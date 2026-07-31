Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Edwin Roorda's avatar
Edwin Roorda
10h

Wow. This laid out the details in the "cold shower" I needed. I will listen, but there were multiple belly laughs here Charlie, starting with "Aschenbrenner supplied the live-fire exercise" and ending with Brenda.

I hired Brenda, gave her improved tools and got out of her way. Magic happened.

It's still how anything actually gets done.

Loved this.

Been reading about the second derivative below too! https://www.groundbrkr.com/p/the-second-derivative-why-no-one?hide_intro_popup=true

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
12h

Fresh after 15 rounds with my advisor … Charlie’s piece arrives right on time.

Random thought 1. Twenty years ago, I lead a corporate effort to upgrade our CRM system. Sure, we had Lotus come in, Siebel, Salesforce, etc … all come in and make a pitch. Beautiful slide decks. Big proposals. For millions, imagine the productivity!

One small firm came in with a different approach. “What we did wasn’t to just build a CRM system, we first analyzed all the human tasks that were actually used, and built a system around THAT.” Less than 7% of a CRM was actually used … most of the capability just sat there.

They got the job. For a fraction of the cost. Worked great.

Random Thought 2. Back in grad school, when I was studying Valuation, the professor made a great observation. “General Motors generates more profit than any other automaker on the planet, and if you bought stock, you’d probably be broke.”

GM forgot about asset intensity. All that capital tied up in expensive factories (data centers) as more competition pressures margins leads to negative returns on new investment.

Random thought 3. When I was a marketing manager for a commodity paper maker, we started with the premise, “What if we gave the product away for free? What could we charge for?” I don’t want Claude. I want a personal assistant. It’s like they say, no one wants a drill. They want the hole.

Watching pictures of Koreans who got blown out this past week is a sober reminder. All that glitters is not gold.

Finally Charlie, thanks for sharing Capital Mischief. I read a lot and increasing, Substack authors are converging towards common personas. They use a lot of the exact same phrasing. The structure. The metaphors. But they lack authenticity. Yours remains the real deal. Thanks. 🙏

This is what happens when knowledge becomes a commodity.

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