He Almost Died From Two Advil. That Was the Good News.

Let me tell you about the word why.

Why is the most expensive word you will ever skip. You can build an entire life without it. Pick a major without it, a career without it, a spouse without it, and get good at all three.

Then wake up at fifty in a beautiful house you cannot stand, wondering who signed for it. You signed for it. You just never asked why.

Not what do you do. Who are you. That is the only question that was ever on the test.

Gary Sanchez chased that question for thirty years and almost did not live to answer it. He was a dentist. Cosmetic and sedation work, Albuquerque, thirty-two years. Then he took two Advil for a hangover.

One of them did not dissolve. It parked in his gut and burned a hole through the wall of his intestine, right where an artery happened to be sitting. He started bleeding on the inside, where you cannot feel a thing, so naturally he drove home and went to the gym to sweat it off.

Then he started throwing up blood.

Eleven hours in an ER on a holiday weekend. By the time they admitted him his blood pressure was 60 over 30 and he was down half his blood. So the hospital, in its wisdom, gave him aspirin, which thins the blood, of a man bleeding internally.

He passed out in the bathroom, cracked his face on the sink, came to, opened the door, and passed out again. They cut his clothes off and shocked him back. The scope could not reach the bleed, because it sat around a corner, so they ran a scan, blew out the vein in his arm, and watched clots start crawling toward his lungs.

The doctor came in with the menu. If the clots reach your lungs, you die. If we stop the clots, the bleed we cannot reach kills you. Then he said the four words you never want from the man holding your chart. I don’t know.

A cardiologist buddy who did not even know Gary was in the building took over, parked him in the ICU for nine days, and prayed the bleed would hold. It held. Modern medicine, everybody. Saved by a guy walking past.

A Baseball Coach Bet His Whole Career on This. Then He Sent the Bill.

Here is how I know this is not another self-help racket. A man wagered his livelihood on it and won three times.

Brian Green coaches college baseball. He picked up the WHY Operating System at the start of his head coaching career, then walked into three programs that were basically crime scenes.

New Mexico State. His first team went 11 and 38. That is not a record. That is a ransom note.

The next season they went 34 and 23, the best single-season turnaround in college baseball that year and a hair short of the all-time NCAA record. By 2018 they were 40 and 22, with the first conference tournament title in the program’s history and an NCAA Regional.

Then Washington State. They handed him a team that had won 11 games and about a third of its games for four straight years. He gave Pullman four straight winning seasons, the first time since the run that ended in 2010.

Then Wichita State, a blueblood gone to seed, churning through coaches like Uber drivers. He took it over, reached the conference title game in year one, and ate a 20 and 36 the next year. This spring the offense came back from the dead.

His catcher led the entire nation in slugging. The team scored 30 runs in one game. Two days after scoring 27. After a decade of never cracking 20.

Then there is the talent. More than fifty major leaguers, the man who swept the 2014 Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, a number seven overall draft pick, and a shortstop named Brandon Crawford who left and won two World Series rings.

Three programs. One method. Same result every time. Either Green is the luckiest man alive in cleats, or he knows something.

He knows something. He learned it from the dentist who almost died from an Advil.

I had Gary Sanchez on Fortunate Fishes this week. Here are the lessons.

Lesson 1: You Can’t Use What You Can’t Say. Knowing Yourself Is the Whole Ballgame.

Most people have a feeling about who they are. They have no words for it. And a feeling with no words is a fire extinguisher you cannot find.

Gary’s invention is not the idea. It is the vocabulary. Seven minutes and you can say your why, your how, and your what out loud.

The military learned this the expensive way. We kept losing pilots because we let the top graduate pick his own plane. Turns out a bomber pilot is wired like a brain surgeon, patient and sequential, while a fighter pilot is wired like a Labrador on espresso. Put the Labrador in the bomber and you get a crater. Match the man to the machine and losses dropped ninety percent.

Rule one of leadership. You are built a certain way, and your certain way drives somebody nuts. Rule two. So is everybody else.

Lesson 2: Pick Who You Are Before You Pick What You Do. Everybody Does It Backward.

At seventeen, on a résumé of sports and minor vandalism, you are asked to choose the next forty years. So you guess. You get good at the guess. Then you feel trapped by the very thing you got good at.

Run it the other way. Figure out who you are, then pick what fits. Otherwise you build a life that looks great in the Christmas card and plays like a hostage video.

Lesson 3: There Are Exactly Nine Reasons People Do Anything. Anyone Who Says More Is Selling Something.

Simon Sinek told everyone to start with why. Then he left them at the trailhead with no map and a rumor the trail runs forever. Sort of knowing your why is worth what sort of knowing your blood type is worth at the transfusion.

Gary counted. Same nine, every time. Contribute, trust, make sense, better way, right way, challenge, mastery, clarify, simplify. That is the whole menu.

Your why is your life purpose, and it works for a company too. At R360 we built on purpose first, around six forms of capital we call the FISHes. Financial, intellectual, social, human, emotional, spiritual. Purpose first, values next, and then the magnet turns on and the right people stick.

Lesson 4: Find It at Eight or Find It at Sixty. The Runway Is the Whole Difference.

Gary’s youngest knew at eight she wanted to live in art and music. Another daughter figured it out in her late twenties, at a retreat in India, which still buys her twenty-two more years in the zone than I got.

One of my daughters spent six years in college changing majors like channels. The other knew exactly who she was and walked into her dream job. Same parents, same dinner table, two completely different rides.

He has run this on eight-year-olds, and it reads at a sixth-grade level. Help the young people in your life find it early. It is the rare gift with no batteries and no return policy.

Lesson 5: Your Why Is One Dimension. You Are Not a Cartoon.

Know only my why and you get a stick figure. My why is contribute, my how is mastery, my what is clarify, which means I read a hundred books before I cross the street, go to the bottom of the thing, then explain it like you are five. Three books and twenty publications a week, about thirty-eight hundred words a minute, with a memory that has ended more than one dinner party.

Gary’s stack is better way, clarify, simplify, and he runs his company through it like a bouncer. Better, clearer, simpler than what exists, or it does not get in. His people decide without him because they know the doorman.

Your why, how, and what are also your branding, your website, your LinkedIn. Skip them and you run on hope. Hope has never met a payroll.

Lesson 6: The People Who Think They Belong Backstage Make the Best Bosses.

Contribute is the why Gary sees most. It is also mine. People with it assume they belong backstage handing everyone else their cues, which is exactly why they crush it out front. They are wired to lift the room.

A better-way guy like Gary leans more toward, let me show you the right way, which is a touch more about Gary. One looks out, one looks in, and neither is a sin. Knowing which one you are tells you where to stand.

Lesson 7: Without the System You Are Leading a Stranger You Made Up.

Watch Gary size up a stranger on a video call. He reads the haircut, the shirt, the junk on the shelf, and invents a whole human. That invented human is who you are to him now.

Put two people on the call and they invent two different strangers and treat them that way. Know the real operating system and you skip the weather talk and get to the point. The guard drops. He knows me, I know him, go.

In business that is trust at triple speed, which is the only speed worth having.

Lesson 8: Your Spouse Is Not Broken. They Are Wired to Drive You Insane.

My wife Christina is trust, simplify, contribute. I am contribute, mastery, clarify. Watch the wreck.

My how is mastery, so I want three books and twenty articles before I move. Her how is simplify, so she wants three bullet points and her evening back. The more I explain the less she cares, and the less she cares the more I assume she is undereducated and needs a fourth source, and she is by now planning her escape through the window.

Then there is her trust, sitting at number one. A trust person has already done the work to be trustworthy and needs you to notice. Here comes a clarify husband with thirty follow-up questions, and what she hears is, I do not believe a word you say. Break a trust person’s trust and it is a long climb back.

My daughters got smarter than me. They would not date a man until they knew his why, how, and what, because why hike a trail you already know dead-ends. People call love a mystery. Half of it is a mismatch nobody said out loud.

Lesson 9: Succession Is Not a War. It Is Two People With No Shared Words.

One R360 member is a right-way operator. Systems, process, this is how we do it. His son is a contribute. Dad says it works, do not break it. Son says I refuse to babysit this, I want to build something.

Looks like a war. It is not a war. It is two men who are both right and share no vocabulary, and the second you drag it into daylight a decade of cold silence becomes a five-minute talk.

Another one started worse. A patriarch wanted his kid to grind through all nine jobs before taking over, because that is how the old man did it, alone, in the dark, and he had decided the kid was entitled. I looked at the son’s wiring instead. A people person who needs a team and a purpose, perfectly mismatched to the plan.

I told the father his son was not entitled. I told the son his father was not a tyrant. The kid went and worked somewhere else for three years, doing what he is actually good at, then came back to run it with dad.

They fixed it because somebody finally handed them the words. Without the words you fall back on feelings. I feel like you are lazy. I feel like you do not respect me. That is no way to run a family or a balance sheet.

Lesson 10: Past a Certain Number, Money Is Not the Problem. Fit Is.

For the families I work with, money stopped being the problem a long time ago. Fit is the problem. The wrong heir, the wrong spouse, the next chapter picked by accident. Those torch more fortunes than any crash, and a crash at least sends a statement.

The hardest thing a rich man ever solves is what to do on Tuesday. We spent a whole meeting on it. The next speaker was an Orthodox rabbi certified in Covey’s Seven Habits, and he made everyone write a purpose statement and answer one question. What are you doing with the next thirty years.

The trap is the brakes. People hit the number, lift the foot, and rot in a nice chair. Keep one corner of your life with the brakes off, where you get challenged and make a dent instead of a dividend.

Same at home. Know your spouse’s dreams and clear room for them, because a misaligned partner leaks energy all day and brings the fumes home at night. One member rented a conference room on a cruise ship over Christmas to run his whole family through it, because they work together, which is its own kind of brave.

Lesson 11: Love the Work, or Get Lapped by the Lunatic Who Does.

Line up what you do with your why, how, and what, and you will love it. Love makes passion, passion makes energy, and energy makes you keep going after everyone sane has quit. Skip the passion and you fold.

There is a podcast called Founders, forty episodes of people who built empires, and two things show up every single time. Perseverance, and the search for self. I knew what I was doing, they all say, I just did not know why. The day they found out is the day the empire took off.

The two oldest men we have had on this show, John Mackey of Whole Foods and the longest-serving man Nike ever hired, gave the identical advice. Do what you love, the money shows up, know yourself, go.

Mackey even surprised Gary. Gary was sure his why was challenge. It was better way. Everything the man touches has to be better, the kale included.

Lesson 12: You Cannot Save a Billion People at Five Grand a Head.

Gary wants to help a billion people find their why. He picked a billion for two reasons. It terrifies him, and it was roughly the English-speaking world when he started.

You do not reach a billion people at five thousand dollars apiece. So the full discovery costs ninety-seven dollars, and the simpler version a PhD spent two years building is free. Set a goal so big you cannot see the path, and a strange thing happens. The right people walk up and offer to carry part of it.

The next move is obvious and a little creepy. Load every family member’s profile into an AI agent and let it warn you before a hard conversation. Charlie, this one is wired nothing like you, soften it.

Gary already built a clone of himself, and it answers in his own voice. We live in the future. The future is a chatbot of your dentist.

Lesson 13: You Can Only Walk Away When You Know Where You Are Going.

Gary did not tiptoe out of dentistry. He left a thirty-two year practice, three days a week, four-day weekends, expert hands, a fortune, for a world where he could not work a stage, write code, run an ad, or host a podcast.

Discovering your why does not make life easier. It can blow it up. His got harder before it got better.

And he was no slacker dentist. Two hundred and fifty hours of training a year against a normal twenty, a photograph of every step of every procedure, fully committed to the wrong thing. COVID even trapped him an extra year, saying goodbye to every patient, daily, which gutted him, because the man cries at goodbyes.

He says he sometimes wishes he had never been a dentist. Then he catches himself, because without the dentist none of the rest exists. He could only jump because he finally knew where he would land.

Everything else is shiny objects. Shiny objects are how smart people waste a life.

Lesson 14: Your Minutes Do Not Come Back. Spend Them on Purpose.

Gary calls the years before the Advil God tapping him on the shoulder. Can you hear me now. A torn rotator cuff. Can you hear me now. The hospital. Can you hear me now. He kept saying, I’ve got this.

The Advil took the I’ve got this clean away. Only then did he say, loud and clear, I hear you. I have a stone on my desk that reads, sometimes it’s surrender.

About those minutes.

On January twenty-second my brother died. Fifty-nine, healthy, four workouts a week, not a drinker. He slipped in his living room prepping for a trial, fell backward into a coffee table, and snapped his neck. His eighteen-year-old came home from school and found him. My own father had died in that same brother’s arms.

Eleven days later I was at the National Prayer Breakfast, seated next to the man who won a Nobel Prize for feeding a hundred and twenty million people during the pandemic, and asked to stand up first and speak for five minutes about my faith. In front of presidents and members of Congress. With two hours of warning. My wife said I was out of my mind, and I did it anyway.

The message that came to me up there is the whole episode in one breath. Your brother had perfect health and was gone a second later. You have a gift and a why. You are going to get to it or you are not. Use it.

Mark Twain said the two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. I asked Gary for his second day, fishing for the why. He said the birth of his first child, because that is the morning it stops being about you. You can divorce a spouse and move on. You never move on from your kid.

That one stuck, because for years I had the math backward. My parents never said I love you, so I decided love had to be earned by achieving, and I achieved myself half to death on every board in the phone book while my kids quietly wondered when we last took a trip, just the two of us. I was sure I would die at sixty-two like my father, so I sprinted, and trampled the people I told myself I was sprinting for.

I parent differently now. Feel before you think. I am proud of you, said out loud. My opinion only when asked, and never with a verdict, because most of my wrong turns were the only road to the right one.

Nobody remembers your accomplishments. They remember how you made them feel. I learned that the way you learn everything that matters. Too late to redo it, and just in time to do it right.

How to Find Yours

Take the WHY Operating System discovery at whyinstitute.com. Seven minutes, ninety-seven dollars. It hands you your why, your how, your what, plus the traits, the landmines, and the fixes.

There is a free five-minute version on the same site, and a family program if you want Gary to run your whole tribe through it. Younger is better. Eight is not too young.

The Reading List

A dentist took two Advil, lost half his blood, and came back with the question most people dodge for a lifetime. Not what do you do. Who are you.

Brian Green got the order right and raised three baseball programs from the dead. Get it right yourself and the rest gets easier. Get it wrong and you build a beautiful life you cannot stand.

Your minutes are non-refundable. Go find out why.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Three favors before you go. Hit the ❤️. The algorithm is a slot machine and hearts are quarters. Hit the 🔄 restack. Somebody in your network is sitting in the chair right now, outgunned, telling themselves to play it safe. Get them up. Hit 📤 share. You know one person who needs to put down the poison.

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