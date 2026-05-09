Saturday. The Mischief Library. Fifty books a year. I read them so you don’t have to. That’s the deal. Not airport books. Not the three-hundred-page novel about a brooding Navy SEAL with a tribal tattoo, a vodka problem, a dog named Reaper, and a daughter he has not spoken to in eight years. Three industries lying to you at once. Real books. Like Jim Simons. Five thousand into thirty-one billion. Done by a man who looked like an unmade bed and refused to wear shoes. Last week, John Boyd. Pentagon reads him in private. Week before, orgasms and God in the same paragraph, which is the only honest combination there is. Week before that, Trump and Kharg Island. Week before that, Coelho. This week, forget the three books. One ghost. Sit down.

Last Week I Handed You a Ghost. This Week I’m Handing You Another One. By Next Saturday I Will Have Assembled a Full Séance.

Seven days ago I walked you through John Boyd.

The Ghetto Colonel. Erie, Pennsylvania. Forty seconds, forty dollars, zero losses.

The man who designed the F-15 and the F-16 on stolen computer time in Florida.

The man who burned a hole straight through a three-star’s necktie with a lit cigar to make a point about procurement.

A lit cigar. Hold that detail. We are coming back to it.

The piece landed. A retired Marine colonel in Pensacola emailed me. A bond trader in Greenwich forwarded it to his desk and two of them cancelled their CNBC subscriptions. A widow in Tampa wrote that her late husband had been one of Boyd’s Acolytes and she was sitting in his closet crying while she read it.

That is a lot for a Substack written by a man in Daytona Beach at two in the morning with a Montecristo in the ashtray.

Boyd was half the book.

The President this week is running the other half.

So pour the coffee. Light something. We have a second ghost to meet.

Stanley Kubrick Walks Into a Bookstore in 1960 and Walks Out With a Nuclear War

Kubrick was shopping for a thriller.

He had a novel called Red Alert and a producer who kept calling the project “that end-of-the-world picture,” which tells you everything you need to know about producers.

Kubrick did not want Red Alert.

Kubrick wanted truth.

He walked the stacks. He came out holding a RAND Corporation paper by a Yale economist in a tweed jacket nobody outside the Pentagon had heard of.

The paper explained, with the polite understatement of a man who has never raised his voice in his life, that nuclear war was not a military problem.

Nuclear war was a bargaining problem.

A negotiation. Conducted with missiles instead of lawyers. Slightly more decisive than divorce court. Slightly less decisive than the IRS.

Kubrick read it twice. He threw out the thriller plot. He built the War Room.

He made Dr. Strangelove.

Peter Sellers won the audience.

Stanley Kubrick and Peter Sellers filming Dr. Strangelove

The economist won the argument.

His name was Thomas Crombie Schelling. He is in the Situation Room this week.

He has been dead since 2016.

Two Dead Guys, Two Addictions, One War

Let me tell you what Boyd and Schelling had in common besides a preternatural ability to out-think the generals who were paid to out-think them.

They smoked like refineries.

Boyd smoked cigars. Big ones. He used them as pointers. He used them as weapons. He used the lit end to burn a generals necktie. His friends gave him garden hoses on his birthday as a joke about how much smoke he produced on an average Tuesday.

Schelling smoked cigarettes. Camels, mostly. Continuously.

From the age he was allowed to purchase them until his doctor told him he had to stop, at which point he wrote a Nobel-caliber essay titled Self-Command in Practice, in Policy, and in a Theory of Rational Choice about how he could not stop.

Read that again.

The man who taught American presidents how to negotiate with the Kremlin could not negotiate his way out of a pack of Camels.

The man who wrote the book on coercion could not coerce himself to put the cigarette down.

The man who invented the theory of commitment could not commit to the nicotine patch.

So he did what brilliant men do when they fail. He turned the failure into a paper and the paper into a career chapter.

Which is, if I am being honest, the same thing I do every Sunday night with a Montecristo in my left hand and a keyboard under my right.

Boyd is in the room because he understood decision cycles.

Schelling is in the room because he understood bargaining.

I am in the room because I buy Cuban cigars from a guy named Miguel in a back room in a city I will not name, and I smoke them Friday night while I read these two dead men and try to figure out what to tell you on a Saturday morning.

Three smokers. One war. One theory.

Let us proceed.

The Résumé of a Man Who Should Have Had His Own HBO Series

Oakland, California. April 14, 1921. Ten days before Babe Ruth hit his first home run of the season.

That is when Schelling was born. That is also the last time he did something that was not intellectually consequential.

Advised John F. Kennedy during the 1961 Berlin Crisis. The one with the Soviet tanks at Checkpoint Charlie. You have seen the photograph. You have not seen the economist on the other end of the phone.

Invented the Washington to Moscow hotline. The red phone. Real phone. Real idea. His idea. Every Cold War thriller you ever watched was set decorated by this man.

Seeded Dr. Strangelove. Kubrick built the War Room around his seminars. If you have seen the movie you have seen Schelling’s thinking with a German accent and a leather glove.

Won the 2005 Nobel Prize in Economics. At eighty-four.

Thirty-nine years after publishing the book we are discussing this morning. More on the thirty-nine-year delay in a minute. You will not believe it.

Co-founded the modern Harvard Kennedy School in 1969.

Described his fellow founders, in writing, as “distinguished misfits.” I have used that phrase to describe the Founding Members of Capital Mischief.

I plagiarized it without attribution. I am attributing it now.

Taught at RAND Corporation alongside Herman Kahn. The men who built the nuclear age with slide rules and Camel cigarettes.

Literally Camel cigarettes. Kahn and Schelling chain-smoked through the fifties and sixties in air-conditioned rooms in Santa Monica while they figured out how to keep seven hundred million people alive.

And Paul Samuelson, a Nobel laureate himself, said Schelling “couldn’t help having original ideas.”

That is the kind of thing another Nobel laureate says about you roughly once per century.

Two Guys From Two Services Who Should Have Been Roommates

Stop for a minute.

Because Boyd and Schelling are carved from the same oak.

I noticed it the third time I read Arms and Influence. I noticed it so hard I had to put the cigar down, which is not a thing I do casually.

Boyd wore the uniform. Schelling wrote the doctrine. Same outsider status. Same refusal to play the game. Same quiet contempt for the men who would eventually take credit for their work.

Boyd called it the OODA loop. Schelling called it the bargaining frontier. Same insight. Different vocabulary. Same war.

Both wrote in plain English on purpose.

Both believed that if you could not explain your theory over dinner to an intelligent civilian, you did not have a theory. You had arithmetic with pretensions.

Both taught presidents and generals who then took credit for their ideas.

Both lived modestly. Boyd in the Crystal City ghetto apartment where the wallpaper peeled. Schelling in a Cambridge house where his wife cooked dinner and the kids did homework at the kitchen table.

No bunker. No entourage. No security detail. No speaking fees in a Bloomberg profile.

Both smoked like it was a job.

The difference between them is the ending.

Boyd died in 1997 at seventy. Passed over for general. Buried by the Marines who understood him. The Air Force sent a three-star to the funeral who had no idea who Boyd was and was merely there because someone had told him to attend.

Schelling died in 2016 at ninety-five. With a Nobel on the shelf. With a phone that never stopped ringing. With obituaries in every paper that mattered.

Same mind. Different service. Different ending.

The universe dispenses recognition the way a casino dispenses comp tickets. Some nights you get the buffet. Some nights you get a handshake and a parking validation.

Boyd got the handshake. Schelling got the buffet.

Both of them got the work done.

How Two Men Who Never Met Wrote a Matched Set

Here is the synthesis you will not find anywhere else this weekend.

Boyd built the theory of getting inside your enemy’s head.

Schelling built the theory of what to do once you are in there.

They never appeared on the same conference panel. They never cited each other.

Boyd read three hundred and twenty-three books in retirement and Schelling was probably in the pile somewhere, but I cannot prove it.

It does not matter.

Run Boyd without Schelling and you end up in Libya in 2011. Regime breaks. Nobody negotiates. The country becomes a war zone for a decade and your cable news anchor learns how to pronounce Misrata.

Run Schelling without Boyd and you end up in Vienna in 2015. Everybody negotiates. The regime never breaks. The country walks away with humming enrichment cascades and a check for one hundred and fifty billion dollars.

Run both at full volume and you end up in Iran in 2026.

Regime in moral disintegration. Negotiators in Islamabad. Carriers in CENTCOM. Blockade holding. Ceasefire extending. Supreme Leader replaced by a cardboard cutout. Workers on strike in fourteen cities. Currency at 1,850,000 to the dollar. Steel pensioners in the cold outside the Ministry with signs about their health insurance.

Boyd plus Schelling. For the first time, run together, at full volume, by an American president.

And the market is the last to know.

Which is the trade.

Arms and Influence. Two Hundred Ninety-Three Pages. Published the Same Year My Father Bought an Oldsmobile That Got Eleven Miles to the Gallon.

The book came out in 1966.

The year LBJ was escalating Vietnam. The year Mao launched the Cultural Revolution. The year the Beatles recorded Revolver. The year my father bought the Oldsmobile. Gasoline cost thirty-two cents and nobody cared.

Schelling sat down in that year and wrote the manual that runs the year 2026.

Here is the argument in one paragraph. On the house.

Before nuclear weapons, military power was the science of winning. You broke the other army. You took the territory. You dictated the peace from horseback. Napoleon, Sherman, Patton. Gentlemen with swords and later with tanks.

After 1945, military power became the science of bargaining.

Because if you actually used the weapons, nobody won.

So you held them. You showed them. You hinted. You signaled. You created the threat of pain and you used the threat to extract concessions.

The pain held in reserve became more valuable than the pain delivered.

Schelling called it the diplomacy of violence.

Say it out loud.

The diplomacy of violence.

It sounds like a chapter title in a Graham Greene novel. It is actually the operating manual for the Strait of Hormuz.

Three Concepts So Useful They Ought to Be Illegal

Skip the three hundred three pages. I did the reading. You did the subscribing.

Here is what you bought.

Compellence. Which Is Deterrence’s Mean Older Brother.

Deterrence is a man with a sign on his lawn that says BEWARE OF DOG. He is hoping the dog never has to bite anybody. He is ceding the initiative to the burglar.

Compellence is a man who has already released the dog and is standing in the doorway yelling, “The dog keeps going until you give me back what you took.”

Deterrence is passive.

Compellence is active.

Schelling’s line. “Punishment administered until the other acts, rather than if he acts.”

The blockade is compellence. Project Freedom is compellence. The six IRGC fast boats that exploded in the Strait on May 4 were compellence. The Kharg runway cratered in March was compellence.

Trump is not deterring Iran.

Trump is compelling Iran.

Cable news cannot tell the difference. Cable news is using a 1991 dictionary in a 1966 war. Which is like showing up to a knife fight with a spreadsheet.

The Power Held in Reserve Is the Real Weapon.

Schelling wrote this, and if you remember one sentence from this morning, remember this one.

“Military victory is often the prelude to violence, not the end of it, and the fact that successful violence is usually held in reserve should not deceive us about the role it plays.”

Translation.

The first wave ended in early March. The regime is paralyzed. The threat of the second wave is now doing more work than the second wave itself would do.

Three carrier strike groups in CENTCOM. Lincoln, Bush, and the Charles de Gaulle, because Paris finally decided Iran was enough of a problem to send the only nuclear carrier in Europe to the Arabian Sea.

The Ford went home. Three hundred and fourteen days at sea. The kind of deployment that used to end careers and now ends marriages.

The Bush arrived three weeks early. That is the Navy winking at Tehran without sending a telegram. The 11th MEU is on the water. The Tripoli ARG is positioned.

Project Freedom turns on, turns off, and turns on again, depending on which hour of the afternoon the Iranians decide to pretend they are negotiating.

Witkoff and Kushner shuttle to Islamabad. The Pakistani army chief, who is the actual broker nobody on cable news has bothered to name, carries the messages back.

The ceasefire has been extended four times. It may be extended a fifth by the time I finish this cigar.

The reserve is the weapon.

Somewhere in the J-3, a colonel has a dog-eared copy of Schelling on his shelf. I would bet a box of Montecristos on it.

The One-Way Escalator. Or, How to Build a Machine That Only Stops When the Other Guy Quits.

Verbatim. Because the specifics matter.

“The ideal compellent action would be one that, once initiated, causes minimal harm if compliance is forthcoming and great harm if compliance is not forthcoming, is consistent with the time schedule of feasible compliance, is beyond recall once initiated, and cannot be stopped by the party that started it but automatically stops upon compliance.”

Read it three times.

Now read the Trump administration’s Iran policy since February 28.

It is the same paragraph.

The blockade causes minimal harm if Iran complies. Great harm if Iran does not. The time schedule is the ceasefire window. Beyond recall. Cannot be stopped by Washington except by Iranian concession. Automatically stops upon compliance.

Schelling wrote that in a Harvard office in 1966 with a Camel burning in the ashtray.

The Pentagon is running it in 2026.

Nobody on CNBC has read the book.

That is the edge. That is why I write this newsletter. That is why you subscribe to it.

Thirty-Nine Years. Which Is Roughly How Long It Takes Wall Street to Notice Anything.

The reviews in 1966 were polite.

Foreign policy journals called the book provocative. Military men called it academic. Economists said it was not really economics.

Schelling shrugged. Went back to smoking. Kept teaching.

Thirty-nine years later, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded him the Nobel Prize for exactly this work.

Thirty-nine years.

The most conservative scientific institution on earth took thirty-nine years to admit he had been right.

Remember that timeline. Because the same pattern is happening right now, with the same book, inside a different war.

The market is taking its time.

You are not.

The Part Where Schelling Pays for the Subscription

The market is pricing a resolution.

Schelling says resolutions do not come until the coercion finishes its work.

The coercion has to last longer than the target expects, or the target has no reason to concede.

If Tehran thinks the pain ends on Monday, Tehran waits until Monday.

If Tehran thinks the pain never ends, Tehran negotiates on Friday.

Trump understands this. The Iranians understand this. The forward curve does not understand this.

Brent under one hundred is the market disbelieving the theory Trump is actually running.

Say it with me.

Brent under one hundred is the market disbelieving the theory Trump is actually running.

Iranian crude stays offline longer than the curve says. Because offline is the tool. The diesel cliff into Q3 is not a risk. It is the mechanism.

Every ceasefire extension without a deal is Schelling’s punishment administered until the other acts.

The Strait remains contested because contested is the strategy.

Cash waits for the clocks. Energy pays the dividend. Gold sits there doing nothing and outperforming everything.

That is the Schelling trade.

Nobody on television has named it.

I just did.

Peter Sellers on the Phone With a Drunk Russian. Which Is the Best Four Minutes of Foreign Policy Instruction Ever Filmed.

Watch Dr. Strangelove this weekend.

You have seen it. Watch it again.

Listen to the scene where Peter Sellers, playing the President, is on the phone with the Soviet Premier trying to walk him down from a response.

“Dmitri. Look. I’m sorry too. I’m sorry. All right. You’re sorrier than I am, but I am as sorry as well.”

That is the diplomacy of violence. In Peter Sellers’ voice. On your television.

Every word is a Schelling concept wearing a wig and drinking from a broken decanter.

Peter Sellers plays three roles in that movie and sweats through all of them. The RAF officer. The President. The Nazi scientist in the wheelchair who cannot keep his right arm from saluting. Three men. One shirt. Kubrick, who was cheap, only paid him once.

The scene that matters is the President on the phone with a drunk Russian. Sellers is standing in a war room the size of a cathedral, surrounded by generals who want to incinerate the planet before lunch, and he is trying to talk a man named Dmitri down from a hangover and a nuclear response at the same time.

“I am just as upset about this as you are, Dmitri.”

That is not a line a screenwriter would write for a President. That is a line a Nobel laureate had already written for a President, five years earlier, in a hardcover book with a gray dust jacket, and Kubrick had the decency to read it.

Every word out of Sellers’ mouth is Schelling in a wig.

Commit to the bluff. Signal the fallback. Leave the Russian a way to save his reputation so he can walk it back to the Politburo without getting shot in a basement. These are not cinematic flourishes. These are the rules of a 1966 textbook that the screenwriter had open next to the typewriter.

The movie ends with Vera Lynn singing We’ll Meet Again over stock footage of hydrogen bombs going off in the desert.

It is the most beautiful ninety seconds of black-and-white cinema ever committed to film, and it is asking a direct question. Would we meet again?

Kubrick asked the question. Schelling spent the next fifty years answering it.

Quietly. On a yellow legal pad. In a Cambridge office. In a cloud of Camel smoke thick enough to ground a 747.

The bombs stayed in the stock footage.

That is Schelling’s body of work. That is the whole estate. He kept the mushroom clouds on the cutting room floor of the twentieth century.

Berlin, October 1961. Sixteen Hours. Nobody Died.

Checkpoint Charlie. American tanks and Soviet tanks facing each other at point-blank range across a line drawn by bureaucrats after a war most of the soldiers on the line were too young to have fought.

Kennedy on the phone. Somewhere in the chain, Schelling.

Both sides communicated commitment through military posture.

Both sides signaled they would not fire first.

Both sides gave the other an off-ramp without losing face.

The tanks backed down. Nobody died. Berlin held.

That is Schelling’s framework in action. Commitment. Signaling. Off-ramps. Saving face.

The Pakistani back-channel today is Schelling.

The five extensions of the Hormuz deadline are Schelling. The Pakistani prime minister shuttling to Washington is Schelling.

The fact that Trump has not yet launched the second wave is Schelling.

The fact that Iran has not yet closed the Strait is Schelling.

Both sides are inside the book.

Neither side can afford to admit it.

What Schelling Would Say to the President if Schelling Were Still Alive and Someone Had Gotten Him a Decent Cup of Coffee

Three sentences. Because Schelling was brief.

The pressure continues until the regime believes it will never stop.

Not April. Not May. Not June.

However long it takes Tehran to believe the pressure will not stop.

The pressure must feel inexorable. Every ceasefire extension must be followed by a new turn of the screw. Project Freedom was a turn. The UAE strikes were a turn. The Treasury OFAC guidance on May 1 was a turn.

Expect more.

The off-ramp must be visible. Schelling was adamant. If the target cannot see a way out, the target fights to the death.

Trump is leaving the off-ramp open. The Pakistani channel. The 14-point proposal entertained privately and rejected publicly. The lights staying on in Tehran. The Iranian household spared.

The regime has an exit.

The regime is refusing to take it.

Schelling would tell Trump to widen the exit slightly. Not the pressure. The exit.

Watch for that move.

Two Ghosts in a Situation Room. One Cigar. One Pack of Camels.

Last Saturday I buried John Boyd in Arlington. Section 60. Gravesite 3660. 1997. A Marine laid down his Globe and Anchor. The Air Force sent the wrong general.

This Saturday I bury Thomas Schelling in Bethesda. December 13, 2016. Ninety-five years old. A Nobel Prize on the shelf. A pack of Camels on the bedside table, because old habits do not die just because their owner does.

He had outlived the Soviet Union he helped contain. He had outlived the Cold War he helped end without a shot. He had outlived most of the people who told him his book was too academic, too provocative, too far ahead of its time.

The obituaries called him a game theorist.

The obituaries missed the point.

He was a man who believed that a well-chosen sentence, written in plain English, on a yellow legal pad, in a Cambridge office, with a cigarette burning in the ashtray, could prevent the end of the world.

Forty years later, the Nobel committee agreed with him.

Sixty years later, the Pentagon agreed with him.

This weekend, the President of the United States is, whether he knows it or not, agreeing with him too.

Schelling is in the room. Boyd is in the room. Two ghosts smoking in a Situation Room that is officially smoke-free, which is the kind of rule that never applied to the people who actually built this country.

A Ghetto Colonel and a Tweed Professor. A fighter pilot and an economist. A cigar and a Camel.

Difficult bastards. Original minds. The people history eventually sorts out.

History is sorting them out together.

Your portfolio is the beneficiary.

Homework. Which Comes With a Box of Matches.

Three assignments. Pick one. Do all three. Call me at three in the morning. I am working anyway. The cigar is already lit.

One. Watch Dr. Strangelove tonight. Listen for Schelling. He is in every scene.

Two. Read the first chapter of Arms and Influence.

Three. The next time your financial advisor tells you to stay the course, ask him what he thinks about compellence versus deterrence in the context of the Hormuz blockade.

Watch his face.

A dog looking at a ceiling fan.

That is the moment.

Hold the cash. Pour the coffee. Light the Montecristo.

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Hit the ❤️. It takes one second and tells the Substack algorithm this briefing is worth reading. Hit the 🔁 restack. It puts this in front of your followers at the moment they need it most. Drop a comment below. I read every one and I reply. The conversation in the comments often surfaces intelligence I missed. That’s how this community works.

If you found value here, someone in your network needs to see this before the weekend is over.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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