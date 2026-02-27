Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Noble's avatar
John Noble
17hEdited

Americans forego easy wealth by neglecting to check a few boxes on a 401k website. Depressing. I wish company 401k plans would default to: (1) automatic employee contribution. Force employees to opt out rather than opt in. (2) Default selection to either an S&P 500 Index fund or a low-fee target retirement date fund.

Compounding works. I began a set-it-and-forget-it process of yearly retirement contributions when I was thirty. Now with a decent nest egg 16 years later, a comfortable retirement looks like a possibility instead of a fantasy. My salary is the sole income supporting a family of ten — I've had to find creative ways to save money! Driving unremarkable cars was probably the biggest money-saver.

Reply
Share
Margie's avatar
Margie
14h

I am currently pledged at 360 and so is my daughter. But, what makes the Founder better? I mean, I have a few hours to up my pledge -- if there are any Founder slots open. But, I have no idea why that would be a good or great idea. Can you talk about that? Also, how do I double check my pledge amount?

Reply
Share
4 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture