Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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John Crow's avatar
John Crow
12h

I parent differently now. Feel before you think. I am proud of you, said out loud. My opinion only when asked, and never with a verdict, because most of my wrong turns were the only road to the right one.

This was one of the hardest lessons I ever learned. Sometimes Erin just wants to be heard. She doesn’t want me to solve the problem, she just wants me to share the burden. My solutions are rarely as clever as I think anyway. Now when we talk I ask if this is something she wants feedback on, or if she just wants me to listen. That cut out a good 75% of our disagreements.

I also learned to just love my son. He’s not a problem to solve but a person to be loved. He was told early on that he has ADHD. That became an identity for him that is all too common these days. He eventually found something he loves and keeps getting better at. He’s learning that different isn’t broken. We’re all different. That’s how the Good Lord made us. In His wisdom and Grace.

Thanks again for my favorite reading of the week. This community keeps pushing me forward and calling out to the best in me so I can be a more effective husband, father, son, friend and member of my community. May the peace of God(whatever name you call Him) dwell in your hearts today and every day!

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
Billy Ray's avatar
Billy Ray
12hEdited

Charlie another Great fishing report today. With a bit of homework for the folks wanting to find out something’s they already know or think they know is probably more accurate. I will be taking that assessment after fixing some broken equipment here in northern Iowa today. Staying at a hotel next to a Hospital and I was starkly reminded that I am lucky and need to be grateful for simply waking up and being able to feel the aches and pains and that’s all. Having folks that see things in you that you didn’t see yourself and not to whine about the little things because unless you facing what just 1 of the people I saw yesterday checking in to the hotel your life is all good.

We forget how lucky and blessed we are today I’m grateful the good Lord smacked me with the reality that I am lucky and go make the best of the day I’m giving you. I did not get a beautiful sunrise this morning instead I was blessed with beautiful rain clouds reminding me that we have to have rain to make things grow too. The fishing report today says figure out your why and that’s good advice no matter where you are or how old. Then go fishing with the new information. I’m betting the fishing gets a lot better quickly.

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling

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