Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Angry White Guy's avatar
Angry White Guy
Jan 21

Freaking brilliant. Charlie is one of the most intuitive dot connectors in finpub.

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
David Caney's avatar
David Caney
Jan 21

Most of Trump's many and voluble detractors are distracted by the style, and miss the underlying substance. Usually to their detriment. Either that, or the European elites all have a copy of the Trump script and are playing their parts perfectly...which I frankly doubt.

Given the obvious incompetence (not to say stupidity) that some them display on an almost daily basis - whatever the topic - (yes, I'm looking at you Kaja Kallas, Von der Leyen et al) it seems to me that's not the case.

Having said that, I think perhaps Trump has given excerpts of the script to some of his more useful friends (the new 'Governor of the 51st state' Mark Carney, comes to mind.) Carney's 'obituary of Globalism' speech yesterday, chiming nicely with that of Larry Fink, suggests that they have both read Trump's script and are playing the roles chosen for them, whereas many EU 'leaders' and their supine media allies, seem to blindly rise to the bait every time!

Perhaps fortunately for the UK (it's debatable whether this is by design, or fortuitous accident), our very own Prime-chump Starmer, has demonstrated the ability of making decisions and statements that are neither irrevocable or meaningful, which at least means that he can only do minimal damage to the UK/US relationship, until such time as he is replaced by a friend of Trump, Nigel Farage, who not only espouses many of America's and Britain's shared values, but also, like Trump, has a background in international commerce and understands how the real world operates.

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