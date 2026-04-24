The Brazilian Who Jumped Out of Airplanes, Flies Helicopters, Ran Thirteen Ironmans, and Somehow Still Sleeps at Night

Most people who manage money have never done anything harder than pick a restaurant.

Luis D’Amato is not most people.

Twenty years on the equities desk at Hedging-Griffo. Which in Brazil means he trained in a market that treats inflation like weather, currency devaluation like Tuesday, and political chaos like elevator music.

Then he got his CFA. And learned to fly helicopters. And planes.

Then he packed up his wife Helena and two small kids, moved to Miami, and enrolled at Kellogg for his executive MBA at forty-two, sitting in a classroom full of thirty-year-olds. Then he built Aston Capital Management from zero. It now runs about seven hundred and fifty million dollars.

He has also finished thirteen Ironman triathlons. For the uninitiated: 2.4 mile swim, 112 miles on a bike, full marathon. Back to back. Thirteen times.

There is, I am told, medication for this.

What follows is what I took from our conversation, translated into language that will not put you to sleep.

September 11, From the Brazilian Side of the Screen

Luis was on the phone with a trader at Bear Stearns when the first plane hit.

That sentence lands differently depending on how old you were that morning.

Before internet replaced judgment, his day started at 7:00 a.m. with newspapers and ended whenever the market stopped punishing somebody. On 9/11, his friend at Goldman walked out of One New York Plaza and kept walking. The building collapsed behind him. He hid in a lobby and waited for the sky to stop falling.

The lesson is not the trading. The lesson is that the people on the other end of the phone are not avatars. They have friends downtown. They have kids. Remember that the next time a “market correction” looks like a red number on a screen. Somebody lived it.

Luis Stuhlberger and the Single Most Expensive Sentence in Finance

Stuhlberger runs Brazil’s greatest hedge fund. The Verde fund. Launched in 1997. Up roughly twenty-four thousand percent since inception.

Read that number again. I’ll wait.

He did not build that record glued to a Bloomberg terminal.

He read. He talked to actual humans who actually ran actual companies. He carried a stack of paper everywhere, which, in an industry full of men staring at monitors like hostages, qualifies as wizardry.

And here is the sentence that should be tattooed on the forehead of every advisor who ever tried to “time the market” on your behalf:

Always have some equity exposure. No matter what.

Market timing is the financial equivalent of trying to sneeze on cue. You cannot do it reliably. You cannot do it consistently. People who tell you they can do it are either lying to you, lying to themselves, or about to be fired.

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Rebalancing, Or, How to Beat Your Own Brain

This is the most powerful concept in personal finance and nobody does it.

Humans are wired exactly backwards. When something is going up, we want more. When something is going down, we want to run. That is how you buy high and sell low while convincing yourself you are a genius.

Rebalancing forces the opposite. Mechanically. Without emotion. Like a dentist.

Say you own four ETFs, each at 25%. Six months later, one is up 40% and another is down 10%. Rebalancing trims the winner and feeds the loser. Back to 25% each. That’s it. That’s the whole trick.

Over twenty years, this alone can turn an 11% return into a 20% return.

Nine extra points of annual compounding. For the rest of your life. Just for not being a coward when the market shifts.

Your Merrill guy is not doing this. Your “quarterly review” is a polite conversation about golf. Ask him the last time he actually rebalanced your book. Watch him sweat.

The Bank Is Not Your Friend

Luis said it plainly. Let me repeat it with feeling.

Your bank does not have a fiduciary duty to you.

A fiduciary has to act in your best interest. A bank has to act in its shareholders’ best interest. Those two things conflict. Always. And when they conflict, you lose. Politely. Quarterly. With pastries.

The fees you see are the fees they want you to see. The fees you do not see are where the real money is made. Rebates from fund managers. Spreads on structured products. Platform kickbacks dressed up in language a Jesuit would find evasive.

If your advisor works at a big bank, ask him if he is a fiduciary in writing.

If he stalls, you already have your answer.

Red Flags and Green Flags for Picking Somebody to Run Your Money

Red flags, in descending order of shame:

Commission-based compensation. He gets paid every time you trade. Guess what he is going to recommend.

No references. Three happy clients is a low bar. If he cannot clear it, walk.

No background check. You would not let a plumber into your kitchen without googling him. Do the same courtesy for your portfolio.

Green flags:

Fiduciary, in writing. Flat fee or fee on assets, or a performance fee with real risk controls. Fifteen years in the business, with at least two crashes on his résumé.

CFA is nice. CFA plus Kellogg MBA plus a three quarter-billion under management is nicer. And he asks to see your entire financial life. Not just the sliver you handed him. Real estate, operating businesses, loans, the whole embarrassing mess.

If he does not want to see it all, he cannot actually help you.

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The Actual Asset Allocation

If someone handed Luis ten million dollars today with a ten-year horizon, here is what he would do. Not a theory. Not a white paper. What he is actually doing right now.

25% public equities (low end of the range, because valuations are stretched)

5% hedge funds

10% cash (because equity valuations and credit spreads are both tight)

25% public credit

15% private credit (niche strategies, not sponsor-backed direct lending)

10% private equity and venture capital

10% private real estate

About a third liquid. About two-thirds long-duration.

That is what a grown-up portfolio looks like when somebody actually thinks about it.

A Note on Private Credit, Because the Headlines Are About to Get Ugly

The current “private credit crisis” is mostly about sponsor-backed direct lending. Funds that packaged loans into semi-liquid vehicles and sold them to people who thought “semi-liquid” meant “liquid.” Those people are now being educated.

Luis never played that game. He preferred first-lien real estate mortgages at 60% loan-to-value, yielding 10%. Same return. Less leverage. Better collateral. A building you can actually visit.

Sometimes the smartest trade is the one you did not do.

The Hedge Fund Fee Structure You Have Never Heard Of

The big multi-manager platforms run something called a pass-through model.

It sounds innocent. It is not.

Instead of the traditional “2 and 20,” they pass through every cost. Bloomberg terminals. Salaries. Bonuses. Office rent. Probably the coffee machine. All of it. Out of your return.

In a normal year that runs 7% to 8% of gross profits before you see a dime. In a fat year, more.

If you hear the words “pass-through” and your advisor does not visibly flinch, find a new advisor.

Thirteen Ironmans and Why the Training is the Hard Part

The race is not the hard part.

The training is the hard part. Six to eight hour sessions on weekends. Two to three hours every weekday. In the dark. In the rain. With nobody watching. Year after year.

Which, if you squint, is also a description of compound interest.

The people who win at this game are the ones who can do the boring thing for a very long time without quitting.

Who sit on cash when cash looks stupid.

Who rebalance when rebalancing feels wrong.

Who say no to 97% of the opportunities the market waves in their face.

Iron men do not have better lungs. They have better discipline.

So do great investors.

Three Books Worth Your Weekend

The Psychology of Money, Morgan Housel. Saving, compounding, patience. The trifecta.

Die With Zero, Bill Perkins. Give money to your kids when they are 25 and need it, not 55 when they don’t. Give to charity when it matters, not when you are dead.

The Good Life, from the Harvard longevity study. By fifty, the thing keeping you alive and happy is not money. It is relationships. Which is half the reason R360 exists.

The Part About Human Capital

Your kids are your greatest asset.

Not metaphorically. Literally.

At R360 we teach that wealth is six fish: Financial, Intellectual, Social, Human, Emotional, Spiritual. The Human fish is your family. Invest in them while you are alive. Pay for the masters. Pay for the Harvard real estate program. Make them put a little skin in the game, then back them with everything you’ve got.

Because what else was the money for.

The Single Best Piece of Advice in the Whole Conversation

Luis walked away from one of the best jobs in Brazilian finance. Moved countries at forty-two. Started over. Built a firm from zero. Still happily married. Still running Ironmans at fifty.

His advice to anyone thinking about blowing up a comfortable life for something bigger:

Don’t be afraid of the challenge. Keep your principles. Remember reputation takes years to build and minutes to destroy.

And, cribbed from Perkins: accumulating money is not the point.

There are better fish to catch.

Listen to the Episode

Luis D’Amato. CFA. Kellogg MBA. Twenty years at Hedging-Griffo. Founder of Aston Capital Management. Thirteen-time Ironman.

Father, husband, guitarist, skydiver, pilot.

And one of the sharpest allocators of capital I know.

And if you found this useful, send it to somebody who needs it. The people who most need to read it almost never do.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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