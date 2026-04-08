CAPITAL MISCHIEF INTELLIGENCE BRIEFING

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 | 7:30 AM ET | Day 40

// MISCHIEF CLEARANCE REQUIRED //

⬛⬛⬛ EYES ONLY ⬛⬛⬛

A Capital Mischief SITREP on Day 38 of War with Iran

SOURCES:

Three fund managers who spoke on condition of anonymity. Two insurance examiners with combined decades of regulatory experience. One hedge fund manager who said it on the record. SEC filings from eleven gated funds. Quarterly statutory filings from six state insurance departments. A Houlihan Lokey banker. A DoubleLine director. A Columbia Business School professor. And Jeff Gundlach, who has been trading bonds longer than most of these funds have existed.

Editor’s note, April 8, 7:30 AM: This piece was finalized as US forces struck 50 military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island and President Trump announced a two-week “double sided ceasefire” conditioned on Iran’s “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil crashed 16% to $92. Dow futures jumped 1,000 points. Nasdaq futures surged 3%. Gold jumped 2.5%. The relief is real. But oil at $92 is still 26% above pre-war levels. The March CPI, released Friday, captured $100-plus oil for the entire month. The Strait saw six transits per day in March versus 130 before the war. Infrastructure damage requires months to repair. And the private credit crisis described in these pages has nothing to do with the Strait of Hormuz.

For those who just arrived.

On February 11, I published a prediction that the US would go to war with Iran. The first strikes came 18 days later. On March 16, I published a fictional scenario in which US Marines seize Kharg Island, Iran’s oil terminal that handles 90% of its exports. March 18: part two, the full operational blueprint. On March 21, the White House confirmed the military buildup I had described. On March 23, I published the Shopping List: the specific investments positioned for what was coming. On March 25, I published the Five Clocks: five independent timing indicators converging on a window in April. On March 30, the Washington Post confirmed the force disposition I had reported days earlier. On April 2, I gave Founding Members a classified-style SITREP identifying the USS Georgia submarine, the Diego Garcia staging option, and a seven-signal framework for tracking the Kharg operation. On April 6, I published the Seven Men Who Run Iran briefing and identified Signal 4: Kharg Island bombed for the second time with oil infrastructure deliberately untouched. Every piece landed. Every timeline held. This post is not about the war. This post is about what the war broke open in American finance. But if you want to understand why oil is at $92 on a ceasefire day and was $141 last week, the archive will tell you everything.

BRIEFING INDEX

CHAPTER 1: THE ROACH MOTEL.

Or: Eleven Funds Locked the Exits and Your Financial Advisor Hasn’t Called. FREE

CHAPTER 2: THE PATIENCE OF THE PREDATOR.

Or: The Six Trades I Am Building While Wall Street Bleeds Out at 5% a Quarter. PAID

CHAPTER 3: THE DATE ON THE CALENDAR.

Or: Friday at 8:30 AM Changes Everything. Gold Already Knows It. PAID

CHAPTER 1: THE ROACH MOTEL

The most dangerous words in finance are not “this time is different.”

They are “don’t worry, we’ve gated the exits.”

The wealth advisor in Greenwich picked up the phone on a Tuesday morning in early April and heard a question he had been dreading for three months.

Outside, the world was on fire. Physical oil was trading at $141 a barrel. The Strait of Hormuz was choked with 2,000 stranded vessels. CPI was about to surge past 5%.

And the $1.8 trillion private credit industry was about to discover that its exits were painted on the wall.

“I want out.”

The client had $12 million parked in Blue Owl’s flagship private credit fund. A fund that had been pitched as “income with stability.” A fund that had returned more than 9% annualized since inception. A fund that was, until very recently, the kind of thing that got you a nice dinner and a thank-you note from your financial advisor.

The advisor pulled up the quarterly numbers. Redemption requests on the fund had hit 21.9% of shares. On Blue Owl’s smaller technology-focused vehicle, the number was 40.7%.

Four out of every ten dollars wanted to leave.

Blue Owl was honoring 5%.

The client’s $12 million was now a $600,000 quarterly trickle. At that rate, full redemption would take roughly five years. Assuming, of course, that five years from now the money was still there.

The advisor checked the other funds. Apollo: gated. Ares: gated. BlackRock HPS: gated. KKR: gated. Morgan Stanley: gated. Cliffwater: gated. Blackstone had to inject $400 million of its own cash just to honor requests and avoid the word “gated.”

Eleven major fund complexes. Gated, capped, or frozen. In 90 days.

Welcome to the Roach Motel. Wall Street checked in. Nobody checks out.

This is not one fund having a bad quarter. This is a $1.8 trillion asset class discovering, in real time, that the exits were never real. That the “liquidity” was a feature in the brochure, not a feature in the plumbing. That the door marked EXIT was actually painted on the wall.

Jamie Dimon warned us in late 2025. After Tricolor and First Brands blew up, he dropped his cockroach metaphor: when you see one, there are probably more.

He was wrong about only one thing. He understated the math. We did not find more cockroaches. We found the nest.

Every crisis has a timeline. This one reads like a countdown clock where someone keeps adding more zeroes to the bomb.

October 2025. QTR’s Fringe Finance flags private credit as one of ten sectors to avoid heading into 2026. The take is widely dismissed. Private credit, after all, has “low volatility.”

December 2025. Blue Owl walks away from a $10 billion data center deal for Oracle. First whiff of smoke. Nobody reaches for a fire extinguisher.

January 2026. BlackRock takes 19% markdowns on TCP Capital Corp. The “low volatility” asset class just had volatility. Also in January, Blue Owl’s tech-focused BDC sees 15.4% redemption requests. The fever is building.

February 2026. Blue Owl restricts its retail fund. Then Boaz Weinstein’s Saba Capital swoops in with tender offers for Blue Owl BDC stakes at 20% to 35% discounts to stated net asset value.

Read that again. A sophisticated hedge fund is publicly offering to buy these assets, but only at a third less than what the manager says they’re worth. Weinstein’s assessment: problems are “multiplying by the quarter” thanks to the “financial alchemy of promising liquidity that isn’t there.”

When an activist hedge fund manager calls your product “financial alchemy,” that is not a compliment.

March 3. Blackstone’s BCRED, the biggest private credit fund on planet Earth at $82 billion, reports record redemption requests. Investors wanted $3.7 billion back. That is 7.9% of the fund, well above the 5% quarterly cap.

Blackstone does something remarkable: it and its executives inject $400 million of their own capital to honor every request. When the house is betting alongside you, it is reassuring. When the house HAS to bet alongside you, something has gone sideways.

March 3 sidebar. Blackstone president Jon Gray goes on CNBC and says “we’ve had a ton of noise.” He is not wrong about the noise. He is wrong about where the noise is coming from. It is not coming from reporters. It is coming from his investors’ exit orders.

March 6. BlackRock’s HPS Corporate Lending Fund ($26 billion) limits withdrawals. When the largest asset manager in the world starts gating, the word “isolated” loses its meaning.

March 11. Three things happen on the same day. Morgan Stanley and Cliffwater cap redemptions on $8 billion and $33 billion funds. And then JPMorgan restricts lending TO private credit funds after marking down the value of software-related loans in their portfolios.

The banks that fund the shadow banks are pulling back. This is the funding equivalent of your bartender cutting you off while also calling your Uber.

Same day: Apollo announces it will move to daily NAV marks. When you voluntarily switch from quarterly marks to daily marks, it means the quarterly marks were indefensible and you are trying to get ahead of the regulators.

March 16. Apollo’s co-president John Zito tells UBS clients: “I literally think all the marks are wrong. I think private equity marks are wrong.” He adds that loans to leveraged mid-market software companies could recover “20 to 40 cents” on the dollar.

When the bartender says the drinks are poisoned, leave the bar.

March 19. Stone Ridge gates its Alternative Lending Risk Premium Fund. Investors get 11% of what they requested. Eleven cents on the dollar of liquidity. The rest? Trapped.

March 23-24. Apollo and Ares gate on the same day. Apollo’s $25 billion Debt Solutions fund sees 11.2% redemption requests, caps at 5%, honors 45 cents on every dollar requested. Ares sees 11.6%, same result.

Two of the biggest names in alternatives, simultaneously telling investors they cannot have their money. In full. On time.

March 27. UBS freezes a real estate fund for THREE YEARS. Not three months. Not three quarters. Three years.

March 30. Fed Chair Powell says he is “watching” private credit for risks but does not see systemic contagion. This is the exact language every Fed chair has used six to twelve months before they see systemic contagion.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Bessent announces consultations with insurance regulators and warns the administration will not allow retirement accounts to become a “dumping ground” for “rotten” assets.

When the Treasury Secretary uses the word “rotten” about an asset class, the vibes have shifted.

March 31. Congress starts grilling Blackstone, Ares, Apollo, KKR, Blue Owl, Carlyle, and BlackRock. Same day, the WSJ reports that software exposure in four major funds is roughly 25%, about six percentage points higher than the funds disclosed.

April 1. KKR gates. That is now ten.

April 2. Blue Owl reveals the numbers that open this piece. 21.9% on the flagship. 40.7% on the tech fund. $5.4 billion demanded. $988 million honored. Blue Owl shares are down approximately 49% over the past year.

If this were a horror movie, we would be at the part where the protagonist says “I’m sure it’s nothing” while the music gets louder.

April 6. Barings gates its $4.9 billion private credit fund. That is eleven. And the nesting doll tightens: Barings’ largest holder is Cliffwater, whose $33 billion fund is itself gated at 7%. Wall Street skeptics are calling Cliffwater a “turducken” of problems: a fund inside a fund inside a fund, each layer locked.

The vultures are not buying yet. They are raising capital.

April 7. Three things happen on the same day that should stop anyone from saying the word “contained.”

Jamie Dimon publishes his annual shareholder letter and warns that private credit losses are “already a little higher than they should be, relative to the environment.”

He predicts insurance regulators will “insist on more rigorous ratings or markdowns, which will likely lead to demands for more capital.” He calls it non-systemic. The mechanics he describes are systemic.

Moody’s revises its outlook for the entire BDC sector from stable to negative, the first change in over two years. When the rating agency that held the line finally moves, the line has been breached.

And US forces strike 50 military targets on Kharg Island for the second time since the war began.

Powell and Buffett are now publicly split on contagion risk. The Fed chairman says no systemic risk. The Sage of Omaha sees fragility in the banking system. Steve Eisman (yes, THAT Steve Eisman, the Big Short guy) has flagged leverage concerns.

The SEC division overseeing private credit firms just lost 24% of its staff.

The cops are leaving the building at the exact moment the crime rate is spiking.

Now let me introduce you to the greatest magic trick in modern finance. It is called volatility laundering.

You take an asset that would be volatile if anyone priced it honestly. You put it inside a fund structure that does not price it honestly. You report smooth, low-volatility returns. You show those smooth returns to pension funds and endowments whose models require low-volatility assets. They allocate. You collect fees.

Everyone is happy. Until someone checks behind the curtain.

Here is the check. Public software stocks, the ones that trade every day with real price discovery, are down 20% this year. The iShares Software ETF has been hammered as investors digest the reality that AI tools are eating the software industry alive.

Now here are the private credit loans to those same software companies. The same companies. The same business models. The same threat from AI. Those loans, according to the managers who hold them, have barely moved.

Blackstone’s BCRED reported a 0.4% decline in February. Its first monthly loss in three years.

A 0.4% decline. While the public equivalent was getting destroyed.

That is not stability. That is a scale you built yourself, calibrated to your preferred number, in a room with no mirrors.

That is not low volatility. That is delayed volatility. A time bomb with a lag fuse.

Here is the punchline. Blue Owl’s OCIC returned 7.93% annualized. The iShares High Yield ETF (HYG) returned 7.97%. Identical returns. HYG you can sell with a mouse click. OCIC takes years and is now gated at 5%.

The illiquidity premium that justified the entire asset class? It does not exist. Investors gave up all their liquidity and got paid nothing for it.

How fictional are the marks? Jeff Gundlach of DoubleLine recently described a meeting with a major insurance company client that held positions across eight private credit managers.

Eight managers owned the exact same credit position. One had it marked at 95. Another had it marked at 8.

Eighty-seven points apart. Same bond. Same borrower. Same risk. Eight different prices. That is not a market. That is a collective fiction maintained by people with a fee incentive to maintain it.

But the marks are only one layer of the lie. Let me introduce you to PIK. Payment In Kind. It sounds innocuous. It is financial arsenic.

A borrower owes you interest. The borrower cannot pay in cash. Instead of calling that a problem (which it is), you let the borrower add the unpaid interest to the loan balance. The loan gets bigger. The interest compounds.

And here is the elegant part: you report the PIK as income. Your fund’s yield looks great. Investors see a juicy quarterly distribution.

The cash register is empty. But the receipt looks fantastic.

Think of it like counting your frequent flyer miles as salary. Sure, technically they have value. But try paying your mortgage with them.

The data on PIK is alarming. As of Q4 2025, 11% of borrowers paid interest in kind. 6.4% of all private credit loans now carry “bad PIK,” meaning distressed deferrals that started mid-loan, not at origination. That is nearly triple 2021 levels.

Phantom income now accounts for nearly 10% of total BDC investment income. Those double-digit dividend yields that attracted retail investors? A meaningful portion is vapor. Income that has been recorded but not collected. Revenue that exists only on a spreadsheet.

Companies on bad PIK have seen their loan-to-value ratios climb from 39% at origination to 76% today. The debt is growing while the collateral is shrinking.

This is the opposite of how lending is supposed to work. It is like a reverse mortgage on a house that is also on fire.

Seventy percent of private credit issuance is now covenant-lite. Maintenance covenants are the smoke detectors of lending. The private credit industry spent the boom years ripping out every smoke detector in the building. They sold the fire extinguishers. They decommissioned the sprinkler system.

Without covenants, lenders only learn of trouble when a payment is missed or liquidity is gone. With PIK masking the missed payments, that moment of discovery gets pushed further and further out.

And when it finally arrives, the patient is not mildly ill. The patient is in the morgue. The recovery rate is not 60 or 70 cents. It is 20 to 40 cents. Maybe less.

The BDCs are actively helping borrowers avoid default by modifying loan agreements, granting “covenant holidays,” and kicking every can down every road.

As one DoubleLine director put it, lenders are “incentivized to kick the can down the road” because calling a default would require them to disclose it and mark the loan down.

“I don’t think they want to do that.”

No. I don’t think they do.

Every credit crisis needs a catalyst. In 2008, it was subprime mortgages. In 2000, it was dot-com equity.

In 2026, it is artificial intelligence eating the software industry while the software industry’s lenders pretend it isn’t happening.

Software companies represent 20% to 26% of private credit portfolios. The actual figure is about six percentage points higher than what the funds disclose.

Why does this matter? Because these software companies were acquired by private equity sponsors at 10x to 15x revenue multiples during the zero-rate era. They took on floating-rate private credit debt to fund the acquisitions.

Interest rates are 500-plus basis points above origination. AI tools from Anthropic, OpenAI, and others can now replicate core software products at a fraction of the cost. When Claude Code can build in hours what a SaaS company sells for $50,000 a year, the SaaS company’s competitive moat does not drain slowly. It evaporates.

Enterprise customers are cutting software budgets. They are building internally. They are consolidating vendors.

Morgan Stanley expects annual private credit defaults of 8% between the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027. UBS warns that in a severe AI disruption scenario, defaults could reach 13%. The Fitch private credit default rate has already hit 5.8%, the highest since the index was created.

Private credit lenders spent a decade lending money to software companies at peak multiples with no covenants. Then Claude and ChatGPT showed up and started writing code for free.

The business model did not just change. It caught fire in a building with no smoke detectors.

Now here is the chapter nobody wants you to read.

Including, I suspect, several people on Wall Street whose legal teams will review it carefully.

Where does the money come from?

Not from hedge funds. Not from sovereign wealth, mostly. The single largest source of capital flowing into private credit comes from the retirement savings of ordinary Americans.

Life insurance premiums. Annuity payments. Pension contributions. Money that people set aside, month after month, year after year, so they would not die broke. So they could retire with dignity. So their families would be protected.

That money has been rerouted into the private credit machine.

After the 2008 financial crisis, private equity firms discovered that insurance companies sit on vast pools of long-duration capital that must be invested to meet future obligations. For decades, that capital went into Treasuries and investment-grade bonds. Safe. Boring. Transparent.

But when rates went to zero, insurers needed yield. PE firms offered it.

The PE firm acquires or creates an insurance company. The insurer collects premiums from policyholders. The PE firm manages the investment portfolio, channeling those premiums into private credit assets originated by its own funds.

The PE firm gets a permanent, captive source of capital that never redeems.

Never. Redeems.

Apollo led the way, creating Athene in 2009. Today, roughly 80% of what Apollo does is credit, and the origination machine exists primarily to feed Athene’s balance sheet. They buy between 25% and 50% of their own deals.

Everyone else copied the model. KKR bought Global Atlantic. Blackstone built an insurance platform targeting $1 trillion. Brookfield acquired American National. Carlyle took Fortitude Re.

About one-third of the insurance industry’s $6 trillion in invested assets are now parked in some form of private credit, according to Moody’s. And 80% of insurers surveyed plan to grow those holdings further.

The self-dealing numbers are staggering. AM Best found that about a fifth of investments by Athene’s US Life Group and by KKR’s Global Atlantic come from loans to affiliated funds.

Related-party investments as a percentage of total assets: Athene 12-18%. Global Atlantic 22%. Brookfield’s American National 30%. Blackstone’s Everlake 35%.

They are lending your grandmother’s annuity premiums to their own funds. Then valuing those loans with their own spreadsheets. Then reporting stable returns based on those self-generated valuations. Then collecting fees on the assets they valued themselves.

Let me summarize the Rube Goldberg machine.

PE firm creates or buys insurance company. Insurance company collects retirement premiums from ordinary Americans. PE firm invests those premiums into private credit originated by its own funds. PE firm marks those investments using its own models.

And then the elegant part.

Insurance company reports stable returns. Regulators see nothing alarming because the ratings come from private letter ratings by small agencies that the PE firms selected. PE firm collects management fees and performance fees on the capital it is managing for the insurer it owns. If things get tight, cede some liabilities to a Bermuda reinsurer (also owned by the PE firm) where capital rules are more relaxed.

It is a closed loop. The money comes in through the insurance door. Gets invested through the credit door. Gets valued through the modeling door. Gets reported through the regulatory door.

And at every door, the same firm holds the key.

Level 3 assets (the ones with no observable market prices, valued entirely by internal models) account for about a third of Athene’s and Global Atlantic’s total assets. At Athene, that is roughly $140 billion in assets priced by Apollo’s own models.

The Bank for International Settlements estimated that publicly traded North American life insurers would face a capital shortfall of approximately $150 billion if their portfolios were marked to market under stress conditions.

$150 billion. That is the gap between where these portfolios are marked today and where they would be marked if someone honest did the accounting.

The IMF has flagged this. The Federal Reserve itself has noted the shift toward “risky corporate debt” while “exploiting loopholes stemming from rating agency methodologies and accounting standards.” That is not me saying it. That is the Fed.

The regulators are starting to stir. The NAIC adopted new guidelines taking effect in 2026 that give state regulators the ability to override formerly automatic ratings on insurer investments. The NAIC is also overhauling its treatment of CLOs and structured securities. NAIC President Scott White has flagged transparency in life insurance portfolios as the top regulatory priority for 2026.

UBS chairman Colm Kelleher has publicly warned of a looming systemic risk in the insurance sector.

And the contagion path through insurance is not a bank run.

It is something slower and more corrosive. As one analysis put it: the resulting contagion would not resemble the bank-run dynamics of 2008 but would instead manifest as a slow, grinding erosion of retirement security.

Harder to detect in real time. Significantly more difficult to reverse.

The insurance industry did not just dip its toes into private credit. It cannonballed into the deep end.

And someone forgot to check if there was water in the pool.

Underneath all of it sit four horsemen riding in simultaneously.

AI is eating the revenue of software borrowers from above.

The energy shock is permanent. The Strait of Hormuz is reopening under Iranian management, with a toll, a checkpoint, and IRGC approval. An analyst physically traveled to the Strait. Watched with his own eyes.

Traffic is still 85% below pre-conflict levels. Infrastructure damage will take 250 to 275 days to normalize. The physical oil market tells the story the futures market hides: dated Brent at $141 while front-month futures sat at $109.

Emerging market contagion is spreading. Asia is facing 50 to 78% drops in fuel supply. South Korea is at Global Financial Crisis-level FX stress. The Philippines has declared a national energy emergency. Myanmar is rationing fuel by license plate. Pakistan has implemented four-day workweeks.

The consumer is breaking. The national average for a gallon of regular gas has exceeded $4. In California, the average is $5.89. Diesel is $7.52. 401(k) hardship withdrawals hit a record 6% in 2025. The only cushion is a tax refund season running $23 billion ahead of last year. That cushion expires in May.

The Federal Reserve cannot cut rates because CPI is surging. It cannot hold because private credit stress is tightening financial conditions. It cannot raise because the national debt has hit $39 trillion and interest expense is $1.4 trillion annually.

The institution designed to arrest credit crises has no tools left.

The music has stopped. A ceasefire does not restart it. And Friday’s CPI print captures March, when oil averaged above $100 for the entire month.

Share Capital Mischief.

There is someone in your life who holds private credit in their portfolio. Or whose retirement account is managed by one of these firms. Or whose financial advisor pitched them “income with stability” eighteen months ago and has not called since.

That person does not know what you just read.

They do not know the exits are gated. They do not know the marks are fiction. They do not know their yield is partially phantom income that has never been collected in cash. They do not know their grandmother’s annuity is collateral for a leveraged software bet.

You do.

Send them this. Forward this email. Text them the link. Be the phone call they need before the one they dread.

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Chapter 2 is the survival guide. Chapter 3 is the calendar. Both are behind the door.

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You know the arrangement.

Somebody on television tells you private credit is “well-positioned for volatility.” Someone at a conference says the marks are “conservative.”

Your financial advisor sends a quarterly letter that says “we remain confident in our portfolio positioning.”

And you nod. And you check the yield.

And you do not ask: positioned by whom, exactly?

There is an arrangement in place.

The managers set the marks.

The rating agencies bless them.

The insurers report them.

The regulators see nothing alarming.

And the fees keep flowing.

The arrangement works beautifully.

For everyone except the person whose money is trapped behind the gate.

They don’t charge you for the shit. They charge you for the exit.

UPGRADE. Read it ALL.

A gift for free subscribers.

Print the timeline from Act 1. Tape it to the wall behind your desk. The next time your financial advisor calls and says private credit is “working as designed,” glance up and read him the dates. Then ask him one question:

Which of these eleven funds can you get me out of tomorrow?

He cannot answer it. That is the answer.