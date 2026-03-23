CHAPTER ONE: DAY 24

The President of the United States gave Iran 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz.

He did this on Truth Social, at 11:44 PM Greenwich Mean Time on Saturday night, because that is how the leader of the free world communicates with a theocracy that does not have Wi-Fi in its mountain bunkers. The platform has 7 million monthly active users. The country he was addressing has 89 million people. Most of them were asleep. All of them were at war.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST.”

The biggest one is the Damavand Combined Cycle Power Plant. 2,868 megawatts. Near Tehran. It keeps the lights on for several million people who did not vote for the government that is about to get their electricity turned off by a man they did not vote for either.

Forty-eight hours from Saturday at 11:44 PM is tonight.

Iran will not comply. Everyone in Washington knows this.

The Iranians know everyone in Washington knows this.

The ultimatum is not a negotiating tactic. It is a predicate. A legal permission slip the President is writing himself so that when the next escalation comes, he can say he asked nicely.

On a social media platform. At midnight. In all caps.

This is diplomacy in 2026.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf responded on X within hours.

If Iranian power plants are hit, he said, critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities throughout the entire region will be destroyed “in an irreversible manner, and the price of oil will remain high for a long time.”

So the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament and the President of the United States are now conducting nuclear brinkmanship like two men leaving one-star Yelp reviews of each other’s countries.

The question is whether “next” means power plants or Kharg island.

Yesterday morning, Scott Bessent went on Meet the Press and answered a version of that question. The Treasury Secretary of the United States, a man who made his fortune running hedge funds for George Soros, which is the kind of resume line that gets you confirmed by a Republican Senate only if you never say it out loud, looked into the camera and said: “Sometimes you have to escalate to de-escalate.”

The host asked if the President was winding down the war or expanding it. Bessent said those were “not mutually exclusive.” Which is technically true in the same way that a house fire and a home renovation are not mutually exclusive. You can do both. It just depends on whether the fire was your idea.

Then he gave a number.

“Let’s just pick 50 days of temporary elevated prices. Prices will come off on the other side for 50 years of not having an Iranian regime with a nuclear weapon.”

Fifty days.

Count it. Fifty days from yesterday is early May. Write that down. We are coming back to it.

Then: “I don’t know whether it’s going to be 50 days. I don’t know whether it’s going to be a hundred days.”

The Treasury Secretary is guessing. He is guessing in public on national television, which means the private estimate is worse. When a man who ran money for Soros tells you to prepare for 50 days and immediately hedges to 100, you do what you’ve always done when the government says “temporary.” You prepare for it to be permanent and you are pleasantly surprised when it isn’t.

Here is what those 50 to 100 days look like from where I sit this morning.

How Iran Discovered Surge Pricing at the Chokepoint of the Global Economy

Iran just turned the most important waterway on earth into a toll booth.

Yesterday morning, Iranian state television announced a $2 million transit fee on every ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz. A senior lawmaker said it on camera. He was smirking. “We have established a new regime governing the Strait after 47 years,” he said. “We have to fund the war.”

I want you to sit with that for a moment. Three weeks ago Iran announced it was closing the Strait of Hormuz. The global economy seized. Oil went vertical. Insurance companies fled. Ship owners refused to transit.

The United States Navy, which has spent 80 years guaranteeing freedom of navigation through that waterway, began the process of trying to figure out how to reopen it.

And while that was happening, while the world was panicking and the Pentagon was planning and oil was screaming past $100, Iran quietly realized it was sitting on the greatest toll road in history and decided to monetize it.

Two million dollars per ship. Enemy nations blocked entirely. Everyone else pays or they don’t go through. Turkey gets through. India gets through. A Pakistan-flagged tanker made it through last week with full AIS active and nobody shot at it.

Iran is running selective enforcement of a closure it announced as total, because even theocracies understand surge pricing.

This is the single most important development for oil since Iraq declared force majeure on every foreign-operated oil field on March 20.

Because a blockade ends when the shooting stops. A toll regime doesn’t. Iran has established a new governance framework over Hormuz. Unwinding it requires either military force or a negotiated settlement that addresses Strait governance.

Neither happens in weeks. Neither happens in Bessent’s 50 days.

Neither happens before some very expensive lawyers have a very long argument about maritime law in a building in The Hague that most people can’t find on a map.

Brent closed Friday at $112.19. It is not coming back to $70 on a ceasefire. Not with mines in the water, insurance premiums up 4,000%, and an Iranian lawmaker smirking on state television about his new revenue stream.

The toll booth means oil stays elevated structurally, not just as a war premium. The war gave Iran the leverage. The toll booth is how it plans to keep the leverage after the war ends.

What Happens When the World’s Best Missile Defense Runs Out of Missiles

Saturday night, while most of you were sleeping, Iran put missiles into Dimona and Arad for the first time in this war.

Dimona is where Israel keeps the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center. The reactor the Israelis have never officially confirmed but every intelligence agency on earth has photographed from space.

Iran targeted it. Israeli air defenses, the most sophisticated missile defense architecture ever constructed by a country the size of New Jersey, failed to intercept at least two incoming ballistic missiles.

Eighty-eight injuries in Arad alone. Dozens more in Dimona. A 12-year-old boy in serious condition. A 5-year-old girl injured. Hospitals in the south overwhelmed.

Reports of growing anger inside Israel at a government that told its citizens the Iron Dome would protect them and then watched Iranian missiles land in the one place on earth where a missile landing is an existential sentence. Reports of major failures in the air defense system.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker framed the interception failure as proof they’ve entered “a new phase of the battle.”

He is not wrong. When your interceptors stop intercepting, you are in a new phase whether you announced it or not.

Israel informed the United States this week that it is running critically low on ballistic missile interceptors. Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 stocks, the systems designed specifically to kill the kind of missile that just hit Dimona, are the critical shortfall.

Israel had already burned through inventory during the Twelve-Day War last June.

This week they approved an emergency $830 million allocation for interceptor procurement, which is the military equivalent of calling your credit card company from the emergency room to raise your limit.

The American side isn’t better. We fired approximately 150 THAAD interceptors during the June war. Twenty-five percent of the total stockpile. Gone.

In the first five days of this conflict, roughly $2.4 billion worth of Patriot interceptors were expended. THAAD production runs at 11 units per year. Eleven.

The United States makes fewer THAAD interceptors per year than Toyota makes Camrys per hour. Replenishment at current production rates: three to eight years.

The Washington Post reported the Pentagon is “days away” from having to prioritize which incoming threats to intercept.

I need you to read that sentence the way I read it.

The United States military, which spends $886 billion a year, which operates eleven aircraft carriers and 750 bases in 80 countries, is days away from having to sit in a room and decide which missiles aimed at American soldiers and allied civilians it will try to stop and which ones it will let through.

Not because the technology doesn’t work. Because we ran out. That is what happens when you fight four proxy wars simultaneously and then start a fifth one against the country that supplied the proxies.

The interceptor math catches up.

It always catches up. It’s just that nobody puts the interceptor math on the front page because the front page is busy with the footage of things the interceptors were supposed to prevent.

That is the hidden clock running underneath every headline you read about this war. And it is accelerating the timeline for Kharg.

Because when your defensive architecture is degrading faster than it can be replenished, the strategic logic stops favoring the patient. It starts favoring the decisive. On both sides. The pressure builds toward action, not stalemate.

And the action that makes the most strategic sense, the one that trades a small risk for enormous leverage, is the island.

The Fiction That Stopped Being Fiction on Friday

On March 16, I published a piece of fiction called “President Trump Read Forty-One Pages Sunday Night. Monday Morning, He Sent for the Man Who Wrote Them.”

In it, I put a Substack writer in the White House Situation Room with a forty-one page brief proposing a specific plan: seize Kharg Island, Iran’s only oil export terminal, the 25-square-mile coral formation that handles 90% of Iran’s crude exports and generates $53 billion a year in revenue. Establish a 99-year lease.

Create what I called a dimmer switch on Iran’s oil revenue tied to verified compliance on nuclear weapons, proxy funding, and the Strait of Hormuz. Not regime change. Revenue control. Don’t invade the country. Take the checkbook.

I had Marines arriving around March 26 to March 31. Two days later I published the sequel. Six Iranian retaliation vectors. All six dead ends. A back-channel contact killed by an Israeli airstrike. The Marines five days closer.

Fiction. Clearly labeled. My wife made me say that twice. She is from Ecuador. She grew up in a country where governments don’t discuss things with you. They just arrive. She supports my writing the way a bomb disposal expert’s wife supports his career. From a considerable distance. With the car running.

Now look at this morning’s intelligence.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is in the Arabian Sea as you read this sentence. Three ships. Twenty-two hundred Marines. F-35Bs on the flight deck. Vipers in the well deck. They passed Singapore on the 17th. Sri Lanka on the 20th. ETA to the Gulf of Oman: March 28 to 31.

I wrote that in my fiction. Seven days ago.

Kharg Island’s military defenses have been destroyed. On March 13, CENTCOM struck more than 90 targets in a bombardment lasting nearly two hours.

The runway. The naval base. Air defenses. Coastal batteries. Mine storage bunkers. The IRGC’s 112th Zolfaghar Brigade. Radar. Communications. Everything that shoots, detects, or communicates.

Oil infrastructure untouched. Three tankers still moored at the terminal days later.

A military that wants to deny you something destroys it. A military that wants to take something from you destroys everything around it and leaves the prize standing.

This is not a complicated distinction. Every real estate developer in New York understands it. We happen to have one in the Oval Office.

On Friday, Axios reported that three White House sources confirm a ground seizure of Kharg Island is under serious consideration. One source used language I could have written myself: “We need about a month to weaken the Iranians more with strikes, take the island and then get them by the balls and use it for negotiations.”

That is the Dimmer Switch. Different words. Same architecture. Cruder vocabulary. But the same idea: seize the revenue, control the compliance.

Trump said Kharg is “locked and loaded and ready to go.” Then he said “I chose not to do it. We’ll see what happens.” This is the language of a man holding four aces who wants you to know he’s holding them before he plays them.

The 11th MEU departed San Diego last Thursday. Three weeks ahead of schedule. Twenty-five hundred more Marines. Six more warships. NBC filmed the USS Boxer leaving the harbor. A 41,000-ton amphibious assault ship carrying a Marine Expeditionary Unit does not leave port three weeks early for the cardio. They arrive in theater April 11 to 12.

The first MEU takes the island. The second MEU garrisons it. That was retired CENTCOM commander General Joseph Votel’s public assessment. Eight hundred to a thousand troops to seize. Five thousand to hold.

Two Marine Expeditionary Units provide exactly that number. This is not a coincidence. The United States military does not deploy exactly the number of Marines a retired four-star said you’d need to seize and hold a specific island and then pretend they’re going somewhere else. That’s not how logistics work. That’s not how the Marine Corps works. And that’s definitely not how this White House works.

The 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty is on highest readiness posture. Four to five thousand paratroopers deployable within eighteen hours of an execute order. These are the soldiers who jump out of airplanes before the sun comes up into places where people are trying to kill them. They don’t sit on highest readiness posture for exercise. They sit on it because someone might pick up a phone tonight and say go.

Total US forces in theater: approximately 50,000 troops, 200-plus combat aircraft, two operational carrier strike groups with a third transiting.

On Saturday morning at 6:30 I published a day-by-day operational timeline for all my subscribers. Phase by phase. What happens between now and April 1.

The coastal clearing. The covert reconnaissance. The electronic warfare blackout. The ten signals that tell you H-Hour is imminent.

One of those signals: when AIS transponders blink off on the Tripoli. When the ship that’s been trackable for two weeks suddenly disappears from every screen, that isn’t a malfunction. That’s a combat configuration. The absence of data is the data.

April 1.

April Fools’ Day.

I could not make that up if I tried.

The greatest military power on earth may seize the economic heart of a country it’s been bombing for 24 days on the one day of the year dedicated to the proposition that you shouldn’t believe anything you’re told.

Which, given that the President spent last week telling reporters he was “winding down” the war while simultaneously doubling the Marine deployment to the Gulf and requesting $200 billion from Congress, makes April 1 the most honest day on the calendar.

Three Things That Should Terrify You More Than They Do

Three developments from the weekend that haven’t gotten the attention they deserve, probably because the news cycle moves at the speed of a Shahed drone and the human attention span does not.

First: Diego Garcia. On Thursday, Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at the joint US-UK base in the Indian Ocean. Roughly 2,500 miles from Iranian territory. That is double Iran’s previously declared 2,000-kilometer range cap. One missile malfunctioned. The other was intercepted by a US warship using an SM-3.

The IDF Chief of Staff warned that Berlin, Paris, and Rome are all now within direct threat range. Every European capital except Lisbon. Lisbon is safe because Portugal, as usual, is too far away to be involved in anything important.

The range cap was imposed by Khamenei in 2017. Khamenei is dead. The cap died with him. His son Mojtaba, the new Supreme Leader, has not been seen publicly since taking office on March 8. He may be wounded. He may be in Russia. He may be governing through intermediaries from a bunker.

He may be doing all three simultaneously, which would make him the most efficient head of state in the region. Analysts assess him as more hardline than his father and more open to developing nuclear weapons. Trump called him “unacceptable” and said “I have to be involved in the appointment.”

That is an American president claiming veto power over the selection of a Shia theocracy’s supreme religious authority. In case you were wondering whether the diplomatic track has a pulse, it does not. It was dead before this sentence and the sentence did not perform CPR.

Second: the Houthis. Iran-backed, Yemen-based, and imminently expected to join the war. They have the potential to close the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

If that happens, both chokepoints close simultaneously. Hormuz and the Red Sea.

That has never happened in modern history. It would be the maritime equivalent of closing both the Lincoln and Holland tunnels during rush hour, except the commuters are supertankers and the toll is civilization.

Third: Saudi Arabia expelled Iran’s military attaché and four embassy staff yesterday. Gave them 24 hours. When a country starts expelling diplomats, it’s either posturing or preparing. When that country has been hit by 143 missiles and 242 drones in three weeks and its refinery was bombed on Friday, it is not posturing.

Riyadh and the UAE are inching closer to joining the US-Israeli coalition. If Saudi Arabia crosses from neutral target to active combatant, the bypass pipelines, 4.5 million barrels a day on the East-West plus 1.5 million on the Habshan-Fujairah, become coalition assets. That changes the Kharg seizure calculus entirely. You don’t seize an island to control oil flow unless you have somewhere else for the oil to flow.

There are no active ceasefire negotiations. Trump explicitly ruled one out on Friday. Iran’s Foreign Minister said Iran is “not asking for ceasefire.” US demands: zero enrichment, decommission Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, no missile program for five years, no proxy financing. Iran’s demands: ceasefire, guarantees the war won’t resume, and compensation.

These positions are not in the same galaxy. They are not in the same universe. They are in the kind of parallel dimensions that theoretical physicists argue about at conferences that nobody attends.

Egypt, Qatar, and the UK have passed messages between the two sides. But one source told Axios the fundamental problem: after assassinating the Supreme Leader, the defense minister, the IRGC commander, and approximately 40 senior officials, Washington doesn’t know who in Tehran it would be negotiating with.

We killed everyone who had the authority to surrender and now we’re wondering why nobody’s surrendering. The diplomatic track is not stalled. It doesn’t exist. It was last seen heading south on the Strait of Hormuz at approximately $2 million per transit.

Why This Matters for Every Dollar You Own

That is Day 24. I’ve been tracking this war since before it started, which is either a sign of excellent pattern recognition or a personality disorder. Possibly both.

On February 11, I told you America was 30 days from war with Iran.

Twenty-four thousand people read it. Most of them forwarded it to someone who told them they were overreacting. The bombs fell on my birthday, February 28.

On March 7, I told 119,563 people to raise cash. The S&P dropped $3 trillion in two weeks.

On March 16, I told you the plan was to seize Kharg Island. I wrote fiction about it. Three White House sources confirmed it Friday using language that sounded like they’d read my Substack, which they almost certainly did not, but the architecture was identical.

On Saturday morning, I gave you three books that explain why this war doesn’t end when the bombing stops. The enemy survives decapitation by design. The geography is permanent. The proxies stop when the checks bounce, not before.

I have not been wrong yet. I am aware that this sentence has a shelf life.

But today it is still accurate, and today is the day you’re reading it.

Yesterday morning, the Treasury Secretary of the United States went on national television and said the words “50 days of temporary elevated prices.”

Larry Williams, the man who turned $10,000 into $1.1 million in a single year of audited futures trading, told his subscribers the most promising date for the rally is May 27.

The Treasury Secretary and the greatest cycle trader alive are pointing at the same window. One is looking at classified intelligence. The other is looking at a hundred years of market data.

They have never met. They have nothing in common except a calendar and the conclusion that early May is when things turn.

Everything that follows in this piece, every theme, every name, every entry price, every hedge, every line of the sixty-day deployment calendar, is built on the understanding that the next ten days could reshape the oil market, the defense sector, and the bond market for a decade.

And that the buying opportunity of 2026 is not here yet, but it is close enough to start getting dressed.

Bessent gave you the timeline from the government podium yesterday. I’m going to give you the shopping list.

The first chapter was free, because I’m generous like that. The next ones are for grown folks who are TIRED. Tired of the arrangement. You know the arrangement. Right now you’re in a box. No windows. Somebody is shoveling shit through a slot in the door. And you’re eating it. You’re eating it and going, “Mmm, thank you, sir, is there any more?” That’s the arrangement. That’s the DEAL. I’m just the guy saying hey, there’s a door. The door costs two dollars a day. Because of course it does. They don’t charge you for the shit. They charge you for the exit.

Less Than $2 a Day