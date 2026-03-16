Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Jennifer Lively's avatar
Jennifer Lively
2h

I read “the president read 41 pages” and knew it was fiction ;-)

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Gold miner's avatar
Gold miner
4h

Brilliant. The strategic pause at chapter 3 is brutal.

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