The Power Layer Decides What Jensen Can Promise. Wall Street Has Not Yet Asked Who Owns It.

I have spent the better part of my investing life making money on companies that power things. Oil and gas. Pipelines. Utilities. The occasional unloved Permian name the equity market had given up on at exactly the moment the equity market should not have.

The thesis was always the same. Civilization runs on electrons and molecules. The companies that move electrons and molecules do not go out of style, no matter what the ESG committee at the endowment thinks this quarter.

The AI buildout is the same trade in a different uniform. It is not a software trade. It is not a cloud trade.

It is, when you take the back off the watch, a power trade. Silicon carbide and gallium nitride and high-voltage ceramic capacitors standing in for the pipelines and the turbines.

The companies that move the electrons from the wall to the GPU have simply not yet been recognized for the work they do, which is the condition under which the best entries are made.

The back of the watch. Five conversion stages between the wall and the GPU.

The book sits at eighty percent invested and twenty percent cash this morning.

The cash is a position, not an absence of one. It is the position I want to hold going into a week in which the bond market, the freight market, the high yield market, and the commodity market are all pricing a regime change and the equity market is still at brunch.

The eighty percent is a sixteen-name book across three buckets, designed to compound across decades rather than quarters.

The first bucket is Molecular Sovereignty. The industrial gases the fabs cannot etch a wafer without. The fertilizer nutrients the food basket cannot grow without.

And the conglomerate cash pile that owns the industrial chemistry, the Permian crude, and the energy equity the rest of this thesis depends on. The foundation is the part you do not sell.

The second bucket is the Energy-to-AI Value Chain Core. Oil and natural gas are going to power the AI buildout, the global manufacturing reshoring, and the household air conditioner all at the same time, and the companies that move and price hydrocarbons are going to compound through it.

Precious metals and the miners that pull them out of the ground are the second leg of the same bucket. Gold is the hedge against dollar debasement, and dollar debasement is no longer a thesis. It is a budget projection.

Digital scarcity is the third leg, for the same reason. It is priced against an analog currency the Treasury is printing into a war.

The defense names are the fourth leg, because the global defense spending wave the FY27 budget request just inaugurated is a multi-year demand pull on a supply chain that did not anticipate it.

The third bucket is Picks-and-Shovels AI Infrastructure.

The neoclouds, the on-site fuel cell power, the optical interconnects, the natural gas producer at the bottom of the cost curve, the heavy equipment manufacturer pouring the concrete, and the wide-bandgap silicon foundry that anchors the new layer this post is about to build on top of.

This bucket captures the buildout where it lives, which is in physical concrete, physical copper, physical gas, and physical wide-bandgap silicon.

Sixteen names across three buckets. That is the book.

Three jars. Sixteen names. The deployment is the next four.

Generational wealth is not made in a quarter. It is made by owning the right things long enough that the children inherit them and forget what the original entry price was.

The twenty percent cash is the deployment, and the deployment is the entire reason for this post.

By the time you finish reading, you will know the four names that take the book from sixteen to twenty.

They sit at the five conversion stages between the wall socket and the GPU die, and together with the wide-bandgap silicon foundry the book already owns, they complete the architecture from substrate to passive layer.

Each new name is underwritten in full in Chapter Five.

Three of the four are still reasonably valued, on multiples the sell-side has not yet rerated because the sell-side is still pricing them as automotive cyclicals. One is Japanese, which means CNBC has not figured out how to pronounce it yet.

The reason these names are still available on a Wednesday in May is the reason these trades are always available before they are not.

The bond market is staffed by people who get fired for being wrong. The equity market is staffed by people who get fired for being early.

The map starts on the next chapter.

Stay patient. Stay alert. Stay allocated.

Chapter 1. How Nvidia Got the Keys Without Paying for the House

It is 7:30 AM on a Wednesday in May. Nvidia reports in nine and a half hours.

The sell-side has published forty-seven previews. None of them mention the five companies that decide whether the number Jensen prints at 4:20 is achievable in the second half. This post does.

Nvidia sells the brain.

The brain runs at 0.7 volts. The wall socket runs at 13,800 volts.

Between the wall and the silicon there are five stages of voltage conversion that the Nvidia earnings call does not mention, because Jensen has a five-trillion-dollar market cap to defend and a leather jacket to maintain.

Five companies dominate those five stages. The rest of the supply chain works for them. This post is about all five.

The Refrigerator That Eats Like Cleveland

A single rack of Nvidia’s current generation, called Blackwell, draws 120 kilowatts. That is the electricity of a hundred American homes, packed into a cabinet the size of your refrigerator.

The next generation, called Rubin, draws 600 kilowatts in the same cabinet. The one after that draws a megawatt. A megawatt is a small town’s worth of power, going into a single piece of furniture, in a warehouse in Northern Virginia.

This is not a forecast. The cabinets are on order. The transformers outside the warehouses have eighteen-month backlogs.

Inside the cabinet, the silicon that does the arithmetic runs at 0.7 volts. About half the voltage of a AA battery. Anything more and the chip cooks itself.

The electricity coming into the warehouse runs at 13,800 volts. That is the voltage on the wooden poles behind the strip mall.

Between the pole and the chip, the voltage has to fall by a factor of roughly twenty thousand. Every percent lost in the fall comes out as heat, and enough heat in a closed cabinet is a fire.

Silicon, Faithful Servant, 1958 to 2015, Rest in Pieces

For sixty years the industry did this with silicon. Silicon was the material of every chip from the first integrated circuit to about 2015.

Silicon melts at these voltages. At 800 volts a silicon power transistor lasts about as long as a popsicle in Daytona.

So the industry switched. Silicon carbide, which is what they make industrial sandpaper out of. Gallium nitride, which is what they make blue LEDs out of.

Both can stand in front of the 13,800-volt fire and hand the chip its 0.7 volts a million times a second, all day, for ten years, without melting.

These are not the chips Jensen holds up at the GTC keynote. These are the chips that feed the chips Jensen holds up at the keynote.

Porsche Wanted to Beat Tesla at the Stoplight

Here is the part nobody on Wall Street has caught up to. Nobody built them for AI. They were built for electric cars.

Porsche needed them for the Taycan, because an 800-volt battery is the only way to charge in fifteen minutes instead of forty-five. BYD needed them for the entire Chinese EV fleet, which is now larger than the American and European fleets combined.

A handful of German and Chinese companies needed them for solar inverters, the gray boxes on the side of a house with rooftop panels. They spent ten years and tens of billions learning how to manufacture these parts at automotive cost and automotive reliability.

Then European EV sales softened. Chinese solar got crowded. The companies that make the parts looked up from their order books and saw empty capacity for the first time in a decade.

That is the week Jensen knocked on the door.

He did not have to wait for a fab. He did not have to wait for a yield curve.

He walked into a fully built, fully tested, fully cost-reduced wide-bandgap semiconductor industry that the stock market was still pricing as a troubled supplier to a troubled car business.

The biggest leap in computing since the internet is happening on a manufacturing base that somebody else paid to build, for a completely different reason, and finished building the week Nvidia needed it.

This is the inheritance.

The Names Are Behind the Velvet Rope

The inheritance lives in four places. Mohawk Valley, New York, where the only commercial-scale wide-bandgap fab in the country runs day and night. Munich, where the bookkeepers of European semiconductors have quietly become the bookkeepers of the AI buildout.

Phoenix and Catania, where the wide-bandgap process was industrialized for cars and is now being reaimed at the data center. Kyoto, where the Japanese passives industry has been waiting its entire postwar career for exactly this order book.

The equity market is still pricing four of the five as if the EV slowdown is the whole story. It is not the whole story. The EV slowdown is the gift.

Empty capacity, paid-for fabs, automotive-grade yield, and a cost curve that took a decade and tens of billions to walk down. The gift is sitting on the loading dock with Nvidia’s name on the shipping label, and a stock price that has not yet noticed.

The five companies, mispriced tickers, and the one that is not, are in Chapter 5.

Chapter 2. The Lender Is Tired Of Pretending. The Borrower Is About To Find Out.

Monday’s post gave you the three-voice consensus. McDonald in cash. Sokoloff in hard assets. Visser out of Micron, into silver and Bitcoin. Three desks, three cities, one trade.

By Monday evening, the triptych was a quintet.

Stephanie Pomboy sat down at her desk in Palm Beach and wrote six pages titled It’s Getting Interesting. She published Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, the people who pay her over ten thousand dollars a year for the privilege of reading her had already raised cash.

If you do not subscribe to MacroMavens, you should. Stephanie has been right about the credit cycle, the dollar, and the consumer for longer than most of the people on television have been allowed to wear a microphone.

The cost of her note is roughly the cost of being wrong once on a position you should not have been in. That is the cheapest insurance on the Street.

The Chart That Flipped The World

Pomboy’s note opens with one chart. One chart, no commentary above the fold, the way she always does it. The chart is on page one, and it is the most important chart in the document.

If you have never read a Fed Funds chart before, here is the entire skill in two sentences. The blue line is the interest rate the Federal Reserve actually sets today. The red line is the interest rate that the bond market, which is the largest, deepest, and least sentimental market on Earth, expects the Fed to set twelve months from now.

When the red line is below the blue line, traders are betting the Fed will cut. When the red line is above the blue line, traders are betting the Fed will raise. For the last three years, the red line has lived below the blue line. Cuts. More cuts. Always more cuts. The bond market has been betting on the cavalry to arrive, every twelve months, for thirty six months in a row.

Last week, the red line crossed above the blue line.

The cavalry is not coming. The bond market has stopped expecting it. For the first time since Silicon Valley Bank failed in March of 2023, the largest pool of capital on the planet has decided that interest rates are going up from here, not down.

Pomboy’s words, not mine:

If those expectations are indeed fading, it’s an event whose importance could scarcely be overstated.

She does not raise her voice. She does not need to. The chart raises it for her, which is the most underrated form of rhetoric on the Street.

Why This Matters For Companies That Borrow Money

To understand why the Fed Funds chart matters, you have to go back to March 2023.

That month, Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in forty eight hours. The Fed responded by opening an emergency lending facility. Traders started pricing rate cuts.

A lot of rate cuts. At one point in late 2023, the bond market was pricing one hundred and seventy five basis points of cuts over the following twelve months.

That expectation became the foundation of every corporate balance sheet decision made from that day forward.

A company whose loan was coming due took the meeting with its lender. The lender did the math. If rates were heading down by a hundred basis points or more, then renegotiating the loan today at a small concession was cheaper than letting the borrower default and writing the loan off entirely.

The lender extended the maturity. The borrower kept the lights on. Both parties agreed to meet again in twelve months, when rates would be lower, and refinance properly.

Twelve months passed. Rates did not fall.

The two parties met again, did the same math, made the same decision, and extended the loan a second time. Then they did it a third time. And a fourth.

The Street has a phrase for this practice. Extend and pretend.

The lender extends the maturity. Both parties pretend the borrower is solvent.

The Fed is the silent third party at the table, expected to arrive at any moment with a rate cut that makes the problem disappear.

The Fed has not arrived. The bond market has now stopped expecting the Fed to arrive. That is what the chart on page one of Pomboy’s note shows.

The corporate sector spent three years compounding a single bet. The bet was that rates would be lower in twelve months. The bet was wrong four times in a row. Now, for the first time, the bond market has stopped placing the bet altogether.

The marginal borrower has nowhere left to go. The lender has no reason left to extend.

April Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings rose forty two percent year over year. Subchapter V small business filings rose forty six percent. These are American Bankruptcy Institute numbers, published last week, while the S&P 500 printed a fresh all time high on the same day.

The bankruptcies are not a forecast. They are already running, at the highest rate since the Global Financial Crisis, with the Fed Funds chart still pricing the old regime. The new regime, the one Pomboy is describing, makes the bankruptcy chart steeper.

Then she turns the page and shows you how much steeper.

The Six Month Lag

Source: MacroMavens , May 18, 2026. The grey oval marks the QE period when the relationship was suppressed by Fed bond buying.

Two lines. Crude oil price. BBB corporate bond yield, which is the borrowing cost for the marginal investment grade American corporation.

If you have never seen this chart before, the relationship is twenty two years old and as close to a law of physics as the credit market produces.

Oil leads BBB yields by roughly six months. Oil rises, BBB yields rise about six months later. Oil falls, BBB yields fall about six months later.

The reason is mechanical. Higher oil means higher input costs for every BBB rated company that uses energy, which is all of them, which means lower margins, which means worse credit, which means higher yields.

The market just takes about six months to do the arithmetic.

The exception is the QE period from 2009 to 2014, marked by the grey oval on the chart. In that window the Fed was buying corporate debt directly and the yield could not respond to oil because the Fed had taken the price away from the market. Outside the grey oval, the relationship holds.

Look at the right edge.

Crude oil has gone vertical since the Iran engagement began. BBB yields have not yet followed. They never do. The lag is six months.

Translated into a calendar, the borrowing cost for every BBB rated American corporation is going to reprice higher into the second half of 2026.

The companies that have been rolling debt on the assumption of cheaper rates are now going to be rolling debt at materially more expensive rates, into a tape where the Fed has stopped pretending to help.

Pomboy’s line:

History suggests BBB and lower rated yields may soon follow the asymptotic path blazed by crude oil prices.

Asymptotic. That’s a polite word. That’s a word you use at a dinner party in the Hamptons before your third wife brings out the branzino. It means STRAIGHT UP, folks. Vertical. Like a SpaceX launch except the rocket is your portfolio and Elon forgot to put fuel in it.

Translation for the rest of America: the companies you’ve never heard of, the ones that make the cardboard for the box your Peloton came in, are about to pay 12% to borrow money.

And when they can’t pay it, which they won’t, they go bankrupt. And then the pension fund in Ohio that owned their bonds because some guy named Chad said it was “high yield,” that pension fund eats it.

And then the retired bus driver in Toledo eats it. And Chad? Chad’s fine. Chad’s in Aspen. Chad’s always fine.

Asymptotic. Beautiful word. Means you’re cooked.

This is the second hammer. The first was the regime change. The second is the oil-led repricing of credit that is already in motion.

A marginal borrower kept alive for three years by the promise of lower rates is about to face higher rates from two directions at once. The Fed has stopped promising. Oil has front run the bond market.

The lender at the renegotiation table has run out of reasons to extend.

The Divergence Has Already Started

Here is where Pomboy turns the lights off and shows you the last chart.

Source: Capital Mischief, data from Bloomberg and SSGA, through the close on Tuesday May 19, 2026. The orange line is the S&P 500 , measured on the left axis. The white line is the JNK ETF , the largest exchange traded fund holding high yield, or junk, corporate bonds, measured on the right axis.

If you have never compared these two markets before, here is the only thing you need to know. The orange line is the stock market. The white line is the junk bond market. They are graphed on the same window, May 2025 to today.

For four years these two lines moved together. When stocks went up, junk bonds went up. When stocks went down, junk bonds went down.

They were measuring the same thing from two different angles, which is the appetite of professional investors for risk. Stocks are risk in the form of equity. Junk bonds are risk in the form of debt. Same appetite, different plate.

Now look at the right edge.

The S&P 500 sits at 7,353 as of today’s close. JNK sits at 95.76. Walk back the chart and watch the lines tell the story.

May 2025. Both lines climb together. By September the S&P is near 6,750 and JNK is at its 98 peak.

September 2025 to March 2026. JNK double tops near 98, then drifts. The S&P keeps grinding higher. They are still pointing in the same direction, just at different speeds.

Mid March 2026. Both lines pull back together. JNK touches a low near 94.66. The S&P dips to roughly 6,350. Same direction. The relationship still holds.

Both lines bounce off the mid March low together. JNK recovers to roughly 97 at the start of April. The S&P recovers into the seven thousand handle.

Then, the first week of April, the relationship breaks .

From the first week of April forward, the S&P keeps climbing in a near straight line, all the way to a 7,500 intraday peak in mid May.

JNK does the opposite. It rolls over from its early April high near 97 and falls for six straight weeks, into today’s close at 95.76.

Six weeks of opposite direction movement. The first sustained divergence on the entire chart. The first time in years that the credit market and the equity market have disagreed this clearly about the same set of companies.

Pomboy’s line:

It looks like things are about to get very interesting.

Why The Divergence Is The Real Tell

Here is where you have to sit down and think carefully, because this is the part the Sunday talking heads will get wrong on Monday morning.

The bond market and the stock market are now telling you two different things about the same companies.

The stock market is celebrating record earnings and the prospect that the Iran engagement will end without further escalation.

The bond market is selling the debt of those exact same companies because it has done the math on the Fed Funds chart, the oil leads BBB chart, and the bankruptcy filings, and it has decided that the lender at the renegotiation table is finally going to walk away.

This is not a small disagreement. The credit market is roughly four times the size of the equity market. When the two disagree, the credit market is right roughly four times out of five, because the people who lend money for a living lose their jobs for being wrong. The people who buy stocks lose their jobs for being early.

Pomboy points out that this is not just JNK. It is the BDC index, which holds the loans of mid-sized private companies. It is leveraged loans, which are the floating rate debt of the most indebted American corporations.

It is even LQD, the investment grade bond ETF that holds the debt of the highest quality borrowers in the country. All four are selling. All four normally rally with stocks. None are.

When a credit veteran with thirty years of pattern recognition uses the word interesting, she is not telling you to be entertained. She is telling you to sit down.

Pomboy’s note hit subscriber inboxes on Monday morning. Tuesday afternoon, the day before Nvidia reports, the equity market had its first down day in a week. The S&P closed at 7,353.61, off 0.67 percent. JNK closed at 95.76, off 0.10 percent, a fresh local low.

The two lines moved in the same direction for the first time since the first week of April. Down together. The equity market has finally opened its mail.

What Pomboy Is Saying In One Sentence

The bond market has stopped pretending the Fed will rescue the corporate sector. Oil has front run the credit market by six months. The credit market has front run the equity market by six weeks.

The equity market is the last room in the building to find out the building is on fire.

That is four desks. McDonald, Sokoloff, Visser, Pomboy. The fifth is the chapter.

The Man Who Wrote the Bible Says Sit Down

The May 12 Supply Chain Inheritance memo from Citrini Research is the institutional bible of the AI power buildout. It is the document the rest of the Street is going to be quoting in October, with their own logos on the cover.

A word about Citrini before we go further. There are two ways to read them.

The Citrini Substack is excellent and at $1,000, it’s reasonably priced. It is the version most retail investors will encounter. I subscribe to the institutional tier, which costs roughly ten times the retail price.

It is worth every dollar of it. The research lands earlier, runs deeper, and connects supply chain dots most sell-side desks will not see for another two quarters.

If you have the budget, pay for the institutional product. If you do not, subscribe to the Substack. Either way, you are getting work that is materially better than what your private banker is sending you between rounds of golf.

Six days after publishing the Supply Chain Inheritance memo, the man who wrote the bible sent his subscribers a Sunday night text at 7:50 PM that began I believe the equity market is set to take a short term breather.

He named the dry bulk freight rates, up fifty percent year to date on top of an energy pass through quoted energy agnostic. Translated into English, the shipping rate inflated fifty percent before the diesel bill arrived, and you, the importer, are about to pay both.

He named the tens at four point six, up from four point two five at the beginning of April. He named the food inflation already running and likely to continue climbing.

He closed Sunday night with this. The past month and a half has been a great time to push the envelope with risk, but I see more reasons to exercise some caution here. The envelope, having been pushed for six weeks, was visibly creased.

That was Sunday.

Tuesday at noon, he sent his subscribers a follow up. The follow up is the harder text, and it is the one your readers should be paying attention to.

He thinks the selloff in long-term interest rates does not stop until the 10-year Treasury yield hits roughly five percent. We are at four point six right now. Five percent has not been touched since October of 2023.

His framing of the next three months is the part that should give equity investors pause.

It’s not terrible if 10s have some sort of blowoff capitulation and head to 5 percent only to be met with a wall of real money buying. We saw that happen in October 2023 and everything was pretty much fine, although if you remember back then, we had a pretty bad drawdown in the AI trade for roughly three months while rates got there.

Translated into plain English. Best case, rates rip to five, get bought, and we get through it with a three month drawdown in the AI trade. That is the optimistic scenario from the man who wrote the institutional bible on AI infrastructure.

The pessimistic scenario, in his words:

The more concerning aspect is what if they hit 5 and don’t immediately revert.

If five percent on the 10-year holds rather than mean reverts, the corporate sector that has been extending and pretending for three years runs out of clock.

If five percent on the 10-year holds rather than mean reverts, the corporate sector that has been extending and pretending for three years runs out of clock.

The Fed Funds chart says the cavalry is not coming. The oil leads BBB chart says the input costs are going up regardless. The divergence on the SPX-JNK chart says the credit market figured this out six weeks ago.

Sunday breather. Tuesday five percent. Two texts, two days, the same writer telling his subscribers the tape is about to get harder.

The man who wrote the bible telling subscribers to sit down on Sunday, then telling them to watch for a three month drawdown on Tuesday, is the kind of intellectual honesty Wall Street treats the way certain families treat second marriages.

With averted eyes and no questions over dinner. This is the tell. The thesis is intact. The entry is not.

About That Five Percent

Citrini’s five percent on the ten year is not an abstraction. Let me show you what it actually looks like, and what it actually means, on the only chart that matters.

10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD CHART, MAY 2021 TO MAY 19, 2026

There’s a line. The line goes up. That’s the show.

It’s the 10-Year Treasury Yield, and this boring squiggle is the reason your wallet is making that wheezing noise.

Uncle Sam is broke. Not skip the latte broke. Selling plasma at the Greyhound broke. He shows up at the bond market with a tin cup, the world says fine, the rate is going up, champ.

That is the orange line. The price of America’s credit card. And the card is on fire.

We went from one and a half percent to nearly five in eighteen months. In bond world that is grandma doing a backflip off the garage.

It happened because we spent it all. On a bridge in Pennsylvania that connects to another bridge. On forty seven thousand consultants named Brad.

On the USS Gerald R. Ford, a thirteen billion dollar warship that took itself out of the Iran engagement because the laundry room caught fire. Thirty hours to put it out, two hundred sailors treated for smoke inhalation, all from a dryer vent. They limped into Crete, patched it, dragged it back on station for maybe a week, then crawled home to Norfolk. Thirteen billion dollars. Beaten by a lint trap.

Here is the kicker. PPI last week ran six percent year over year, hottest since 2022. CPI hit three point eight, a three year high. The they will just print bit is dead.

They cannot print.

The Fed is frozen at three and a half to three and three quarters and the market is pricing a hike, not a cut. The printer is in the shop.

And the real squeeze is at the pump. Gasoline is four fifty three nationally, six fifteen in California, the highest May 2nd ever recorded by AAA, and analysts are calling for five dollars by Memorial Day on the Iran and Strait of Hormuz mess.

Every loaf of bread, every Amazon box, every Uber ride rides on diesel. When gas goes vertical, inflation does too. That is why the Fed is paralyzed.

The cast. Bessent at Treasury, hedge fund guy, pricing your house in real time and shorting it. Kevin Warsh sworn in Friday on a fifty four to forty five squeaker, talking regime change while inflation rips. The President tweeting at all of them at four in the morning. Congress renaming a post office.

For you, the civilian. Thirty year mortgage is six point six one, up twenty one basis points in a week. Your 401(k) is diversified, which is finance for we lost it in interesting ways.

The Fed’s options are bad and worse. Cut and inflation rips, hike and the economy snaps. Cleveland Browns, down twenty one, no timeouts.

So when the guy in the Patagonia vest says the bond market is sending a signal, nod, finish your beer, buy gold, price flights to Portugal.

The line is going up. The line is always going up.

We are going to be totally fine, in the sense that we are absolutely not going to be fine.

What All Of This Means

Five desks. One trade. Cash now. Names ready. Patience for the entry the equity market has not yet figured out it is about to deliver. Hold for the Larry Williams signal.

Pomboy named the regime change. Citrini named the level and the precedent. Both are telling you the same thing in different vocabularies, which is the most reliable form of confirmation the Street ever produces.

The wiring diagram is in Chapter 3.

I Told You On March 7. Raise Cash.

Two thousand hearts. Two hundred and eighty seven comments. Three hundred and sixty five reposts. The post said one thing. Raise twenty percent cash.

Not seventy. Not fifty. Not the bunker with canned peaches allocation that a great many otherwise rational adults have backed themselves into over the last two years. Twenty.

The other eighty percent of my book is invested.

Cheerfully, deliberately, and in things that have the courtesy to pay me while I wait for the world to come to its senses, an event the world schedules approximately once a generation and rarely punctually.

I own CNQ, which reported the best operational year in its fifty year history and raised its dividend for the twenty sixth straight year. Twenty six years of raises. Longer than most marriages, most political careers, and the entire useful life of a Volvo.

I own Rolls Royce, which I told my R360 families to buy at $1.30, which reported its fourth consecutive year of beating earnings and announced a buyback measured in the single digit billions of pounds.

Rolls Royce makes the engines that keep the Royal Navy afloat and the Boeing 787 in the air, two activities one might reasonably hope to remain solvent.

I own Exxon, Chevron, Cheniere Energy, the kind of companies your grandmother bought and your grandchildren will inherit, assuming the trustees do not get to them first.

I own gold, which I first told MarketWatch readers to buy in April of last year at roughly thirty three hundred dollars an ounce. I own silver, which I called at twenty three, and again at forty nine. The second call required no special insight. It only required reading what China had already announced and believing them.

I’ve owned for years GDX and SILJ, the mining ETFs, on the theory that if the metal goes up the people who dig the metal up should also go up, a chain of reasoning so straightforward that Wall Street disputed it for two decades.

And I own Bitcoin, on the simple grounds that governments cannot be trusted with the printing press, and Bitcoin is the one asset whose supply cannot be expanded by a central banker in a tie.

Then the market ripped. From the March lows in the low six thousands to seventy four hundred in roughly ten weeks. And my inbox filled with subscribers writing Charlie, my brother in law is up forty percent in zero day NVIDIA calls, I am at twenty percent cash, what exactly are you doing to me.

What I was doing was making you sit next to Warren Buffett.

Berkshire reported on May 2 that its cash and Treasuries hit a record three hundred and ninety seven billion dollars in Greg Abel’s first quarter as chief executive. That is roughly thirty three percent of total assets. Larger than the gross domestic product of Singapore, a country that produces actual goods and services.

Buffett spent two years building that pile. Cash heavy is the professional posture heading into May 27, the date Larry Williams has circled and to which he refuses to respond to subscriber email.

I am not at thirty three. I am at twenty.

Because the eighty percent I left invested is in companies and metals that do well when the world is on fire, and which pay me a dividend while it burns. The twenty percent I raised in March is the ammunition for what comes after the fire is out.

That is the difference between hiding and waiting. Hiding is a posture. Waiting is a strategy. The man with twenty percent cash collects the dividend, sleeps soundly, and shows up at the markdown sale, whenever it happens, with a wallet. The man at thirty three percent cash collects the T bill yield and shows up at the same sale wondering whether he should have left his house at all.

Cash is not a position. Cash is a permission slip.

Buffett built the cash. Abel is sitting on it. I am at twenty. Pomboy says interesting. Citrini says five percent. Larry Williams circled May 27 and went back to his coffee.

Chapter 5 is what you spend the twenty percent on. But it starts with the next chapter.

Chapter 3. Fifteen Times The Silicon For The Same Rack

There is one number in the AI capex stack that explains everything.

Today’s AI rack carries roughly nine thousand five hundred dollars of power semiconductors. Tomorrow’s eight hundred volt rack carries roughly one hundred forty thousand. Same rack, same room, same chips.

Fifteen times the silicon between the wall and the GPU.

That is not a forecast. That is an engineering specification, published by Nvidia at GTC and repeated by the twenty nine member power alliance Nvidia disclosed alongside the Blackwell platform. It is in the data sheets.

The Street is treating it like a rumor.

A Building That Wants To Catch Fire

A modern data center receives electricity from the substation at thirteen thousand eight hundred volts of medium voltage alternating current. The GPU die runs at zero point seven volts direct current.

The job of the power architecture is to get from one to the other without setting the building on fire.

Between the wall and the chip, the voltage has to fall by a factor of roughly twenty thousand. Every percent of loss comes out as heat. Enough heat in a closed cabinet, and the cabinet stops being a cabinet.

There are five conversion stages between the substation and the silicon. Each one is a place where the building can fail.

Stage One. The Utility Hands It Off And Goes Back To Lunch.

The substation steps thirteen thousand eight hundred volts down to four hundred eighty volts three phase. This is the part the utility does.

The utility does not care about your AI buildout. The utility cares about its rate base, which is regulated by a state commission that meets four times a year and is staffed by people who would prefer to be doing literally anything else.

This stage is not where the money is. It is where the money arrives.

Stage Two. Eight Hundred Volts Of Direct Current Walking Down The Aisle.

Inside the data hall, the four hundred eighty volt three phase gets rectified into eight hundred volt direct current on a bus that runs the length of the row.

This is the stage that is new. The legacy architecture rectified at the rack. The new architecture rectifies at the row.

The reason is heat. The reason is also copper.

Eight hundred volt DC on a row level bus uses roughly one third the copper of fifty four volt DC at the rack level. That matters when copper is the third most contested industrial metal on the planet, and when each rack now draws between one hundred twenty and two hundred kilowatts.

The active component at this stage is a silicon carbide rectifier. It has to stand in front of the eight hundred volt fire and switch a million times a second, all day, for ten years, without melting.

The passive component is a high voltage capacitor and a planar magnetic. They absorb the consequences.

Stage Three. The Bus Walks Into The Rack And Loses Sixteen Times Its Voltage.

The eight hundred volt DC bus enters the rack and is converted to forty eight volt DC at the rack level. This is the intermediate bus converter.

It has to be small, because the rack has no room. It has to be efficient, because every percent of loss is a watt of heat the chiller has to remove, which is a kilowatt at the utility meter.

The active component is a gallium nitride switch. The passive component is, again, a ceramic capacitor and a wound inductor.

If this stage runs at ninety five percent efficiency instead of ninety eight, the data center adds a megawatt of cooling load. A megawatt is a small town.

Stage Four. The Board Whispers Twelve Volts To Itself.

The forty eight volt DC gets converted to twelve volt DC at the board level. Multi phase. High frequency. Tight thermal envelope.

The active component is a power management integrated circuit. The component is exquisite, the company that makes it is fully priced, and that is why it did not make the basket.

This stage is the one Wall Street has already noticed. The next stage is the one it has not.

Stage Five. Sixteen Voltage Rails, A Few Millivolts Of Tolerance, Zero Margin For Error.

The twelve volt DC gets converted to zero point seven volt DC at the GPU die. Sixteen voltage rails. Each one regulated to within a few millivolts.

A few millivolts is the difference between a transformer model returning a coherent answer and a transformer model returning hallucinated nonsense at five trillion dollars of market cap.

The active component is a point of load regulator. The passive component is, again, the capacitor. The Class 1 C0G ceramic. The thin film inductor.

The part numbers nobody at the cocktail party has heard of. Yet.

The Convergence

Five stages. Five materials. Five sets of part numbers.

All five have to work, in series, a million times a second, in a cabinet drawing a megawatt, in a warehouse in Northern Virginia, for ten years, without melting, without sagging, without losing the few millivolts that separate a working GPU from a very expensive paperweight.

If any one stage fails, the rack fails. If the rack fails, the model fails. If the model fails, the five trillion dollar market cap on the brain has nothing to think with.

The brain does not function without the central nervous system. The central nervous system is made of silicon carbide, gallium nitride, and high voltage ceramic capacitors.

Now Multiply That By Jensen

Jensen Huang stood on a stage at GTC and said agentic AI requires one thousand times more compute than generative AI. Verbatim. Not ten percent more. Not double. A thousand.

A thousand times more compute is a thousand times more electricity. A thousand times more electricity is a complete rebuild of the conversion architecture between the substation and the silicon.

The rebuild is the trade. The rebuild is why the twenty nine member power alliance exists, because Nvidia cannot solve the power problem alone and has stopped pretending it can.

Twenty nine companies in the alliance. Three of them are reasonably valued. Two of them have already run hard. The rest are either too small to move the needle or too European for CNBC to pronounce.

None of them is Nvidia at five trillion.

The Street has bid the brain. The Street has not bid the nervous system.

The nervous system is the trade.

Five companies own the inheritance. You are about to meet them in Chapter 5.

Chapter 4. Porsche Built It. Nvidia Inherited It.

In 2017, in Stuttgart, Porsche launched the Taycan, the first production car on Earth to run an eight hundred volt traction architecture.

The engineers chose eight hundred volts because at four hundred volts the Taycan could not charge fast enough to embarrass a Tesla. Embarrassing a Tesla was, at the time, the company’s primary marketing budget item.

The chip that made it possible was a silicon carbide MOSFET nobody outside the engineering department had ever heard of. It was supplied by a small American company in Durham, North Carolina that the equity market would later leave for dead.

The Cohort Autopsy Is On The Table

The car industry’s appetite for silicon carbide turned out to be smaller, slower, and less profitable than the eight years of investor patience required to build the fabs that supplied it.

Eight years later, the patience has run out.

Lucid is burning cash at the rate of a small Caribbean country. Rivian has been halved twice, which is a feat that requires a kind of effort. Fisker is, for the second time in one decade, a brand name in search of a balance sheet.

The original supplier, the company that bet the firm on the silicon carbide thesis a decade before the thesis was correct, walked into Chapter 11 in June of 2025. It walked out in September with a cap table that read like a Yale endowment annual report.

The Bankruptcy Was The Inheritance Document

This is the part most equity analysts miss. The restructuring is not the eulogy. The restructuring is the deed.

When the company entered Chapter 11, the pre petition senior secured notes did what senior secured notes do, which is they ate the unsecured equity for breakfast. The unsecured equity, having no further use for its teeth, retired with what dignity it could muster.

The equitization left the new shareholders owning the Mohawk Valley fab, the Siler City materials facility, the two hundred millimeter silicon carbide process, and a single three hundred millimeter silicon carbide boule demonstrated in the lab in January.

The next process node, sitting on a shelf, owned by people who did not pay retail.

They paid restructuring prices, which is a polite way of saying they got the keys to a billion dollar fab at a discount that would make a vulture fund blush.

Capital Does Not Die. It Changes ZIP Codes.

Meanwhile, in Northern Virginia and Quincy, Washington and Council Bluffs, Iowa, and a half dozen other towns whose names previously appeared only on weather maps, the hyperscalers discovered that they needed exactly the silicon carbide technology the car industry had spent a decade financing.

Same chemistry. Same fab. Same engineers. A different end customer with a different price tolerance and a different time horizon.

The hyperscaler does not negotiate the way the tier one auto supplier does. The hyperscaler signs a multi year supply agreement and prepays cash, because every quarter of delay is a quarter of GPU revenue forgone.

The automotive industry was paying for silicon carbide the way a college student pays for textbooks, with reluctance and an eye for the used copy. The hyperscaler is paying for silicon carbide the way a hedge fund pays for Bloomberg terminals, which is to say, without reading the bill.

Jordi Visser captured it on the Sunday tape. Digital agents do not eat food. They eat compute, and compute is chips and power.

The Wide Bandgap Inheritance

The same wide bandgap silicon that was supposed to move your kid to soccer practice is now going to move a Blackwell GPU through a softmax function in a Northern Virginia data hall.

It is going to do it at eight hundred volts, because that was always the only way to do it efficiently.

The twenty nine member power alliance Nvidia announced at GTC is, when you read the member roster, the entire silicon carbide and gallium nitride supply chain the automotive industry built and could no longer afford.

Post-Traumatic Supply Disorder

This is the part of the trade that has a name in our shop and is, otherwise, not yet in the trade journals. We call it the Post-Traumatic Supply Disorder framework.

A capital intensive supply chain spends the post COVID years in an inventory correction so brutal that the marginal capacity bankrupts the marginal supplier.

The marginal supplier sells the fab to a restructuring trust. The trust holds the asset at a basis nobody else can match. A new customer with a different appetite arrives at the door with a checkbook the old customer never had.

The financial press calls this disruption.

I call it organ donation. Capital does not die. It changes ZIP codes.

Everybody Was Wrong, In The Same Direction

The Stuttgart engineer who specked the first eight hundred volt traction inverter in 2017 did not know he was building a power supply for a Northern Virginia GPU farm.

The Durham founder who built the fab did not know he was building it for BlackRock and Apollo and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

The Stuttgart engineer thought he was beating Tesla. The Durham founder thought he was supplying the Stuttgart engineer. The hyperscaler procurement officer thought he was buying a different chip from a different company in a different industry.

They were all wrong, in the same direction, which is the way the best trades start. The wrongness compounds into the right answer.

The right answer is the eight hundred volt rack.

Behind The Door

Five companies own the inheritance.

The book already owns one. Four are coming.

Each of the five sits at a different point in the conversion stack between the wall socket and the GPU die. One makes the raw material.

Three make the active components that move the voltage down the staircase. One makes the passive components that sit between every stage and absorb the consequences when the staircase wobbles.

Two of the five are American. Two are foreign. One trades at a multiple the sell side has not touched in three years. One trades at a multiple the sell side has not figured out how to model. One trades at a multiple that is wrong for the right reason. The fifth is fully priced, and that is why it did not make the basket.

The names are not running. They are sitting at valuations that were correct for a different industry and a different decade, in a market staffed by people who get fired for being early.

The twenty percent cash is not waiting for a price. The twenty percent cash is waiting for a list. The list is on the next page.

When the tape gives you the entry, you do not want to be researching ticker symbols at midnight. You want to be clicking buy.

The map is below. The door is at the bottom of this chapter, and it is two bucks a day.

Now comes the part where I ask you for something.

Relax. It is not money.

What you just read took 25 hours. Not 25 hours of typing. 25 hours of reading, cross-checking, and throwing out the 90 percent that was wrong, useless, or written by someone with an axe to grind and a product to sell.

It also sits on top of more than $100,000 a year in research. The institutional desks, the data feeds, the reports that almost nobody in your seat ever gets to see. I pay for it. I read it. I filter it. You get the distilled result, and you pay nothing.

I am not telling you this to make you feel guilty. Guilt is a lousy motivator and an even worse business model.

I am telling you because I need three things back. All three are free. All three take less time than it took you to read this paragraph.

Hit the ❤️. One second. It tells the Substack algorithm, a machine with roughly the intelligence of a houseplant, that this briefing was worth reading. The algorithm cannot actually read. It can count hearts. So give it something to count. Hit the 🔄 restack. This is the one that matters most. It puts this in front of your followers at the moment they need it, instead of three weeks from now when the trade is long gone and the only thing left to do about it is sulk. Hit 📤 share. Then send it to one person by name. Not your followers. One actual human being who is, as you read this, about to do something expensive and stupid with their money. A restack is a broadcast. A share is a guided missile. Both work. The missile works better. Share

That is the whole ask. A heart, a restack, a share.

The work is free. Passing it along costs you nothing.

The only thing that costs you anything is keeping it to yourself.

Folks. Let me describe your life for a second.

You are in a box. There are no windows. Some guy in golf shoes from Morgan Stanley is shoveling research notes through a slot in the door. They are six months old. They smell. You are eating them. You are eating them and going mmm, thank you sir, any more? That is the arrangement. That is the deal. You pay him one percent of your net worth every year for the privilege of eating slop on a delay. Meanwhile, the door is right there. The door is two bucks a day. Two bucks. You spent more than that on a cold brew you let go warm in your cup holder this morning. They do not charge you for the slop. They do not charge you for the box. They do not charge you for the eight years you spent eating it and saying thank you. They charge you for the door. Capital Mischief paid is the door.

On the left, the box. On the right, the door. The door is two bucks a day.

WALK THROUGH IT