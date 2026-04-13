Ohio Class USS Georgia off Gibraltar on March 31. 154 Tomahawks, configured for SEAL delivery, the heaviest conventional punch in the U.S. submarine force.

Yesterday morning the President announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Truth Social. Every headline in the world changed. Every camera turned.

While you were reading about the blockade, this is what was already in the water.

A tourist with a telephoto lens photographed the most dangerous submarine on earth on March 31. She was standing on the shore at Gibraltar.

The submarine was USS Georgia. 560 feet long. 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

A Dry Deck Shelter bolted to the hull behind the sail. That is a pressurized chamber that allows Navy SEALs to exit the submarine underwater without it surfacing.

They climb in, flood the chamber, open the outer hatch, and swim into the dark carrying things you are not supposed to know about.

Sixty-six special operations berths. Full. The men standing on the deck in the sunlight will not be standing in sunlight again until this war is over.

Five thousand nautical miles. Ten days. Gibraltar to the Persian Gulf. Through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, and the Strait that Iran says it controls. She went under it. Not with a CENTCOM press release and a photograph.

She went through the way submarines go through things. Silently.

The Iranians who claim to control that waterway do not know she is there.

What came out of her is already in the water.

I have tracked every ship, every submarine, every bomber, and every special operations unit moving toward one 8-square-mile island in the Persian Gulf.

Kharg Island. Eight square miles of coral. 90% of Iran's oil revenue. The most valuable piece of real estate on earth that people never heard of. They're about to.

I have tracked them for six weeks.

On February 11, I told you America was 30 days from war with Iran. It took 17.

On March 7, I told 119,000 people to raise cash. The S&P dropped $3 trillion.

Right now, somewhere in the Persian Gulf, men are in the water. No uniform. No flag. No name the government will confirm.

They swam toward that island. The IRGC garrison has no idea they are already there.

The U.S. machine: three aircraft carriers and 200 combat aircraft. Eight submarines carrying 462 Tomahawk cruise missiles. Two dozen bombers flying from England and Missouri. Two amphibious assault ships with 4,700 Marines. The 82nd Airborne. Eleven special operations units from seven branches, including men the government will never name. Thirty satellites overhead. 50,000 Americans.

Fourteen allied nations. A French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with 20 Rafale fighters and American catapults. One Australian E-7A Wedgetail, the most advanced airborne surveillance aircraft in the world, because America's version does not exist yet and will not until 2028.

And a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, ordered yesterday on Truth Social before most of the country had finished breakfast.

All of it pointed at one island. Eight square miles of flat coral. An oil terminal and a broken runway. The machine does not move until those men send one signal from a beach they are not supposed to be on.

Kharg Island's runway was bombed and its full of craters. Marine combat engineers need to repair it while under fire from the Iranian mainland 16 miles away. The first C-130 that lands carries directed energy weapons, not troops.

By the time you finish this piece, you will know who those men are.

You will know the assault plan, the 48-hour gap that could kill them, and the microwave weapon that changes the math.

You will know why the ceasefire is not a ceasefire.

You will know the date every timeline converges on.

And you will know why the oil price on your screen is lying to you by $35.

You will know more about this war than your congressman, your financial advisor, and every anchor on cable news.

Especially the people in Congress.

If you are a paid subscriber, skip ahead. You know me. You’re here because the last three times I said something was going to happen, it happened. If you are new, someone sent you this. Stop and think about that. People send links they never clicked. They send podcasts they never finished. They send articles with a note that says “interesting” which is code for “I read the headline.” Someone read this. All of it. Then sent it to you. What you are holding is troop movements. Submarine positions. Carrier strike group deployments. Special operations unit assignments. In Iran. The date I believe the President of the United States will order 2,500 Marines to invade an island in the Persian Gulf. Nobody tells you to read nearly 75 pages. Now. As if your life depended on it. A detailed analysis of what in any other era this would be stamped TOP SECRET//SCI//SI-GAMMA//SAP. EYES ONLY (in red). You would not receive it by email. You would not find it on your phone. A man you have never met would escort you to a windowless room with no cameras that you are allowed to use and several cameras that you are not allowed to know about. He would hand you a numbered folder. Orange cover. Your name on the access log. You would read it in a chair that does not leave the room. When you finished, he would take it back. You would sign a second log confirming you returned it. Then you would walk out and never speak about it to anyone who was not in that room. Unless you wanted to go to jail. I published it on Substack. Capital Mischief. I wrote it. Mostly open sources. Pattern recognition. And thirty years in rooms where these decisions get made. My wife Cristina believes that somewhere in Virginia a man in a windowless office is going to read this on his lunch break. He is going to close the door. Then he is going to pick up a phone that does not have a number on it and ask a question about me. I told her that is ridiculous. She said I also told her the last piece was “just a Substack” and it got confirmed by the Washington Post in twelve days. Cristina thinks this is the one that gets me the visit. Not the audit. The visit. Two men from an agency in the Department of Homeland Security with an acronym nobody recognizes, standing at her door at 6 AM with credentials that do not photograph well and a black sedan at the curb. I told her everything in here is from old friends and open sources. She looked at me the way she looks at me when I say I only had two bourbons. She knows about the phone calls. She knows about the people who text me things on my private purism phone they should not text anyone. She knows some of the men in this piece have my number and I have theirs and the conversations do not appear on any phone bill she has ever seen. She said the open sources are not what worry her. It is the other ones. She told me if I disappear to Guantanamo she is not hiring a lawyer. She is flying to Quito, telling her mother we got divorced, and starting over. Because in an Ecuadorian family, prison is a misfortune. Divorce is a decision. And her mother raised her to make decisions. I proposed on a Tuesday. More than twenty years ago. She has been managing the consequences ever since.

My name is Charlie Garcia. I advised six presidents, from both parties.

Here is what the Situation Room teaches you: it is where bullshit goes to die.

When you are staring at a screen showing something that might kill a lot of people in the next twenty minutes, nobody asks if you are red or blue. The missile doesn’t care.

What the Situation Room taught me was not about politics, though there was plenty of that. It was pattern recognition under pressure. Patterns do not stay in their lanes. They connect in ways that look insane until suddenly they do not.

Combat taught me the first lesson about patterns: people lie when they are scared.

The West Wing taught me the second: people lie when they are not scared.

Wall Street taught me the third: people lie when there is money.

The fourth I figured out myself: people just lie.

Once you accept that, the patterns get easier. The people who spot it early? In government, they survive. In markets, they get rich.

Here is a pattern.

Yesterday the most anticipated peace talks since 1979 collapsed after twenty-one hours. The Vice President flew home. The President announced a blockade. Every headline said the talks failed because Iran refused to give up nuclear weapons.

That is not why the talks failed.

The talks failed because the man with the authority to end this war was not in the building. He was not in any building with a window. He does not use a phone.

He does not use email. He communicates through physical couriers from a room no satellite can find.

I told you his name on April 6. Islamabad just proved it.

You cannot negotiate with a man who is not in the room. You cannot bomb a system that was built to survive bombing.

And you cannot turn off a machine that does not have a kill switch.

There is one move left on the board.

It is eight square miles of flat coral in the Persian Gulf.

Six presidents gave me a seat at the table. Both parties.

The CIA gave me their Agency SEAL medal. The DNI gave me a medal. The Air Force gave me a medal. Then all three of them classified why.

So I am a man who has been officially recognized for things that officially never happened by organizations that officially had nothing to do with it.

Welcome to America.

I write the Street Sense column at MarketWatch. 900,000 loyal readers.

I am not a pundit. I am the person your friend sent this to because the last three times I said something was going to happen, it happened.

If this is your first time here, welcome. You are about to find out why they sent it.

Now. Chapter One.

If you only have 30 seconds before your financial advisor calls, this is the war on one page. If you have three hours before the bell, the next 75 pages explain why every line on this chart should keep you up tonight. They kept me up. Ask Cristina.

CHAPTER 1: SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Two American destroyers sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. Iran said they couldn’t. Then Iran said they didn’t.

Then CENTCOM released a photograph of both ships, hull numbers visible, doing exactly that. This is the foreign policy equivalent of telling a man he can’t come inside while he is standing in your living room.

The Petersen and Murphy, two Arleigh Burke destroyers from Lincoln’s carrier strike group, entered the Strait on Saturday morning broadcasting their positions to every ship tracker, intelligence service, and fourteen-year-old with a laptop on the planet.

The Murphy turned ON its automatic identification system as it transited. Ships of war sail with AIS dark. Murphy lit up like a billboard. Professor Salvatore Mercogliano at Campbell University:

“You just don’t throw AIS on by accident on a Navy ship. This is purposeful. They wanted to demonstrate that they have sailed through.”

The signal was not for Iran. The signal was for every ship tracker on the planet. The inverse of the AIS-dark signal I have been tracking for six weeks.

The IRGC challenged the destroyers by radio. A civilian ship recorded the exchange and shared it with the Wall Street Journal. “This is the last warning. This is the last warning,” the IRGC said. The American ship replied:

“Passage in accordance with international law. No challenge is intended to you.”

Iran launched one drone. The destroyers kept going.

Forty-five days ago Iran promised to sink anything that moved through that water.

Saturday two destroyers moved through it and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responded with the military equivalent of a Yelp review.

USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121) | USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112)

Then Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, released a statement. Every word in it was chosen by people who get paid to choose words.

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce.”

“Establishing.” “New passage.” “Coming days.” “Soon.”

Those are not words of diplomacy. Those are words of schedule.

“Additional U.S. forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days,” CENTCOM added.

The underwater drones were already in transit. OSINT analyst @MT_Anderson tracked USS Tulsa, a Littoral Combat Ship with a mine countermeasure package, going dark in the Strait of Malacca on April 3 heading northwest.

Eight days before Cooper’s announcement. USNS Wally Schirra departed Diego Garcia days earlier to bridge Tulsa’s fuel across the Indian Ocean. The “coming days” are not aspirational. Cooper did not announce a plan. He announced an arrival.

But here is the gap nobody is discussing. The Navy has four ships with mine countermeasure packages. Four.

To clear a strait that Iran has mined for 45 days.

Four of eight Avenger-class minesweepers were decommissioned in September 2025. Mine clearance capacity is dangerously thin.

You clear mines before you send ships. You send ships before you send Marines. You send Marines when you are done asking.

Meanwhile, a KC-135 aerial refueling tanker landed at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE on Friday. First time a USAF tanker has been spotted there during this war.

You stage tankers forward when you need to keep fighters in the air longer over a specific piece of geography. That geography is the Strait and the northern Persian Gulf. The part where Kharg Island sits.

Now the market.

The S&P 500 closed Friday at 6,817. Best week since November. Up 3.9%. The Dow surged. The Nasdaq climbed. CNBC put a green banner across the screen and everybody exhaled.

Brent crude closed at $95.20. The screen price. The one your financial advisor looks at.

Dated Brent, the price of actual oil on actual ships, traded between $131 and $141 last week.

That is a $35 gap between what the screen says oil costs and what it actually costs to put oil on a ship.

In fifty years of tracking oil markets, that gap has never been this wide. We are coming back to that number. Not today. Wednesday.

The market celebrated the ceasefire while two destroyers were measuring the door for the Marines behind them.

Lloyd’s List Intelligence reported that at least two vessels that traversed the Strait paid Iran fees in Chinese yuan.

The IRGC imposed a de facto toll booth: documentation, clearance codes, IRGC-escorted passage through a single controlled corridor. Tolls up to $2 million per vessel.

The gap between those two facts is the gap between what Wall Street believes and what the Navy is doing.

The Strait of Hormuz. Twenty-one miles wide. Twenty million barrels per day before the war. Twelve ships since the ceasefire. Two of them were American destroyers measuring the route for what comes next.

One of them is wrong. The other is clearing mines.

The man who ordered those destroyers through the Strait has been thinking about this island since 1987.

He spent $95,000 on a newspaper ad to say so. Chapter 2 is the receipt.

CHAPTER 2: THE MAN WHO HAS WAITED 38 YEARS

In 1987, a forty-one-year-old real estate developer spent $95,000 on a full-page ad in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Boston Globe.

The ad did not sell condominiums. It did not promote a casino. It did not advertise a beauty pageant, a steak, or a university that would later settle a fraud lawsuit for $25 million, that he won.

The ad said: “There’s nothing wrong with America’s Foreign Defense Policy that a little backbone can’t cure.”

It was about the Persian Gulf.

The tanker war was raging. Iran was mining the Strait. American sailors were dying. And a man who had never held public office, never served in uniform, and never been within a thousand miles of a sea mine took out an ad in three newspapers to tell the country its leaders were weak.

September 1987. A full-page ad in the New York Times. $95,000. The Persian Gulf. The man who placed it has been waiting 38 years to cash the receipt.

He was not wrong about the weakness. He was not right about the solution. But he was specific about the geography. And the geography has not changed in 38 years.

One year later, in 1988, he told The Guardian: “I’d be harsh on Iran. One bullet shot at one of our men or ships and I’d do a number on Kharg Island. I’d go in and take it.”

Same interview: “If I want to be President, then I’ll be President.”

Both statements turned out to be true. They just took longer than he expected.

He reposted that interview during this war. The algorithm surfaced it. Or someone on his staff surfaced it.

Either way, the man who said “I’d do a number on Kharg Island” in 1988 made sure you saw it again in 2026 while three aircraft carriers were sailing toward the island he named.

Every President since that ad has failed on Iran by Donald Trump’s definition of failure. Carter lost the hostages. Reagan traded arms. Bush 41 stopped at Kuwait. Clinton signed a deal Iran ignored. Bush 43 invaded the wrong country. Obama signed a deal Iran kept. Trump tore it up. Biden tried to re-sign it.

Trump tore it up again.

Every U.S. President, in Trump’s telling, lacked backbone.

Every one of them left Kharg alone.

On March 13, a Fox News reporter asked him about the island. His answer was the most revealing sentence of the war.

“Let’s say I was gonna do it, or let’s say I wasn’t gonna do it. What would I say to you?”

That is not a denial. That is a man who has already decided, wrapping the decision in a riddle because the riddle amuses him and the decision is already in motion.

He called Kharg “the little oil island that sits there, so totally unprotected.” He said he was “locked and loaded” to destroy it on “five minutes’ notice” but “chose not to.”

He told the New York Post on Friday that warships are being reloaded with “the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made” and that “if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them.”

This is not a man deliberating. This is a man narrating.

Kharg Island. Population 8,000. One runway. Ten supertanker berths. Thirty million barrels of storage. Three carrier strike groups closing in. And one question that will determine how this war ends: who controls the switch?

Then Sunday happened.

Three hours after Vice President Vance left Pakistan without a deal, the man who placed that ad did what the ad said he would do.

Truth Social.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.”

He ordered the Navy to “seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran.”

“It’s going to be all or none,” he told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, referring to Iran granting passage to friendly nations like China while charging others up to $2 million.

“I think we have pretty much maxed out” in hitting military targets. “I can take out Iran in one day.” “I predict they come back and they give us everything we want. I want everything. They have no cards.”

Those are not the words of a man who just started a blockade and is waiting to see what happens next. Those are the words of a man who has been waiting 38 years and has already decided what happens next.

The 1987 ad said backbone. The 2026 post said blockade. Same man. Same geography. 38 years apart. The blockade is not the destination. It is the on-ramp.

Here is what nobody on cable news will tell you because nobody on cable news has read the JPMorgan Center for Geopolitics research note distributed to institutional clients last week.

JPMorgan sees “the US continuing major military operations over the next two weeks as the military completes its remaining targets, creating a natural moment to claim ‘mission accomplished.’”

JPMorgan just told every major fund on earth what Trump told The Guardian in 1988. The man and the machine are aligned for the first time in 38 years.

The difference between 1988 and 2026 is that in 1988 he had a newspaper ad.

In 2026 he has 50,000 troops, three aircraft carriers, and a ceasefire that is giving him exactly the time he needs to finish what he started.

That ceasefire. The one the market is celebrating. The one your financial advisor thinks means the war is winding down.

Let me show you what it actually is. And what it is not.

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CHAPTER 3: THE CEASEFIRE THAT ISN’T

On April 7, Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The terms were simple. America stops bombing. Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz.

Both sides send delegations to Islamabad to negotiate a permanent framework.

Twenty-one hours.

That is how long the highest-level face-to-face meeting between the United States and Iran since the 1979 revolution lasted before Vice President Vance walked to a microphone in Islamabad and said six words: “We have not reached an agreement.”

Then he boarded his plane and left Pakistan.

Iran refused to commit to not developing a nuclear weapon. That was the line. That was the thing the United States needed to hear and the Islamic Republic would not say. Twenty-one hours. Three rounds of talks.

Half a dozen phone calls to the President. Witkoff and Kushner at the table. Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi across from them. Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir in the room during the face-to-face sessions.

Pakistan shuttling between rooms until 4 AM. And the answer was no.

Vance called it “bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States.” Then he left behind what he described as a “final and best offer.”

Final. And best. Those are the words a man uses when he is done talking and the man behind him has already decided what happens when the talking stops.

I published 14,000 words on April 6 explaining why the man negotiating with Trump doesn’t have the authority to order lunch, let alone a deal. Islamabad just proved every word. Twenty-one hours of talks with a delegation that brought 71 people and zero authority.

Iranian media said the U.S. was “looking for an excuse to leave.” Iranian state TV called American demands “excessive.” Ghalibaf blamed the U.S. for “failing to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation.”

So who is running the war?

Not Mojtaba. He cannot appear on camera. Not Araghchi. He is a diplomat who was sent to Islamabad with talking points and no authority. Not Ghalibaf. He is a parliament speaker who brought 71 people to Pakistan and zero decision-making power.

The man running the war is General Ahmad Vahidi. I wrote 14,000 words about him on April 6. If you have not read that piece, read it after this one.

We Killed Everyone Who Could Say Yes, the Man Who Survived Won't Say Anything, and the Machine They Built Doesn't Have an Off Switch. Other Than That, Negotiations Are Going Great.

Here is what you need to know in 30 seconds.

The man who runs Iran’s war is not the man Vance met in Islamabad. The man who runs Iran’s war is Ahmad Vahidi.

Vahidi founded the Quds Force. He has an Interpol red notice for the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. He was Minister of Defense. He was Minister of Interior. He does not use a phone. He does not use email. He communicates through physical couriers from a room no satellite can find.

He does not negotiate because he does not believe in negotiation. He believes in resistance until the enemy leaves. The war is the justification for his power. Peace ends that power. He has no incentive to say yes. None.

That is the first door that closed. You cannot negotiate with a man who benefits from the war continuing.

The second door closed on February 28.

We killed the supreme leader to force a deal. We got a junta. Kapuściński spent 152 pages in Shah of Shahs explaining why bombing a country and changing its government are two different sports.

The Shah fell because he centralized everything. One man. One node. Kill the node, kill the state. The IRGC built the opposite. I gave you that book on March 28. You cannot bomb your way to regime change when the regime was designed to survive bombing.

The third door is the one that should keep you up at night.

Mohammad Ali Jafari designed the mosaic defense. Thirty-one provincial commands. Each autonomous. Each self-sufficient. Each capable of fighting without a single order from Tehran. The system was designed to survive exactly the kind of decapitation we delivered on February 28.

It is surviving.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi said it publicly: “Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war.” He was not bluffing. He was describing the architecture. The F-15E that went down April 3, shot out of the sky by a shoulder-fired missile from an IRGC unit that received no orders from Tehran, is the proof.

I gave you the book that explains the doctrine on March 21. Ostovar’s Vanguard of the Imam. The IRGC was not built to follow orders. It was built to fight after the orders stop coming. Vahidi commands the mosaic. Jafari designed it. The IRGC is performing exactly as both men intended.

A system designed to fight without central coordination cannot be centrally ordered to stop fighting. Even if Vahidi wanted peace. He does not. But even if he did. The machine he built does not have a kill switch.

The negotiator cannot stop it. The commander will not stop it. The system itself cannot be stopped.

That is the paradox. That is the whole problem. That is why twenty-one hours in Islamabad produced nothing. Not because of bad faith. Because the architecture of Iranian power makes a negotiated end structurally impossible.

Three doors closed.

Negotiation. Regime change. Military defeat.

None of them work.

One door remains.

Kim Ghattas wrote it in Black Wave. I gave you that book on March 21. The blast radius. Cut the revenue and the checks bounce. The proxy networks. The drone factories. The mosaic itself. All of it runs on oil money. Kharg produces 90% of that money. Seize the terminal and the checking account that funds the war goes to zero.

But Ghattas also gave you the warning nobody in Washington wants to hear. Martyr the state and you create motivation that does not need funding. Seize Kharg the wrong way and you do not defund the resistance. You sanctify it.

That is why the dimmer switch matters. Not seizure and destruction. Seizure and control. Turn the revenue down. Not off. Down. Give Tehran a reason to negotiate that is more compelling than Vahidi’s reason to fight.

Cooper documented the precedent in The Oil Kings. I gave you that book on March 28. The 1973 shock never reverted. The price found a new floor. Cooper proved that when a chokepoint is weaponized, the repricing is permanent.

The market is treating this war as a temporary disruption. Cooper’s evidence says the market is wrong. The floor is being built right now under your portfolio.

And Ricks gave you the aftermath. I gave you that book on March 28. Fiasco. The Marines can take anything on earth in 72 hours. Nobody has ever figured out Day 73.

The briefing always looks great. The briefing has excellent fonts. What happens on Day 30, Day 60, Day 90 on a flat coral island 16 miles from the Iranian mainland is the question that determines whether the dimmer switch works or whether Kharg becomes the most expensive mistake since Baghdad.

Six books. Three on energy. Three on the war. I gave them to you over two Saturdays. Twenty minutes each. Everything unfolding this week is inside those pages. Every minute you spent reading them will make you money. Every minute you didn’t is costing you right now.

I told you the paradox on April 6. Ten thousand words. The ghost general. The corrupt politician. The brotherhood that runs Iran from rooms no satellite can find. Three doors closed. One door remaining. The island.

Islamabad just proved every word.

The ball is not in America’s court. The ball is on a flat coral island in the Persian Gulf with 50,000 Americans standing behind it.

That island is the only door left open.

Trump, speaking from the White House before Vance’s announcement, said the quiet part in the loudest voice available:

“Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me … Regardless what happens, we win.”

That is not a negotiating posture. That is a man who already knows what comes next.

Iran’s demands tell you everything. Full sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. War reparations. Unconditional release of $6 billion in frozen assets. A permanent ceasefire across the entire region, including Lebanon. And the right to continue charging ships for passage through an international waterway.

Iran walked into a negotiation to end a war it is losing and demanded permanent control of the waterway that carries 20% of the world’s oil.

That is not a negotiating position. That is a man who knows the negotiation is theater and wants the theater to play well in Tehran.

The ceasefire was never about peace. It was about positioning.

Here is the four-day scorecard that proves it.

Day 1. Hours after the announcement, Israel launched Operation Eternal Darkness. Fifty fighter jets. One hundred sixty munitions. One hundred targets in under ten minutes. At least 357 people killed across Lebanon. The largest Israeli strikes since the war began. Lebanon called it Black Wednesday.

Pakistan’s prime minister, the man who brokered the ceasefire, had explicitly stated that Lebanon was covered by the agreement. Iran said the same. Netanyahu said it was not. Trump, who hours earlier had appeared to include Lebanon, reversed course after a phone call with the Israeli prime minister.

The ceasefire included Lebanon until it didn’t. The phone call decided. A million Lebanese civilians learned the difference between “covered” and “excluded” when the bombs started falling during rush hour.

Day 1, continued. Iraqi militias struck Baghdad International Airport. The East-West pipeline was hit. Iran’s Lavan Island refinery was struck on Day 2.

Days 1 through 4. Twelve ships transited the Strait of Hormuz. Before the war it was 110 per day. Twelve in four days is not an opening. It is a hostage negotiation where the hostage taker lets twelve people leave a building that holds ten thousand.

The Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire. Before the war, 110 ships passed through daily. In the first four days of the truce, twelve made it through under Iranian military vetting. That is not an opening. That is a toll booth with a gun.

Iran is demanding fees exceeding $1 million per vessel. An Israeli intelligence official told Fox News on Friday:

“The Strait is effectively under full Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps control.”

The CEO of ADNOC, Abu Dhabi’s national oil company, said it plainly on April 10:

“The Strait of Hormuz is not open. Access is being restricted, conditioned, and controlled. That is not freedom of navigation. That is coercion.”

When the CEO of Abu Dhabi’s national oil company publicly calls a neighbor’s actions “coercion,” that is a diplomatic declaration of war by other means. A country that says that word out loud has already chosen sides.

Now the number that changes everything. The number that has not appeared anywhere in financial media. You get it first.

JPMorgan’s research team found that “keeping the Strait of Hormuz disrupted is far easier than fully restoring confidence in it. Even limited drone attacks, e.g. 1-2 drones per day, or persistent threat perceptions are enough to keep the strait closed.”

One to two drones per day. $40,000 of Iranian expenditure to keep closed a strait that moves $1.4 billion per day.

Cost ratio: 35,000 to 1.

Iran does not need to win a naval battle. Iran does not need missiles or mines or fast boats. Iran needs two Shaheds per day and a phone that doesn’t ring from the insurance company saying the premiums are back to normal.

Now. The man the ceasefire could not reach.

Reuters confirmed Saturday that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is severely disfigured from the February 28 strikes on Tehran.

Three sources from his inner circle. Face disfigured. Significant injury to one or both legs. A U.S. intelligence source told Reuters he may have lost a leg. His wife, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law were killed in the same strike that killed his father.

State television called him “janbaz,” a term reserved for those badly wounded in war. He communicates by audio only. No photograph. No video. No audio recording since February 28. The Iranian regime circulated an AI-generated video claiming to show him entering a command room.

The regime faked proof of life. That tells you everything about the proof.

I wrote 14,000 words on April 6 that the man negotiating with Trump does not have the authority to order lunch, let alone a deal. The man who has the authority cannot appear on camera. The man who runs the country will not appear at all.

The ceasefire is a contractor telling you he needs two more weeks to finish the kitchen. He does not need two more weeks for the kitchen. He has not started the kitchen. He has been building something in the basement you did not order.

The Bush carrier strike group is crossing the Atlantic. The 82nd Airborne is deploying. The advance force is operating. Counter-drone systems are palletized. The mine clearance started Saturday. And now, a naval blockade.

Two weeks. Not for peace. For positioning.

You now know the ceasefire is a staging operation. What you do not know is what is being staged.

One island. One date. That starts in Chapter 4.

CHAPTER 4: THREE CARRIERS AND A FUNERAL

The last time the United States parked three aircraft carriers in one theater, Saddam Hussein had about 72 hours of sovereignty left.

Iran’s navy is already at the bottom of the ocean. Which means it has less sovereignty than Saddam did, and considerably less buoyancy.

Three carrier strike groups are converging on the Persian Gulf for the first time since Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. That is not deterrence.

You deter with one carrier. You fight with two. You finish with three.

The War Carrier

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). Arabian Sea since January. Day 45. The knife that has been cutting since the first bomb fell. Carrier Air Wing 9 with F-35C Lightning IIs from VMFA-314, the Black Knights.

The only carrier-based stealth fighters in the fight. Plus EA-18G Growlers for electronic warfare. E-2D Hawkeyes for airborne early warning.

Escorts include Petersen and Murphy. The same two destroyers that transited the Strait on Saturday. They went through the door and came back to Lincoln. They measured the route for what follows them.

Lincoln’s pilots have been flying combat sorties for 45 days. They know the battlespace the way a cab driver knows Manhattan. This is the most combat-experienced carrier air wing in the Navy right now.

The Survivor

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78). The largest warship ever built. 100,000 tons. She has been deployed for 294 days. She has broken the post-Vietnam carrier deployment record.

A laundry room fire on March 12 took out sleeping quarters, injured sailors, and sent her to Crete and then Split, Croatia for repairs. She was flying sorties again two days after the fire.

CNO Caudle confirmed the deployment extends into the 11th month.

Satellite imagery from April 10 confirmed Ford in the Eastern Mediterranean, 360 kilometers southwest of RAF Akrotiri, conducting underway replenishment alongside USNS Supply. Two of her three escorts visible in the frame.

Churchill, Bainbridge, and Mahan transited Suez southbound on March 5, operated in the Red Sea while Ford sailed to Crete and Split for repairs, and returned north through the canal to rejoin their carrier. The strike group is intact. Together. In the Med.

On April 10, a satellite passed over the Eastern Mediterranean and photographed something that no press conference, no Pentagon briefing, and no cable news chyron can replicate. The actual war, from orbit.

In the frame, heading southwest, is Carrier Strike Group 12. That is the USS Gerald R. Ford, the most expensive warship ever built, flanked by two Arleigh Burke destroyers and a fast combat support ship. She left Split, Croatia after emergency fire repairs and she has not transited Suez. She remains in the Eastern Med.

Ford in the Eastern Med is not where she finishes. It is where she stages. From her current position she is 24 hours from the Suez Canal.

You top off a carrier before you move her, not before you sit still. The UNREP is a transit preparation signal, not a parking receipt.

Her destination is the Red Sea. The reason is one word: Houthis. The moment Marines land on Kharg, Tehran activates every proxy.

Ansar Allah in Yemen has been attacking Red Sea shipping for two years with drones and anti-ship missiles. Three destroyers in the Red Sea can defend themselves. They cannot suppress launch sites in the Yemeni desert.

That requires a carrier air wing. Ford is that air wing.

In the same satellite frame, on the right side of the image, sailing in her own strike group: the Charles de Gaulle. France’s only aircraft carrier. Hull number R91. Below her, a Forbin-class destroyer, the most capable air defense ship in the French Navy.

Your financial advisor has never heard of the Charles de Gaulle.

Here is why he should have.

42,500 tons. Nuclear-powered. Two K15 reactors, the same type that powers France’s ballistic missile submarines. Unlimited range. 20 Rafale M fighters. Mach 1.8. Each carries SCALP EG cruise missiles with a range exceeding 500 kilometers, Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, and Exocet anti-ship missiles.

Two E-2C Hawkeyes, the same airborne radar platform the U.S. Navy flies, with the same datalinks. When a French Hawkeye is in the air, it talks to every American ship and aircraft in the theater as if it were American.

Her catapults are American. Shortened versions of the C13-3 steam catapults on Nimitz-class carriers. Her arresting gear is American. Her Landing Signal Officers train for two years in the United States.

This is not theory. In February 2025, during Exercise Pacific Steller in the Philippine Sea, U.S. F/A-18 Super Hornets from USS Carl Vinson landed on Charles de Gaulle. French Rafales landed on Carl Vinson.

The Charles de Gaulle is the only aircraft carrier in service with the French Navy and the sole nuclear-powered aircraft carrier outside the United States .

They flew joint formations with F-35C Lightning IIs. A Rafale refueled a Super Hornet in the air. In 2020, Super Hornets from USS Eisenhower landed on Charles de Gaulle in the Mediterranean.

In 2002, during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, French and American air wings landed on each other’s decks while flying combat missions.

The Charles de Gaulle is not a courtesy deployment. She is a fourth carrier air wing that speaks French and uses American catapults.

This is what a 14-nation coalition looks like from 400 miles up. Not a press release. Not a joint statement. Ships in the water. Together. The statements are for the newspapers. The satellite image is for you.

Her aircraft reach any target in Iran from the Red Sea without transiting the Strait. She does not need to be in the Gulf to hit the Gulf.

At H-Hour, this is the picture. Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Bush arriving with full magazines. Ford in the Red Sea suppressing the Houthis. Charles de Gaulle in the Eastern Med covering the logistics corridor. Three American carriers. One French carrier. Four positions. 360-degree coverage. Zero reserve.

Three carrier strike groups in one theater. The last time that happened was March 2003. The Iraqi government fell 72 hours later.

The Fresh Carrier

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77). Departed Norfolk March 31. Full magazines. Rested crew. Carrier Air Wing 7: the Jolly Rogers, the Rampagers, the Gunslingers, the Wildcats. Names that sound like a biker gang that graduated from Annapolis.

Destroyers Ross, Donald Cook, and Mason.

RADM Alexis Walker declined to state where they were headed. This is the military equivalent of your teenager saying “out.”

1,586 sorties in the pre-deployment certification exercise. 693 arrested landings during the day, 682 at night. Those numbers mean one thing: this air wing is ready to fight the moment it arrives.

Estimated arrival Arabian Sea: April 18.

Write that date down. We are coming back to it.

The Amphibious Force

Two Amphibious Ready Groups are converging from opposite sides of the planet.

USS Tripoli (LHA-7) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. In CENTCOM since March 27. Approximately 3,500 sailors and Marines. F-35Bs on the flight deck. MV-22 Ospreys. AH-1Z Vipers. The assault force.

USS Boxer (LHD-4) with the 11th MEU. 2,500 Marines from Camp Pendleton. Departed Pearl Harbor. The garrison force. Approaching Diego Garcia by April 13 to 15, where the most important decision of the entire operation occurs.

I told Founding Members on April 2 what that decision is. Your financial advisor does not know about Diego Garcia. You will.

The USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, carrying the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is in the Caribbean. It is the Navy’s only other deployed amphibious crisis-response force. The fleet is at its limit. No additional ARGs are available.

The Submarine Force

Somewhere beneath all of this, the part you cannot see and the Navy will never confirm, is the undersea war.

At least two Ohio-class guided missile submarines carrying more than 300 Tomahawk cruise missiles. Georgia alone carries 154. The Navy owns four of these subs. The rest are fast-attack submarines that hunt, kill, and carry their own Tomahawks. More cruise missile capacity than the entire surface fleet combined.

Eight submarines carrying approximately 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles. More cruise missile capacity than the entire surface fleet combined.

USS Georgia was photographed at Gibraltar on March 31 with a Dry Deck Shelter bolted to her hull and 66 special operations berths full.

She was in the Gulf by April 8 to 10. What came out of that submarine is the subject of Chapter 6.

Virginia-class fast attack boats are hunting Ghadir midget submarines inside the Strait. And on March 4, USS Charlotte fired two Mark 48 torpedoes at the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka. One hit. The ship sank in under three minutes.

180 crew aboard. 87 confirmed dead.

The first time a U.S. submarine sank an enemy warship since World War II. The first submarine kill by any navy since the British sank the General Belgrano in the Falklands in 1982.

Secretary Hegseth’s description:

“It thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death.”

Three Australian sailors were aboard Charlotte under the AUKUS partnership.

The first time an allied nation has had personnel on a U.S. submarine during a combat engagement. That is the one they wanted you to know about.

The Funeral

Admiral Brad Cooper said it in ten words: “We don’t see their navy sailing. We don’t see their aircraft flying.”

Over 100 Iranian naval vessels destroyed as of March 16. All four Soleimani-class corvettes sunk. Every submarine struck at pier or sunk. All 28 minelayers destroyed by Trump’s own count. Hundreds of IRGC fast boats hit at their moorings.

The Jamaran-class corvette is at the bottom of the Gulf of Oman. The forward base ship Makran burned at its berth in Bandar Abbas.

Zero Iranian vessels sailing. Zero aircraft flying. Their air defenses “largely destroyed.”

The conventional Navy is dead. The funeral was six weeks ago. The eulogy is being delivered by ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles fired by Army field artillery units, which is how you know the Navy is truly gone: when the Army starts sinking ships with rockets from the shore, the maritime phase of the war is over.

USS Oscar Austin intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile over Turkey with an SM-3. A U.S. destroyer shot down a ballistic missile over NATO territory. That sentence has not been written in any newspaper. It is in this one.

Over 100 Iranian vessels destroyed. The U.S. Army sank some of them with shore-fired missiles. When the Army does the Navy's job, the Navy no longer exists.

That is the conventional navy.

The ships with hull numbers and crew manifolds and captains who saluted before they drowned.

The IRGC Navy is a different animal.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that more than 60% of the Revolutionary Guard’s fast-attack craft and speedboats remain intact.

Farzin Nadimi at the Washington Institute explained why: they are too small for satellites, too fast for frigates, and stored in underground pens carved into mountains along the coast.

You cannot sink what you cannot see. You cannot bomb what lives inside a mountain. You can bomb the mountain. The mountain does not care.

Iran has two navies. We killed the one that looked like a navy. The one that looks like a fishing fleet with a death wish is still operational. You will meet it in Chapter 9.

The Part Nobody on Television Mentions

Over twenty five percent of the U.S. destroyer fleet is committed to this theater.

Zero carriers are in the Pacific.

USS George Washington is in maintenance. Nimitz is decommissioning. China has 100 vessels exercising around Taiwan with airspace reserved through May 6.

THAAD batteries have been pulled from South Korea. Stealth cruise missiles withdrawn from Pacific stockpiles.

The Joint Chiefs accepted 30 days of maximum risk starting March 31. That window does not just open. It also closes. Every day past April 18 increases the risk that something happens in the Pacific that America cannot respond to.

The machine has a shelf life. The machine knows it.

Fourteen Nations

You will meet them all in Chapter 10. But the subconscious question needs answering now: is America doing this alone?

No.

France deployed half its surface fleet. The UK is hosting 21 bombers at RAF Fairford while publicly pretending it is not. Australia extended its most advanced surveillance aircraft with no end date.

Italy, Spain, Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, India, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have all contributed forces, intelligence, or territory.

Fourteen nations. Nobody is going home.

The air war that those carriers are feeding. 21 bombers at a single British air base. The airplane nobody wanted that is doing the job nobody else can do.

And the gap in the sky that nobody on television has mentioned.

CHAPTER 5: THE BOMBER BAR AT RAF FAIRFORD

The United Kingdom publicly denied allowing the United States to use RAF Fairford for bombing operations.

Then an Iranian drone hit a British base on March 5.

Then Prime Minister Keir Starmer authorized U.S. use of British bases for “specific and limited defensive purposes.” Then 21 American bombers showed up.

“Specific and limited” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence.

Fifteen B-1B Lancers. Six B-52H Stratofortresses. The largest forward bomber concentration in recent American military history, parked on a runway in Gloucestershire that local bird watchers used to visit on quiet weekends.

The bird watchers now photograph supersonic bombers carrying 75,000 pounds of ordnance. The birds have relocated.

RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, England.

Twenty-one American bombers. Fifteen B-1B Lancers and six B-52 Stratofortresses.

The largest forward bomber concentration in recent U.S. military history.

The UK said it was for “specific and limited defensive purposes.” The bombs are 2,000-pound bunker busters. The defense is 4,500 kilometers away.

The 15 B-1Bs represent more than half the mission-capable Lancer fleet. Sixty percent of every B-1B that can fly is parked in southwest England. Each carries up to 24 GBU-31 JDAMs with BLU-109 penetrator warheads. One sortie. Sixteen hardened targets destroyed. One night. The entire Bushehr coastal defense network goes dark.

Before Fairford, bombers were flying 36-hour round trips from the continental United States. Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, to Iran and back. The crews were exhausted. The sortie rate was unsustainable. Fairford cuts the distance in half. 4,500 kilometers to Tehran. Less tanker support. Faster turnaround. Higher tempo.

As of March 15, five bomber missions had launched from Fairford, each involving at least two B-1Bs. The missions fly south over France and Spain, refuel over the central Mediterranean, turn east past Crete, and deliver ordnance over Iranian territory.

The return leg follows the same route.

Total mission time: 12 to 14 hours instead of 36. The pilots sleep in England. The targets sleep permanently.

The Stealth Opener

The B-2 Spirit. Twenty of them exist.

At first glance, the B-2 Spirit looks like a seamless flying wing gliding through the sky. In reality, it’s the most maintenance-intensive aircraft in the U.S. arsenal, where a thumbnail-sized chip in its radar-absorbent coating can compromise a $2.2 billion jet.

This episode takes you behind the classified curtain where technicians turn dumb bombs into precision JDAMs, to the flight line where maintainers spend 16 hours preparing the aircraft for a single mission.

Two or three have been flying this war from Whiteman AFB, Missouri. 30-hour round trips. They opened the war. Four B-2s delivered 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrators on Fordow and Natanz.

They collapsed missile cave entrances at Tabriz. They punched three holes in the Parchin complex. The B-2 does not appear on Iranian radar.

It has never appeared on Iranian radar. The B-2’s contribution to this war is the thing that happens at 3 AM that nobody can explain in the morning.

Now the B-2s are shifting from strategic to operational targets. Clearing the Bushehr coast. Destroying the hardened positions that survived conventional strikes because they were built to survive conventional strikes.

One B-2 carries 16 BLU-109 JDAMs. One sortie hits 16 hardened bunkers. The IRGC commanders wake up wondering why the command post that survived five weeks of bombing is suddenly a crater.

Nobody told them a B-2 visited. Nobody ever tells them.

The Airplane Nobody Wanted

The Air Force tried to retire the A-10 Warthog for a decade. Congress kept saving it. Generals testified it was obsolete. Senators testified it was irreplaceable. The argument went back and forth like a custody battle where both parents secretly wanted the kid.

Now the A-10 is the most valuable aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz.

A plane built to kill Soviet tanks in Germany in 1977 turns out to be pretty good at killing Iranian speedboats in 2026. Planned obsolescence is for iPhones, not for aircraft with titanium bathtubs and Gatling guns.

The GAU-8 Avenger. Thirty-millimeter. 3,900 rounds per minute. The gun is so large the airplane was built around it. When the trigger is pulled, the aircraft decelerates.

Size comparison of GE GAU-8 Gatling gun, used in A-10 Thunderbolt II

It flies slow. It loiters for hours. It absorbs punishment that would kill any other aircraft. General Caine confirmed from the Pentagon podium that A-10s are hunting fast boats in the Strait. Over 120 vessels and 44 mine layers destroyed by aircraft.

The airplane nobody wanted is doing the job nobody else can do.

The airplane nobody wanted is doing the job nobody else can do.

The A-10 also carries APKWS guided rockets that kill drones at $27,500 each. Cheaper than a Patriot interceptor by a factor of 145. The airplane nobody wanted is also the cheapest counter-drone platform in the theater.

Congress saved it from retirement. Now it is hunting Iranian speedboats in the Strait of Hormuz with a gun the size of a Volkswagen. 3,900 rounds per minute.

It is not alone. AH-64 Apaches are hunting the same fast boats with Hellfire missiles and 30mm chain guns. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs confirmed it. Two aircraft designed to kill Soviet armor in Central Europe are now the most effective anti-boat weapons in the Arabian Sea.

The First Loss

The F-15E Strike Eagle that went down April 3 proved the mosaic defense is still fighting. The 63 aircraft that flew the rescue proved the machine fights harder.

I gave you the book that explains why on March 21. Ostovar’s Vanguard of the Imam. The IRGC was built to fight after decapitation. It is performing as designed.

I wrote the full story on April 6. A colonel. Wounded on ejection. Disappeared into the Zagros Mountains.

The IRGC, Bakhtiari tribesmen, and a $60,000 bounty hunting him. The CIA ran a deception campaign inside Iran while the colonel managed his own electronic signature from a mountain crevice using an 800-gram encrypted radio built into his survival vest. He was pulled out. Dozens of aircraft. A forward base established inside Iran near Isfahan.

That is one sentence. Read it again. A forward base. Inside Iran.

Sixteen MQ-9 Reapers have been shot down since the war began. Replacement cost: $256 million to $904 million. Nobody on cable news is counting the drones.

They are counting the ceasefire.

The Gap Nobody Mentions

The AWACS. The E-3 Sentry. The aircraft that sees every missile, every drone, every fighter within 250 miles and tells the entire air war where to point.

The rotating radar dome on top, thirty feet across, the one that makes the E-3 look like a 707 wearing a hat.

An E-3 Sentry of the United States Air Force

One of them melted on a Saudi taxiway on March 27 when Iranian missiles hit Prince Sultan Air Base. It was parked outside. Not in a hardened shelter.

Against an enemy that had attacked the same base twice. Against an enemy receiving daily satellite imagery from Russia. $270 million of airborne battle management destroyed because nobody poured a concrete slab.

The E-3 fleet is now fifteen aircraft. Mission-capable rate: 56%. Five were deployed to Prince Sultan. Four remain.

The replacement, the E-7 Wedgetail, does not exist in American service. First prototype: 2028. One E-7 is in the Gulf right now. One. It belongs to Australia. It deployed March 10 for a four-week rotation. That rotation has been extended with no end date.

The extension is Signal 11. Not because the lights go out.

Because the conductor goes from three to two at the exact moment you need four. And when you are about to assault an island 16 miles from the Iranian mainland with 2,500 Marines, you need every conductor you can find.

The New Weapons

The EA-37B Compass Call. Brand new. First operational deployment.

It jams every frequency the IRGC uses. When it orbits the northern Gulf, the Kharg garrison goes deaf.

An EA-37B Compass Call official flight at Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ, Aug. 28, 2024.

Trump confirmed the directed energy weapons on live television Sunday morning. “We have new machinery and lasers to melt the drones,” he told Bartiromo.

He said it the way a man describes a new grill. The machinery he is describing has a 100% success rate in testing and an unlimited magazine. You will meet it in Chapter 8.

The AC-130J Ghostrider. A 105mm howitzer circling overhead in a C-130 airframe. Precision fire from 15,000 feet. Every special operations mission in this war has a Ghostrider somewhere overhead. The operators below call it “God’s flashlight.”

The AC-130J Ghostrider's primary missions are close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance.

F-22 Raptors at Ovda in Israel. Originally positioned as deception. Now the most lethal air superiority platform in theater.

Two F-22As in close trail formation

F-15E Strike Eagles in Jordan. And a tanker crisis nobody is talking about: 33% of the KC-135 fleet committed to this theater. Twelve damaged or destroyed.

The tankers are irreplaceable and they are thinning.

“I think we have pretty much maxed out” in hitting military targets, Trump told Bartiromo on Sunday. That sentence is the most important one he said all morning. When the air campaign is complete, the next phase is ground. Kharg.

The air war is not winding down. It is being restructured. From strategic targets to operational targets. From deep strikes on nuclear facilities to coastal clearing along the Bushehr arc.

From destroying Iran’s ability to wage war to preparing the ground for 2,500 Marines to land on a flat coral island with a broken runway and 18 million barrels of crude oil sitting in storage tanks 16 miles from the Iranian coast.

The bombers clear the sky. The A-10s clear the Strait. The EA-37B silences the radios. The Ghostrider circles in the dark.

But someone has to go in under all of it. On foot. At night. Into the water.

Right now, somewhere in the Persian Gulf, men are swimming toward that island. No uniform. No flag. No name the government will confirm.

They have been there longer than the ceasefire has existed. They carry equipment that does not officially exist. They are preparing a beach for 2,500 Marines who do not yet know the signal has been sent.

The machine you just read about, three carriers, 21 bombers, 200 combat aircraft, 50,000 Americans, does not move until those men say go.

You know the machine. You do not know who operates it.

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You just read five chapters about the most powerful military force assembled since the invasion of Iraq. You know the ships. You know the aircraft. You know the carriers and the bombers and the submarine that sank an Iranian warship in three minutes. You know the ceasefire is staging and the man with the button has waited 38 years. You do not know who goes in first. Not the carriers. Not the bombers. Not the 50,000 troops. Men in the water at 2 AM. No uniform. No identification. No rescue if it goes wrong. They have been swimming toward that island for weeks and the IRGC garrison has no idea they are already there. The machine you just read about does not move until those men send a signal from a beach they are not supposed to be on, using equipment that does not officially exist, in service of a mission the government will deny for decades. Everything in Chapters 1 through 5 is the fist. Chapter 6 is the finger on the trigger. Chapters 6 through 11 are behind the door. The operators. The assault plan. The 48-hour gap where 900 Marines hold a flat island 16 miles from Iran with no air bridge and no reinforcements. The new directed energy weapons that solve the math problem Iran is exploiting. The hard truth about why taking Kharg does not open Hormuz. The fourteen nations who chose sides. The date every timeline converges on. The first five chapters were free because the machine belongs to everyone. What the machine does, when it does it, and what it means for your money belongs to the people in this room. You have been reading from the lobby. The next six chapters come from inside the building.

Join Us Inside the Building

For those already inside: share this with the smartest person you know who is still reading the news from the lobby. They deserve better. So does their portfolio.

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