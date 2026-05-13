Look at the image above.

Trump’s hand on a chip.

Xi’s hand on a tollbooth.

Jensen Huang in the middle, in a leather jacket, in a room full of suits.

The newspaper on the table says he is not on the trip.

He is on the trip.

The chip is the bribe. The tollbooth is the ransom. The man in the leather jacket is the deal. Now let me show you what it is going to cost you.

Tuesday evening, while the CPI print was still rattling the bond market, the President of the United States got on a 747 with a presidential seal, three intelligence agencies, two cabinet officers, and fourteen tech CEOs.

He is currently somewhere over the North Pacific, en route to Beijing for a Thursday summit at the Great Hall of the People.

The cable news will focus on Boeing aircraft orders and soybean purchases. The reader will focus on Iran.

Iran rejected the U.S. peace proposal on Sunday with a counter-offer demanding war reparations, control of the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of all sanctions, and the return of frozen assets.

Trump rejected it inside three hours on Truth Social with the all-caps elegance that has defined his political career: “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it. TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

Monday he told reporters the ceasefire was on “massive life support.” He called the proposal “a piece of garbage.” He said he had not finished reading it.

So now he is flying to Beijing to ask the largest buyer of Iranian crude under sanctions to please squeeze the Iranian regime into a better mood.

This is, in the language of Thomas Schelling, the Yale economist I wrote about Saturday morning, widening the off-ramp. In the language of John Boyd, whom I wrote about the Saturday before, it is generating tempo.

In the language of your cousin in Greenwich, it is something he will not mention at the Memorial Day grill because he has not heard of either Schelling or Boyd and would not finish reading them if he had.

While the President was wheels-up, the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed that consumer prices rose 3.8 percent over the last twelve months.

The highest annual reading since May 2023.

Gasoline is up 28.4 percent year over year. AAA’s national average sits at $4.56 a gallon.

Real average hourly earnings turned negative for the first time since April 2023. Which is the polite economic way of saying the American working class is now officially losing the race to the cash register.

The bond market, the only segment of American capitalism that still does its homework, voted accordingly. Ten-year Treasury yields closed at 4.43 percent.

The U.S. 30-Year Yield is now 5.03%. It has only been higher for a handful of days in the last 19 years. And it is now just 8 basis points from a new 19-year high.

CME futures repriced from a December cut to better than 70 percent odds of a rate hike by April 2027. The dollar rallied. Gold and silver took the mechanical hit.

Crude punched back above $100.

That was Tuesday. One trading day.

Six separate threads I have been pulling on since February 11 converged inside one trading session. An Iranian parliamentary committee created a permanent toll authority for Hormuz.

Kevin Warsh is taking the Fed this week. The deployment list got two new tickers, both of which earned their seats by completing columns the original list was missing.

Your cousin noticed none of it. He is still talking about his watch.

Six Confirmations in One Week. None of Them in Your Cousin’s Information Diet.

The Soviet Union famously had two newspapers and an FM radio station, all of which printed the same thing every morning except for sports scores. The American media in 2026 has 4,000 outlets and a YouTube algorithm, all of which print the same thing every morning except for the spelling of Khamenei.

Which is to say, you can read 200 news sources before lunch and still miss the six things that actually happened this week.

One. Stephanie Pomboy, whose research letter your financial advisor does not subscribe to because it costs more than his shoes, called the CPI print at 3.7. Print came in at 3.8.

Two. Iran rejected the U.S. proposal Sunday and Trump called the counter-offer garbage Monday. The Iranian Foreign Ministry then issued a statement so menacing the French had to put down their cigarettes long enough to read it.

Three. Citrini Research, my Clock Five and the only Substack on Earth that gets rebuttals from Citadel, published 62 pages Tuesday morning extending the molecular sovereignty thesis I named on April 22 directly into the AI supply chain.

The single sentence that matters is on page forty-something:

“Following supply chain disruptions due to the conflict in Iran, we’re confident that we’ll see this bottleneck become even more pronounced than it already is.”

Four. Kevin Warsh is expected to take the Fed chair this week. The market is not pricing it because the market does not read Hoover Institution working papers. Warsh walks in the same week as the hottest CPI in three years.

The last man who took the chair under conditions like these was named Paul Volcker.

Five. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi went on the record with a quote worth memorizing.

“Whether in times of war or peace, only the Islamic Republic of Iran can establish security in this strait and will not allow any country to interfere.”

Translation from diplomatic Persian into Brooklyn English:

Nice shipping route you’ve got there. Be a shame if anything happened to it.

Six. Trump lands in Beijing today.

Six threads. One week. None of them in the cousin’s information diet, which currently consists of CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, and a financial advisor whose investment philosophy is to do whatever his clearing firm’s marketing department printed on a fridge magnet.

Now let me show you what they mean.

Chapter 1. The Print Was Hot. The Tape Reaction Was the Message.

Or: Real Wages Just Went Negative for the First Time in Three Years.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, an agency that has never written a press release anyone wanted to read, confirmed Tuesday morning what every American with a grocery receipt already knew. Inflation is back.

Not the cute kind from 2024 we were promised would come down to 2 percent any quarter now. The other kind.

Headline CPI rose 0.6 percent month over month and 3.8 year over year. Consensus was 3.7. Pomboy’s call was 3.7. The print blew through both.

Core ran 2.8 percent annually. Supercore, the measure that removes food, energy, and housing because the Fed does not consider those things core to American life, ran 3.4.

Gasoline up 28.4 percent year over year. The price of beef rose 2.7 percent in a single month. Which means somewhere in suburban America a Costco shopper just discovered her family barbecue costs more than her therapist.

The detail nobody on cable wanted to discuss. Real average hourly earnings turned negative for the first time since April 2023. The American worker just got a raise and a pay cut at the same time.

The bond market, which alone among American financial institutions still operates on the antique principle that two plus two equals four, repriced inside ninety minutes.

The ten-year Treasury yield rose to 4.43 percent. CME Fed funds futures repriced from a 9 percent probability of a December cut to a 70+ percent probability of a hike by April 2027.

The dollar broke higher. Gold pulled back toward $4,700. Silver slumped. Crude punched above $100.

The cousin in Greenwich, whose 60/40 portfolio just experienced what the polite quarterly statement will describe as adjustments, sent his advisor a calm email which the advisor will not answer until Friday.

The chain runs like this. Hot CPI rules out cuts. Inability to cut rallies the dollar. Strong dollar pressures gold and silver mechanically. Crude rises on the geopolitical premium. Stocks fall on the discount rate.

This is the entire macro setup of the week, summarized for the kind of reader who reads.

Your advisor will summarize it differently. In a six-page market update featuring three pie charts and the phrase long-term investors should remain. He will use stay the course somewhere on page four.

The phrase stay the course was last used effectively by Admiral Stockdale during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. The situation was clearer then.

Three-month Treasury bills, which the cousin parks his cash in because his advisor told him to, currently yield 3.69 percent. CPI is 3.8. For the first time since the 2022 inflation episode, the cousin’s emergency fund is losing purchasing power at the rate of a few basis points a day.

He does not know this. Nobody tells him.

The cash position I have asked you to hold since March 7 is in the same boat. Except mine is an option on a deployment date and his is a permanent feature of his retirement.

That distinction is the entire point of this newsletter.

Chapter 2. Trump Lands in Beijing Today. The Off-Ramp Just Got Routed Through Xi.

Or: Five Pressure Vectors. Iran Cannot Orient Against Five.

The Trump-Xi summit was announced in March, postponed twice, and is now happening this Thursday and Friday at the Great Hall of the People.

Trump is in the air as you read this. He arrives Beijing this evening local time, which puts his wheels on the tarmac during your morning commute on the East Coast.

Welcome ceremony Thursday morning Beijing. Temple of Heaven visit. Bilateral with Xi at 10:15 AM Beijing time. State banquet Thursday evening. Working lunch and extended talks Friday before he flies home.

The official agenda is Iran, Taiwan, Russia, AI, nuclear arms control, fentanyl, and trade. The actual agenda is Iran, Iran, Iran, and whatever Xi extracts from the President in exchange for getting involved.

I wrote on Saturday about Schelling, the Yale economist who taught American presidents how to negotiate with the Kremlin and who, in the supreme demonstration of how academia works, could not negotiate his way out of a pack of Camel cigarettes.

The Schelling piece closed with three sentences attributed to what Schelling would tell Trump. The third one was:

“The off-ramp must be visible. Schelling was adamant. If the target cannot see a way out, the target fights to the death.”

Then I wrote: “Schelling would tell Trump to widen the exit slightly. Not the pressure. The exit. Watch for that move.”

Three days later, Trump boarded a 747.

The pressure on Iran since February 28 has been delivered across four vectors.

The carrier groups in the Arabian Sea. The USS Lincoln on station. The USS Bush operating since late April. The USS Ford steaming home after the longest post-WWII deployment on record.

The naval blockade imposed April 13 by CENTCOM. Tankers including the M/T Hasna, the Sea Star III, and the Sevda disabled by F-18 cannon fire and precision munitions last week.

The sanctions architecture, expanded May 8 (Shahed drone components, Chinese and Hong Kong entities) and again on May 11 (three individuals and nine companies facilitating Iranian oil shipments to China).

The Pakistani back-channel through Islamabad. Witkoff and Tehran. Carrying messages since April.

Four vectors. All American-controlled. All squeezing Iran from the outside.

The fifth vector is Beijing.

China imports somewhere between 1 and 1.4 million barrels a day of Iranian crude under sanctions. Most of it badged as Malaysian or Omani through the shadow fleet OFAC has been chasing for two years. That revenue is the largest single source of regime hard currency.

Squeeze it, and the rial finishes the journey it has been on since June 2025. From 600,000 per dollar to the 1.85 million we saw last week. The rest of the way down to whatever number the central bank stops printing.

The Revolutionary Guard’s payroll runs out. The pension protests outside the Steel Pension Fund in Tehran hit critical mass.

This is the move Schelling would recognize at first glance. The pressure does not retreat. The reserve weapon stays loaded. The target gets a path. The path runs through Beijing. The path is not American, which makes it easier for the regime to take without losing face.

Boyd would recognize the rhythm too. Five pressure vectors, one direction. Iran cannot orient against five at once because the regime cannot agree internally on which one matters most.

The Foreign Ministry says one thing. The Revolutionary Guard says another. The President leaks to opposition media. The Supreme Leader has not been verifiably seen on video since late February.

Cable news has been working with the assumption that the regime is a unified actor making decisions on a calendar. The regime is a faction-ridden bureaucracy whose decision-making has the operational tempo of a Florida HOA debating fence bylaws. Except the fence has uranium in it.

Trump is not threatening more pain this week. He is offering Iran a way out through a counterparty Iran needs more than it needs Pakistan.

The exit got bigger. The exit getting bigger is what makes a regime decide to take it.

Chapter 3. Jensen Boarded Air Force One in Alaska. The Chip Controls Regime Is In Play.

Or: What Xi Extracts From Trump Matters More Than What Trump Asks Xi For.

Xi wants Taiwan. He wants it more than any other foreign policy outcome on the planet. He has wanted it since 2013. He will want it the day he dies.

The fixed quantity in this room is Chinese patience on Taiwan. The variable quantity is Iranian cooperation. The trade space is obvious.

The specific risk diplomats keep flagging to Politico is a wording shift. The U.S. line has been “we do not support Taiwan independence.” Beijing prefers “we oppose Taiwan independence.”

Eight words. To an American reader, identical. To Beijing, the difference between a holding pattern and an open door.

The chip controls regime is the operational proxy. The regime moved yesterday.

Jensen Huang was off the delegation. Bloomberg reported it Monday. Tom’s Hardware called it a snub. The American Enterprise Institute called it a “strong signal” that the chip controls regime was tightening.

For 48 hours, that was the story.

Yesterday Trump phoned him personally. Asked him to come. Huang flew to Alaska, boarded Air Force One at the refueling stop, and is in the air with the President as you read this.

CNBC confirmed the sequence late Tuesday. Semafor called it an 11th-hour reversal.

Read the sequence twice.

Trump let the press digest the snub for two days. He reversed it the morning of the trip. That is not a scheduling oversight. That is a signal flare aimed at Beijing.

The signal is that chip access is on the table. Not necessarily moving. On the table.

Which it was not on Monday.

The question is not what Trump wants from Xi on Iran. The question is what Xi can extract from Trump now that the President has put the world’s largest AI hardware CEO on his plane.

Whatever Xi extracts is paid for somewhere. The somewhere is the chip controls regime. The regime is the proxy for Taiwan.

You made it this far. Three chapters. Free. Six confirmations. One week. The President in the air over the Pacific. The bond market voting in three currencies. Iran rejecting the deal on Sunday and announcing a sovereign tollbooth on Monday. Citrini drawing the map. Warsh walking in. Jensen on Air Force One in Alaska. The next four chapters are about the institutional fact Iran just established while everyone was watching Nvidia’s stock chart, the surgical Japanese chemical company that connects Iran to the AI buildout, the keystone American compounder that survives every outcome of the Beijing summit, the only American silicon carbide fab on Earth, and the two clocks that close inside the next thirty-four days. Two bucks a day. Your cousin pays more than that for the espresso he doesn’t finish. I’M COMING THROUGH

THERE'S A WAY OUT