I’ve done something the Davos crowd won’t: I’ve mapped Trump’s actual Greenland strategy in a single image. No ski pass required. No PhD. No $40 Swiss hot chocolate.

Below is the whole game in one picture. Study it. Screenshot it. Send it to whoever’s been texting you about NATO collapse while you’re trying to eat dinner.

Here’s the thing: this took me longer to make than it took European leaders to soil their perfectly pressed trousers. So before you scroll past and go back to pretending you understood this all along, subscribe if you haven’t. Share if you have. Restack. Become a Mischief Maker.

Consider it the cover charge for the only honest analysis of this circus that doesn’t end with “we’ll have to wait and see.”

Join the Mischief Makers

That’s the picture. But pictures don’t explain how a 79-year-old man with a real estate license just made Mette Frederiksen forget how to sleep.

She’s the Prime Minister of Denmark. She was having a fine January. Now she’s not.

So let’s start where it started.

Saturday. A message to Norway. The President of the United States, writing in the third person like Caesar with a Truth Social account, announces:

Capital P. His choice.

If you want to understand what’s happening with Greenland, Denmark, NATO, and the 870 points the Dow vomited onto the trading floor Monday, you need to start there. Not with rare earths. Not with the GIUK Gap. Not with China’s Arctic ambitions.

Start with a 79-year-old man who didn’t get the Nobel Prize telling the world he’s done playing nice.

This changes things.

The Hostage Is Not the Counterparty

Wall Street spent Monday trying to figure out if Trump is crazy or strategic. Wrong question. That’s like asking if your uncle at Thanksgiving is drunk or just Italian. The answer is yes. Both. Simultaneously. And he’s about to tell you what’s wrong with your marriage.

The conventional analysis frames Greenland as a bilateral negotiation: America wants the island, Denmark says no, threats ensue. This is like analyzing a bank robbery by focusing on the relationship between the robber and the teller. The teller isn’t the point. The teller is the hostage.

Trump doesn’t negotiate with one audience. He never has. He negotiates with five:

His base, who hear “territorial expansion” and think “historic legacy alongside Jefferson and the Louisiana Purchase.”

European allies, who are supposed to hear “wake up on defense spending or we’ll treat you like vendors who missed a payment.”

China, who should hear “we’re unpredictable enough to upend the entire board, and you don’t know which piece we’ll flip next.”

Markets, whose selloffs create leverage over the Fed and give Trump something to “fix” with a well-timed compromise.

Congress, who must either back him publicly or own the political consequences of blocking a president who’s “standing up to Europe.”

Denmark? Denmark is the teller. Frederiksen’s job is to look sufficiently terrified that the other four audiences take the threat seriously.

The Art of the Deal, For People Who Actually Read It

I have a confession. I read Trump’s book. The whole thing. In 1987. I was young. I was curious. I thought maybe it would help me understand New York real estate. It didn’t. But it did teach me one thing that’s useful now.

The anchor move.

Trump is explicit about this, to the extent Trump is explicit about anything: always ask for more than you want so your actual goal looks reasonable by comparison. This is not sophisticated. Every used car salesman in America knows this trick. But most used car salesmen don’t have aircraft carriers.

He doesn’t want Greenland.

I’ll say it again because your Bloomberg terminal is distracting you: He. Does. Not. Want. Greenland.

What he wants:

Expanded military basing rights beyond what the 1951 Defense Agreement already provides. Which is a lot. We can already do almost anything we want in Greenland. But “almost” isn’t “everything,” and Trump doesn’t do “almost.”

Rare earth priority access agreements that let American companies cut to the front of the line when Greenland’s deposits eventually become economically viable. In ten years. Maybe fifteen. We’ll get there.

NATO spending at 5% of GDP, which he just announced as the new target. The old target was 2%. Most allies weren’t hitting that. Now they’re arguing about whether 5% is realistic instead of whether 2% is necessary. That’s called moving the Overton window. It works.

A “win” he can claim as historic. Trump’s currency is superlatives. Biggest. Best. First. Most. He needs to be the president who did something about Greenland that no other president did. Buying it would qualify. So would an “unprecedented strategic partnership” that gives him everything but the deed.

Europe to stop treating him as a temporary aberration they can wait out. Four years of “just hold on until the adults are back in charge” didn’t work. He’s back. With a mandate. And a grudge.

Now here’s the magic trick: demanding sovereignty makes “mere” mining rights and base expansion look like Denmark won the negotiation.

Frederiksen gets to tell her parliament she saved the Kingdom. Trump gets to tell Fox News he brought Europe to its knees. Everyone declares victory. The island stays Danish. The rare earths flow to American processors. The bases expand. NATO spends more.

This is the USMCA playbook. Threaten to tear up NAFTA entirely. Spend two years in apocalyptic negotiations. Get cosmetic changes plus a few real concessions. Declare total victory. Move on.

If you’re scoring at home, that’s not madness. That’s method. The madness is the method.

The Madman Theory for the TikTok Era

Richard Nixon used to have Kissinger tell foreign leaders that the President was unstable. Unpredictable. Possibly crazy. “I can’t control him,” Kissinger would say, with that accent that made everything sound like a threat wrapped in an apology. “He might do anything.”

This was deliberate. Game theorists call it the “madman theory.” If your opponent believes you’re irrational, they can’t predict your moves. If they can’t predict your moves, they can’t call your bluffs. If they can’t call your bluffs, your bluffs become indistinguishable from real threats.

Nixon used it on Vietnam. Questionable results. But the theory is sound.

Trump doesn’t need Kissinger. Trump is his own madman. And unlike Nixon, who was performing instability while being coldly calculating in private, Trump has perfected something more potent: genuine unpredictability married to genuine calculation. He might be bluffing. He might not be. He might not know himself until he decides. That’s not a bug. That’s the feature.

When Stephen Miller says “no one will fight the U.S. military“ over Greenland, that’s not a policy statement. That’s a message to Copenhagen: We’re not ruling anything out. You need to decide how much you’re willing to bet that we’re bluffing.

When Trump refuses to rule out military force against a NATO ally, the conventional foreign policy establishment clutches its pearls and writes op-eds about norms. Trump’s team watches the op-eds and thinks: Good. They’re scared. Scared people make concessions.

Your piece on Greenland treats “genuine madness” as a failure scenario. Consider the alternative: appearing genuinely mad is the strategy. If Frederiksen truly believes Trump might do something catastrophic, she’ll offer things she’d never offer to a “rational” president. Things Denmark has never offered anyone.

The question isn’t whether Trump is crazy. The question is whether it matters.

Share Capital Mischief

The Davos Timing Is Not an Accident

Trump dropped the Greenland tariff bomb on Saturday. Markets closed. Maximum time for anxiety to compound before Monday’s open. This is documented behavior. He does it on purpose.

But here’s what nobody’s asking: why do this 48 hours before facing a hostile European audience at Davos?

Three possibilities. All of them strategic.

First, the magnanimity play. Walk into Davos looking like a madman. Let European leaders spend 24 hours denouncing American imperialism. Then offer a “compromise” that’s exactly what Denmark already proposed. Suddenly you’re the reasonable one. Europe is sputtering about sovereignty while you’re talking about partnership and mutual security. Classic good cop/bad cop, except you’re both cops.

Second, the attention hijack. Davos is usually a forum where American presidents get lectured by Europeans about climate change and income inequality while drinking $40 hot chocolate. Not this year. Every conversation, every panel, every sidebar will be about Trump. He’s not attending Davos. He’s conquering it. Without firing a shot.

Third, the forcing function. European leaders are all in one place. Bilateral conversations happen on the margins. Easier to cut deals when everyone’s in the same Swiss resort and nobody wants to be the one who goes home empty-handed. “Let’s solve this before we leave” is a powerful closer when “leaving” means flying back to capitals that are furious about tariffs.

Trump announced the largest U.S. presidential delegation in World Economic Forum history. That’s not a diplomatic mission. That’s an occupying force with canapés.

The Real Estate Developer’s Psychology

Here’s something the foreign policy experts miss because they’ve never haggled over a building in Queens: Trump thinks in properties, not policies.

In commercial real estate, you often threaten to buy a property to accomplish something entirely different. Drive up the price for a competitor. Get the current owner to offer favorable lease terms. Create urgency around a different deal that was stalling. Force a seller to the table on the building you actually want.

The property you threaten to buy isn’t always the property you want.

What if Greenland is the anchor property that makes the real deal look reasonable?

“We’ll drop Greenland if Europe commits to 5% NATO spending, weans itself off Russian energy, buys American LNG, and imposes tariffs on Chinese EVs. Oh, and we want base expansion and mining rights anyway. But you can keep the flag. Congratulations. You won.”

That’s not a negotiation for Greenland. That’s a negotiation for the entire transatlantic relationship, using Greenland as the thing you graciously concede.

If I’ve learned anything from watching Trump for four decades, it’s this: the headline is never the story. The headline is the distraction that lets him get the story.

The China Variable, Inverted

The conventional analysis says China wins if the U.S. and Europe fight. True. But incomplete. And possibly backwards.

What if Trump is using Greenland to negotiate with Beijing, not Copenhagen?

Message to China: “We’re serious about breaking your rare earth monopoly. We’ll spend a decade and a trillion dollars building our own supply chain. We’ll dig up Greenland, process the ore in Texas, and you can watch your leverage evaporate. Or you can give us processing concessions now. Your choice.”

Greenland’s ten-year timeline becomes a feature, not a bug. It’s a credible threat precisely because it doesn’t solve the problem immediately. It signals long-term commitment to decoupling. It says: we’re not looking for a quick fix. We’re looking to end you.

China controls 70% of rare earth mining and over 90% of processing. They imposed export bans on gallium and germanium in 2024. Pentagon admitted it poses “a risk to national security.” These are facts.

Also facts: Greenland has zero operating rare earth mines. The main project was halted by a uranium ban. Chinese company Shenghe owns a significant stake in the operator. Even with unlimited investment, Greenland won’t matter for a decade.

If Trump’s play is purely about rare earths, it’s idiotic. The timeline doesn’t work.

But if the play is about signaling to Beijing that America is willing to spend whatever it takes, for however long it takes, to break the dependency? Then Greenland makes sense. Not as a solution. As a statement of intent.

The threat isn’t “we’re taking Greenland tomorrow.” The threat is “we’re coming for your monopoly, and we don’t care how long it takes or who we have to threaten to get there.”

China’s optimal response is to stay quiet and let the West fracture. But China’s leadership isn’t stupid. They can read a game tree. If the U.S. is serious about decade-long decoupling, maybe a deal now is better than a war of attrition later.

That’s the conversation Trump wants. Greenland is just how he starts it.

Share

The Supreme Court Wildcard

Here’s something that should be in every analysis but isn’t: Trump’s tariff authority might get struck down.

Three lower courts have ruled he exceeded his IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) powers. The Supreme Court heard arguments. Conservative justices expressed skepticism. A ruling could come within weeks.

If the Court invalidates IEEPA tariffs, Trump’s leverage evaporates. He can pivot to Section 232 or Section 301, but those require formal processes that take months. Denmark knows this. Europe knows this. They’re explicitly waiting it out.

Trump knows this too.

His timeline makes more sense when you realize he’s negotiating against a closing window. Feb 1 implementation. June escalation to 25%. That’s not arbitrary. That’s calibrated to force a deal before the Court rules.

He’s not negotiating from a position of permanent strength. He’s negotiating from a position of temporary strength that might disappear. That creates urgency on his side, which means he may accept less than the bombast suggests.

The Supreme Court isn’t a background variable. It’s the ticking clock that determines whether Trump is negotiating from leverage or desperation.

What’s Actually Priced In

The Dow dropped 870 points. That sounds scary. It’s 1.8%. That’s not pricing in NATO collapse. That’s pricing in “I don’t know what’s happening and I don’t like it.”

Gold hit $4,766. That’s more interesting. Gold doesn’t care about Greenland. Gold cares about whether the dollar remains the world’s reserve currency. When gold spikes on a NATO spat, the market is asking a question that has nothing to do with rare earths: Is America still the anchor of the global financial system, or are we watching that anchor get weighed?

Silver at $94 is the same question with more volatility.

If you believe my probability estimates, here’s what should be priced in:

Strategic theater with face-saving compromise: 40% probability. Markets recover within weeks. Buy the dip.

Genuine madness leading to NATO fracture: 20% probability. Markets drop another 10%. Gold to $5,500. Sell America, buy Europe.

Muddled middle with extended volatility: 25% probability. VIX stays elevated. Trade the range. Don’t hold through headlines.

The precedent play that rewrites global order: 15% probability. This is the tail risk nobody’s pricing. If Trump successfully extracts concessions through territorial threats, the template gets applied everywhere. Panama. Northern Mexico. Taiwan. Any ally that owes us money.

The fourth scenario is where the real repricing happens. Not because of Greenland. Because of what Greenland proves is possible.

The Scenario That Should Scare You

Forget Greenland.

Greenland is frozen. Greenland has nine months of ice lock-in annually. Greenland has fewer than 100 miles of paved roads. Greenland is, objectively, a terrible acquisition for anyone who isn’t a polar bear or a geologist with patience.

What should scare you is what happens when this works.

If Trump threatens NATO allies with economic warfare over territorial acquisition and extracts meaningful concessions, he’s established that 19th-century great power politics are back on the table. The “rules-based international order” becomes a fiction that only restrains those who believe in it.

Panama is next. Trump already said so. “We’re being ripped off by Panama.” The Canal Zone, which we built and then graciously returned in 1999, suddenly looks like unfinished business.

Northern Mexico? He’s floated that too. Cartels as justification for intervention. Security concerns. Sound familiar?

Canada? He keeps calling Trudeau the “governor” of the “51st state.” That’s not a joke. That’s conditioning. Getting people used to the idea before you float the policy.

Taiwan? If America is now in the business of territorial demands backed by economic coercion, what exactly is our commitment to Taipei worth? Are we defending their sovereignty or negotiating for a better price?

This is the scenario the market isn’t pricing: not that Trump takes Greenland, but that Trump proves territorial demands work. Once that’s established, every alliance becomes transactional. Every border becomes negotiable. Every commitment America has made since 1945 goes back on the table.

Gold at $4,766 isn’t about rare earths. It’s about the possibility that the postwar order just ended and we’re only now realizing it.

The Verdict: Chaos as Strategy

Here’s what I think is happening:

Trump wants a deal. He always wants a deal. The deal is the point. The superlatives are the point. “The greatest negotiation in the history of Arctic geopolitics” is what he’s after. Whether he owns the island is secondary to whether he can claim he won.

Denmark will give him expanded base rights, priority mining access, some kind of “unprecedented strategic partnership” with a fancy name, and public acknowledgment that American concerns were taken seriously. In return, Trump will declare total victory and move on to threatening someone else.

The danger isn’t that he’s crazy. The danger is that he isn’t.

If this is strategic theater, it works. He gets concessions, Europe wakes up on defense spending, China gets the message about rare earth decoupling, and markets recover. The adults who dismissed him as unhinged have to admit he got results.

If this isn’t theater, we’re in uncharted territory. A NATO ally threatened with economic warfare. Military force not ruled out. The president explicitly saying he’s done with peace.

I don’t know which it is. Neither does Wall Street. Neither does Copenhagen. That uncertainty is the point.

The madman theory only works if nobody knows whether you’re bluffing. Not your allies. Not your enemies. Maybe not even yourself.

Today at Davos, Trump faces a room full of people who think they’re smarter than him. They have PhDs and foundation boards and ski chalets. They’ve been managing the global order since before he was famous for anything except buildings with his name on them.

They’re about to find out that managing isn’t the same as controlling.

Whether that’s genius or madness, we’ll know by June.

How to Trade It

If you believe strategic theater: Buy the dip at S&P 6,800. Defense stocks regardless of outcome. Rare earth miners on the “supply chain security” narrative. European defense on the 5% NATO commitment.

If you believe genuine madness: Gold, silver, Bitcoin. Swiss francs. Short the dollar. Reduce cyclical exposure. Buy volatility.

If you believe muddled middle: Smaller position sizes. Quality over beta. Don’t hold through announcements. Trade the range.

If you believe the precedent play: Restructure everything. The world you’ve been investing in just ended. The new one hasn’t started yet. Cash isn’t the worst place to wait.

One thing is certain: this is not the last time we’ll be having this conversation about a Trump territorial demand.

Greenland is just the opening act.

Leave a comment

If you made it this far, you’re one of us. Mischief Makers don’t scroll past. They send this to the one person in their life who still thinks Greenland is about Greenland.

Subscribe if you haven’t. Restack if you have. Comment if you think I’m am idiot. I answer every one. Free subscribers get the circus. Troublemakers get the trapeze.

If this piece earned your attention, become a Troublemaker. $360/year. The price of one ski lift ticket in Davos, except this actually gets you somewhere.

Share Capital Mischief

A dollar a day to know what’s happening before your portfolio explains it to you the hard way.

Disclaimer

Nothing in Capital Mischief is investment advice. It’s just some guy with opinions and a laptop. If you’re taking financial advice from a Substack written by someone who admits he advised presidents and they still screwed everything up, that’s a you problem.

Do your own research. Consult an actual professional. Preferably one who didn’t get medals from intelligence agencies for things he can’t discuss.