Sunday, Dear Charlie #19: A Racist, a Pacifist, and an Anti-Semite Walked Into My Comment Section

This week’s Dear Charlie comes from the 275 comments on “ America Is 30 Days From War With Iran. Wall Street Is Asleep. This Is Your Wake-Up Call. ”

That piece landed at 7:58 AM on Tuesday, February 11. By the time Netanyahu sat down with Trump three hours later, it had already blown past anything I’ve published.

15,641 views. 210 likes. 275 comments. 62 restacks. 267 shares. A 54% open rate, which means more than half of you opened an email with the word “war” in the subject line before your coffee was ready.

Forty percent of those views came from people sharing the link directly. On Substack, that number is normally around 8%. Five times the platform average.

You didn’t just read it. You sent it to somebody. The person who manages your money, the person you argue with at Thanksgiving, the person who still thinks this is background noise. Exactly the people I asked you to send it to.

The piece laid out what I believe is the most dangerous 30-day window since the last time American bombers flew to Iran and back. Four scenarios. Oil at $85 or oil at $150. And 400 kilograms of enriched uranium that nobody can find.

You had opinions. Loud ones. Here they are.

But before the opinions, a first.

I banned someone this week. First time in the history of Capital Mischief.

Some of you will think that’s heavy-handed. So let me tell you where I learned to handle it.

At the United States Air Force Academy, my classmates elected me Chairman of the Cadet Wing Honor Committee. Our Honor Code was simple: “We will not lie, cheat, or steal, nor tolerate anyone who does.”

During my year as Chairman, we conducted 250 honor investigations. I sent 108 to an Honor Board. I sat on 72 of those boards as Chair. Sixty cadets were disenrolled.

Every single one got a letter read to the entire wing. Cadet X did this. Cadet Y did that. Full transparency. Not because humiliation was the point. Because the community had a right to know what the standard was, what violated it, and what happened when you did.

I will do the same thing here.

Capital Mischief has one rule: argue the idea, not the person.

You can tell me I’m an idiot. No problem. You can tell me my probability weightings are garbage. You can tell me I don’t understand Iranian doctrine.

That’s not just allowed. That’s the point.

What you cannot do is what this person did.

Dean Solecki came to the comment section with an opinion about the dollar’s reserve status. That’s a legitimate topic.

Dean Solecki:

“The dollar is still the reserve currency,” he says, as the world divests its American investments. lol. You don’t need to make predictions. You just need to see what’s happening in the here and now. The US became the solitary world power by making allies globally. Trump is doing the post-soviet Russia strategy. Hope you like shitting in buckets and freezing to death in the winter, because those are the fruits of the post-soviet strategy.

Mikey B:

I find your comments needlessly crude and personal. Maybe I’m sensitive from touring a genocide museum and learning how insults circumvented debate and devolved to hate.

Dean Solecki:

I’ve never spent a day with a 2 year old that is crying over teething pain, but I bet that two year old would present more like a man than a sniveling little shit like you.

I stepped in.

Charlie:

Dean, a man who calls another reader a “sniveling little shit” in my comment section has confused courage with incontinence.

You came here to argue. You stayed to insult a stranger. That’s not debate. That’s a bar fight without the excuse of alcohol.

You’re welcome to disagree with me. You’re welcome to disagree with Mikey.

You are not welcome to treat my readers like punching bags because you ran out of arguments three comments ago.

The dollar point is worth debating. “Hope you like shitting in buckets” is not.

Raise your game or find another comment section.

Dean Solecki:

I can’t respond to a substanceless argument with a substantive argument, you fucking moron. You are so frail.

Address yourself to the point I made, or shut the fuck up. All you do is cry. It’s fucking pathetic.

Charlie:

Dean, you claim nobody addressed your argument. Let’s review what your argument actually was.

You said the world is divesting American investments. No source. No number. No chart. Just “lol.”

You compared Trump to post-Soviet Russia. No parallel drawn. No mechanism explained. Just buckets.

That’s two assertions and five insults across three comments. An assertion is not an argument. An analogy without evidence is a metaphor. And “lol” is not a rebuttal.

I addressed the dollar’s reserve status with specifics. You responded with profanity. Mikey B responded with civility.

You called him a name that says more about you than him.

You weren’t ignored, Dean.

You were unanswered because you hadn’t yet said anything.

I’ve been called worse. In jungles. Armed. Defending my country. By men who were actually dangerous.

You’re not one of them.

This is might be your last comment on Capital Mischief. Not because you disagree. I publish disagreement every day. Because five insults and zero evidence is not a style of argument. It’s the absence of one.

Bring a chart, a source, a single data point, and I’ll engage all day. Bring another “fucking moron” and you’re gone permanently.

Your move.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dean Solecki:

By the way, ICE, why has a Garcia not been deported? Let’s get on this.

Charlie:

You are banned for LIFE.

Dean Solecki is the first person permanently banned from Capital Mischief. Not for the profanity. Not for the insults. For proving, when he had nothing left, exactly who he was.

On the Tail Wagging the Dog

Sierra Zephyr:

The Israeli tail is wagging the USA dog.

Charlie:

Sierra, “Death to America” is the first line of the chant. Not the second.

Iran took our embassy in 1979. Killed 241 Marines in Beirut. Built the IEDs that killed 600 American soldiers in Iraq. Fired missiles at a US base in Qatar last June.

That’s not a tail wagging a dog. That’s a dog that’s been bitten for 47 years.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Sierra Zephyr:

No doubt what you say is true, however the USA sends billions and billions of dollars and ARMAMENTS including nuclear, to Israel, which gets the US military to fight their fight with Iran. That’s what I mean by the tiny little tail, the country Israel, wagging the biggest dog military on earth, the USA’s.

Charlie:

Sierra, I appreciate you coming back with a real argument instead of a bumper sticker. Let me take it seriously.

“The US sends billions to Israel which gets the US military to fight their fight with Iran.”

Three problems with this.

First, the math.

U.S. military aid to Israel is $3.8 billion a year. The U.S. defense budget is $886 billion. That’s 0.4%.

For that, America gets the most capable intelligence service in the Middle East, a country that fights its own wars with its own kids, and a permanent unsinkable aircraft carrier that never sends Washington a bill for crew rotation.

Name another ally that delivers that return on investment. I’ll wait.

Second, the history.

America’s problem with Iran didn’t start in Tel Aviv. It started in Tehran.

November 4, 1979. Fifty-two Americans held for 444 days. That was three decades before anyone in Washington was talking about the Iranian nuclear program.

The Marine barracks in Beirut, 1983.

The Khobar Towers, 1996.

The EFPs in Iraq that killed 603 American soldiers. Those weren’t Israeli fights. Those were American coffins draped in American flags.

Iran has been killing Americans longer than most Americans have been thinking about Israel.

Third, the present.

You say Israel gets the US military to fight their fight.

Last June, Israel hit Iran with 330 munitions across 100 targets using its own planes, its own pilots, and its own intelligence.

The Mossad smuggled precision weapons into Iran and built a covert drone base near Tehran. Israel killed 30 Iranian generals in the first hours.

America joined on day nine. With seven bombers. For three targets Israel couldn’t reach because they were buried under a mountain.

That’s not a tail wagging a dog. That’s two dogs who’ve been bitten by the same wolf and one of them has better teeth.

The “Israel makes us do it” theory requires you to believe that the largest military in human history is being manipulated by a country the size of New Jersey.

It’s flattering to Israel and insulting to America. And it lets Iran off the hook for 47 years of killing Americans all by itself.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Sierra Zephyr:

Total lack of proportion. Out of all proportion. U.S. military aid to Israel is $3.8 billion a year. The U.S. defense budget is $886 billion. The US has been sending billions, trillions, since 1948, nearly 80 years, to Israel. Teachers have to buy paper, pencils, supplies for their students, inner cities malinger, rents are unaffordable, rust belt and subsidies to farmers to not grow food, food banks feeding more people every year. Our military budget is wasteful.

Charlie:

Sierra, “trillions since 1948” is a fun number. The actual total since 1948 is roughly $310 billion adjusted for inflation.

Over 78 years. America spends more than that every year on interest payments for money it already spent on things it can’t remember buying.

Teachers buying pencils is a real problem.

It’s not Israel’s fault. It’s the fault of every school board, state legislature, and Congress that decided pencils weren’t in the budget but a $1.7 trillion F-35 program was. You’re blaming Tel Aviv for a problem made in Sacramento.

The tunnels. Fair hit. October 7 was an intelligence catastrophe. The Mossad missed it. So did the CIA.

So did Egyptian intelligence, which reportedly warned Israel three days before and was ignored. The best intelligence services in the world fail. The worst ones never succeed. There’s a difference.

“We’re the source of all of that.”

Sierra, Israel has a $500 billion GDP and a domestic defense industry that exports weapons to 130 countries.

The Iron Dome was co-developed, not donated. The Merkava tank, the Trophy active protection system, the Arrow missile defense, all Israeli-designed, Israeli-built, Israeli-crewed.

America sends money. Israelis send their kids. Those are not the same currency.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Sierra Zephyr:

OK. If all countries would cease selling other countries weapons, like the Mexican cartels, & N.Korea to Russia, etc etc. etc maybe we could all foster people instead of mayhem, destruction, torture, massive waste and suffering. Weapons supposedly are “defensive” tools, right? In the hands of offensive fools. Sophisticated devices in the hands of primitive apes. There’s a genetic defect that allows men to foul and destroy their nest. Ants are the only other species than men who wage war, with coordinated armies, against their own species.

Charlie:

Sierra, I’ve enjoyed this exchange. You came in arguing Israel drags America into war. I answered with numbers. You moved to “trillions since 1948.” I corrected it to $310 billion. You moved to the Mossad missing tunnels. I answered that too.

Now you’ve arrived at the position that all weapons are bad, humans are genetically defective apes, and ants are the only species that understands our pain.

That’s not an argument evolving. That’s an argument packing its bags.

I don’t say that to be cruel. The wish that all countries would stop selling weapons is a beautiful thought. I’ve had it myself, usually around the second Old Pappy 23 pour.

Then I sober up and remember that wishes are not policies. Policies require you to deal with the world where the Iranian regime hangs protesters from construction cranes, not the world where everybody agrees to be nice simultaneously.

Pacifism as a philosophy is a luxury. It is available exclusively to people who live in countries where someone else has already decided not to be a pacifist on their behalf.

The people of Iran protesting in the streets right now would very much like to live in your world. They do not.

They live in a world where the regime has guns and they have Starlink terminals and hope.

You’re right that sophisticated weapons in the hands of primitive men is a tragedy. But the solution has never been fewer weapons for the decent. It has always been fewer weapons for the indecent.

And that requires someone willing to do the unpleasant math you’ve spent this entire thread trying to avoid.

Sierra Zephyr:

OK remove the “trillions” hyperbole. Pacifism isn’t just entitled self indulgence. My uncle died bombing Dresden. My father’s ship was torpedoed in the Gibraltar Straight & he finished WWII in Japan. My grandfather, joining the Navy at 17, graduated from Annapolis. My brother was a CO during Vietnam, no surprise, in the vein of Pres. Bone Spurs.

The Military Industrial Complex is crippling our and every country’s economy. The Pentagon is full of waste, out of proportion, and it becomes a game of whose weenie is longer, who can bomb the smithereens out of everyone and anyone better. Ask Einstein if he could have put the nuclear genie back in the bottle. The Border Patrol turning into Gestapo in MN, hundreds of miles from the border. One thing leads to another. The longer things continue, the more so they become. Iran’s fundamentalist “revolution” has become hell on middle east earth.

Citing numbers is just justification for what is. Gandhi didn’t throw his arms up and say Che Sera Sera to the British Raj. Big picture, not just the status quo. Civilization, not Roman Empire redux.

P.S. I have oil “cred” too, but much more to my life than that.

Charlie:

Sierra, your family’s service is real and I respect it.

An uncle over Dresden, a father torpedoed in the Strait of Gibraltar, a grandfather out of Annapolis. That’s not a pacifist family. That’s a family that paid the bill and earned the right to question what it bought.

So let me answer you with the seriousness that service deserves rather than the bumper stickers you keep handing me.

You removed the “trillions” hyperbole. Good. Progress. But you replaced it with a new set of abstractions that still don’t engage the actual problem.

Gandhi. You want to talk about Gandhi? Gandhi succeeded because the British had a free press, a parliament, and a conscience.

He was making a moral appeal to people capable of shame. Try Gandhi’s playbook against the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Try a hunger strike in Evin Prison. The regime doesn’t do shame. It does construction cranes.

Gandhi himself understood this. He advised the British to surrender to Hitler and told Jews to commit collective suicide as moral protest against the Nazis.

His own colleagues called that advice monstrous. I had lunch last year in India with his great grandson, and we discussed this.

Nonviolence is a strategy that works against opponents with moral limits. It is not a universal law of physics.

Eisenhower warned about the Military Industrial Complex. He also built the interstate highway system so tanks could move across the continent and authorized more nuclear warheads than any president in history.

He understood something you keep skating past: the warning was about waste and unaccountable influence, not about disarmament. Ike didn’t want fewer weapons. He wanted accountable weapons.

“If those shekels, dollars, dinars went to life, women, children, education.”

Beautiful sentence. Also the exact argument made by every Western European social democracy that slashed defense budgets after 1991 and then discovered in 2022 that they couldn’t field a single armored division when Russia rolled into Ukraine.

Germany spent thirty years funding kindergartens instead of Leopard tanks.

Then they needed Leopard tanks and didn’t have them. The kindergartens are lovely. They exist because American carriers patrol the Atlantic.

You say one thing leads to another. You’re right.

The JCPOA led to Iranian centrifuge expansion.

Obama’s red line in Syria led to no consequences. No consequences led to Russian confidence. Russian confidence led to Crimea, then to a full invasion. Inaction has a body count too.

You just don’t see it on the front page because nobody writes headlines about the war that happened because we didn’t act.

Your brother was a conscientious objector during Vietnam and you compare him to “President Bone Spurs.” Fine.

But a CO files paperwork and accepts consequences. That’s conscience.

Bone spurs is avoidance. You put them in the same sentence like they’re equivalent. They aren’t.

You’ve now spent six comments not addressing a single military development in the article. Not the carriers. Not the Starlink terminals. Not the 40-day mourning cycles. Not Iran’s nuclear timeline. You keep retreating to a higher altitude where the air is thin and the arguments don’t need specifics.

That’s not the big picture. That’s the view from so far away you can’t see the people.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Sierra Zephyr:

OK where do I find an unbiased account of “the carriers...the Starlink terminals...the 40-day mourning cycles...Iran’s nuclear timeline”? I’m not a specialist. Just an average citizen.

Most Americans “spend 4 minutes a week thinking about politics,” according to H.C. Richardson, they being too busy just surviving, raising their families with sinking public education, trying to afford housing etc.

Charlie:

Sierra, that’s the first question in six comments that I can actually answer with something useful. Progress.

You asked where to find unbiased accounts. The honest answer is: you won’t. Bias is baked into every source.

What you can find is multiple biased sources that disagree with each other, and triangulate the truth from the overlap.

For Iran’s nuclear timeline: the IAEA Board of Governors reports. Free. Public. Dry as dust. Start with the June 2025 resolution. That’s the agency whose cameras Iran removed and whose inspectors Iran blocked. They don’t have a political party.

For carrier movements: USNI News. That’s the U.S. Naval Institute. They track fleet deployments in real time. No opinion. Just hulls and coordinates.

For the protests and mourning cycles: the UN Special Rapporteur’s report on Iran. Also free. Also public. The 5,000 figure comes from there. Iran Human Rights in Oslo has the daily documentation.

For Starlink in Iran: the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab. They’ve been tracking the regime’s attempts to jam satellite internet since the shutdown began.

Four sources. None of them agree on everything. All of them deal in facts you can verify. That’s as close to unbiased as the world gets.

Now. You said most Americans spend four minutes a week thinking about politics. You’ve spent more time than that in my comment section today. That puts you ahead of the curve. Don’t sell yourself short.

But I need to say something about the rest of your comment. You told me your brother joined the State Department for a pension. Your father joined the FBI because he couldn’t find a better job and stayed for “sanctimonious bigotry.”

Sierra, you keep bringing your family into this, and then undercutting them.

Your uncle flew over Dresden. Your father survived a torpedo. Your grandfather graduated Annapolis. That’s a legacy most people would be proud to carry. You seem to be carrying it like a burden.

I can’t fix that in a comment section. But I can tell you this: the question you just asked, “where do I find the facts,” is worth more than the six comments that came before it combined.

Start with the IAEA report. Read it slowly. Then come back and argue with me about something specific. I’ll be here.

P.S. The ants comparison was actually not bad. Ants also have queens, colonies, and soldiers who die for a cause they can’t articulate. The difference is ants never wrote a bumper sticker about it.

On What the President Should Actually Do

Roger Alexander:

Charlie, great analysis that ruined my breakfast. After reading it, I had to go play golf so I could hit something. I appreciate that you provided a risk analysis with the probability of various scenarios; however, I would be interested to know what you, a man who has advised several presidents, would recommend that President Trump do in the current situation.

Charlie:

Mr. President, you have seven minutes before your next meeting. I need four.

You have two carrier strike groups converging on the Gulf of Oman. The Abraham Lincoln is already there. The George H.W. Bush is in transit. That’s more naval firepower in a single theater than we’ve positioned since the last time we used it. Your 30-day timeline isn’t rhetorical. It’s logistical.

You’re moving assets because you can’t strike without them.

Netanyahu landed this morning. He brought a venture capitalist, not an air force commander. Draw your own conclusion. Barnea told the world in December that the bomb still beats in their hearts. The Israelis aren’t asking permission. They’re asking for coordination. Those are different conversations.

So here’s what I’d do.

Don’t strike yet. You’re not ready. And I don’t mean the carriers.

You hit Natanz and Fordow in June. Twelve GBU-57s on Fordow alone. Clean strikes. The uranium wasn’t there. Four hundred kilograms at 60% enrichment had been moved before your ordnance arrived. You cratered the buildings. The material is somewhere else.

They’re now building at 330 feet. Your bunker busters do 200. That math gets worse every week.

You have over 100 assets still inside Iran. The regime knows it’s been penetrated at every level. Their counterintelligence services are tearing themselves apart hunting traitors, torturing innocents, paralyzing their own reconstruction.

That paranoia is slowing the nuclear program more effectively than the June strikes did.

So the carriers serve two purposes right now. First, they keep the IRGC calculating existential risk every morning, which accelerates the internal fracture. Second, they’re there when you need them.

But you use them when intelligence tells you where the 400 kilograms is. Not when the calendar says Day 30.

While the carriers hold position, you do five things at once.

One. Cut the Chinese oil money. Iran’s economy is running on one artery. Inflation above 50%. Currency down 80%. In your first term you cut their exports from 2.5 million barrels to under 500,000. China kept buying through Biden. Shadow fleets, crypto exchanges, front banks. Treasury sanctioned one exchange two weeks ago that processed $94 billion in IRGC-linked funds. There are fifty more. Secondary sanctions on every Chinese refiner. Make Beijing choose. The number that breaks this regime is a dollar figure and we’re not there because the Chinese lifeline is still open.

Two. Sanction the reconstruction supply chain. They’re encasing Taleghan 2 in a concrete sarcophagus designed to defeat your munitions. That takes cement, steel, engineering firms, and banks. Every transaction is traceable. You don’t have to bomb what they can’t afford to build.

Three. Break the internet blackout. Ninety-two million people cut off since January 8th. Somewhere between 6,000 and 12,000 dead in the streets. The regime shut down its own economy, $35.7 million a day, to stop the world from seeing the bodies.

A government that kills its own economy to hide the killing of its own people just told you its greatest vulnerability. Information. Get Starlink terminals in.

Sanction every crackdown official by name. Make every IRGC commander choose between Khamenei and his children’s future. That’s how you reach the tipping point where the security forces decide the dictator is more liability than insurance policy.

Four. Make the offer public. Full relief. Zero enrichment. Verified dismantlement. On camera. Not because they’ll take it. Khamenei at 86 with his life’s work in ruins is not signing his own capitulation.

You make the offer so the world watches them refuse. The Europeans triggered snapback in September. International consensus exists for the first time in twenty years. You need that consensus for what comes after. Use it before it fractures.

Five. Write the day-after plan. When the regime fractures, 400 kilograms doesn’t vanish. It follows the path of least resistance into splinter factions and black markets you can’t deter because they don’t have return addresses.

You need a plan for loose material, for the Strait of Hormuz, for Saudi Arabia and Turkey and Egypt starting their own programs within 18 months. That plan gets written before the strike order. Not after.

Here’s the bottom line.

The carriers are exactly where they should be. The force posture is right. The question isn’t whether you have the firepower. It’s whether you have the intelligence to use it precisely and the plan to manage what follows.

The most favorable alignment against this regime in 47 years exists right now. Dying leader. No successor. Population in revolt. Military penetrated. Economy on life support from a single artery you can cut tomorrow. Nuclear program in ruins with every new facility potentially compromised before it’s built.

All five actions. Simultaneously. While the carriers hold position and the clock runs.

Then, when your people inside Iran tell you where the 400 kilograms is, you have a strike that actually solves the problem instead of one that makes CNN but leaves the material intact.

That’s the difference between a strike and a strategy.

P.S. Roger, sorry about breakfast. The golf was probably the right call. Fairways don’t have enrichment facilities. Yet.

Got it. Here’s the Steve section:

On Russia, China, the NPT, and the Line You Don’t Cross

Steve:

Charlie,

Neither Russia or China would ever assist a 3rd country in obtaining nukes.

They are rock solid for the NPT. N Korea... now that another matter.

Practically speaking though, why would Iran want nukes, with all the attendant problems that would bring. Isn’t life tough enough there, anyway?

Their strategic missile complex is their deterrent, and at the end of the day, in extremis, they do have a kind of nuke... Dimona.

A few dozen hypersonics on top of that, and it’s irradiation Israel. I’m not advocating that, before anyone suggests I am. Just seems to me like a plausible scenario.

Charlie:

Steve, “rock solid for the NPT.”

China sold Pakistan nuclear weapon designs through the A.Q. Khan network. Khan then sold them to Libya, North Korea, and Iran.

The IAEA documented this. China looked the other way for a decade.

Russia built Iran’s Bushehr reactor, supplied its S-400 systems, and just signed a comprehensive strategic partnership with Tehran.

Rock solid is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence.

“Why would Iran want nukes?”

You answered your own question three comments ago when you explained that North Korea got the bomb “to make US aggression much less likely.” That’s why.

“Their strategic missile complex is their deterrent.”

It wasn’t. They fired 300+ missiles in April 2024 and 550+ in June 2025.

Israel is still there. The missile complex failed as a deterrent and failed as a weapon.

A nuclear warhead is the only thing that changes that math, and Tehran knows it.

Now the Dimona point. You just described a scenario where Iran fires hypersonic missiles at a nuclear reactor to irradiate the civilian population of Israel, then added “I’m not advocating that.”

Steve, you’ve spent this entire thread calling Israel genocidal.

Then you described, unprompted, how to irradiate its population with a missile strike on a nuclear facility.

The disclaimer doesn’t do what you think it does.

Steve:

Charlie: You have an answer for everything!

I certainly believe that both Russia and China are and have been responsible actors re the NPT. Russia building a nuclear reactor in Iran does not breach the NPT. You confidently assert Chinese involvement in Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program, but I suspect that comes from the same place as Saddam’s WMD. Can we rely on that, or is it another black propaganda exercise, like the Xinjiang ‘genocide’? Just putting the question out there.

I’ve said that prior to the 2025 unprovoked aggression against Iran, it seemed to me that they had no intention of developing the bomb. You’ve previously cited the Iranian non-compliance with the JCPOA, but forgot to mention that these all took place AFTER Trump had torn up the agreement, making it null & void, and releasing Iran from its conditions.

You’ve disputed the deterrence effect of Iran’s missile complex. Well, apart from the first small Israeli attack in 2024, then the larger attack in 2025, it’s proved to be pretty effective. There is a reason Israel is not bombing Iran at will (like it does Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza), and that’s it.

I stand by my assertion that Israel is guilty of the crime of genocide. Most genocide scholars agree with me, as do western human rights NGOs.

Why is my theorizing about a possible Iranian retaliatory strike on Dimona somehow egregious, in a thread discussion prompted by your article discussing a military strike against Iran that could end up causing the total destruction of that state, and the death of millions? Is it because my scenario involved the destruction of the special state, and the special people?

Charlie:

Steve, let’s take these one at a time.

You dismiss Chinese involvement in Pakistan’s nuclear program as western propaganda.

The A.Q. Khan network is not an intelligence claim. Khan confessed on Pakistani national television in 2004. He named his suppliers. He named his buyers.

The IAEA published the documentation. Pakistan’s own government confirmed it and pardoned him.

This is not disputed by any serious person in any country, including China.

You put “genocide” in scare quotes when it applies to the Uyghurs. You remove the scare quotes when it applies to Israel.

That’s not analysis. That’s a filing system based on who you like.

You say Iran had “no intention” of developing the bomb before 2025.

The IAEA reported in 2023 that Iran had enriched uranium to 83.7%, a whisker from weapons grade, while inspectors were being denied access to facilities.

That was two years before any strike. The JCPOA was already dead. Iran was already sprinting.

Trump killing the deal was reckless. Iran exploiting the vacuum was a choice.

Both things are true. You keep mentioning one.

You say Iran’s missile complex has been “pretty effective” as a deterrent.

Then in the next sentence you acknowledge Israel attacked Iran twice. A deterrent that gets tested twice and fails to prevent either strike is not a deterrent. It is a piece of vocabulary you’re attached to.

Now. The Dimona question.

You described, in detail, a strike designed to irradiate the civilian population of a country. You weren’t quoting someone else. You weren’t citing a war game. You introduced it yourself, unprompted, as “a plausible scenario.”

Then you asked why I found that egregious.

I’ll tell you why.

My article discussed military scenarios between states in conflict.

Yours described the deliberate irradiation of a civilian population and then asked whether I objected because they were “the special people.”

Steve, when someone describes the mass irradiation of Jewish civilians and then implies that objecting to it is evidence of favoritism, the problem is not the person who objected.

You have an answer for everything too. The difference is yours keep pointing in the same direction.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Steve:

I see you’ve dropped the claim of Russian violation of the NPT. Progress. As far as I can see, Khan has never formally claimed that China helped build the Pakistani bomb; the Pakistan Govt has never officially made the claim either. All the noise about this, comes from western ‘intelligence’, and the IAEA. The latter is a western tool, that is fully aligned behind western interests.

Genocide: There is not a shred of evidence for ‘genocide’ in Xinjiang. The evidence for Israeli genocide is everywhere. We saw them do it live on our devices; we heard them say they were doing it. Israel has admitted 70,000 dead after bleating for two years plus about ‘Hamas run health service’ figures. We know there are tens of thousands more under the rubble, and obliterated beyond identification. Why are you denying a holocaust, Charlie?

Dimona is a plausible scenario, just as Israel or the US nuking Tehran is a plausible scenario. I genuinely don’t understand why you are clutching your pearls over the thought of the first one, but seem entirely sanguine about the attack that you have rigorously detailed, that could escalate into the second one.

Charlie:

Steve, you just accused me of “denying a holocaust.”

Let’s slow down and admire that sentence.

You took a term created to describe the systematic murder of six million Jews, repackaged it, and fired it at a man defending the Jewish state’s right to exist.

In a thread where you’ve already used the Nazi word “untermenschen.”

Where you’ve expressed hope for Israel’s destruction. Where you described irradiating its civilian population via Dimona.

And now “denying a holocaust.”

You’re not making arguments anymore, Steve. You’re collecting vocabulary designed to wound and arranging it in order of maximum offense. The only thing missing is a scoring system.

Now to the substance.

“I see you’ve dropped the claim of Russian violation of the NPT.”

I didn’t drop it. I answered your other points first. Russia built Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, supplies its air defense systems, and signed a comprehensive strategic partnership with a state the IAEA has formally declared in non-compliance.

Whether that technically violates the letter of the NPT or merely makes a mockery of its spirit is a distinction without a meaningful difference.

“Khan never formally claimed China helped.”

In his 2004 televised confession, Khan described a procurement network that sourced centrifuge designs, components, and expertise from multiple countries.

Dutch court documents, IAEA investigations, and Khan’s own subsequent interviews with journalists identified Chinese entities as suppliers.

The Carnegie Endowment, the IISS, and multiple non-Western sources have documented this. The Pakistani government pardoned Khan specifically to prevent further disclosures.

You’re not skeptical, Steve. You’re selective. If the evidence implicates a Western ally, you accept it. If it implicates China or Russia, it’s propaganda. That’s not critical thinking. That’s a compass that only points one direction.

“The IAEA is a western tool.”

The IAEA has 178 member states. Its Board of Governors includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Egypt. Its current Director General, Rafael Grossi, has been publicly critical of both Israeli and American strikes on Iranian facilities.

When the IAEA confirmed Iran was enriching to 60%, Iran didn’t dispute the finding. When the IAEA detected 83.7% particles at Fordow, Iran called it an “unintended fluctuation.”

They didn’t call the IAEA a Western tool. They called it an accident.

Iran accepts the IAEA’s authority when the findings are convenient and rejects it when they aren’t. You do the same thing.

“There is not a shred of evidence for genocide in Xinjiang.”

The Xinjiang Police Files, leaked in 2022, contained thousands of photographs of detained Uyghurs, internal CCP directives ordering mass detention, and shoot-to-kill protocols for escaping detainees.

Satellite imagery confirmed the construction of over 380 detention facilities.

Survivor testimony has been collected by the UN, the BBC, Human Rights Watch, and Amnesty International.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights concluded in 2022 that China’s actions “may constitute crimes against humanity.”

Not a shred. Except the photographs. The directives. The satellites. The survivors. The UN report.

You believe the Gaza Health Ministry, which is administered by Hamas, without qualification. You dismiss the IAEA, the UN OHCHR, leaked CCP documents, and satellite imagery as Western propaganda.

Your evidentiary standard isn’t high. It’s situational.

“Why are you clutching your pearls about Dimona but not about an attack on Iran?”

Because my article discussed military strikes on military and nuclear facilities.

Yours described the deliberate irradiation of a civilian population.

There is a difference between striking a centrifuge hall and designing a plan to spread nuclear contamination across a country of ten million people.

You know this. The fact that you keep pretending not to is the most revealing thing you’ve written in ten comments.

The Israeli and American strikes in June 2025 specifically avoided hitting the Bushehr reactor and the stored nuclear fuel precisely to prevent the radiological scenario you described for Dimona. They targeted centrifuge halls, missile sites, and command infrastructure.

You proposed the version they deliberately chose not to do. And then asked why I found it troubling.

Steve, we’re ten comments deep. You’ve used Nazi terminology, accused me of denying a holocaust, described irradiating Jewish civilians, dismissed documented evidence of Uyghur persecution, and called the IAEA a propaganda tool while citing Hamas casualty figures without blinking.

At some point, a man’s arguments stop being about the subject and start being about the man.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Steve:

That’s a great last line, Charlie: I’ll take that. Looking forward to your next post.

P.S. Give Steve credit. He took the hit, tipped his cap, and said he’d be back. That’s more grace in one sentence than Dean Solecki showed in five comments and an ICE threat. The difference between a man who argues badly and a man who isn’t arguing at all.

Leave a comment

That’s the conversation. Every week. Every comment. Every pushback. Every round.

