Sunday. Dear Charlie #31.

This is Memorial Day weekend, so the column landed heavier than most. The veterans came up out of the comments. The widows did too. And one reader, who I have spent thirty issues sparring with on Iran, walked into a Saturday book review and quietly handed the room the hardest sentence in it. 932,922 views in thirty days. A 47.24% open rate. The numbers belong to you. The room you built belongs to all of us.

Every week I pick the best exchange in the comment section.

This week I could not stop at one, so you are getting four. MFS goes first, and he earned it the hard way. He has been the loyal opposition in this column for half a year. He pushes on Iran. He pushes on Vahidi. He pushes on Trump’s discipline. Saturday he walked into a book review and set down something he had been carrying for twenty years. A buried wife. A forgiveness that took him years to sign. He proved Lesson 4 from inside his own life, and handed me a piece of grace I did not know he had given me on Mother’s Day. That is why he leads. Then the week got lighter, and thank God for it. A man cannot live at that altitude, and neither can a column. Adam goes second. Four weeks a subscriber, raised in Greenwich, a town where the hedges are taller than the people and nobody admits they do not understand something about money. Adam admitted it. He asked the two questions sitting in every new reader’s chest, and I picked him because the answer is the whole house doctrine. Build the foundation first. Deploy the cash second. Then go hire a real advisor, because a man on a balcony with a cigar is not a financial plan. Jen is third, for one sentence. I do not understand bonds, so I stay away. That is the bravest line anyone typed all week. The entire financial industry is a cathedral built on people nodding along to words they cannot define. Jen would not nod. She stopped me on my own sentence and said explain it. So I did, from the first brick. Tankster closes it. A Poli Sci major turned condo lawyer forty-four years ago, still doing physics for fun on a Saturday. He reasoned straight from the conservation of energy, asked why nobody boils data center heat back into electricity, and was honest enough to admit he cheated with Claude on the butane. He got himself half right. I picked him because this room rewards the question, not the diploma. Billy Ray closes it. A service tech from Texas, a preacher’s kid who learned the trades handing his father tools. This week he wrote past the finance and the geopolitics and named what this place actually is. Friday and Saturday feed the soul, Sunday is the picks, and he called the whole thing the gold, the silver, and the Crown Jewels. I picked him last because he wrote the purpose of Capital Mischief better than I have, and a Dear Charlie should close by handing the microphone to the reader who explained why it exists. Five letters. One room. Pour something with weight to it and settle in.

Dear Charlie,

Two thoughts, one related to today’s book and one related to Memorial Day.

Lesson 3 hits very close to home. You correctly state that we all become victims during our life. Some of these situations are more dire than others but we all hurt from our individual tragedy. A job loss at its surface does not compare to being in a death camp, but for the victim the pain is real.

My experience happened 20 years ago when I lost my wife to cancer. Like most couples we had plans and dreams. All disappeared in a 6 month period. I was left with 3 young children to raise and a household filled with anger and guilt. The subsequent months after her death are still a blur. I was a virtual zombie, trying to help my children through what may be the biggest loss you can have at that age. I lost my job 6 months after she passed, probably justified as I was a shell of myself.

I was fortunate in that I had the tools to rebuild. A solid education and work experience resume made the job search easier. I found a job that allowed me flexibility to raise my kids. I had to abandon my previous career path but my priorities changed. The kids took priority.

I did a lot of praying for guidance and strength. About a year after my wife passed I met a wonderful woman who was also recently widowed. It was a big help to be able to talk to someone in the same situation. After a very long courtship we were married. I am convinced God put us together so we both could get through our respective losses and get out of our respective “prisons”.

That said, I still think of my first wife often. She provided me the path for the forgiveness in Lesson 4. A few weeks before she died, she told me she was at peace - she was not afraid of death as she had a vision of heaven. She also told me she wanted me to move on with my life and remarry after she passed. She was sad but not bitter. I realized if she could forgive God for her situation, I could too. The forgiveness from my side took awhile, but eventually, when I was ready, my wife’s courage helped to get me out of the “room”

I will close with a travel recommendation for anyone going to France. If you have never been to Normandy, I wholeheartedly recommend a visit. I have been there twice and it is one of the most inspiring places I have ever been. Standing on the beach, in the same bunkers the Germans were positioned, and looking at the ocean and the cliffs, is unbelievably moving. Imagining the American boys coming off the boats to a barrage of bullets is indescribable. It is about a 2 hour drive from Paris. Definitely my all time favorite war memorial.

I wasn’t expecting such a reflective Saturday. Thank you Charlie for providing the necessary prompt. Remembering is often painful but necessary. Happy Memorial Day and prayers for our service men and women.

MFS

MFS,

You came to a Saturday book review and quietly handed the room one of the most important comments in it.

You are right about Lesson 3, and you proved it better than the post did.

Pain does not run on a comparison chart. A job loss is not a death camp, and the man losing the job still bleeds.

But it is your first wife I cannot stop thinking about.

A woman weeks from death, with every reason on earth to be bitter, told you she was at peace and that you should go on and remarry.

Sad, you said, but not bitter.

Those are different things, and the gap between them is where her courage lived.

She did the hardest version of Lesson 4 there is. She forgave God for her own death. Most people cannot forgive a coworker.

Then she did one more thing. She handed you the key while she still had the strength to lift it.

Your forgiveness took years, and that is honest. But she cut the first notch. You walked out of a room she had already unlocked from the inside.

Twenty years on, you still think of her often. Good.

That is not a man stuck in the room. That is a man keeping a door open for someone who earned it.

Here is something I understand only now.

On Mother’s Day you told me to go spend the time with Cristina. I took it as kindness. Today I see it was a man who learned in a six-month blur how fast the plans and the dreams can vanish.

You were not making conversation. You were handing me your hardest lesson so I would not have to earn it the way you did.

I did not know what that cost you to say. Now I do. Thank you.

And the second marriage. Two widowed people who could finally speak the one language nobody else in the room knew. I will not argue with you about whether God arranged it. You already know.

On Normandy, you are right. Nothing prepares a person for the water those boys crossed into. I will pass your recommendation along.

Happy Memorial Day, MFS.

Prayers for the ones who did not come home. And gratitude for the woman who, on her way out, made sure you would be alright.

I am the better man for having known you.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

I’ve been a paid subscriber for just under a month and I’m thoroughly enjoying the wit, macro insights, and astute political analysis. It’s a rare combination that actually makes economic turbulence entertaining.

Your son-in-law introduced me to Capital Mischief (we’re alumni of the same grad program abroad), and having grown up in Greenwich, I can confirm the Memorial Day BBQ scene is spot-on. Brought back memories.

Quick question on positioning: I’m sitting at ~60% cash right now. Besides the 20% for the upcoming entry, for the remaining 40%, does it make sense to start scaling into the core portfolio you previously outlined?

And on the cash itself—why do you see MSTC as offering better risk-reward than T-bills at the moment? Is the thesis that bond yields are poised to spike meaningfully higher?

Appreciate any thoughts—your perspective has been valuable already.

Many thanks,

Adam

Adam,

Welcome to the room. The Greenwich BBQ scene was non-fiction. Your tell is that you laughed.

On the core portfolio.

The core book is what regular readers should already own. Energy, precious metals, miners, Bitcoin, defense. That foundation does not get scaled into ahead of an event. It gets held, added to over time, and never sold.

If you do not have core book exposure today, that is the gap. The May 27 deployment is the cash piece on top, not the foundation. The deployment list is sixteen names sitting on top of an already-built core. Different drawer entirely.

I am not your financial advisor. I cannot tell you what to buy. I can tell you the framework. Build the foundation first. Deploy cash second. Two different timelines. One portfolio.

On the cash-versus-STRC question.

I am not your financial advisor here either. I would need to ask you fifteen serious questions before suggesting anything specific, and you do not need a fifteen-question stranger on the internet. You need a great financial advisor who has known you for three meetings and a tax accountant who has known you for two.

What I can do is tell you how I think about my own book.

I am eighty percent invested. The reason is the time horizon. I am thinking in twenty years, not six months and not two. Twenty. The corrections that scare a one-year horizon do not move a twenty-year horizon. The compounding does.

I am also wealthy. More than I can ever spend. That tilts every risk decision in a direction your decision tree may not tilt.

The marginal dollar of safety is worth less to me than the marginal dollar of compounding. That math reverses at a different net worth and a different age.

My situation is very different than yours.

On the STRC ticker. Strategy’s Stretch series. Variable rate perpetual preferred.

Eleven and a half percent annualized yield, paid monthly. Variable rate set to keep it trading near par. Cumulative dividends. Backed by a balance sheet that is Bitcoin plus convertible debt.

Here is the part most people miss.

STRC distributions are not classified as ordinary income or even as qualified dividends. Strategy has confirmed that one hundred percent of 2025 STRC distributions were treated as return of capital. They expect that treatment to continue for ten years or more.

Return of capital is not taxable income in the year received. It reduces your cost basis instead. The tax does not disappear. It defers until you sell, and at that point it is taxed at capital gains rates, not ordinary income.

The math runs like this. For a top-bracket holder, the tax-equivalent yield on STRC is approximately eighteen percent.

That is what a corporate bond would have to pay to deliver the same after-tax cash.

A thirty-year Treasury at current rates clears roughly three percent after-tax for the same investor.

That is the math I personally enjoy.

It is also a credit instrument with equity tail risk. The collateral moves twenty percent in a week. The cost basis reduction is real and accumulates. Once your basis hits zero, every distribution after that is taxed as capital gain in the year received.

That happens somewhere around year ten at current rates. Your advisor needs to see that math against your specific tax position.

The bond yield spike thesis is one frame for why I am not parking long in T-bills. Mar-a-Lago is a debt restructuring framework. The term premium is repricing. Long bonds are not the safe harbor they used to be.

Tell your advisor I enjoy the yield and the return-of-capital tax treatment. Tell him that is my answer, not his prescription.

The fifteen questions I would ask you start with time horizon, liquidity needs, tax position, and what would have to happen for you to lose sleep.

He should answer all fifteen before he answers your two.

Welcome again. Glad Sam sent you.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

A question on bonds. I do not understand bonds, so I stay away. I understand that prices and yields are inverse and that is about it.

“Best case, rates rip to five, get bought, and we get through it with a three month drawdown in the AI trade”.

If rates rip and bonds get bought, prices increase and yields drop?

Jen

Jen,

No problem. Let me teach it slowly, then answer you straight at the end.

Part one. What a bond is.

A bond is you lending money. That is all. You are the bank for a while.

You hand over $1,000. In return you get a paper promise. And when the bond is born, three things get set in stone.

The yearly payment. Say $50 a year.

The end date. This is called the maturity. It is printed right on the promise. A bond might run 2 years, or 10 years, or 30. The US government sells all of those. Thirty is about the longest of the regular ones.

The return of your $1,000. On that end date, you get your original money back and the deal is done.

So a real promise reads like this. I will pay you $50 a year for 10 years. Then, on the last day, I hand your $1,000 back and we are finished.

Not forever. Ten years, in that example. Circle the payment and circle the end date. Both are frozen.

Part two. The part nobody explains.

You do not have to hold that bond for the full 10 years. You can sell the paper promise to someone else, any day you want.

If you sell early, the new buyer collects the rest of the payments and the $1,000 at the end. They step into your shoes.

And here is the key. When you sell, you do not get $1,000 just because that is what you paid. You get whatever someone will pay you that day.

The payment is frozen. The end date is frozen. The price of the paper is not. The price floats every single day.

Part three. Why price and yield move opposite.

Yield is just a fancy word for the return the buyer gets.

Picture the frozen $50. Now watch two buyers.

Buyer A pays $1,000 for the promise. He gets $50 a year. That is a 5 percent return.

Buyer B waits. The price has dropped, and he pays only $500 for the exact same promise. He still gets $50 a year. On his $500, that is a 10 percent return.

Same $50. Buyer B paid less, so Buyer B earns more. Cheaper price, bigger yield. That is the whole seesaw. It only works because the $50 is glued down.

Price down, yield up. Price up, yield down. Always.

Part four. What moves the price.

Simple. Crowds.

If lots of people are dumping bonds, there are too many sellers. Price falls. And because price falls, yield rises.

If lots of people are buying bonds, there are too many buyers. Price rises. And because price rises, yield falls.

Selling pushes yield up. Buying pushes yield down. Hold that.

One quick note on the words. When the post says the 10-year, that is just the maturity. A loan to the US government that ends in 10 years. When people say the yield ripped to 5 percent, they mean the return on that specific 10-year loan.

Part five. Now your sentence. Rates rip to five, get bought.

This is not one moment. It is a story with two chapters.

Chapter one. Rates rip to five. A big crowd is selling bonds. Too many sellers, so the price falls and falls. It keeps falling until the yield has climbed all the way up to 5 percent. The selling is what pushed the yield up to 5.

Chapter two. Get bought. Now the bond is cheap and 5 percent is a fat return. A new crowd looks at that and says, that is a great deal, I want it. They buy. That buying pushes the price back up, which pushes the yield back down.

So the answer to your question.

You asked, if rates rip and bonds get bought, do prices rise and yields drop. Yes. In chapter two, exactly that happens. The buying lifts the price and pulls the yield down.

The only thing that tangled you up is that the sentence jumps between the two chapters fast. First the selling drives the yield up to 5. Then, because 5 is finally tempting, the buying comes in and pulls it back down.

Sell first. Yield climbs to 5. Buy second. Yield eases back. Two crowds, two chapters, one sentence.

You had it right all along. You just needed the page break.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

Best writer in the Stack. Not Doomie, not QTR, not VBL, all great people. You.

One more thing, says Columbo.

Even a Poli Sci major turned condo lawyer 44 years ago knows that energy is neither created nor destroyed. It changes form.

Why hasn’t someone figured out how to capture some/all that heat, bring it off the racks, and boil it to co-produce electricity? Water, which boils at 100c, ethanol, lower boiling point, butane ( cheated with Claude)?

Seems like it’s own trillion dollar project right in front of ou us. Amirite?

Tankster

Tankster,

The best writer in the Stack is a heavy thing to hang on a man!

Now your Columbo question, because it deserves a straight answer.

You have the conservation law right. A megawatt walks into the rack and a megawatt of heat walks back out. Nothing vanishes.

But the law leaves out the part that matters. Heat has a quality, not just a quantity.

A turbine does not run on warmth. It runs on a steep temperature gap. Hundreds of degrees on the hot side, cold on the other. That gap is the engine.

Server heat comes off the racks at sixty to eighty-five degrees centigrade. Hot to the hand. Useless to a turbine. The gap is too shallow to turn a blade.

Your butane instinct is the sharp part. That is the organic Rankine cycle, and engineers have chased it for exactly the reason you laid out. Low-boiling fluid, low-grade heat.

Here is what they keep finding. At data center temperatures the fluid often needs an electric boost just to reach a usable pressure.

You spend a dollar of power to harvest ninety cents. The second law mails you a bill every time.

So the trillion-dollar project is not standing in front of us. The second law of thermodynamics is standing in front of it, arms crossed.

But you are not all wrong, and here is where the money actually sits.

Stop trying to turn the heat back into electricity. Sell it as heat. Pipe it straight into a city.

Stockholm does it. Denmark does it. Roughly sixty projects across Europe heat homes, pools, and greenhouses off server exhaust. Garbage to a turbine, gold to a radiator.

The catch is geography. You need a cold city with district heating pipes sitting next door.

Which is why it works in Helsinki and never in Phoenix. Nobody in Arizona is begging for more heat in July.

So, amirite. Half right, which from a recovering condo lawyer is a better average than most.

The heat is real. The turbine is a mirage. The radiator is the trade, and only where someone outside is cold.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

As I sit here with my Caramel coffee this morning today is Friday most folks favorite day of the workweek and mine also but now for a completely different reason.

It is fortunate fishes day. The day we get to see how folks identify, adapt, overcome to loosely quote Clint Eastwood from Heartbreak Ridge but real life examples. I love the questions part. In my chosen line of work as a service tech the who what where why & how fit in with my training.

Before the formal training at tech school as a preachers kid I helped Daddy because we could not afford to pay the cost of some of those trades guys. The trades something Mike Rowe would 100% agree on. And I am going to preface this with love but not every kid is cut out for college and a degree in business.

We need those folks. But we also need Joe the plumber John the electrician and Mark the HVAC guy, Javier the carpenter, Mario the roofer, Jack the landscaper, Larry the mechanic and the list goes on.

All dirty jobs quoting Mike Rowe that require getting your hands dirty and different skill sets than sitting in an office but all just as important. And looked down on by society in general for decades.

The same sense of pride in a job well done is not just reserved for the guy in the office that closed a $10 million dollar deal. I have said for decades that the only difference between and accountant and a plumber is that the plumber needs more soap and a longer shower at the end of the day because the bank account is a close match.

I came to Capital Mischief looking for financial advice. 1 trade in CNQ and I upgraded to founding member when that was available. That has paid off nicely in the portfolio that has completely changed from a “hot list” with a couple foundation pieces to a collection of equities that will weather the storm and compound.

But the real value here at Capital Mischief IMHO is Friday Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday feed your soul with people and books that help you grow. Sunday Charlie picks the best comments from the week that touched him. And that my friends is the gold silver & Crown Jewels.

It is Simon reporting from China while he fights a health battle, Mary Anne telling us about the oil, Bob Muscat teaching me about Throughput Kings, Petra & Lullybird compliments on a writing skill I did not know I had, Lexi being the General of a young family and all the hundreds of others writing your opinions every week.

I thank all of you this place has changed my life for the better and the education is absolutely Priceless.

Charlie thank you for the Fishing Report today. It was Outstanding as always.

God has blessed your work here and it shows everyday.

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling.

Billy Ray

Billy Ray,

You read a post about a man with six careers and you recognized the seventh chapter, because you have lived it.

Lesson 8 was the trades. The plumber, the electrician, the HVAC guy. The work AI cannot touch this decade.

You did not read that lesson. You grew up inside it. A preacher’s kid handing Daddy tools because the family could not afford to hire them out.

Chris Shonk needed a venture fund to learn that the man with the best life in the mountain town is the one who can fix the furnace. You knew it before tech school.

And that accountant and plumber line. The only difference being the soap and the length of the shower. That one belongs on a wall.

You came here for financial advice. One trade in CNQ, then you bet early and went Founding Member. The hot list became a portfolio built to compound through a storm.

That part worked.

But you already know the real return is somewhere else.

You called Sunday the Crown Jewels. The best comments of the week. You are right about that.

What you may not see is that you cut one of those jewels yourself.

The karma line you plant under every comment is now everyone’s. The room says it back to each other. You did not just admire the gold. You minted some.

Thank you for being here every Friday. The Fishing Report is better because you read it.

May we all pass the Tests of Karma Smiling.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Monday’s post followed the President home from Beijing through the Barakah drone strike: Trump Came Back From Beijing With A War Clock. The Drone At The Reactor Started It Ticking. Tuesday The Principals Decide Whether To Stop It.

Dear Charlie,

Update from Beijing 12.30 local time 19MAY from my family. “We are stuck in traffic - road closed. Putin in town. Also we now have security checks at the hotel like an airport.” Hotel is Waldorf Astoria. Been great for/to us. The Four Seasons was booked for another party.