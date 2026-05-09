Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
13h

One of my early bosses had played high school and college baseball along with a few years in the minors. We had gone to an Atlanta Braves game and he looked at the full ballpark and said, “Baseball is a game played in front of 45,000 people, none of whom know what’s going on down on the field.”

He described the strategy. Not balls and strikes. Movement. He described how every baseball game ever played has been recorded. Mountains of data. And the casual spectators know none of it.

That’s Hormuz. My guess is that this has been game played by millions of simulations and those in power are running the Playbook.

Hochstein, in his interview, said the world will never go back to a pre 2026 Hormuz. A few billion will be spent on pipelines that run West, not East … not towards China. And Xi knows that. Oil can only flow east if a Trump or whoever the President is allows it.

It’s Saudi oil to Haifa by pipeline and on to Europe. It’s Iranian oil to China by valve.

Energy routes and economies rewired in real time.

The Pope once drew a line and divided the world between Portugal and Spain. I expect next week, something similar will happen.

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Billy Ray's avatar
Billy Ray
12h

Charlie

If I may I would like to say a little bit about Moms this Mother’s Day weekend. I was going to write this tomorrow but I am traveling after lunch with my Mom, Dad & family.

Folks I want you to stop for 5 minutes and relax and think for just a minute about what Mother’s Day Sunday means. Mother’s Day was started by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and formally introduced in America by Woodrow Wilson in 1914 to be observed the 2nd Sunday in May. The celebrating has moved worldwide.

Everyone of us is here today because your Mother decided to go through a life changing and 9 month body changing event that brought you into this world and changed her life forever. The day she knew you were coming was as exciting and beautiful and scary as she had ever felt. The months of going about her day to day life while you were growing inside her were life altering in ways that only a Mom knows.

The day you arrived was the complete cumulative experience of those changes and the start of her long journey of shaping everything that you were to become. On that day of great pain and joy you finally arrived changing her life completely! For those Moms that had to make the most difficult decision of putting her baby up for adoption that is a sacrifice of love doing the best for her child. And for those of you Adopted both your Moms made life altering decisions One giving you the best chance of a better life and the other choosing to care for you as her own child. Those reasons are deeply personal and only a Mother understands them. From the day you arrived in her life you would become the focus of her life for as long as she walks the earth.

The lessons she would teach the joys and the heartaches she felt the triumphant accomplishments & simple learning like how to walk talk & feed yourself to the joy and heartache of your first love and heartbreak, the day you graduated all the different schools. The first of everything the worst of everything your Mom was on that journey guiding you teaching you praying for you and crying over you privately when you could not see her anguish with what you were struggling through.

That is your Mom your first teacher your biggest supporter your fiercest protector and the one person that knows you better than you know yourself. If you listened to the lessons she taught you and is still teaching you she may not be the only one to walk through the fires of Hell on your behalf but she will DAMN sure be the one leading the charge.

Tomorrow is officially Mother’s Day but every day is Mother’s Day for all the Moms just going about the business of life and raising her children the best way she knows how. For those of you with your Mom still with you celebrate her with unbridled joy & give her a heartfelt hug and kiss. For those of you with a Mom enjoying her eternal reward she is in your heart and soul with the lessons she taught you Celebrate her legacy with the same unbridled joy. Your Moma made you with her love and kindness be gratefully Proud.

God Bless all the Moms just doing the Job that needs done.

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling.

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