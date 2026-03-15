The Navy Has No Minesweepers, Goldman Is Selling Fire Insurance to the Arsonists, A Four-Year-Old Negotiates Like Kissinger, And My Readers Are Smarter Than CNN. Welcome to Dear Charlie.Actuaries closed the Strait, Goldman sold both sides, a four-year-old ran a psyop on his grandfather, and a pianist said Beethoven is proof God exists. 20 exchanges. The only filler is the bourbon.Charlie GarciaMar 15, 2026∙ Paid826214ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext