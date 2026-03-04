SITUATION REPORT | March 4, 2026 | 07:30

// MISCHIEF CLEARANCE REQUIRED //

⬛⬛⬛ EYES ONLY ⬛⬛⬛

A Capital Mischief War Briefing

SOURCES :

Lloyd’s List shipping data. CENTCOM fact sheets. Al Jazeera satellite investigations. Goldman Sachs research notes that cost more than your car. Carnegie Endowment analysts who haven’t slept since Saturday. Too many Old Pappy 23s. Three Montecristos. A 5 AM view of the Atlantic from Daytona Beach that looks exactly the same as it did last week, which is the cruelest trick the ocean plays during a war.

READ BEFORE MARKET OPEN. THIS IS NOT OPTIONAL.

On February 11, I published “America Is 30 Days From War With Iran.”

23,051 of you read it. I said three clocks were converging between March 8 and March 15. The military clock, the protest cycle, and the diplomatic deadline.

I was wrong. The clocks converged on my birthday, February 28. Twelve days early.

If you are keeping score, I was wrong about the timing and right about everything else, which is the most expensive kind of right there is.

On Monday I published the Day 3 War Briefing. 10,379 of you showed up while the missiles were still in the air.

A retired four-star forwarded it to his network with one word: “Accurate.”

A family office in Zurich called my R360 co-founder to ask how a Substack writer had the Hormuz shipping data before their Bloomberg terminal updated.

A hedge fund PM in Greenwich texted me a photograph of his screen showing my silver call next to his P&L and the words: “You magnificent bastard.”

To which I replied: wait for Tuesday.

Tuesday was not magnificent. Tuesday was a bloodbath across every asset class I cover. Gold dropped $321. Silver collapsed 14% in twelve hours. RYCEY blew through my buy zone. XOM’s gap-up failed. Defense stocks gave back Monday’s gains. The U.S. dollar did what gold was supposed to do.

If you chased Monday morning, you are underwater. If you followed the entry discipline in the Day 3 briefing, the one that said “do not chase the gap” you are exactly where I told you to be: owning the right assets at prices that hurt yesterday and will look brilliant in six months.

I address every position honestly in Chapter 9. That is what a subscription buys you. Not cheerleading. Honesty.

What Happened While You Were Sleeping (Assuming You Slept, Which Makes One of Us)

Here is what I know at 5 AM on Wednesday morning, sitting in the dark in Daytona Beach with too much coffee and not enough bourbon.

Five days ago, the United States and Israel launched the most complex aerial operation in military history. The stated objective was to destroy Iran’s nuclear program and missile arsenal.

The unstated objective was to destroy the Islamic Republic itself.

The operational code name was “Epic Fury,” which sounds like a Michael Bay film but plays like a novel Tom Clancy would have rejected as implausible.

In 72 hours, the war metastasized from a bilateral air campaign into a conflict spanning at least 10 countries, three continents, and six simultaneous fronts.

Iran has fired missiles and drones at Israel, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and Cyprus.

Cyprus. A European Union member state. A tourist island where British pensioners drink cheap wine and argue about Brexit.

A Shahed drone hit RAF Akrotiri while 7,000 British personnel and their families slept 99 square miles away. Two more followed. They were intercepted.

The first one wasn’t, because it flew too low for detection systems designed to find things that fly at normal altitude.

Iran is hitting NATO-adjacent territory with $35,000 lawn mowers that fly under the radar. Literally.

The UK is deploying HMS Dragon and RAF F-35s. France is sending the Charles de Gaulle carrier group. Greece dispatched two frigates and four F-16s. Germany is considering a warship, which in German decision-making terms means it will arrive sometime after the war and possibly after the next federal election.

Qatar shot down two Iranian Su-24 jets. Read that again. Qatar. A country the size of Connecticut just became an air-to-air combatant.

Hezbollah entered the war. Lebanon’s Prime Minister banned all Hezbollah military activity and demanded the group surrender its weapons. Hezbollah’s response was to keep firing. Israel’s response was to kill senior official Hussein Mokaled, strike 70 weapons facilities, and send ground troops back across the border for the first time since the 2024 truce.

The ceasefire lasted 15 months. It died in 15 minutes.

Iraqi militias claimed 39 attacks on coalition bases. The Houthis are threatening to reopen the Red Sea front. Twenty percent of the world’s oil is effectively offline.

And then the one nobody saw coming.

Three Amazon Web Services data centers in the Gulf are dark. Two UAE clusters suffered complete power outages after what Amazon delicately described as “objects that struck the data center.”

Objects.

As one cybersecurity expert noted:

First time in history a major cloud provider’s availability zone became unavailable for ballistic reasons. If your company runs on AWS Middle East, your uptime guarantee just met the IRGC.

Some of you have been subscribers since the Iran countdown series began. Some of you joined this week because someone forwarded the Day 1 piece with the subject line “read this now.”

Welcome. You picked a hell of a week.

This briefing is over 6,000 words. Nine chapters of intelligence, analysis, and the complete portfolio update your other newsletter is afraid to publish because their positions are underwater and they don’t want to talk about it.

I do.

BRIEFING INDEX

Chapter 1: THE MAP IS NOT THE TERRITORY (But the Territory Is on Fire)

What Operation Epic Fury actually hit, including the school strike that killed 165 girls and the Assembly of Experts bombing in Qom. (Free)

Chapter 2: THE STRAIT THAT SWALLOWED THE WORLD

Hormuz transit down 94%. One Chinese tanker moved. 3,200 ships sat still. The Houthis haven’t fired yet. When they do, it gets worse. (Free)

Chapter 3: THE PROMISE AND THE GUNS

A Truth Social post moved $900 billion in equity value in two hours. The Navy says it has no ships to back it up. (Free)

Chapter 4: NOBODY’S HOLDING THE STEERING WHEEL

The succession crisis in Tehran. The war powers crisis in Washington.

Chapter 5: THE SILENT PARTNERS (They’re Not Silent, They’re Counting)

China’s billion-barrel oil hoard. Qatar shooting down Iranian jets. The Gulf states’ nightmare scenario, which just arrived.

Chapter 6: THE INTERCEPTOR CLOCK (or: How to Spend $2 Billion Shooting Down $20,000 Drones)

The math that should terrify you more than the missiles. The UAE has fewer than 1,000 interceptors left. Iran is still firing.

Chapter 7: THE FED BROUGHT A SPREADSHEET TO A GUNFIGHT

The stagflation trap. The dollar wrecking ball. Why gold dropped $321 on a day the world got more dangerous, not less.

Chapter 8: FIVE WARS, FIVE PRICES, ONE BAR TAB

Five scenarios. Five oil prices. Five portfolio outcomes. Goldman says the market is pricing four weeks. I think the market is wrong.

Chapter 9: WHAT I’M TELLING MY FRIENDS (Who Are Currently Not Speaking to Me About Silver)

Every position updated. Every Tuesday loss addressed.

What I am buying, what I am holding, and the one sentence from Day 3 that just became the most valuable thing I have written.

Free subscribers receive Chapters 1 through 3. The terrain. The threat. The timeline. Paid subscribers receive the full nine-chapter briefing: the interceptor math, the Fed trap, the scenario matrix, and the complete portfolio update. Including what I am doing with my own money. Current price: $50/month. $360/year. On Saturday, those become $100/month and $720/year. The value already doubled. The price is catching up. Founding Circle was $720/year. At midnight Tuesday it became $2,000, as promised. On Saturday it disappears. Permanently. When I set a date, the date holds. If you are reading a forwarded copy and this is your first time here: I am the man who told you the war was coming 19 days before it started.

Chapter 1: The Map Is Not the Territory (But the Territory Is on Fire)

Operation Epic Fury launched at 1:15 AM Eastern on Saturday, February 28. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called it “the most lethal, most complex and most precise aerial operation in history.”

CENTCOM’s fact sheet lists over 1,000 targets struck in the first 48 hours: missile production facilities, naval assets, nuclear infrastructure, drone factories, and the entire command-and-control architecture of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Pentagon articulated four objectives: destroy Iran’s missile arsenal, eliminate its missile production capability, annihilate its navy, and prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons. The fifth objective, the one nobody says out loud in briefing rooms but everyone says on Truth Social, is regime change. President Trump told the Daily Mail the operation would take “four to five weeks.” Netanyahu said the goal was to “remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran.” These are not the same sentence. But they were delivered on the same day.

The Israeli Air Force dropped over 2,500 munitions on 600 targets across 24 of Iran’s 31 provinces. Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in the first wave, along with his wife and dozens of senior officials.

CBS reported 40 Iranian officials dead. Trump claimed 48.

The head of SPND, the intelligence chief, the military chief of staff. Iran’s Foreign Ministry admitted the military had “lost control” of parts of the country before the statement was scrubbed from the official site.

On Tuesday, Israel struck the Assembly of Experts compound in Qom while the 88-member clerical body was voting to select Khamenei’s successor.

An Israeli defense official told Axios: “We wanted to prevent them from picking a new supreme leader.” Iranian state media confirmed the building was “flattened.” Israel Hayom reported “many members killed or wounded.”

Read that again. They bombed the conclave while the cardinals were voting. In the holy city.

Then came Tuesday night.

Six U.S. service members are now confirmed dead, up from three yesterday. Eighteen seriously wounded. Three F-15Es were shot down by Kuwaiti friendly fire. The pilots ejected. Trump vowed retribution on Truth Social and said operations continue “until all objectives are achieved.”

Iran hit the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh. Read that sentence again. An Iranian drone struck the American embassy in the capital of Saudi Arabia. Washington is pulling staff out. The State Department is now urging Americans to evacuate via commercial transport from 14 countries across the Middle East.

The last time an American embassy in the region came under direct military attack from a state actor was 1979. You know how that ended.

Trump told reporters the U.S. has now hit 1,700 targets, knocked out Iran’s radar defenses and detection facilities entirely, and said “the big scale hitting goes now.” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine warned this is “a long and complex operation” and that “the largest wave of strikes has yet to come.”

CENTCOM confirmed B-1 heavy bombers struck deep inside Iran overnight to degrade ballistic missile capabilities. B-1s carry the largest conventional ordnance loads in the American arsenal.

You do not send B-1 Lancers for surgical strikes. You send them when you want to flatten something the size of a city block. That is a significant escalation in airframe, and it signals the air campaign is entering a new phase.

Israel is expanding into Lebanon. The IDF launched a fresh ground incursion into southern Lebanon and is bombing Beirut’s southern suburbs again. At least 40 dead and hundreds wounded across Lebanon since Hezbollah entered the war.

The Israelis also eliminated the commander of Iran’s Quds Force Lebanon Corps, General Davoud Ali Zadeh, in a strike in Tehran. And the IDF announced it had tracked Iranian nuclear scientists who relocated underground after previous strikes, found their new location, and hit a covert nuclear facility.

Rubio went to Capitol Hill for classified briefings and told lawmakers that strikes will “escalate in both scale and intensity in the coming days.” He said “the two most powerful air forces in the world will dismantle this terroristic regime.”

That is not the language of de-escalation.

That is the language of a man who has seen the target list for Week 2.

And then there is the school.

The Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, on Iran’s southern coast overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, was hit by a guided missile at approximately 10:45 AM local time on Day 1.

The school sat adjacent to the IRGC Navy’s Sayyid al-Shuhada military complex, home of the Asif missile brigade. Iranian authorities put the final death toll at 165. Most of them were girls aged seven to twelve.

I do not editorialize on this. I give you the facts. The video footage was independently verified by the New York Times, Washington Post, Reuters, and CNN’s OSINT team. Al Jazeera published a satellite investigation using a decade of imagery proving the school had been physically separated from the military base since 2016, with its own walls, gates, and children’s sports field.

The strikes hit the military base and the school but bypassed the Martyr Absalan clinic sitting between them, a clinic that opened just one year ago. The Pentagon and IDF both said they were “unaware” a school had been hit.

War has costs that do not appear on any Bloomberg terminal. 165 is a number. Remember it.

Chapter 2: The Strait That Swallowed the World

Every analyst I know spent the last twenty years saying Iran would never actually close the Strait of Hormuz because the economic self-harm would be too great.

Every analyst I know was working from a model in which the Iranian regime planned to exist next month.

The Strait is effectively closed. Not by mines. Not by a naval blockade. By insurance. Lloyd’s List data shows transits down 81% on Sunday compared to the previous week. Just 1 million deadweight tons of shipping passed through on March 1, versus a January average of 10.3 million.

One crude oil tanker. Zero LNG carriers. Argus Media puts the number at 94% down. Protection and indemnity insurance expires midnight Thursday. After that, the economic risk becomes mathematically prohibitive for any ship owner on earth.

Here is what 20% of the world’s oil supply going offline looks like in real time.

VLCC tanker rates hit an all-time record of $423,736 per day, up 94% in 72 hours. The Maritime Executive confirms $424,000. Worldscale rates hit W419. If you do not know what those numbers mean, they mean that renting a supertanker now costs more per day than the median American house costs per year.

QatarEnergy, the world’s largest LNG producer, halted all production after Iranian drones struck two of its facilities. Qatar supplies 20% of global LNG. That is not a typo. European benchmark gas prices surged 50%. Asian LNG prices jumped 39%. Bloomberg put the European spike at 54%.

Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery, one of the world’s largest, was hit and partially shut down. Iranian drones struck oil storage at Fujairah, the UAE’s only major export terminal that bypasses Hormuz. They hit Duqm Port in Oman. They hit the alternative. Iran is not trying to close a strait. It is trying to close an ocean.

Iraqi Kurdistan halted oil production. Israeli gas fields in the Mediterranean went offline. Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, and CMA CGM all suspended Hormuz transits. CMA CGM rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope, adding weeks and millions in fuel costs. Over 3,200 ships are sitting idle in the region, waiting.

Rystad Energy’s Jorge Leon Galimberti told NPR this is like “blocking the aorta” of the global energy system. U.S. gas prices saw their biggest single-day spike in three years, hitting $3.11 per gallon.

And here is the part nobody on CNBC mentioned. One Chinese VLCC, the New Vision, transited the Strait on Sunday while every Western vessel stayed home. One ship. Flying a Chinese flag. Through a war zone. If you want to understand the next decade of global energy politics, that is the picture. Frame it.

The Houthis have announced they will resume Red Sea attacks on shipping. AP, citing two senior Houthi officials, reported operations could restart immediately. A Yemeni government source told Arab News that Iran instructed the Houthis to strike on February 28.

They have expressed solidarity but have not yet launched. If they do, we get something that has never happened in modern history: dual chokepoint disruption. Hormuz and the Red Sea simultaneously compromised. That is not in any Goldman model. It is not priced into anything.

Chapter 3: The Promise and the Guns

At 2:37 PM Eastern on Tuesday, with the Dow down 1,278 points and oil traders pricing Armageddon, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

He ordered the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance for “ALL Maritime Trade, especially Energy, traveling through the Gulf.” He added: “If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible.”

The Dow recovered nearly 900 points in two hours.

It closed down 404 points, or 0.83%, after being down 2.6% at the lows. The S&P settled at 6,817 (-0.94%). The Nasdaq at 22,517 (-1.02%). Brent crude, which had spiked to $85, pulled back to $81.40 after the post.

A Truth Social post moved $900 billion in equity value in 120 minutes. That is roughly the GDP of Saudi Arabia. On a phone. From Mar-a-Lago.

Now here is the part that should keep you awake.

Lloyd’s List reported that Trump’s announcement came less than 24 hours after Navy officials told shipping industry executives there was “no availability” for escort operations.

The Maritime Executive confirmed the Navy said it had no resources available.

USNI News reported that the entire U.S. naval presence in the region consists of roughly 9 warships and 3 littoral combat ships, currently busy conducting the largest air war in 30 years.

Now, to be fair, the United States has two full carrier strike groups in the region. The USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford, carrying over 150 aircraft and escorted by at least eight Arleigh Burke-class destroyers between them.

That sounds like a lot of Navy. It is a lot of Navy. It is, in fact, most of the Navy that isn’t currently parked in San Diego wondering if the Pacific still matters.

The problem is that those destroyers are doing two things right now. They are launching Tomahawk cruise missiles at Iran. And they are providing air defense for the carriers launching airstrikes on Iran.

What they are not doing, because physics remains undefeated by social media, is escorting Liberian-flagged tankers full of Saudi crude through a 21-mile-wide shooting gallery where Iran still has Ghadir midget submarines, shore-based cruise missiles, and a demonstrated willingness to hit anything with a zip code.

For context: Operation Earnest Will, Reagan’s tanker escort program during the Iran-Iraq War, used over 30 warships. And that was when Iran’s most sophisticated naval weapon was a speedboat with a machine gun bolted to the deck.

Today they have supersonic anti-ship missiles. The math doesn’t math. It didn’t math when Reagan did it with three times the ships. It certainly doesn’t math when your escort destroyers are busy being the war they’re supposed to be escorting people away from.

The DFC, by the way, is a development finance agency. Its primary mission is funding infrastructure projects in developing countries.

It has never insured a supertanker transiting a war zone. This is like asking the Small Business Administration to underwrite hurricane season. The concept is bold. The execution is, to put it politely, conceptual.

The market bought it anyway.

Eight hundred and seventy-four points of recovery on a promise that the Navy says it can’t keep, backed by an insurance program that doesn’t exist yet, administered by an agency that finances chicken farms in Sub-Saharan Africa.

And that tells you something important about this market. It is not trading fundamentals. It is trading the credibility of the man holding the phone.

When that credibility is tested, and it will be the first time an Iranian cruise missile hits a tanker the DFC supposedly insured, the repricing will be fast, it will be ugly, and the Small Business Administration will not be taking your call.

This is the free preview. Chapters 1 through 3. Chapters 5 through 9 are behind the Threshold. What you are not seeing yet: the repositioning by China, Russia, and the Gulf states that nobody on CNBC has mentioned. The interceptor math that should terrify you. Why the Fed just walked into a stagflation trap with no exit. Five scenarios for how this war ends, with price targets for each. And what I am doing with my own money. Including the position that dropped 14% in twelve hours. I am buying it. Chapter 9 explains why. $50/month. $360/year. Those prices double on Saturday. Founding Circle was $720/year. At midnight Tuesday it became $2,000. On Saturday it disappears. Permanently. This is the briefing.

If you skimmed the last three chapters and are hoping nobody notices, this infographic is your parachute. You are welcome. The rest of you can use it to explain the war to your spouse over dinner. Results may vary. Marriages have survived less.