Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Tankster's avatar
Tankster
1h

OMG, first? The 5th fleet was a 50 year guardian of the Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf for Sunnis). Nature abhors a vacuum. We didn’t do it for free, it was assurance for the Petrodollar. If we left, the PLAN would have happily obtained 99 year triple net leases. It could be done now, but the PRC will wait. Sitting on a billion barrel reserve, why? Hormuz and Malacca make them itchy. Ajit was asked if BRK would insure tankers and he replied, at what premium? Rogue subs release mines stamped Made in Iran into a VLCC and nobody moves for months. Why would anyone do that? Does Anduril sell autonomous subs to unit 8020? Iran collapses from the edges in if we can be patient, which is not an American virtue. The Basij, who slaughtered 40,000 fellow countrymen with nothing more than long guns, are for hire at some point. 3 million Rial/USD? Weimar in Persia? Coming soon. They take out the IRGC controllers in their ranks, and look for new bosses. Read the chapter in Freakonomics about drug dealers on the South Side of Chicago, still the baddest part of town. It looks like the organization chart of Mickey D’s. Soldiers lent to each other. The Artesh, ill funded by the regime, finally take up arms, recalling that mighty Persia of Cyrus has been stolen by 7th Century death cultists, hated by 90% of all Mohammedans. That’s how I see it roll. As Luke Gromen says, Let’s Watch…

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
2h

More interesting perspectives.

Whats ironic is through it all, Europe is still buying oil and gas from Russia. Sure, there are bans and sanctions, but there are grandfather clauses too. No expiration date. Russia profits selling energy to Europe who fuel their factories to ship arms to Ukraine to … fight Russia.

Iran will not quit. They can’t. Culturally, and it’s the dogma of the IRGC, Iran believes it … is one of the Four Great Powers. And the only way to ascend the throne is to remove the U.S. Iran will never quit.

The GCC is openly designing new pipelines that assume Hormuz stays shut. All that oil to flow across Jordan and Syria to Med. Iran and the Arab monarchies hate each others guts. Which leads me to …

Henry David Thoreau. In his 1840 book, Walden, he wrote of ignoring news and newspapers and famously would not pay to read one as nothing ever changes. He demonstrated it by reading a 3 week of newspaper and the article was about “War in Iraq. British troops killed.”

Nearly 200 years ago. Same news. Some things never change. All we are missing today is today’s version of Dr Evil.

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