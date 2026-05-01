A frantic stranger called the wrong department. A young banker took the call anyway.

A month later she said: “You were so nice. You took care of my problem. By the way, I want to buy a $10 million jet.”

That phone call is one of eight things I learned from a man who built a $6 billion private equity firm by doing almost nothing his industry tells founders to do.

I have met a lot of interesting people in my life.

But I had never met a man who built a $6 billion firm by telling founders they didn’t have to give him a penny back, until Troy Templeton sat down across from me on Fortunate Fishes.

I was in Miami at the R360 Intellectual Capital meeting. Troy was a member spotlight. His wife Sissy joined him. Five grandkids. Forty-two years married, which in the modern American sample size makes them roughly as rare as a passenger pigeon.

His story starts in Chicago in 1970, when his father walked into the corner office at U.S. Industries, was offered the presidency of Florsheim Shoes at the age of 40, and walked back out, quit, packed up four kids, and moved to a Miami where most homes still didn’t have air conditioning.

When Troy asked his father why, decades later, the answer was four words long.

“I didn’t know my kids.”

That is, by current corporate standards, a confession so unfashionable it would not survive a single performance review.

The modern executive does not quit a presidency over the children. The modern executive expenses the children’s birthday parties and calls it work-life integration.

Five days at an R360 meeting is enough to know when someone is the real thing.

While I was there I watched Troy walk a room full of nine-figure operators through the four steps that took Trivest from a sleepy Miami silo shop to one of the most successful private equity firms in the country.

He pulled out a copy of Becoming a Category of One by Joe Calloway. He has it next to him at all times, the way I keep a Torah next to mine.

He has dog-eared half the pages.

He gives the book away to founders the way I give away copies of my novels, which is to say compulsively and against the recipient’s stated wishes.

That meeting is why this episode exists. And why it sounds the way it sounds.

Troy joined Trivest in 1989 as an analyst. He rose to Managing Partner.

Over thirty-five years he led the origination, structuring, and financing of more than fifty acquisitions and exits.

Trivest now runs about $3.5 billion of active funds across four strategies, $6 billion of total assets under management.

They closed nearly eighty deals in a recent year, every one on the original letter-of-intent terms, no re-trading, which in the private equity industry is the rough equivalent of a man crossing the Sahara without sweating.

Over 75 percent of their portfolio companies achieve a six-times return.

He chairs the board of Junior Achievement Miami, where he started as a 15-year-old running a company called Ideal Ideas that sold first aid kits to other people’s parents.

The kids, it turned out, were not buying first aid kits. The parents were.

This is the foundational economic principle of every direct-to-consumer business since the invention of the Girl Scout cookie.

He is on the board of Ocean Conservancy, where he has decided that ghost fishing nets and microplastics are the global problem nobody can blame on anyone but humans.

Not the Russians. Not the Chinese. Not the previous administration.

Just us, dumping a continent’s worth of plastic into the sea every year because nobody felt like walking the Mountain Dew bottle to a recycling bin.

He spends a meaningful chunk of every year on a residential ship called The World that circumnavigates the globe with about 150 families aboard.

Yes, that’s a real thing. No, you can’t afford it.

His family mission statement is three syllables. Ho Ho Ho.

I know. I’ll explain.

For those of you who are too busy, too important, or too medicated to read the whole thing, I made you a cheat sheet. A one-page infographic.

Everything you need to know about dented companies, the seventeen-word question, why your estate plan is probably wrong, and the reason your great-great-grandkids are about to hate you.

It is right here.

You can screenshot it. You can print it. You can tape it to your refrigerator next to the Peloton subscription you are also not using.

But if you stop here you are going to miss all the good parts. And the good parts are the whole point.

So keep going.

Lesson 1: On The Diagnostic Power Of Seventeen Words, Which Is More Words Than Most Investment Bankers Can Read Without Moving Their Lips

Troy keeps a copy of Joe Calloway’s Becoming a Category of One within arm’s reach at all times.

Most business books, he told me, can be condensed into a paragraph. Calloway’s, in fairness, can probably be condensed into one chapter.

The American business book industry is, on the whole, a 47-billion-dollar effort to stretch a TED Talk to 240 pages by means of airport metaphors and stories about Steve Jobs.

The question at the center of Calloway’s book is the question Troy asks before he writes a check. It is seventeen words long.

“If this company disappeared tomorrow, would anybody care?”

That’s it. That’s the diagnostic.

Not the spreadsheet. Not the EBITDA multiple. Not the 47-page management presentation that the investment bankers spent three months photoshopping in a windowless room in Midtown.

If the company vanished overnight and the customers shrugged, you are looking at a wage-earning operation in a tie.

If the customers wept, you are looking at a category of one.

Calloway’s other observation is the one Troy thinks his entire industry has missed. Ask any company why they are different and they will say “our people.”

Which means, logically, that every other company in America has terrible people who treat their customers like dirt and sell garbage products at extortionate prices.

Apparently the entire American economy is staffed by sociopaths except for the one company you happen to be talking to.

This is not a competitive position. This is a Yelp review by their mother.

People is the price of admission. Showing up dressed for work is the price of admission. Returning phone calls is the price of admission. Pricing competitively is the price of admission.

What separates Starbucks from the McDonald’s coffee that costs four dollars less is not the coffee. It is the religion.

People will line up for Starbucks in weather that would have killed Shackleton.

They will pay the increase when Starbucks raises the price a quarter, and Starbucks will simply pocket another twenty-five cents per cup of an 80 percent margin product, which is the kind of margin pharmaceutical companies lobby Congress for and the Catholic Church charged for indulgences in 1517.

The Solomon Brothers banker who threw the Starbucks team out of his office in 1986 famously told the rest of the world for the next forty years, “what idiot would pay five dollars for a cup of coffee.”

The idiots, it turned out, were the ones who lined up around the block every morning to do exactly that.

The idiot was the banker.

Lesson 2: Why The Fastest Way Up Is Sometimes Down The Stairs, A Lesson Taught By A Bankrupt Airline And A 25-Year-Old Banker Who Made It Up As He Went

By the age of 24, Troy was a vice president at Southeast Bank, which at the time was the largest commercial bank in Florida.

He had a corner office. He had a secretary. He had five direct reports.

He was, in the parlance of the LinkedIn era, crushing it.

The path, however, was the wrong path.

He realized one afternoon that nobody became president of a bank from inside the finance department.

The presidents came from lending. The lenders met the entrepreneurs. The lenders read the income statements. The lenders learned what makes a business breathe and what makes it stop.

So at 24, with a corner office, a secretary, and five direct reports, Troy walked downstairs and asked to start over in the lending training program.

With the kids who were two years out of college and were drinking their lunch at their desks because they couldn’t afford lunch.

This is not a thing American men do.

American men, on the whole, would rather go down with the ship than admit the ship is going to the wrong port.

Two thousand years of male leadership has taught us that the captain who admits the iceberg is the captain who gets replaced by the first mate.

Troy went to the cubicle.

Six months in, Eastern Airlines went bankrupt. It was, of course, his account.

The bank had no playbook for what happened next, which was that thousands of Eastern checks were now floating around Florida belonging to a company whose ability to honor them had just been suspended by a federal judge.

Troy spent the next several weeks running a fire brigade of forty bank employees making sure not a single Eastern check got cashed across any branch in the state.

Every check cashed after the bankruptcy filing was a direct loss to the bank. Every payroll check was a small tragedy waiting at a teller window.

Every one of those tragedies was, financially speaking, the bank’s problem.

He was twenty-five. He made it up as he went.

His phrase for it, which he uses to this day with founders, is the phrase that should be tattooed inside every executive’s eyelids in a font large enough to read upside down.

“Sometimes you have to go backwards to go forwards.”

Most American careers are sprints. Troy ran his as a marathon.

Investment banking, he said, might be a sprint. Private equity is a marathon. Marriage is a marathon. Parenting is a marathon.

Estate planning, as we will see, is the longest marathon ever run, and it starts the day after you die.

If you cannot tell the difference between a sprint and a marathon, you are about to discover it the hard way, which is the way Americans discover most things.

Lesson 3: Trophy Properties Are For Trophy Wives, Dented Companies Are For People Who Plan To Eat Next Year

Most private equity firms want trophy properties.

Top management team. Great CFO. National sales force. Premium price.

The investment banker takes them on a tour of seventeen virtual data rooms full of audited financials and Goldman-grade pitch decks, and at the end the PE firm pays a record-setting multiple for a company that has already been optimized to death.

This is the equivalent of buying a vintage Ferrari from the dealer’s showroom and being shocked, three years later, that it has appreciated by exactly the rate of inflation minus the maintenance bill.

Troy buys dented companies.

This is not a turnaround strategy. A turnaround means the company is bleeding out and you are the surgeon, and the surgeon is also the man who shot the patient.

A dent means the company is profitable, the founder is solid, and there are five things they have not done because they did not know they should do them.

The owner has no CFO because he doesn’t want anyone to know how much money he is making.

He has no head of sales because he is the head of sales.

He has not branded since 1987. His logo was designed by his wife’s friend who took an art class once.

He has never made an acquisition. He has never crossed the Mississippi River.

His website looks like it was built by a third-grader using GeoCities, which, given the timing, it may have been.

Troy’s job is to fix the dents. Not the engine. The dents.

He calls this his path to three-x. Over 75 percent of his companies hit that target. Many do six.

The wonderful thing about a dent is that the customer doesn’t know it’s there. The dent is internal. The customer keeps buying.

You add a CFO, a sales leader, a website that doesn’t look like it was hosted on Prodigy, and the whole thing compounds.

I asked him how he picked the dented ones from the broken ones. He gave me the answer that has cost most private equity firms billions of dollars to learn.

“Deal with honest people.”

That’s it.

The forensic accounting matters. The debt structure matters. The customer concentration analysis matters.

But the single largest predictor of whether a Trivest deal would go sideways was whether the person on the other side of the table told the truth about what was in the warehouse.

Troy’s confession was the part I loved most.

“One of my faults is I trust people. I think that’s one of my strengths too. I’d rather trust people and be bamboozled a couple of times than go through a life of not trusting people.”

Your greatest strength is your greatest weakness.

Anyone who tells you otherwise is selling something, and what they are selling is probably not honest.

Lesson 4: A Heretical Doctrine Concerning The Reinvestment Of Founder Capital, Or Why The Vatican Cardinals Of Private Equity Want Troy Templeton Excommunicated

Here is what every other private equity firm tells a founder on the first phone call.

You must reinvest. We need you in the deal. The money you don’t roll over is dead money. The post-closing equity is where the real upside is.

Trust us. We know best. We’re the smartest guys in the room. We went to Wharton.

(They did not go to Wharton. They went to a school that puts a Wharton sticker on the rear window of the Range Rover.)

Here is what Troy tells founders on the first phone call.

You don’t have to reinvest a single penny.

This is heresy. This violates the entire industry catechism.

Other private equity firms hear it and look at Troy the way Vatican cardinals looked at Martin Luther, except the cardinals at least had the decency to write things down before excommunicating people.

But Troy noticed something everyone else had missed. Every founder he met had been to a country club.

At the country club every founder had been told the same thing by their richer, older, more cynical golfing partners, who were on their third Macallan and their fourth wife and their fifteenth opinion about private equity.

“Take all the cash. Don’t leave a dime in. The PE guys play with sharp elbows. Anything you leave behind is gone. Trust me, kid, I lost a fortune to those bastards in 2007.”

So when the standard PE pitch opens with “you must reinvest,” the founder is already three sentences into a no, mentally drafting his refusal between bites of the cheese plate.

Troy’s just say no program flips it.

Take all your cash. Walk away clean. Get to know us for ninety days.

If you decide you want to invest with us, tell us before closing and we’ll let you in on the same terms as our fund. Same security. Same place in the capital structure. No common-versus-preferred shenanigans.

He told me, with the quiet pride of a man who has made the same point until his teeth hurt, that not one of those nearly eighty deals in his most recent year had a penny’s difference between the letter of intent and the final purchase agreement.

No re-trading. No working capital adjustment ambushes at the closing table.

No “well, our diligence showed something we’d like to discuss” five hours before signing.

The number you signed on Tuesday is the number that hits the wire on Friday.

This is the kind of integrity that, in a normal industry, would be table stakes.

In private equity, it is a competitive moat wide enough to land a Gulfstream on.

Lesson 5: Price Is Just Noise, And If You Are Competing On Price You Have Already Brought A Wallet To A Knife Fight

Troy’s phrase, said almost in passing, that I have not been able to stop thinking about.

“Price is just noise.”

If you are competing on price, you are competing on the wrong axis.

The price war is the war you fight when you have nothing else to fight with. It is the strategic equivalent of bringing a wallet to a knife fight.

The category-of-one company doesn’t compete on price. It competes on connection.

When Starbucks raises the price a quarter, the customer doesn’t blink. They have already decided.

The decision was made years ago, somewhere between the third visit and the moment they realized the barista had given them a name they did not, in real life, possess.

Chick-fil-A. Apple. Southwest. In-N-Out.

Each of those companies could double its prices and lose maybe five percent of its base.

McDonald’s, by contrast, raises its prices a dime and the analysts panic and the stock drops two dollars and somebody on CNBC starts using the phrase “consumer pressure.”

This is what Troy is trying to manufacture inside every Trivest portfolio company.

Move the company off the price-noise axis and onto the emotional-attachment axis.

The valuation multiple will follow, in the way that money follows desire.

Lesson 6: Treat Everyone Like a War Hero

Halfway through Troy’s career at Southeast Bank, the lunch crew on the operations floor went out and left the phones on.

A frantic woman called in. Her credit card had been declined. She was crying. She was at a hotel.

Troy was eating a sandwich at his desk on the commercial side of the bank, which is the wrong side of the bank for a credit card emergency.

He could have transferred her. He could have told her she had the wrong department. He could have eaten his sandwich.

He listened. He helped. He fixed it.

A month later she called back.

By the way, she said. I am married to the owner of Polar Industries. We need to finance a $10 million Challenger jet to fly between Paris, Miami, and Caracas. I would like you to handle it.

Polar is the largest industrial business in Venezuela. The Mendoza family.

In 1986 a $10 million aircraft loan was the kind of thing that elevated a young banker overnight from cubicle anonymity to a corner office his bosses now had to give him for reasons they could not write down on a memo.

I told Troy I had my own version of this story.

When I was a freshman at the Air Force Academy, which is the term for first-year cadets that essentially translates from the Latin as “slave,” there was a janitor named William Crawford.

We made his life miserable. We hid his bucket. We dumped water on his floor. He never complained.

We assumed he was either deaf or a saint. We were 19 years old. We assumed a lot of things that turned out to be wrong.

Then a magazine writer doing a story on Medal of Honor winners discovered something about a Mr. William Crawford from Colorado Springs.

In Aviano, Italy, in World War II, Private Crawford had volunteered for what was, on paper, a suicide mission.

Take three satchel charges into three German pillboxes pinning down a hundred American soldiers.

He was shot twice. He took out all three pillboxes. The Americans escaped.

The Germans found Crawford’s body, except his body was not, technically, a body. He was alive. He spent the war in a German prison camp.

His parents received the Medal of Honor posthumously.

Three years after the war, the recipient turned up alive, which created an administrative headache for the U.S. government that has, to my knowledge, never been fully resolved.

Crawford stayed in the military, became a Chief Master Sergeant, retired, and took a janitor job at the Air Force Academy because he wanted to be around young men and women.

We had been treating him like trash for an entire year.

Crawford taught me four letters that should be tattooed inside every executive’s eyelids. MMFI. Make me feel important.

He taught me the questions. Where are you from? Tell me more. Do you have a family? Tell me more.

What did you want to be when you grew up? What would you do with a hundred million dollars? What word would you put on your tombstone?

I have a chapter in one of my books called “Treat Everyone You Meet As If They Were A War Hero.”

Because everyone you meet might be one.

Everyone you meet might be one Mendoza phone call away from financing your career.

Everyone you meet might be one humiliation away from forgiving you for it, if you bother to ask their name.

Troy got it instantly.

His version came from his father, who told him, “you never know who walks in that door.”

Different lineage, same lesson, identical result.

Lesson 7: Never, Ever, Ever, Ever, Ever, Ever Split the Principal

This is the lesson that started me writing my MarketWatch column called “The Vanderbilt Curse.”

I have written about this in MarketWatch because Troy is the reason I rewrote my own estate plan, and the math is so brutal and so universal that it deserved its own piece in a real publication.

Troy and Sissy went out to talk to estate planners about their wills.

The estate planners gave them the standard advice every G1 in America hears.

Divide the money. Set up trusts for each child. Distribute over five-year increments.

Don’t worry, they said, your kids will probably end up not speaking to each other anyway.

The American estate planning industry, it turns out, is essentially a profession built on the assumption that families collapse the moment the founder is in the ground.

Their entire fee structure is predicated on it.

If your kids loved each other, the estate planner would be out of a job.

If your kids could agree on dinner, the estate planner would have to find honest work.

Troy listened to this and decided it sounded wrong.

Not in the way an MBA decides something is wrong. In the way a grandfather decides something is wrong.

The lawyers were planning around what the kids might fight about. The lawyers were not planning around what the family might become.

So Troy did what he does. He went to find a family that had actually pulled it off.

He found the Smith family. Founder Byron Smith, born 1853, started Northern Trust and then American Tool Works in Chicago.

He had four sons.

Three of the four branches of the family did the standard thing.

Divided the money, distributed it among heirs, watched the wealth dissipate over three generations the way wealth always dissipates when it has been atomized into a hundred individual rivulets.

The fourth branch did something different.

Byron Smith set that branch up so the principal could never be split, and the principal could never be distributed.

The heirs received only a percentage of the annual income. The principal compounded. The principal kept compounding.

The principal is still compounding while you read this sentence.

That fourth branch held a family reunion that Troy attended. A hundred and fifty people showed up.

School teachers. Artists. Middle managers. CEOs. A private equity managing partner.

Every single one of them, Troy said, was the kind of person you would want as a relative.

None of them were entitled. None of them were spoiled. None of them had cocaine problems they had named after themselves.

All of them knew they were stewards of something larger than themselves.

The original $20 million bequest from over a hundred years ago is now worth billions, supports 150 people across multiple generations, and is still growing.

The two rules.

Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever split the principal.

Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever distribute the principal.

The kids manage the income. The principal stays whole and compounds.

Five percent comes off the top each year for distribution. The other compound annual return goes back into the trunk of the tree.

Cornelius Vanderbilt, by contrast, accumulated the equivalent of $100 billion in today’s money in 1877.

His heirs had blown through every dollar by the early 1970s.

The Vanderbilt family held a reunion in 1973. There were 120 family members present.

Not a single millionaire among them. Some of them, by all accounts, took the bus.

A hundred billion dollars. Three generations. Bus fare.

Same DNA. Different operating system.

Sissy is on board.

My wife and I are still in the negotiation phase, which is its own column for another time, and possibly another century.

Lesson 8: Ho Ho Ho, A Three-Syllable Family Mission Statement That Is Shorter Than Most Wedding Vows And Has A Better Chance Of Surviving The Decade

Most family mission statements are 200 words long, contain the words “stewardship” and “integrity” and “community” at least once each, and cannot be recited by a single member of the family it allegedly describes.

The family mission statement is the corporate equivalent of the wedding vow nobody can remember three years later, and for the same reason. Too many adjectives. Not enough teeth.

Troy and Sissy’s family mission statement is three syllables.

Help ourselves. Help others. Help our planet.

They start every family meeting with it. They end every family meeting with it.

The grandchildren can recite it before they can recite the Pledge of Allegiance, which, given the present state of civic education, is admittedly not a high bar.

The first ho is not selfish. It is the load-bearing ho.

Educate yourself. Take care of your body. Manage your finances. Build self-sufficiency.

Until you can stand on your own feet, you cannot help anyone else stand on theirs.

Junior Achievement, where Troy started at 15 selling first aid kits to his parents, is a help-ourselves charity.

It does not give kids fish. It teaches them to fish, and it does this on the radical premise that a teenager might one day need to feed himself, a premise our current school system has apparently abandoned in favor of teaching them to identify their pronouns.

The second ho is the Maslow ho. Charity Water. Food banks.

Basic sustenance for the people who haven’t yet gotten to the self-sufficiency stage.

Some people are not yet able to help themselves and they need help getting to the starting line. This is not controversial. This is what civilization is.

The third ho is the planet ho. Ocean Conservancy.

The plastic problem that nobody can blame on industrial conspiracy theories.

Troy has cruised through stretches of Indonesian water that look like floating landfills. Ghost fishing gear. Microplastics.

None of this requires a position on global warming. Nobody, Troy said, looks at a man dumping a truckload of plastic into the ocean and says “good for you, sir, well done.”

Inside the third ho is Troy’s foolish project. He calls it My Dream, My Path.

Eighty percent of American poverty is concentrated in 20 percent of the zip codes. We know exactly where the kids are.

The kids in those zip codes spend an average of seven hours a day on their phones.

Seven hours a day on TikTok and Instagram, watching content engineered by the smartest people of their generation to keep them scrolling, and to convince them that the only way out is to become a basketball player, a recording artist, or a TikTok star with a side hustle in influencer skincare.

The math on that career path is grim.

There are roughly 540 NBA roster spots. There are 14 million American teenage boys.

The basketball math is, statistically, slightly worse than the math on becoming the King of Sweden.

Troy wants to capture some of those seven hours.

He is partnering with Craig Kielburger, a man who got 10 million dollars from Oprah Winfrey at the age of 15 to do something useful in Africa, which is more capital than most adult Americans will see in a lifetime, deployed at an age when most Americans are still trying to grow a mustache.

They are building short vignettes. Two minutes long.

Featuring people who look like the kids in those zip codes, who lived in those zip codes, who became nurses, plumbers, criminologists, video editors, electricians, accountants, school principals, small business owners, pipe fitters who own three houses by 35 because plumbing, it turns out, pays.

The math is simple. The dream comes first. The path comes second.

If you have not named your destination, you are not going to arrive there.

I told Troy about Jim Doty, the Stanford brain surgeon who as a 14-year-old in 1968 walked into a magic shop in Lancaster, California and met an old woman who taught him how to meditate, how to relax his nervous system, and how to vividly imagine the future he wanted with all five senses.

He went from F student to brain surgeon at Stanford to founder of the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research at Stanford, with an introduction from the Dalai Lama.

There is neuroscience behind all of this now.

Doty wrote about it in Into the Magic Shop.

The science says the kids who can imagine a future tend to walk into it.

The kids who cannot imagine a future tend to do whatever the algorithm tells them to do, which is, increasingly, nothing.

Troy and I are both old enough to know how ridiculous our foolish projects sound.

He is going to compete with TikTok for the attention of teenagers in the 20 percent zip codes, which is approximately the strategic equivalent of taking a knife to a tactical nuclear exchange.

I am going to publish a 400-page novel about Bitcoin and monks.

We are also both old enough to know that the foolish projects are the only ones worth doing, because the sensible projects have been taken by sensible people who have produced, on aggregate, the present moment.

A Modest Proposal Concerning Foolish Projects, Dented Companies, War Heroes Disguised As Janitors, And Why Your Estate Plan Is Probably An Insult To Your Descendants

I have been in rooms where the stakes were measured in billions and lives.

I have never, in all that time, heard anyone propose what Troy proposed about estate planning.

Most American wealth dies in three generations because the founder forgets that the principal is not money. The principal is a flywheel.

A flywheel split into pieces is no longer a flywheel. It is just a pile of expensive metal scattered across the floor of a Vanderbilt-shaped warning to the rest of us.

Troy and Sissy figured this out, watched 150 Smiths prove it for a century, and rebuilt their estate plan accordingly.

Their grandchildren will not own dollars. Their grandchildren will be stewards of a flywheel that gets larger and faster every year they touch it.

And when their great-great-grandchildren show up to a family reunion in 2126, they will not be taking the bus.

If you have not named your destination, you are not going to arrive there.

If your money has not named its destination, neither will it.

Begin a foolish project.

Buy a dented company.

Treat the next person you meet like a war hero.

Ask the question that costs nothing to ask and reveals everything.

If this disappeared tomorrow, would anybody care?

Ho Ho Ho.

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If this interview brought you value please:

❤️ Hit the heart. It costs you nothing. It tells the algorithm to show this to someone who needs it.

🔗 Share this with one person. Not your whole contact list. One person. The founder you know who is about to sell to the wrong PE firm. The friend whose estate plan still divides everything by three. The brother-in-law who thinks his kids will be fine.

♻️ Restack it. That puts this story in front of your own readers with your name on it. You are telling your audience: I read this. It mattered. You should read it too.

💬 Leave a comment. Tell me what your family motto is. Tell me what you wish it were. Tell me which of the three hos you have been ignoring.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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