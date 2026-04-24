Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
11h

A good reminder of past lives Charlie.

I used to do work in Argentina. Not Brazil but next door. Back when the finest lomo + vino tinto would set you back $20 USD. I was talking about the economy with a customer and he said the real money was in handling currency devaluations. He ran a simple packaging company. Had his own trading team and could reprice his products in real time. Those were the companies that thrived. The others didn’t.

This was when inflation was ravaging the economy. No one could afford an entire pack of cigarettes. So vending machines sold units of one. One cigarette. One wash detergents. Single use everything.

He made the same, or similar comment as you. U.S. companies don’t do well here. Most don’t. They watch computer screens and think Argentina is just like NYC except they speak Spanish. They offer products and quantities that simply don’t work in that inflation driven environment. You can’t really see it until you walk around factories and see it first hand.

I haven’t been in a while but this reminds to visit. Brazil was interesting as well. A college trip for an international studies class. On Pay-Per-View in the hotel was Michael Porter discussing competitive strategy. Not XXX movies. Michael, Mr Strategy, Porter. Amazing.

On the finance front, I used to visit Omaha, eat at Gorat’s and listen to Warren and Charlie talk about investing. Someone asked Munger why they didn’t invest in tech. (Particularly interesting given the earnings announcements this week.)

Munger responded something like this … “We’re investors, not gamblers. If you buy a good company with honest management that has growing dividends and some periodic buybacks, that stock will return 20% in a 6-8% world. Why take the risk on tech?”

A number of the South American friends I had were like that. Avoid catastrophic loss. Invest consistently. Watch the currencies. Time is your friend.

Good read. Thx.

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Gold miner's avatar
Gold miner
10hEdited

Someone once told me “money doesn’t make you happy, but it buys a lot of things that make you happy” to which I say amen, and gently add- being poor and unhappy is way worse than being rich and unhappy. Ask anyone who has ever been poor; then ask anyone who is rich.

Now let’s make money.

Then think about the problem of “giving”. It’s a good problem to have.

Thanks to Charlie for yet another nice morning coffee read.

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