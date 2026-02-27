James Bogart is R360 member. CEO of Bogart Wealth. $5 billion under management. CFP. Fiduciary. University of Virginia. Georgetown. Eagle Scout. Three kids. He built a wealth advisory practice by telling people not to hire him.

That’s not a typo.

“If the only value you see in a financial adviser is their ability to manage your money, then that’s a terrible financial adviser. Don’t hire them. Buy index funds. Go low cost. Be passive. Just keep adding and let it go.”

That’s the CEO of a $5 billion practice telling you to save your fee.

And 87% of the people who heard him say that hired him anyway.

Because the value isn’t portfolio returns. It’s the tax integration, the account structure, the behavioral accountability when the market drops 20% and your lizard brain screams sell. James delivers all of it. That’s the delta. That’s what you’re paying for. If your advisor can’t articulate theirs, you’re subsidizing someone’s golf membership.

HOW A VIRUS DID MORE FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING THAN AN MBA EVER HAS

Before COVID, James ran dinner seminars. 60 to 80 people in a hotel ballroom eating lukewarm chicken and pretending to enjoy the presentation. 35% brand new names. Of those, 65% came in for a meeting. Of those, 87% became customers. A machine. Hand-to-hand combat that printed money. The chicken was a write-off. The conversion rate was not.

Then the pandemic killed every dinner in America. Except the ones involving DoorDash and regret.

Most advisors played golf. Which, come to think of it, is what most advisors were doing before the pandemic too. James spent four weekend days filming content in six suits doing wardrobe changes like a financial Clark Kent who couldn’t find a phone booth. He spent $25,000 rebuilding his website. His family didn’t see him. He didn’t care. He was terrified of losing the pipeline.

March 23, 2020. First Zoom he’d ever done. Title: “Can I Still Afford to Retire?” Markets were down 33%. Half of America was Googling “how to convert 401k to mattress cash.” It turned out to be the day before the bottom. He didn’t know that. Nobody did. God has a sense of humor and it’s usually at the expense of people who sold on March 22nd.

397 people watched live. 700 watched the recording. The light bulb didn’t go off. It detonated.

Week of July 4th, 2020: 100 unique new leads in a single week. It kept growing. He had to pull an internal employee into a new business development role just to handle the inbound. The dinner seminar had been a musket. The Zoom was a Gatling gun.

The lesson wasn’t digital marketing. The lesson was that people didn’t care about production quality. They cared about content. James was filming in his office with the same lighting God gave him. No ring light. No podcast mic that costs more than a used Honda. The content was so good it didn’t matter.

“Get momentum. Get started. You can pretty it up afterwards.”

He gave every recording away. No gate. No email capture wall. No drip sequence designed by a 24-year-old growth hacker who read one book about funnels. Just value, released into the wild. It’s all still on the Bogart Wealth YouTube channel. Go look. It won’t cost you a dime. Which is James’s entire philosophy in three sentences.

YOUR EMPLOYER IS HANDING YOU FREE MONEY AND YOU’RE SAYING NO THANK YOU

Most employers match 401k contributions up to a percentage. James uses 6% at Bogart Wealth. If you make $100,000 and contribute $6,000, your employer puts in another $6,000. That’s a 100% return on day one before a single stock is purchased. Even Bernie Madoff couldn’t promise that. Well. He did promise that. That was the problem.

If you’re not contributing enough to max the match, you are declining free money. This is the financial equivalent of finding a hundred-dollar bill on the sidewalk and stepping over it because you’re late for a meeting about productivity.

James calls this “super super basic.”

It is. Most people still don’t do it. Most people also don’t floss. The dental hygienist has the same look on her face that James has on his when he reviews a new client’s 401k allocations.

YOUR RETIREMENT ACCOUNT IS SITTING IN THE CORNER DOING NOTHING LIKE A TEENAGER ON SUMMER BREAK

James has seen people set up 401k contributions, even set up auto-distributions, and never select investments. The money sits in cash. Doing nothing. Compounding at nothing. Accumulating with all the urgency of a government employee on a Friday afternoon.

This is burying the talent in the ground. Matthew 25. The master didn’t condemn the servant for losing money. He condemned him for refusing to invest it. Two thousand years later and the parable still applies to roughly 40% of 401k holders in America. Scripture ages better than financial advice. And financial advice ages better than whatever your brother-in-law told you at Thanksgiving.

Check your allocations. Today. Not tomorrow. Today.

A PENNY, TWENTY-EIGHT DOUBLINGS, AND THE REASON YOUR FUTURE SELF HATES YOU

I was born on February 28th. 28 is my number for reasons I’ve written about at length.

Take one penny. Double it 28 times. You get $1.3 million.

That’s compounding. Einstein called it the eighth wonder of the world. Buffett called it the secret to his fortune. James just calls it math. Math doesn’t have an opinion about your excuses. Math doesn’t care that you had a rough quarter. Math is the only honest financial advisor on the planet and it works for free.

The rule of 72: divide 72 by your annual return. That’s how many years it takes your money to double. At 10%, your money doubles every 7.2 years. At 7%, every 10.3 years.

A 20-year-old has twice as many doublings ahead as a 40-year-old. The 40-year-old has twice as many doublings ahead as the one who starts at 60 after the divorce. The math doesn’t negotiate. It doesn’t care about your excuses. It only cares about when you start. And every day you don’t start is a day the math writes you off as a lost cause. The math is unsentimental. Be like the math.

The Fortunate Fishes podcast is free. Every Friday. Always. The person who needs this most can't afford The Threshold yet. That's why this stays on the free side of the ladder. If you're not a subscriber yet, fix that now. It costs nothing.

THREE WALLS BETWEEN YOU AND THE IRS, AND MOST PEOPLE BUILT ONE OUT OF CARDBOARD

Most people have one type of account. James teaches three. Think of them as three walls protecting your wealth. George Clason wrote about the Walls of Babylon in the most important personal finance book ever published. The walls didn’t punish those outside. They protected those within. The IRS is the army camped outside. Your job is to build the walls before they arrive. They always arrive.

The outer wall: after-tax brokerage accounts. Flexible. You can access the money anytime. But you pay taxes on gains, interest, and dividends every year. Your checking account is one of these. Your savings account. Any regular brokerage account at Schwab or Fidelity. Accessible and exposed. This is the wall made of wood. It keeps out the wind. It does not keep out the siege.

The inner wall: pre-tax 401k and IRA. Money goes in before taxes. If you make $100,000 and put $20,000 into your 401k, your taxable income drops to $80,000.

That $20,000 grows tax-deferred. You pay nothing along the way. But when you pull it out, you pay ordinary income tax as if you’d earned it that year.

You can’t touch it until 59 and a half without penalty. And at 73 (or 75, depending on birth year), the government forces you to start withdrawing through required minimum distributions.

They gave you a break on the way in. They want their cut on the way out. The IRS has the patience of a loan shark and the memory of an elephant. They always collect.

The citadel: Roth. After-tax dollars go in. You’ve already paid the tax. It grows completely tax-free. You pull it out tax-free. Forever.

As long as the account has been open five years and you’re over 59 and a half. The catch: you build it with money you’ve already been taxed on. Sacrifice now. Invulnerability later.

This is the wall made of stone. The IRS can camp outside it for the rest of your natural life. They’re not getting in.

Most people build the outer wall and think they’re protected. The wealthy build all three. Then they sleep like babies while the rest of America argues about Social Security on Facebook.

THE ROTH TRICK YOUR ACCOUNTANT DIDN’T MENTION BECAUSE HE DOESN’T KNOW IT

You can put $7,000 a year into a Roth IRA ($8,000 if you’re over 50). Most people know that.

But you can put $23,500 into a Roth 401k if your employer offers one. Most plans now do. Ask your HR department tomorrow. They’ll look at you like you just spoke Mandarin. Ask again. That’s after-tax dollars going into a retirement account that grows tax-free for the rest of your life.

And for higher earners, there’s a path to get up to $70,000 total into retirement accounts and convert the after-tax portion into Roth through what James calls the mega backdoor Roth strategy.

It sounds like something a hedge fund invented to annoy regulators. It’s actually the single most powerful wealth-building move available to W-2 employees in America and most of their accountants have never heard of it.

This is where an advisor earns their fee. Not by picking stocks. By routing dollars through the right walls into the right citadel.

James is putting his 8-year-old daughter’s salary from the family business into a Roth IRA. Tax-free growth for the rest of her life. Starting at eight.

By the time she’s 60, that account will have compounded for 52 years. She’ll be richer than her classmates and she won’t know why until she’s old enough to thank her father. Which, if she’s anything like most children, will be approximately never. But the money won’t care.

That is compounding as a parenting strategy. I wish my father had known this. Yours too.

Share this with someone in their twenties. It could change their life.

THE MAN WHO DROVE A CAMRY TO A NET WORTH THAT WOULD EMBARRASS HIS CEO

James has clients who never rose past mid-level manager at Exxon who accumulated more wealth than company presidents.

Let that sit for a moment.

They drove the Camry instead of the BMW. They took the 30-minute commute instead of the premium apartment. They saved $2,000 to $3,000 a month in lifestyle choices and put every dollar into the three walls. Nobody noticed. Nobody was supposed to notice. That was the point.

Nobody will ever interview them on a podcast. They will never make a headline. They are the richest people you’ll never hear about. They are invisible millionaires in sensible shoes who figured out that wealth is what you keep, not what you spend. They are my brother Brian, who left a billion-dollar resume to serve popcorn at a movie theater in Connecticut and found more meaning there than in any boardroom.

The how matters more than the how much. The Camry gets you there the same as the BMW. It just doesn’t tell everyone at the stoplight.

HOW TO SPOT A FINANCIAL ADVISOR WHO DESERVES YOUR MONEY (AND THE 98% WHO DON’T)

James’s checklist:

CFP designation. That’s the gold standard. If your advisor doesn’t have it, ask why. If the answer involves the words “equivalent experience,” leave. Equivalent experience is what people claim when they didn’t pass the exam.

Fiduciary. Legally obligated to put your interest above their own. Not “able to act in a fiduciary capacity.” Actually, legally, structurally a fiduciary. The difference between “able to act” and “legally required to act” is the difference between a suggestion and a subpoena. One of them has consequences.

Independent firm. No proprietary products. No pressure to sell the house fund. No hidden incentives. If your advisor works at a bank and recommends the bank’s fund, that’s not advice. That’s a hostage situation with a prospectus.

No commissions. If your advisor gets paid when you buy a product, there is a conflict. James said it plainly: “That is by definition a conflict.” It doesn’t matter how good the recommendation is. The payment structure taints it. You wouldn’t trust a restaurant review written by the chef. Don’t trust financial advice funded by the product manufacturer.

Know your baseline. If you’ve been getting 8% in a Vanguard S&P 500 index fund on your own with virtually no fees, your advisor has to deliver a delta above that. Not just returns. Tax savings. Estate planning. Account structure. Behavioral guardrails. If they can’t beat the index fund plus their fee, they’re a very expensive friend who talks about money a lot.

Industry average fees: roughly 130 basis points at $1 million. Roughly 90 at $5 million. Roughly 50 at $10 million. Make them earn it with integrated planning or keep your index fund and your fee savings. The index fund never calls you at dinner. That’s either a feature or a bug depending on your marriage.

YOUR LIZARD BRAIN WILL DESTROY MORE WEALTH THAN ANY BEAR MARKET EVER COULD

James said this and it’s the line that pays for the entire episode:

Emotion does not sit in the same room as investments.

The single greatest value an advisor provides might not be the plan. It might be the phone call in April when the market drops 20% and your lizard brain screams sell everything. The advisor who keeps you invested through that panic has already paid for a decade of fees in one conversation. That’s not financial planning. That’s a therapist with a Bloomberg terminal. And it’s worth every basis point.

James told me about clients who sold in emotional moments. The tax consequences alone were catastrophic. Capital gains triggered at the worst possible time. Positions liquidated at the bottom.

But the real cost was the recovery they missed because they were sitting in cash while the market climbed back without them. They sold the fear and bought the regret. It’s the most expensive trade in finance and it happens every single cycle to people who swear it won’t happen to them.

Volatility is a feature. Not a bug. The advisor’s job is to make sure you know that before the volatility arrives, not after. After is when people sell. Before is when people plan. The difference is a retirement in Sarasota versus a retirement spent explaining to your spouse what happened.

BOOKS JAMES RECOMMENDS (AND ONE I MANIFESTED INTO A FRIENDSHIP)

Good to Great by Jim Collins. James reads it every year. It’s his religion. The flywheel concept inside it is what Amazon used to become Amazon. James used it to build Bogart Wealth. If you haven’t read it, you’re operating a business without the instruction manual. The instruction manual is $16 on Amazon. You can afford it. You can’t afford not to.

Rick Edelman’s financial literacy books. James says Edelman is the best financial educator he’s ever encountered. For high school and college students trying to understand time value of money, compounding, and savings fundamentals. Start here. Before the student loans start. Before the first credit card. Before the lizard brain learns to spend.

Malcolm Gladwell’s latest. James read it on the plane. It covers the OxyContin scandal and why it happened. “You always learn when you read his books.” Gladwell could write about paint drying and you’d learn something about the economics of paint manufacturing you didn’t know you needed.

The Little Red Book of Selling by Jeffrey Gitomer. I took this book on a trip. I wished I could meet the author. Now I talk to Jeffrey every week for an hour.

Manifesting works if you’ve done the reading first. Jeffrey is a Capital Mischief subscriber at $360. He writes about selling for a living and he pays to read my writing. That’s either the highest compliment I’ve ever received or proof that even sales experts make impulse purchases.

James reads three to four books a month. His method: look for one nugget per book. One thing you can implement immediately. Page 28, star, write in the margin. That discipline, compounded over years, is worth more than any portfolio. Compounding works on knowledge the same way it works on money. The difference is nobody charges you a management fee for reading.

THE PARADOX THAT ISN’T ONE

James gives everything away for free. His practice manages $5 billion. His net worth exceeds $100 million.

Those three facts are not a contradiction. They are the formula.

My brother Brian had a Martindale-Hubbell preeminent rating and raised more than a billion dollars in capital. Then he found a movie theater that employs people with autism and Down syndrome. He made maple syrup. He served popcorn. They called him Blue.

James figured out what Brian figured out. What Zig Ziglar spent fifty years trying to teach. What the Parable of the Talents has been saying for two thousand years.

You don’t bury the talent. You don’t hoard the knowledge. You don’t gate the wisdom.

You give it away. And what comes back compounds faster than anything in your portfolio.

May the Mischief be with you.

