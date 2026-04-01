SITUATION REPORT | April 1, 2026 | 06:30

// MISCHIEF CLEARANCE REQUIRED //

⬛⬛⬛ EYES ONLY ⬛⬛⬛

A Capital Mischief SITREP on Day 33 of War with Iran

SOURCES:

Satellites. Signals intelligence. Thirty years of people who lie to Congress but tell me the truth. A hundred grand a year in research from firms whose clients don’t fly commercial. Old Pappy 23. Montecristo No. 2. A beach house in Daytona where the surf has been flat for a week and the war has not.

CLASSIFICATION:

This used to cost the government a TS/SCI clearance. They make you do a polygraph to get it. That’s the government saying, “We don’t trust you, but we might need you, so we’re going to humiliate you first to see how you handle it.”

They sit you in a room with no windows. A man asks about your whole life. Who you slept with. What drugs you took in college. And you tell him. And he just writes it down. Doesn’t react. Doesn’t judge. Just writes. And it’s happening in a government building in Virginia with bad coffee and a machine that’s measuring your sweat.

You wait a year and find out what happens.

That clearance used to be the only way to read what I’m about to write. Now it’s $720 for a Substack subscription to Capital Mischief. The honesty is still required.

But it’s mine, not yours.

FOR THE 2,400 OF YOU WHO ARRIVED IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:

Welcome. There are more than 15,000 of us now. You found this room because somebody smarter than your financial advisor sent you a link.

American wars do not begin with honesty. They begin with the opposite.

Today is April Fools’ Day. The President is addressing the nation tonight.

The market rallied 1,100 points yesterday because everyone believes the war is ending. I am about to show you why it is not.

Remember the pattern.

Venezuela: Nobody saw Maduro coming. Total operational surprise. Trump denied military action right up until the seizure.

Operation Midnight Hammer (June 2025): The B-2 strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. Complete surprise. No advance warning. No address to the nation.

Operation Epic Fury (February 28, 2026): Announced via Truth Social at 2 AM while bombs were already falling. No prior address.

Johnson said peace was at hand in 1968 while the buildup continued. The denial is not the deviation. The denial is the doctrine.

Every time this President has told the public what they want to hear, he has done the opposite. He said “talks are going very well” on March 21.

Then extended the deadline. He said “talks are going very well” on March 26.

Then extended the deadline again to April 6. Yesterday he said “two to three weeks.”

Tonight he addresses the nation. On April Fools’ Day.

Meanwhile, a third aircraft carrier left Norfolk yesterday. B-52 bombers flew over Iranian airspace for the first time.

The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations.

Warren Buffett went on CNBC yesterday morning and said he would not buy in this market. He is sitting on $400 billion in cash.

And the carrier everyone thinks is broken is not broken.

The Ford is the most advanced warship ever built. 100,000 tons. Electromagnetic catapults that can launch aircraft faster than any carrier afloat.

The highest sortie generation rate in the fleet. 281 days deployed. A laundry fire took out sleeping quarters, not weapons systems, not the flight deck, not the reactors.

Her three destroyers transited Suez northbound on Sunday. They left the Red Sea. They moved into the Eastern Med. You do not reposition your escort screen unless the carrier is following.

The Navy has not announced a departure date from Split. The Navy has not announced a destination. The Navy has said the ship is “fully mission capable.”

I project the Ford leaves Split by Sunday. She will be back in the Red Sea by April 11. The escorts are already waiting.

The market is celebrating. The Navy is deploying.

Today is April Fool’s Day. Fifty thousand Americans are not laughing.

On February 11, I published “America Is 30 Days From War With Iran.” It took 19.

On March 16, I published a fiction thriller about seizing Kharg Island. On March 18, I published the second part. I had Marines arriving March 26 to 31. The Tripoli arrived March 28.

On March 21, three White House sources confirmed the architecture to Axios. Different vocabulary. Different sources. Same war plan.

On March 23, I gave you the Day 24 Shopping List. Apollo gated at 45 cents on the dollar. Ares gated at 20. Five clocks pointed at the same window. The shopping list held.

On March 25, I gave you the five clocks. The Marines. The gates. The cockroaches. The private credit cascade Goldman published five pages to tell you was fine while their own data contradicted every sentence.

On Monday, I told you the Washington Post confirmed what I published alone at 2 AM with a Montecristo and my Old Pappy 23. The AWACS was destroyed on a Saudi taxiway. Australia’s E-7 Wedgetail goes home April 7 and nobody has requested an extension. Five clocks still point at the same week.

Every piece I gave you landed. Every timeline held. Every prediction aged into fact.

Today I am going to show you the machine.

Not the politics. Not the diplomacy. Not the five-day pauses and the Truth Social posts at 2 AM.

The machine.

Fifty thousand Americans. Three aircraft carriers. Two amphibious assault ships carrying 4,700 Marines. The 82nd Airborne Division.

Every special operations unit the United States owns. Thirty reconnaissance satellites. Ten thousand AI-powered interceptor drones built by a former Google CEO.

Submarines carrying 462 Tomahawk cruise missiles that the Navy will never confirm and I am going to tell you about anyway.

A 23-year-old sonar technician has not seen sunlight since February. He is listening for a midget submarine in the dark.

A MARSOC operator is swimming toward a hostile island at 2 AM on orders his wife knows nothing about.

A 19-year-old lance corporal has a photograph in his helmet liner. It is not his girlfriend. It is his dog.

All of it converging on one island. Five square miles of flat coral. Ninety percent of Iran’s oil revenue. The world’s most expensive ATM.

This is a special intelligence report for readers who have never met a Marine, never seen a carrier, and never heard the phrase “Aegis Combat System” but whose money depends on understanding what just parked off the coast of Iran.

I have eleven chapters. Four are free. Seven are not.

The free chapters show you who controls the button, who sees, who kills, and the airplane nobody wanted that is doing the job nobody else can do.

The paid chapters show you the sharp end where the cost is measured in lives, the special operators your government will deny exist, the math problem Iran is exploiting, the nervous system that holds the whole thing together, the coalition that will lend you their runway but not their firstborn, and the date everything converges.

BRIEFING INDEX

CHAPTER ONE: The Guy with the Button.

Or: 50,000 Americans Are Ready to Go. The Man Who Decides Has Extended His Own Deadline Four Times. He’s Very Busy on His Phone. (FREE)

At 2 AM in the White House residence, a man is posting on Truth Social. Tonight he addresses the nation at 9 PM. On April Fools’ Day. The machine stretches from a satellite 22,000 miles above the Persian Gulf to a submarine somewhere beneath it. Fifty thousand Americans. Three aircraft carriers. Two amphibious assault ships. The 82nd Airborne. All of it waiting for one man to say one word. The machine does not have moods. The machine does not turn itself on.

CHAPTER TWO: The Eyes.

Or: A Satellite Sees a Missile Launch Before the Missile Knows It Left. Your Financial Advisor Can’t See Past Thursday. (FREE)

SBIRS detects ignition in three seconds. Thirty reconnaissance satellites. Five E-2D Hawkeyes flying around the clock. A Global Hawk overhead for 28 hours. And the conductor of the entire air campaign melted on a Saudi taxiway. The backup belongs to Australia. It goes home April 7. Nobody on television has mentioned this. Signal 11.

CHAPTER THREE: The Fist.

Or: Three Aircraft Carriers, 200 Combat Aircraft, and a Submarine That Sank an Iranian Warship Off Sri Lanka Because Nobody Told Iran the Ocean Belongs to Us Too. (FREE)

Three carriers for the first time since Iraq. The Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. The Ford returning from Crete. The Bush departed Norfolk yesterday. A Los Angeles-class submarine fired two torpedoes at an Iranian frigate off Sri Lanka. She sank in under three minutes. The first time a U.S. submarine sank an enemy warship since World War II. The first submarine kill by any navy since the British sank the Belgrano in the Falklands in 1982. That is the one they wanted you to know about.

CHAPTER FOUR: The Boat Killers.

Or: The Air Force Tried to Retire This Plane for Ten Years. Now It’s the Only Thing Keeping 800 Iranian Speedboats From Ruining Everybody’s Day. (FREE)

The A-10 Warthog is hunting Iranian fast attack boats in the Strait of Hormuz. General Caine confirmed it from the Pentagon podium. It loiters for hours. It absorbs punishment that would kill any other aircraft. Over 120 vessels and 44 mine layers destroyed. The airplane nobody wanted is doing the job nobody else can do.

CHAPTER FIVE: The Sharp End.

Or: 4,700 Marines, 2,000 Paratroopers, and a Guy Swimming Toward a Hostile Island at 2 AM Who Told His Wife He Was Somewhere Else. (PAID)

The Tripoli arrived March 28. I was off by one day. The Boxer arrives mid-April with 2,500 more Marines. The 82nd Airborne’s commanding general deployed ahead of his division. A MARSOC operator is 400 meters off Kharg’s southern shore at 0200.

CHAPTER SIX: The People Who Don’t Exist.

Or: Delta Force. SEAL Team Six. CIA Officers With No ID. The Government Will Deny They Were There. The Bombing Is Suspiciously Accurate Anyway. (PAID)

JSOC. 1,000 to 1,500 operators. The 160th Night Stalkers fly modified Chinooks that can extract 40 cylinders of enriched uranium from underground. Secretary Rubio told Congress “people are going to have to go and get it.” The Chinooks are how they get it. CIA Ground Branch has been inside Iran since before the war started. They do not carry identification. If captured, they are disavowed.

CHAPTER SEVEN: The Shield and the Math Problem.

Or: Iran Spent $500,000 to Destroy a $270 Million Aircraft. A Former Google CEO Built a $15,000 Drone to Fix That. The Pentagon Shipped 10,000 of Them in Five Days. (PAID)

The most expansive air defense network built in the Middle East. Patriot. THAAD. Aegis. Three layers. But Iran’s strategy is to bleed the interceptors dry. Annual THAAD production is capped at 100. Then 10,000 Merops drones arrived from Eric Schmidt’s Project Eagle. $15,000 each. AI-enabled. The cost ratio just flipped.

CHAPTER EIGHT: The Nervous System.

Or: Every Piece Talks to Every Other Piece. The Conductor Melted on a Taxiway. The Backup Goes Home in Six Days. Nobody on Television Has Mentioned This. (PAID)

Follow the signal. Global Hawk sees the boats. Hawkeye correlates. CAOC assigns. BACN relays. Super Hornets roll in from the east. A-10 shreds from the west. Vipers clean up. Time from detection to destruction: under 30 minutes. Autonomous surface vessels are in combat for the first time in history. And the conductor who makes it all work goes home April 7.

CHAPTER NINE: The Coalition of the Willing and the Willing to Watch.

Or: Israel Sent 400,000 Reservists. Australia Sent One Airplane. The Gulf States Will Lend You Their Runway But Not Their Firstborn. (PAID)

Israel killed IRGC Navy commander Tangsiri on March 26. Israel struck Arak and Ardakan. Bahrain has intercepted 153 missiles and 301 drones. Kuwait’s air defenses sounded alarms seven times in one night. The UAE has engaged over 1,977 Iranian drones, 433 ballistic missiles, and 19 cruise missiles since the war began. The Gulf states provide territory. They do not provide blood.

CHAPTER TEN: April 15.

Or: Everything Converges. The Machine Is Complete. Tax Day. The Only Tax That Matters Is the One 50,000 Americans Are About to Pay. (PAID)

Three carriers. Two MEUs. The 82nd. JSOC. 462 Tomahawks. 10,000 drones. Thirty satellites. 50,000 Americans. All of it pointed at one island. The machine was ready on my timeline. I have not been wrong about what the military would do. I have been wrong about when the President would let them do it. Those are two different clocks.

CHAPTER ELEVEN: The PTSD Portfolio.

Or: Two Companies Too Traumatized to Do Anything Stupid, Which Is More Than You Can Say for the Rest of Wall Street. (PAID)

The best investments are made by people who almost died. One of these companies went bankrupt. The other didn’t exist six months ago. Nobody on Wall Street is talking about either of them. That’s the point.

You’re up against a war being managed by people who have never worn the uniform, explained by people who have never held a rifle, and analyzed by people who do not know the difference between an E-2D and an E-3 and why that difference may determine whether 4,700 Marines have air cover when they hit the beach. This is the whole machine. On one page. The satellites. The carriers. The submarines nobody sees. The A-10 nobody wanted. The sonar technician who is 23 and has not seen sunlight since February. The MARSOC operator who told his wife he was somewhere else. The lance corporal with the photograph of his dog. Your congressman cannot name three of these systems. Your financial advisor cannot name one. The man with the button is posting on his phone at 2 AM. I put it on one page because the people sending your children to that island will spend the next six weeks explaining it in language specifically chosen to make sure you don’t understand it until the funerals have already happened.

Study this. I had it made because I love you people and I know what you’re up against.

Study it. Screenshot it. Send it to the person in your life who still thinks this war is about sanctions and diplomacy and productive conversations with people who are not conversing.

There is someone in your life right now who has a child in uniform.

Or a nephew. Or a neighbor’s kid who joined the Marines last year because his father was a Marine and his grandfather was a Marine and nobody in his family has done anything else for three generations.

That person does not know what the machine is.

They do not know what their kid is walking into. They do not know that the conductor of the air campaign melted on a taxiway and the backup goes home in six days. They do not know that 800 speedboats are waiting in the Strait and the airplane protecting their kid is one Congress tried to kill for a decade.

Send them this.

Share

Then read what follows.

CHAPTER ONE: THE GUY WITH THE BUTTON

50,000 Americans Are Ready to Go. The Man Who Decides Has Extended His Own Deadline Four Times.

At 2 AM in the White House residence, a man is posting on Truth Social.

He is not looking at the machine. The machine does not fit on a phone screen.

The machine stretches from a satellite 22,000 miles above the Persian Gulf to a submarine somewhere beneath it. From a B-2 bomber sleeping in a climate-controlled hangar in Missouri to a Marine on the USS Tripoli checking his rifle for the third time tonight.

From a 23-year-old sonar technician in the Arabian Sea who can hear the difference between a shrimp and a mine to a CIA officer in Isfahan who has not used his real name in two months.

Fifty thousand Americans. Three aircraft carriers. Two amphibious assault ships carrying 4,700 Marines. The 82nd Airborne Division.

Every special operations unit the United States owns. Thirty reconnaissance satellites. The most expansive air defense network ever built in the Middle East.

All of it waiting for one man to say one word.

Tonight, the President will address the nation at 9 PM Eastern. An “important update on Iran.” On April Fools’ Day. While three aircraft carriers converge on the Arabian Sea and 2,000 paratroopers land in the desert.

Yesterday he told reporters the war would end in “two to three weeks.” He also said Iran does not need to make a deal. He also said he would “blow up and completely obliterate” Iran’s oil wells, power plants, desalination facilities, and Kharg Island if a deal is not reached shortly.

Three contradictory statements in one afternoon.

The machine does not contradict itself. The man does.

Over the weekend, the Secretary of War made an unannounced trip to the Middle East. He visited troops at multiple forward bases. He said they told him they wanted “everything faster, higher tempo, wartime speed.”

That is not the language of winding down.

Yesterday at the Pentagon, the Secretary of War said the coming days would be “decisive.” He said the United States has “15 different ways we could come at them with boots on the ground and guess what? There are.”

The President says two to three weeks. The Secretary of War says days. The machine does not care which one is right.

I wrote about why that man makes decisions the way he does. I wrote about the psychology that built him. Those pieces explain the man. This piece explains the machine.

By the time you finish reading, you will understand what your government has assembled in the Arabian Sea. Not as a list of ships and aircraft.

As a living system where every part depends on every other part and the loss of one, say an AWACS melting on a Saudi taxiway, sends a tremor through the entire organism.

And in Beijing, the man who survived the cave is watching all of it.

Every carrier in the Arabian Sea is a carrier not in the Taiwan Strait. Every missile fired at Iran is a missile that cannot be replaced for months. The patient zealot does not need to fight. He needs the war to last.

The machine was built for Iran. Its shadow falls on China.

Let me show you how it works.

CHAPTER TWO: THE EYES

A Satellite Sees a Missile Launch Before the Missile Knows It Left. Your Financial Advisor Can’t See Past Thursday.

Before anything else, the machine sees.

A satellite called SBIRS sits in geosynchronous orbit 22,000 miles above the Persian Gulf. It does not move. The Earth rotates beneath it and the Gulf stays centered in its field of view like a patient on an operating table beneath a surgical lamp.

SBIRS has one job. It watches for heat.

When Iran launches a ballistic missile, the rocket motor produces an infrared signature as distinctive as a fingerprint. SBIRS detects that signature within three seconds of ignition.

Three seconds.

The missile has not yet cleared the launcher.

The exhaust plume has barely formed. And a satellite the altitude of more than four thousand Mount Everests stacked on top of each other has already seen it, classified it, and sent a data packet screaming downward at the speed of light.

That packet arrives at the Combat Information Center aboard an Aegis destroyer in the Arabian Sea. The SPY-1D radar, a flat panel the size of a billboard bolted to the side of the ship, acquires the incoming track. The fire control computer calculates the intercept geometry. An SM-3 missile leaves a vertical launch cell at Mach 10.

From Iranian launch to American intercept. Less time than it took you to read this paragraph.

That is the first thing to understand about the machine. It begins in space. Not because the military loves expensive satellites. Because physics requires it. A ballistic missile travels at 15,000 miles per hour.

If you wait until it is close enough for radar to see it from the surface, you have seconds to react. If you see it from space at the moment of launch, you have minutes. In missile defense, minutes are a lifetime.

Below SBIRS, thirty or more reconnaissance satellites orbit at lower altitudes.

KH-11 electro-optical birds photograph Iranian military positions with resolution estimated at 10 centimeters. They can read the tail number on an aircraft from orbit.

Signals intelligence satellites operated by the NSA intercept every phone call between IRGC commanders, every encrypted message, every radar emission from every air defense site.

Thirty-one GPS satellites provide precision navigation for every JDAM, every cruise missile, every aircraft, every ship, and every Marine on the ground. Iran has attempted GPS jamming and spoofing. The U.S. military uses encrypted military GPS called M-code that is resistant to jamming. Iran cannot turn off American GPS without developing capabilities it does not possess.

Commercial satellite imagery from Planet Labs has been deliberately delayed for weeks over the Middle East. This tells you two things.

The military is controlling the information environment. And the classified satellites are providing imagery that CENTCOM does not want anyone else to see.

Russia is providing its own satellite imagery to Iran. Three successive passes over Prince Sultan Air Base on March 20, 23, and 25. Iran attacked on the 27th. The E-3 AWACS was still parked outside.

The machine sees. But the enemy has eyes too.

The Hawkeyes and the Gap

Come down from space. Come down 22,000 miles to 25,000 feet above the Persian Gulf. This is where the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye lives.

The E-2D is a twin-turboprop aircraft with a 24-foot radar dome on its back. It looks like a flying mushroom designed by a committee. It is the single most important aircraft on any aircraft carrier.

The Hawkeye sees everything within 300 miles. Every drone. Every cruise missile. Every fast attack boat. Every aircraft. It tracks them all simultaneously and feeds the data to every ship, every fighter, every Patriot battery in the network.

At least five E-2Ds surged to the theater around March 16. They fly from the USS Abraham Lincoln’s flight deck, orbit for five to six hours, land, and another one launches. Around the clock. Every day. Since the war started.

The E-2D is a sensor. It sees.

What it does not do is command.

The distinction matters and I need you to understand it because a $270 million aircraft melted on a Saudi taxiway because of it.

The E-3 Sentry AWACS and the Australian E-7 Wedgetail are not just sensors. They are battle management nodes. They do not merely see the air picture. They control it. They assign targets to fighters. They deconflict airspace so American and Israeli aircraft do not shoot each other. They coordinate Aegis missile defense with Patriot batteries on the ground. They manage the entire multi-axis symphony of an air campaign involving hundreds of aircraft from multiple nations operating simultaneously.

The E-2D sees the orchestra. The AWACS conducts it.

On March 27, Iran destroyed an E-3 AWACS on a taxiway at Prince Sultan Air Base. I told you about this in Chapter Two of today’s main piece.

The fleet is now fifteen aircraft with a 56% mission-capable rate. Five remain at Prince Sultan. Maybe three are flyable on any given day.

The only E-7 Wedgetail in the Gulf belongs to Australia. Its four-week deployment expires April 7. Six days from now. No extension has been announced.

If Australia’s E-7 goes home and no replacement arrives, the machine loses its conductor. The orchestra still has instruments. The instruments still play. But the coordination that turns individual sorties into a unified air campaign degrades at precisely the moment it needs to be sharpest: the moment

Marines are approaching a flat coral island 15 miles off the coast of Iran.

Above the Hawkeyes and the AWACS, a RQ-4 Global Hawk flies at 60,000 feet. It has been there for 28 hours. It will stay for six more. A satellite passes overhead once every 90 minutes. Global Hawk stays overhead for a day and a half. It sees things satellites cannot because it lingers.

An RC-135 Rivet Joint signals intelligence aircraft intercepts Iranian military communications, radar emissions, and electronic signals. It tells CENTCOM what the IRGC is saying, what its radars are doing, and where its mobile missile launchers are hiding.

An E-11A BACN orbits at 40,000 feet relaying communications between ground forces, aircraft, and command centers. It is the telephone switchboard of the war. Without BACN, units on the ground cannot talk to aircraft overhead.

The machine sees from space. The machine sees from aircraft. The machine has a gap forming in the middle of its vision at the worst possible time.

Now let me show you what the machine can kill.

CHAPTER THREE: THE FIST

Three Aircraft Carriers, 200 Combat Aircraft, and a Submarine That Sank an Iranian Warship Off Sri Lanka Because Nobody Told Iran the Ocean Belongs to Us Too

Three aircraft carriers are in or heading to the fight. This has not happened since the Iraq invasion in 2003.

That is not deterrence. That is preparation.

The Carriers

USS Abraham Lincoln. Arabian Sea. 150 to 200 nautical miles south of the Strait of Hormuz. The strike carrier.

Carrier Air Wing 9 with 60 to 70 aircraft including F-35Cs from VMFA-314, the Black Knights. These are the only carrier-based stealth fighters in the fight. Plus EA-18G Growlers for electronic warfare. E-2D Hawkeyes for airborne early warning.

Escorts: USS Spruance, USS Michael Murphy, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.

Plus six or more independently deployed destroyers spread across the Arabian Sea providing Aegis ballistic missile defense.

Each destroyer carries 90 to 96 vertical launch cells loaded with a mix of surface-to-air missiles, ballistic missile interceptors, and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

One Aegis destroyer carries more firepower than most countries’ entire navies.

Lincoln has been on station since January. Her pilots have been flying combat sorties for 31 days. They know the battlespace the way a cab driver knows Manhattan. This is the most combat-experienced carrier air wing in the Navy right now.

USS Gerald R. Ford. The largest warship ever built. She had a fire aboard and detoured to Crete for repairs. Currently in port in Split, Croatia.

Expected back in the Red Sea by April 8 to 11. Carrier Air Wing 8. No F-35s. But the highest sortie generation rate of any carrier in the fleet thanks to electromagnetic catapults called EMALS.

On Sunday, Ford’s three escorts, Churchill, Bainbridge, and Mahan, transited the Suez Canal northbound. They left the Red Sea and moved into the Eastern Mediterranean. They went north to get the Ford. You do not push your escort screen through Suez ahead of you unless you are following. The Ford is not going home. The Ford is going back.

The CNO said yesterday the deployment will probably extend into the 11th month. She has been deployed 281 days. If she stays until April 15, she breaks the post-Vietnam deployment record.

The sailors aboard Ford have been at sea since June. Their families have not seen them in nine months. That is the cost of this war that does not appear on any balance sheet.

Ford covers the southern door. Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The Houthis entered the war on Saturday. If they close Bab al-Mandeb while Iran holds Hormuz closed, both chokepoints shut simultaneously.

That has never happened in modern history. Saudi Arabia is pumping 7 million barrels a day through its East-West pipeline to Yanbu on the Red Sea. That oil transits south through Bab al-Mandeb.

If the Houthis close that chokepoint, the Saudi workaround for the Hormuz closure dies. Ford’s job is to make sure that does not happen.

USS George H.W. Bush. Departed Norfolk yesterday. Carrier Strike Group 10 with Carrier Air Wing 7. Fresh. 1,586 sorties during her pre-deployment exercise. 682 night landings. This crew is certified for major combat operations and has not yet burned a single hour of combat fatigue.

Escorts: USS Ross (departed Norfolk March 25), USS Donald Cook, USS Mason (departed Mayport last week). Mason is the designated air and missile defense commander.

When Lincoln’s pilots have been flying combat for 60 straight days and the maintenance crews are cannibalizing parts from one aircraft to keep another flying, Bush takes the northern strike position.

Estimated arrival: mid-April. Around the same time the Boxer arrives with the second MEU. Around the same time the 82nd Airborne is fully positioned. The convergence is not a coincidence. It is the machine doing what it was built to do.

Three carriers. Approximately 200 combat aircraft on their flight decks. More airpower than most nations possess in total, floating on three ships that can relocate anywhere in the world without asking anyone’s permission.

That is the first thing that separates the United States military from every other military on earth. We do not need to ask for bases. We bring our own.

The Submarines Nobody Sees

This is the part the Navy will never confirm. So let me tell you what the operational geometry requires.

On March 4, the USS Charlotte, a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine, fired two Mark 48 torpedoes at the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka. One hit. The frigate sank in under three minutes. Eighty-seven sailors died.

It was the first time a U.S. submarine sank an enemy warship since World War II. The first submarine kill by any navy since the British sank the Belgrano in the Falklands in 1982. The Pentagon released periscope footage. Australia confirmed three AUKUS training personnel were aboard.

That is one submarine. One that we know about because the Navy wanted us to know. The message to Tehran: no Iranian vessel is safe anywhere on earth.

Now the part we are not supposed to know.

The Navy operates four Ohio-class guided missile submarines: Ohio, Florida, Michigan, and Georgia. Each carries 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles. Georgia launched more than 30 Tomahawks at Isfahan during the June 2025 strikes. She has had nine months to rearm.

In September 2025, the Navy reversed the planned decommissioning of USS Ohio and USS Florida. You do not cancel the retirement of two ships carrying 308 Tomahawks between them and then park them at the pier. You cancel it because you need the missiles.

The theater has five simultaneous submarine missions, and each requires dedicated boats.

The Strait of Hormuz: two to three Virginia-class boats hunting Iran’s 20-plus Ghadir-class midget submarines and certifying the approach lanes for the MEU transit.

The Strait is 21 miles wide. The shipping lanes are two miles in each direction. The Ghadirs are diesel-electric, 120 tons, designed to sit on the bottom with engines off and wait. Our boats listen for them in the dark.

Carrier defense: one to two fast attack submarines running ahead of the Lincoln and, when Bush arrives, her group. This is doctrinal. Non-negotiable.

Tomahawk strike reserve: an assessed three Ohio-class SSGNs providing 462 cruise missiles on a phone call from CENTCOM.

More cruise missile capacity than the entire surface fleet combined. When the President posts on Truth Social that he will “obliterate” Kharg if a deal is not reached, the SSGNs are how that threat becomes real without launching a single aircraft.

The fourth SSGN, Michigan, is likely in the Pacific. Even this President does not strip the Pacific bare. Xi is watching.

Special operations insertion: one Virginia-class with a dry deck shelter for delivering MARSOC reconnaissance teams and Navy SEALs to within swimming distance of Kharg.

Indian Ocean interdiction: one boat covering the eastern approaches. Charlotte proved this mission exists 2,000 miles from Iran.

Total assessed: eight to ten submarines. Three SSGNs with 462 Tomahawks. Five to seven fast attack boats across a triangle from the Red Sea to the Strait of Hormuz to the Indian Ocean.

A sonar technician aboard one of those Virginia-class boats in the Strait is sitting in a darkened room that looks like an IT office. No portholes. No sunlight. Screens and headphones. He has been underwater for 47 days.

He listens to the ocean the way a cardiologist listens to a heartbeat. He can distinguish between a snapping shrimp, a commercial tanker’s propeller cavitation, and the nearly silent hum of a Ghadir running on battery power at three knots.

He is 23 years old. His family thinks he is on a training exercise. The last time he saw sunlight was February.

If he hears the Ghadir before it launches a torpedo at an amphibious ship, Marines live. If he does not, Marines die.

That is the submarine war. Silent. Invisible. Decided by a 23-year-old with headphones in the dark.

What They Already Killed

Iran’s navy is scrap metal.

Admiral Cooper reported 92% of Iran’s largest naval vessels destroyed. The progression: 9 ships sunk by March 1. Over 20 by March 4. Over 30 by March 6. 60 by March 11. Over 120 vessels destroyed by late March.

The drone carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri, a converted container ship with a ski-jump ramp, struck and burning at Bandar Abbas. The forward base ship IRIS Makran, on fire at the pier. All four Shahid Soleimani-class missile catamarans taken out. The frigate IRIS Dena at the bottom of the Indian Ocean.

Iran’s conventional submarine fleet is finished. All three Russian-built Kilo-class boats are non-operational. At least one confirmed struck at Bandar Abbas by satellite imagery. Cooper confirmed the U.S. sank “the most operational Iranian submarine.” The Fateh-class coastal sub “has a hole in its side.”

What remains is the asymmetric threat. The cheap stuff. The stuff that is hard to find and harder to kill. Hundreds of IRGC fast attack boats, small and fast and armed with missiles. The Ghadir midget submarines.

Two thousand to six thousand naval mines. Kamikaze drone boats that Iran deployed against at least ten commercial vessels since March 1, six in a single day on March 12. Shore-based anti-ship cruise missiles on mobile launchers.

The blue-water navy is gone. The guerrilla navy is what remains. And the guerrilla navy is specifically designed to kill the ships carrying 4,700 Marines to Kharg.

Which brings us to the aircraft the Air Force tried to kill for a decade that is now the only thing standing between those Marines and 800 speedboats with a death wish.

CHAPTER FOUR: THE BOAT KILLERS

The Air Force Tried to Retire This Plane for Ten Years. Now It’s the Only Thing Keeping 800 Iranian Speedboats From Ruining Everybody’s Day.

The A-10 Thunderbolt II was built in 1972 to kill Soviet tanks on the plains of Germany. It carries a GAU-8 Avenger 30mm Gatling gun that fires 3,900 rounds per minute. The gun is so large that the aircraft was essentially built around it.

The Air Force has been trying to retire the A-10 for a decade. Congress keeps saving it. The National Defense Authorization Act of December 2025 blocked retirement below a fleet of 103 aircraft.

On March 19, General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, stood at a Pentagon podium and said the words that should be tattooed on the forehead of every Air Force general who tried to kill this airplane:

“The A-10 Warthog is now in the fight across the southern flank and is hunting and killing fast-attack watercraft in the Straits of Hormuz.”

Not supporting. Not deployed. Hunting and killing.

The A-10 was confirmed in Operation Epic Fury within the first 48 hours. But its maritime role was the surprise. In early February, before the war started, A-10s were training with the USS Santa Barbara in the Persian Gulf for exactly this mission.

A-10 pilots have been rehearsing the specific scenario of hunting Iranian fast boats in the Strait of Hormuz for decades.

Here is why the A-10 is the perfect weapon for this fight.

It flies slow. 300 knots. That is a fatal disadvantage against modern air defenses. It is a massive advantage against fast boats because the pilot has time to identify, track, and engage small targets on the water that a supersonic fighter would overfly before pulling the trigger.

It loiters. Hours. An F-35 stays on station for 45 minutes to an hour and goes home for gas. An A-10 orbits the Strait for hours, waiting. When a swarm of IRGC boats emerges from a cove, the A-10 is already there.

It absorbs punishment. The titanium bathtub around the cockpit was designed to survive 23mm anti-aircraft fire. Iranian fast boats carry machine guns and shoulder-fired missiles. The A-10 can take hits that would bring down any other aircraft and keep flying.

It kills cheap. AGM-65 Mavericks for precision. APKWS laser-guided rockets for volume. And the GAU-8 for the kind of close-range work that turns a speedboat into splinters.

Alongside the A-10s, AH-64 Apache attack helicopters have joined the southern flank. Caine confirmed both the A-10s and Apaches are engaged in the Strait, destroying fast attack boats and kamikaze drone boats that threaten commercial shipping.

The confirmed kill count attributed to both platforms: over 120 vessels and 44 mine layers.

And yesterday, General Caine confirmed the B-52 Stratofortress is now flying over Iran. Not launching cruise missiles from 500 miles away. Over Iran.

The first overland B-52 mission of the war. The B-52 is the least stealthy, slowest bomber in the inventory. It is a 70-year-old aircraft the size of a building flying at 50,000 feet.

You send B-52s over contested airspace only when the air defenses are dead. Iran’s air defenses are dead. The machine proved it yesterday.

The aircraft the Air Force tried to retire is the aircraft clearing the approach lanes that 4,700 Marines need to transit to reach Kharg Island. The airplane nobody wanted is doing the job nobody else can do.

The A-10 has been scheduled for retirement for a decade.

This war is the reason it still exists.

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The first four chapters were free, because the machine belongs to everyone.

It belongs to the lance corporal’s mother. It belongs to the sonar technician’s girlfriend who thinks he is on a training exercise. It belongs to every taxpayer who is funding this and every voter who will be asked to judge it.

But what follows is not a briefing. What follows is the sharp end.

The part where people swim toward hostile islands at 2 AM.

The part where Delta Force operators carry no identification.

The part where a Chinook helicopter extracts enriched uranium from underground.

The part where Iran’s math problem has a $15,000 answer. The part where the nervous system holds together or doesn’t. The part where everything converges on April 15.

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The first four chapters were free, because I’m generous like that. The next ones are for grown folks who are TIRED. Tired of the arrangement. You know the arrangement. Right now you’re in a box. No windows. Somebody is shoveling shit through a slot in the door. And you’re eating it. You’re eating it and going, “Mmm, thank you, sir, is there any more?” That’s the arrangement. That’s the DEAL. I’m just the guy saying hey, there’s a door. The door costs two dollars a day. Because of course it does. They don’t charge you for the shit. They charge you for the exit.

Less Than $2 a Day