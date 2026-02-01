Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlie Garcia's avatar
Charlie Garcia
Feb 1

🌳 BIG TREE 🌳

@ianbrodiebrown

He wrote this on a Note about this Post:

Charlie, all the silver in the world can’t bring back life. All the gold on heavens gate will not pay for the death of intellect in the Garden of Eden. I know you know this.

Humanity’s rumbling past the tipping points, gathering speed, towards the stillbirth of intelligence in the Milky Way.

Question: Which butterflies didn’t die of starvation?

Answer: The hundreds of millions pulled off the radiator grill’s …

So many people comment how they don’t need to clean the bugs from their windscreens anymore. In fact, there was a time one would pull off the highway just to clean the windshield?

After everyone makes this observation, I cannot find a single scientific paper drawing the conclusion that the constant conveyor belt of death, scrubbing the world of its insects, was in fact, the Automobile. Night and day, around the world, full speed at bug height …. For decades, day and night.

It breaks my heart.

“Many experts agree that butterflies face three main threats: climate change, habitat destruction and pesticide use.”

💔🤷‍♂️

My answer to him:

You've identified a crime scene. Now the question is: what do we do with witnesses?

My teachers taught that in Genesis, God placed humanity in the garden to serve it and to guard it. We are not owners. We are guardians of property that belongs to someone else.

And a guardian, under biblical law, is personally liable for losses that occur through negligence.

The butterflies on the radiator grill aren't a tragedy. They're an invoice. And it's addressed to us.

But here's where I part company with despair.

You're right to reject optimism. No serious person looking at those windshields can be an optimist.

Optimism is the naive belief things will get better on their own.

But optimism and hope are not the same thing. Optimism is the belief that the world is changing for the better.

Hope is the belief that, together, we can make it better. It takes no courage to be an optimist. It takes enormous courage to hope.

The prophets saw catastrophe coming when everyone else felt secure. They were not optimists. But every one of them was an agent of hope.

Your broken heart qualifies you for the job.

You wrote about "the stillbirth of intelligence in the Milky Way." That's the language of endings.

But my faith doesn't traffic in endings. It traffics in covenants. Promises across generations. Why Jews plant trees they'll never sit under and build institutions they'll never see completed.

The butterflies can't enter into covenants. We can. That's not our privilege. That's our burden.

You're grieving what we've lost. The question is whether you'll also fight for what we might still save for grandchildren we'll never meet.

That's not optimism. That's hope with teeth.

May the mischief be with you,

Charlie

Reply
Share
7 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
Spirit Wolf's avatar
Spirit Wolf
Feb 2

Sir, I am a pledged member upgrading to founding member. I have a query: I read that you will have only 100 founding members and the pledged founding members are are already more than 100, if I pledge founding member now, do I become a founding member when you convert the pledge or only the first 100 to have pledged get that privilege?

P.S. I am a currency and commodities trader with personal interest in a lot of the things you write about. The insights I get from your posts are equally helpful in earning more and losing lesser, as they are enjoyable to read. Appreciate your efforts.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Charlie Garcia
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture