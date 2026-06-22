The brokers are screaming buy. I read the fine print so you don’t lose your shirt, and what I found is ugly.

Last week I walked you through two trillion dollars of AI spending and the men selling the shovels. One rule survived all five chapters of In Every Gold Rush the Diggers Go Broke and the Man Selling Shovels Buys the Town: own the toll booth, never the lottery ticket.

This week somebody handed me the lottery ticket and called it a toll booth. So let me show you the trick, the metal, and the reason your next iPhone is part of the same story.

There is a special magic in a company that solves its own demand problem by writing a check.

Sunrise Energy Metals, an Australian scandium miner whose shares have run roughly thirtyfold in a year on trading volume you’d expect at a county-fair raffle, just paid five million U.S. dollars for a slice of a chip startup that wants to stuff its metal inside the world’s computer memory.

Which is to say: the miner became a customer. Of itself.

Somewhere, a mining executive from 1954 is nodding approvingly. Somewhere closer, a momentum trader is quietly checking where the exits are.

Both of them are right, which is what makes this one of the more entertaining stories on any exchange this month.

A Penny Stock Walks Out of Its Tomb

Start with the chart, because the chart is doing most of the persuading. A year ago the U.S. listing, SREMF on the OTC market, bottomed at forty-three cents, a rounding error in a satin jacket, the reanimated corpse of Clean TeQ.

Clean TeQ was a battery-tech also-ran that shoved ten old shares into one back in 2021 just to keep its share price respectable.

At its last close it changed hands at $12.67 and carries a market capitalization near $1.95 billion. Call it two billion dollars for a company that, per its own filings, earns nothing.

The trailing twelve-month return, depending on the day you stop counting, lands somewhere near thirtyfold. That move is real. It is also, and here is the first thing the cheerleaders skip, measured from a floor in the low forties of a cent.

In 2026 itself, the year you actually live in, the stock has merely doubled. The other twenty-eight-fold is a story about how low the thing started, and how fast an export license signed in Beijing can raise the dead. A 30x off a corpse is arithmetic. It is not a thesis.

It gets better. Some of those vertical green days arrived on relative volume of 0.11, a trickle of buying shoving the price around an empty room.

The same physics, you’ll note, applies on the way down. One of the services that ranks such things files Sunrise under a category it labels, with admirable honesty, a Momentum Trap.

So the price is not an argument. The price is a narrative, and we are going to test the narrative.

The Metal You Can’t Buy

Scandium is the twenty-first element and the most expensive cheap metal you’ve never thought about. The entire planet produces something like fifty to sixty tons of it a year, nearly all of it scraped as a byproduct from other people’s mines.

Add a pinch to aluminum and you get an alloy that’s lighter, stronger, and easier to weld, which is catnip for aerospace and defense engineers. It also turns up in solid-oxide fuel cells and the radio-frequency guts of 5G and 6G hardware.

Here’s the part that matters. China controls roughly 80 to 85% of the supply.

And in April 2025, Beijing slapped export licensing on seven heavy rare earths, scandium among them, in retaliation for American tariffs.

Those April controls were never lifted. They remain fully in force, with a separate, broader set merely paused under a truce that expires on 10 November 2026.

Mark that date. It’s the metronome under this entire trade.

What does a licensing regime do to a rare earth? Look at scandium’s cousin, yttrium, caught in the same net.

U.S. imports of it collapsed from 333 tons to 17 across comparable windows, and the price reportedly ran several thousand percent, to roughly $270 a kilo. That is the bull case for every non-Chinese rare-earth project on earth, expressed in one vertical line.

Why Your iPhone Is in This Story

You’re already paying for this, by the way, in a place you’d never look. Last week Tim Cook told the Wall Street Journal that Apple price increases are “unavoidable,” that the memory situation is “unsustainable,” and, a forty-year supply-chain veteran reaching for his biggest words, that it resembled a “hundred-year flood.”

Memory chips now cost Apple roughly four times what they did a year ago. The cause is the AI build-out.

DRAM prices jumped about 90% in a single quarter, and NAND contract prices leapt 70 to 75%. The three companies that make the world’s memory shoved the bulk of their wafers toward the high-bandwidth memory that feeds AI accelerators, and S&P expects prices to stay elevated through at least 2028.

The trouble is that high-bandwidth memory is itself slamming into a wall. There are only so many layers you can stack and so many wires you can run between them, and the industry has a name for the bottleneck: the memory wall.

And that, at last, is where a junior miner outside a town called Fifield re-enters the story. Because the exotic materials that might one day climb over that wall, the ones that hold data without power and do arithmetic inside the memory itself, run on scandium.

So which is Sunrise: a China-decoupling aerospace play, or a lottery ticket on the future of computer memory? It is betting, with your attention and someone’s money, that it can be both.

The case for that bet, and the four specific ways it falls apart, is below.

Here’s how it works, folks.

The free part is the magic show. The smoke, the doves, the chairman saying “pink unicorn” with a straight face. It’s free because it’s the bait.

The paid part is where I take you backstage and show you how the trick is done:

Why the fairy tale ends four different ways.

What the smart money actually owns instead.

The four dates that decide whether you’re the genius or the sucker.

And somebody is going to be the sucker. Beautiful system, really. They hand out the headline for free so the herd feels informed, and the herd pays for that feeling with its retirement.

You can keep clapping with everybody else. Or you can pay a few bucks and be the one person in the room who knows it’s a trick.

Your call. The exit is getting crowded. Open the door.

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