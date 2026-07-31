Friday usually brings one fish.

This week three surfaced within forty-eight hours, each carrying a different piece of the same machine. Sam Altman brought the demand curve. Jerry Tworek and Rohan Anil brought a wrench and announced that the engine may need replacing. Dylan Patel and Doug O’Laughlin brought the mortgage statement and asked whether anybody had read it. One man wants the grid. Two engineers want a new engine. Wall Street has already financed the old one. That is one investment committee that forgot to meet in the same room. Here is the map, because you are entitled to know where this ends before you spend the afternoon in it. One margin call, three interviews, five clocks, one bill. The claim underneath all of it fits in a sentence, and it is the sentence worth arguing with: artificial intelligence does not have to fail for the artificial-intelligence trade to lose money. It only requires one clock to outrun the others. Three Fridays ago, Jensen Huang told us that artificial intelligence had stopped answering questions and started finishing jobs.

Last Friday, Elon Musk told us that the race had become unavoidable, and I told you to ignore the sermon and watch the capital expenditure.

On Monday, the market showed us what happens when the people financing the buildout begin to look less attractive than the people being paid to build it.

By Thursday it had stopped being a lesson and become a block trade.

The Footnote Got a Margin Call

Last Saturday I introduced you to Leopold Aschenbrenner, the twenty-four-year-old who turned a footnote into a $20 billion hedge fund.

I told you the fund was up more than 1,000 percent after fees since launch and roughly 270 percent through May, which was not a return. It was a ransom note.

This week the kidnappers collected.

Days after telling investors the selloff had created one of the best buying opportunities since early 2025, Aschenbrenner was forced by leverage out of the entire public book, long side and short side, in a single block trade.

Jane Street bid. Millennium bid. Ken Griffin took most of the book.

The boy had already won several lifetimes of money. Then he committed the ancient error of the newly invincible. He confused being right with being unkillable.

He let leverage in.

Not a margin loan. Total return swaps, the same instrument Bill Hwang used to build Archegos, where the bank holds the actual shares and you hold the exposure and everybody holds the fee.

It is a wonderful arrangement until the afternoon the bank decides it would rather hold cash.

Leverage is not an investment thesis. It is a clock. It takes a conclusion about 2027 and hands control of it to a collateral department operating on Thursday afternoon.

You can be right about artificial general intelligence, right about the industrial buildout, right about the companies that benefit, and still lose the position because the prime broker does not accept “eventually” as legal tender.

And it was not one bet. The book was long the infrastructure and short the software at roughly four times leverage, which is the same conviction expressed twice, and the market reversed both halves of it inside three weeks.

One idea. Billed twice.

That is the actual lesson.

Aschenbrenner did not lose the recipe. He did not lose the judgment.

He lost the right to wait.

And the irony is almost indecent. In his essay, he used Jane Street to explain why an elite firm’s algorithmic edge could be destroyed by a one-hour conversation. The recipe could travel. The tacit judgment behind it could not.

Then Jane Street invested in his fund. This week Jane Street bid on the portfolio when leverage forced it out the door. The knowledge stayed in his head. The positions traveled beautifully.

But the sharpest callback is to the final book in Saturday’s piece. After three books explaining why the most valuable judgment cannot be written down, Atul Gawande arrived with the dull little instruments that keep brilliant people alive:

A sell rule.

A position limit.

A checklist.

I wrote that 1,000 percent in two years was a sample, not proof, because nobody outside that office had seen the checklist. Five days later, the market printed the missing page in red ink.

Greed did not make Aschenbrenner stupid. It made his intelligence irrelevant.

Which is why these three interviews belong together. Altman brings the demand clock. Tworek and Anil bring the architecture clock. SemiAnalysis brings the financing clock.

Aschenbrenner supplied the live-fire exercise.

These three interviews complete the circle.

Altman explains why the demand could become enormous. Tworek and Anil explain why the machine producing the intelligence may change. SemiAnalysis explains how investors can be right about both things and still lose money.

Together they run about two and a half hours, which is still shorter than the average corporate strategy retreat and contains considerably more strategy.

Watch them in order.

I did.

I am the annotation, not the event, and you should never take my word for what a man said when the man is sitting right there on YouTube saying it himself.

Here are the lessons.

The Genie Has an Electric Meter

There is a moment early in the interview when Patrick O’Shaughnessy asks Altman what OpenAI is actually building.

The answer is not a software company.

Altman describes a stack containing models, chips, enormously expensive computing racks, land, electricity, data-center shells, and eventually robots capable of automating more of the physical supply chain. The goal is to make intelligence seep through the economy the way electricity does. Listen at 3:03.

That is not software.

That is the Tennessee Valley Authority with a chat window.

Lesson 1: Demand Is Unlimited at a Price Nobody Has Named Yet

Altman says OpenAI reached its conviction around GPT-4. The models were becoming capable enough to perform economically valuable work, and the company believed that sufficiently useful intelligence, sold cheaply enough, would face demand that was “basically uncapped.” Listen at 5:04.

The qualifier is doing all the work.

Demand is not unlimited. Demand is unlimited at a price.

Demand for first-class airline seats would also be impressive at the price of a bus ticket. This is not a criticism of the product. It is the first line of the income statement.

The investment question is therefore not whether people want more intelligence. Of course they do. People also want more money, more time, better health, smarter children, thinner neighbors, and a restaurant reservation at seven-thirty on Saturday.

The question is whether usage grows faster than the price of intelligence falls.

Altman imagines an always-on personal agent that reads every document, hears every meeting, remembers everything, and continues thinking while its owner sleeps. He says he would drag the compute slider quite far because the output would be worth paying for. Listen at 29:38.

That is the bull case in one picture. A billion people go to bed and leave a machine thinking all night on their behalf.

It is also the utility bill.

Lesson 2: The Software Company Now Needs a Zoning Board

When OpenAI decided the model trajectory was real, Altman says the company began calling cloud providers, chip manufacturers, and energy companies.

Most told him the plan was reckless. Microsoft gave the first large yes, Oracle later became another, and Nvidia became a crucial partner. Listen at 6:53.

This is the part of artificial intelligence that Silicon Valley’s vocabulary keeps trying to conceal.

They call it the cloud because “vast industrial complex drawing the output of a small city” did poorly in focus groups.

Altman describes a gigawatt data center requiring roughly ten thousand construction workers for a year and a half. He says the electricity moving through one could power a small city, and that projects of this size would once have ranked among humanity’s most expensive infrastructure undertakings. Listen at 7:51.

We are now building several.

Software used to scale by copying code.

This version scales by finding another electrical grid.

That changes the investment problem completely. The constraints are no longer confined to model researchers and programmers.

They include transmission, substations, turbines, switchgear, industrial gases, permitting, cooling, skilled trades, land, debt, and the patience of whichever town council has just discovered that the cloud hums.

A wrong forecast held by a sufficiently wealthy company is still a real purchase order. That was the lesson from Musk last week, and Altman has now supplied the blueprints.

Sermons are free.

Concrete is a confession.

Lesson 3: The Better Intelligence Gets, the More It Starts Looking Like a Commodity

Altman assumes great cheap models will exist. He expects open-source alternatives, aggressive competition, falling prices, and customers willing to move when somebody offers a better product.

He also says OpenAI does not need gigantic margins if it can earn modest margins on trillions of dollars of inference revenue, meaning the revenue generated when customers actually run the models. Listen at 13:23.

Then, near the end, he goes further.

He says intelligence itself may become a fungible commodity. The more durable advantages may be the scale and cost of the compute fleet, along with workflows, integrations, collaboration, familiarity, and brand. Listen at 47:32.

That is an extraordinary admission from the head of one of the leading model companies.

The foundation model may not retain the economics of a software monopoly. It may become the refined product produced inside a very expensive industrial system, differentiated at the frontier for a while, then competed downward as the knowledge travels.

The margins may migrate.

Downward, toward the company operating the cheapest compute.

Upward, toward the business that owns the customer, the workflow, the proprietary information, and the final decision.

Then O’Shaughnessy asks Altman to imagine the world becoming oversupplied with compute within two years.

Altman can.

One path is that models become so capable and efficient that human attention cannot absorb all the available output. Another is that the industry hits a scaling wall and fails to push prices low enough to unlock the demand everyone assumed would arrive.

His conclusion is the sentence investors need to keep: uncapped demand implies a particular price. Listen at 49:48.

That is not a contradiction.

That is commodity economics.

Oil demand can rise while oil producers go bankrupt. Airlines can carry record numbers of passengers while shareholders search the seat pocket for the missing profits. Semiconductor shipments can increase while semiconductor prices collapse.

The market can become enormous.

The marginal producer can still drown.

At this point, a normal artificial-intelligence bull would order another drink, buy more chips, and declare the future sufficiently explained.

Then Jerry Tworek and Rohan Anil arrive carrying tools.

Tworek led reasoning and reinforcement-learning work at OpenAI. Anil helped lead Gemini pretraining after years at Google Brain and later worked at Anthropic. These are not men shouting “bubble” from a bunker after shorting Nvidia in 2023.

They helped build the machine.

Now they have founded Core Automation around a contrarian thesis: the architecture beneath the present generation of artificial intelligence may have become the primary bottleneck.

Lesson 4: The Transformer Won Because the Economics Worked

The Transformer, introduced in the 2017 paper Attention Is All You Need, became the engine beneath modern language models because it scaled extraordinarily well. It was more parallelizable than previous approaches and could be trained efficiently across large amounts of data and compute.

Tworek and Anil do not dismiss that achievement.

They begin by admiring it.

Tworek says the remarkable thing about the Transformer is not merely that it works. The cost of training it became lower than the revenue the resulting model could generate. Listen at 9:57.

That was the commercial miracle.

There are countless ideas in laboratories that work beautifully until somebody asks what they cost, at which point the scientist develops a sudden interest in government grants.

The Transformer survived the accountant.

Any replacement must do the same.

A theoretically elegant architecture that cannot run efficiently on available hardware is not yet an investment thesis. It is a very intelligent houseguest who cannot find employment.

This matters because architecture, optimization software, chip design, memory, and manufacturing cannot be analyzed separately. A new engine must run on an actual road, using actual fuel, at a price somebody will pay.

Lesson 5: The Benchmarks Improved. Reality Declined to Cooperate.

Tworek once believed that scaling reinforcement learning, the process of rewarding a model for better performance, would solve the remaining problems.

If you had asked him in 2024 when artificial general intelligence would arrive, he says he would have answered 2025.

Then the reinforcement-learning programs scaled. The models improved. The benchmark scores rose.

The real-world tasks remained.

Tworek’s explanation is that the industry became excellent at training and testing models inside the laboratory while the world outside remained disorganized, shifting, and impolite.

The training environment and the benchmark began resembling each other more than either resembled the work people actually needed completed. Listen at 5:34.

The model passed the exam.

The job refused to use the exam.

His conclusion is that the next important architecture must learn while it is deployed. Current models can temporarily hold information in context, or they can be retrained later, but they do not continually absorb experience in the richer way people learn while working. Listen at 7:33.

That is the bet behind Core Automation.

It is a serious technical thesis from unusually qualified researchers. It is not settled scientific fact, and I would distrust any investment argument that treats one new laboratory’s founding premise as though Moses carried it down from Mountain View.

But it is exactly the sort of dissent an investor should hear before capitalizing today’s architecture through 2040.

Lesson 6: The Road Can Move

Three weeks ago, in the Jensen piece, I told you the diggers can be wrong and the toll roads still collect.

Tworek and Anil add the sentence I owed you.

The road can move.

A new architecture could change the preferred processor, the balance between training and inference, the amount and location of memory, the design of the network, the density of the power load, and the method used to cool the whole arrangement.

It does not need to make existing equipment useless.

It merely needs to make the next generation much cheaper.

An asset can continue functioning long after it becomes economically obsolete. The internet survived every obsolete router.

The router received no consolation.

Anil gives a narrow but revealing example. In a specialized computing competition involving a mathematical operation used in optimization, a combination of expert human work, search, and coding agents produced a kernel roughly sixty times faster than a standard implementation for the particular task. Listen at 40:41.

That does not mean all artificial-intelligence workloads are about to become sixty times cheaper.

It means large efficiency gains can still be hiding inside software, chip instructions, architecture, and hardware coordination. One clever patch of code can occasionally perform the work a capital-spending forecast assigned to another building.

Then comes the institutional problem.

Tworek argues that the largest laboratories are trapped inside the most competitive product cycle in technology. If scaling the Transformer produces the next release and the next revenue milestone, it becomes difficult to spend six months pursuing an architecture that might replace the whole system several years from now.

Anil adds the commercial reason: tokens are not especially sticky. Customers can switch models. The laboratory that disappears into fundamental research can return to find that its customers developed new loyalties while it was improving civilization. Listen at 13:11.

This is the innovator’s dilemma, except the incumbent industry is barely old enough to order bourbon and already needs reading glasses.

The investment conclusion is uncomfortable:

A new architecture can be bullish for artificial intelligence and bearish for portions of the current artificial-intelligence capital stock.

The technology wins.

The depreciation schedule requests privacy.

The Mortgage Is Not Impressed by the Singularity

The Market Drawdown, Historic Bubbles, and Funding the Buildout

Altman supplies the demand.

Tworek and Anil challenge the engine.

Dylan Patel and Doug O’Loughlin ask the vulgar question nobody enjoys during a product launch:

Who pays the interest while the future is under construction?

SemiAnalysis is broadly constructive on long-term artificial-intelligence demand. That is precisely what makes this conversation useful.

A bear can tell you everything is fraudulent and go home by lunch.

A bull who explains how the bull case breaks has done actual work.

Lesson 7: Wall Street Grades the Second Derivative Because the First Was Already in the Price

The memory discussion is the cleanest example.

Patel and O’Loughlin describe memory prices as having risen enormously. Prices may continue rising next year, but at a slower rate than they rose this year.

That can still be excellent for the business.

It can be terrible for the stock.

Wall Street does not merely grade the answer. It grades whether the answer is improving faster than the answer everybody already entered into the spreadsheet.

This is the second derivative, which sounds difficult because finance discovered long ago that adding calculus to disappointment makes the fee easier to defend.

A company can report higher prices, higher earnings, and sold-out capacity while the stock falls because the rate of improvement has slowed. Listen at 5:23.

That is particularly important for my Samsung position.

The memory thesis does not fail because pricing remains strong. It can fail because “strong” is weaker than the number the market proposed after two martinis.

Lesson 8: Every Shortage Manufactures Demand

During a shortage, customers double-order and triple-order.

They are not necessarily dishonest. One missing component can delay an entire data center, so the rational purchasing manager places several orders and hopes at least one arrives before his chief executive begins asking why the ribbon-cutting ceremony features an empty warehouse.

The manufacturer sees every order.

It does not see every intention.

Factories take years to build. Capacity keeps arriving after demand weakens because concrete cannot be recalled to the factory and asked to reconsider its life choices.

Then demand sneezes.

Utilization falls. A factory with enormous fixed costs cuts prices to keep the machinery running. The shortage becomes a glut before the investor presentation has been updated. Listen at 10:44.

The artificial-intelligence cycle may be larger, stronger, and longer than the semiconductor cycles that came before it.

It has not repealed semiconductor cycles.

A shortage is not a census.

It is a panic with purchase orders.

Lesson 9: The Future Usually Arrives After the Refinancing

SemiAnalysis reaches for the fiber buildout.

The internet became larger and more important than almost anyone predicted. But improvements in the carrying capacity of each strand arrived so rapidly that the industry built far more physical capacity than customers could absorb at the time.

The technology worked.

The timing killed the capital.

That is the bear case Patel and O’Loughlin take seriously. Models become smarter, chips become faster, software uses the chips more efficiently, and the models themselves become more efficient.

The product improves along four dimensions while the customer’s adoption schedule continues operating under the management of Brenda in procurement. Listen at 13:43.

Then O’Loughlin constructs an illustrative stress case.

Suppose the industry eventually commits roughly $5 trillion to infrastructure supporting an artificial-intelligence revenue pool of roughly $500 billion.

The models can be excellent. Revenue can grow quickly. The world can be changed.

The installed capital may still represent ten years of revenue before operating costs, interest, depreciation, and the minor administrative detail of profit.

His formulation is blunt:

You built a house you cannot pay for. Listen at 29:25.

That is an illustration, not his forecast. He says the industry is not there yet and emphasizes that the hyperscalers possess other businesses producing enormous cash flows.

But the path narrows as the commitments grow.

The model can double in capability.

The supply of electricians, substations, permits, and patient lenders declines to double merely because the slide deck needs symmetry.

SemiAnalysis points to skilled electrical labor as one of the emerging constraints. An apprentice does not become a journeyman because the model release moved forward six months. Listen at 36:27.

Scaling laws apply to models.

They do not apply to apprenticeships, transmission hearings, or municipal government.

The future often arrives.

The refinancing arrives first.

Aschenbrenner had the right future.

The lender had Wednesday.

Five Clocks, One Bill

Put the three interviews together and the artificial-intelligence trade stops being an argument about whether the technology is real.

The technology is real.

The investment result depends on five clocks, and because nobody remembers an unnamed framework past the next earnings call, we are going to keep calling it the Five-Clock Doctrine.

The first clock is capability. It measures how quickly the models become more useful and how many tasks they can complete.

The second clock is efficiency. It measures how much intelligence the system can produce per dollar, per chip, and per watt.

The third clock is capacity. It measures how quickly chips, memory, data centers, transmission, power generation, skilled labor, and financing can be assembled.

The fourth clock is adoption. It measures how quickly consumers, corporations, and governments turn the new capability into recurring revenue, which in practice means how quickly Brenda in procurement returns the call.

The fifth clock is financing. It measures how long the capital structure can wait for the other four.

When adoption outruns capacity, bottlenecks collect scarcity rents.

The chip, transformer, turbine, gas molecule, switchgear cabinet, and powered acre all become more valuable because customers need them now and the supply chain considers now an unnecessarily emotional concept.

When capacity outruns adoption, utilization falls. Memory pricing weakens. Data-center leases become negotiable. The marginal developer discovers that strategic infrastructure is a phrase banks use shortly before asking for more collateral.

When efficiency outruns adoption, customers win while some infrastructure forecasts become too large. The same work requires fewer chips and less power before new uses have had time to absorb the savings.

When the architecture changes before the equipment has been paid off, the machines may continue working while their economics quietly die.

When financing runs out first, nobody receives additional credit for being right about 2032.

That is the conclusion the three interviews earn:

Artificial intelligence does not need to fail for the artificial-intelligence trade to suffer. One clock merely needs to outrun the others.

The popular debate asks whether artificial intelligence is a bubble.

That phrase is too lazy to be useful.

There is no single artificial-intelligence bubble. There are separate capital cycles in foundation models, accelerators, memory, networking, foundries, manufacturing equipment, packaging, data centers, gas, power generation, transmission, cooling, construction, private credit, corporate debt, and software applications.

One layer can remain desperately scarce while another quietly catches fire in the basement.

The model boom can continue while memory stocks fall. Data-center construction can continue while marginal developers become unfinanceable. Model prices can collapse while application companies enjoy better margins.

A new architecture can injure one type of processor while increasing total demand for computation.

Artificial intelligence is not one trade.

It is nine balance sheets in a trench coat.

The Most Important AI Position May Be Patience

The SemiAnalysis interview strengthens the least photogenic part of the portfolio.

Liquidity.

The artificial-intelligence buildout is competing for the same savings that must finance the Treasury, mortgages, housing, factories, defense, power generation, and every other national ambition Washington has ordered without locating the national piggy bank.

That means even the eventual winners can be sold during the financing accident.

Berkshire Hathaway is institutional patience with insurance attached. Cash and short-duration income are not votes against artificial intelligence.

They are claims on the morning when somebody else’s margin clerk stops accepting 2035 revenue forecasts.

Leopold Aschenbrenner has now contributed the case study.

The most valuable artificial-intelligence asset during the next liquidation may be the one that allows you to buy from the man who was correct about the future and wrong about his financing.

Paid Usage Must Begin Catching the Capital Bill

Watch inference revenue, paying users, utilization, and revenue generated per dollar of cumulative infrastructure spending.

“Demand is enormous” is not the same sentence as “the assets earn their cost of capital.”

For model companies, the question is whether volume grows faster than price falls.

Infrastructure owners have the opposite worry, which is that the engineers make the equipment too good too quickly.

For application companies, the question is whether falling model costs become higher margins or merely lower prices for customers.

Somebody eventually keeps the savings.

Your job is to find out which one, preferably before you fund him.

Announced Power Must Become Delivered Power

Count energized megawatts, occupied racks, completed substations, and tenants paying rent.

An announcement about ten gigawatts is a brochure.

A functioning interconnection is a business.

The gap between the two contains permits, litigation, transformers, turbines, labor, supply contracts, and several years of executives saying “on track” with the careful diction of a man watching smoke come from behind the curtain.

Orders Must Outlive the Panic

Watch memory inventories, contract pricing, spot pricing, cancellations, delayed deliveries, customer concentration, and whether long-term agreements survive once scarcity becomes less theatrical.

The press release tells you what was ordered.

Utilization tells you whether anyone needed it.

Depreciation Must Survive the Engineers

Read the useful-life assumptions, the residual values, the equipment write-downs, and any sudden enthusiasm for extending the accounting life of hardware while researchers discuss replacing the architecture.

A company does not have to admit the equipment became obsolete.

It can simply depreciate it more slowly and invite the spreadsheet to observe professional discretion.

No concrete need crack.

Only the assumption underneath it.

The Bottom Line

Altman may be right that the world will consume an absurd quantity of intelligence.

Tworek and Anil may be right that the Transformer is only the first commercially successful engine for producing it.

Patel and O’Loughlin may be right that the present engine can be financed faster than customers, electricians, and cash flow can absorb it.

Aschenbrenner may have been right about all three. He still got the phone call.

Those ideas do not cancel one another.

They are the capital cycle.

The technology can succeed. The architecture can change. Intelligence can become cheaper. Usage can explode. Demand can become larger than any market we have seen.

Several capital structures can still be carried out through the service entrance.

That is why I own the physical bottlenecks but refuse to assume that any bottleneck signed a twenty-year lease.

The first third owns the buildout.

The second waits to see which buildout survives.

This is not an argument about artificial intelligence. It is an argument about the oldest error in investing, confusing technological inevitability with investment inevitability.

Railroads changed America.

Railroad securities changed owners.

Fiber connected the world.

The capital structure arrived before the customers.

Artificial intelligence may become civilization’s next operating system and still transfer enormous wealth from investors to users.

That would make it one of history’s greatest technological successes and one of Wall Street’s more traditional evenings.

Aschenbrenner did not lose the future.

He lost Thursday.

The genie may grant every wish.

It will still send the electric bill to somebody.

Three fish surfaced inside forty-eight hours, each holding a different piece of the same machine, and not one of them was lying.

The committee still never met.

Your money is the minutes.

Tomorrow, six books explain who spent thirty years owning the furnaces, refineries, minerals, magnets, and electricity behind the machine while the West specialized in explaining its values. Today was the mortgage. Tomorrow is the deed.

Four Favors Before You Go

Hit the ❤️. I watched two and a half hours of engineers discussing computational architecture so you could retain custody of your Friday night.

Hit the 🔄 restack. Somebody in your network still believes artificial intelligence is software that lives in a cloud and pays monopoly margins by divine right.

Hit 📤 share. Send this to the investor who thinks being right about the technology automatically makes him right about the stock. History has a warehouse full of his personal effects.

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Drop a 💬 comment. Which clock breaks first: capability, efficiency, capacity, adoption, or financing? I read every answer, including the ones written with the serene confidence of a man who has never met a refinancing window.

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