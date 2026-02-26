Capital Mischief

9h

Locked and loaded. Consensus was for 2 billion buyback. 9 billion is like making gold out of lead.

6h

Here comes more new contracts ….. fresh as of today

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $18,606,058 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract for production of four MT7 turboshaft engines, ancillary parts, and installation kits in support of the Ship to Shore Connector program, Landing Craft, Air Cushion craft. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by September 2029. This contract is awarded with funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Public Law 119-21) and directly supports the national effort to revitalize and rebuild American shipbuilding. One Big Beautiful Bill act funds in the amount of $18,606,058 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-2405).

Rolls Royce Solutions America Inc., Novi, Michigan, is awarded a $14,659,615 modification to exercise Option Year Three of a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N5523623D0001) in support of the original equipment manufacturer for the Littoral Combat Ships Independence-variant vessels for main propulsion diesel engines, ship service diesel generators, and hydraulic prime movers. The total contract value ceiling remains unchanged at $71,198,157.

Both are separate, wholly owned corporate entities that operate under the umbrella of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

