and calling it research.

The moment you catch yourself unusually excited about an investment is the exact moment to suspect you have substituted the easy question. Drag yourself back, kicking, to the hard one.

Eleven. There are two of you, and they want completely different things.

This one reaches past your money into the whole architecture of your life.

You contain an experiencing self, the one actually living through each moment. And a remembering self, the one who later decides how it went and what it meant.

They are not the same person. They frequently disagree.

The remembering self is a careless, lazy editor. It does not average your experience.

It judges the whole thing by two data points, the most intense moment and the very end, and ignores how long anything lasted.

Kahneman proved this with medical patients, in a study I will spare you, except for the punchline. Adding extra time of mild discomfort at the end of an unpleasant procedure made patients remember the whole thing as better, because it softened the ending.

More total suffering. Fonder memory. The remembering self is an idiot, and it is the one holding the pen when you write the story of your life.

And it is in charge.

We do not actually choose between experiences. We choose between our anticipated memories of experiences.

It is why people spend a fortune and endure real misery on a vacation, as long as the photos come out and the last night is nice. We are optimizing a highlight reel.

Which raises a question worth a quiet Saturday morning.

That retirement you are starving your present self to fund, the one your remembering self is so sure will redeem the lost years, is a memory you are betting you will live to bank.

Daniel Kahneman understood the remembering self better than any man alive. He looked at the ledger of his own remaining experiences and decided, with full information, when to close the book.

Most of us never even read the balance.

Twelve. Nothing is as important as it feels while you are staring at it.

The focusing illusion is the closest thing in this book to wisdom you could carve over a door. Kahneman stated it in one line.

Nothing in life is as important as you think it is while you are thinking about it.

Ask people whether Californians are happier than Midwesterners and almost everyone says yes, obviously, the weather. Study the actual happiness of both and there is no real difference.

The sunshine only seems decisive when you ask the question. The question forces people to focus on the one variable, and whatever you focus on swells to fill the frame.

The instant they stop thinking about the weather, which is most of the time, it stops mattering. They are too busy with traffic and in-laws and work, same as everyone everywhere.

Now point that at every craving in your financial life. The bigger house. The bonus. The promotion. The car.

You are forecasting how good it will feel from inside the moment of focus, when the thing is all you can see. But you will not live inside that moment.

You will adapt, fast, the way humans adapt to everything. The new house will fade into background noise about as quickly as the old one did, and you will find something else to stare at and overrate.

The next raise will not change your life. It will change it for about three weeks. Then your remembering self will go shopping for the next disappointment.

The whole exhausting treadmill of more is powered by a single glitch. Your inability to feel how little the next thing will matter once you stop looking directly at it.

What the Dead Man Was Trying to Tell You

So that is the book.

The brain is a fast, cheap, overconfident salesman who closes the deal before the slow honest accountant has finished his coffee. It panics at the vivid, clutches at its losses, mistakes luck for genius, and charges you a management fee for being wrong.

Wall Street is not a den of villains, mostly. It is a casino full of sincere people who genuinely believe in a skill the numbers say they do not have.

And you are at the table, certain that you, unlike all the other fools, can read the dice.

The humility this book demands is not comfortable.

It asks you to admit that the one mind you trust completely, your own, is the mind most expertly lying to you. Precisely because you can never step outside it to check.

There is something almost religious in that. The oldest instruction in every tradition worth the name. Know thyself.

Kahneman just did it with regression coefficients instead of scripture, and arrived at the same terrifying place. You are not who you think you are, and you are nowhere near as rational as you feel.

Then, at the end, he gave the lesson its final and most personal proof.

The man who spent his life documenting how badly humans face the future looked his own straight in the eye. He refused the slow indignity that had consumed the woman he loved, and made one last decision with the clarity the rest of us cannot manage about a portfolio.

There is no joke to make here, and I have made plenty. He was, right to the last hour, a great deal smarter than the rest of us. And he proved it on the only exam that cannot be retaken.

Read the book. Then read it again next year, when you have forgotten everything in it.

You will. That too is in the book.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Four favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. It tells the algorithm that a dead Nobel laureate outranks the TV pundit who has predicted nine of the last two recessions. Kahneman was a boy in occupied France, marked for death, and still concluded that human beings were worth a lifetime of study. The least you can do is move a thumb.

Hit the 🔁 restack. Somewhere in your network is a man still holding a stock from 2021, waiting for it to get back to even. Kahneman gave that hope a name, loss aversion, and a body count. Restacking this is the kindest intervention you can stage without getting out of your chair.

Hit 📤 share. Someone you know is certain that the next raise, the next house, the next deal is the one that finally makes them happy. Kahneman had a phrase for the delusion, the focusing illusion, and forty years of data proving it never pays out. Send this before they sign the mortgage, which is to say, before Monday.

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And hit 💬 with the bias that has cost you the most. Not the clever one you bring up at dinner. The expensive one. The position you would not sell, the tip you should not have taken, the sure thing that was not.

I read the comments the way Kahneman read his own mistakes, looking for the exact moment the smart system went out to lunch.

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