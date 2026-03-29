Stan Brought a Fake Name and Rich-Man Skepticism, a Physician Asked If 10:30 Was Too Early for Bourbon, and Andrew Brought an Ammo Budget His Wife Doesn’t Know About. Welcome to Dear Charlie #23.The interceptor math breaks a doctor's faith, the broken ATM meets the 99-year lease, a bull's butt enters the conversation, and the comment section writes the graduate seminar again.Charlie GarciaMar 29, 2026∙ Paid2823ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPrevious