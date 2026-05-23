Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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David Caney's avatar
David Caney
4hEdited

Charlie,

Seven years ago, I partook in the Camino de Santiago de Compostela.

Not with any particular religious or spiritual purpose, simply because it was there, I had the time and it felt like something to do…

I enjoyed the experience and I definitely felt something spiritual as I saw Santiago on the horizon for the first time, but when I arrived home, I discovered that it had somehow silently exposed the many weaknesses and failures of my past and brought them into sharp, painful relief.

And the past intruded into everything.

It broke me.

Thankfully my family wouldn’t allow me to sink. They pulled together to drag me from the pit, put me in front of people who had seen this all before and were able to show me what I needed to see.

That’s when I was introduced to Viktor and Edith.

Specifically the kind of forgiveness that seems impossible to give.

Self-forgiveness.

Man, that’s hard!

At least for me it was.

I had been brought up to be the Provider.

The strong one.

The Success.

The Ideal.

Like men are.

It’s hard for a man to discover, he’s none of those things.

And even harder to discover - Nobody expected you to be!

Thanks to Edith Eger, and her mentor Viktor Frankl, and the people who helped me to find them, I was able to come to terms with the discovery.

To see what I had done to myself and my family.

To forgive my shortcomings.

And leave the past where it belongs, rather than carry it around as a dead weight, and beat myself with it in the dark quiet corners we all find ourselves in every now and then.

Edith Eger

God rest your soul and thank you.

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
3h

A change of pace this morning. A few minutes in melancholy.

Good messages. The key truly is in our own pocket. Nobody will hand it to you, it's up to you to grasp it and let yourself free. (easier said than done).

We want to say that our experiences shape us, but more accurately how we respond to our experiences shapes us. My wife passed away almost seventeen years ago now. A year after she passed away I took up ballroom dancing (we loved watching "Dancing With the Stars" together) and six months after that I was performing. The crowd disappeared, my own world opened up, the world I choose to live in as opposed to being overwhelmed with grief.

If anyone wishes to, they can watch my *first* performance:

Summer Showcase 2011 - James Bond Theme

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arQeOZ4_r00

And when I was finally ready to, my final performance to honor my wife:

Summer Showcase 2012 - Custom Waltz dedicated to the memory of my wife Cathy:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI33QwajsgM

It's a shame that Edith's book is endorsed by Oprah. I'll admit I have a huge bias against Oprah and her pandering to the public. So anything promoted by Oprah, I automatically skip past.

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