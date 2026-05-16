Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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uncgrugger's avatar
uncgrugger
6h

Before I even read the sentence you wrote;

"This is the case for the reader who has been told he started too late, switched fields too often, gave up on the wrong thing, or quit just before the breakthrough. The Mischief Library exists for that reader."...I was asking myself;

"Did I start too late?", "Holy shit, I've changed jobs about every 7 years", "I've started and quit so many things that seemed like "the thing" more times than I care too admit." "WTF am I going to do now!!"

Then you said it!! Thank you for the real talk that hits home. Thank you for the room that you have allowed us help build. Sure, we pay you, but that is an investment that has paid me back so many times already!

I'm 66 but I have felt in my gut for a long time that my best years are ahead of me. It Is hard to describe, but it's a gnawing feeling that lights my brain and nervous system up. I have a lot of writing to do this week, and next week, and the week after......

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Han's avatar
Han
6h

Thank you for the recommendation Charlie! Guess I need the book! Haven’t figure out my life purpose yet, other than going to work, provide for my family and paying the bills.

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
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