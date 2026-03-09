SITUATION REPORT | March 9, 2026 | 07:30

// MISCHIEF CLEARANCE REQUIRED //

⬛⬛⬛ EYES ONLY ⬛⬛⬛

A Capital Mischief SITREP on Day 9 of War with Iran

SOURCES :

Satellites. Signals intelligence. Thirty years of people who lie to Congress but tell me the truth. A hundred grand a year in research from firms whose clients don't fly commercial. No Old Pappy. No Montecristo. Day four in a Georgetown home with three grandchildren under five. Their parents are on vacation. Nobody told me bedtime takes longer than the Geneva talks. The one-year-old is asleep on my chest while I type this with one hand. The four-year-old asked if we're winning. I told him we're working on it. He said that's what Mommy says about the laundry.

FOR THE 2,500 OF YOU WHO JUST ARRIVED:

Welcome. You found this room because somebody smarter than your financial advisor sent you a link.

On Saturday morning I published a piece called “IF YOU OWN STOCKS, A BOND, OR A DOLLAR BILL, READ THIS BEFORE MONDAY MORNING.”

70,688 people read it. 1,391 shared it. 735 of you subscribed in a single day. This Substack went to #1 on Substack’s Finance rising leaderboard.

If you have not read it, stop here and go read it now. Everything in today’s piece builds on Saturday. Saturday is the foundation. This is the structure going up on top of it.

If you have read it, you know what the $100,000 buys.

You know the five calls and the five receipts. You know about Larry Williams and the May 27 date. You know I am raising cash.

Today you find out why the cash just became more urgent.

Because between Saturday morning and Sunday night, three things happened that changed the board.

Iran crowned a dynasty. Oil got a third digit. And the private credit market checked into the Hotel California.

WHO IS WRITING THIS:

I advised six U.S. Presidents. Both parties. The Situation Room teaches you one thing that Wall Street never will: pattern recognition under pressure, in rooms where bullshit goes to die.

The CIA gave me their Agency Seal Medal. I never worked for the CIA. The Director of National Intelligence gave me the National Intelligence Distinguished Public Service Medal. Two ceremonies that technically did not occur. For work that was never performed. In places I have never been.

The Air Force gave me the Distinguished Public Service Medal.

Three agencies. Three medals.

I ran classified operations in Central and South American jungles I still cannot talk about. I won a $120 million trading competition while 72 other traders watched my positions in real time and could not beat me anyway.

On February 11, I told 23,509 of you that America was 30 days from war with Iran. I laid out three converging clocks. I identified the window: March 8 through March 15.

Today is March 8.

The bombs fell on Day 17. The prince was crowned on Day 26. The clocks converged on schedule.

The people who paid attention knew. The people who called it background noise found out on the news.

If you are new here, that is what you are paying for. Not analysis. The decision that comes after the analysis, from someone who has been in the rooms where these decisions get made and watched presidents ignore better advice than mine, which should tell you everything you need to know about the limits of good advice in the hands of powerful people.

CLASSIFICATION:

This used to require a TS/SCI clearance, a lifestyle polygraph, a windowless room in Northern Virginia, and coffee that constituted a violation of the Geneva Convention.

Now it requires fifty dollars a month and a subscription to Capital Mischief.

The polygraph was worse. But the coffee was about the same.

WHAT HAPPENED SINCE SATURDAY:

Saturday morning, oil was $90.90. Tonight, Brent is $108. Biggest weekly gain in futures history since 1983.

Saturday morning, the Supreme Leader was dead and nobody knew who was next. Tonight, his son Mojtaba sits on the throne. Father to son. First time in 47 years.

Saturday morning, I told you to raise cash for May 27. Tonight, every reason I gave you is louder.

Dow futures are down 900 points. S&P futures down 1.5%. Seven Americans are dead. The February CPI drops Wednesday and will be volcanic. Oracle reports Tuesday and the entire AI capex narrative rides on what they say. The Fed meets March 17 and has no tools to use.

The private credit market just gated redemptions at a $26 billion fund. An Amazon aggregator loan went from par to zero in three months. And the CEO of Goldman Sachs would like you to forget what he said five months ago.

That is what happened between Saturday and Monday.

This is War Briefing No. 9. Nine chapters.

BRIEFING INDEX

CHAPTER ONE: I Told You to Watch March 8. You’re Welcome. The date math. The convergence. The crown. (Free)

CHAPTER TWO: The Dynasty That Wasn’t Supposed to Survive Tuesday. Who Mojtaba is. What the five scenarios look like now. (Free)

CHAPTER THREE: One Hundred and Eight Dollars and the Death of the Tax Cut. Oil, Hormuz, and the $115 billion number nobody else has assembled. (Free)

CHAPTER FOUR: Welcome to the Hotel California. Your Luggage Has Been Sold. The private credit chain your wealth manager has not explained to you yet.

CHAPTER FIVE: The Scoreboard, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Trust the Receipts. Every position. Every price. Every call.

CHAPTER SIX: Two Inches of Rain at Churchill Downs. Why this is a deleveraging, not a crash. And what Warren Buffett and a 39% return at the Kentucky Derby have in common.

CHAPTER SEVEN: The Week That Decides Whether Your Financial Advisor Sleeps or Drinks. Oracle. CPI. Treasury auctions. FOMC. Xi. The calendar.

CHAPTER EIGHT: What I Am Doing With My Money, and the Horses I Am Watching. Updated portfolio. The global shopping list. What I am building for May.

CHAPTER NINE: Patience Is a Position. The close. The checkpoints. The date.

For the People Who Scroll

Somebody once told me that Americans read at an eighth-grade level but invest at a third-grade level. I don’t know if that’s true. But I do know this: I just gave you a nine-chapter table of contents and half of you are already looking for the pictures.

You know what? Fair enough.

I spent forty years in rooms where generals had to explain wars to politicians. You know what works? Not the briefing. Not the memo. Not the 200-page classified study I once wrote that got a magazine cover and a White House fellowship.

The picture.

One page. Three chapters. A crowned prince. A hundred-and-eight-dollar barrel of oil. And the death of a tax cut nobody will get to spend.

That is what happened between Saturday morning and Sunday night. On one page. While your coffee is still too hot to drink.

If this is all you read, you will know more than 95% of the people trading tomorrow morning.

If you want to know what I am doing about it, what I am holding, what I am shopping for, and why May 27 is the most important date between now and summer, that starts in Chapter Four.

Now. Chapter One.

CHAPTER ONE: I Told You to Watch March 8. You’re Welcome.

Today is March 8, 2026. Day 9 of the war. Day 26 since the piece that started everything.

On February 11, I published “America Is 30 Days From War With Iran.” 23,509 people read it. Most of them forwarded it to someone who told them they were overreacting.

I laid out three converging clocks: the military buildup reaching strike-ready posture, the 40-day protest mourning cycle peaking, and the diplomatic deadline collapsing. I identified the convergence window. March 8 through March 15.

Today is March 8.

This morning, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Mojtaba Khamenei, the dead Supreme Leader’s son, as the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. The IRGC pledged allegiance. Father to son. First time in the Republic’s 47-year history.

This is not a theocracy anymore. This is a monarchy wearing a turban.

Oil crossed $100 for the first time since 2022. Brent closed at $108. WTI touched $109 intraday. The biggest weekly gain in futures trading history since 1983. Thirty-five percent. One week.

Dow futures are down 900 points tonight. S&P futures down 1.5%. The seventh American service member was killed.

Iran’s Foreign Minister went on Meet the Press and rejected a ceasefire. Israel struck Tehran’s oil depots for the first time. Hezbollah launched 89 attack waves over the weekend.

And the U.S. National Intelligence Council published a report saying the war is “unlikely to topple” the regime.

The Assembly of Experts got bombed. They reconvened. They elected a Khamenei.

Trump wants unconditional surrender. Iran just answered with a coronation.

66,847 of you read yesterday’s piece. 1,353 of you shared it. 721 of you subscribed in a single day. 1,389 in the last 24 hours.

You did that because the receipts were real. Now here is the sixth.

I told you to watch March 8.

You are watching it.

CHAPTER TWO: The Dynasty That Wasn’t Supposed to Survive Tuesday

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Not a traditional cleric. A man who reportedly ran Iran’s deepest intelligence networks through the IRGC. A Quds Force intimate. A shadow operator for two decades who controlled things his father could not discuss publicly and his enemies could not discuss at all.

The IRGC pledging allegiance to Mojtaba is the tell. The Guard chose continuity over fracture. The apparatus held.

Think about what that means. The United States and Israel struck over 3,000 targets in one week. They killed the Supreme Leader, the defense minister, the IRGC commander, and approximately 40 senior officials. They bombed the Assembly of Experts building while the members were inside it meeting to choose a successor.

The members met anyway. They voted. They chose a Khamenei.

That is not fragility. That is institutional muscle memory built across 45 years.

Yesterday I gave you five scenarios. Mojtaba reshuffles the deck.

Scenario 1, Surgical and Contained: Dead. This is Day 9. Three thousand targets. Oil depots burning. Hezbollah launching 89 attack waves in a weekend. Zero percent.

Scenario 3, IRGC Consolidation and Hardliner Regime: This just became the base case. The intelligence community’s own assessment confirms it. The regime survives. The war freezes. Oil stays above $90. New normal.

Scenario 4, Internal Revolution: Down. The protests are real. Karaj, Shiraz, Isfahan, Sanandaj. Iranian Americans rallied at the Capitol yesterday. But the apparatus held.

Mojtaba’s first test is not military. It is economic. The rial. The bread lines. Eighty percent of pharmacies bankrupt before the first bomb fell. He inherited a war and a depression simultaneously.

The question is which one kills him first.

CHAPTER THREE: One Hundred and Eight Dollars and the Death of the Tax Cut

Brent at $108. WTI at $107. Biggest weekly gain in crude oil futures history. Thirty-five percent.

Strait of Hormuz oil flows are down 90%. Not partially reduced. Ninety percent. Pipeline redirections are, to use a technical term, pathetically low. Most shippers are in full wait-and-see mode because insuring a tanker through those waters now costs twelve times what it did three weeks ago.

The supply shock through the Gulf is 17 million barrels per day. That is 17 times bigger than the peak hit to Russian production in 2022. And it is not just oil. It is smelting, refined metals, coal, chemicals, fertilizer. Every commodity that moves through the Strait is repricing in real time. The Bloomberg Spot Commodity Index hit a record high this week.

European natural gas surged 88% from pre-conflict levels. Twenty percent of global LNG volumes flow through Hormuz, largely from Qatar. That flow is 100% halted after a drone attack on Qatari production.

Unlike oil, natural gas cannot be easily rerouted. There is no pipeline bypass. There is no workaround. There is a hole where 20% of the world’s LNG used to be.

China halted diesel and gasoline exports this week. That is not caution. That is a country with a one-year diesel supply watching the house next door burn and locking its own pantry.

Now the kitchen table.

Every $1 increase in crude equals roughly 2.5 cents at the pump. Oil was $65 before the war. It is $108 tonight. That is $43 higher. That is roughly a dollar eight more per gallon arriving at every gas station in America over the next two to three weeks.

A family driving 1,000 miles a month at 25 miles per gallon just got a $43 per month tax increase that nobody voted for.

But here is the number nobody else has assembled.

Gas at the pump is costing American consumers $180 million per day. That is $65 billion annualized.

The Pentagon’s preliminary supplemental request for the war is around $50 billion. Daily war costs are running $1 to $2 billion. One think tank pegged $3.7 billion in the first hundred hours.

Add them. $65 billion plus $50 billion equals $115 billion.

That exceeds the entire annual benefit to American households from the tax cuts Trump signed last summer.

The OBBB fiscal windfall is gone. Eaten by the war and the gas pump before anyone opened the envelope.

Trump posted on Truth Social tonight:

Betting markets now place only a 5% chance the conflict ends by March 15. 37% by March 31. 70% by May 15.

The market priced Desert Storm. A clean war. Over by Easter.

It is not Desert Storm.

Now. The thing hiding behind the oil.

The thing Stephanie Pomboy warned about. The thing Jamie Dimon called “cockroaches.” The thing the CEO of Goldman Sachs told you five months ago was “isolated and idiosyncratic.”

It is not isolated. It is not idiosyncratic. It is a $2 to $4 trillion shadow banking system that just met a credit cycle that does not read pitch decks.

And it just crossed the Rubicon into the Hotel California.

To understand what that means for your money, and what I am doing about mine, continue reading.

Upgrade to Paid. Or Don't.