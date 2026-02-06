His name was Brian. He was 59.

This is about my brother, who died thirteen days ago. It is also about a crack addict who ran across the Sahara, the man who killed bin Laden leaning against a wall on Sixth Avenue at one in the morning, and what happened when I stood up in front of a hundred strangers and talked about Jesus for the first time in my life. They are all connected. Grief is the thread.

He had raised over a billion dollars in capital. He had expanded a company across 160 countries. His Martindale-Hubbell rating was preeminent.

But when he died, something surprised me. The people who broke down hardest, after his two boys, were employees at a nonprofit movie theater in Connecticut who called him Blue. They have autism. They have Down syndrome. And they considered my brother one of their own.

Because he showed up. He made maple syrup with them. He grew giant pumpkins. He served popcorn at the Barbie premiere.

I was in Washington D.C. for an R360 meeting in Georgetown.

My friend Charlie Engle was our lunch speaker.

If you don’t know Charlie Engle, he ran across the Sahara Desert. All of it. 4,500 miles. 111 days. Two marathons a day in 140-degree heat in soft sand. Matt Damon narrated the documentary. Three Academy Award winners produced it.

Before the Sahara, Charlie was a crack addict. A decade-long run on cocaine and alcohol that ended in a near-fatal six-day binge and a hail of bullets. He got sober and started running. First marathons. When marathons weren’t far enough, ultramarathons. Thirty-five miles. Fifty. Hundreds.

He ran across some of the most unforgiving terrain on earth because the alternative was going back to the thing that almost killed him. The Sahara run raised millions for charity to bring clean water to villages all over Africa.

Then the federal government investigated him, convicted him of mortgage fraud he didn’t commit, and sent him to prison in Beckley, West Virginia for sixteen months. He ran circles on the prison track until other inmates started joining him. That’s Charlie. You can lock him up. You can’t make him stop running.

He wrote a memoir about all of it. It’s getting made into a movie now. His next project: the Dead Sea to Everest. The lowest point on earth to the highest.

He signed books afterward. Charlie is the kind of friend who makes your own accomplishments feel like participation trophies. And my oldest daughter Olivia was able to attend.

While I was in Washington, I ran into a friend at the Prayer Breakfast events. A special operations veteran. Inside his blazer was an American flag sewn into the lining. I knew that blazer. I knew where it came from.

Rob O’Neill had them made for his wedding party. Custom, from a tailor in Dallas. If you don’t know Rob O’Neill, he’s the Navy SEAL who put two rounds in Osama bin Laden’s head on the third floor of a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

We go back years.

I invited Rob to a leadership retreat I hosted with Richard Branson on Necker Island in 2016. My son Sterling came that year and met Rob and got to interview Richard.

I've co-hosted nine retreats on Richard's private island over the last decade. He was the inspiration for the idea to launch R360. He selected me as Co-Chairman of Virgin Unite's Strategy Committee, where I work alongside him and a truly amazing leader Jean Oelwang, Virgin Unite's CEO, to turn big vision into measurable action. My job is disciplined clarity. Richard dreams at scale. I make sure the dreams have deadlines.

You can read more about it here.

Five days. The kind of week where you find out what someone is actually made of when the titles come off and the ocean is right there and there's nowhere to hide. Rob is the same person at dinner with a billionaire as he is in a room full of operators. That is rarer than you think.

The blazer with the American flag in the lining came from that world. Rob had them made for his wedding party by a tailor in Dallas. The kind of detail that only matters if you know the man. If you know the man, it's everything.

I know the man. And I know what he's willing to do when you ask.

In the summer of 2015, I invited Rob to speak to 5,000 college students at the New York City Hilton. Three weeks earlier, four Marines had been gunned down at a military recruiting center in Chattanooga by an ISIS-inspired shooter.

The deadliest attack on U.S. military personnel on American soil since Fort Hood. Rob already had active death threats on his life.

His family did not want Rob to come. His security team did not want him to come. My own board of directors tried to cancel the event.

Rob’s team had one condition. Prove you can keep him safe or he’s not coming. They were sending former SEAL Team Six operators to evaluate our security protocols before clearing the trip.

I ran a nonprofit. I did not have SEAL Team Six security protocols. I had folding chairs and name tags.

So I did what I’ve done my entire career when the mission exceeds the resources. I called my contacts in the intelligence community in Washington. They made a warm introduction to James O’Neill, Chief of Department at the NYPD, the highest-ranking uniformed officer commanding 36,000 cops.

When O’Neill heard he’d be protecting Rob O’Neill, the man who killed bin Laden, in the city that lost nearly 3,000 people on September 11th, he didn’t assign a detail. He took it personally.

The NYPD deployed Hercules Teams, elite counterterrorism squads created after 9/11, part of the Emergency Service Unit. Three tactical vehicles positioned around the Hilton, officers in armor-plated vests with submachine guns, intelligence officers, canine units. The same teams the NYPD deploys to guard the Stock Exchange, the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square.

That day they were guarding one Navy SEAL at a college leadership conference.

James O’Neill personally picked Rob up at the airport. Two O’Neills. New York remembers who brought justice.

I called Rob to tell him about the security situation. The threats. His family’s concerns. My board wanting to pull the plug. He let me finish.

“Brother, what time do I need to be there?”

He came for the students. And because I asked.

Rob spoke at the lunch and knocked it out of the park. Five thousand college students heard from the man who climbed those stairs in Abbottabad and finished the longest manhunt in American history. He was everything you’d want him to be. Funny, honest, lethal when it counted, human when it mattered.

That night I came back to the hotel around one in the morning. The Hercules Teams were gone. The tactical vehicles were gone. The submachine guns and armor-plated vests and canine units were somewhere else in the city, guarding something the intelligence reports said mattered more at that hour.

Rob was leaning against the outside wall of the hotel on Sixth Avenue. Right foot up flat against the wall behind him. Ball cap pulled low. Cigarette. Just a guy posted up outside a building at one in the morning. The most wanted man on every jihadist kill list on the planet, standing in the open like he owned the block.

“You’ve gotta be freaking kidding me.”

He took a drag. Didn’t even turn his head.

“Evening, Charlie.”

I walked up and leaned against the wall next to him. Sixth Avenue at one in the morning is not quiet. Cabs. Buses. A few drunk tourists trying to figure out which direction is uptown. None of them had any idea who was leaning against that wall.

“Rob, you have an active kill order from ISIS. There are probably four security cameras on us right now.”

“Five. I counted.” He exhaled smoke toward the street. “Relax. If they were going to do it, they would’ve done it at the Hilton when there were five thousand witnesses. Much better propaganda value. This is just a guy having a cigarette.”

“Hell of a speech today,” I said. “And thank you for coming in early. Taking those photos one on one with the kids. You didn’t have to do that.”

He shrugged. Took a drag.

“Charlie, those kids earned it. I just stood there and smiled. They did the hard part.”

We stood there for a while. He told me stories I’ll never repeat. Not because they’re classified, though some of them probably are. Because they belong to him and to the men who were there.

What I can tell you is this. At one in the morning, leaning against a wall on Sixth Avenue with no security detail and no tactical vehicles and no armor-plated vests, the man who killed Osama bin Laden was as relaxed as I’ve ever seen him.

The most dangerous place Rob O’Neill has ever been is a television studio where someone asks him a question he didn’t expect. Give him a wall to lean on, a cigarette, and a friend, and the man is at peace.

He flicked the cigarette into the street and looked at me.

“How are the kids? How’s Sterling?”

“Sterling’s good. He’s turning into a man on me. The girls are growing too fast.”

“Three daughters.” He shook his head. “I’ve got three too. You know what that’s like. My youngest asked me the other day what I do for work. I told her I give speeches. She said, ‘About what?’ I said, ‘About being brave.’ She thought about it for a second and said, ‘That’s not a real job, Dad.’”

I laughed.

“Mine asked me last week why I talk on the phone so much. I said I’m trying to change the world. She said, ‘Can you change it quieter? We’re watching a movie.’”

“Six daughters between us, Charlie. Six. And not one of them is impressed.”

“Not even a little.”

“Good. Everybody else tells you you’re impressive. Your daughters tell you to keep it down.” He pulled out another cigarette. Lit it. “I’ll take it. I’d rather have three girls who think I talk too much than a Medal of Honor and nobody to come home to.”

He pushed off the wall. “Get some sleep. You look like shit.”

“You look like a guy who’s about to get picked up by a surveillance drone.”

“Wouldn’t be the first time. At least this time I’m on the right side of the camera.”

We also did a hit together on Fox News back when I was a regular on the national security circuit. Rob is the kind of person who walks into a room and every other tough guy in it gets a little quieter.

His friend at the Prayer Breakfast was wearing the blazer from Rob’s wedding. It reminded me that I’d asked Rob for the tailor’s name years ago and never placed the order. The kind of thing you forget when you’re advising presidents and writing columns and trying to finish a novel.

So I reached out to Rob, got the tailor’s information again, and promised three R360 members who’d given me their sizes that I’d order them one. My gift. Because when a man who killed the most wanted terrorist in history tells you where he gets his blazers made, you follow through. Eventually.

I was born in D.C. I’d launched a new R360 group there in December, so the city was already pulling me back. My three grandchildren live in Pikesville, Maryland, close enough to make any trip worth extending.

While I was in town, an R360 member knew I lost my brother. Mike had been attending the National Prayer Breakfast for thirty years. Every president since Eisenhower has shown up for this thing. It’s been running since 1953. Mike has been in the room for nearly half of them. This year, he was being honored with the closing remarks and prayer.

He thought the breakfast might help me.

I almost said no. My brother had been dead for thirteen days. My mother had died six months before him. I was not in the market for inspiration.

But I needed to think. About what matters. About what comes next.

Something told me to go. Something quiet and clear and inconvenient. When the voice sounds like that, it tends to be right.

I went.

I Was Asked to Talk About Jesus to 100 Strangers on Day Thirteen of Mourning My Brother. I Had a Speech. I Was Embarrassed to Read It.

Two hours before dinner, Mike and I were walking around the venue when he stopped and asked for a big favor.

He’s an R360 member. So I said what you say to family: yes, anything you need.

He looked at me with total sincerity. Like he was about to hand me a gift.

He wanted me to stand up at dinner that evening and talk about my relationship to Jesus. Five minutes. From the heart. Let the spirit move me.

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate would speak after me.

My brother had been dead for thirteen days.

The man ambushed me in broad daylight and presented it like he was doing me a favor. God has a sense of humor. I have confirmed this personally.

I went upstairs. I meditated for twenty minutes. Mike said to let the spirit move me. I appreciated the advice. The spirit, however, was going to need my laptop.

My gift is writing. It has always been writing. When everything else fails, when the world stops making sense, I sit down and write until it does.

I found the hotel business center. The kind of room where people print boarding passes and argue with the WiFi. I wrote the speech in forty-five minutes. Printed it out.

Forty-five minutes. A hotel business center. A printer that made a noise like it was personally offended by the assignment.

Somewhere in Rome, the Pope has an entire office dedicated to preparing remarks about Jesus. I had a room next to the ice machine.

I walked into a very packed Jefferson Room at the Washington Hilton thirty minutes late with a speech in my hand and looked at the room. Head table. Global leaders. Congressmen from both parties.

To my right sat David Beasley. Former Governor of South Carolina. Former Executive Director of the World Food Programme. The man who accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 for feeding 100 million people during the worst hunger crisis in modern history. He was my opening act’s headliner.

Or I was his warm-up. Either way, the billing was not in my favor.

Across the table sat Marlene Malek, widow of Fred Malek. If you don’t know Fred Malek, you don’t know how Republican Washington was built. He launched Colin Powell’s career. Advised Nixon and Bush. Chaired presidential campaigns. Ran Marriott Hotels. The kind of man whose funeral required overflow seating at the National Cathedral. Her daughter Michelle sat beside her.

I’ve been in rooms like this before. Six presidents’ worth of rooms. The rooms don’t change much. The prayers do.

I was asked to stand and speak.

I stood. I held the speech. And I read from notes, which I never do.

And I cried. In public. Which I never do.

And so did the room.

I told them my brother Brian just died. That grief strips everything down to one question: What is my purpose?

I told them I spent ten years as a Catholic altar boy, then went into the jungle as a soldier on missions I still cannot talk about, and never stopped searching.

That I own over 3,000 books on religion. Not because I’m a theologian. Because I’m a man who keeps looking.

I study Kabbalah with a teacher in Israel. I have read the Church Fathers, the Talmud, and the Zohar, the mystical heart of Jewish tradition. And the Quran.

I write a Substack called Capital Mischief. Every Saturday I publish the Mischief Library, where I read the hard stuff so you don’t have to. I typically take three books that belong together and break them down.

A reader who knew my background challenged me to take on the hardest trilogy there is: the Torah, the Gospels, and the Quran. Three books. Four billion readers. One father. More blood spilled over these pages than any others in human history. I did it.

And what the Quran has to say about Jesus begins not with Jesus, but with his mother.

Chapter 19 is named Maryam. Mary. She is the only woman called by her personal name in the entire Quran, and the only one with a full chapter devoted to her.

The Quran devotes more narrative to the story of Mary than the New Testament does.

In it, Allah sends the Angel Gabriel to tell Mary she will have a son named Jesus who will be a blessing for the world.

The infant Jesus speaks from the cradle to defend his mother’s honor.

I want you to sit with a question for a moment.

If Muhammad, peace be upon him, were a man inventing a religion, why would he name a Jewish virgin who lived six centuries before him in a distant land?

Why not Khadijah, his beloved wife, the first person to believe in him?

Why not Fatimah, his daughter?

The answer, for Muslims, is simple: he did not write it.

Allah revealed it. And Allah chose Mary.

God placed the mother of the Christian Messiah at the center of the Muslim holy book. And I believe He did it on purpose.

He knew His children would fight. He gave them a shared mother to bring them home.

Everyone loves their mother. You cannot honor Mary and despise her children.

Not if you are Muslim. And you cannot dismiss a book that honors your mother more tenderly than much of your own tradition does. Not if you are Christian.

Across the Quran, Jesus is called al-Masih, the Messiah, eleven times.

Eleven.

It is a title the Quran gives to no one else.

The Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, carries a different and supreme title: Khatam an-Nabiyyin, the Seal of the Prophets, the one who completes God’s revelation to humanity.

Each prophet carries a unique mission. Muhammad himself said, “I am the nearest of all people to Jesus son of Mary.”

They are not rivals. They are partners in the same divine story.

Three faiths. One thread.

I told them about Jesus. Not the theological Jesus. The historical one. The one most Christians have never studied because their pastor covered it in forty-five minutes on Sunday, which is roughly the same amount of time I had to write this speech.

The difference is I did the reading.

A Catholic priest named John Meier spent thirty years at Notre Dame producing the most rigorous study of the historical Jesus ever written. Five volumes. Nearly five thousand pages. I've read all of them. He died in 2022 working on volume six.

Thirty years wasn’t enough. The subject kept going. Pope Benedict called it a masterpiece. The Biblical Archaeology Society gave the first volume its highest honor. Meier didn’t care. He was already writing the next one.

His starting premise was a thought experiment: lock a Catholic, a Protestant, a Jew, a Muslim, and an agnostic in the basement of Harvard Divinity School. Don’t let them out until they agree on what’s historically provable about Jesus of Nazareth. No doctrine. No faith claims. Just evidence.

Five faiths. One basement. Thirty years of evidence.

His conclusion: Jesus cannot be understood apart from the faith of Abraham.

Jesus read Torah. He observed Shabbat. He celebrated Passover. He quoted the Psalms on the cross. He was a Jewish Rabbi who walked through the poorest villages in the ancient world and spoke to people everyone else ignored.

Lepers. Tax collectors. Prostitutes.

That is why the book is called A Marginal Jew. Because Jesus lived on the margins. He went to the people the respectable world had written off. The same people my brother Brian found at a movie theater in Connecticut.

And his call was always the same two words: Follow me. Not “believe this.” Not “sign this.” Follow me. The same call God gave Abraham when He told him to leave everything he knew and walk into the unknown.

I told the room: That is what I did. I walked toward him. And the closer I got, the more Jewish he became. So I followed him all the way back to where he started.

I spent two years converting to Judaism, including Hebrew classes. Because Jesus was Jewish. Mary was Jewish. Joseph was Jewish. The twelve apostles were Jewish.

When they asked him for the greatest commandment, he did not give them a creed or a system. He gave them six words.

Love God. Love yourself. Love others.

That is the entire message. Everything else is commentary. Two thousand years of commentary, some of it brilliant, some of it lethal, all of it downstream from six words.

I told them about the peer-to-peer network I founded called R360. One thousand of the world’s top entrepreneurs. Every one of them stewarding over $100 million. The price of admission isn’t the money. It’s the willingness to use it.

Our purpose is simple and absurdly ambitious. Unite these families. Aim them at the world’s most intractable problems. Touch three billion lives. Benefit humanity. Heal the planet. The usual modest goals.

Each member has to show up with more than a checkbook. They bring their families, their influence, their willingness to be a force for good in a world that could desperately use one.

Our colors are black and white because every day we make thousands of decisions that take us toward the light or keep us in the darkness. The light is the heart. It is love. It is truth. The darkness is the ego. It is not truth.

Black and white. Every decision. Every day.

The R stands for Raziel, the archangel in Jewish mysticism sent to help Adam and Eve find their way back to the Garden of Eden. Sent again to Noah to help save the world. Sent three times to Abraham, who had no army, no miracles, no disciples. Abraham just followed the call. He didn’t have a PhD from Georgetown or a fellowship at Brookings. He had a voice and the willingness to obey. History’s first entrepreneur.

Our symbol is a white owl inside a hexagon.

The hexagon is the shape of life itself. The structure of DNA, the molecular bonds of carbon, the sixth element, the foundation of all known life. Saturn, the sixth planet, has a hexagonal storm at its north pole spinning at 360 kilometers per hour. The sixth planet. A hexagon. Spinning at 360. We did not design that. God did. We just noticed.

Inside the hexagon sits a white owl. An owl sees in the dark. It knows who is friend and who is foe. This is useful when you advise presidents. It is essential when you advise the people who fund them.

In January 2021, weeks before we launched R360, a snowy owl landed in Central Park. First time a white owl had been seen there in 130 years. The New York Times covered it. The Smithsonian covered it. It appeared, was seen, and vanished.

If you don’t believe in signs, that’s fine. I used to work in intelligence. We had a different word for signs. We called them indicators. And we took them seriously.

We sit at a round table because at a round table everyone is equal. Fifteen families in a circle, eye to eye. No head of the table. No hierarchy. Just humans with resources and the question of what to do with them.

360 is a circle. And every circle ever drawn depends on a single number called pi. No one has ever found its end. Mathematicians have chased it for four thousand years and it still never stops.

The most perfect shape in nature is built on a number we will never finish. I think God did that on purpose. He made completeness depend on mystery, so we would never confuse sitting in the circle with understanding the One who drew it.

I end Jesus’s words that I profile on the front page of my website, charliepgarcia.com, where I feature the Parable of the Talents from Matthew 25.

A master entrusts his servants with great wealth. Two invest boldly and double what they received. The third, gripped by fear, buries his talent in the ground. The master does not condemn the servant for failing. He condemns him for refusing his purpose.

He punishes the refusal to act.

We are not called to bury what we have been given. We are called to activate it.

I looked out at the room and ended where every road in my life has led me.

Love God. Love yourself. Love others.

Six words. That is the entire message. Jesus taught the world everything it needed in six words. Six is a perfect number. More on that tomorrow.

“Will you follow the call?”

Five words. That's how I ended it.

I sat down.

The room was silent for a moment. Then it was not.

A Buddhist monk approached me later that night. His eminence Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche. Author. Dzogchen master. He was moved. A Buddhist, moved by a speech about Jesus, delivered by a Jew, at a Christian prayer dinner.

If that sentence doesn’t make God laugh, nothing does.

Jewish members approached me, shocked I knew the Quran. Muslim members approached me, shocked I spoke with respect about their faith. Apparently the bar for interfaith dialogue is remembering that the other faiths exist.

Marlene Malek approached me after the speech. She asked me to send her more information about Mary in the Quran. She gave me her email address. A woman who has dined with every Republican president since Nixon wanted homework on the mother of Jesus as described in the Muslim holy book.

That’s not a small thing.

Her daughter Michelle found me the next day, after the Prayer Breakfast. Still moved, she told me. She thanked me.

I went to bed that night having spoken about Jesus for the first time in my life.

I had no idea that a number was waiting for me downstairs, and that the Secretary of War would read the verse that explained what it meant. It had been waiting for a very long time.

Eleven hours remained before the signs would begin.

