David Caney
Feb 2

Charlie,

The old Chinese curse ‘May you live in interesting times’ is upon us.

Xi may want, even need, a century, but does he have it? Demographics and a structurally moribund domestic economy seem to be contracting his window quite dramatically. Perhaps that’s something driving Beijing’s push to at least compete with, if not replace, the US$ as a (the?) reserve currency. Something that commodity traders are already preparing for.

Outwardly, the Trumpian tendency to disrupt might be just that, but taking account of the energy and geographical plays Trump is forcing, it could be that he understands that Xi is human just like he is, and that ultimately the result of this battle will rest on who survives longest in office.

To misquote Napoleon: “Apres ils, le deluge”?

Bryan Hahn
Feb 2

Im not a conspiracy dealer, no Charlie, that is you...

Im into how you framed it.

Man, down and out.

"Bullet missed his brain"

"Blood running down his face"

"Raises his fist"..

Que the fireworks and the flyover...

Send in the marching band and get the convertible set for the parade.

Im not an argument person, I'm a realist. He appeals to a base that thinks his every move is a sign that he will lead them to the otherside. Making America great again!

I'll agree with the protection of the dollar argument 👌 and his actions, in your mind that he is instrumental in its delivery. I have too because im not that smart of an economist to know any different.

But you lose me in the impeachment, indictments, the alliance with Pedophile's, his families business dealings (while in office, ie Emoluments Clause)that could only happen because of his position in politics.

I have no problem with removing illegal aliens, but his methods are unacceptable.

I have quite a few questions about his methods and motivations in the areas of pardons, persecution of enemy's, motives of his administration etc.

And his wine, not the star spangled beat down you mentioned. As a former democrat I have alot of disappointment in my former party.

Covid checks, along with fiscal stimulus on steroids that drove inflation to the moon while straining supply chains, policy that was directed totally to seal a win in the upcoming election by buying, securing the votes needed through policy. He did not relinquish his grip on the party until proven unworthy against one of the weakest opponents in history (my take, and I'm entitled to it) and then appointed his successor without a primary.

My opinion, and mine only, but, in the past I have deferred way to much on Trump and his actions.

If you are honest to yourself, and I am sure you can be.

Ask yourself if the person addressing the public in the position of the presidency is someone you want your children to emulate? Would you have him as your CEO, if you were the CFO?

Are you proud of his method despite the results?

I have raised my children, I have tried to teach humility, fair play and respect. I have stressed taking responsibility for your actions and acceptance of others opinions and beliefs. I have failed myself and have been willing to accept the consequences and apologize when im wrong.

I apologize to you if I offended your beliefs, but do not pump up the person who I feel is a grifter and a con man who's only goal is to move up the Forbes wealthiest (from the 500's to the 200's in a year, congratulations to him) while selling out to the highest bidder.

With that I appreciate your posts but I will pushback, the same way I do to any of my Red Hat friends who wave their finger in my face and blast me with the same old, same old Republican talking points and deferred examples about Obama, Clinton and Biden.

I guess what I'm most sad about is that I hate politics and politicians as , as you say, they will say anything, do anything to get elected, while we have spun our wheels for years debating the same old problems

The economy

Healthcare

Immigration

Education

Social programs

Defense

Politics used to be, along with politicians some thing to be proud of, to grow up want to be one.

No thanks, I have a conscious and morals!

