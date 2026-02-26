The Scoreboard, for Those Keeping Score

On Monday, I published a 6,000-word investment thesis arguing that Rolls-Royce was the most misunderstood defense and energy stock on the planet.

That the 1,300% run from $1.30 was Act One. That Act Two would make Act One look like the previews.

This morning, Rolls-Royce reported earnings.

Operating profit: up 40% to £3.5 billion. Record. Every division contributing. Consensus was £3.27 billion. They beat it the way a Trent XWB beats a headwind. Without breaking a sweat.

Free cash flow guided for 2026: £3.6 to £3.8 billion. Also above consensus. Also delivered like it was nothing.

And then the headline that made every short seller reach for the bourbon: a £7 to £9 billion share buyback program running through 2028. First multi-year buyback in Rolls-Royce history.

For those of you who read Monday’s piece and hesitated: the scoreboard doesn’t negotiate.

The Five Words That Buried the Bear Case

Every bear I’ve encountered in the last three years says the same thing. Narrow-body engine. RB211. Bankruptcy risk. It’s the financial equivalent of your uncle bringing up your divorce at Thanksgiving. Technically relevant. Perpetually unhelpful.

This morning, CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç was asked about government loans for the narrow-body program. His response:

“We are not asking for any loan from anybody. We are not that Rolls-Royce.”

Five words. Funeral over.

The company has already spent over £1 billion on UltraFan. They had a full-size narrow-body demonstrator model in the room for analysts to touch. Ground testing by 2028. Total program cost with a partner: £3 to £5 billion over 12 years. They generate £3.8 billion in free cash flow per year. That’s like financing a Ferrari with your couch-cushion money.

Oh, and both Airbus and Boeing want them in. “They want to talk to us,” the CEO said, with the calm of a man holding four aces.

Share Capital Mischief

The Chart That Should Terrify Anyone Not Owning This Stock

Here’s what the market hasn’t processed yet.

Rolls-Royce showed a slide this morning revealing that the cash value of their long-term service agreements has quadrupled since 2022. Two-thirds of that increase came from their own operational improvements. Not volume. Not luck. Execution.

The punchline: by the end of 2028, only 25% of the incremental cash from those improved contracts will have been collected.

Seventy-five percent is still coming. Over the next decade. From contracts already signed.

That’s not a stock. That’s an annuity wearing a jet engine costume.

What I Got Wrong (The Part That Makes It Worse for Bears)

Monday’s piece was conservative. I’m owning it.

I underestimated how far the narrow-body program had advanced. I framed the AI integration as future-tense. It’s present-tense. They have the first EASA-certified AI agent for engineering analysis. Reduced effort by 75%. NVIDIA announced a strategic partnership with them yesterday. This isn’t a PowerPoint. It’s production.

I wrote that Power Systems was a tailwind. It’s a hurricane. Data center revenue grew 35%. They’re doubling capacity at Aiken and Mankato. And the next-generation engine arriving in 2028 delivers 20% higher power density targeting AI data centers specifically.

When UBS asked if Rolls-Royce could exceed peer margins, the CEO said: “Get in line is not a great aspiration for me.”

I’d have been more aggressive Monday. But then, P.J. O’Rourke always said the one thing you can never recover in life is the bet you didn’t make.

The 90p Question Just Got Louder

Monday’s piece ended with a question: what stock is trading at the equivalent of 90p right now? The same pattern. Monopoly position. Government tailwind. Ugly recent past blinding the market.

Every number that dropped this morning makes that question more urgent. Because every reader who watched this earnings report and didn’t already own Rolls-Royce is now looking for the next one.

I don’t have the answer yet. When I do, it’ll be behind The Threshold.

