Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
4h

Grand slam home run today Charlie. Helps me to narrow my focus and be a better leader as a husband, a father, and in my community. The estate planning was particularly close to the mark from me. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about my own legacy and what I hope my children and their children’s children accomplish long after I’m gone. Compared to your R360 members I’m the janitor or the guy walking the room with a tray of bacon wrapped dates. A man of modest means but with enough to make a difference if managed well. I recently read a book by Johann Kurtz called Leaving a Legacy and “thousand year families”. Similar strategy. Have a mission and never split the principal. It’s the engine that drives you family forward and puts them in a position the make a difference in the world. You can’t sell the tires off your car and then wonder why you can’t get to work in the morning.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Petra Kehr's avatar
Petra Kehr
4hEdited

Video has to be postponed, already the introduction triggers a few remarks.

Lesson 1: What separates Starbucks from McDonalds.... the religion. Perfect catch. Never entered a Starbucks, exactly for that reason. Small Italian Coffee Shop if available.

Lesson 3: thats what distincts Marketing from real business.

Lesson 5: My century old blueprint: Rolex. Nice watch, good quality, while nothing that could´nt be matched and outpaced by others. But their marketing was probably the first world wide successful campaign that lasts since over 100 years. How do I sell a mass product positioning as a unique masterpiece?

Lesson 6: small kindnesses sometimes pay huge returns. And if not huge than comforting your life. My husband worked in a State Bank in GER and commonly was first in the office. The time, the cleaners were still in. His floor was taken care off by an African Lady from Togo. Of course he chatted with here, asked what brought her to Europe and such. His office was the best maintained throughout. Every morning she started there and said "Good morning. I´m coming with my Mercedes now" (her Hoover...) and felt respected and accepted. Small things that make life better.

Lesson 7: age old wisdom; The first generation builds it, the second manages it, and the third squanders it.

Lesson 8: The Climate church renders me as agnostic. Engineering background, deep dive into the history of planet earth doesn´t allow to follow the nonsense. The preservation side is what really matters imho. We visited Indonesia in the early 1990s and after 28 hours of travel, 90 minutes of passing from Airport to Port in Djakarta we entered a boat to "Thousand Islands" for a few days adjusting to climate and jet lag. For at least forty minutes, the boat made its way through unimaginable masses of floating garbage. Nothing had ever opened our eyes so much to what had already been set in motion back then by the 'Plastic Revolution'.

Looking much forward to the Video.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture