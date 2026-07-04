Saturday: The Mischief Library.

Happy Fourth of July. Happy 250th.

Two and a half centuries ago today, fifty-six men signed their own death warrants in Philadelphia and called it a birth certificate.

I read 50-plus books a year so you don’t have to. Not airport fiction. Not Navy SEALs with relationship issues. Real books, read the year they came out, which is how The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams landed in my study in the fall of 2022.

By 9 a.m. the country will be drowning in bunting, mattress sales, and politicians quoting founders they’ve never read.

So today I’m giving you the founder nobody quotes. The one who actually did it.

The man on the beer bottle

Ask a hundred Americans who Samuel Adams was and ninety-seven will say a beer. The other three will say John Adams’s cousin, which is like calling Napoleon “Josephine’s husband.”

Thomas Jefferson said that if there was any single leader of the Revolution, “Samuel Adams was the man.” John Adams called his cousin the most sagacious politician of the age. When Paul Revere made his famous midnight ride, he wasn’t riding to warn the countryside. He was riding to warn Samuel Adams, personally, that the British were coming to hang him.

In June 1775, General Thomas Gage, the British commander-in-chief in North America and the last royal military governor of Massachusetts, offered a blanket pardon to every rebel in the colony willing to lay down arms. Every rebel except two. Samuel Adams and John Hancock, whose crimes Gage declared “too flagitious” to forgive.

The most wanted man in America, and we put him on a lager he never brewed.

He was a maltster, the man who malts the grain so somebody else can brew it. Putting Sam Adams on a beer is like putting the lumberjack on the violin. He failed at malting too. He failed at everything involving money. That's part of the story.

The woman who wrote him back to life

Stacy Schiff won the Pulitzer Prize for Véra, her biography of Mrs. Vladimir Nabokov. Her Saint-Exupéry was a Pulitzer finalist. A Great Improvisation, her account of Franklin in Paris, won the George Washington Book Prize and became the Apple TV+ series Franklin, with Michael Douglas in the bifocals. Cleopatra: A Life hit number one and got translated into 30 languages.

Vanity Fair called her the hottest biographer on the block. Ron Chernow, who knows something about founders, called this book “glorious.” The French government made her a Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres, which is what happens when you write better than the natives.

The Revolutionary came out from Little, Brown in October 2022. New York Times bestseller. Winner of the Colonial Dames of America Book Award, finalist for the George Washington Book Prize, and on nearly every best-of-2022 list printed, including Obama’s and the Wall Street Journal’s top ten.

Here’s why the book almost didn’t exist. Adams destroyed his own archive. He took scissors to his correspondence and fed the rest to the fire, because a man running a seditious conspiracy against the largest empire on earth does not leave receipts.

One modern historian quipped that there ought to be a memorial to Samuel Adams at the CIA. America’s first covert operative. Schiff had to reconstruct him from the letters of his enemies, who wrote about him constantly, furiously, and in fear. You learn a lot about a man from the people who wanted him dead.

The failure years, which were the point

Adams was born in Boston in 1722, son of a prosperous maltster and church deacon. Harvard at fourteen. For his master’s degree he argued, in Latin, in front of the royal governor, that it is lawful to resist the Supreme Magistrate if the commonwealth cannot otherwise be preserved.

He was twenty-one. The thesis was the whole life. Everything after was footnotes with muskets.

Then came the failing. In 1740 his father co-founded the Massachusetts Land Bank, a paper-money scheme that let farmers borrow against their land during a currency shortage. Parliament dissolved it by fiat in 1741 and made the directors personally liable for every note in circulation. The Adams family spent decades fighting off creditors and sheriffs, which taught young Samuel exactly what London could do to a colonial family’s fortune with a stroke of a pen.

He tried business and lost his money. He tried the family malthouse and ran it into the ground.

He became Boston’s tax collector and was soon thousands of pounds in arrears, because he refused to squeeze his struggling neighbors. Boston kept reelecting him anyway. Think about that. The tax man who wouldn’t collect became the most beloved man in town. It was the cheapest political capital ever purchased, and Adams knew it.

By his forties he was, by every conventional measure, a ruin. Threadbare coat. Palsied hands. A widower raising two children on nothing. His enemies sneered that he couldn’t manage his own affairs.

They missed it completely. Adams was the rarest thing in politics: a man who genuinely could not be bought, because he had already decided money was beside the point.

Enter his lifelong nemesis. Thomas Hutchinson was everything Adams was not: Boston-born aristocrat, brilliant administrator, loyal servant of the Crown, and eventually the last civilian royal governor of Massachusetts. Hutchinson hated Adams with a clinical passion, and still admitted the man was incorruptible. He said it the way you’d report a fatal diagnosis.

The machine: how one man radicalized a continent

Here is the part of the book worth the cover price ten times over, and the reason I’m running it on the 250th.

Adams did not win the Revolution with an army. He won it with a pen, a network, and a preternatural understanding of what we now call information warfare. Schiff lays out the machinery piece by piece.

The pseudonyms. Adams flooded the Boston Gazette with essays under dozens of names. Vindex. Candidus. Populus. A Son of Liberty. One man became a crowd. Readers thought a movement was speaking. The movement was mostly one guy in a cold room, writing by candlelight while his dog Queue, who famously bit every redcoat he met, slept by the fire.

The Journal of Occurrences. Starting in 1768, when British troops occupied Boston, Adams and his circle syndicated a running account of military outrages to newspapers across the colonies. Soldiers insulting women. Property seized. Liberties trampled. Some of it true, some of it enhanced, all of it devastating. It was the first American news wire, and it ran on grievance. A farmer in Virginia read about Boston and felt it happening to him.

The Boston Massacre, 1770. Five colonists dead in the snow. Adams understood within hours what he had. He packaged the event, commissioned the imagery, staged the annual commemorations, and marched into Hutchinson’s chambers to demand, on behalf of thousands of angry Bostonians filling the streets outside, the removal of both regiments from the city. Hutchinson offered one regiment. Adams carried back the town’s answer, “both regiments or none,” and Hutchinson blinked. The troops left.

And then the move that separates Adams from every propagandist since: he supported a fair trial for the soldiers, defended by his own cousin John. The verdict acquitted most of them. Adams lost the courtroom and won the century, because the trial proved the cause was law, not the mob.

The Committees of Correspondence, 1772. This is the masterstroke. Adams built a permanent network of town committees writing to each other across Massachusetts, then across colonies. Before Adams, resistance flared and died with each crisis. After Adams, it had infrastructure. He built the operating system that the Revolution would run on. Every network-state theorist in Silicon Valley is reinventing a wheel Adams carved in 1772.

The Tea Party, 1773. Adams ran the public meetings that boxed Hutchinson into an impossible position, and when the last meeting ended, men dressed as Mohawks walked to Griffin’s Wharf and dumped 342 chests of tea into the harbor. Adams spent the next weeks doing what he did best: framing the story before London could, casting vandalism as principle. He never admitted planning it. He never had to.

Lexington, and the price on his head

By 1775 London had concluded, correctly, that the entire insurgency ran through one aging, trembling, threadbare man. The orders that sent Gage’s troops toward Lexington and Concord included the arrest of Adams and Hancock, who were sleeping in a parsonage directly in the army’s path.

Revere reached them at midnight. As Adams slipped away through the fields at dawn, hearing the first gunfire of the Revolution, he reportedly said: “What a glorious morning for America.”

The man had spent thirty years engineering that morning. He was allowed a little satisfaction.

He went on to Philadelphia, worked the Congress the way he’d worked Boston town meetings, pushed the hesitant toward independence, and signed the Declaration. Then, having created the cause that created the country, he did the strangest thing a founder ever did.

He stepped back. He let Washington have the war, Jefferson the words, Hamilton the money, and his cousin the presidency. He went home, served as governor of Massachusetts, and died in 1803, land-poor and largely forgotten, buried in the Granary Burying Ground, a short walk from the site of the Massacre he had turned into a nation.

The Puritan engine

Now the part that matters most to me, and I suspect to many of you.

Adams was not a secular revolutionary who happened to attend church. He was a Puritan to the marrow, a man who read the struggle with Britain through covenant and Providence. He dreamed of America as a “Christian Sparta,” virtuous, disciplined, and free, and he feared luxury more than he feared the British Army.

His politics ran on a theological chassis. Liberty was not a preference. It was a gift of God that no Parliament could repeal, and defending it was a religious obligation. When you read the Declaration’s appeal to the Creator, you are reading the theology Adams had been preaching in the Gazette for two decades.

Here is the Matthew 25 of it. Adams was handed almost nothing. Failed businesses, a father ruined by Parliament, empty pockets, shaking hands. One talent, buried in the Boston mud.

He took the only assets he had, conviction and a pen, and multiplied them into a country. The wealthy merchants of Boston, the Hancocks with their ten talents, funded the Revolution. But the return came from the man everyone had written off.

Why it matters for your portfolio, and your soul

Three lessons, and then the fireworks.

One. Narrative is the asset class nobody prices. Adams understood that men act on the story of events, not events. Whoever frames first, wins.

That was true of the Massacre and it is true of every earnings call, every geopolitical crisis, every Wednesday intelligence brief I write you. The tape tells you what happened. The frame tells you what it means, and the frame is where the money moves.

Two. Networks beat moments. The Committees of Correspondence outlasted every individual crisis because Adams built infrastructure while everyone else chased headlines. Ask yourself what in your life is a flare and what is a network. Fund the network.

Three. Incorruptibility compounds. Adams could not be bought, and everyone knew it, and that knowledge was worth more than Hancock’s fleet.

In a world of soft words and softer men, the person who genuinely cannot be purchased trades at a permanent premium. It is the scarcest asset on earth and it costs nothing but everything.

One honest caution, because I don’t sell you flawless books. Academic reviewers noted that Schiff writes narrative history, not peer-reviewed monograph, and a few of her claims about the propaganda campaigns have been contested. Fine. The portrait stands.

And the reason the scholars can quibble at all is that Adams burned the primary sources, which, if you think about it, is the most convincing evidence of everything Schiff argues.

The 250th

Today the country turns 250, and it is celebrating loudly, expensively, and without much memory.

So here is your act of memory. Buy The Revolutionary, pour whatever is in your glass, and raise it to the failed maltster, the tax collector who wouldn’t collect, the trembling Puritan who talked a continent into existence and then quietly walked home.

They put him on the beer. He belongs on the currency.

Happy Fourth. Two hundred fifty years, and the operating system still runs.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Four favors before you go.

And they are favors. Nobody’s drafting you. That was the other guys.

Hit the ❤️. It costs nothing, which in this economy makes it the last honest transaction in America.

Hit the 🔄 restack. Adams needed a printing press, a fake name, and a dog that bit redcoats. You need one tap. The revolution got easier and we use it for brunch photos.

Hit 📤 share. You know exactly one person who put a founder on a beer and called it history. Send them this. Consider it a public service. Consider it revenge.

Drop a comment. Tell me the institution you stopped trusting first. I read every one, and I reply to the ones that make me laugh, make me think, or make me money. Preferably all three.

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