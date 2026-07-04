Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Dr. Kraig's avatar
Dr. Kraig
6h

"In a world of soft words and softer men, the person who genuinely cannot be purchased trades at a permanent premium. It is the scarcest asset on earth and it costs nothing but everything."

Charlie, your words could not be anymore clear. My view of your words is one of morals and ethics. Where have they gone? Somebody PLEASE tell me how this happened. I find myself quite sad on this nation's 250th. What a palpable difference than 50 years ago with the celebration of the 200th. My false self wants to sarcastically laugh. My true self wants to deeply cry.

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John Crow's avatar
John Crow
5h

He dreamed of America as a “Christian Sparta,” virtuous, disciplined, and free, and he feared luxury more than he feared the British Army.

These words almost made me cry. How far we have come from virtuous, disciplined and free. The very thing he feared has brought this great country to the brink of disaster. Profits over principles. That I fear has been the destruction of our nation and the society that resides within it. I struggle to think of more than a handful of politicians who have gone to Washington, elected on principles that resonate with the people who elected them, and actually even attempted to stand by their election promises. That’s easy to point out so I don’t want to blame it all on them. I see the same thing in my community. Isolation and breakdown of community are rampant. We have abdicated to the government what is rightly ours to do. Taking care of those less fortunate, housing orphans, caring for the elderly, feeding the poor, etc. There was a time when we the people had not only the rights given by God but also the responsibilities that freedom carries. I see “don’t tread on me”license plates but who is promoting the responsibility to protect our most vulnerable.

I love this country. Full stop. I just fear we have lost the guiding principles that it was built on. Luxury has become a higher aim than virtue or discipline. Freedom has become about my “rights” without the understanding that with great freedom comes great responsibility. The Master taught that too though it’s rarely preached from any pulpit that I hear.

I don’t say this from some moral hilltop. I’m just at a point in my life that I see that I bought into the lie that more is better, my fellow man be damned for way too long. I ask the Lord to show me a higher way, one in which we all truly love our neighbor as ourselves. Much like Samuel Adams, I’m not sure this is possible without a Higher Authority. God bless this nation and everyone on earth. We are all His children. I want to see my fellow man, not as competition, but as my fellow traveler, trying to bring His Kingdom to earth. It starts with me and I have no chance without His guidance and direction.

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