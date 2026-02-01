Sunday: Dear Charlie #18

Dear Charlie,

Yikes! Why can’t our political leaders lead!!!

Aaron

Aaron,

That’s like asking why dogs don’t meow. They’re not built for it. They’re built to get elected. Leadership requires telling people things they don’t want to hear. Elections require the opposite. You can have one or the other, but not both.

The Founders knew this, which is why they made the government weak on purpose. The miracle isn’t that our leaders don’t lead. The miracle is that we keep expecting them to.

Charlie

P.S. Leadership requires saying no. Elections require saying yes. You do the math.

Dear Charlie,

No question we get what we deserve. We keep electing the same buffoons. But there was a time we had actual leaders. When we had a wiser and better educated electorate.

Aaron

Aaron,

You’re pining for a golden age of American leadership. I understand. I too remember when giants walked the earth. Or at least when the pygmies wore better suits.

You want great leaders? We had them. Sam Rayburn. Everett Dirksen. Tip O’Neill and Reagan cutting deals over whiskey while their staffs prepared the next day’s talking points about how evil the other side was. LBJ breaking arms and twisting souls in the Senate cloakroom.

These men were not saints. They were not even, by most measures, good people. But they could count votes, make deals, and keep the machinery grinding forward. They understood that politics is the art of the possible, not the art of the tantrum.

What did they have that we don’t? Safe seats and smoke-filled rooms. A congressman from a safe district could vote against his base once in a while because his base had nowhere else to go. He could make a deal with the devil across the aisle because the voters back home weren’t watching C-SPAN.

The smoke-filled room was corrupt, yes, but corruption has its uses. It meant that grown-ups picked the candidates, and the grown-ups wanted someone who could win a general election, not someone who could set their hair on fire at a primary debate.

Now? The center has been exterminated. Primaried into oblivion. Every congressman performs for the camera because the camera never blinks.

Compromise is treason. Legislation is content. The only skill that matters is the ability to generate outrage, and outrage is the enemy of governance.

And the press? Don’t get me started on the press. The old rule was simple: two sources, both named, or you don’t print it. The new rule is simpler: one source, anonymous, preferably with an axe to grind, and make sure it trends before lunch. “Officials familiar with the matter say...”

That’s not sourcing. That’s a rumor with a tie on. I’ve gotten better intelligence from my barber. At least he tells me his name.

And both sides? Forget it. Presenting both sides now makes you a collaborator. If you quote someone the newsroom doesn’t like, you’re “platforming” them. If you provide context that complicates the narrative, you’re “both-sidesing.”

The only acceptable journalism is the kind that confirms what the reporter believed before making a single phone call. We used to call that propaganda. Now we call it a Pulitzer.

As for the wiser electorate, Aaron, I hate to break it to you, but the American voter has always been a magnificent idiot.

He voted for Warren Harding. He voted for a peanut farmer from Georgia who thought the country’s biggest problem was malaise. The Founders knew this, which is why they made it so hard to do anything.

The Constitution isn’t a blueprint for good government. It’s a padded cell for a country that can’t be trusted with sharp objects.

The problem isn’t that we’ve gotten dumber. It’s that we’ve gotten louder. Every moron now has a megaphone, a podcast, and a verified account. In 1820, the village idiot could ruin a town meeting. In 2025, he can reach 4 million followers before breakfast.

So no, Aaron, we don’t get what we deserve. That implies a universe with a sense of justice. We get what we tolerate. And brother, our tolerance is Olympic-level.

Charlie

P.S. The Founders built a padded cell. We handed the inmates iPhones.

Dear Charlie,

Based on my own experience, if any asset class exceeds 10% of your total investment portfolio, you’re taking risk that can lead to high anxiety and bad decisions. Many would say 5%.

Steve

Steve,

Conventional wisdom says any asset over 10% of your portfolio creates high anxiety and bad decisions. That’s what gets you conventional returns.

Bitcoin is 17% of my portfolio. Started at 1%. Let it ride. CNQ is over 10%. Silver, gold, and miners began 5x lower than current prices. If I’d followed the “trim to 10%” rule, I would’ve sold my winners to buy more of what wasn’t working. That’s not risk management. That’s success punishment.

What causes high anxiety and bad decisions? Not knowing what you own or why. If a 15% position keeps you up at night, the problem isn’t position size. It’s conviction. Or lack of homework.

I call diversification “deworsification.” Got it from Byron Wien, who was still publishing his 10 best ideas every year at Blackstone until he died at 90. Guy made more money than most people teaching portfolio theory in business schools.

Caveat: I ran hedge funds, sold a $15 billion firm to UBS, and I’ve been inside the sausage factory. I’m not recommending someone who just opened their first Schwab account put 20% in one position. Different game, different rules.

But the 5-10% rule isn’t science. It’s a sedative. Keeps clients calm, advisors employed. Designed for people who don’t want to do the work.

Concentration builds wealth. Diversification preserves it. Most people are playing defense before they’ve scored anything worth defending.

Charlie

P.S. My CNQ position is a cash cow. Should be illegal. Only thing producing more cash is drug dealers.

Dear Charlie,

Wait. You wrote two weeks ago that we can’t build an F-35 without Chinese rare earths.

Now you’re telling me a Chinese military company owns 25% of our most strategic oil discovery.

How many “strategically vital assets” have Chinese fingerprints on them that nobody’s mapped yet?

Is there a list somewhere, or are we just stumbling onto these one Substack post at a time?

Jack

Jack,

You’re asking the question that should be tattooed on the forehead of every member of the House Select Committee on China.

The Pentagon publishes a list. It’s called the 1260H list, named after the section of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that requires it.

As of January 2025, it contains 134 “Chinese military companies” operating directly or indirectly in the United States. CNOOC, Tencent, CATL, Huawei. The usual suspects plus a few dozen you’ve never heard of.

But here’s the problem: the list tells you who the companies are. It doesn’t tell you what they own.

CNOOC is on the Pentagon’s blacklist. CNOOC owns 25% of Guyana. These are two separate facts that nobody in government has bothered to connect in a single document and put in front of a decision-maker.

The farmland situation is worse. Chinese entities own 277,000 acres of American agricultural land. Some of it is near 19 military bases.

The New York Post mapped that. Congress held hearings about it. The USDA tracks it through self-reported data that the GAO admits is riddled with errors. A 2022 audit found a 27,000-acre site counted twice.

Port cranes? ZPMC, a Chinese state-owned enterprise, manufactures about 80% of the ship-to-shore cranes at U.S. ports.

The House Select Committee published a report in 2024 documenting how the contracts don’t even prohibit unauthorized modifications.

We’re loading cargo onto ships using equipment from a company that reports to the same government building amphibious assault ships to invade Taiwan.

Rare earths? You read that piece. We can’t build an F-35 without Chinese samarium-cobalt magnets. That’s not a supply chain issue. That’s a kill switch.

Is there a comprehensive list of strategically vital assets with Chinese fingerprints? No.

There is not.

CFIUS reviews individual transactions. The 1260H list identifies military-linked companies. The USDA tracks farmland (badly). The House Select Committee issues reports that Washington reads, nods at, and files.

What doesn’t exist is the single document that says: here are all the assets that matter, here’s who owns what, and here’s where we’re vulnerable.

So yes. We’re stumbling onto these one Substack post at a time. Because the people paid to connect these dots are too busy not connecting them.

The list you’re asking for should exist. It doesn’t. That tells you everything about how seriously Washington takes this.

Now can I finish my coffee?

Charlie

P.S. The Pentagon has 134 Chinese military companies on a list. What they own isn’t on any list.

Dear Charlie,

No. You cannot finish your coffee.

You just told me the Pentagon has a list of Chinese military companies but not what they own.

The USDA tracks farmland with data so bad it counts the same site twice.

CFIUS reviews transactions one at a time like a doctor treating symptoms instead of diagnosing the disease.

And the House Select Committee writes reports that become Washington’s most expensive bedtime reading.

So the answer to “is there a list” is: there are seven lists, none of them talk to each other, and the comprehensive one doesn’t exist.

That’s not an answer. That’s a confession.

Who should be building this list? Does anyone in government have the authority to compile it?

Or would that require the Pentagon, CFIUS, USDA, Commerce, and Treasury to share information, which would violate some unwritten rule about bureaucratic turf?

And if nobody’s building it, why isn’t some think tank or investigative outlet doing it?

The Post mapped the farmland near military bases.

You just connected CNOOC’s blacklist status to their Guyana stake in a Substack comment.

This doesn’t require classified access.

It requires someone willing to sit in a room and cross-reference public filings.

The coffee can wait.

The list cannot.

Jack

Jack,

Fine. The coffee’s cold anyway.

Who has authority to build the list?

Everyone. Which means no one.

CFIUS could. Treasury chairs it. But CFIUS only reviews transactions brought to it.

There’s no mandate to compile what’s already been approved across decades of filings nobody cross-referenced.

The DNI could task it as an intelligence requirement. The Commerce Secretary could order a study. The House Select Committee on China could subpoena the data and stitch it together.

Nobody has.

Here’s why. In January 2025, Chinese hackers breached CFIUS itself. Silk Typhoon, state-backed, got into Treasury through a third-party vendor and accessed unclassified documents from the very office responsible for reviewing foreign investment.

Same month, they hit the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which manages sanctions.

So not only do we lack a comprehensive map of what China owns. The Chinese now have a better view of what we’re reviewing than Congress does.

The Congressional Research Service admitted it in 2020: “No comprehensive, standardized, or authoritative data are available on all Chinese overseas economic activities.”

Five years later, still true.

Why hasn’t the private sector done it? Some have tried.

Public Citizen built a database covering 2002-2017, $50 million threshold.

Boston University tracks overseas development finance. WireScreen monitors Chinese corporate filings.

Fragments. Hobbyist cartography while Beijing has the complete blueprint.

Building the real list would require Pentagon, Treasury, Commerce, Agriculture, Homeland Security, and intelligence to share information with each other.

Apparently that’s harder than building an F-35.

Which, as you noted, we also can’t do without China’s permission.

Charlie

P.S. The Chinese hacked CFIUS in January. They now have a better map of what they own in America than we do. Your move, Congress.

Dear Charlie,

You seem to have studied many religions. But you don’t seem like much of a holy roller?

What do you believe about God?

And are you afraid of the irreverent positions you take? And all your vices? Bourbon. Illegal Cuban cigars.

Isn’t heaven and hell a collection of one’s good and bad deeds?

Laura

Dear Laura,

Holy roller? No.

But I’ve rolled through enough holy places to know where the exits are.

I’ve spent decades studying the world’s religions because I wanted to understand how serious people across history answered the serious questions.

I’ve got over 3,000 books on religion, and I’ve read them. I’ve studied Kabbalah with a teacher in Israel. I raised four children across different faith traditions. I didn’t do any of that to win arguments at dinner parties.

What do I believe? I believe God exists. I believe He's more interested in the posture of our hearts than the posture of our knees.

I believe Jesus meant what He said, and I try to act accordingly, even when I fail spectacularly. And Jesus was a Mischief-Making Jew, called Rabbi by His 12 Jewish Apostles.

Speaking of spectacular failure, my favorite figure in all of Scripture is David.

Adulterer. Murderer. Liar. Sent a man to die so he could steal his wife. And yet God called him “a man after my own heart.”

David wrote the Psalms we still sing. He stunned a giant with a sling and a stone, then cut off his head with the giant’s own sword.

He danced before the Ark in his underwear. He sinned enormously and repented just as enormously. If they’d had Old Pappy 23 and Montecristos in ancient Israel, David would’ve been the guy enjoying both on his palace rooftop, probably right before making another regrettable decision.

I identify with David because I’ve screwed up plenty. The difference between David and Saul wasn’t that David sinned less. It’s that David never pretended he hadn’t.

If heaven were a scoreboard, David would’ve been disqualified in the first quarter. But grace doesn’t work that way.

David’s story is why I don’t lose sleep over being called irreverent. I’m irreverent toward pomposity, hypocrisy, and people who confuse their opinions with God’s. I’m not irreverent toward God Himself. There’s a difference.

The prophets mocked the powerful. Jesus flipped tables. Elijah taunted the priests of Baal. The tradition of holy wit runs deep. And no, I don’t believe heaven is a simple ledger of good and bad deeds. If it were, we’d all be underwater.

But Judaism also isn’t Christianity. We don’t carry original sin. We carry original capability. We’re born with the capacity for both good and evil, and repentance exists precisely because God expects us to stumble. He built into our relationship with Him the possibility of making mistakes.

The point isn’t perfection. It’s return to God’s grace. David proved that.

May the mischief be with you,

Charlie

P.S. If David can murder a man, steal his wife, and still get called “a man after God’s own heart,” there’s hope for all of us. Especially me.

Dear Charlie,

You know, I read this article interested in what it said. Afterwards, reading the comments, all valid and good. However, the one and most important aspect is being missed. I’m not religious before I say this, and I may not exactly fit here, but I’m compelled to say this anyway.

You can make all the money you desire, live the “high” life, leave it to your children, or teach them everything you know about making it, but you cannot take money with you to eternity.

In the end it’s you and God. Period. We each will answer to Him. You’ve either accepted His gift of salvation and can count an eternal life with Him, or not. It’s not complicated. You can also teach your children how to have eternal life in Christ where money has no value whatsoever.

In reality that’s ALL that matters. This place is temporary and your monetary gain means absolutely nothing if you do not make this world a better place with it, and more importantly leave the gospel of Jesus Christ as your legacy. We are nothing apart from Him.

Joey

Joey,

You’re absolutely right. You can’t take it with you. Which is precisely why I’m trying to send it ahead in as many forms as possible: charity, family, and the occasional well-placed bribe to St. Peter (I kid, I kid... mostly).

You see, Joey, some of us Mischief Makers aren’t hoarding gold and silver coins like Scrooge McDuck preparing for a swim.

We’re building something that outlasts us. Ten generations, if I do it right. That’s roughly 250 years of Garcias who won’t have to start from zero. Not so they can be idle, but so they can be dangerous in all the best ways.

And since you brought up Scripture, let me meet you there.

Solomon wrote in Proverbs 13:22: “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children.” Not a bad man. A good man. Ten generations is just me taking Solomon seriously.

And Jesus Himself told the Parable of the Talents. You know who got condemned? Not the servants who doubled the master’s money. The one who buried it in the ground out of fear. Our Lord called him wicked and lazy.

The guys who invested and multiplied? “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Funny thing, that. The Son of God told a story where the sin wasn’t making money. It was doing nothing with what you’d been given.

As for the gospel, I’ve read more theology than most seminarians and studied Kabbalah with a teacher in Israel. I’ve got over 3,000 books on religion, and I’ve read them. So when I stand before the Almighty, I’m hoping He grades on effort, not execution.

You say money means nothing apart from Him. I’d say money is just a tool. Like a hammer. You can build a house or crack a skull. The tool doesn’t care. That’s on us.

Welcome to the conversation,

Charlie

P.S. If St. Peter asks about the bourbon and cigars, I’m pleading the Ecclesiastes defense: “Eat, drink, and enjoy your labor. This is the gift of God.”

Dear Charlie,

Re: A reader told you money doesn’t matter, only salvation. You reminded him Solomon said a good man leaves wealth to his grandchildren, and the only guy Jesus roasted in the Parable of the Talents was the one who didn’t put his capital to work.

Your piece earns an A+ because it strips away the illusion that complexity equals safety...

It reminded me of something personal. When I drank, I drank Pappy whiskey. It was good, but the price didn’t actually improve the experience. The cost inflated the expectation of pleasure more than the pleasure itself.

That same dynamic shows up everywhere in investing. People instinctively turn to experts because it feels safer. That instinct is deeply biological. In nature, novices follow experienced leaders because survival once depended on it.

But markets don’t reward safety signals. They reward process.

I borrow from William O’Neil and the IBD framework. The first step isn’t stock picking. It’s direction. Which way is the wind blowing? Institutions don’t start with names. They start with sectors.

No crystal ball required. No hero worship. No overpriced whiskey. Just process, wind direction, and patience.

Rico

Rico,

First, let me address the Pappy slander. You say the price didn’t actually improve the experience. Brother, that tells me one of two things: either you were drinking it wrong, or you haven’t had enough bourbon to calibrate your palate.

Old Pappy 23 isn’t overpriced whiskey. It’s liquid theology.

Now, the rest of your comment? That’s the good stuff.

You’ve essentially said what I’ve been screaming for years: most of the financial services industry is a giant confidence game dressed up in fiduciary language and mahogany furniture. And I should know. I helped build the damn carnival.

Ran a hedge fund. Did institutional research. Managed $15 billion before selling the business. I saw how the sausage gets made. Hell, I was the guy grinding the meat.

People pay 1.5% annually for the privilege of underperforming an index fund that costs nine basis points and requires zero human interaction. It’s like paying a sommelier to pour you tap water.

Your IBD framework is solid. Direction before selection. Sectors before stocks. Process over prediction. That’s not advice. That’s arithmetic with discipline.

The 6-3-1 rule is particularly elegant. You’re not trying to catch the bottom. You’re trying to catch the wind. Big difference. One requires luck. The other requires patience and a spreadsheet.

Now go buy some better bourbon.

Charlie

P.S. I helped build the carnival. Now I charge admission to watch it burn.

Dear Charlie,

I’m glad we agree on one thing. As for Pappy, prices can range per bottle from $5k to $35k. In blind tastings, at all levels of sophistication, it never reaches retail price ranges. More like a tulip.

Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year does taste different from most bourbons. Experienced drinkers can often pick it out. That sensory difference justifies a premium. What it does not justify is a price that runs north of $30,000. Blind tasters rarely price it anywhere near that range.

The rest of the valuation comes from scarcity, mythology, and status signaling. Not flavor. Past a certain point, the bottle stops being whiskey and becomes a story.

I’ll still pass on the alcohol. Blind tasting keeps the conversation grounded, which is where I’m most comfortable.

Rico

Rico,

You’re right. About the bourbon. Not about the conclusion you drew from being right.

Yes, Pappy is a tulip. Yes, blind tasters price it in the hundreds, not tens of thousands. Yes, past a certain point the bottle becomes a story instead of whiskey. All true.

But here’s what you missed while being correct: everything is a story past a certain point.

Stocks? Stories. Real estate? Stories with better staging. Marriage? A story two people agree to tell until one of them gets a better offer. Money itself is the longest-running fiction in human history.

You say once labels enter the room it’s hard to know how much is flavor and how much is status. Brother, labels entered the room the moment you learned language. You’ve never tasted anything without a story attached.

Blind tasting doesn’t remove the mythology. It just replaces one mythology with another. Now you’re not drinking Pappy. You’re drinking “the thing that humbles Pappy drinkers.” That’s its own kind of status. The status of being above status.

So yes, I overpay for Pappy paired with a Cuban Montecristo. Actually, I just acquired a box of Cohiba Behike. Uses Medio Tiempo leaves from the top of the tobacco plant. Still illegal to import into the United States, which just adds another layer to the story. Nothing tastes better than something your government doesn’t want you to have.

I 100% overpaid for that too.

And Rico, you overpay for being grounded.

We’re both buying stories. At least mine comes with oak, vanilla, a two-hour conversation with myself on a balcony overlooking the Atlantic, and my wife smirking at my eccentricities when I finally come back inside.

That smirk might be worth more than the bourbon.

Charlie

P.S. The IBD 6-3-1 framework you outlined is genuinely useful.

Dear Charlie,

I bought silver at $49 the first time you mentioned it. Should I have sold at $120? Should I buy more now? I bought physical and SILJ.

Bob

Bob,

You’ve done something most investors never manage: you bought, you held, and you watched your position more than double. That’s the hard part. Most people talk about buying low. Almost nobody actually does it.

Should you have sold at $120? Only if you needed the money or your thesis changed. Has the thesis changed?

Fifth consecutive year of structural deficit. Demand outpacing mine supply by 160-200 million ounces annually. Solar, EVs, and AI eating silver like it’s going out of style.

China’s export restrictions just kicked in January 1st. The fundamentals haven’t changed.

They’ve intensified.

I believe silver hits $150-$200 within the next 12 months. I’m not selling. If I didn’t already have enough silver and gold coins to make my wife think I’m the pirate Blackbeard with a chest full of 100 oz bars and doubloons, I’d be backing up the truck at $78. She’s convinced I’m one purchase away from needing professional intervention.

As for buying more now, I can’t tell you what to do with your money. I’m not your financial advisor or your shrink for that matter. But I can tell you what Friday’s crash did: it shook out the overleveraged, the impatient, and the panicked.

The physical metal didn’t change. The thesis didn’t change. The supply deficit didn’t change.

What changed was the price tag on the same ounces.

SILJ is a solid vehicle for the miners. Just remember: miners are a leveraged bet on the metal. Higher highs, lower lows. Size accordingly.

You’re doing fine. The hard part is staying in the boat when the waves get violent. Friday was violent. You’re still here asking questions instead of panic-selling.

That tells me everything I need to know.

Charlie

P.S. My wife thinks I’m one silver purchase away from professional intervention. She’s probably right.

Dear Charlie,

Thanks, again for the post on silver.

I’ve been stacking silver coins for years. Last week it was $115+115+115... now it’s $85+85+85. I haven’t sold an ounce. Just stacking.

Still stackin’

Black Squirrel

Black Squirrel,

I didn’t name you that for nothing. You know what squirrels do? They stack. They don’t check the acorn market every fifteen minutes. They don’t panic when a hawk flies over. They don’t sell their stash because some analyst on CNBC made a concerned face. They just keep burying nuts.

$115+115+115 became $85+85+85. You know what didn’t change? The number of ounces. The weight. The metal. The thesis.

You watched a 31% crash and your response was “still stackin’.” That’s not investing. That’s religion. And I mean that as a compliment.

Although I’m starting to think we need to upgrade you.

Black Squirrel was perfect when you were quietly accumulating in the shadows. But now? You’re sitting on a chest of silver like some kind of woodland pirate.

Maybe you’re Silver Squirrel now. Or Blackbeard’s smaller, furrier cousin who buries doubloons instead of spending them on wenches and rum.

Actually, forget it. Stay Black Squirrel. Because here’s the thing about squirrels: they remember where they buried everything. And when winter comes, they’re the ones eating while everyone else is wondering where the food went.

Winter’s coming for a lot of people who sold last Friday. You’ll be fine.

Keep stackin’.

Charlie

P.S. Squirrels outperform most hedge funds. They buy when nobody’s watching, they don’t panic sell, and they always remember where they buried the stash. Mostly.

