Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
2hEdited

Great post Charlie. I really enjoy the Sitrep style which is noticeably different from some of the other slop on Substack.

If you you spend your days reading news sources like I do, you realize that 99% of the media thinks the U.S. government are idiots.

I read your analysis as how to return to the way we were? Free trade, life is good, drinks at the club at 5.

I see Hormuz as “burn the boats”. For the uninitiated, “burn the boats” is the practice of fully committing to a course of action with no means for retreat. It’s attributed to Spanish explorers who burned their ships to force their soldiers to succeed or die.

Let’s look at the game board.

Shell just announces LNG to grow significantly between now and 2030. The U.S. has, if I remember. 60% of the swing supply, which Europe is now dependent upon. Cheniere, Venture, and others are racing to build new trains. Druckenmiller just made a big bet on YPF in Argentina.

How do you firm up the demand for all this capacity? You burn the boats. Leave the Hormuz shut or complain about a toll. Either way, it forces prices and uncertainty up. Fear, uncertainty and doubt are powerful tools in the language of sales.

Elsewhere, Mark Carney and Doug Ford are making speeches about “Fortress North America”, while China hits THEM with tariffs. Oops.

Europe is finished. Mearshimer calls it a museum. They have successfully traded the lowest cost energy for the highest and Germany is voting by relocating entire industries abroad. VW announced they are laying off 100,000.

So what to do? Tilt the gameboard in your direction. And wait. Complain a lot. Say “we’re trying”, when you are gleefully happy with the circumstances.

China just announced 140% margin requirements on gold trading. Lu Xuode, head of the Shanghai Gold Exchange is anxious to set the gold price. Why? For yuan settlement. At their new gold facility in Hong Kong.

To me, everything screams “Fortress North America” and “we’re not going back to the way it was”. I think that’s true.

There’s a few entertaining times in my career where I was included The Call. The one where you see the sausage being made. The same one where “This is what we’re doing ” is balanced by “But this is what we’re telling the WSJ.” (And yes, reporters are on the payroll.)

I’m also long LNG and XOM. Europe and Asia have no alternative. Shake out the weak hand and sweep the pot.

The most interesting part of all of this is how Bessent, using Treasury, was intervening in the oil markets to manipulate prices. Nobody talks about that.

My own view is … they know exactly what they’re doing. And I wouldn’t doubt it at all if Trump and Xi made a deal. “You take over global gold trade and we get the LNG swing markets. Let’s punt Taiwan for now. Say hello to your wife and looking forward to seeing you in DC this fall.”

The best strategists don’t adapt to the board. They change the rules of play.

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2 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
ML's avatar
ML
2h

America hasn't gone all in on a war since WWII so it's no surprise that we would lose this one too. It's not weakness, it's stupidity and the lack of true motivation. And the winner of the wars we have lost is never the country we are fighting but the relevant wizard of oz. E.g., in Korea and Vietnam, it was the Soviet Union, in Iraq that was Iran, In Iran that is China, etc. Maybe there should be some list of required readings in order to be eligible to be president. At least a presidential subscription to the Mischief Library, which is always free on Saturdays and will always be free. (Ad)

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