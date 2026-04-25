Saturday: The Mischief Library.

I read 50+ books a year so you don’t have to. Fifty real books. Not the airport paperbacks with embossed titles and a Navy SEAL on the cover who has, against all odds, developed feelings. Real books. Hardcover. Authors with the decency to die before the publication of their second memoir. I read them sitting up. I take notes in the margins. I do the work, in other words, so that you, on a Saturday morning, in whatever state of moral and sartorial decline you currently inhabit, can drop a reference at brunch and have your wife look at you like she did before the mortgage. You’re welcome. Pour a double expresso or something serious and let’s begin. I know what you opened this for. You opened this for Iran. You wanted Trump and the will-he-or-won’t-he. That’s what you wanted. Be honest. Three aircraft carriers in the Arabian Sea. Everybody on the internet acting like Tom Clancy just got resurrected. They’re floating. That’s what aircraft carriers do. They float. Sometimes they fly planes off the deck. Mostly they float. And they cost a billion dollars a year to do it. That’s your update. You’re welcome. Now we’re moving on. Because today I have something better. This morning we are talking about orgasms. Yes. Orgasms. At seven thirty on a Saturday. Here is what nobody tells you, and I cannot believe I am the one telling you this, but here we are. Every woman on earth, at the critical moment, calls out for God. Every single one. The Catholic ones, the Jewish ones, the Buddhist ones who are supposed to be above all that. The atheists. Especially the atheists. They scream for God louder than the Baptists. And men? Men also call out for God. They just won’t admit it later. They claim they were calling out for the Lord because they were impressed with themselves. Sure you were. Now. A doctor in Philadelphia, very respectable man, board certified, wife probably very disappointed in his choice of research topic, decided to figure out why this happens. He spent thirty years putting people in a brain scanner. Religious people, mostly. Tibetan Buddhists. Franciscan nuns. Pentecostals speaking in tongues. And then, recently, women having orgasms. Because at some point in your career as a medical doctor studying religious experience, you ask yourself, “What’s the next move?” And apparently the next move is orgasms. And what he found is that the brain scans are identical. And meanwhile, in Montreal, a Canadian neuroscientist is doing the exact same experiment with fifteen more nuns, because apparently this is what Canadians do for fun in the winter, and he is getting the exact same answer. Two countries. Two laboratories. One conclusion. Sex and God, neurologically, are the same event. God is love. Love is God. Now I want you to think about what this means. For four hundred years, the modern West has been telling you these are two separate things. Sex over here, God over there, never the twain shall meet, please pay your tithe on the way out. Meanwhile every civilization before us figured this out and built religions around it. The Sumerians. The Indians. The Chinese. The Jewish mystics. The Sufi poets. All of them.

The Pre-Game Show, A Nun, a Neuroscientist, and a Very Expensive Machine Walk Into a Bar

Somewhere in Philadelphia, a woman is sliding into an fMRI tube.

She is not having a stroke. She is not being diagnosed. She is about to have an orgasm for science.

Somewhere in Montreal, a Carmelite nun is doing roughly the same thing, minus the orgasm. She is being asked to relive her most profound mystical union with God while a Canadian technician watches her brain o a screen.

Somewhere, a grandmother in Naples is lighting a candle and saying a rosary. Which is where women have always gone when scientists get involved with the sacred.

Here is the punchline.

The Philadelphia woman and the Montreal nun light up the same parts of the brain. The machine cannot tell them apart. One is having sex. The other is having God.

The equipment that cost millions of dollars to build and decades of peer review to validate has concluded that these are, neurologically, the same event.

This should surprise no one.

Every language on earth has a version of “Oh God” at the moment of orgasm. Including the languages of people who do not believe in God. Which raises awkward metaphysical questions for the atheists and a certain smug vindication for everyone else.

Three books document the collision.

An American doctor at a teaching hospital. A Canadian neuroscientist in a bilingual laboratory. A British journalist who spent four hundred pages on the subject without once blushing.

Between them they answer a question humanity has been circling for five thousand years. The answer is not flattering to the modern secular West, which spent four centuries insisting sex and the sacred had nothing to do with each other, and now finds itself holding the receipts.

The books are Sex, God, and the Brain by Dr. Andrew Newberg, M.D., The Spiritual Brain by Mario Beauregard, and O: The Intimate History of the Orgasm by Jonathan Margolis.

Read in that order, they restore to the reader something humanity has always known and recently forgot.

Book One. The American Doctor Who Put Nuns in a Scanner and Lived to Tell About It

Dr. Andrew B. Newberg is the sort of man who makes a tenure committee feel safe.

Undergraduate at Haverford College. Medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1993. Internal medicine residency at Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia, where he served as Chief Resident in his final year.

Fellowship in Nuclear Medicine at Penn’s Department of Radiology.

Board certified in Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine. Which is two more board certifications than most people need to be taken seriously at a dinner party.

Currently Director of Research at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospital. Professor in the Departments of Emergency Medicine and Radiology at Jefferson. Affiliated with the Neuroscience program at the University of Pennsylvania.

Over 250 peer-reviewed articles, essays, and book chapters. Fourteen books translated into sixteen languages.

He is the pioneer of neurotheology. The neuroscientific study of religious and spiritual experience. He invented the field. Which is the kind of thing you get to do when you are smarter than the people around you and willing to work harder than they are.

The career-defining collaboration came early.

As a medical student, Newberg met Dr. Eugene d’Aquili, a psychiatrist at Penn who was studying religious experiences. Newberg brought the neuroscience and the brain imaging chops. D’Aquili brought the questions. Together they broke the empirical ground for everything that followed.

They used SPECT first, then fMRI and PET. They scanned Tibetan Buddhist meditators. Franciscan nuns in prayer. Pentecostals speaking in tongues. Brazilian mediums entering trance states. Atheists in contemplation, as a control group.

A sentence that would have gotten you burned at the stake in 1550 and published in Neuroimage in 2015.

The recurring finding was consistent across traditions.

Focused spiritual practice produces measurable, reproducible changes in brain activity. Decreased activity in the parietal lobe. That is the region that maintains the sense of a bounded self. When it quiets, the practitioner reports the experience of union, oneness, or loss of self.

The frontal lobes activate. The limbic system lights up. The autonomic nervous system does a peculiar dance in which both the arousal branch and the calming branch run simultaneously. Which should not be possible. But is.

His most recent book is Sex, God, and the Brain, published by Turner in August 2024.

This is where he crossed the last frontier.

Having scanned every variety of religious practitioner he could find, Newberg turned to Orgasmic Meditation.

A practice in which one partner stimulates the clitoris of another for precisely fifteen minutes with the stated goal of reaching a meditative state rather than a sexual one.

The Orgasmic Meditation community was, shall we say, more forthcoming about volunteering for the experiment than certain religious orders had been.

What Newberg found is the heart of the book.

Sexual peak and spiritual peak are the same event, neurologically speaking. The parietal lobe quiets. The frontal lobes activate. The autonomic nervous system does the same peculiar dance.

The distributed network that lights up during orgasm is the same distributed network that lights up during mystical union with God.

The machine cannot tell them apart.

This is not a metaphor. This is not a poetic flourish. This is the data.

Newberg is methodologically cautious. He reports what the scanner shows and lets the reader draw conclusions.

The conclusion he is willing to draw in his own voice is structural. Sex and religion compete for the same neural real estate. Every civilization in human history has had to figure out what to do about that competition.

Some civilizations chose to suppress the sexual side and elevate the religious side. Judeo-Christian West. Saint Augustine. Saint Francis. The Carmelites. Catholic school.

Other civilizations chose to integrate the two. Tantric India. Taoist China. The esoteric kabbalistic and Sufi traditions. Sexual union as a path to spiritual union.

Both approaches make a kind of sense. Given that the underlying neurology does not distinguish between them, the choice was always about how to manage the overlap. Not whether the overlap existed.

The useful thing Newberg does for the modern reader is simple.

He demonstrates that the current separation of sex from the sacred is a cultural decision, not a neurological fact.

Intermission, In Which an American Doctor and a Canadian Scientist Independently Arrive at the Same Conclusion

So a neuroscientist in Philadelphia has demonstrated, with the kind of equipment that requires a second mortgage to operate, that sexual peak and spiritual peak are the same event in the human brain.

Fine. Interesting.

One scientist, one set of findings, one publisher. File it under things we did not know we needed to know.

Except another scientist, in another country, working on a different population of subjects, has been running a parallel experiment for years.

And he has reached the same conclusion.

And then he has gone one step further than Newberg is willing to go. Which is the step that changes everything.

Book Two. The Canadian Who Looked at the Same Data and Said the Quiet Part Out Loud

Mario Beauregard is a Canadian neuroscientist.

Trained at the University of Montreal. Faculty appointments across its Departments of Psychology and Radiology and its Neuroscience Research Center. Over one hundred peer-reviewed publications in neuroscience, psychology, and psychiatry.

Maclean’s named him one of Canada’s ten intellectuals who shake the world. Which is the kind of honor a country gives a man when he is starting to make it nervous.

Beauregard did to the Carmelites what Newberg did to the Franciscans.

He rounded up fifteen nuns from the Carmel de Montreal. Put them in an fMRI. Asked them to relive their most profound mystical union with God.

He then scanned them under a control condition. The nuns relived their most intense feelings of union with another human being.

The question was whether the mystical experience was neurologically distinct from ordinary intense emotion.

The answer was yes.

The mystical condition lit up a distributed network across twelve brain regions. The right medial orbitofrontal cortex. The right middle temporal cortex. The right inferior and superior parietal lobules. The caudate. The insula. The anterior cingulate. The brainstem.

It did not light up a single “God spot.” Which is what a previous generation of reductionists had hoped to find.

It lit up the whole orchestra.

This is the same finding Newberg reported.

Different lab. Different country. Different religious order. Different instrumentation. Same conclusion.

The peak state of mystical union is not a neurological footnote and not a brain glitch. It is a coherent, reproducible, distributed event. And it recruits the same circuitry that lights up during Tibetan meditation, Franciscan prayer, speaking in tongues, and, per Newberg, orgasm.

His book is called The Spiritual Brain. Published by HarperOne in 2007. Co-written with the journalist Denyse O’Leary.

The subtitle is the tell.

A Neuroscientist’s Case for the Existence of the Soul.

Newberg would never use that subtitle.

Beauregard did.

Here is where the second book does the work the first book would not.

Newberg reports the findings and lets the metaphysics alone. Beauregard reports the same kind of findings and argues that the metaphysics has to change.

The materialist worldview cannot accommodate what the scanner is showing. The brain is not generating these experiences. It is mediating them.

The mystics may be reporting something that is actually there.

He builds the case across ten chapters.

He dismantles Dean Hamer’s “God gene” hypothesis on statistical grounds.

He shows that Michael Persinger’s famous “God helmet,” the transcranial magnetic stimulation device that was supposed to produce mystical experiences on demand, failed to replicate when a Swedish team ran the experiment double-blind.

He brings in near-death experiences. The placebo effect. Documented cases of mental causation in cognitive-behavioral therapy for obsessive-compulsive disorder. Evidence that focused attention can physically reshape the brain.

The cumulative argument is that consciousness is not a byproduct of brain chemistry.

It is the thing the brain is tuned to receive.

This is a philosophical move, not a neurological one. Beauregard is careful about the distinction.

The fMRI data do not, by themselves, prove the existence of the soul.

What they do is refute the lazy reductionist claim that mystical experience is a misfire or a hallucination.

The nuns’ brains light up in a coherent, specific, reproducible way. Something is happening. Whatever it is, calling it noise is no longer a serious scientific position.

Newberg himself called the book “a wonderful and important book, a necessary read for both the scientist and the religious person.”

Coming from the methodologically cautious American, this is a strong endorsement of the methodologically bold Canadian.

Beauregard later wrote Brain Wars and subsequent books that pushed further into parapsychological territory. The later work has drawn more skepticism.

The Spiritual Brain sits at the most defensible end of his catalog. Before the later stretches.

Read it as the serious neuroscience case for dualism. Not as the final word.

It is the book that breaks the frame a committed materialist walked in with.

By using the materialist’s own instruments.

Intermission, In Which We Ask Whether Humanity Might Have Figured This Out Before the Invention of the MRI

Two scientists. Two countries. Two religious traditions. One finding.

If the neuroscientists are right, and if Beauregard is right that the finding points to something actually real on the other end of the mystical experience, then we should expect to see traces of this knowledge throughout human history.

Not hints. Not scattered fragments.

Traces everywhere.

Every civilization that reached maturity should have figured this out on its own. Because the phenomenon is universal and the equipment for noticing it has been standard issue in every human body for at least fifty thousand years.

A British journalist, working without an fMRI and without a hospital affiliation, has documented precisely that.

Book Three. The Brit Who Wrote Four Hundred Pages About Orgasms Without Embarrassing Anyone, Including Himself

The book is O: The Intimate History of the Orgasm. The author is Jonathan Margolis. He is a working journalist for the Financial Times, the Guardian, and the Sunday Times.

Grove Press published it in 2004. Four hundred pages. Thirteen chapters. One thesis.

Every civilization before ours figured out that orgasm and the sacred were the same conversation.

Margolis proves it the long way. He starts at the beginning of recorded history and walks the reader forward, civilization by civilization, until the modern West has nowhere left to hide.

Start with the Sumerians.

Four thousand years before Christ, in the temple of Inanna in the city of Uruk, priestesses ritually united with kings in a ceremony called the hieros gamos, the sacred marriage.

The fertility of the land, the legitimacy of the throne, and the favor of the goddess all hung on whether the ceremony produced a satisfactory result.

Human Resources would have had some questions.

Move to ancient India.

In the temple complexes of Tantric practice, adepts were taught that sexual union, correctly performed, was a direct path to the experience of the divine.

Move to ancient China.

In Taoist sexual alchemy, the exchange of sexual energy between partners was understood to produce immortality. Or at least a reasonable facsimile of it.

Move to Greece.

In the mystery cults of Dionysus, ecstatic states bordering on the sexual were the entrance to communion with the god.

Move to the Islamic world.

In the erotic poetry of Rumi and the Sufi masters, the beloved is God. The language of mystical union is frankly, unembarrassedly, explicitly erotic.

Move to the Jewish mystical tradition.

In Kabbalah, the central metaphor for the relationship between God and creation is the marriage of the Holy One and the Shekhinah, the masculine and feminine aspects of the divine, whose union produces the world.

Move to medieval Christianity.

Bernard of Clairvaux preached eighty-six sermons on the Song of Songs, reading that explicitly erotic biblical poem as a map of the soul’s love affair with Christ.

Teresa of Avila dictated her mystical ecstasies in 1577. She described the seraph with the flaming golden spear piercing her heart repeatedly, leaving her “utterly consumed by the great love of God.”

Bernini carved that description into marble in 1652. The Ecstasy of Saint Teresa sits in the Cornaro Chapel in Rome.

It has been politely misunderstood by tour guides for three hundred and fifty years.

This is the material Margolis collected.

It is the single most comprehensive popular survey of what orgasm has meant to human civilizations across history.

It is also the book Newberg himself cites as one of the foundational inspirations for his own sex-and-spirituality thesis.

The structure is chronological.

Margolis starts with what separates human sexuality from the rest of the animal kingdom. We do it constantly rather than seasonally.

The female orgasm serves no clear reproductive purpose. The whole operation has acquired a cultural weight entirely disproportionate to its evolutionary function.

Most people, according to Margolis, manage about twelve minutes of orgasmic bliss per year in aggregate.

Which is an impressive amount of civilizational energy directed at an astonishingly small amount of total experience.

He then moves chronologically through the civilizations.

Prehistoric fertility cults. The ancient Near East. Greece and Rome. The Orient. The early Christian world. The Middle Ages. The collapse into Victorian prudery. The twentieth century.

Along the way he delivers the facts the modern reader needs in order to understand that the current Western arrangement is a recent and parochial development.

The Mesopotamians had temple prostitutes who were priestesses.

The Greeks had the Dionysian rites.

The Romans had the bathhouses.

The Indians had the Kamasutra as a manual and Tantric practice as a theology.

The Chinese had the Taoist sexual alchemists.

The early Christians had the gnostics, who treated sexual union as sacramental and whom the orthodox Church suppressed with considerable enthusiasm.

Saint Francis of Assisi threw himself into thornbushes to kill unwanted erections.

The kind of detail you cannot make up and which Margolis reports with the appropriate mixture of pity and admiration.

The Victorians diagnosed female orgasm as a medical condition called hysteria. They treated it by manual stimulation in doctors’ offices.

Also the kind of detail you cannot make up.

This led, as Rachel Maines documented in a separate and excellent book, to the invention of the vibrator as a labor-saving device for physicians.

By the Edwardian era, vibrators were advertised in respectable women’s magazines as household appliances.

Margolis is a rationalist, not a mystic. He is British. Which means he treats the whole subject with the kind of dry amusement that only a British journalist can sustain across four hundred pages.

But he is serious about what his research shows.

Every civilization before the modern West understood that sex and the sacred were two faces of the same phenomenon.

Not every civilization liked that understanding.

Some suppressed it. Some sacralized it. Some regulated it. Some celebrated it.

But they all knew it was there.

The Publishers Weekly review called the book “immensely entertaining and informative” and “neither leering nor squeamish.” The highest compliment a reviewer can pay a book about orgasms.

You can verify that yourself. The Google Books listing has the full table of contents if you want to see the scope before committing.

The thesis Margolis lands, across four hundred pages of historical and anthropological evidence, is simple.

The modern secular West is the historical anomaly.

Every civilization before ours figured out that orgasm was consciousness-altering. That sexual peak touched something larger than the self. That this touching was continuous with what the religious traditions called God.

We are the ones who stopped noticing.

Margolis does not pretend this was a fair trade. He presents the evidence and lets the reader reach the only conclusion the evidence will support.

The advertisers already ran for the hills. Big shock. The least you can do is share this with that woman at church who pretends to be horrified by everything but reads everything anyway. And send it to your priest. Especially him. Tell me what he says. And whatever you do, please do not tell Cristina that I am the one who put you up to this. She already believes I am going to hell, and I see no reason to provide additional evidence. Share

The Part Where We Stop Joking Around

The joke, of course, is on us.

Not on the nuns. Not on the priestesses of Ishtar. Not on the Tantric adepts or the Sufi poets or the kabbalists.

Not on Teresa of Avila dictating her visions in a cold Spanish convent in 1577.

The joke is on the modern West.

Which spent four hundred years building a civilization that insists sex and the sacred have nothing to do with each other. And has now produced, at considerable expense, the scientific equipment to prove itself wrong.

Bernini knew in 1652.

Teresa knew in 1577.

The Sumerians knew six thousand years ago.

We needed a Philadelphia hospital and a Montreal laboratory to catch up.

Go look at Bernini’s Ecstasy of Saint Teresa in the Cornaro Chapel in Rome.

Look at her face. The angel with the flaming spear. The marble caught between agony and rapture.

That sculpture was finished in 1652. Three hundred and fifty years before the fMRI was invented.

Bernini did not need a machine. Teresa did not need a machine. The Sumerians did not need a machine.

Every civilization before ours figured out what we have only just re-learned.

We did not discover anything.

We remembered.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

If these three authors taught you something your education, your church, and the entire post-Reformation Western civilization collectively agreed to leave out of the curriculum, I am asking three very small favors. Hit the ❤️. One second. It tells the algorithm that a piece on orgasm, mysticism, and a Bernini sculpture has an audience, which the algorithm would otherwise refuse to believe on principle. Hit the 🔄 restack. Somewhere in your network is a perfectly reasonable adult who has never been told that the Sumerians had this figured out six thousand years ago. Tell them. It is the kind of news that improves a Saturday. Drop a comment below. I read every one. I reply. And the conversations in the comments section are, on most weeks, the best part of running this thing. Join in. Argue with me. Tell me I am wrong. Tell me your mother said so. The floor is yours.

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