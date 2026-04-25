Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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FISHES's avatar
FISHES
9h

“Every woman on earth, at the critical moment, calls out for God. Every single one. The Catholic ones, the Jewish ones, the Buddhist ones who are supposed to be above all that. The atheists. Especially the atheists. They scream for God louder than the Baptists. “

Always wanted to say this but didn’t dare, I applaud your courage my friend.

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MFS's avatar
MFS
6h

Charlie

I was going to pass on commenting on today's topic as I didn't have anything noteworthy to contribute. However the comments from a few who checked in to criticize the accuracy of your Iran timeline got me going this morning.

You don't need me to tell you how hard it is to do what you have been providing for the past 6 weeks. Detailed scenarios and predictions of how the Iran conflict unfolds. To date you have been correct. I am amazed, but hardly surprised, by the naysayers who nevertheless show up to tell you that you are wrong before the timeline plays out. It is obvious their declarations that you are wrong are based on MSM reporting that is still woefully inaccurate.

I appreciated the extra entry on Tuesday. You take the time to read and respond to comments. I am finding many great contributions from your readers which augment the material in your posts...great stuff

I appreciate you putting it on the line and not playing it safe. From my view it does not matter what clock DT follows as he could choose a path that is illogical, which makes the synchronized clocks irrelevant. The value of your analysis is that it gets people to really think what is happening and why, then we can come up with our own conclusions that impact our investing decisions. Being long commodities, precious metals, and other hard assets will continue to work going forward regardless of exact Iran timing in my opinion

Keep up the good work!

MFS

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