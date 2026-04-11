Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
10h

“I’d seen what happens when a life has no architecture. It doesn’t collapse dramatically. It rots. Quietly. From the inside. While everyone compliments the paint job.”

I’ve never met you, but feel like I know you on a deeper level now. I’ve spent my 20’s and 30’s fueled by this fear. We are born into a pressure cooker to “succeed”, but nobody stops to define what that should mean to them. Instead we all build “Castles made of sand”. Climb the ladder and realize too late it’s on the wrong wall. End up on a deathbed of regrets. Lose our most important relationships to build a stockpile of money to leave to a generation that would’ve traded it for more time together. But hey, your life looked good on the outside. Too bad you died years ago on the inside

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Latham Turner's avatar
Latham Turner
7h

Charlie,

I’d read two of the three books. Covey and Coehlo, both in my 30s. I felt like I’d gleaned the lessons. But the way you put these 3 together really struck a chord. Thank you for taking us through this journey.

I’ve been asking myself what I was meant to do on this earth. I thought it was flying carrier airplanes. Then I got there and it was smaller than I wanted. Then I thought it was being a test pilot. Same story. The closest thing to the real story has been the last 3 years, with my kids, teaching them what it means to be human. Taking over their education so that they won’t be held back by the limitations I have had to fight through for years. And the fruits are paying off, which is incredible, and also making me ask the question again. What else do I have in me in this life? What comes up when this phase has paid off? I don’t think I’m done just yet.

Hay’s book, at least the way you talk about it, helps me articulate something I only knew intuitively. When I pulled my son out of school on a weekend, I only knew that something wasn’t right. I knew that what he was learning wasn’t enough. I knew that I didn’t like what he was telling me about himself. But I couldn’t have told you why those stories mattered so much to me. He had internalized the label of autism. He had internalized that he wasn’t smart, wasn’t capable, wasn’t allowed to be passionate and weird. All I knew in that moment was that I hated it, and I needed to fix it. And as much as I think I’ve done a better job over the last 3 years than the school system could, it’s not because I’m a better teacher. It’s because I’ve rewritten his stories before it was too late.

I still have my own stories to work through. At 42 they still hold a grip. But I tried it before commenting, and I can look in a mirror and say I love you. That took a 2 year spiritual journey that isn’t really over but has taken a secondary place to my family in this season of life. I think

All that to say thank you.

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