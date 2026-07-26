Dear Charlie #40

Monday morning I published six thousand words on what happens when the bond airbag turns out to be filled with concrete. The best letter of the week was about a chair. It arrived on the legacy post for my mother, from a man apologizing for missing it. He had cause. His own mother has been gone sixteen years. His life partner of thirty-nine years went on New Year’s morning, and he is seven and a half months into learning what I am twelve into. He gets up before the sun, every day, and says out loud that he is not going to die in that chair. And thanks me for it. Somewhere a retired Kentucky farm doctor answered a question about credit spreads by describing what a dying man looks like an hour before the blood work agrees. Somewhere a professor opened an academic integrity file on a student who submitted an entire semester of coursework in nineteen minutes so she would not be late for her shift making lattes. Somewhere a former banker looked at a hundred billion dollars of chips financed against a residual nobody will name, remembered a quarter of Jeeps that could never lose money, and answered me in two words. Somewhere a woman who reads this in her second language told me she was disappointed, went back to the text when I pushed, and returned with the sharpest attack anybody landed on my own thesis all week. Somewhere a man in a hammock in west Africa, living on three hundred dollars a month and a well, explained what it is we actually ran out of. The numbers, with the usual shrug. 30 Day Views: 372,615. 30 Day Open Rate: 48.35%. I spent the week arguing that the knowledge worth having cannot be written down. Four hundred and forty two of you wrote it down anyway.

Tuesday. It's a livestream. On Substack.

High noon. EST. That’s how Chris Snook pitched to me. Not twelve. Not “around lunch.” High noon. Like Gary Cooper’s about to walk down the street and we’re gonna settle it. There is no gunfight, folks. It’s a podcast. It’s two guys and a webcam. But the vibe is showdown, and honestly? I respect it. Every man deserves one high noon before he dies. Mine is apparently on the internet, talking. Perfect. That’s the modern duel. Two men, no weapons, one ring light, and the loser is whoever blinks and says “well, to your point.” And Chris’s whole world is called ATOMIQ. Which is unbelievable branding, because an atom is the thing they told us in school could never be broken. Indivisible. Can't split it. Smallest thing there is, tough little bastard, leave it alone. Then a couple guys go out to the desert, “yeah, about that,” and they split it, and it takes out a whole CITY. So Chris names his safe, protect-your-family company after the ONE thing in history that went from “you can't touch me” to “there goes Hiroshima.” Bold! I love it. Come for the peace of mind, stay for the mushroom cloud. Fitting outfit to talk markets from. So put your burning questions in the chat that day or comment below and I’ll try to work it in.

Subscribe to Chris here: https://substack.com/@wealthmatters

Back to our normal programming. Every week I pick the best exchange in the comment section.

This week there are two, and I am not choosing between them, because they are the same lesson delivered from opposite ends of a life.

A trader kept one bedside for four days and is learning what cannot be put down.

A doctor kept them for forty years and taught me what a body says before the numbers agree.

Four days at one bedside. Forty years at ten thousand of them.

Neither one prints on a terminal.

Roll the tape.

Dear Charlie,

I really regret that I did not comment on the legacy for your mom. My own mom has been gone for 16 years now, and although I miss her every day, to be honest, I always feel her around me. Perhaps because she made it her life’s occupation to be a healer.

What makes it infinitely worse for me is that early on New Year’s morning this year, I lost my best, closest friend and life partner of 39+ years.

It happened so quickly that 7 and 1/2 months later I still cannot wrap my mind around it. In a sense, she was a second mother to me, as she and my real mom were very fond of each other. I guess the bond that they might have shared is me. Or maybe I was their mutual joke...

Anyway, why am I even posting?

I just want to share with all of the people who sent you these awesome letters this-- not sure if I read it somewhere or heard from a friend, but that is “grief is not a destination; it is a journey”. I hope this is true because, in the meantime, it keeps me writing my stack constantly and devouring this Substack and other good ones daily.

Meanwhile, day to day, I am following instructions you published for us a month or two ago:

I NEVER GET TIRED! I FEEL OUTSTANDING!

May the mischief be with all of us.

Stay nimble. Stay liquid. Stay cynical. Stay Savage!

KING CAMBO

KC,

Do not carry that regret out of here. You did not miss the post about my mother. You were seven months into your own.

Sixteen years gone and you still feel her around you. That is your answer to the line you are not sure you believe.

Grief is not a journey with a destination at the end. It is tenancy. She moved in and never left, and the healer is still working.

I am at twelve months and I told a woman in this thread that the surface does not thicken. You just get better at carrying what is under it. Seven and a half months is nothing. You are not supposed to have your mind around it yet.

You are doing the one thing that works anyway. Writing every day. Not to feel better. To have somewhere to put it.

Keep running the two lines. Just know what they are for. They do not talk the grief down. Nothing does. They are for the hours on either side of it.

One question, and take your time.

Thirty-nine years puts her in the room before Leeson signed anything, before the handle, before the Casino.

So what did she call you?

Stay nimble. Stay liquid. Stay cynical. Stay Savage.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

She came into my life in 1987 and always called me Cameron. Years later, she truncated it to Cambo because it was easier for her to berate me and bust my balls. Over the past 39 years, we were always partners in mischief and silly shit. And life partners for good or ill. We were supposed to grow old together, but on Christmas Eve last year she was feeling punky, and over four days she got sick.

I never left her bedside, and then the next thing I knew she was on life support. New Year’s morning I lost her. It’s July now, and I still haven’t found a way to deal with the grief. But again I have to believe this is a journey and not a destination.

So I get up very early each morning and say out loud that I am not going to die in this chair. Which is another lesson I learned from you, Charlie. Thank you for this!

Be well,

KC

Cameron,

She called you that first.

So that is what I am calling you today. And from now on.

She shortened your name so she could get to you faster. That is what you just told me, whether you meant to or not.

Thirty-nine years of a woman who wanted a quicker route to busting your balls.

Most men never get anybody who wants at them that badly.

You never left her bedside. Four days.

And now you get up before the sun and say out loud that you are not going to die in that chair.

Do not hand me credit for that.

I wrote a sentence once. You are the one saying it to an empty room at five in the morning, which is the hard part and the only part that counts.

It is the same devotion, Cameron. She got the four days. The mornings get it now.

There is no way to deal with this. I would not trust anybody who told you there was.

There is only what you are already doing.

You had a partner in Mischief (capital M) for thirty-nine years and nothing replaces that.

But you landed in a room full of us, and we are not going anywhere.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

This old retired Kentucky Farm Doctor is getting ready to do something he’s never done before.

Head out to the ocean for deep-sea fishing.

I hear tell the tide may be changing over the next ten days.

Maybe the four sea trout that have been swimming around the oil rigs will finally be joined by a run of much bigger fish.

Before I leave the dock, though, I reckon I’d better make sure I’ve packed the right tackle.

So far, you’ve taught me to carry three instruments:

• the VIX,

• the S&P’s 200-day moving average,

• and credit spreads.

Then you quietly handed me another pearl.

Before trusting any instrument...

ask when it was measured.

Yesterday’s laboratory value may no longer describe today’s patient.

Now this old country doctor has run into another puzzle.

Seems there are several kinds of credit spreads hanging on the wall of the tackle shop.

FRED...

ICE BofA...

and a handful of others.

I’m beginning to suspect they aren’t different fish at all...

they’re different diagnostic instruments.

My question isn’t which fish to catch.

It’s which instrument you keep in your doctor’s bag when you’re trying to determine whether fear has become indiscriminate selling instead of ordinary market worry.

I have a feeling that learning why you trust that instrument will teach me far more than simply knowing what it says.

Until then...

I’ll keep a little cash in the tackle box,

stay away from borrowed boats,

and wait patiently for the sea, not my emotions, to tell me when the salmon have begun their run.

The fish I hope to catch over the next ten days are still the fish I’d be proud to keep in the freezer ten years from now.

Much obliged,

Retired Kentucky Farm Doctor

Dr. Joe

Dr. Joe,

You just stood in a trout stream and worked out copper before I could answer you. Today you have done something harder.

You noticed that your instruments are not all instruments.

Start there, because it dissolves most of the puzzle.

FRED is not a diagnostic. FRED is the cabinet. It is the St. Louis Fed’s shelf, and nearly every credit spread sitting on it is an ICE BofA index. You were not comparing two thermometers. You were comparing a thermometer to the drawer it lives in.

The one I keep in the bag is the ICE BofA US High Yield Option-Adjusted Spread, BAMLH0A0HYM2.

Option-adjusted matters more than it sounds.

Corporate bonds carry embedded call features, and a raw spread will move when those options reprice even when nobody’s credit got worse. OAS strips that out and leaves you the price of default and illiquidity and nothing else.

Now the real answer to your real question. No single spread can tell you whether selling has turned indiscriminate, because indiscriminate is not a level. It is a statement about the relationship between two levels.

So carry two.

That one, and BAMLC0A0CM, the investment grade corporate OAS. In ordinary worry the market discriminates. Junk widens hard, quality barely moves, the gap between them opens.

In indiscriminate selling the quality book widens alongside the garbage and the gap collapses. Things get sold because they can be sold, not because they are bad. That is the tell. Not the number, the differential.

And the move off the recent low tells you more than the reading, because a spread can sit wide for a year and say nothing at all.

Two notes on the timestamp, since you already learned to ask. ICE publishes after the US close and FRED posts it the following business morning, so your instrument is one day stale, always, including the day it matters most.

And since April, FRED carries only a three year window on those series. If you want to see 2008 or 2020 on the same chart you now have to go to the source. The tackle shop quietly shortened its own measuring tape.

On the ten days I have nothing for you, and I would not trust a man who did.

Monday’s piece argues that the regime and the entry point are two different questions, and that markets are perfectly capable of rallying hard inside a deteriorating structure.

You already wrote the right answer at the bottom of your own comment. Wait for the sea.

Now do something for me, because you have watched this from the other side.

A market that stops discriminating is a body that stops triaging. You have stood at a bedside while a system quit sorting what mattered from what did not.

What is that called, and here is the part I actually want. What was the earliest sign, before any number moved?

Teach me the physical exam finding that precedes the laboratory value and I will trade you every spread series on FRED for it.

Much obliged.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

You asked me what comes before the laboratory.

That question took this old retired Kentucky farm doctor back forty years.

The laboratory rarely introduced me to the sick patient.

The bedside usually did.

Long before we ordered blood work, we began with observation.

Was the patient interacting with the room?

Did the family quietly say, “He’s just not himself today?”

Did the experienced nurse ask me to come take another look, even though the chart still looked reassuring?

We looked at the whole patient.

General appearance.

The eyes.

The skin.

The smell of acetone.

The work of breathing.

The pulse.

The quality of perfusion.

The ability to sit up.

The body often began whispering long before the laboratory learned to speak.

We did have checklists that correlated with death within the coming days.

But their absence never permitted the opposite conclusion.

That pearl was learned over centuries at the bedside.

Medicine has taught us that the absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.

The physical examination is really a search for patterns.

No single finding makes the diagnosis.

But enough small changes together tell an experienced physician that the patient has stopped behaving like a healthy human being.

The laboratory eventually confirms what the bedside has already begun to suspect.

Reading your question, I wonder if markets are much the same.

Perhaps indiscriminate selling isn’t the laboratory value.

Perhaps it is the moment when the market quietly stops behaving like a healthy organism, before the numbers fully explain why.

This old country doctor has one more thought.

The physical examination isn’t merely a search for disease.

It is also a search for change.

Every patient brings with them a quiet baseline of what “normal” looks like.

The earliest clue is often not that something is obviously wrong…

it’s that something is different.

That difference is difficult to measure.

It is easier to recognize.

Perhaps that is what experienced investors eventually learn to see in markets.

Not simply what the numbers are…

but when the market no longer looks like itself.

Much obliged for asking a physician to think like a physician.

You handed this old country doctor another pearl.

Retired Kentucky Farm Doctor

Dr. Joe

Dr. Joe,

I asked for one finding. You handed me a discipline.

The absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. Every risk committee in this country has that sentence backwards, and they have the model output to prove it.

But the line I am keeping is the smaller one, and I suspect you wrote it without stopping.

The earliest clue is not that something is wrong. It is that something is different.

There is no series on FRED for that. There is no ticker, no release calendar, no revision. It is the experienced nurse asking you to come take another look while the chart still reads fine, and the only reason she can do it is that she has stood in ten thousand rooms and knows what the baseline of a person looks like.

That is not information. Information can be copied. That is a pattern that was built into a human being over forty years and cannot be handed to anybody except by standing next to them while they learn it.

Saturday’s post spent four books circling that exact thing and never said it as plainly as you just did on a Monday, on your way to a boat.

So here is what I owe you.

I have carried the two spreads for years and I have been telling this room to watch the differential. You just told me the differential is the laboratory value. It is confirmation, not detection. By the time the gap collapses, the room already knows and the nurse already asked.

Which means the honest version of my own instrument is that it tells me when the patient is sick, not when the patient changed.

I do not have your forty years of bedsides. I have a tape, and a baseline, and the discipline to notice when the tape stops behaving like itself.

That is a worse instrument than yours. It is the only one available to a man who has never stood in the room.

Go catch your fish. Keep the cash in the tackle box, stay off borrowed boats, and if the sea does something that is not wrong but is different, you will know before the rest of us.

You have been doing this longer than I have. You were just doing it to people.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie