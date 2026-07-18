Yes, the President has a nice chart and a matching mug. The number at the bottom of it is on fire, and I found out why the same place I find out everything, which is a stack of books nobody on television has opened.

Saturday. The Mischief Library.

The arrangement is the same as every week. I spent the seven days with books instead of doing anything a serious adult would confess to in public, because I read more than fifty of these a year so you do not have to, and every Saturday I hand you the three that survived. Not the airport stuff. Not the thriller where a rogue submarine saves the dollar, and not the business fable where a monk teaches a hedge fund manager to breathe. Real books, written by people who were in the room or spent a career finding out what happened inside it. I read with a pen in my hand. I fight with the author in the margins, and the stuff that actually rearranges my head goes in the blank pages at the back, so future-me can find in ten seconds what present-me nearly fell out of a chair over. This week I climbed back into three of those books and reread the passages I had underlined the first time through.

One is about oil, one is about China, one is about Iran.

Stacked one on the next, those three explain this entire circus better than the cable news industry has managed in five months of shouting. Add a fourth thing the books leave out, which is who bet what and how badly, and you are holding the whole machine in your two hands.

But first the tape, because the tape just confessed.

The Strait of Hormuz is shut. Brent settled Friday at $88.10, up 4.59 percent, and the VIX, the thing they sell you as a fear gauge, finally woke at 18.43.

Credit, in its latest official reading, had barely moved. So the market is no longer asleep, merely late, which on Wall Street counts as a work ethic. And it still has not priced the half of it.

Here is what late looks like. The strait is a ribbon of water about twenty-one miles wide at the pinch point, and roughly a quarter of the planet’s seaborne oil has to swim through it.

This week, almost nothing did. Three ships made the crossing on Thursday, against a peacetime average around a hundred and thirty-eight a day.

The single most important shipping lane on earth is running at two percent of capacity, which in any other business is called Chapter 11.

There are an estimated eighty naval mines loose in there, drifting around like party balloons that kill you. Insurance to cross has gone from a quarter of one percent of a ship’s value to as much as ten, which is the sound of an underwriter sprinting for the exit. Iran has helpfully declared the one safe detour illegal.

A closed strait is supposed to cost a hundred and fifty dollars a barrel. We are at eighty-eight, five days into a blockade, and the fear gauge only got out of bed Friday afternoon. The smoke detector finally chirped, and it is standing in a hallway full of smoke asking what year it is.

For five months, something held this price down, and it was not peace, because there is no peace. There is only a war that keeps pretending to end so the tape can go back to sleep. Every pause got called a ceasefire, which turns out to be the polite word for reloading.

Four things absorbed the shock at once, like a car hitting a pothole the size of Delaware on four new struts. China quit buying about four million barrels a day and sat on the biggest oil hoard on earth.

Washington drained its emergency reserve to the lowest level since 1983. A slab of Chinese demand simply died, and the tankers learned to sneak down the Omani coast like a teenager dodging his aunt at a wedding.

That is the good news, and the bad news is that all four struts are now blown. The reserve is scraped, the dead demand is still dead, the detour is now illegal, and China’s cushion is draining fast.

Friday was the sound of the suspension starting to give. When the last strut goes, the pothole is still there.

Still the size of Delaware.

So today I hand you four lenses, one at a time. Through the first, oil turns out to be nothing but the wiring the war runs down. Through the second, China turns out to be the switch.

Through the third, Iran turns out to be only the stage. Through the fourth, you finally see the mountain of borrowed money that turns any ugly headline into a stampede for the doors.

Snap all four on at once, and the thing everyone keeps calling a historic victory quietly turns into an invoice nobody has read yet. But the invoice is the last page, and I am getting ahead of my own notes.

So let’s start where it starts. Three ships, eighty mines, and eighty-eight-dollar oil that should be a hundred and fifty. Let’s go find out what held it up this long, and why the props are giving way.

Four Lenses, One Machine

Before the books, the map.

Four lenses, energy, strategy, history, and positioning, reveal a four-part system: Iran is the theater, oil is the transmission mechanism, China is the fulcrum, and the short base is the amplifier.

Notice the lenses and the system are not the same list wearing two hats.

The lenses are the instruments. The system is what shows up when you look through them. If I assumed the conclusion before looking, that would not be analysis, that would be a horoscope with footnotes.

Three of the four lenses came off my shelf, and the fourth came off a government form that nobody reads, which is precisely why it works. Take them in order.

Lens 1: The Oil. Daniel Yergin, “The New Map”

Yergin is the man who won a Pulitzer for writing the biography of oil. The New Map is his follow-up, and it is the atlas of the world we are actually living in, where energy is not a market so much as a nervous system. My note in the back pages, from the first read, says simply: the map is the pipeline.

The book’s biggest idea is the one that explains this week.

The shale revolution turned the United States into the largest oil producer on earth, which sounds like a superpower until you try to aim it. Shale is not a weapon a president can fire. It is thousands of private wells answering to price, run by men in Midland who take orders from the futures curve and nobody else, which means it moves in quarters, not in crises.

The fast lever was always the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and the fast lever has been pulled. The SPR sits near 316.5 million barrels, the lowest since April 1983, about 64 million above the legal floor of 252.4 million.

The Energy Secretary has called a further release highly unlikely. In plain English, the emergency tank is scraped and the man holding the hose just said so out loud.

Here is where Yergin’s map earns its shelf space. A closed Hormuz costs the United States about 0.07 percent of GDP, per the Kiel Institute’s closure model, while Asia and Africa lose an order of magnitude more.

Shale bought America insulation from the very chokepoint it spent fifty years guarding for free.

And this White House has noticed. The President said Thursday night the United States could end this conflict even if the Strait stays closed, and urged the countries that depend on it to summon the bravery to protect it themselves.

Days earlier a 20 percent transit fee was floated, then swapped inside a day for trade and investment deals with the Gulf states.

You can call that hardball or you can call it overdue, and my readers will call it both before breakfast. But the meaning is the same either way: for half a century, guarding that water was an American public good, free of charge.

It now comes with an invoice, and Yergin’s map is the reason the invoice is even possible.

Now the four struts from the cold open, with their paperwork. China withdrew roughly four million barrels a day of buying, and J.P. Morgan’s analysts estimate that single cut accounted for about 74 percent of the entire global decline in crude imports during the war.

Washington’s SPR drain ran as part of a coordinated international release pledging 400 million barrels. Rystad measured 200,000 to 600,000 barrels a day of Chinese demand that simply died, possibly forever, and the Oman-coast detour the tankers invented has since been declared illegal by the IRGC.

Four shock absorbers, all firing at once. That is how a shut strait produced calm oil for five months.

And every one of them is now spent, finite, or contested, which is the entire setup for what follows.

Lens 2: The Fulcrum. Henry Kissinger, “On China”

Regular readers met Xi Jinping in these pages in February. The boy sent to a flea-infested cave at fifteen, who applied to the Party eight times before it let him in, and came out believing that patience is a weapon. On China is the book that explains what the cave built.

Kissinger’s sharpest chapter is about a board game. The West plays chess, which is about capturing the king in a decisive battle. China plays wei qi, which is about placing stones, one at a time, until the board quietly belongs to you.

Nobody announces victory in wei qi. You just look up one day and you are surrounded.

Read this war through that lens and China’s oil cut stops looking like a favor to anybody. One stone did four jobs at once. It cooled American inflation and banked the goodwill. It let Beijing refill later at a discount, and it demonstrated, without firing a shot, that the world’s largest oil buyer can move the world’s most strategic price by adjusting a purchasing schedule.

But here is where I part company with the grandmaster theory, because the data will not let me keep it. A large slice of that import collapse is not strategy at all. It is weakness.

Rystad’s 200,000 to 600,000 barrels a day of demand destruction may never come back, the refiners are losing money on every barrel they run, and an economy in that shape does not skip four million barrels a day for fun. So the honest read is a structurally weakening consumer with a strategic overlay, not a genius weaponizing customs data.

And that matters, because a weakening consumer has a limit the genius does not.

Here is the limit, in numbers. Between 40 and 50 percent of China’s crude imports come through the strait that is currently full of mines. Its overland pipelines from Russia and Central Asia carry only about 1.5 million barrels a day against an import need of 8 to 11.5 million. There is no back door big enough.

The famous 1.4 billion barrel stockpile is real, the way your neighbor’s boat is real. It exists, it is enormous, and most of it never leaves the driveway.

The part China can actually pour into a refinery covers 60 to 75 days, and one granular tracker has it falling from 78 days to 62 over nine weeks.

Now listen to Beijing’s volume knob. In March it joined a polite group statement calling for a ceasefire. In April, Xi personally demanded the strait reopen, which for a man who communicates in decade-long silences is the diplomatic equivalent of standing on the table.

In May the foreign ministry was working Tehran directly. By June, Wang Yi was repeating the demand into every microphone in Asia.

Meanwhile the buying desk tells you the rest. Beijing’s trigger for refilling the strategic tanks sits below 70 dollars, but its independent refiners are already hoovering discounted physical barrels, 26 million barrels of Gulf crude in a matter of days, because the discount matters more than the benchmark. The patient man is still patient. He is just patient on a budget now.

My back-page note from the first read of On China says: he can wait forever. This week I added a second line under it.

He can wait forever, but his tank cannot.

Lens 3: The Stage. David Crist, “The Twilight War”

Crist wrote The Twilight War, the definitive secret history of the American war with Iran, which by his accounting has been running for more than forty years, making it older than most of the people trading on its headlines. My back-page note from the first read is one line: this war never ends, it submerges.

The receipts are all in there. In the 1980s the two countries fought a Tanker War over these exact waters, and in 1988 Operation Praying Mantis sank much of Iran’s navy in a single day, the largest American surface engagement since the Second World War.

That same year the USS Vincennes mistook an Iranian airliner for an attacker and killed 290 people, and the two countries nearly fell into the abyss by accident. Hold that word. Accident.

Crist’s deepest lesson is that in this particular conflict, the trigger is never the plan: it is the misread radar contact, the jumpy crew, the mine nobody charted. With roughly eighty mines loose and several navies operating at close quarters, the accident surface right now is enormous.

The war surfaced again on February 28, and it surfaced hard. The opening strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day. On March 9 his son Mojtaba was named successor, and that same week WTI printed its high of $119.48.

The market understood the moment even if the commentary did not.

But here is the detail that rearranges the whole peace question, and almost nobody covering it will say it plainly. Mojtaba holds the title. The Revolutionary Guards hold the war, with commander Ahmad Vahidi’s star rising and civilian authority eroding around him.

Any off-ramp has to pay the Guards, and the Guards are the one institution whose business is the fighting itself. A regime that absorbed the assassination of its Supreme Leader and reframed the war as existential is not shopping for exits.

And the man with the title to sign one is not the man with the power to deliver it. That is why every ceasefire so far has had the shelf life of a gas station sandwich.

One more thing Crist’s lens forces you to see. The catastrophic scenario everyone frames as a future risk already happened. Iran struck Ras Tanura, cut Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline by 700,000 barrels a day, hit Manifa and Khurais for another 600,000, mined the strait, and has put missiles into American bases in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain in at least three waves.

So stop picturing an escalation ladder. This war does not climb floors.

It walks between rooms, and it has already been inside the worst one.

Lens Four: The Amplifier. A Government Form Nobody Reads

The first three lenses came from a library. The fourth comes from the Commitments of Traders report, which the CFTC publishes every Friday afternoon and which sorts the oil market by species.

There are the commercials, meaning producers, refiners, and merchants, people who touch actual oil and hedge actual barrels. And there is managed money, meaning hedge funds, people who touch a Bloomberg terminal and hedge their year-end bonus. The two species are currently telling two different stories about the same war.

First, a zombie needs shooting, because it keeps getting up. You have heard about a nineteen-billion-dollar short in the oil market. It does not exist. Somebody read a currency report months ago, and the number has been shambling around finance media ever since, eating brains.

Here is what the government’s own ledger actually says. As of the July 14 CFTC report, the freshest positioning data that exists, producers and merchants held 700,107 long contracts of physical WTI against 300,809 shorts. The people who touch the oil are decisively net long, and they got more net long through the shock week, not less.

The paper crowd spent the spring leaning the other way. Goldman’s desk counted 24.8 billion dollars of selling over seven weeks, with 80 percent of the flow coming from brand-new outright shorts rather than longs going home. Entering the shock week, gross Brent shorts sat near an all-time high.

That was the kindling.

Then Monday happened. On July 13, Brent jumped 9.6 percent, its biggest one-day gain since May 2020.

Physical fear struck the match, and short covering supplied the accelerant. The amplifier was not waiting backstage.

It fired.

The ledger shows what firing looks like: in physical WTI, managed money covered 9,885 shorts while cutting 11,952 longs, leaving net length almost unchanged at 61,974 contracts. The smaller ICE WTI venue went the other way entirely and added 8,531 fresh shorts into the spike.

That is not one synchronized crowd loading powder. That is a fragmented market getting caught, buying back what it must, and rebuilding the argument somewhere else.

Positioning is not a permanent pile of kindling. It is an amplifier that fired once and can reload.

And the reloaders are paying rent. The futures curve has flipped hard into backwardation, with prompt Brent about eight dollars over the six-month contract, a structure that pays roughly 10 percent a year just for holding the front. Backwardation is the physical market saying tight, today, out loud.

Shorting against it is a subscription service for being wrong.

One more thing, and it is the reason you read me instead of the wire.

Every positioning number quoted on every desk this week described the world before the shock, because the prior data ended July 7, the day before the blockade, the missiles, and the moonshot.

The report that finally includes the Hormuz week landed Friday at 3:30 in the afternoon. I read it before you did, and everything above came out of it.

So who gets the thank-you card this time. Not the shorts who covered, they at least flinched at the right moment. The card goes to the ones climbing back in, against a mined strait and a curve charging them 10 percent a year for the privilege.

Fellas, the stamp is on me.

The Floor: Six Things I Am Actually Sure Of

Everything above is lenses. Here is the load-bearing wall, six conclusions that follow from durable interests, not daily headlines. If a scenario requires one of these to be false, it belongs in the tails.

One. Iran will not capitulate, and the counterparty is the Guards.

The regime absorbed the assassination of its Supreme Leader, reframed the war as existential, and forecloses any exit that looks like surrender. Operational power sits with the IRGC, whose institutional interest is the war itself, so any real off-ramp must pay the Guards, not just the palace.

Two. The United States cannot win quickly, and its magazine is half empty.

For at least four of seven key munitions types, more than half the stockpile has been expended, and replenishment runs in months to years. Worse, more than 78 percent of American weapons systems rely on Chinese-processed materials. The arsenal of democracy currently has a supplier problem, and the supplier is the other superpower.

Three. America is structurally insulated but tactically spent.

The closure costs the US about 0.07 percent of GDP, which is why Washington can play hardball at all, but the SPR sits at a 43-year low with the fast lever declared off-limits, leaving slow shale and a demand cushion Washington does not control. Insulated is not the same as armed.

Four. China is the fulcrum, with a shorter fuse than advertised.

Between 40 and 50 percent of its crude imports transit the strait, the pipelines cannot cover a fraction of the gap, and usable commercial cover runs 60 to 75 days and falling. Beijing has spent four months publicly climbing a ladder of demands to reopen the water, and the fulcrum is turning into a participant.

Five. Energy is the scoreboard, and the scoreboard feeds the Fed.

Chair Warsh, confirmed 54 to 45 in May, has held rates at 3.50 to 3.75 percent all year with cuts pushed to 2027 and war-driven energy named as the live risk. June’s cool CPI print was a photograph of the ceasefire, taken during the one calm month, and I have already told you what happens when they sell you a photograph as a weather forecast. Brent is already at 88 dollars with a month to run before the mid-August CPI print, so the disinflation story is on the table for last rites.

Six. Neither Iranian collapse nor a US-China rupture is imminent, but both have scheduled stress tests.

The regime already survived decapitation and consolidated, Beijing’s rare-earth suspension lapses November 10 absent extension with an estimated 6.5 trillion dollars of Western industrial activity exposed, and China added ten more American firms to its restricted list in June, during the truce. The pressure is being maintained one notch below the nuclear option, not lifted.

Four Ways This Goes

Horizon, now through year-end. These are informed odds for you to argue with, not prophecy. And remember the correction from Lens Three: these are rooms the war walks between, not floors it climbs.

The Oscillating Grind, 40 percent.

The war stays contained but violent: a mostly closed strait, mine-dodging and rerouting, strikes that stop short of regime-change targets, discounted barrels leaking east. This is the current state, and it is sticky, because every truce so far has collapsed back into it.

What raises it is strikes staying counter-military and Gulf export terminals staying untouched, and the market tell is Brent chopping between 80 and 100 with a permanent war premium, where down days are orderly and up days gap.

The Brokered Off-Ramp, 30 percent, back-loaded.

Near-term this is only about 15 percent, because the momentum is escalatory and the last memorandum is dead, but the channels never died: American and Iranian negotiators met in Qatar in early July with reported progress, Pakistan and Qatar remain engaged, and Beijing is leaning harder every month.

The odds rise sharply into the September 24 window, where Xi’s invitation to Washington, midterm pressure, China’s inventory squeeze, and the twin August nuclear dates all converge, and if it lands, the government’s own forecast shows the destination: Brent near 70 by the fourth quarter and 65 next year.

The Full Break, 20 percent.

The war returns to the spring playbook and stays there, sustained destruction of Gulf export infrastructure with every shock absorber now spent. No reserve bullet left, no Chinese demand cushion to withdraw twice, mines accumulating faster than clearance, and Crist’s accident math running hot.

Oil at 120 to 150 or beyond, a thinner futures book gapping instead of trading, Warsh forced to think about hiking into a war, and what raises it is attacks migrating back to Saudi and Emirati terminals, or one mass-casualty accident on either side.

The Rupture, 10 percent.

The discontinuity tail, in two flavors: the Iranian version is not a palace coup but an IRGC factional break, with Vahidi’s expanding command the thing to watch, and the American-Chinese version has a scheduled date, November 10, when the rare-earth suspension lapses three weeks after an APEC summit that will either extend the truce or bury it. All three books argue against this near-term, and none of them rule it out.

Center of gravity: roughly 70 percent that this stays contained and eventually finds an exit, roughly 30 percent that it breaks toward catastrophe. And the variable that moves the most weight is not the strike count. It is China’s inventory drawdown rate, the number that converts Beijing from patient fulcrum to urgent participant somewhere around October if the strait stays shut.

Watch the drawdown, not the bombs.

What to Watch

The framework’s tripwires have dates. Dates are not drama, they are just where the physics and the diplomacy intersect, so here is the watchlist.

The Synthesis

Call this week what it was, because nobody on television will: the first buyer’s oil crisis. For a century, oil panics came from the men who pump the stuff. This one is being decided by the men who burn it, which is like the bartender cutting himself off, technically possible and a very bad sign for the bar.

The temptation is to file the whole thing under Middle East, the drawer where American attention has gone to die since Eisenhower. That is the accident, and the essence is that this is the first energy war of the shale era, fought over a waterway America no longer strictly needs, guarded for fifty years by a power that finally read the bill.

Every energy order gets founded by a shock, the way every family fortune gets founded by something the family does not discuss. The embargo of 1973 taught the West that producers set the price, and the Tanker War taught it that the flow itself could be kidnapped. This week finished the course: the strait can shut, and the superpower that built the whole arrangement can pull up a chair and watch.

Because shale did not make America invulnerable, it made America optional, which in geopolitics is the better deal. For half a century the Navy kept Hormuz open as a public good, which is the economics term for one taxpayer buying drinks for the planet. The only true novelty of the week was a president reading the bar tab out loud.

That moves the fulcrum east, where it was always headed. China built a forty-year miracle on an assumption so basic nobody wrote it down: somebody else’s navy would hold the door open. The somebody just asked who is paying, and Beijing is discovering that a 1.4 billion barrel hoard measured in days of cover is what poverty looks like with excellent storage.

Kissinger said Beijing plays for position, not checkmate, and he was right, and it no longer helps. Position is a luxury of the solvent, and a patient man with a draining tank is not executing grand strategy, he is rationing time, which now trades at a spot price.

As for Iran, stop asking what the regime wants, because regimes do not want things. Institutions want things, and the institution holding this war is the Revolutionary Guard, a conglomerate whose flagship product is the war. That is why every ceasefire has behaved like a lease, renewable at the landlord’s convenience.

Crist’s forty years add the detail that should keep everybody modest. The decisive actor in this conflict has never been a president or an ayatollah, it has been a radar blip, a jumpy crew, a mine that never got the memo.

Deterrence is a fine instrument for managing intention, and nobody has yet invented the instrument for managing stupidity, of which the Gulf is currently running a record surplus.

Which solves the riddle we opened with. The market was not blind for five months, it was subsidized: a drained reserve, a parked hoard, a dead slab of demand, and a smuggler’s detour were buying counterfeit calm by the barrel. Counterfeit anything trades at face value until somebody checks, and Monday somebody checked.

So bolt the machine together one last time. A stage that cannot surrender, operated by a landlord who profits from the play. A transmission with all four shock absorbers spent. A fulcrum whose patience is now quoted in days, and an amplifier reloading at 10 percent a year in rent.

Machines like this do not idle.

The optimists deserve their round, and I am buying. The channels never closed, Qatar is booked solid, September comes with a stage and professional lighting, and great powers have climbed down from worse ledges. But notice the two miracles the happy ending requires: that the man holding the title can deliver the men holding the guns, and that Beijing’s calendar outlasts Beijing’s tank. Hope is a lovely thing, and it is not a hedge.

Which brings us to the only mispricing that matters. The serene, permanent peace still sitting in these prices is not a forecast, it is a memory. And the market is the only establishment on earth that pays full price for memories, right up until the audit arrives at the table.

The tab always arrives.

What I Still Cannot Tell You

A forecaster who will not name his blind spots is a salesman. Here are mine.

The framework gives direction and tripwires, not the timing of decisions inside them. It cannot price the spark, because Crist proved the trigger is always an accident and accidents do not file schedules. And it cannot see inside the rooms where the Revolutionary Guards argue, which is exactly where the tail risk lives.

The positioning picture is the freshest in existence as of Friday afternoon, and it goes stale in a week. The next report lands next Friday at 3:30. I will read that one too.

So here is the honest verdict. Four lenses take you from confused news-flow to a machine with a fulcrum, a floor, an amplifier, and four weighted paths. They cannot tell you the date, the spark, or what the Guards say to each other at night.

Naming that gap is not a hole in the analysis. It is the analysis.

The Payoff

Now put the whole week on one screen, because this is where the money is hiding.

Walk the fear gauge through the week, day by day. Monday, the VIX closed at 17.16 while Brent had its biggest day in six years. Tuesday, the blockade came back and the VIX fell to 16.50.

Wednesday it fell again, to 15.67, five days into a naval war. Thursday it stirred at 16.73.

Friday it finally woke at 18.43, finishing 7.4 percent above Monday. And 18.43 is still below the index’s own long-run average, which lives near twenty. The market’s idea of alarm, while oil just had a double-digit week, is slightly calmer than its lifetime normal.

The credit market never even stirred. The official high-yield spread series publishes with a lag, so its latest observation is Thursday, July 16, at 2.71 percent, two basis points above Monday. I print that limitation because accuracy matters.

It is also the evidence: through Thursday, four days into the blockade, credit had barely moved at all.

Here is the whole path in one sentence. Credit moved zero basis points on Monday’s oil shock, three on Tuesday’s blockade, then surrendered one and stopped. The bond market charged the price of a gumball for a naval war.

And Friday it was not just the global barrel: WTI settled at $82.49, up 4.48 percent, matching Brent almost to the decimal. When the American benchmark moves in lockstep with the global one, the fear has stopped being about shipping routes.

It has become about supply.

So state the mispricing plainly, with the timestamps attached. Equity fear woke Friday, five days late, to a level below its own average. Credit, through its latest official reading, priced a quiet Tuesday.

The strait is shut, the struts are blown, the amplifier can reload, and the only scenario that loses money slowly and politely is the serene, permanent peace still sitting in these prices.

That world does not exist.

On Wednesday I showed you two roads, war and peace, both pointing up for oil, one violently and one politely. Nothing this week changed the map: the war road got wider, and the peace road now has a global refill bid parked across it.

The tape woke up five days late. It has not yet done the reading. You just did.

The Reading List

Every Saturday the Library is free, because libraries should always be free. Here are this week’s three, summarized the way I keep them in the back pages, with the reason each one earns your shelf.

Three Books and One Federal Filing

The New Map , by Daniel Yergin.

The Man

Yergin won the Pulitzer for The Prize, his nine-hundred-page history of oil, money, and power, and has spent the decades since as the man every Energy Secretary claims to have read.

He also co-chairs CERAWeek, the annual Houston gathering where wildcatters, cabinet ministers, Saudi executives, and people who say “energy ecosystem” without medical supervision occupy the same hotel.

This makes him the rare Washington energy expert who has heard the official forecast, the private forecast, and what everybody really thinks after the second bourbon.

The New Map is what he wrote after the shale patch redrew the world while the foreign-policy priesthood was still holding panels on scarcity.

The Book

Yergin’s argument is that geopolitics has always been drawn on a map of energy, and ours has been redrawn twice.

The first redrawing was shale. Fracking and horizontal drilling reversed the long decline in American output, and the United States has been the world’s largest crude-oil producer since 2018.

Washington did not become invulnerable, because nobody with a currency, a refinery, or a filling station is invulnerable to the world oil price. But it became much harder to blackmail at the wellhead, which is the sort of freedom governments appreciate right after they have spent forty years pretending dependence was a strategy.

The second redrawing is the energy transition. Yergin’s heresy is not that the transition is imaginary. It is that scale owns a calendar. Previous energy transitions took a century or more and behaved less like substitutions than additions.

Oil surpassed coal, and the world still burns far more coal than it did when the promotion occurred. The new fuel does not politely escort the old fuel from the building. They share an office, sabotage each other’s budgets, and both demand subsidies.

The chapters move across maps. America’s map is shale and the strategic room it buys. Russia’s map is pipelines doing diplomatic work in work boots. The Middle East map is the old imperial border file colliding with oil, religion, ethnicity, and the durable regional custom of solving tomorrow’s problem by creating three more today.

Then comes the transition roadmap, where Yergin commits heresy in every green room in Washington. Direction is not speed. Ambition is not infrastructure. A press release is not a power plant, although both can produce heat if mishandled.

The new fuels will grow. The old fuels will linger. Anyone selling you a frictionless timetable is selling the timetable, because the energy has not signed it.

Why It Matters This Week

China’s map is the chapter to reread with the coffee.

Beijing’s strategists lie awake over chokepoints, especially the fear that another country’s navy could pinch the sea lanes through which China’s imported oil must pass. Yergin calls this the Malacca dilemma. The vulnerable strait is near Singapore. The lesson is currently floating near Bandar Abbas.

Iran did not stage a dress rehearsal in Hormuz. It opened the theater. Mines, mine threats, rerouted shipping, insurers discovering religion, and tankers waiting for somebody else to go first have shown Beijing what a maritime chokepoint looks like when the PowerPoint gets wet.

Mine clearance and the restoration of commercial confidence can take weeks even after diplomats announce that the problem has been solved, because diplomats do not insure supertankers.

A shut Hormuz costs the United States less directly than it costs Asia, but it is not a rounding error. America produces more oil than anyone else, yet Americans still buy fuel at a world price and still notice when inventories drain. Asia is far more exposed to lost Gulf barrels, and extra American cargoes have not replaced the shortfall.

That is the invoice Yergin’s book explains.

Reading instructions: pencil in hand, China chapters twice. They were written as a warning. This summer they read like meeting minutes.

On China , by Henry Kissinger.

The Man

Kissinger published this as he was turning eighty-eight, which for Kissinger was apparently the end of orientation.

Few Americans had negotiated with Mao’s government, dealt directly with Deng, and kept getting their calls returned in Beijing for the next half century. Kissinger did, including a final visit at age one hundred, months before his death.

Whatever you think of the man, and sensible people can think several things before breakfast, he sat closer to the Chinese strategic mind than almost any Western statesman of his era.

More important, he took notes.

The Book

Kissinger’s central claim is that China does not think of itself merely as a country. It thinks of itself as a civilization that spent much of recorded history at the center of its own map, with neighboring peoples arranged as tributaries, petitioners, threats, or students who had not yet completed the reading.

That self-image survived dynasties, invasions, revolution, Mao, and several economic systems. It is sitting across the table from Washington now, waiting for Washington to finish explaining history to it.

From Sun Tzu comes the preference for shaping conditions before battle. From the concept of shi comes attention to the potential energy already stored in a position. From wei qi comes a strategic metaphor built around placement, encirclement, and cumulative advantage rather than one cinematic knockout.

Chess asks which piece dies. Wei qi asks who quietly lost the board twenty moves ago.

From the century of humiliation comes a grievance with institutional memory. From a few thousand years of managing invaders comes the habit often rendered as using barbarians to check barbarians. It is a durable filing system, and in the original paperwork you and I are not in management.

The best chapters are the ones Kissinger lived. The secret trip in 1971. The opening to Nixon. The triangular maneuver against Moscow.

All of it was conducted with a Beijing that was weak on paper and patient in practice.

China fought the United States to a stalemate in Korea while desperately poor, endured two decades of isolation, and then received the American president in Beijing. Patience is easier when your national memory is measured in dynasties and your opponent’s is measured in election cycles.

Why It Matters This Week

Kissinger’s closing argument is more subtle than the usual rising-power sermon. Washington cannot organize Asia around containing China without resistance. Beijing cannot expel America from Asia without resistance.

The task is what he called co-evolution: cooperate where interests overlap, compete where they do not, and avoid turning every disagreement into a rehearsal for the last disagreement.

Beijing still prefers stones to speeches. A purchasing schedule here. A licensing delay there.

A rare-earth restriction arrives dressed as regulatory housekeeping and leaves a factory manager calling his government. China’s leverage often looks administrative right up until the assembly line stops.

The book will not tell you what Xi does next. It will tell you how Beijing counts.

That is more useful. Deals are announcements. Positions are facts.

Read it and you will stop asking whether there was a deal and start counting the stones.

Reading instructions: one long weekend. You will finish it slower than you expect and quote it longer than you admit.

The Twilight War , by David Crist.

The Man

Crist is a Marine colonel, special-operations veteran, and federal historian. His father, General George Crist, commanded Central Command during the Tanker War, so David grew up unusually close to the dinner table of the conflict he later spent roughly two decades researching.

He built the book from government records, freedom-of-information requests, family papers, and hundreds of interviews that ranged from American intelligence officers to Hezbollah representatives. The result is a brick that reads like a thriller written under oath.

The Book

His thesis is in the title. The war does not end. It submerges, changes clothes, acquires a new acronym, and returns with officials insisting they have never met.

The receipts run for decades. The hostage crisis. The wreckage at Desert One. The Beirut bombings.

Then came the covert programs, proxies, sanctions, and deniable attacks that both capitals kept fully fueled while officially not being at war.

Then come the chapters that matter now: the Tanker War, when Washington reflagged and escorted Kuwaiti tankers through the Gulf in Operation Earnest Will.

In April 1988, the USS Samuel B. Roberts struck an Iranian mine. Four days later, Operation Praying Mantis became one of the largest U.S. Navy surface actions since World War II.

Then, in July, the USS Vincennes shot down Iran Air Flight 655 after mistaking the civilian airliner for a hostile aircraft. All 290 people aboard were killed. One episode was deliberate retaliation. The other was catastrophe born of misidentification in a crowded battlespace.

Policy and panic, the two official dialects of the Gulf.

The quietest thread in the book is the diplomatic one. Openings appeared, then closed because the politics in one capital hardened just as the politics in the other softened. After September 11, Iran helped with Afghanistan and explored deeper cooperation. Washington declined.

Later, Washington reached out and Tehran had its own reasons to refuse.

Four decades of two governments taking turns being ready.

Why It Matters This Week

Television keeps treating the Hormuz crisis as unprecedented because television is a goldfish with wardrobe.

Crist spent a brick of documented history proving that it is a recurrence with better sensors, more expensive ships, and the same human nervous system.

Mines are again shaping traffic in the same water. Navies are again operating at close quarters. Commercial captains are again trying to distinguish official assurances from insurable facts.

The danger is not only what either government intends. It is what a radar operator sees, what a commander assumes, what a mine does after everybody signs the communique, and how quickly a mistake acquires a flag.

Forty years of the war nobody admits is one war. The single best cure for treating this summer as new.

Reading instructions: one chapter a night with something brown in the glass, and skip nothing after 1987. You are living in the sequel. The foreshadowing has stopped being subtle.

The fourth lens does not come in hardcover. It is published free every Friday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern by the federal government, read by almost no one, and capable of telling you what traders are doing while television explains what traders are feeling.

It is the CFTC Commitments of Traders report. It breaks down Tuesday’s open interest by trader category and arrives three days later, which is roughly warp speed for Washington.

Books tell you the map. History tells you where the mines are. The COT report tells you who has already placed the bet.

That is the joke, and the federal government published it on schedule.

If the Library made this war make more sense than the news did, do me four small favors.

Pour the bourbon this afternoon. Light the Montecristo.

If the Mischief Library gave you an edge, hit the ❤️, hit the 🔁 restack, and drop a comment below. I read every one and I reply.

Half of what I know about this war I learned from readers at two in the morning. The other half I read so you did not have to.

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Charlie

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