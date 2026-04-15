“During the month of April, nothing has been loaded.” - Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency, April 14, 2026

Nothing.

Not “less than expected.” Not “below seasonal norms.” Not “supply has been constrained.”

Nothing.

The head of the International Energy Agency stood at a podium in Washington yesterday and said the word that is not supposed to exist in a global economy that burns 100 million barrels of oil every day.

The S&P 500 closed yesterday at 6,960. Up 1.1%.

Tenth straight day of gains for the Nasdaq. Longest streak since 2021. Best two weeks since November. The index has erased every point lost since the war began.

The oil price on your screen says $98.

The oil price on the ship says $130.

That is a $32 gap between the number your financial advisor is looking at and the number that is actually true. The largest gap in the history of the benchmark.

Never this wide.

Not when Saddam lit the Kuwaiti oil fields and the sky turned black.

Not during the Iraq invasion. Not during COVID.

I will explain that gap in Chapter 5. By the time I’m done, you will understand something that most of Wall Street either does not know or is pretending not to know, which in my experience are the same thing.

But first.

On Monday I published 17,500 words on the most dangerous 8 square miles of coral on earth.

Kharg Island. Four aircraft carriers, three American and one French nuclear-powered with Rafale fighters and American catapults.

Eight submarines carrying 462 Tomahawk cruise missiles. 50,000 Americans. SEALs already in the water. The most detailed operational analysis of the seizure plan that has ever been published outside a classified facility.

By noon the blockade I described was live.

Polymarket’s response:

Thirty percent. Down from sixty.

Ten million dollars says I’m wrong.

The last three times ten million dollars said I was wrong, the ten million dollars had to go home and explain to its wife why it bet against the guy who called the war 17 days before it started.

That is roughly where we are.

The S&P says the crisis is over.

The IEA says it is the largest energy disruption in history.

The screen says oil is $98. The ship says $130.

The betting market says no invasion. The United States Navy is clearing mines from the Strait of Hormuz while the betting market sips a latte and prices the operation at a coin flip minus twenty points.

Somebody is wrong about everything.

I have spent the last seven days with three Wall Street research reports that institutional clients pay six figures a year to read. I have cross-referenced them with the IEA and the IMF, both of which published yesterday and confirmed the thesis in those reports almost line for line.

I have many charts. Each one tells you something the rally does not want you to hear.

But this piece is not about the invasion. Monday was about the invasion.

If you have not read Monday’s piece, stop here. Go read it. Then come back.

What follows today is the financial detonation of what I described on Monday.

The war moved the ships.

Today I show you what the ships did to the money. You need both halves.

What follows is the money half.

Let me tell you how I got here. Not to the thesis. To the room.

October 10, 2025. My first week on Substack. Sixty-two subscribers. Thirty-four hearts. Eleven comments. Nobody was reading.

I wrote up my largest equity holding. A Canadian oil company called Canadian Natural Resources.

I had bought it at $10 in March 2020, when the world was ending and everyone with a Bloomberg terminal was selling anything that smelled like hydrocarbons.

One stock. No trades. Twenty-five years. $10,000 became over $10 million. Twenty-one percent annual dividend growth for a quarter century.

Since I purchased it in 2020, it was now paying me over $300,000 in dividends.

I called the piece “Saint Edgar of Alberta” because the company’s founder deserved to be sainted, not a stock page, and because I enjoy the look on a financial advisor’s face when you tell him your largest position is a Canadian oil sands company he’s never heard of that has outperformed every stock he’s ever recommended combined.

That was six months ago. Before the war. Before Hormuz closed. Before Brent went from $72 to $98. Before the IEA used the word “nothing” in a sentence about global oil supply.

Sixty-two people saw it. Nearly eighteen thousand of you are here now. This was how many arrived just yesterday.

The thesis did not start with the war. The thesis started with a $10 stock in an empty room. The war confirmed it. The IEA confirmed it yesterday. The difference between me and your financial advisor is that I bought the thesis six years ago and he still hasn’t read the IEA report.

But the stock is not the thesis. The thesis is in nine books I have given this room over seven weeks.

On February 14, before the first bomb fell, I handed you three books.

Daniel Yergin’s The Prize. The 900-page Pulitzer winner. The Old Testament of energy. One hundred and sixty-five years of oil as power. If you only read one book about energy, ever, that’s the one. He won the Pulitzer prize for it.

Gregory Zuckerman’s The Frackers. How a handful of stubborn, slightly unhinged entrepreneurs did what Exxon said was impossible and turned worthless shale rock into the greatest energy bonanza in American history. The reason the United States is a net exporter today and not a hostage to the Strait of Hormuz is because of men who were too crazy to listen to geologists who were too smart to be right.

Robert McNally’s Crude Volatility. The operator’s manual for the most volatile major commodity on earth. McNally was the White House energy advisor who got the 3 AM phone calls when oil did something stupid. Which is always.

Three books. Published in this room on Valentine’s Day. Most people sent flowers. I sent a reading list. Cristina says this explains our marriage.

Three weeks later I gave you three more.

Ostovar’s Vanguard of the Imam. The only comprehensive history of the IRGC.

The organization that controls a third of Iran’s GDP, runs its own foreign policy, funds itself through no-bid contracts in construction, telecom, banking, and shipping, and was specifically designed to survive the exact kind of decapitation strike the United States just delivered.

Imagine if the Marine Corps also owned Verizon, Bechtel, JPMorgan’s oil trading desk, and half the commercial real estate in Houston. Now imagine they answered to a cleric who claims divine authority.

That’s the IRGC. That’s who the ceasefire is supposed to contain. Good luck.

Tim Marshall’s Prisoners of Geography. The Zagros Mountains don’t care about your strategy.

Ghattas’ Black Wave. How three events in 1979 weaponized religion and built the proxy networks that run on Iranian oil money.

Cut Kharg’s revenue and the checks to Hezbollah bounce. Cut the checks and you defund the subsidy system that keeps 88 million Iranians from burning the country down. That is not a clean trade.

If you have read all six, you understand this conflict better than anyone you know. Including most people in Congress.

Especially most people in Congress.

Then I gave you the seventh, eighth, and ninth.

And the eighth is why you’re reading this piece right now.

Andrew Scott Cooper. The Oil Kings. Simon and Schuster, 2011. The book the market refuses to read because the market does not read books. The market reads earnings calls. Earnings calls do not contain declassified NSC cables from 1973. Cooper does.

Here is what Cooper proved with fifty years of archival evidence, and I need you to hear this before we go any further because it is the foundation beneath every chapter that follows:

After the 1973 embargo, the price of oil never went back.

Before the embargo: $3. After: $12. Not a spike. Not a temporary disruption. A 300% permanent reset. The risk premium that entered oil pricing in 1973 never fully left. Cooper documented it cable by cable.

The embargo didn’t just change the price. It changed the psychology. Consumers, governments, and markets permanently recalibrated their assessment of supply risk.

Now apply that to the Strait of Hormuz in April 2026.

Before the war, Brent was in the low $70s. It spiked. It’s at $98 on the screen. $130 on the ship. Lloyd’s of London just repriced Gulf war risk from 0.02% to 7.5% of hull value.

P&I clubs cancelled coverage mid-policy year, something the industry has almost never done. Those actuarial tables do not reset on hope. They reset on claims data. The claims data from Hormuz will take a generation to normalize.

Cooper’s question is not “when does oil come back down?”

Cooper’s question is: what if it doesn’t?

What if $90-100 Brent is the new floor, the way $12 was the new floor after 1973?

That is not a war trade. That is a secular repricing. Your financial advisor hasn’t noticed yet. He will. The question is whether you notice first or he does.

Cooper is why I hold CNQ. Cooper is why I hold Exxon and Chevron and Cheniere. Cooper is why the energy positions I published Monday are not war trades. They are bets that history exists.

History is undefeated.

Now let me tell you a story about watching.

$120 Million in One Year. While Everyone Watched.

In 2014, the Young Presidents’ Organization ran a yearlong simulated investment competition that CNN Business covered. Seventy-three global traders.

One million dollars each. Real-time. Every position visible.

Imagine playing poker with your cards face-up.

After 2,870 trades in twelve months, I had turned $1 million into $120 million.

The other 72 traders combined made less.

They could see every trade I made. In real time. For a year. They could have copied me.

They didn’t.

That tells you everything about why most people lose money even when they can see exactly what winners are doing.

My wife Cristina looked at the trophy when I brought it home. She picked it up. Turned it over. Set it down on the kitchen counter where it still sits twelve years later. “Let me understand this,” she said. “You made almost 3,000 trades. In one year. You didn’t sleep. You didn’t eat. You lost eight pounds. You yelled at the kids. You called me from a bathroom in Athens to check a position at 3 AM.” Yes. “And you won.” Yes. “A hundred and twenty million dollars.” Yes. “Fake dollars.” Yes. “And everyone could see your trades. In real time. All year. So you could have given our guy at Goldman Sachs a real million dollars on Day One. Told him to copy every trade. And you would have made a hundred and twenty million real dollars.” Long pause. Yes. “But you wanted the trophy.” She went back to making dinner. I am not allowed to discuss this topic in our house. The trophy sits on the counter as a monument to what Cristina calls “the most expensive piece of glass in America.” Not because of what it cost. Because of what it could have paid. She hasn't mentioned it since. She doesn't have to. The trophy mentions it for her. Every morning. In the kitchen. Next to the coffee. The most expensive piece of glass in America does not need a spokesperson. It has Cristina's silence. Which is worse.

Seventy-three global competitors watched my trades for a year and lost anyway.

Yesterday the IEA laid its cards face-up on the table. The IMF laid its cards face-up. JPMorgan laid its cards face-up. Morgan Stanley laid its cards face-up.

The market looked at every card.

Then it rallied to 6,960.

Same game. Same result. Same trophy on somebody’s counter.

I am going to show you the cards.

A few charts from three Wall Street research teams that institutional clients pay six figures a year to read.

A dozen companies that just moved onto my list. The $32 gap between the price on your screen and the price on the ship. What $5 gasoline costs the American economy in real dollars. And the date the five clocks fire and I deploy the 20% cash I have been holding since March.

By the time you finish, you will know why there are two oil markets and why the one nobody watches is the one that is always right.

You will know more about the oil market than the person who manages your retirement account.

That is not a high bar. Most financial advisors learned about oil from a pie chart in a PowerPoint in 2011 and haven’t updated the slide.

But you will clear it.

If you only have 30 seconds before your financial advisor calls, this is two oil prices and a $32 lie on one page. If you have three hours before the bell, the first four chapters below explain why the price on the screen and the price on the ship are $32 apart and which one is in your 401(k).

CHAPTER 1: THE PIPE IS EMPTY

Or: Birol Said “Nothing Has Been Loaded in April.” That Word “Nothing” Is Doing a Lot of Work.

S&P 500 closed Tuesday at 6,960. Up 1.1%.

Tenth straight day of gains for the Nasdaq. Longest streak since 2021. Best two weeks since November. Every point lost since the war began, erased.

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says “the lows are in.”

BlackRock upgraded US equities to overweight. The chyron was green. The anchors were smiling. Somewhere in Connecticut a portfolio manager unclenched for the first time in six weeks and told his wife they could keep the lake house.

Now the other numbers.

The IEA released its April Oil Market Report yesterday. 10.1 million barrels per day offline in March. 13 million now.

The largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.

Not my words. The IEA’s. Larger than the 1973 embargo that Andrew Scott Cooper proved, with fifty years of declassified cables, produced a permanent price reset the market never reversed. Larger than Saddam lighting the Kuwaiti fields while Wolf Blitzer narrated the apocalypse in a tie he bought at the airport.

The IMF released its World Economic Outlook. Three scenarios. Their reference case assumes $82 oil.

Brent closed at $98. The reference case was dead before the PDF loaded.

We are living between adverse ($100 oil, 2.5% growth, 5.4% inflation) and severe ($110-125, 2.0% growth, recession). Chief economist Gourinchas said the war is “potentially much, much larger” than tariffs.

That sentence should be tattooed on the forehead of every analyst who spent February telling you tariffs were the story of 2026.

They are not the story. They are the opening act nobody remembers after the headliner burns down the building.

Then Birol stood at the Atlantic Council and said six words.

“During the month of April, nothing has been loaded.”

Not “less than expected.” Not “below seasonal norms.” Not “supply has been moderately constrained in line with revised forecasts pending further diplomatic engagement.”

Nothing.

The pipeline is empty. The terminal is dark. The loading arms are parked.

The guy who runs the global energy watchdog said this into a microphone in Washington while a machine in New York that can’t spell oil bought $83.5 billion in stocks because the code told it to.

JPMorgan’s Natasha Kaneva says the last pre-war tanker, the last barrel that was already on a ship when the Strait closed, reaches its destination around April 20.

Five days from now.

After that, every barrel the world consumes comes from storage, strategic reserves, or rerouted supply through routes that didn’t exist eight weeks ago.

There is no cavalry behind the cavalry. The cavalry is the cavalry.

Ken Griffin said if the Strait stays closed six to twelve months, “the world’s going to end up in a recession. There’s no way to avoid that.”

Ken Griffin runs Citadel. $67 billion under management. His firm processes roughly one out of every four stock trades in America.

He does not say things to be interesting. He says things because they are true and he has more money than you and me combined and would like to keep it.

So. The IEA says the pipe is empty. The IMF says recession. JPMorgan says the last barrel arrives Friday. Griffin says no way to avoid it.

The S&P closed at 6,960.

I know what you’re thinking. Maybe the market knows something.

It doesn’t. The market didn’t rally. The machines did.

Here is what happened. I am going to explain it the way I wish someone had explained it to me twenty years ago.

Goldman Sachs published a note this week about something called CTA buying. CTAs are computer-driven funds. They do not have humans making decisions. They have algorithms. Code. Rules written by very smart people who then leave the room and let the machines run.

The rules are simple. When prices go up, the machines buy. When prices go down, the machines sell. They follow trends the way a dog follows a scent. They do not ask why. They do not care why.

Goldman estimates these machines need to purchase $83.5 billion in global equities this week. $43 billion in US stocks alone. $32 billion in the S&P 500 specifically.

That is a four-standard-deviation event. If that term is new to you, it means: this almost never happens. Goldman’s model has been running for a decade. These are the largest flows it has ever forecast.

Why now? Goldman tracks 63 different trend signals across 21 global indices. Sixty of them just flipped positive. Only three remain negative. When that many signals flip at once, the algorithms have to buy. Not “choose to buy.” Have to. The code demands it.

These algorithms do not read the IEA report. They do not know what Hormuz is. They see green. They buy. They are the financial equivalent of a golden retriever chasing a tennis ball into traffic.

Enthusiastic. Fast. Unaware of the truck.

That is machine number one. Here is machine number two.

Hedge funds spent eight weeks shorting the market. Shorting means borrowing shares and selling them, betting the price drops so you can buy them back cheaper and pocket the difference. Reasonable bet during a war.

I published 17,500 words on Monday showing four aircraft carriers, eight submarines, 50,000 Americans, and SEALs already in the water converging on one island. By noon the blockade I described was live. The largest oil disruption in history is not the kind of thing you want to be betting on higher stock prices.

When the ceasefire bounced stocks, those short bets turned into losses. Fast. The funds had to buy shares to close out their positions before the losses got worse. This is called short covering. Most intense short covering in US macro ETFs in a decade.

But here is the tell.

They covered their shorts. They did not go long. Net exposure at the 21st percentile. Translation: the professional money stopped the bleeding. It did not join the party. It is standing at the edge of the dance floor holding a drink it hasn’t sipped, watching the golden retrievers chase the ball.

Then machine number three. The options sellers.

There is a corner of Wall Street where traders sell options that expire the same day they are created. Same-day options.

Called 0DTE, which stands for “zero days to expiration.” The bet is simple: the market won’t move much today, the option expires worthless, and the seller keeps the premium. It works most days.

It is the financial equivalent of picking up nickels in front of a steamroller, which is a very profitable business right up until the day the steamroller accelerates.

Monday the market blew through every strike price. Cost them $2.9 billion in a single session. Second-worst day ever for this trade.

When that happens, the sellers are forced to buy stock to hedge their losses. Which pushes prices higher. Which triggers more buying. Which pushes prices higher.

A mechanical accident dressed up as a bull market.

Three machines. None read the IEA report. None know where the Strait of Hormuz is. None have an opinion about the largest supply disruption in history, which is appropriate because none of them have opinions about anything. They have code. The code says buy. So they bought.

The S&P at 6,960 is not a vote of confidence. It is a positioning accident being narrated by people on television who are paid to sound confident about things they do not understand, which to be fair is the job description, and they are very good at it.

When the machines run out of fuel, the buying stops. What is left underneath is the fundamentals.

The fundamentals just had their worst day in the history of the global oil market. But they were not on television. Television was busy explaining why the machines were right.

Now. The part nobody is telling you.

America is not 1979. If you read Cooper’s Oil Kings when I reviewed it three weeks ago, you know why that sentence matters more than anything else in this chapter.

If you didn’t, read it tonight. I need you to hear this because it inoculates the thesis against the one smart objection your financial advisor will raise when you show him this piece. Show him.

Not because it will change his mind. Because the look on his face is worth the price of lunch.

The United States is a net exporter. 13.2 million barrels per day. Domestic production covers domestic refining. The Jones Act fleet keeps coastal supply chains working. The gas pump hurts. The economy absorbs it.

Asia is 1979.

South Korea. Japan. India. Southeast Asia. Eighty percent of the projected Q2 demand contraction is concentrated in Asia. Refineries configured for Gulf crude that no longer exists. Universities closed. Factories dark. Wartime rationing. I will show you the chart in Chapter 3.

The question is whether a 1979 in Asia produces a 1990 in America, the Gulf War spike that was sharp and painful and shorter than everyone feared, or something worse.

The answer is duration.

Under three months, America absorbs it. Over six, the contagion crosses the Pacific. Factories in Ulsan that are dark don’t buy Iowa corn. Ships that aren’t sailing don’t need Houston diesel.

We are at Day 47.

The market rallied. The math didn’t.

The market had help. Three machines and $83.5 billion in forced buying.

The math had the IEA, the IMF, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and the head of the largest hedge fund on earth. All saying the same thing. On the same day.

The math did not have a golden retriever. The math had a truck.

I have four charts from three Wall Street research teams that institutional clients pay six figures a year to read. I have cross-referenced them with the IEA and the IMF, both of which published yesterday and confirmed the thesis in those reports almost line for line.

What follows is what a subscription buys you.

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CHAPTER 2: THE HOLE THAT CAN’T BE FILLED

Or: JPMorgan Tried Every Workaround on Earth. Every Emergency Measure. Every Strategic Reserve. Every Rerouted Tanker. They Stacked It All Up. There’s Still a Hole. It’s the Size of Canada.

Before the war, Gulf producers supplied 32.7 million barrels per day.

That is not one number. It is three numbers wearing a trench coat.

25.4 million barrels of crude oil. 2.8 million barrels of condensate. 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

I am coming back to those last two. They are the part of this crisis nobody on television has mentioned because nobody on television knows what condensate is. To be fair, it is not a word that comes up at dinner parties unless you attend dinner parties where people own refineries, in which case the dinner is better and the conversation is worse.

JPMorgan’s Natasha Kaneva says total shut-ins will reach 13 million barrels per day by end of April.

Think of it as a highway. Ten lanes. The world was using all ten.

Four and a half just closed.

Not under construction. Not reduced to one lane with a guy in an orange vest holding a sign that says SLOW. Closed. With mines.

Now. Every government on earth looked at this highway and said: we will find workarounds.

They found workarounds. I am going to walk you through every single one. Then I am going to show you a chart that tells you what happened after they stacked them all up.

The SPR.

Trump authorized 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the IEA’s 400 million barrel coordinated release. The largest in the agency’s history.

Sounds enormous. It is enormous. It is also temporary in a way the market has not priced.

At the current draw rate of 3-4 million barrels per day from combined IEA member reserves, the coordinated release lasts 100-120 days. That is July. Maybe August. After that, the SPR is at levels not seen since the early 1980s and further releases become the kind of decision that ends political careers in states where people drive pickup trucks, which is most states.

Here is the number your financial advisor does not know.

SPR crude is mostly medium sour. The same grade Asian refineries need. The same grade that has physically disappeared from the market. Every barrel released partially addresses the grade mismatch problem I will explain in Chapter 5. But it depletes a strategic asset that was designed for exactly this kind of crisis at a rate that leaves nothing for the next one.

The market assumes the SPR backstops the shortage indefinitely.

It backstops it for four months.

Then the cupboard is bare and the next disruption, wherever it comes from, finds America standing in the kitchen at 2 AM with the refrigerator door open and nothing inside but a jar of mustard and regret.

The Saudi pipeline.

Saudi Arabia is sending crude the long way around through the East-West Pipeline to Yanbu on the Red Sea. The same pipeline Iran struck with drones hours after the ceasefire, because Iran treats ceasefires the way my dog treats the word “no”: as an invitation to negotiate.

I covered the strike and the repair timeline on Monday.

Repaired. Operating at reduced capacity. Not nothing. Not enough.

The floating storage.

There are roughly 100-120 million barrels of crude sitting on tankers that loaded before the war and have nowhere to go.

These barrels exist. They are on ships. They are floating in circles in the Indian Ocean like very expensive, very confused cruise ships with no passengers and no itinerary.

This floating inventory is depleting at 2-3 million barrels per day. Chinese teapot refineries in Shandong Province are buying these stranded cargoes at $15-20 premiums above benchmark because they have no alternative feedstock and closing the refinery means laying off 5,000 workers.

When the choice is between paying an absurd premium and explaining to 5,000 families why Christmas is cancelled in a country that doesn’t celebrate Christmas, you pay the premium.

By late April, the floating storage cushion is exhausted.

Same week as JPMorgan’s April 20 pipeline exhaustion date.

Two clocks. Same week. After that, there is no cushion. Every barrel consumed must be newly produced outside the Gulf, released from strategic reserves, or routed through a blockade that is 48 hours old and already being gamed.

The rest.

The UAE shipping from ports that weren’t designed for this volume. Friendly ships tiptoeing through Hormuz under Iranian escort at 10% of pre-war traffic. Refinery cuts across Asia that are demand destruction wearing a fake mustache and calling itself “voluntary adjustment.”

Stack it all up. Every workaround. Every emergency measure. Every strategic reserve tapped. Every tanker rerouted. Every refinery cut.

This is JPMorgan’s Figure 5. The chart that six-figure institutional clients received on April 6. I am showing it to you nine days later for $720 a year, which is either a bargain or a crime depending on how you feel about the democratization of information that was previously reserved for people who own helicopters.

Look at the colors. Each one is a workaround. SPR releases. Pipeline rerouting. Floating storage drawdowns. Demand destruction. Friendly Strait transit. They are all there. Every tool in the toolbox. Every ace up every sleeve.

Now look at the gray bar.

That gray bar is 2.2 million barrels a day.

That is roughly what the entire country of Canada consumes. It is missing from the global economy. Not delayed. Not rerouted. Not sitting in a warehouse waiting for paperwork.

Gone. Every single day.

In the inventory rebuild scenario, the gap widens to 14.3 million barrels per day. That is not a gap. That is a canyon with a river at the bottom and no bridge and someone on the other side yelling “jump.”

Now the blockade variable.

The 2.2 mbd shortfall assumed some Iranian exports trickling through. Then a Chinese-owned, US-sanctioned tanker named Rich Starry sailed through the blockade on Day 2 with eleven days of spoofed AIS data and a UAE port stamp.

The shadow fleet found the loophole in 30 hours. That is faster than most Americans find their car keys.

A naval blockade under international law requires three things: public declaration, effective enforcement, and impartial application.

Trump declared it. CENTCOM is enforcing it. But the moment a Chinese-flagged vessel passes unchallenged because interdicting it risks a confrontation with Beijing, the blockade is no longer legally impartial. Every other flag state cites the precedent.

The shadow fleet didn’t find a loophole. The loophole is architectural.

The blockade is a depreciating asset. Every day without an interdiction of a major-flag vessel, it becomes more porous. The market is pricing it as tightening. The legal structure says it’s loosening.

If CENTCOM tightens and starts interdicting Chinese-linked vessels, the shortfall widens. The first physical intercept is the headline that moves oil $10.

Now the part that should ruin your dinner.

JPMorgan projects at $100 oil, GDP contracts 1.7% and CPI rises 5.1% in Q2. The IMF’s adverse scenario reaches the same conclusion independently: 2.5% growth, 5.4% inflation.

There is no row in either institution’s table where the economy escapes clean. I looked. There is no row where oil is at $98 and everything is fine. There is no row labeled “the machines bought stocks so it doesn’t matter.” That row does not exist because JPMorgan does not employ golden retrievers.

Energy Secretary Wright said yesterday that oil prices will “likely continue to rise” until “meaningful ship traffic” gets through, which he expects “sometime in the next few weeks.”

“Sometime in the next few weeks” is a man who does not know when.

I have met many men in government who did not know when. They are unfailingly polite. They are always available for a follow-up question. And they never, ever tell you the thing you actually need to know, which is that they are guessing. I say this as a man who advised six presidents. Four of them guessed. Two of them admitted it. Neither of those two was the one you’d expect.

One more thing before the next chart.

Remember those 2.8 million barrels of condensate and 4.4 million barrels of NGLs I mentioned at the top?

There is no SPR for condensate.

There is no strategic propane reserve. There is no emergency butane stockpile.

Nobody in Washington looked at this crisis and said “what about the condensate” because the word condensate does not appear in any talking point that has ever been written for a United States senator, and I say this as a man who has written talking points for United States senators.

Qatar’s condensate feeds petrochemical complexes across Asia that produce the plastics, resins, and chemicals used in everything from medical equipment to food packaging.

The NGL shortage cascades into petrochemical feedstock shortages. Which cascade into manufacturing shortages. Which show up not as higher prices but as empty shelves.

You cannot pay more for the plastic medical device if the plastic does not exist. The price of something that doesn’t exist is not “higher.” It is “unavailable.”

Those are different words. One of them is worse.

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CHAPTER 3: THE WORLD YOUR iPhone DEPENDS ON

Or: South Korea Has 14 Days. Bangladesh Closed Its Universities. Myanmar Is Rationing Fuel. Half the World’s Manufacturing Base Is Weeks From Shutdown. And You Think This Is an Oil Story.

Most Americans think Hormuz is somebody else’s problem.

Here is who that somebody is.

This is JPMorgan’s Figure 3. Asian dependency on oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Every number in red is a country running out of time.

South Korea: 73% of its crude comes through Hormuz. 14 days of import cover.

Fourteen days. That is two weeks. Two weeks between “the economy is functioning” and “the economy is not functioning.”

South Korea is where your semiconductors come from. Samsung and SK Hynix produce roughly half the world’s memory chips. Those fabs do not run on optimism. They run on electricity generated by burning oil that is no longer arriving.

Japan: 88% through Hormuz. The world’s third-largest economy. Where your car was designed, your robotics were engineered, and your financial advisor’s model portfolio was backtested using data that assumed Japanese manufacturing would exist forever.

Singapore: 100% of its LPG. One hundred percent. Not most. All. Singapore is the world’s largest transshipment port. When Singapore runs out of fuel, the supply chain doesn’t slow down. It stops. Like a heart.

The Philippines: declared a national energy emergency.

Bangladesh: zero strategic reserve. Not low. Zero. The number between negative one and one that means the lights go out when the last barrel burns.

Your iPhone is assembled in China and India. Your semiconductors are fabricated in South Korea and Taiwan. Your car was designed in Japan. Your clothes were sewn in Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Every red cell in that table is a factory that could go dark. Every dark factory is a container that doesn’t ship. Every container that doesn’t ship is an empty shelf in a store where your wife is standing with a list and a question you cannot answer.

JPMorgan built a fuel shortage table I am not showing as a chart because the table is more terrifying as a list that you read one country at a time, the way you read a casualty report.

India: rationing LPG. Ordering refiners to maximize production from whatever crude they can find, which is the energy equivalent of telling a baker to make bread from whatever flour is left, including the flour that is actually sawdust.

Bangladesh: shutting universities. Closing four fertilizer plants. Rationing diesel. A country of 170 million people that had zero strategic reserves when the Strait closed and has even less now, which is mathematically impossible and yet somehow accurate.

Myanmar: fuel rationing for private vehicles.

Thailand: managing what it calls an “energy squeeze,” which is a phrase that sounds like a juice cleanse but is in fact the slow suffocation of an industrial economy.

South Korea: imposing fuel caps.

China: halting gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel exports. China is keeping its fuel for China. This is rational behavior from a country of 1.4 billion people and irrational behavior if you were expecting China to help.

JPMorgan’s analysts wrote the sentence that should be on the front page of every newspaper in the world and is not on the front page of any newspaper in the world.

They compared this to COVID. Not to 2022 Russia-Ukraine. Not to a price shock. To COVID. A physical absence of energy. Businesses shut down. Workers sent home. Demand destroyed not by price but by the physical absence of the thing that makes the lights come on.

But here is where JPMorgan’s comparison is wrong.

COVID destroyed demand instantaneously. Uniformly. Governments ordered everyone to stop moving at the same time. Monday you had an economy. Tuesday you did not. It was the economic equivalent of unplugging a television.

This crisis is not a television being unplugged. This crisis is a rolling blackout. It moves east to west. Asia first. Then Europe. Then, if duration exceeds six months, America.

Eighty percent of the IEA’s 1.5 mbd Q2 demand contraction is concentrated in Asia. Europe is partially insulated by higher pre-war storage and access to Atlantic Basin crude.

The United States is insulated almost entirely because domestic production covers domestic refining and because God, in His infinite wisdom, put the Permian Basin in Texas and not in a country that requires transit through a strait controlled by people who believe the twelfth imam is coming back.

Brent at $98 is the average temperature in a room where one side is on fire and the other side is freezing.

The average is 72 degrees. The average is also meaningless.

The variance is everything.

Now the part that takes six months to arrive at your grocery store.

I published the Four Chokeholds in MarketWatch on Thursday. Eight hundred thousand people read it. The IMF confirmed every chokehold yesterday. Here is the data behind it.

One-third of global urea trade passes through Hormuz. Urea is up 50%. QatarEnergy halted urea production. China restricted fertilizer exports.

If you do not know what urea is, you will.

It is the nitrogen-based fertilizer that American farmers apply to corn, wheat, and soybeans so that those crops grow instead of not growing. The difference between “grow” and “not grow” is the difference between $4 bread and $8 bread. The timeline is six months. The fuse was lit three weeks ago.

American farmers are making planting decisions right now. Not next month. Now.

The USDA’s Prospective Planting report shows corn acreage down 3%. Urea at 126 bushels per ton, up from 75 in December. That means a farmer has to sell 126 bushels of corn just to buy one ton of fertilizer. In December it was 75. The math on planting just broke.

When input costs spike, farmers apply less nitrogen. Lower application means lower yields. Lower yields mean higher food prices.

You won’t see it at Kroger until October.

The farmers see it now.

Corn planting in the Midwest begins late April. The nitrogen application window is now through mid-May. If urea stays above $650 a ton, a significant number of farmers reduce application rates. Reduced nitrogen means reduced yields. Reduced yields in 2026 mean the harvest in September and October delivers fewer bushels.

The transmission mechanism from a closed strait to an expensive loaf of bread runs through a single molecule.

It takes six months. The fuse was lit three weeks ago.

The American Farm Bureau: 49% of global urea exports come from countries west of Hormuz. CSIS: urea futures hit $693 a ton, up 49% since pre-war. The UN World Food Program estimates that if oil stays above $100 in mid-2026, the number of food-insecure people rises by 45 million.

Forty-five million people. That is the population of Spain. Added to the global hunger rolls because a strait most Americans cannot find on a map is closed and a molecule most Americans have never heard of is not arriving.

Now the connection that absolutely nobody is making.

DEF. Diesel Exhaust Fluid.

Made from urea. Every diesel truck in America requires it. Every single one. EPA mandate: no DEF, no trucking. The engine management system literally prevents the truck from operating without it.

This is not a suggestion. It is a computer that says no.

If urea tightens further, it is not just food inflation. It is logistics paralysis.

The agriculture-to-trucking contagion runs through the same molecule. The farmer can’t afford the fertilizer. The trucker can’t run the truck. The grocery store can’t stock the shelf.

And your financial advisor is showing you a chart of the S&P 500 at 6,960 and telling you the worst is over.

The worst is not over. The worst is in the mail. First class. Return address: the Strait of Hormuz.

Four billion people are adjusting to a world where the fuel doesn’t arrive.

America hasn’t adjusted yet.

It will.

And when it does, the adjustment shows up in four places: the gas pump, the grocery store, the 401(k) statement, and the Fed chairman’s forehead.

CHAPTER 4: JPMorgan, MORGAN STANLEY, THE IEA, AND THE IMF TOLD THEIR CLIENTS SOMETHING THAT CNBC DID NOT TELL YOU

Or: The Part Behind the Door. Because Editors Have Bosses and Bosses Have Lawyers.

I published the Four Chokeholds in MarketWatch for 800,000 readers.

What I could not publish in MarketWatch, because editors have bosses and bosses have lawyers and lawyers have billing rates that make oil look cheap, is what JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley told their institutional clients the same week.

What follows behind this door is not opinion. It is arithmetic. Here is what is behind the door.

The $32 lie.

There are two oil markets. Your financial advisor knows about one of them. The oil price on your screen and the oil price on a ship disagree by $32. It is the largest gap in the history of the benchmark.

Morgan Stanley’s Martijn Rats, one of the best oil market analysts alive, explained it last week. The IEA confirmed it yesterday. I am going to translate it into English. Then I am going to tell you why there are actually three oil markets, not two, and why the Asian dock is paying $140 while your screen says $98.

What it costs your family.

JPMorgan built a table. Every gasoline price point.

In dollars, not percentages. $4.50. $5.00. Every ten cents.

How many billions extracted from American consumers at each level.

Plus the second wave nobody is discussing: the PPI-CPI gap that means businesses haven’t finished raising prices yet. The bill is in the mail. I will show you the postage.

The regime shift.

Why gold rallied 2.5% into a ceasefire. Gold does not rally into ceasefires unless it thinks the ceasefire is a joke. Why BlackRock just made its third strategic pivot in fifty years and rotated into the exact four commodity plays I’ve been building positions in since March.

Gundlach said it plainly: “We have left the world of hype and entered a world of things that are concrete and real.”

Gundlach manages $100 billion at DoubleLine. When Gundlach says “concrete and real” he does not mean it metaphorically. He means concrete. And real. Copper. Gold. Energy. The stuff you can drop on your foot.

Why the move from financial assets to physical assets is not a trade. It’s a decade. And why Cooper proved in 2011 that the price doesn’t go back.

Two names.

Not Exxon. Not Chevron. Not Canadian Natural Resources. Two companies from that every institution that published this week just confirmed.

One benefits from a repricing that every insurer on Lloyd’s List made irreversible.

The other benefits from the only baseload energy source that doesn’t transit a strait, doesn’t require a pipeline through a war zone, and doesn’t depend on a molecule that is currently unavailable.

And the five clocks.

The buying window. May 27. When the clocks fire together, that is when I deploy the 20% cash I have been holding since I told you to raise cash on March 7.

The S&P dropped $3 trillion after that call. The cash is still sitting there. It has a job.

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